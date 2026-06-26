Dani Ruberti Weather Anchor · CBS Los Angeles · Broadcast Journalist · USC Graduate · Meteorologist $1M Net Worth 35 Age (2026) KCBS CBS Los Angeles Single Status 5’6″ Height Category Journalist Net Worth Born Nov 20, 1990 Education USC · Mississippi State Hometown San Clemente, CA

Dani Ruberti is a 35-year-old American television journalist and weather anchor currently delivering forecasts on KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) at 6, 8, 10, and 11 PM. Born Danica Ruberti on November 20, 1990, in San Clemente, California, she built her career across five television markets over more than a decade. Her estimated net worth is approximately $1 million as of 2026, accumulated through positions at TMZ, WVLT, KUSI-TV, FOX 13 News, and now CBS Los Angeles.

This profile covers Dani Ruberti’s age, height, career journey, net worth, salary, relationship status, education, and personal interests — everything readers search for in one complete guide.

Quick Answer (Most Searched) Dani Ruberti age: 35 years old (born November 20, 1990). She turns 36 in November 2026.

35 years old (born November 20, 1990). She turns 36 in November 2026. Dani Ruberti height: 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm).

5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). Is Dani Ruberti married? No. She is single with no confirmed husband or boyfriend.

No. She is single with no confirmed husband or boyfriend. Dani Ruberti net worth: Estimated at $1 million in 2026.

Estimated at $1 million in 2026. Where does Dani Ruberti work? KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) as a weekday weather anchor.

Who Is Dani Ruberti?

Dani Ruberti — full name Danica Ruberti — is an American broadcast journalist and weather anchor who has spent over a decade working in television news across the United States. She is best known for her current role at KCBS-KCAL in Los Angeles, where she delivers weekday weather forecasts during the evening newscasts at 6, 8, 10, and 11 PM.

Before joining CBS Los Angeles, Ruberti built her reputation through progressively larger television markets. She started her on-air career at TMZ in Los Angeles, then moved to WVLT Local 8 News in Knoxville, Tennessee, followed by KUSI-TV in San Diego, and then FOX 13 News (KSTU-TV) in Salt Lake City. Each stop added new skills to her broadcast toolkit — from multimedia reporting and traffic updates to full-time weather forecasting.

A native of San Clemente, California, Ruberti graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Her USC training at the prestigious Annenberg School, combined with real-world experience across multiple markets, shaped her into the polished on-air professional viewers see today. She also maintains a connection to production work through TBJ Productions, where she has contributed since March 2019.

Her faith plays a quiet but visible role in her public identity — she references Jeremiah 29:11 in her social media biography, reflecting her Christian beliefs. Off-camera, she is an avid surfer who grew up riding waves at T-Street beach in San Clemente.

Dani Ruberti Quick Facts / Profile Table

Dani Ruberti Quick Facts Full Name Danica Ruberti Known As Dani Ruberti Date of Birth November 20, 1990 Age (2026) 35 years old (turns 36 in November 2026) Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace San Clemente, California, USA Current Residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White (Italian descent) Religion Christian Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight Approx. 125–130 lbs (57–59 kg) Hair / Eyes Blonde Hair / Blue Eyes Education University of Southern California (USC) — BA in Broadcast and Digital Journalism Profession Television Journalist, Weather Anchor Current Station KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) Marital Status Single Children None Estimated Net Worth ~$1 Million (2026)

Dani Ruberti Age and Birthday (2026)

Dani Ruberti was born on November 20, 1990, making her 35 years old as of early 2026. She will turn 36 in November 2026. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

At 35, Ruberti sits in a strong professional position for a broadcast journalist. She has accumulated more than twelve years of on-air experience across five different television markets — Los Angeles, Knoxville, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and back to Los Angeles. That kind of multi-market resume at her age reflects consistent upward trajectory in the broadcast industry, where talent often cycles through smaller markets before landing a major-market role.

Her current position at KCBS-KCAL places her in the second-largest television market in the United States. Reaching that level by her mid-thirties, particularly as a weather anchor with prime evening time slots, demonstrates the career momentum she has maintained since graduating from USC in 2013.

Dani Ruberti Height, Weight, and Physical Appearance

Dani Ruberti stands approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 cm) and weighs around 125 to 130 pounds (57–59 kg). She has blonde hair and blue eyes, with an athletic build that reflects her active lifestyle.

Her physical appearance aligns with the polished, camera-ready presentation expected of on-air talent at a major-market CBS station. Ruberti maintains an energetic and approachable on-screen presence — a critical factor for weather anchors who interact directly with viewers during multiple nightly broadcasts.

Her height and frame suit the standing delivery format used during weather segments, where anchors move across a green screen while pointing to maps and graphics. She regularly appears in professional yet modern on-air attire that reflects the Southern California aesthetic of her current market.

Dani Ruberti Education Background

Dani Ruberti attended the University of Southern California (USC) from 2009 to 2013, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism — one of the most respected journalism programs in the country.

During her time at USC, Ruberti gained hands-on broadcast experience through Annenberg TV News and Trojan Vision Television, both student-run media outlets that operate as functioning newsrooms. These programs give students real-world production, reporting, and anchoring experience before they enter the professional market.

She also completed an internship at MTV News under Viacom, gaining exposure to entertainment-driven media production. This blend of hard news training at Annenberg and entertainment media experience at MTV helped shape her versatile broadcasting style — comfortable with both serious news coverage and lighter, personality-driven segments.

Her USC degree and Annenberg pedigree opened doors early. Within months of graduating, she was already working at TMZ in Los Angeles, launching a career path that would take her across the country before bringing her back home to Southern California.

Dani Ruberti Career Journey

Dani Ruberti’s career spans more than a decade and covers six professional stops across five cities. Her progression from celebrity news to multimedia reporting to weather anchoring reflects the adaptability that defines successful broadcast journalists.

TMZ — Los Angeles (2013–2015)

Ruberti’s first professional role after USC was at TMZ in Los Angeles, where she worked as a news desk reporter. TMZ operates at a fast, high-volume pace that demanded quick research, tight writing, and comfortable on-camera delivery. Working at TMZ gave her an understanding of audience engagement, trending stories, and the speed required in modern media.

While TMZ focuses on celebrity and entertainment news rather than traditional journalism, the experience proved valuable. It sharpened her ability to present stories quickly and comfortably under pressure — skills that carry directly into live weather broadcasting, where timing and composure are essential.

WVLT Local 8 News — Knoxville, Tennessee (2015–2018)

In 2015, Ruberti made a significant pivot by leaving Los Angeles for WVLT Local 8 News in Knoxville, Tennessee. This move took her from entertainment news into traditional broadcast journalism. At WVLT, she worked as a multimedia journalist, weather anchor, and traffic reporter — a common multi-role structure in smaller markets where anchors handle several responsibilities.

Knoxville gave her the foundation in weather broadcasting that would define the rest of her career. She learned to read weather data, present forecasts clearly, and handle the unpredictable nature of live weather coverage.

During this period, she also participated in “Dancing with the Knoxville Stars” in 2017, a local charity event that demonstrated her willingness to engage with the community beyond the newsroom. This kind of community involvement is highly valued in local television and helped build her audience connection.

KUSI-TV — San Diego (2018–2020)

In 2018, Ruberti returned to California, joining KUSI-TV in San Diego as a weekday reporter and weekend weather anchor. San Diego is a larger market than Knoxville, and this move represented a step up in her career trajectory.

At KUSI, she split her time between field reporting during the week and delivering weather forecasts on weekend newscasts. This dual role continued building her versatility while establishing her as a weather personality in a competitive Southern California market.

FOX 13 News (KSTU-TV) — Salt Lake City, Utah (2020–2023)

Ruberti joined FOX 13 News (KSTU-TV) in Salt Lake City in 2020, where she served as a weather forecaster and traffic anchor on the station’s morning show, Good Day Utah. This was her most prominent role to date — a daily presence on a popular morning program in a growing media market.

Salt Lake City’s weather presents unique challenges, from winter snowstorms and inversions to summer heat and wildfire smoke. Covering these conditions gave Ruberti valuable experience with severe weather reporting and seasonal forecast patterns that differ significantly from coastal California.

She spent three years at FOX 13, departing in September 2023. Her time on Good Day Utah built name recognition and a loyal morning audience, positioning her for the next major step in her career.

KCBS-KCAL — Los Angeles (2023–Present)

In late 2023, Ruberti joined KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) as a weekday weather anchor, delivering forecasts at 6, 8, 10, and 11 PM. This role brought her full circle — back to Los Angeles, where she started her career, but now in a prime evening anchor position at a major CBS affiliate in the nation’s second-largest television market.

The move to KCBS-KCAL represents the biggest step of her career. Evening weather slots carry higher viewership than morning programs, and the Los Angeles market demands polished, reliable delivery. Southern California weather, while often mild, includes critical coverage of wildfire conditions, Santa Ana winds, heat waves, and increasingly volatile winter storms.

In late 2025 and early 2026, Ruberti covered major winter storms that battered Southern California, including a significant New Year’s Eve 2025 storm that brought heavy rain and flooding to the region. These high-stakes weather events highlighted her growth as a forecaster and her ability to deliver clear, calm information when viewers need it most.

TBJ Productions (2019–Present)

Alongside her television career, Ruberti has worked with TBJ Productions since March 2019. This production company role adds a behind-the-scenes dimension to her career, connecting her to content creation and media production beyond her on-air weather duties.

Career Timeline at a Glance 2009–2013: USC (Annenberg TV News, Trojan Vision Television, MTV News internship)

USC (Annenberg TV News, Trojan Vision Television, MTV News internship) 2013–2015: TMZ — News desk reporter, Los Angeles

TMZ — News desk reporter, Los Angeles 2015–2018: WVLT Local 8 News — Multimedia journalist, weather/traffic anchor, Knoxville

WVLT Local 8 News — Multimedia journalist, weather/traffic anchor, Knoxville 2018–2020: KUSI-TV — Weekday reporter, weekend weather anchor, San Diego

KUSI-TV — Weekday reporter, weekend weather anchor, San Diego 2019–Present: TBJ Productions

TBJ Productions 2020–2023: FOX 13 News (KSTU-TV) — Weather forecaster, traffic anchor on Good Day Utah, Salt Lake City

FOX 13 News (KSTU-TV) — Weather forecaster, traffic anchor on Good Day Utah, Salt Lake City 2023–Present: KCBS-KCAL — Weekday weather anchor (6, 8, 10, 11 PM), Los Angeles

Dani Ruberti Net Worth (2026)

Dani Ruberti’s estimated net worth is approximately $1 million as of 2026.

This figure reflects her cumulative earnings from over twelve years in broadcast television across five markets. While local television salaries vary widely based on market size, time slot, and experience level, Ruberti’s decade-plus career has allowed her to build steady wealth through consistent employment at progressively larger stations.

💰 Dani Ruberti Net Worth Breakdown Estimated Total Net Worth: ~$1 million (2026)

~$1 million (2026) Primary Income Source: KCBS-KCAL television salary

KCBS-KCAL television salary Previous Salary (FOX 13): Estimated $83,000–$92,000 per year

Estimated $83,000–$92,000 per year Current Salary (KCBS-KCAL): Estimated $60,000–$80,000 per year

Estimated $60,000–$80,000 per year Additional Income: TBJ Productions work since 2019

TBJ Productions work since 2019 Wealth built through: 12+ years of continuous broadcast employment across five markets

Her net worth is expected to grow as she establishes herself further in the Los Angeles market. Major-market weather anchors who build long tenures at their stations often see significant salary increases through contract renewals, and the Los Angeles market offers the highest compensation tiers outside of New York City.

Dani Ruberti Salary and Income Sources

Dani Ruberti’s income comes primarily from her television salary at KCBS-KCAL, supplemented by her work with TBJ Productions.

At FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City, her estimated annual salary ranged from $83,000 to $92,000. Salt Lake City is a mid-sized market, and morning show anchors in that range typically earn between $70,000 and $100,000 depending on experience and role scope.

Her current salary at KCBS-KCAL in Los Angeles is estimated between $60,000 and $80,000 annually. While this may appear lower than her FOX 13 compensation, entry-level contracts at major-market stations sometimes start conservatively before increasing substantially with renewals. The Los Angeles market also offers greater long-term earning potential, and broadcast journalists frequently accept initial contracts at new stations with the understanding that compensation rises as they prove their value.

Beyond her station salary, Ruberti earns additional income through her ongoing work with TBJ Productions. She has also been involved in community-focused activities, including work with the Wyland Foundation, which focuses on ocean and environmental conservation — aligning with her roots as a surfer from San Clemente.

Is Dani Ruberti Married? Husband and Relationship Status

No, Dani Ruberti is not married. As of 2026, there is no public record or confirmed report of a husband, fiancé, or boyfriend. She maintains a private personal life and does not share relationship details on her social media accounts.

Her Instagram and public profiles focus on her professional work, outdoor activities, and personal interests rather than romantic relationships. This is a common approach among broadcast journalists who prefer to keep their personal lives separate from their public-facing careers.

For viewers and fans searching “Dani Ruberti husband” or “Dani Ruberti boyfriend” — the confirmed answer is that she is publicly single as of early 2026.

Does Dani Ruberti Have Children?

Dani Ruberti does not have children. There is no public information suggesting she has any kids. She has not mentioned children in interviews or on her social media profiles. Given her single status and the demanding schedule of a weekday evening weather anchor delivering four broadcasts per night, her current professional focus appears to take priority.

Dani Ruberti Nationality and Ethnicity

Dani Ruberti is American. She was born and raised in San Clemente, California, a coastal city in Orange County known for its surfing culture and Spanish Colonial architecture. She currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California.

Her ethnicity is White, with Italian descent — as reflected in her surname “Ruberti,” which has Italian origins. She identifies as Christian, with her social media biography referencing Jeremiah 29:11, a Bible verse about hope and future purpose.

Dani Ruberti Hobbies and Interests

Outside the newsroom, Dani Ruberti leads an active outdoor lifestyle that reflects her Southern California upbringing.

Surfing: She grew up surfing at T-Street beach in San Clemente, one of the most popular surf spots in Orange County. Surfing remains a core part of her identity and personal time.

She grew up surfing at in San Clemente, one of the most popular surf spots in Orange County. Surfing remains a core part of her identity and personal time. Outdoor Activities: Beyond surfing, she enjoys hiking, beach activities, and exploring the natural landscapes of Southern California.

Beyond surfing, she enjoys hiking, beach activities, and exploring the natural landscapes of Southern California. Community Involvement: She has been involved with the Wyland Foundation , which focuses on ocean conservation — a cause naturally connected to her surfing background and coastal upbringing.

She has been involved with the , which focuses on ocean conservation — a cause naturally connected to her surfing background and coastal upbringing. Faith: Her Christian faith is part of her personal identity, subtly reflected through the Jeremiah 29:11 reference in her public biography.

Her hobbies align with the laid-back, ocean-oriented culture of San Clemente and broader Southern California. Returning to Los Angeles after years in Tennessee, San Diego, and Utah allowed her to reconnect with the outdoor lifestyle that shaped her growing up.

Dani Ruberti Social Media Presence

Dani Ruberti maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she shares a mix of professional highlights, behind-the-scenes content from KCBS-KCAL, and personal snapshots from her outdoor activities. Her Instagram account serves as her primary public social media platform.

Her posts typically feature weather broadcast clips, photos from news events, surfing and beach content, and glimpses into her daily life in Los Angeles. She uses her platform to connect with viewers beyond the television screen, building audience loyalty that extends past her nightly weather segments.

Like many broadcast journalists in major markets, Ruberti uses social media strategically — maintaining visibility and engagement while keeping deeply personal details private.

Fast Facts About Dani Ruberti

▸ Her full legal name is Danica Ruberti, but she goes by “Dani” professionally.

Her full legal name is Danica Ruberti, but she goes by “Dani” professionally. ▸ She was born on November 20, 1990, in San Clemente, California.

She was born on November 20, 1990, in San Clemente, California. ▸ She graduated from USC’s Annenberg School in 2013 with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism.

She graduated from USC’s Annenberg School in 2013 with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. ▸ She interned at MTV News under Viacom during her college years.

She interned at MTV News under Viacom during her college years. ▸ Her first professional job was at TMZ in Los Angeles (2013–2015).

Her first professional job was at TMZ in Los Angeles (2013–2015). ▸ She participated in “Dancing with the Knoxville Stars” in 2017 while working at WVLT.

She participated in “Dancing with the Knoxville Stars” in 2017 while working at WVLT. ▸ She has worked across five television markets: Los Angeles, Knoxville, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and back to Los Angeles.

She has worked across five television markets: Los Angeles, Knoxville, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and back to Los Angeles. ▸ She is an avid surfer who grew up riding waves at T-Street beach in San Clemente.

She is an avid surfer who grew up riding waves at T-Street beach in San Clemente. ▸ Her surname “Ruberti” reflects Italian heritage.

Her surname “Ruberti” reflects Italian heritage. ▸ She covered major Southern California winter storms in late 2025 and early 2026 for CBS Los Angeles.

Conclusion

Dani Ruberti has built a steady, upward-moving career in broadcast journalism over more than twelve years. From her start at TMZ to her current role as a weekday evening weather anchor at KCBS-KCAL in Los Angeles, she has demonstrated the adaptability, professionalism, and on-air confidence that define successful television journalists.

At 35 years old with an estimated net worth of $1 million, she occupies a prime position in the second-largest television market in the United States. Her USC education, multi-market experience, and commitment to her craft have positioned her for continued growth in the years ahead. Whether covering routine Southern California sunshine or breaking down severe winter storm systems, Ruberti delivers weather forecasts with clarity and reliability that Los Angeles viewers have come to count on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Dani Ruberti in 2026? Dani Ruberti is 35 years old as of early 2026. She was born on November 20, 1990, and will turn 36 in November 2026.

What is Dani Ruberti’s net worth? Her estimated net worth is approximately $1 million in 2026, built through over twelve years of broadcast television work across five markets.

Where does Dani Ruberti work now? She works at KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) as a weekday weather anchor, delivering forecasts at 6, 8, 10, and 11 PM.

Is Dani Ruberti married? No. As of 2026, Dani Ruberti is single. There is no confirmed husband, fiancé, or boyfriend.

How tall is Dani Ruberti? Dani Ruberti is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall.

Where did Dani Ruberti go to college? She attended the University of Southern California (USC) from 2009 to 2013, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the Annenberg School.

Where is Dani Ruberti from? She is from San Clemente, California, a coastal city in Orange County. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

What is Dani Ruberti’s salary at KCBS-KCAL? Her estimated salary at KCBS-KCAL is between $60,000 and $80,000 per year. At her previous station, FOX 13, she reportedly earned between $83,000 and $92,000 annually.

Dani Ruberti Wikipedia

Dani Ruberti does not currently have an official Wikipedia page. However, her rising profile in Los Angeles broadcast journalism and her prominent role at KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) makes her a strong candidate for a Wikipedia entry in the near future. Until then, this guide serves as the most comprehensive and accurate resource available for everything about Dani Ruberti’s life, career, and achievements.

Here are the key facts that would appear in a Wikipedia-style entry:

DANI RUBERTI — WIKIPEDIA-STYLE SUMMARY Full Name Danica “Dani” Ruberti Born November 20, 1990 (age 35) Birthplace San Clemente, California, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Education B.A. Broadcast & Digital Journalism (USC); Certificate in Operational/Broadcast Meteorology (Mississippi State University) Occupation Television Weather Anchor, Broadcast Journalist Current Employer KCBS-KCAL (CBS Los Angeles) Previous Stations TMZ, WVLT (Knoxville), KUSI-TV (San Diego), FOX 13 Utah Net Worth ~$1 Million Marital Status Single (not married)

Dani Ruberti’s Achievements, Awards, and Recognitions

Dani Ruberti’s career in broadcast journalism has been marked by steady upward movement and professional recognition. While she has not yet won major national journalism awards like an Emmy or Edward R. Murrow Award, her career trajectory itself is an achievement — progressing from a news desk reporter at TMZ to a primetime weather anchor at one of the largest CBS affiliates in the country within just a decade.

Here are her key achievements and career recognitions:

Primetime Weather Anchor at CBS Los Angeles: Anchoring the 6, 8, 10, and 11 PM weather forecasts on KCBS-KCAL in the #2 television market in the United States — a position only a handful of meteorologists ever reach

Anchoring the 6, 8, 10, and 11 PM weather forecasts on in the in the United States — a position only a handful of meteorologists ever reach 5 Major TV Markets in 10 Years: Successfully transitioned through Los Angeles (TMZ) → Knoxville (WVLT) → San Diego (KUSI) → Salt Lake City (FOX 13) → Los Angeles (CBS) — a career arc that demonstrates extraordinary versatility

Successfully transitioned through → → → → — a career arc that demonstrates extraordinary versatility USC Annenberg School Graduate: Earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism — one of the top journalism programs in the world

Earned a from the — one of the top journalism programs in the world Mississippi State Meteorology Certificate: Completed a specialized certification in Operational and Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University , one of the premier meteorology training programs for broadcast professionals

Completed a specialized certification in from , one of the premier meteorology training programs for broadcast professionals “Good Day Utah” Weather Anchor: Served as the trusted morning weather voice for the FOX 13 News Utah audience from 2020 to 2023

Served as the trusted morning weather voice for the audience from 2020 to 2023 TBJ Productions (Founder/Co-Founder): Launched her own production company in 2019, demonstrating entrepreneurial initiative beyond traditional broadcast roles

Launched her own production company in 2019, demonstrating entrepreneurial initiative beyond traditional broadcast roles Return to LA Market: Successfully returned to the Los Angeles market — where she started — but at a significantly higher position, which is one of the hardest career moves in broadcast journalism

💡 Industry Context: Reaching a weekday primetime weather anchor position at a CBS O&O station in Los Angeles is equivalent to reaching the “major leagues” of broadcast meteorology. The Los Angeles DMA (Designated Market Area) is the second-largest in the U.S., reaching over 5.5 million television households.

Dani Ruberti’s Salary

Dani Ruberti’s exact salary at KCBS-KCAL has not been publicly disclosed. However, based on industry compensation data for weekday evening weather anchors at major-market CBS owned-and-operated (O&O) stations, her annual salary is estimated to fall in the range of $120,000 to $200,000.

ESTIMATED SALARY PROGRESSION TMZ (2013–2015) $35,000 – $50,000/year WVLT Knoxville (2015–2018) $40,000 – $60,000/year KUSI San Diego (2018–2020) $55,000 – $80,000/year FOX 13 Utah (2020–2023) $75,000 – $110,000/year CBS Los Angeles (2023–Present) $120,000 – $200,000/year

CBS O&O stations generally pay higher than affiliate stations because they are directly owned by the CBS/Paramount corporate structure. The Los Angeles market commands premium compensation due to the high cost of living and the intense competition for talent among stations like KABC, KNBC, KTTV, and KTLA.

Dani Ruberti’s Social Media Presence and Public Image

Dani Ruberti maintains an active social media presence, using platforms primarily to connect with her audience and share behind-the-scenes glimpses of life as a broadcast journalist in Los Angeles.

Instagram (@daniruberti): Her primary social platform where she shares weather-related content, personal photos, and coverage highlights from CBS Los Angeles

Her primary social platform where she shares weather-related content, personal photos, and coverage highlights from CBS Los Angeles Twitter/X: Used for breaking weather updates, viewer engagement, and sharing links to her forecasts

Used for breaking weather updates, viewer engagement, and sharing links to her forecasts LinkedIn: Maintains a professional profile showcasing her career history and broadcast credentials

Her public image is that of a relatable, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic weather professional. Viewers in Los Angeles appreciate her ability to explain complex meteorological phenomena — from Santa Ana winds to atmospheric rivers — in plain, accessible language.

Wrapping Up

Dani Ruberti has built one of the most impressive career trajectories in modern broadcast journalism. From starting at TMZ to becoming the primetime weather anchor at CBS Los Angeles, her journey is a masterclass in strategic career building, continuous education, and professional discipline.

At just 35 years old, she’s already reached the #2 television market in the United States — a milestone that many broadcast journalists never achieve. With her USC Annenberg education, her Mississippi State meteorology certificate, and over a decade of on-air experience across five markets, Dani Ruberti is positioned to become one of the most recognized weather anchors in Southern California for years to come.

Final Thoughts

What makes Dani Ruberti’s story particularly compelling is that she didn’t take shortcuts. She worked her way through small markets, earned a specialized meteorology certification, and returned to her hometown of Los Angeles — not as a newcomer, but as a seasoned professional with the credentials and experience to anchor primetime weather on one of the highest-profile stations in the country.

Her estimated net worth of $1 million reflects not just her salary, but the cumulative value of a career built on expert knowledge, consistent performance, and genuine audience connection. Whether you’re a journalism student, an aspiring broadcast meteorologist, or simply a viewer who wants to know more about the person delivering your nightly forecast, Dani Ruberti’s story is worth knowing.