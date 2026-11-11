Bert Kreischer Net Worth 2026: The $20M Machine Fortune

Bert Kreischer’s net worth is $20 million in 2026 — the party legend turned arena headliner. The Machine, Netflix, tours and the $8M figure he laughed at.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Bert Kreischer’s net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2026. That is the Celebrity Net Worth figure reported by multiple 2025 sources, and it sits at the top of a credible range of $14 million to $20 million. The money comes from the most old-fashioned source in show business: rooms full of people who paid to hear a story. Kreischer, 54, turned one college trip to Russia into a career that now spans six Netflix specials, two hit podcasts, a touring festival, a production company and a scripted Netflix series — and he did it after being fired from Saturday Night Live before he ever appeared on it, after Hollywood turned his life into a movie he had nothing to do with, and after telling his own podcast audience that the $8 million net-worth figure floating around the internet was wrong. This article lays out the fortune with the sources, explains why the published estimates run from $3 million to $40 million, and follows the money from a 1997 magazine article to a comedy cruise sailing in November 2026.

People search for Kreischer’s net worth for a simple reason: the scale of his operation no longer matches the shirtless-guy-tells-stories image. He sells out arenas, runs a festival, employs a production company, and headlines a world tour that ranked among the highest-grossing comedy tours on the planet in 2024. The fortune is the receipt for that scale. Below is the number, the proof, the career that built it, and the honest account of what the estimates disagree about.

Quick Facts Full Name Albert Charles Kreischer Jr. Born November 3, 1972, St. Petersburg, Florida; raised in Tampa (age 54 in 2026) Height / Weight Commonly listed 6 ft 1 in (185 cm); around 230 lbs after losing 45 lbs Net Worth 2026 Estimated $20 million (Celebrity Net Worth, per 2025 reporting); credible range $14M–$20M Occupation Stand-up comedian, podcast host, actor, producer Known As “The Machine” Netflix Specials Secret Time (2018), Hey Big Boy (2020), Razzle Dazzle (2023), Lucky (2025) — plus Comfortably Dumb (2009) and The Machine (2016) on other networks Podcasts Bertcast (since 2012); 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura; Open Tabs; Something’s Burning Company Berty Boy Productions (founded 2022 with wife LeeAnn) Festival Fully Loaded Comedy Festival (founded 2022); Fully Loaded at Sea cruise Nov 19–23, 2026 Current Tour Permission to Party World Tour (launched Jan 2026) Wife / Family LeeAnn Kreischer (married 2003); daughters Georgia and Ila Book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014)

How This Estimate Was Made No public filing states Bert Kreischer’s net worth, so this article adjudicates the published estimates instead of picking the biggest one. Celebrity Net Worth’s current figure is $20 million, reported by WiseToast, PrizmaTem, AmourVert and SMagazineGo across 2025. The Asia Media Journal (January 9, 2026) and Distractify put him at $14 million, and GrowthScribe’s method-driven late-2025 estimate lands at $15 million to $25 million. The working range is therefore $14 million to $20 million, with $20 million the anchor. The $8 million figure is treated as stale because Kreischer himself said in August 2023 that it undervalued him. The $30 million to $40 million figure from one July 2026 site is rejected as a model built on assumed per-special fees. The $3 million, $1 million and $378,000 figures are rejected as stale, wrong or YouTube-only. Every income stream below is tied to a named, dated source. Reporting window: November 11, 2026.

Bert Kreischer’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

What Is Bert Kreischer’s Net Worth in 2026?

Bert Kreischer’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $20 million. That is the Celebrity Net Worth figure, and it is the number most 2025 reporting converges on: WiseToast reports it as the Celebrity Net Worth estimate for 2025, PrizmaTem pairs it with the $14 million Distractify figure, AmourVert notes that Celebrity Net Worth’s “long-running figure for Bert has hovered near $20 million”, and SMagazineGo prints $20 million with a Los Angeles home valued at $2.5 million and a Florida property at $1.2 million alongside it. The credible range around the anchor runs from $14 million to $20 million. The Asia Media Journal’s January 9, 2026 profile puts him at $14 million. GrowthScribe, which builds its number from Pollstar tour data, streaming-deal norms and podcast advertising rates rather than copying other sites, lands at $15 million to $25 million for late 2025.

The spread is honest, and this article will not pretend it is narrower than it is. A comedian’s wealth lives in private contracts — Netflix special fees, tour splits, podcast advertising — and none of those contracts are public. What can be stated with confidence is the direction: every current, method-driven estimate sits in eight figures, and the man himself has said the older single-digit figures were wrong. In August 2023, Kreischer addressed the $8 million Celebrity Net Worth estimate on his podcast and said it was not correct — a moment WiseToast and PrizmaTem both record. He did not name a correct number. He did not need to. The correction itself is the data point: by 2023, $8 million already undervalued him, and three more years of arena touring, a sixth Netflix special and a scripted series have followed since.

The rest of this article is the evidence for the range: the touring engine, the Netflix run, the podcasts, the festival, and the production company that now owns the whole machine.

How the Million Figure Became Stale

The $8 million figure has a long afterlife. MoneyMade’s profile, updated April 28, 2026, still prints it, built from a 2023 article. It was plausible once: in the early 2020s, Kreischer was a successful touring comic with two Netflix specials and a podcast, and $8 million fit that picture. It stopped fitting in 2023. That year he released Razzle Dazzle, his third Netflix hour, released the feature film The Machine, and kept touring at arena scale. In August 2023 he went on his own podcast and said the $8 million figure undervalued him. PrizmaTem’s December 2025 breakdown is explicit: “He publicly confirmed in August 2023 that earlier $8 million estimates significantly undervalued his actual wealth.”

Old numbers survive because biography pages copy each other and update their dates without updating their figures. A page stamped “updated 2026” can carry a 2023 number. The $8 million figure is the textbook case: it appears on pages whose own text describes a 2024 tour that ranked sixth in the world and a 2025 Netflix special, achievements that belong to a comedian worth far more than $8 million. Readers who see $8 million are reading a snapshot of 2022, not a valuation of 2026.

The Rolling Stone Story That Started Everything

Albert Charles Kreischer Jr. was born on November 3, 1972, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and raised in Tampa. He attended Jesuit High School in Tampa and then Florida State University, where he stayed for six years and built a reputation that outlasted his degree. In 1997, during his sixth year at FSU, Rolling Stone published a six-page feature titled “Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate”, naming him “the top partier at the Number One Party School in the country”. The Princeton Review had ranked FSU the nation’s top party school that year, and Rolling Stone’s writer found its personification in a 24-year-old who treated the campus as a stage.

The article did two things that still shape his career. First, it gave him a national identity before he had a comedy career: he was famous for being famous, a party legend with a magazine credential. Second, it gave Hollywood a character to buy. Director Oliver Stone optioned the rights to Kreischer’s life. One of the writers on that project changed his name and sold the script to National Lampoon. The result was National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, released in 2002 and starring Ryan Reynolds as a seventh-year senior who never graduates. Kreischer told the New York Post in 2014, with typical bluntness: “I’ve never seen it. I had nothing to do with it.”

He was 24 when the article ran and 29 when the movie it inspired came out. The gap between those two dates is the gap between a story and a career: he moved to New York, learned stand-up the slow way, and spent the next decade turning a magazine anecdote into a stage act. The Rolling Stone piece is often told as a lucky break. It was not. It was a door that opened onto ten years of club work.

Van Wilder: The Movie He Had Nothing to Do With

The Van Wilder episode deserves its own section because it explains Kreischer’s attitude to Hollywood, which explains his business decisions ever since. He did not write the film. He did not act in it. He did not, by his own account, watch it. The film borrowed his biography — the perpetual student, the party legend, the campus king — and made it into a Ryan Reynolds vehicle. It grossed respectably and became a cable staple, and Kreischer got nothing from it except a story he could tell on stage about getting nothing from it.

That experience is the reason Berty Boy Productions exists. When Netflix, the festival and the tour all run through a company he owns with his wife, nobody can option his life and cut him out of it again. The Van Wilder lesson is visible in every contract he has signed since: own the material, own the production, own the room. The Machine film, twenty-one years later, is the same story told on his terms — his script, his company, his face on the poster.

The Machine: One Story, Three Paydays

The Machine is the most famous bit in stand-up comedy, and it has paid Kreischer three times. The story comes from a Florida State trip to Russia in his college years: on a train, he fell in with Russian mobsters, was nicknamed “The Machine” for his drinking, and unwittingly helped them rob the train he was riding on. He told it on stage for years before it became a Showtime special, The Machine, in 2016 — his second hour, after Comfortably Dumb on Comedy Central in 2009. Then, in May 2023, it became a feature film: The Machine, released May 26, 2023, by Legendary and Sony, with Kreischer starring as himself and Mark Hamill playing his father.

The film’s box office is the part of the story that gets misread. It earned $10.6 million worldwide against a production budget close to $20 million, with $5.9 million of that coming from the United States and Canada over Memorial Day weekend 2023 (Box Office Mojo, via MoneyMade). On a theatrical balance sheet, it lost money. As a career move, it did something else: it proved Kreischer could carry a studio film, it kept the Machine story in the culture for another cycle, and it gave his tour a new hook. Comedians do not judge a film the way studios do. The film put his name on marquees in towns his stand-up had not reached yet, and the tour that followed played to bigger rooms.

The third payday is the one still running. The Machine remains his signature closer, the story audiences shout for, and the title of the brand: the tour, the festival, the production company and the net-worth headlines all carry the same word. A single college anecdote, told well for twenty-five years, became the foundation of a $20 million career. That is not luck. That is the economics of a great bit.

The Netflix Run: Six Specials and Counting

Kreischer’s Netflix run is the spine of his income, and it is also the part of his career where the estimates go most wrong — because nobody outside Netflix knows the fees. The specials, in order, are Comfortably Dumb (Comedy Central, 2009), The Machine (Showtime, 2016), Secret Time (Netflix, 2018, taped in Philadelphia), Hey Big Boy (Netflix, 2020, taped in Cleveland), Razzle Dazzle (Netflix, 2023, taped at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha) and Lucky (Netflix, March 2025, filmed in Florida across seven sold-out nights). Venue pages for his 2026 tour call Lucky his sixth Netflix special — counting the two pre-Netflix hours as part of the run — and note that it sold out all six shows within 24 hours of going on sale and premiered in Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows in March 2025.

Special Year Network / Taping Comfortably Dumb 2009 Comedy Central The Machine 2016 Showtime Secret Time 2018 Netflix, Philadelphia Hey Big Boy 2020 Netflix, Cleveland Razzle Dazzle 2023 Netflix, Omaha Lucky 2025 Netflix, Florida

Lucky is the most personal of the six. Filmed in his home state, it covers the 45 pounds he lost, the family routines, parenting tips from Snoop Dogg, and the run of good fortune the title refers to. His official site describes it as the story of “the luckiest guy around”, and the material is the clearest evidence of the physical reset he undertook in his early fifties: from 275 pounds down to around 230. The special’s Top 10 debut matters commercially because Netflix measures specials by opening-week viewing, and a Top 10 debut is what gets the next special greenlit.

What Netflix paid for each hour is private, and the published guesses range wildly. WiseToast reports $500,000 to $1 million per special — a figure that looks low for a comic of his scale and likely reflects older deals. One July 2026 site assumes $5 million to $20 million per special and builds a $30 million to $40 million net worth on the back of it; that assumption is the reason this article rejects that figure. The truth sits between the two guesses and cannot be fixed from public data. What can be said is that four Netflix hours, plus two earlier ones, plus a scripted series, is a streaming relationship worth far more than any single fee.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Arena crowds are the engine of Kreischer’s fortune.

Touring: The Money Engine

Touring is where Kreischer’s fortune is actually made, and the numbers are the strongest part of the record. In 2024 his tour ranked sixth globally among the highest-grossing comedy tours of the year, according to Pollstar figures cited by VisitMusicCity and MartinCid — despite him performing, by his own count, for only six months of it. A sixth-place global ranking on a half-year schedule is the kind of result that separates arena headliners from club comics, and it is the single best piece of evidence for the $20 million anchor: you do not gross at that level for that long without keeping a large share of it.

The current run is the Permission to Party World Tour, launched in January 2026 in Huntsville, Alabama and extended through autumn 2026 with European dates added. As of November 11, 2026, he has 12 shows booked from November 12 to December 12, 2026, in Port Chester, Providence, Worcester, Portland and eight more cities, with a December 5, 2026 date at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. One report puts his per-show earnings at around $75,000 — a reported figure, not a verified one, and gross before the venue, promoter, management and tax take their shares. The gross-to-net gap is the point: headline tour gross is not take-home pay, and any net-worth model that treats it as such will overshoot by millions.

His touring peers set the context. Gabriel Iglesias plays the same arena circuit, and Kevin Hart, at 47, remains the model for a comic who turned touring into a business empire. Kreischer sits in the tier below the stadium acts and above the theatre acts: arenas, not stadiums, and a schedule he controls through his own company. That control is the difference between a performer and an owner, and it is why the touring income compounds into net worth instead of evaporating between gigs.

2 Bears, 1 Cave and the Podcast Empire

Kreischer hosts Bertcast, his solo podcast, since 2012 — one of the longest-running comedy podcasts on the internet. Since 2019 he has co-hosted 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura, a show built on the chemistry between two comics who tour together, roast each other, and sell out the same rooms. The pair also host the 2 Bears 5K, a running event that drew more than 7,000 participants to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in 2025, including NFL star Jason Kelce and country artist Jelly Roll. Add Open Tabs and the cooking series Something’s Burning, and the podcast slate is a small media network in its own right.

Podcast money is advertising money, and it scales with audience, not with effort: a back catalogue of hundreds of episodes keeps earning while the host is on stage somewhere else. One estimate puts his podcast income at $500,000 to $2 million a year. That range is wide because the inputs are private, but the direction is clear — the podcasts are a second income engine, not a hobby, and they feed the tour by keeping the audience warm between live dates.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Bertcast since 2012; 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura since 2019.

Berty Boy Productions and the Business Brain

In 2022, Kreischer and his wife LeeAnn launched Berty Boy Productions, the company that now produces his specials, his podcasts and the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival. The move is the hinge of the whole fortune. A comedian who sells his special to a network gets a fee. A comedian whose company produces the special gets the fee, the production margin and the library. Berty Boy is the reason the Netflix relationship, the podcast network and the festival are one business instead of three gigs.

LeeAnn Kreischer, formerly LeeAnn Kemp, is the other half of that business. The couple married in 2003 and have two daughters, Georgia and Ila. She co-runs the company, appears in the family material that fills his specials — including the parenting stories in Lucky — and is the reason the operation has a home base in Los Angeles and a second property in Florida. The reported real-estate picture is a Los Angeles home valued around $2.5 million and a Florida property around $1.2 million, per SMagazineGo; treat those as reported, not verified, since no property record is cited. WiseToast also reports that he co-owns a restaurant, without naming it. The pattern is consistent: the fortune is held in a business and in property, not in a salary.

Fully Loaded: From Festival to Cruise

Kreischer founded the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival after a 2020 drive-in tour showed him that comedy could work outdoors, at festival scale. The festival ran as a touring outdoor bill from 2022 to 2024, modelled on a music festival, with line-ups that changed from city to city. The 2023 edition opened at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on June 14 and closed at The Gorge in Washington State on September 15. It has since expanded to arenas, stadiums and cruises — the festival, in the words of his venue pages, became “a touring phenomenon”.

The newest form is Fully Loaded at Sea, a comedy cruise sailing November 19–23, 2026, from Miami to Cozumel, with a bill that includes Whitney Cummings, Ms. Pat, Big Jay Oakerson, Felipe Esparza and a dozen more comics. A cruise is the perfect Kreischer product: a captive audience, a floating festival, and a bar tab. His official site lists the sailing as the festival’s current flagship, and the 2026 tour pages note that an earlier cruise “set records for alcohol sales at sea”. The festival is also the clearest proof that he is no longer just a performer: he is a promoter, booking other comics, selling the whole bill, and keeping the promoter’s share.

Free Bert and the 2026 Screen Slate

The newest income stream is scripted television. Free Bert, the Netflix comedy series Kreischer created with Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel, premiered on January 22, 2026, hit Netflix’s global Top 10 in its opening week, and was renewed for a second season within ten weeks of its premiere. Season 2 began production in Atlanta in July 2026 and wrapped there in late July, with a return to Netflix expected in the months ahead. A scripted series is a different kind of money from a special: it is a multi-year commitment, a creator fee, and a library asset that pays for as long as it streams.

He is also attached to an original comedy film, Homecoming, announced for 2026. The film and the series together mark a shift in the career: at 54, Kreischer is no longer chasing the next special. He is building a slate. The Permission to Party tour, the cruise, the festival, the podcasts and the series are all running at the same time, and that simultaneity is the answer to the net-worth question. A comedian with one income stream has a salary. A comedian with five has a fortune.

Family, Weight Loss and Life Off Stage

Kreischer’s family is the material of his act and the anchor of his life, and the two facts are connected. He married LeeAnn Kemp in 2003. Their daughters, Georgia and Ila, appear in his stories — the parenting anecdotes, the household chaos, the Snoop Dogg parenting tips in Lucky — and the family lives between Los Angeles and Florida. The weight story is the other personal thread: he has said on stage and in interviews that he once weighed 275 pounds, and the Lucky special is built in part around the 45 pounds he lost. His official site’s description of Lucky leads with the weight loss, and the number is consistent across the reporting: 275 down to around 230.

The shirtless performances, the signature of his act, are usually read as a gag. They are also a statement about the weight loss and the body it produced: a 54-year-old who lost 45 pounds and decided to show the result. The height most profiles list is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), though some list 5 feet 11 inches. Either way, he is a big man on a big stage, and the physical presence is part of the product: the stories land harder when the storyteller looks like he lived them.

Bert Kreischer vs. Other Top Comics

Wealth in comedy is a ladder, and Kreischer’s rung is clear when the numbers are put side by side. Our Celebrity Net Worth section tracks the same figures for the comics he is measured against, and the comparison shows a career in the upper-middle of the profession: far above the working comics, far below the sitcom billionaires, and still climbing at 54.

The table flatters the top and understates the middle. Seinfeld’s billion comes from a sitcom that has paid syndication money for thirty years — a category of wealth no touring comic can reach. Chappelle’s $60 million to $100 million comes from Netflix deals signed at the peak of the streaming wars. Noah’s $100 million comes from a decade hosting The Daily Show. Kreischer’s $20 million comes from the hardest source of all: rooms full of people, night after night, with no syndication cheque and no late-night salary. It is the most earned money on the table.

Why Estimates Range From Million to Million

The spread across the published estimates is the story of this article, so here it is in full. At the bottom: $378,000 from NetWorthSpot, which models YouTube advertising revenue only and says so on its own page — a channel with 1.4 million subscribers earns a fraction of what an arena tour earns, and the figure is useless as a net worth. $1 million from one gossip site that also prints the wrong birth year (1973) and the wrong age (43) — discard the page, not just the number. $3 million from Film Daily, citing Celebrity Net Worth — a real figure from an older CNW page, superseded when CNW updated to $20 million.

In the middle: $5 million (Fameshala), $8 million (MoneyMade), $10 million (TheMost10) and $14 million (Asia Media Journal, Distractify). These are snapshots from different years, and the older the snapshot, the lower the number — exactly what a growing career produces. At the top of the credible band: $20 million (Celebrity Net Worth now, via four 2025 sources) and $15 million to $25 million (GrowthScribe’s method-driven late-2025 estimate). Above the band: $30 million to $40 million from one July 2026 site, built on the assumption that Netflix pays $5 million to $20 million per special. No source supports that assumption, and the site admits its numbers are modelled. It is an extrapolation, not a report.

The honest answer, after adjudicating all of them, is the one this article leads with: $20 million, inside a $14 million to $20 million range. Bert Kreischer said in 2023 that $8 million was wrong. The touring, the specials, the podcasts, the festival and the series since then have all pointed the same way — up.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched from live sources in November 2026. The Asia Media Journal (January 9, 2026) supplied the $14 million figure. WiseToast supplied the $20 million Celebrity Net Worth figure, the $8 million podcast correction, the $500,000 to $1 million per-special range and the $10.6 million worldwide box office against a $20 million budget. PrizmaTem (December 12, 2025) supplied the $14 million to $20 million range, the August 2023 confirmation that $8 million undervalued him, and the Celebrity Net Worth $20 million figure. AmourVert supplied the $14 million to $20 million band and the Celebrity Net Worth history. SMagazineGo (updated July 8, 2026) supplied the $20 million figure, the $75,000 per-show report and the property values. GrowthScribe supplied the method-driven $15 million to $25 million late-2025 estimate. Zyntharo (July 16, 2026) supplied the rejected $30 million to $40 million model. MoneyMade (updated April 28, 2026) supplied the stale $8 million figure and the $5.9 million opening weekend. Film Daily (updated May 29, 2026) supplied the stale $3 million Celebrity Net Worth claim. NetWorthSpot (updated October 1, 2026) supplied the YouTube-only $378,000 figure. The Hanover Theatre, Topeka Performing Arts Center, Disciples of Comedy and Good Seats supplied the 2026 tour dates, the Lucky details and the Free Bert renewal. MartinCid supplied the 2024 Pollstar ranking, the Free Bert dates and the season 2 production window. VisitMusicCity supplied the #6 tour ranking and the 2 Bears 5K detail. BertKreischer.com (bertbertbert.com) supplied the Lucky description, the 45-pound weight loss and the Fully Loaded at Sea line-up. BiographyGen, Facts.net, InterNewsCast and the Florida Reporter supplied the birthplace, height and Rolling Stone details. The New York Post (2014) supplied the Van Wilder quote. Where sources disagreed, the article reports the range and the reason rather than choosing the largest number. Reporting window: November 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bert Kreischer’s net worth in 2026? Bert Kreischer’s net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth as reported by multiple 2025 sources. The credible published range is $14 million to $20 million. He has never disclosed his finances, so every figure is an estimate.

How did Bert Kreischer get famous? Rolling Stone profiled him in 1997 as “the top partier at the Number One Party School in the country” while he was in his sixth year at Florida State University. The article inspired the 2002 film National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, and his signature story about a college trip to Russia — “The Machine” — became one of the most famous bits in stand-up.

How much does Bert Kreischer make per show? One report puts his per-show earnings at around $75,000, but that is a reported figure, not a verified one, and it is gross before the venue, promoter, management and tax take their shares. His 2024 tour ranked sixth globally among the highest-grossing comedy tours despite him performing for only six months of the year.

What is Bert Kreischer’s most famous story? “The Machine” — the story of a Florida State trip to Russia in which he fell in with Russian mobsters on a train and unwittingly helped them rob it. It became a Showtime special in 2016 and a feature film in May 2023, and it remains his signature closer.

Is Bert Kreischer still on tour in 2026? Yes. His Permission to Party World Tour launched in January 2026 in Huntsville, Alabama and runs through the end of the year, with 12 shows booked from November 12 to December 12, 2026. His Fully Loaded at Sea comedy cruise sails November 19–23, 2026, from Miami to Cozumel.

Who is Bert Kreischer’s wife? His wife is LeeAnn Kreischer, formerly LeeAnn Kemp. They married in 2003 and have two daughters, Georgia and Ila. LeeAnn co-runs Berty Boy Productions, the company behind his specials, podcasts and the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival.

What is Free Bert? Free Bert is Bert Kreischer’s scripted Netflix comedy series, created with Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel. It premiered on January 22, 2026, reached Netflix’s global Top 10 in its opening week, and was renewed for a second season within ten weeks. Season 2 began production in Atlanta in July 2026.

Did the Van Wilder movie pay Bert Kreischer? No — not in any way he acknowledges. The 2002 film was inspired by the Rolling Stone article about him, but Kreischer told the New York Post in 2014: “I’ve never seen it. I had nothing to do with it.” The experience is why he now owns his production company, Berty Boy Productions.

About the Author Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth, where he covers celebrity wealth, sports-business economics and the numbers behind the fame. His reporting starts from named sources and dated outlet updates — reported salaries, career statistics and adjudicated estimates — and says plainly where sources disagree instead of hiding the gap behind a single number. Corrections: Spot an error or an out-of-date figure? Tell us and we will check it against the source and correct it. Net-worth figures are estimates based on public reporting, and they change as new deals, results and filings are reported.