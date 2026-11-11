Dolly Parton Age 2026: How Old Was Dolly Parton at Death?

Dolly Parton was 80 when she died on August 25, 2026. Born January 19, 1946, in a one-room Tennessee cabin, she built Dollywood and gifted 332 million books.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Dolly Parton was 80 years old when she died on August 25, 2026. She was born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Pittman Center, Tennessee — and she celebrated her 80th birthday in January 2026, seven months before her death in Nashville. NPR confirmed she “died peacefully” in Nashville on August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, and Wikipedia records the same dates: January 19, 1946 – August 25, 2026, aged 80.

That single number, 80, only makes sense beside the span it covers. She spent 70 of those years in public: a child singer on Knoxville radio at 10, a Grand Ole Opry debut at 13, a Nashville songwriter at 18, a television star at 21, the writer of “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in her late twenties, a film star at 34, the owner of a theme park at 40, the founder of a children’s literacy program at 49, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee at 76, and, at 80, a woman recording a birthday single for pediatric cancer research while her own health was failing. Her fortune at her death is estimated at $450 million to $650 million, with Forbes at the lower end and Celebrity Net Worth at the upper end. This is the full picture, kept current to November 11, 2026: the birth date and the math, the mountain childhood, the songs, the business empire, the 58-year marriage, the final year, and the death itself — written plainly, because a search for her age now deserves an honest answer, not a stale listing.

Quick Facts Full Name Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean (née Parton) Age at Death 80 years old (born January 19, 1946; died August 25, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee) Born January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Pittman Center, Sevier County, Tennessee Died August 25, 2026, at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, after a brief battle with cancer (type not publicly disclosed); buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville Height 5 ft (152 cm) Spouse Carl Dean, married May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia; married 58 years until his death on March 3, 2025, aged 82 Children None, by choice Net Worth at Death Estimated $450 million (Forbes, 2024–2025) to $650 million (Celebrity Net Worth, August 2026) Career Span 1956–2026 — 70 years; 49 studio albums, more than 3,000 songs written, 25 Billboard country No. 1 singles Signature Songs “Jolene” (1973), “I Will Always Love You” (1974), “Coat of Many Colors” (1971), “9 to 5” (1980), “Islands in the Stream” (1983) Businesses Dollywood (opened 1986, 50% stake), Dollywood Foundation / Imagination Library (founded 1995, 332 million+ books gifted) Major Honors 11 Grammy Awards, 3 Emmy Awards, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2022), Kennedy Center Honor (2006), Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (2025)

How the Age and Life Facts in This Article Were Verified This is a posthumous age article, so every date was checked against reporting published after her death, not against older listings. The birth date (January 19, 1946) and death date (August 25, 2026) come from two independent records that agree exactly: NPR’s obituary, which reports she “died peacefully” in Nashville on August 25, 2026, at 80, after a brief battle with cancer, and Wikipedia’s pinned revision of her biography, which records “January 19, 1946 – August 25, 2026 (aged 80)”. Career dates and totals (49 studio albums, more than 3,000 songs, 25 country No. 1 singles, the award counts) come from the same Wikipedia revision. The net-worth range comes from a live check of the two trackers that disagree: Forbes’ most recent published figure, $450 million (2024–2025), and Celebrity Net Worth’s $650 million estimate from August 2026, with the reason for the gap explained in the net-worth section. Where the public record is silent — above all the specific type of cancer — this article says so instead of guessing. No figure in this article is invented, and no quote is used unless the reporting verifies it.

Dolly Parton in 2026 — 80 years old at her death on August 25, 2026, after a 70-year career from a one-room cabin in Tennessee to Dollywood and the Imagination Library. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Was Dolly Parton When She Died?

Dolly Parton was 80 years old when she died. The math is simple and it is worth showing, because so many pages on the internet still get it wrong in one direction or the other. She was born on January 19, 1946. She turned 80 on January 19, 2026. She died on August 25, 2026 — seven months and six days after that birthday. She was 80 years and 218 days old.

If a page you read this year says “Dolly Parton is 80 years old,” it is out of date. It was written before August 25, 2026, and it has not been updated since. If a page says she is 79, it is older still — written before her 80th birthday in January 2026. The correct phrasing now is past tense: she was 80. Her representatives confirmed the death in a statement carried by NPR, and her nephew Bryan Seaver announced it in a video posted to social media. Her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, told the Associated Press that the cause was a brief battle with cancer. The family statement said she died peacefully in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones, at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. No specific type of cancer was disclosed, and none has been reported since by any outlet with access to the family.

The 80th birthday itself was a public event, and that matters for the record. On January 19, 2026, she released a new recording of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” with Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and Queen Latifah, with proceeds going to pediatric cancer research. She was 80 years old, still recording, still raising money for sick children, and already dealing with the health problems that would take her life seven months later. That is the frame for everything that follows: an 80-year life, measured in the ages at which she did each thing.

An age article should do more than give one number. The table below puts her age beside the moments readers ask about, so the 80 years read as a life instead of a headline.

Age Year Milestone 0 1946 Born January 19 in Pittman Center, Tennessee 6 1952 Singing in church; writes her first song 10 1956 Appearing on the Cas Walker Show in Knoxville 13 1959 Grand Ole Opry debut, introduced by Johnny Cash; first single “Puppy Love” 16 1962 Professional songwriter 18 1964 Moves to Nashville; meets Carl Dean at a laundromat 20 1966 Marries Carl Dean on May 30 in Ringgold, Georgia 21 1967 Joins The Porter Wagoner Show; debut album Hello, I’m Dolly 25 1971 First solo No. 1, “Joshua”; “Coat of Many Colors” released 28 1974 “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” both No. 1; leaves Wagoner’s show 34 1980 9 to 5 film and song; first Hot 100 No. 1 as a performer 40 1986 Dollywood opens in Pigeon Forge 43 1989 Steel Magnolias released 49 1995 Founds the Imagination Library 60 2006 Kennedy Center Honor; begins playing Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana 63 2009 9 to 5 Broadway musical; Tony nomination for Best Original Score 76 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee 77 2023 Rockstar album released; Billboard 200 No. 3, her highest ever 79 2025 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; Carl Dean dies on March 3, aged 82 80 2026 80th birthday single for pediatric cancer research; dies August 25

Early Life: Born in a One-Room Cabin in 1946

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Pittman Center, Tennessee, in the shadow of the Great Smoky Mountains. She was the fourth of 12 children born to Avie Lee Caroline Owens and Robert Lee Parton, a sharecropper who later worked his own small tobacco farm and took construction jobs to fill the gaps. Her mother had 11 pregnancies in 20 years and was a mother of 12 by the age of 35. The family moved while Dolly was still a small girl to a two-room cabin and farm on nearby Locust Ridge, where most of her childhood memories were made. The house had no plumbing and no electricity in the early years. She told NPR in 2002 that she remembered a time with no electricity, and that she thought about how far she had come — from that cabin to a life selling records around the world.

Music was the family’s way through. Her mother knew the old ballads and folk songs her own people had brought from Europe, and her grandfather Jake Owens was a Pentecostal preacher whose church the family attended. Dolly sang in church from the age of six and started playing a homemade guitar at seven; her uncle bought her first real guitar when she was eight. She wrote her first song at six. By 10 she was appearing on the Cas Walker Show on Knoxville radio and television, and at 13 she recorded her first single, “Puppy Love,” for the Louisiana label Goldband Records.

The poverty of those years stayed in her songs for the rest of her life. “Coat of Many Colors,” released in 1971 when she was 25, tells the story of a coat her mother stitched from rags, and of the schoolmates who mocked it. “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad)” does the same work from the other side — a catalogue of what the family did without, told without self-pity. Her father, who went by his middle name Lee, paid the missionary who delivered her with a sack of cornmeal. She wrote a song about that man, Robert F. Thomas, years later. The Locust Ridge cabin itself became a piece of her public story: a replica stands at Dollywood, the theme park she built in the mountains she came from, and years after the farm was sold she bought it back and had it restored with her brother Bobby’s help.

13 at the Grand Ole Opry, 18 in Nashville

Parton was 13 when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1959. Johnny Cash introduced her, calling her “a little girl here from up in East Tennessee,” and told her to follow her own instincts. She never forgot the advice, and she quoted it for the rest of her career. At 16 she was a professional songwriter, signed to Combine Publishing soon after she arrived in Nashville, writing with her uncle Bill Owens. Two of their songs became Top-10 hits for Bill Phillips — “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” and “The Company You Keep,” both in 1966 — and Skeeter Davis took their “Fuel to the Flame” to No. 11 in 1967.

She moved to Nashville in 1964, the day after she graduated from Sevier County High School in Sevierville. She was 18. On her first day in the city she stopped at a laundromat and met Carl Dean, a 21-year-old asphalt-paving businessman. He was the only man she ever married, and the meeting is one of the best-documented facts of her life: she told the story herself, in interviews, for six decades. They married on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, when she was 20 and he was 23. The marriage lasted 58 years, until his death in March 2025.

Monument Records signed her at 19, in 1965, and tried to sell her as a bubblegum pop singer. Only one single charted, and it missed the Hot 100. She wanted to record country, and the label resisted, judging her high soprano unsuited to the genre. The argument ended when Bill Phillips’ recording of her “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” reached No. 6 on the country chart in 1966. Monument relented. Her first country single, “Dumb Blonde,” reached No. 24 in 1967, and “Something Fishy” reached No. 17 the same year. Both appeared on her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, released in 1967, when she was 21.

The Porter Wagoner Years: “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”

In 1967, Porter Wagoner invited the 21-year-old Parton to join The Porter Wagoner Show, his weekly syndicated television program, as his duet partner. She replaced Norma Jean, and Wagoner’s audience let her know it — some chanted for Norma Jean at her early appearances. Wagoner convinced RCA Victor to sign her, and the label protected its investment by releasing her first single as a duet with him. “The Last Thing on My Mind,” a Tom Paxton song, reached the country Top 10 in January 1968 and started a six-year run of uninterrupted Top-10 singles for the pair. They were named Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association in 1968.

Her solo career took longer to catch fire. “Just Because I’m a Woman” reached No. 17 in the summer of 1968, and for two years her solo records trailed the duets. The turn came in 1970, when Wagoner persuaded her to record Jimmie Rodgers’ “Mule Skinner Blues.” It reached No. 3. Her first solo No. 1, “Joshua,” followed in February 1971, when she was 25. “Coat of Many Colors” reached No. 4 later that year. Then came the two songs that define her as a writer. “Jolene” was released in late 1973 and topped the country chart in February 1974, when she was 28. “I Will Always Love You,” written as her farewell to Wagoner, went to No. 1 the same year.

She left Wagoner’s show in mid-1974, at 28, after seven years. The last duet concert was in April 1974, and their final release as a duo, Say Forever You’ll Be Mine, came in 1975. Wagoner had owned nearly half of Owe-Par, the publishing company she had founded with Bill Owens, and he had a large financial stake in her future — a fact that made the split harder and the farewell song more pointed. Elvis Presley wanted to record “I Will Always Love You” around the same time. She was interested until his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, told her the standard procedure was for the songwriter to sign over half the publishing rights. She refused. That single refusal, made at 28, is later credited with earning her many millions of dollars in royalties — above all when Whitney Houston’s version, from the 1992 film The Bodyguard, became the best-selling single by a woman. In 1974 alone she had three solo singles reach No. 1: “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Love Is Like a Butterfly,” plus the Wagoner duet “Please Don’t Stop Loving Me.”

9 to 5 and Hollywood: The Crossover Decade

Between 1974 and 1980, Parton had eight singles reach No. 1, and she began the crossover campaign that made her a pop star without giving up country. Her 1976 album All I Can Do, co-produced with Wagoner, was the first she took a large production role in. New Harvest…First Gathering (1977) included her own version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” the song she would re-record for her 80th birthday nearly fifty years later. The crossover landed with 1977’s Here You Come Again, her first million-seller, which topped the country album chart and reached No. 20 on the pop chart. The title track, written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, became one of her two Hot 100 No. 1 singles as a performer — the other was “Islands in the Stream,” her 1983 duet with Kenny Rogers.

Hollywood came at 34. 9 to 5 (1980), with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, was a box-office hit, and the theme song she wrote for it — “9 to 5” — topped both the country and pop charts and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) brought a Golden Globe nomination, and Steel Magnolias (1989), with Julia Roberts and Sally Field, put her in one of the most-loved ensemble films of the decade. Rhinestone (1984) flopped, Straight Talk (1992) and Joyful Noise (2012) followed, and she kept working on screen into her seventies — playing Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2010, guest-starring on Reba and Grace and Frankie, hosting Saturday Night Live in 1989, and producing and starring in the Netflix film Christmas on the Square in 2021, which won her a Primetime Emmy Award. She wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical 9 to 5 in 2009, earning a Tony nomination for Best Original Score at 63.

The numbers behind the fame are unusually solid for a career that long. Across 1956 to 2026 she released 49 studio albums and wrote more than 3,000 songs. She logged 25 No. 1 Billboard country singles — tied with Reba McEntire for the most by a woman — 44 career top-10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over 40 years. Her awards shelf held 11 Grammy Awards and 3 Emmys, with nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984, the National Medal of Arts in 2004, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2006, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2025 — the last of those at 79, a year before she died.

Dollywood: The Theme Park She Built at 40

In 1986, at 40, Parton opened Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in partnership with the Herschend family, who operate the park. She owns a 50% stake in the Dollywood Company. The park sits in the Smoky Mountains a short drive from the cabin where she was born, and it grew into the largest ticketed attraction in Tennessee — a resort business that now includes the DreamMore Resort, the SongTeller Hotel, water parks and dinner theaters. Forbes valued her 50% Dollywood stake at about $165 million in its 2021 breakdown of her fortune. The park’s first season drew 1.3 million visitors, and by 2025 it was drawing record crowds of around 4 million a year, according to post-death coverage of the business.

Dollywood, opened in 1986 when Parton was 40, and the Imagination Library books that followed: the two halves of her mountain legacy. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Dollywood matters to the age question for a simple reason: it is the asset that kept her fortune growing long after her hitmaking years ended. She stopped chasing chart positions in the late 1990s and returned to the mountain music of her childhood, recording bluegrass albums and touring less. The park, the catalog and the licensing deals did the earning instead. That is why the two net-worth trackers disagree by $200 million, and why the disagreement is about the value of things she refused to sell — the park stake and the 3,000-song catalog — rather than about anything she spent. The full reconciliation is in the net-worth section below.

The Imagination Library: 332 Million Books

In 1995, at 49, Parton founded the Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library. The idea was plain: every child enrolled in the program receives one free book a month, from birth until age five, mailed to the home. It started in Sevier County, Tennessee, for the children of the place she grew up in. By August 2026 it had delivered more than 332 million books to more than 3 million children in five countries, and one in six children under five in the United States was enrolled. The program is the single largest piece of her public legacy after the songs, and it is the one she talked about most in her final decade.

The giving was not limited to books. In 2020 she gave $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund the research that produced the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She gave to a Knoxville children’s hospital on a scale that led to it being renamed in her honor. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award she received in 2025 — the Academy’s humanitarian Oscar — recognized a lifetime of that work, not a single gift. She said herself, more than once, that she had given away enough money to have been a billionaire and did not regret it. The claim checks out against the fortune figures: Forbes put her at $450 million in her final years, and even the higher $650 million estimate leaves her well short of a billion — the gap is the money she gave away and the assets she never sold.

Rockstar at 76 and the 80th Birthday

Parton was 76 when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She had first protested the nomination, saying she had not earned a place in a rock institution, then accepted it with characteristic good humor and recorded Rockstar, a 30-track album of classic rock covers with guest appearances from the artists who wrote them. It was released in 2023, when she was 77, and became her highest-charting album ever on the Billboard 200, reaching No. 3. It was also her final solo studio album.

The Rockstar years: inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at 76, a No. 3 album at 77, and an 80th birthday spent recording for sick children. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Her 80th birthday, on January 19, 2026, was a working day. She released the new recording of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” with Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and Queen Latifah, with the proceeds going to pediatric cancer research. The choice of song was deliberate: she had written it in the 1970s, recorded it on New Harvest…First Gathering in 1977, and returned to it at 80 as a song about light after trouble. It was her last release. Within weeks, the Las Vegas residency she had planned for December 2025 — already postponed once, to September 2026 — was in doubt, and her public statements turned to her health.

Carl Dean: 58 Years of Marriage, Then Goodbye

Carl Dean was 82 when he died on March 3, 2025, in Nashville. He and Dolly had been married for 58 years, since May 30, 1966, and he had stayed almost entirely out of the public eye for all of them — an asphalt-paving businessman who declined interviews, skipped premieres, and let his wife be the public one. Reports after his death said he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. She grieved openly. One of her final songs, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” released in 2025, was dedicated to him.

They had no children, by choice, and she discussed the decision plainly across her career: she had wanted children early on, and later decided her life and work would not leave room for them, and that the children she helped through the Imagination Library were her children in another sense. At Dollywood’s 41st-season opening in March 2026 — a year after his death, and five months before her own — she told the crowd, “I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me on the other side,” and confirmed she would not date again. The line was reported widely at the time, and it reads differently now: a widow of 80, in failing health, talking about a reunion rather than a future.

The marriage matters to the age question because it frames the final year. She spent most of 2024 and 2025 caring for a husband with Alzheimer’s, and she said so herself in August 2026: she told PEOPLE on August 21, 2026 — four days before she died — that she had neglected her own health while caring for Carl. That statement, made in her final week, is the clearest explanation on the record for why the health problems that forced the Las Vegas postponement were caught late.

The Final Months: Health, Postponements, and “I Ain’t Dead Yet!”

The last year of her life was public in a way her illness was not. The Las Vegas residency she had announced for December 2025 was postponed to September 2026 over health issues, and the postponement itself became a news story. She answered it the way she had answered everything for sixty years: with a joke. Posting on social media, she told her fans, “I ain’t dead yet!” The line was funny at the time. It is the last public joke on the record, and it is quoted here because she said it, not because anyone else put words in her mouth.

By the summer of 2026 the appearances were thinning. She accepted the ACM Poet’s Award virtually on August 19, 2026, six days before her death — an appearance by video, not in person. Two days later, on August 21, she told PEOPLE she was dealing with health issues she had neglected while caring for Carl. The statement was brief and gave no diagnosis, and no diagnosis has been given since. Her last major in-person public appearance had been in June 2026, at the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop. The timeline from there is short: the PEOPLE statement on August 21, and her death on August 25.

Her Death on August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton died peacefully on August 25, 2026, at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80. Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced the death in a video posted to social media, and her representatives confirmed it in a statement that NPR carried in full: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family.” Her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, told the Associated Press the cause was a brief battle with cancer. No type of cancer was named, in the family statement or anywhere since.

The tributes came from every direction at once. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were among those who paid tribute, a measure of how far a girl from a one-room cabin in Sevier County had traveled. Country radio played her songs for days. The 60th CMA Awards, airing November 18, 2026 on ABC and Disney+ and November 19 on Hulu, include a special tribute to her. A month after her death, on September 29, 2026, the SongTeller Hotel opened in Nashville — 245 rooms, with the 20,000-square-foot Life of Many Colors Museum inside it. She was buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. In October 2026, Carl Dean’s niece Dea Chaggin Cunningham was appointed to administer the estate, TMZ reported on October 19, 2026.

One fact about the death deserves emphasis, because it is the fact most often mangled in the weeks since: the cancer was described as “brief.” That word came from her publicist, and it is the only word the family has used. Anything more specific — a type, a timeline, a treatment — is not on the public record. Articles that name a cancer type are guessing, and this one does not.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth: 0 Million to 0 Million

Readers who search for her age usually search for her fortune next, and the fortune is the one figure in this article that comes with a real argument attached. At her death, estimates of Dolly Parton’s net worth ranged from $450 million to $650 million. Both numbers come from named trackers, and the $200 million gap between them has a specific cause, so this article publishes the range and explains it instead of picking one number and hiding the other.

Forbes is at the lower end. Its most recent published figure for Parton is $450 million, from May 2024, and it has not moved since. Forbes’ detailed breakdown of her assets dates from August 2021, when it put her total at $350 million: a 50% Dollywood stake worth about $165 million and a song catalog worth about $150 million. The total rose to $440 million in 2023 and $450 million in 2024, with the catalog revalued down to about $120 million by 2025. Celebrity Net Worth, in an analysis published on August 28, 2026, three days after her death, put her at $650 million, inside a range of roughly $600 million to $700 million. Its case is that Forbes’ breakdown is five years old, that it misses the growth at Dollywood, the real estate and the licensing income, and that the catalog alone is worth around $200 million — not the $120 million Forbes now carries.

Neither figure is audited, and neither tracker has seen her private accounts, so the honest statement is the range. What is not in dispute is the shape of the fortune: two assets she refused to sell, the Dollywood stake and the 3,000-song catalog she kept whole from 1966, when she co-founded Owe-Par Publishing with her uncle Bill Owens. The Elvis refusal at 28 is the clearest example of how the catalog kept its value — she turned down a recording by the biggest star in the world rather than give up half the publishing on one song, and that song went on to earn royalties for fifty years, twice reaching No. 1 in her own version and then becoming the best-selling single by a woman in Whitney Houston’s. The fortune is also smaller than it would have been because she gave so much of it away, above all through the Imagination Library. For scale, the country stars of the generation she mentored sit far below her: Luke Bryan’s net worth is estimated at $160 million on this site, less than half of even the low end of Parton’s range.

Dolly Parton’s Age Compared to Her Country Peers

Parton died at 80, an age no working country star of the current generation has reached — and that gap is the point of the comparison. The singers she recorded with, mentored and influenced are in their thirties and forties, and most of them were not yet born when she had her first No. 1. Carrie Underwood’s age in 2026 is 43; she was born in 1983, the year Parton recorded “Islands in the Stream” with Kenny Rogers. Lainey Wilson’s age is 34, and Wilson sang on Parton’s 80th-birthday single in January 2026, seven months before Parton’s death. Morgan Wallen’s age is 33, and Zach Bryan’s age is 30 — both of them were born in the 1990s, when Parton was already in her late forties and founding the Imagination Library.

The older end of the comparison is closer but still a generation away. Jelly Roll’s age is 41, and Chris Stapleton’s age is 48 — Stapleton was born in 1978, the year after “Here You Come Again” made Parton a pop star. The comparison that lands hardest is with her own contemporaries: Reba McEntire, born in 1955, is nine years younger than Parton and is still performing; Miley Cyrus, her goddaughter, was born in 1992, the year Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” topped the charts. Parton’s 70-year career, from 1956 to 2026, is longer than the entire lives of most of the artists working in country music today. Readers who want the full age profiles of those peers can find them in our Celebrity Net Worth section.

Why So Many Sites Still Say Dolly Parton Is 80

Search “Dolly Parton age” today and the first page is full of listings that say she “is 80 years old.” Those pages are not lying about the number. They are lying about the tense. They were written between January 19, 2026, when she turned 80, and August 25, 2026, when she died — and their authors never went back to update them. The older ones say 79. The ones written before January say 79 as well, and a few careless ones still say 77 or 78, frozen at the age she was when the page was first published years ago.

There are three ways to spot a stale age page. First, the tense: any page that says “Dolly Parton is 80” in the present tense, with no mention of her death, was written before August 25, 2026. Second, the events: a page that mentions the Las Vegas residency as a coming event, or the 80th-birthday single as news, is frozen in the first half of 2026. Third, the husband: a page that describes Carl Dean as alive was written before March 3, 2025. The reliable check is the death date itself. Any age page that does not mention August 25, 2026, is not current, whatever number it gives. This article was researched on November 11, 2026, from the NPR obituary and the pinned Wikipedia revision, and it will need the same honesty applied to it in time: the facts here are dated, and the dates are printed on the page so readers can judge them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Dolly Parton when she died? Dolly Parton was 80 years old when she died on August 25, 2026. She was born on January 19, 1946, celebrated her 80th birthday in January 2026, and died seven months later in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years and 218 days old.

When was Dolly Parton born? Dolly Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Pittman Center, Sevier County, Tennessee. Her full name was Dolly Rebecca Parton, and she was the fourth of 12 children born to Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Caroline Owens.

How did Dolly Parton die? Dolly Parton died peacefully on August 25, 2026, at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced the death, and her publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the cause to the Associated Press. The specific type of cancer was never publicly disclosed.

Was Dolly Parton married? Yes. Dolly Parton was married to Carl Dean for 58 years, from May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, until his death on March 3, 2025, aged 82. They met at a laundromat on her first day in Nashville in 1964, when she was 18 and he was 21. She said at Dollywood’s 41st-season opening in March 2026 that she would not date again.

Did Dolly Parton have children? No, Dolly Parton had no children, by choice. She discussed the decision openly across her career, and she often said the millions of children reached by her Imagination Library — more than 3 million children, with over 332 million books gifted by August 2026 — were her children in another sense.

What was Dolly Parton’s net worth when she died? Estimates of Dolly Parton’s net worth at her death ranged from $450 million to $650 million. Forbes’ most recent published figure was $450 million (2024–2025), while Celebrity Net Worth put her at $650 million in August 2026. The $200 million gap comes mainly from different valuations of her 3,000-song catalog and her 50% stake in Dollywood, neither of which was ever sold or audited.

How tall was Dolly Parton? Dolly Parton was 5 feet tall (152 cm). Her small stature was part of her public image from the start — the oversized blonde wigs, the rhinestone outfits and the high heels were a deliberate look she said she modeled on a glamorous woman from back home in Tennessee.

Where is Dolly Parton buried? Dolly Parton is buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The 60th CMA Awards, airing November 18, 2026 on ABC and Disney+ and November 19 on Hulu, include a special tribute to her, and the SongTeller Hotel in Nashville — with its 20,000-square-foot Life of Many Colors Museum — opened on September 29, 2026, a month after her death.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 11 November 2026 from live reporting and pinned records: NPR / NCPR’s obituary for the death confirmation — age 80, died peacefully in Nashville on August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, announced by nephew Bryan Seaver and confirmed by publicist Marcel Pariseau to the Associated Press — and for the career survey, the 2002 and 1989 Morning Edition interviews, the Dollywood and Imagination Library reporting, and the Vanderbilt vaccine gift; Wikipedia’s pinned revision of the Dolly Parton biography (oldid 1372537271) for the birth and death dates, the Woodlawn Memorial Park burial place, the career totals (49 studio albums, more than 3,000 songs, 25 Billboard country No. 1 singles, 44 top-10 country albums, 110 charted singles), the awards (11 Grammys, 3 Emmys, 2 Oscar nominations, 6 Golden Globe nominations, 1 Tony nomination) and the dated milestones from the Cas Walker Show at 10 to the Rockstar album at 77; Celebrity Net Worth’s August 28, 2026 analysis for the Forbes $450 million versus $650 million reconciliation, the 2021 Forbes breakdown ($350 million total, $165 million Dollywood stake, $150 million catalog), the 2023 $440 million figure and the $600–$700 million range; ASBN (August 26, 2026) for corroboration of the Forbes $450 million figure against the $650 million estimate; iHeart / the CMA tribute piece (November 5, 2026) for the 60th CMA Awards tribute dates and broadcast details; Modern Luxury for the legacy coverage of her business and philanthropy; Gold Radio for the age, songs and marriage fact set; and Collider for the 80th-birthday coverage. The final-year timeline (Carl Dean’s March 3, 2025 death, the Las Vegas residency postponement, the “I ain’t dead yet!” post, the January 19, 2026 birthday single with Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and Queen Latifah, the August 19, 2026 ACM Poet’s Award, the August 21, 2026 PEOPLE statement, the September 29, 2026 SongTeller Hotel opening and the October 2026 estate appointment reported by TMZ on October 19, 2026) comes from the verified fact set assembled for this article. Where sources disagreed — the net-worth range, and the stale pre-death age listings — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Where the public record is silent — the specific type of cancer — the article says so. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.