Fireboy DML Biography 2026: From Abeokuta to $3M Stardom

Fireboy DML biography 2026: Adedamola Adefolahan, born in Abeokuta in 1996, turned Peru into a $3M Afrobeats fortune — from YBNL signing to Royal Albert Hall.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Fireboy DML is 30 years old in 2026, born Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan on February 5, 1996, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria — and the boy who sang in a church choir in a southwestern Nigerian city is now an Afrobeats star with a platinum record in America, a No. 2 single in Britain, and a sold-out Royal Albert Hall on his résumé. His net worth in 2026 is estimated at $3 million, inside a defensible $2–5 million range. The road from Abeokuta to that number runs through a record deal with Olamide’s YBNL Nation, a debut album with no guest features that pulled 6 million Spotify streams in three days, a song called “Peru” that Ed Sheeran heard and wanted in on, and five studio albums in seven years.

The year 2026 has been a loud one for him. He sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2025 and took the plaque home, he scored a 2025 hit with “Dopamine,” and in October 2026 he released his fifth album, Zuko!, with features from Masicka, Lojay and JAZZWRLD. He is 30, single, and at the point in a career where the question stops being whether he can break through and starts being how long he can stay at the top. The answer so far: eight years in, five albums deep, and still releasing.

This biography follows the whole arc: the first of three sons in Abeokuta, the English degree at Obafemi Awolowo University, the move to Lagos, the YBNL signing, the “Jealous” breakthrough, the two albums that made him a critics’ favourite, the Ed Sheeran remix that made him a world name, the albums that followed, the awards shelf, the private life he guards, and the money — where it comes from, why the estimates disagree, and which figure survives a check.

Quick Facts Full Name Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan Born February 5, 1996, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria Age in November 2026 30 (turned 30 on February 5, 2026) Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Known As Fireboy DML · DML Occupation Singer, songwriter Sound “Afro-Life” — Afrobeats mixed with R&B and pop; Pitchfork called it “slow-groove pop” Albums Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps (2019) · Apollo (2020) · Playboy (2022) · Adedamola (2024) · Zuko! (2026) Biggest Song “Peru” (2021) — Ed Sheeran remix: No. 2 UK, No. 53 Billboard Hot 100 debut, RIAA platinum Awards MOBO Best African Act 2020 · 5 Headies wins in 2021 · Headies Best Afrobeat Single 2022 (“Peru”) · AFRIMA African Fan’s Favourite 2021 Partner Single, not married, no publicly known children Label YBNL Nation (signed 2018) 2026 Projects Zuko! album (October 2026) · “Dopamine” (2025 hit carrying into 2026) Net Worth 2026 $3 million (anchor); defensible range $2–5 million

How This Estimate Was Made This profile was built from live reporting checked on November 11, 2026 — Wikipedia for the biographical spine (birth, family, education, the YBNL signing, the albums, the chart records, the awards); Pitchfork for the Apollo review score of 8.3 and the “slow-groove pop” description; AllMusic for the artist profile and the Zuko! album details (October 2026, featuring Masicka, Lojay and JAZZWRLD); Guardian Nigeria (April 19, 2025) for the Royal Albert Hall sell-out and plaque; NetWorthSpot (October 1, 2026) for the $2–5 million range; CreatorFanbase (November 6, 2026) for the $2.1–3.2 million range; and Clacified (March 2026) for the $2–4 million range. Net worth figures for Nigerian musicians are estimates — no audited disclosure exists — so this article prints a range, names the sources on each side of it, and rejects the outlier and stale figures by name. Reporting window: November 11, 2026.

Fireboy DML in 2026 — the 30-year-old Afrobeats star from Abeokuta, Nigeria, with an estimated $3 million net worth inside a $2–5 million range. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Much Is Fireboy DML Worth in 2026?

Fireboy DML is worth an estimated $3 million in 2026. That figure sits in the middle of the range this article is willing to defend: $2–5 million. NetWorthSpot, updated October 1, 2026, puts him at $2–5 million. CreatorFanbase, updated November 6, 2026, puts him at $2.1–3.2 million. Clacified, from March 2026, puts him at $2–4 million. Three dated sources, checked across eight months, all land in the same place: a fortune in the low single-digit millions, with $3 million as the number they cluster around.

The honest version is that the estimates disagree, and the disagreement has a pattern. One outlier source, Treesteem, lists $6–10 million — roughly double the top of every dated tracker — with no method and no named income streams behind it. Older pages still floating around list $1 million, or ₦600 million, figures that belong to the pre-“Peru” era, before the Ed Sheeran remix, before the Billboard 200 entry, before the Royal Albert Hall sell-out. A $1 million figure from 2020 cannot describe a 2026 artist with five albums and a platinum American single. A $6–10 million figure cannot be squared with a career that has produced no reported endorsement deal in the seven-figure range and no verified stadium tour.

Source Date Figure Status NetWorthSpot Oct 1, 2026 $2–5 million Anchor range — most recent tracker CreatorFanbase Nov 6, 2026 $2.1–3.2 million Tightest range; $3M anchor sits inside it Clacified Mar 2026 $2–4 million Matches the range Treesteem 2026 $6–10 million REJECTED — outlier, no sourcing Older listicles Pre-2021 $1 million / ₦600 million REJECTED — stale, pre-“Peru” era

The $3 million anchor survives because it is the figure the three dated 2026 sources agree on, it sits inside the tightest range published (CreatorFanbase’s $2.1–3.2 million), and it is consistent with what is actually verifiable: a five-album catalogue, a platinum single, a Billboard 200 entry at No. 123, a sold-out Royal Albert Hall, and a steady touring schedule. It is a music fortune, built record by record, and this article prints the $2–5 million range and says plainly that the true figure is private.

Where the Money Comes From

Streaming royalties are the base of it. Five studio albums, a string of hit singles, and a catalogue that has been accumulating plays since 2019 — “Jealous,” “Vibration,” “Tattoo,” “Peru,” “Bandana,” “Dopamine” — earn every day. The debut album alone pulled more than 6 million Spotify streams in its first three days in November 2019, a number that was remarkable for a Nigerian debut at the time. “Peru” went further: the Ed Sheeran remix earned an RIAA platinum certification in the United States, which means a million certified units, and every one of those units pays. The catalogue is the asset that pays while he sleeps.

Live shows are the second stream, and the one that has grown fastest. He performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021, he has toured internationally since the Apollo era, and in 2025 he sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London — a 5,000-plus-seat room that is a career milestone for any artist, and a payday that comes with it. A sold-out London headline show, a festival circuit, and a touring schedule that has run across Europe and North America put live performance at the centre of the income picture.

Income Stream What Is Known Streaming royalties Five albums + hit singles; debut album 6M+ Spotify streams in 3 days (2019); “Peru” RIAA platinum in the US Live shows & touring Royal Albert Hall sold out 2025; international touring since 2021; Tonight Show performance Feb 2021 Record deal YBNL Nation since 2018; five albums under the label Endorsements Brand work reported as a stream; no verified seven-figure deal is public — none is claimed here Songwriting & features Features for Ladipoe, WSTRN, Cheque, Madonna (Sickick remix), Justin Timberlake (“Liar”); soundtrack work for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Endorsements and songwriting round out the picture, and here the honesty matters: no verified endorsement fee or per-show fee for Fireboy DML is public, so this profile does not invent one. What is public is the work — the features, the soundtrack placement, the brand associations that come with a platinum record — and the direction of travel. A useful way to think about the $3 million anchor, as an illustration only, is to split it across the streams: a catalogue that earns every day, a live schedule that pays in lumps, and the songwriting and features that fill the gaps. The split is illustrative, not reported — the total is the reported part, and the total is $2–5 million.

Early Life: Abeokuta, the Church Choir, and an English Degree

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan was born on February 5, 1996, in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria. He is the first of three sons. Abeokuta is a city of hills and granite outcrops, about 75 kilometres north of Lagos, and it is not a music-industry town. The music in his childhood came from the church: he sang in the choir as a boy, the way so many Nigerian pop stars start, learning harmony and timing and how to hold a room before he ever thought of a recording studio.

School took him further than music did at first. He studied English at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, one of Nigeria’s best-known universities, and finished his degree before he chased music full time. The English degree shows up in the songwriting — his lyrics are literate, his phrasing is careful, and his songs are built around stories and images rather than slogans. A singer who studied English writes differently from a singer who did not, and Fireboy’s records have always sounded like they were written by someone who reads.

After graduation he moved to Lagos, the city every Nigerian musician has to reach. Lagos is where the labels are, where the studios are, where the radio stations are, and where Olamide — the rapper who would change his life — was building YBNL Nation into the most important label in Nigerian street-pop. The move was the gamble: a degree in hand, no record deal, a young man from Abeokuta betting that a voice trained in a church choir could carry him in the hardest music market in Africa. Within a year of arriving, he had a deal.

The YBNL Signing: How Olamide Found Him

In 2018, Fireboy DML signed to YBNL Nation, the label Olamide founded and runs. Olamide has a record for spotting talent early — he built his label by signing young Lagos artists before anyone else saw them — and Fireboy was the pick that proved the eye again. The signing was announced the way YBNL does things: a song on the label’s compilation, then a single, then an album. No long build-up, no months of teasing. The music did the talking.

The first public sighting came on YBNL Mafia Family, the label’s 2018 compilation album. Fireboy’s “Jealous” appeared on it, and it was the track people kept coming back to. A love song with a light, skipping rhythm and a vocal that sounded effortless, “Jealous” did something unusual for a compilation cut: it became the song of the moment. YBNL re-released it as a single on March 25, 2019, produced by Cracker Mallo, with a video by Director K, and it went on to win Listeners’ Choice at the Soundcity MVP Awards in 2020. A debut single that wins a fan-voted award is a debut single that landed.

The YBNL deal matters for the money story too. A label deal is the difference between a talented singer and a working artist: it pays for the videos, the radio runs, the studio time, and the promotion that turns a good song into a hit. Fireboy arrived at YBNL with the songs already written — he had been writing for years — and the label gave him the machine. The partnership has lasted eight years and five albums, which is a long time in Nigerian pop, where label deals often end in public disputes. The stability is part of the story: one label, one boss, one steady climb.

“Jealous” and the Breakthrough Year of 2019

“Jealous” was the song that introduced him, but 2019 was the year that made him. The single’s re-release in March was followed in June by “What If I Say,” produced by Pheelz, with a video by TG Omori — the director behind half the biggest Nigerian videos of the era. “What If I Say” was a wedding song, a proposal set to music, and it became a staple at Nigerian weddings and parties. Two singles in, he had a love song for the radio and a love song for the dancefloor.

“King” followed on August 1, 2019, a harder, more confident record that showed a different side of him: a young star comfortable claiming the crown, alongside the romantic balladeer of the first two singles. The three singles together mapped the range he would work in for the rest of his career — romance, confidence, and melody — and they built the audience for the album that was coming in November. By the end of 2019, a singer who had been unknown twelve months earlier had three hit singles, a Soundcity MVP nomination for Song of the Year, and a City People Music Award for Most Promising Act. The year also brought a Headies nomination for Next Rated, the prize for the year’s breakout act.

The speed of it is worth pausing on. He signed in 2018. His first single proper came in March 2019. His debut album came in November 2019. That is a label moving fast because the artist is ready — and an artist ready because he had spent years writing before anyone was listening. The church choir boy from Abeokuta had become, in under two years, one of the most talked-about new voices in Nigerian music.

Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps: The Debut Album

The debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, arrived on November 29, 2019. Thirteen tracks, and a decision that said everything about the artist: no guest features. A debut album with no features is a statement of confidence — no big names to carry the record, no borrowed audiences, just the singer and his songs. It worked. The album pulled more than 6 million Spotify streams in its first three days, a number that was striking for a Nigerian debut in 2019, when streaming was still growing in the country.

“Vibration” became the fan favourite, the track the crowds sang loudest, and “Scatter” found a second life on the FIFA 21 soundtrack — a placement that put his music in front of millions of gamers who had never heard of YBNL. The album’s title is the thesis: laughter, tears and goosebumps, the three things a good love song should give you. The record is a love album, front to back, and it established the sound he would call “Afro-Life” — Afrobeats rhythms with R&B songwriting and pop melody, slow enough to feel and bright enough to dance to.

The awards followed the album, not the other way round. At the 14th Headies in 2021, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps won Best R&B Album. The debut had done its job: it made him a star in Nigeria, it gave him a catalogue, and it gave him a sound that was his own. The next album would have to prove the first one was not a fluke. It did more than that.

Apollo: The Album That Raised the Ceiling

Apollo arrived on August 20, 2020, seventeen tracks, and it was the album that turned a Nigerian star into a critics’ favourite. Pitchfork scored it 8.3 and called it “the peak of his vision so far” — a rare score for an Afrobeats album from an American publication that does not hand out high marks lightly. The review’s description of the sound, “slow-groove pop,” stuck, because it caught something true about the record: these were songs that moved at their own pace, confident enough not to chase the tempo of the moment.

“Tattoo” was the standout single, a love song with a melody that stayed in the head for days, and it won Best R&B Single at the 14th Headies. “Champion” was the other pillar of the album, and it travelled further than any of his songs had: Bayern Munich used “Champion” for their 2020 UEFA Super Cup celebrations, a placement that put a Nigerian love song at the centre of a European football night. A song about winning, used by a team that had just won — the fit was exact, and the exposure was global.

Apollo won Album of the Year at the 14th Headies in 2021, and Best Pop Album at the same ceremony, alongside the Best R&B Album win for his debut and the Best R&B Single win for “Tattoo” and the Headies Revelation prize. Five wins in one night. No other artist at that ceremony took home more. The album had done what a second album is supposed to do: it proved the debut was real, it deepened the sound, and it put him on the list of artists the world should watch. Within a year, the world did.

“Peru” and the Ed Sheeran Remix: The Global Breakthrough

“Peru” came out in July 2021, and it was the song that changed the scale of everything. The original was a warm, swaying record about missing someone and wanting to travel the world with them — the kind of song that works on a Lagos dancefloor and a London radio station at the same time. It spread fast, and then Ed Sheeran heard it. The remix, released on December 24, 2021, put the biggest pop star in Britain on a Nigerian Afrobeats record, and the combination went further than either version could have alone.

The numbers tell the story plainly. The remix debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 — only the third Nigerian record ever to debut on the chart — and it peaked at No. 2 on the UK Official Singles Chart. It earned an RIAA platinum certification in the United States. A song from Abeokuta, reworked with a singer from Suffolk, sitting at No. 2 in Britain and certified platinum in America: that is the moment Afrobeats stopped being a scene and became a world sound, and Fireboy was at the centre of it.

The “Peru” moment: the Ed Sheeran remix took Fireboy DML from Nigerian star to global name, reaching No. 2 in the UK and earning RIAA platinum in the US. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The same period put him on the biggest stages in American television. In February 2021 he performed a “Champion” and “Vibration” medley on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night slot that has launched a generation of international acts in the US. The features piled up too: Ladipoe’s “Running,” WSTRN’s “Be My Guest,” Cheque’s “History.” In March 2022 he featured on the Sickick remix of Madonna’s “Frozen,” a record that put his voice next to one of the biggest names in pop history. The “Peru” era was not one song — it was a run of placements, each one widening the audience.

The song also changed the economics of his career. A platinum single in America pays in royalties for years, and a No. 2 in Britain opens the festival and touring circuits that pay the biggest fees. The $1 million figures that still circulate from before “Peru” belong to a different artist — the one who had not yet had a global hit. The $2–5 million range in this profile is, in large part, the “Peru” range: the fortune of an artist whose biggest record travelled the world.

Playboy and the Billboard 200

The third album, Playboy, arrived on August 5, 2022, and it was the record that proved the global breakthrough was not a one-song accident. Playboy entered the Billboard 200 at No. 123 — his first entry on the American albums chart, and a marker that the audience “Peru” had found was staying for the album. The title was a shift in persona: the romantic balladeer of the first two albums, now writing as the confident star the world had met on the Ed Sheeran remix.

“Bandana,” his collaboration with Asake, became one of the defining Nigerian records of 2022, and it tied him to the next wave of Afrobeats stars — the artist who had broken through in 2019, recording with the artist who was breaking through in 2022. For the full story of the collaborator who shared that record, see our article on Asake’s biography. The album also carried “Coming Back for You,” which landed on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in November 2022 — a Marvel placement that put his voice in cinemas around the world, alongside Tems, whose own rise the soundtrack also carried. For her story, see our article on Tems’ biography.

Playboy’s chart entry matters for the money story in a concrete way. A Billboard 200 album earns more, tours more, and commands higher fees than an album that never charts in America. The No. 123 debut was not a smash — it was a foothold, and footholds are what careers are built on. He had gone from a debut album with no features to a third album on the American albums chart in three years. The climb was steady, and it was still going up.

Adedamola: The Album Named After Himself

The fourth album, Adedamola, arrived on August 29, 2024, and the title was the point: an album named after himself, Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, the boy from Abeokuta. It was the most personal record of his career, and the guest list showed the range of it. Lagbaja, the masked Nigerian music legend, appeared on “Back n Forth.” Jon Batiste, the American pianist and bandleader, appeared on “Ready” and on “Jon’s Interlude.” Seun Kuti, son of Fela, appeared too. A record that puts Lagbaja and Jon Batiste on the same album is a record with ambition beyond the charts.

The album also marked a step into a different room. In March 2024, before the album’s release, he featured on Justin Timberlake’s “Liar,” from Timberlake’s album Everything I Thought It Was. A feature for Justin Timberlake is a different kind of placement from a feature for a label mate — it is a call from an artist who could call anyone, and who called him. The Adedamola era was the sound of an artist who had stopped proving himself and started choosing his company.

By the end of 2024 he had four albums, a platinum single, a Billboard 200 entry, a Marvel soundtrack placement, and features for Madonna and Justin Timberlake. The career had a shape now: a slow, steady build, album by album, with no wasted years and no public falling-outs. In a genre where careers often burn bright and short, the steadiness was the achievement.

2025–2026: Royal Albert Hall, “Dopamine” and Zuko!

In 2025 he sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London and took home the plaque to prove it, as Guardian Nigeria reported on April 19, 2025. The Royal Albert Hall is a 5,000-plus-seat room with a 150-year history, and a sell-out there is a line on a résumé that no one can take away. For a Nigerian artist who started in a church choir in Abeokuta, the hall is a long way — and the plaque is the proof of the distance travelled.

Royal Albert Hall, London: Fireboy DML sold out the historic hall in 2025 and took the plaque home. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

“Dopamine” followed as the 2025 hit, the record that carried his momentum into 2026. Then came the fifth album: Zuko!, released in October 2026, featuring Masicka, Lojay and JAZZWRLD, per AllMusic. Five albums in seven years, each one a different answer to the same question — how does a love singer from Abeokuta keep growing without losing the sound that made him? The answer, so far, is that he keeps the melody and changes the company: a Jamaican dancehall star, a Nigerian alté singer, a new voice, each one pulling the sound a little further.

He turned 30 in February 2026, and the birthday is a useful marker. He is no longer the new kid — the new kids are the ones recording with him now, the way he once recorded with the stars above him. The career has entered its second act, and the second act has a Royal Albert Hall sell-out, a 2025 hit, and a fifth album in it already. The money has followed the same curve: the $2–5 million range is the fortune of an artist in his prime, not an artist at his peak, and the next few years will decide which end of the range turns out to be right.

The Sound: What “Afro-Life” Actually Means

Fireboy DML calls his sound “Afro-Life,” and the name is a better description than most genre labels. It is Afrobeats, but it is also R&B and pop, and it is built around a single idea: the song should feel like life does — love, loss, celebration, longing, all in the same record. His influences tell the story: Jon Bellion, the American songwriter-pop star; Passenger, the British folk singer; and Wande Coal, the Nigerian R&B pioneer. A singer who lists a folk songwriter and a Nigerian R&B legend in the same breath is a singer who listens widely, and the records show it.

Pitchfork’s description, “slow-groove pop,” catches the other half of it. His songs move at their own pace. “Peru” sways rather than pounds. “Tattoo” glides. “Vibration” rolls. In a genre where the tempo keeps rising, he built a career on songs that slow the room down — and the room stayed. The English degree shows up here too: his lyrics are written with care, with images and stories that hold up on the page as well as on the record.

The sound is also the reason the career has lasted. Trends in Afrobeats move fast — a sound that is hot in one year is dated the next — but a love song with a good melody does not date. His catalogue is full of records that still get played years after release, and that is the commercial point: a catalogue that keeps earning is worth more than a hit that burns out. The $3 million anchor is, in part, the price of a catalogue that refuses to go stale.

Awards: The Headies Sweep and the MOBO

The awards shelf is crowded, and the night that defines it is the 14th Headies in 2021. He won five prizes in one evening: Album of the Year for Apollo, Best Pop Album, Best R&B Album for Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, Best R&B Single for “Tattoo,” and the Headies Revelation prize. Five wins at Nigeria’s biggest music awards, in a single night, is the kind of sweep that does not happen by accident — it happens when an artist has the best album, the best single, and the best story, all at once.

The international recognition came the year before. He won Best African Act at the MOBO Awards in 2020, the British prize that has become a marker for African artists breaking through in the UK. The Soundcity MVP Awards in 2020 gave him the Listeners’ Choice prize for “Jealous,” the fan-voted award that said the audience had chosen him, and nominated the song for Song of the Year. AFRIMA, the All Africa Music Awards, named him African Fan’s Favourite in 2021. The City People Music Awards named him Most Promising Act in 2019, the first prize of the career.

Award Year Category / Work Result City People Music Awards 2019 Most Promising Act Won Soundcity MVP Awards 2020 Listeners’ Choice — “Jealous” Won Soundcity MVP Awards 2020 Song of the Year — “Jealous” Nominated MOBO Awards 2020 Best African Act Won 14th Headies 2021 Album of the Year — Apollo Won 14th Headies 2021 Best Pop Album — Apollo Won 14th Headies 2021 Best R&B Album — Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps Won 14th Headies 2021 Best R&B Single — “Tattoo” Won 14th Headies 2021 Headies Revelation Won AFRIMA 2021 African Fan’s Favourite Won Headies 2022 Best Afrobeat Single — “Peru” Won BET Awards 2022 Best International Act Nominated NAACP Image Awards 2022 Outstanding International Song — “Peru” Nominated Headies 2019 Next Rated Nominated

The nominations that did not turn into wins matter too. The BET Awards nominated him for Best International Act in 2022, and the NAACP Image Awards nominated “Peru” for Outstanding International Song. A nomination from the BET Awards and the NAACP is a different kind of recognition from a Nigerian prize — it says the American industry has noticed. The “Peru” win at the Headies in 2022 closed the loop: the song that took him global was the song his home country honoured.

Personal Life: Single, Private, and 5 ft 10 in

Fireboy DML is single, not married, and has no publicly known children. He keeps his romantic life private, and the little he has said about it in public suggests he prefers it that way. In an interview in November 2025 he described dating as chaotic and messy, and he has been clear that he does not discuss his relationships in the press. For an artist whose songs are almost all about love, the silence about his own love life is a deliberate choice: the songs are the public part, and the rest stays his.

He stands 5 ft 10 in tall (178 cm). For the full breakdown of his height, including how it compares with other Afrobeats stars, see our article on how tall Fireboy DML is. He turned 30 on February 5, 2026, and the birthday passed the way his personal life usually does — quietly, with the work doing the talking. The family story that is public is the one about his parents and his two younger brothers: the first of three sons, raised in Abeokuta, the boy who sang in the church choir and went off to university before he ever went to Lagos.

The privacy is worth noting because it is the opposite of the usual pop-star playbook. There are no public relationships, no social-media romances, no tabloid cycles. The audience knows the music, the albums, the awards, and the Royal Albert Hall plaque — and very little else. In an industry where personal drama is often the marketing, he has built a career on the work alone. The songs are love songs, and the singer keeps his own love life to himself.

How Fireboy DML Compares: The Second Wave of Afrobeats

Fireboy DML belongs to the second wave of Afrobeats — the generation that came after the Big Three of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, and that turned a Nigerian sound into a global industry. The first wave broke the door down; the second wave walked through it. His career is the proof: a YBNL signing in 2018, a debut in 2019, a global hit in 2021, and a Royal Albert Hall sell-out in 2025. The first wave had to explain Afrobeats to the world. The second wave just had to make the records.

The money shows the gap between the waves plainly. Among our Celebrity Net Worth profiles, the first-wave stars sit far higher: Wizkid is estimated at $30 million, and Davido at $100 million, in their Guide Net Worth profiles — fortunes built over a decade or more, with stadium tours and global brand deals behind them. Fireboy’s $3 million is a different kind of fortune: younger, smaller, and still growing. For the full profiles of the two first-wave stars, see our articles on Wizkid’s biography, Davido’s biography, and Burna Boy’s biography.

Artist 2026 Estimate Defining Record Breakthrough Fireboy DML $2–5 million (this article) “Peru” (2021), Ed Sheeran remix YBNL signing, 2018 Wizkid $30 million (Guide Net Worth) “One Dance” (2016), “Essence” (2020) E.M.E signing, 2009 Davido $100 million (Guide Net Worth) “Fall” (2017), “Unavailable” (2023) “Dami Duro,” 2011 Asake $12 million (Guide Net Worth) “Bandana” with Fireboy (2022) “Mr Money,” 2022 Tiwa Savage $11 million (Guide Net Worth) “Somebody’s Son” (2021) “Kele Kele Love,” 2010

The comparison that matters is not the ranking but the trajectory. The first wave built the industry; the second wave is filling it. Rema, his fellow second-wave star, broke through with “Calm Down” and took Afrobeats to the same global charts — for his story, see our article on Rema’s biography. Asake, who recorded “Bandana” with him, built a $12 million fortune on the same wave. Fireboy’s $3 million sits below both of theirs, and the reason is the shape of the career: five albums, steady touring, no single record as big as “Calm Down,” no stadium tour yet. The Royal Albert Hall sell-out is the sign that the next step is coming. The fortune follows the career, and the career is still climbing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Fireboy DML in 2026? Fireboy DML is 30 years old in November 2026. He was born Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan on February 5, 1996, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, and he turned 30 on February 5, 2026. He signed to YBNL Nation in 2018, released his debut album in 2019, and broke through globally with “Peru” in 2021.

What is Fireboy DML’s real name? Fireboy DML’s real name is Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan. He is the first of three sons, born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. His fourth studio album, released on August 29, 2024, is named Adedamola after himself.

What is Fireboy DML’s net worth in 2026? Fireboy DML’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $3 million, inside a defensible $2–5 million range. NetWorthSpot (October 1, 2026) gives $2–5 million, CreatorFanbase (November 6, 2026) gives $2.1–3.2 million, and Clacified (March 2026) gives $2–4 million. Higher figures of $6–10 million are rejected as unsourced outliers, and $1 million figures are stale pre-“Peru” numbers. He earns it from streaming royalties, touring and live shows, endorsements, and songwriting.

Is Fireboy DML married or does he have a wife? No. Fireboy DML is single, not married, and has no publicly known children. He keeps his romantic life private, and in an interview in November 2025 he described dating as chaotic and messy. He does not discuss his relationships in the press.

How tall is Fireboy DML? Fireboy DML is 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 cm), according to the figure published in Guide Net Worth’s height profile of him. He is 30 years old, born February 5, 1996, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

What is Fireboy DML’s biggest song? Fireboy DML’s biggest song is “Peru” (July 2021). The Ed Sheeran remix, released December 24, 2021, debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaked at No. 2 on the UK Official Singles Chart, and earned an RIAA platinum certification in the United States. It was the third Nigerian record ever to debut on the Hot 100.

What is Fireboy DML’s latest album in 2026? Fireboy DML’s latest album is Zuko!, his fifth studio album, released in October 2026 and featuring Masicka, Lojay and JAZZWRLD. Before that he released Adedamola on August 29, 2024, featuring Lagbaja, Jon Batiste and Seun Kuti. His 2025 hit “Dopamine” carried his momentum into 2026.

Where is Fireboy DML from? Fireboy DML is from Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, where he was born on February 5, 1996. He is the first of three sons, sang in a church choir as a child, studied English at Obafemi Awolowo University, and moved to Lagos after graduation, where he signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2018.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was researched from live reporting checked on November 11, 2026. Wikipedia supplied the biographical spine — birth, family, education, the YBNL signing, the singles and albums, the chart records, the features, the soundtrack work, and the awards list. Pitchfork supplied the Apollo review score of 8.3, the “peak of his vision so far” verdict, and the “slow-groove pop” description. AllMusic supplied the artist profile and the Zuko! album details (October 2026, featuring Masicka, Lojay and JAZZWRLD). Guardian Nigeria (April 19, 2025) supplied the Royal Albert Hall sell-out and plaque. NetWorthSpot (October 1, 2026) supplied the $2–5 million range. CreatorFanbase (November 6, 2026) supplied the $2.1–3.2 million range. Clacified (March 2026) supplied the $2–4 million range. Guide Net Worth’s own height profile supplied the 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) figure. The November 2025 interview supplied the dating remarks. Peer net-worth figures for Wizkid ($30 million), Davido ($100 million), Asake ($12 million) and Tiwa Savage ($11 million) are the figures published in their Guide Net Worth profiles. Reporting window: November 11, 2026. Figures are estimates unless labeled as reported payments or verified events.

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Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.