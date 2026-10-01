Bijou Phillips Net Worth 2026: How Much Is She Worth?

Bijou Phillips is worth an estimated $6–8 million in 2026. How the actress and model built her fortune, what the Masterson divorce changed, and why some sites say $20M.

Last updated: October 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Bijou Phillips is worth an estimated $6 million in 2026. That is the anchor figure — published by Celebrity Net Worth, the most established outlet tracking celebrity fortunes — and the honest range around it is $6–8 million. One 2026-dated biography puts her at $8 million; the stale pages still floating around with $20 million or $100,000 are fossils, and this article explains exactly why they are wrong.

Phillips built that money across three short careers before she turned 35: teen modeling, indie-film acting, and one rock album. Then she walked away. Her last acting credit was in 2014, and her name spent the last three years in headlines for a different reason — her divorce from Danny Masterson, finalized in October 2025 after his 30-years-to-life prison sentence. What follows is the full accounting: where the money came from, what the divorce did and didn’t change, and the math behind the estimate.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $6–8 million (estimated; anchored at $6M) Full Name Bijou Lilly Phillips Born April 1, 1980, Greenwich, Connecticut (age 46) Profession Actress, model, singer Nationality American Wealth Sources Modeling (1993–1999), film & TV acting (1999–2014), music Marital Status Divorced (Danny Masterson; finalized October 2025) Last Updated October 1, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Bijou Phillips has never disclosed her finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Bijou Phillips’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Bijou Phillips’ Net Worth in 2026: Million

The number to remember is $6 million. Celebrity Net Worth — the outlet other publications cite when they need a number — carries that figure on her current profile, and nothing in the 2026 reporting contradicts it. A second 2026-dated biography lands at $8 million, which is why the responsible way to state it is a $6–8 million range, anchored at $6 million.

Context matters here. Phillips has not earned an acting paycheck in over a decade. Her last credit was a 2014 episode of Raising Hope. A fortune that sits still for twelve years doesn’t grow; it gets spent down, taxed, and divided. That her net worth held in the mid-single millions rather than collapsing tells you the money was real and conservatively kept — not debt-financed, not gambled on businesses that failed in public.

Why Some Sites Say Million and Others Say 0,000

Search her name and you’ll find numbers all over the map. Most of them are stale. Here’s the honest breakdown:

Source Figure Freshness Verdict Celebrity Net Worth $6M Current The anchor BiographyWallah $8M Dated 2026 Plausible upper bound CelebsMoney $100K–$1M Page ~3 years stale Algorithmic estimate, outdated GreatPeopleBios / Celebrity-Birthdays $20M 3–4 years stale Fossilized pre-divorce figure

The $20 million figure is the interesting one. It dates to her peak tabloid era and was never sourced to anything verifiable — then scraper sites copied it for years without updating. The $100,000 figure comes from an algorithmic page that admits it uses a “proprietary algorithm” and hasn’t been touched in years. Neither survives contact with the actual record: a working actress with 20+ credits, no blockbuster paydays, no businesses, and a divorce. Six to eight million is where the evidence points.

How She Made Her Money: Three Careers in Two Decades

Phillips earned in three distinct phases, and none of them lasted long. That is the defining fact of her finances: she was never a $20-million-per-film star. She was a working model, a working indie actress, and a one-album singer whose checks compounded into a comfortable fortune and then stopped coming.

Era Years Work Earnings character Modeling 1993–1999 Magazine covers, Calvin Klein campaigns Teen rates; steady but modest Music 1997–1999 Record deal, one album Advance + small royalties Acting 1999–2014 20+ films, 3 TV shows Indie pay scales; the bulk of it Post-career 2014–present Family, health, divorce No reported income; wealth preserved

The Modeling Years: Famous at 13

Phillips became a model at 13 to escape boarding school, per her own account repeated across profiles. Within months she was on the cover of Interview magazine — one of the youngest cover subjects in its history — and then Italian Vogue. She signed as an image model for Calvin Klein and appeared in the brand’s notorious late-90s underwear ads, campaigns so provocative for her age that critics condemned them as exploitative. Wikipedia’s biography notes the ads were “widely condemned as eerily pedophilic.”

She hated it. Her 1999 album title — I’d Rather Eat Glass — was a direct reference to her modeling years, her way of saying she’d rather do anything than go back. The money from this era was real but bounded: teen cover rates and campaign fees in the mid-90s, before she had any negotiating power. It bought her independence at 14 — her own Fifth Avenue apartment with a housekeeper — not a fortune.

A 1990s studio photoshoot, the world Bijou Phillips entered at 13 — magazine covers before she could drive.

The Acting Career: Indie Films and Two Breakouts

Her film debut came in 1999 with a small part in Sugar Town, but the role that announced her was Charlie in Black and White the same year — acting opposite Robert Downey Jr., Jared Leto, Brooke Shields, and Elijah Wood, and earning genuine praise from critics. The next year she played Estrella Starr in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, the kind of small-but-memorable part that keeps an actress working.

She worked steadily, not lucratively. Larry Clark’s Bully (2001) and Tart (2001) got her named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Shooting Stars of Tomorrow” for 2002. Then came a run of mid-budget and indie pictures: Octane (2003, premiered at Cannes), The Door in the Floor (2004) with Jeff Bridges and Kim Basinger, Havoc (2005) opposite Anne Hathaway, Venom (2005), and the horror entry she’s still best known for — Hostel: Part II (2007), where she played Whitney. 2009 brought four indie features, three of them opposite her future husband.

Year Title Role / note 1999 Black and White Charlie — breakout, praised by critics 2000 Almost Famous Estrella Starr 2001 Bully / Tart Ali Willis / Delilah Milford 2003 Octane Cannes premiere 2004 The Door in the Floor With Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger 2005 Havoc / Venom Opposite Anne Hathaway in Havoc 2007 Hostel: Part II Whitney — widest-seen role 2008 Choke / Chelsea on the Rocks Played Nancy Spungen in the latter 2010–14 Raising Hope (TV) Lucy — 7 episodes, recurring

Indie pay is the key to understanding her number. These were not studio tentpoles. SAG indie-scale paychecks across roughly 20 films over 15 years add up to a solid living — low-to-mid seven figures gross across the whole run, illustratively — not a $20 million fortune. Anyone publishing $20 million for her has confused tabloid fame with box-office paydays she never had.

The indie-film sets where Phillips spent 15 years — steady work, modest pay, no blockbusters.

The Music Detour: I’d Rather Eat Glass

At 17, Phillips signed a record deal and cut her debut album, I’d Rather Eat Glass, produced by Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and released May 11, 1999 on Almo Sounds. She co-wrote with Eric Bazilian, Greg Wells, and Jill Cunniff. Critics were mixed — several dismissed it as immature, though her sound drew fair comparisons to Natalie Imbruglia. It remains her only full-length release.

Financially, this was an advance-and-royalties story, not a touring juggernaut. A late-90s debut from a model-turned-singer on a mid-size label meant a modest advance and small royalties on limited sales. It added to the pile. It did not make the pile.

Raising Hope, and Why She Stopped Acting

Her most-seen TV work was Raising Hope, the FOX sitcom where she recurred as Lucy across 7 episodes from 2010 to 2014. She also guest-starred on Hawaii Five-0 and Law & Order: SVU. Then she stopped. Her last credit anywhere is 2014, and Celebrity Net Worth notes she stepped back to focus on family and health.

One correction worth making, because it circulates widely: a content-farm article claims she earned $2.4 million from Raising Hope — “$200,000 a month from acting alone.” That is not credible. A 7-episode recurring guest role on a network sitcom pays SAG scale plus negotiated bumps — serious money for a working actor, but six figures total, not $2.4 million. No reputable outlet has ever reported that number, and it appears in no trade publication. Treat it as what it is: invented.

The Masterson Divorce: What It Did to Her Money

Phillips met Danny Masterson at a Las Vegas poker tournament in 2004. They got engaged in March 2009 and married on October 18, 2011, in a private castle ceremony in Ireland. Their daughter, Fianna Francis, was born in February 2014.

In September 2023, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of rape. Phillips filed for divorce within weeks, citing irreconcilable differences. Her attorney, Lauzon Paluch, told TMZ her daughter was her only priority and called the period “unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family.” On October 24, 2025, a judge restored both to single status — the divorce is final. Weeks earlier, Phillips had filed to change 11-year-old Fianna’s surname from Masterson to Phillips; that petition was still awaiting a judge’s sign-off as of late 2025. She holds full legal and physical custody. Masterson is incarcerated at North Kern State Prison in California. As of early 2025, Phillips has been reported dating businessman Jamie Mazur.

What did the split cost her? Honestly: the settlement terms were never publicly reported, and no credible outlet has revised her net worth since the divorce finalized. California is a community-property state, but the couple’s assets were accumulated mostly before and during a marriage in which her earning years had already ended — and Masterson’s own legal bills ran for years before sentencing. The $6 million anchor already reflects a post-separation reality; there is no evidence for a second, secret fortune on either side. When a divorce moves money in Hollywood, TMZ usually finds the number. This time it didn’t, which itself says the division was unremarkable.

Kidney Disease and the 2017 Transplant

In 2017, Phillips revealed she had been living with kidney disease for about five years. That year she received a kidney transplant after suffering a blood infection — her then-husband announced it as “100% successful” on social media, and the story was widely reported. She has managed the condition since, and her withdrawal from acting after 2014 tracks with prioritizing health and family over sets.

A note on rumors: some low-quality 2026 blog posts claim a fresh hospitalization and a return to dialysis, citing no named source, no hospital, and no date anyone can verify. There is no credible reporting to support that. The verified record is the 2017 transplant, full stop.

Family, Real Estate, and What She Actually Owns

Phillips is rock royalty by birth: her father, John Phillips, founded The Mamas & the Papas and wrote “California Dreamin’.” Her mother, Geneviève Waïte, was a South African model and actress. Her half-sisters are Mackenzie Phillips and Chynna Phillips (of Wilson Phillips, married to Billy Baldwin). She also spent part of her childhood in foster care after both parents were found unfit for custody — a fact that complicates any assumption she inherited a fortune. Her father died in 2001; no credible report ties a significant inheritance to her net worth.

On property: unlike many celebrities, Phillips has no publicly documented real-estate empire. No credible outlet has reported a mansion purchase, a portfolio, or a headline sale in her name. Some thin content sites credit her with a “real estate portfolio,” “luxury car collection,” and “tech startup investments” — she has no known fashion line, no startup portfolio, and no public business ventures of any kind. Those are invented. What the record supports is simpler: career earnings, conservatively kept, minus twelve years of living expenses and a divorce.

The Illustrative Math: From Career Earnings to Million

No outlet has published her contracts, so the following is illustrative — a sanity check on whether $6 million makes sense, not reported fact. Across roughly 20 indie films over 15 years at working-actress rates, plus a recurring sitcom role, a record advance, and teen modeling fees, a lifetime gross in the $3–5 million range is reasonable. Apply the standard haircuts — roughly a third to taxes, ~10–15% to representation, plus two decades of Los Angeles living costs, medical expenses, and divorce legal fees — and retained wealth landing at $6 million implies either disciplined saving, investment growth on early earnings, or (most likely) both. The number holds together. A $20 million figure does not: there is no film, tour, or business in her history that could have produced it.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Celebrity Net Worth (the $6 million anchor figure and the career/biography backbone — modeling, filmography, 2017 transplant, September 2023 divorce filing); Wikipedia (album release date of May 11, 1999, the Calvin Klein ad controversy, family details); TMZ via Just Jared (divorce finalized October 24, 2025; the Fianna surname-change filing); FemaleFirst via TMZ (custody arrangement, Masterson’s North Kern incarceration, sentencing context); Rotten Tomatoes (filmography and early-life details); IMDb (career biography). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bijou Phillips’ net worth in 2026? Bijou Phillips is estimated to be worth $6–8 million in 2026, anchored at $6 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Older pages claiming $20 million are stale and unsourced; algorithmic pages claiming under $1 million are years out of date.

How did Bijou Phillips make her money? Three careers: teen modeling (Interview and Italian Vogue covers at 13, Calvin Klein campaigns), acting in 20+ indie films and TV from 1999 to 2014 (Black and White, Almost Famous, Hostel: Part II, Raising Hope), and one 1999 album, I’d Rather Eat Glass. Acting was the largest contributor.

Is Bijou Phillips still married to Danny Masterson? No. She filed for divorce in September 2023, weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, and a judge finalized the divorce on October 24, 2025. She has full legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Does Bijou Phillips have children? Yes — one daughter, Fianna Francis, born in February 2014. In October 2025 Phillips filed court papers to change Fianna’s surname from Masterson to Phillips; the petition was awaiting a judge’s approval as of late 2025.

Why did Bijou Phillips stop acting? Her last credit was a 2014 episode of Raising Hope. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she stepped back to focus on her family and her health — she revealed a years-long kidney disease battle in 2017 and received a transplant that year.

What happened with Bijou Phillips’ kidney disease? In 2017 she revealed she had been suffering from kidney disease for about five years, and received a kidney transplant that year after a blood infection. Unverified 2026 blog claims of a new hospitalization cite no credible source.

Who are Bijou Phillips’ parents? Her father was John Phillips, founder and primary songwriter of The Mamas & the Papas (“California Dreamin'”); her mother was South African model and actress Geneviève Waïte. Her half-sisters are Mackenzie Phillips and Chynna Phillips.

What is Bijou Phillips doing now? She lives a private life focused on her daughter, with no acting credits since 2014. She was reported to be dating businessman Jamie Mazur as of early 2025. She has not announced any return to film, TV, or music.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.