Jynxzi Height 2026: How Tall Is the 5’10” Siege Star?

Jynxzi stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, a figure he confirmed on stream after fans joked he was 5’2″. His age, net worth and Siege rise, measured.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Jynxzi is 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 cm). That is the figure the streamer confirmed himself, on camera, after months of fans joking that he was far shorter. He is 25 years old in 2026, born Nicholas Stewart on September 26, 2001, and he turned the height question into one of the running gags of his channel — then answered it with a tape measure. The number matters because the joke never died: clips of him standing next to taller creators keep resurfacing, and a handful of biography pages still print the wrong figure. This article settles the height with the sources, explains where each wrong number came from, and lays out the full picture current to November 11, 2026: the zero-viewer start in 2019, the TikTok-fuelled breakout, the subscriber records, the Streamer Awards, the leaked Twitch payout, and an estimated $6 million net worth.

People search for Jynxzi’s height for a simple reason. He built the biggest Rainbow Six Siege audience on Twitch while sitting in a gaming chair, so viewers rarely saw him standing next to anything with a known height. The camera frames him from the chest up. The jokes filled the gap. Then he measured himself live, and the debate should have ended — except the internet kept the old guesses alive. Below is the verified number, the proof, the comparisons with the streamers he actually stands beside, and the career that made a 5-foot-10 Siege player one of the most-subscribed creators in Twitch history.

Quick Facts Full Name Nicholas Stewart Born September 26, 2001 (age 25 in 2026; turned 25 on September 26, 2026) Birthplace Reported as Washington, D.C. by most biographies; one November 2026 profile says Tarpon Springs, Florida — see the Early Life section Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — self-confirmed on stream Weight Around 163 lbs (73 kg), per multiple biography profiles Net Worth 2026 Estimated $6 million (Celebrity Net Worth, snapshot November 5, 2026); credible range $2.75M–$6M Occupation Twitch streamer, YouTuber, content creator — Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Followers 11 million+ in 2026 (TwitchTracker: 11,397,016, pulled September 22, 2026) Sub Record Peak 179,543 active Twitch subscriptions, February 2024 Team Spacestation Gaming content creator since March 31, 2023 Awards Best Breakthrough Streamer + Gamer of the Year (2023 Streamer Awards); Best FPS Streamer (2024); Best Strategy Game Streamer (2025) Aliases Junko, Cardiac Johnson; Rainbow Six Siege ID Junkolololoo Residence Florida, USA (Odessa area)

How This Height Was Verified The height in this article is not taken from a single biography page. The 5-foot-10 figure appears in the majority of 2026 profiles — UrbanSmarters, Solo Magazine, NamesOrbital, InformaVista, Never Magazine and PulsoVix all print 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) — and, more importantly, Jynxzi confirmed the measurement himself on stream after viewers claimed he was closer to 5 feet 2 inches. Several of those profiles describe the same on-camera moment: he showed his actual measurements to settle the argument. Outliers are named and explained in the “Why Stale Pages Still Get It Wrong” section rather than silently dropped: a 6-foot-1 guess from a fan-meetup article, a 5-foot-6 figure from an unsourced profile, and a 5-foot-8 line that contradicts its own page’s 1.78-metre table. The age is verified the same way, from the birth date: September 26, 2001, which makes him 25 on November 11, 2026. Reporting window: November 11, 2026.

Jynxzi’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Jynxzi?

Jynxzi stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, which is 178 centimetres. That puts him a touch above the average American man, who measures around 5 feet 9 inches, and it makes the long-running joke about his height exactly that — a joke. He is not short. He is not tall. He is average-plus, in the same band as millions of men his age, and the only reason the question gets asked so often is that his audience almost never sees him standing up.

The figure is consistent across the strongest 2026 sources. UrbanSmarters lists 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and pairs it with a weight of around 163 pounds. Solo Magazine prints the same number in its bio table and repeats it in the height section. NamesOrbital, InformaVista, Never Magazine and PulsoVix all agree. FamousProGamer’s profile table also records 1.78 metres — the metric figure converts to 5 feet 10 inches, even though one line of that same page’s prose says 5 feet 8 inches, a conversion slip the “Why Stale Pages” section deals with below.

Height questions follow streamers because the format hides the answer. A Twitch broadcast frames the creator from the chest up, the chair does the rest, and the only scale reference is the headset and the microphone. Jynxzi’s case was worse than most: his whole brand is volume and chaos, so the clips that travel are close-ups of him shouting at a screen, not full-body shots. The audience filled the vacuum with guesses, and the guesses skewed short.

The rumour that Jynxzi was around 5 feet 2 inches started as a chat joke and refused to die. Viewers teased him about it, clips of the teasing travelled to TikTok, and new viewers arrived already convinced the short version was true. UrbanSmarters describes the sequence plainly: fans “jokingly speculated he was much shorter, closer to 5 feet 2 inches”, and Jynxzi “settled the debate himself on stream by showing his actual measurements”. Solo Magazine tells the same story — he “addressed the height speculation directly after fans jokingly claimed he was closer to 5 feet 2 inches” and “showed his actual measurements on camera”. PulsoVix repeats it a third time: he “addressed this himself on stream after fans speculated he was much shorter, settling the debate directly with viewers”.

Three independent profiles converging on the same scene is the closest thing to a primary source this story has, and it is worth pausing on why the joke worked. Jynxzi’s on-screen persona is loud, excitable and slightly unhinged — the “Junko” and “Cardiac Johnson” nicknames both lean into it — and the chat treated a short-king gag as part of the act. He played along for a while. That is the usual streamer bargain: the bit only works while the audience believes it, and the moment he measured himself, the bit became a punchline with an answer attached.

It also explains why search results still disagree. Pages written while the joke was live repeated the 5-foot-2 claim as if it were a fact, and pages written after the measurement repeated the correction. A reader who lands on a 2025 profile can still find the wrong number presented with total confidence. The rest of this article is the correction, with receipts.

How Jynxzi Confirmed His Height on Stream

He did it the simplest way possible: he measured himself in front of the audience. The accounts agree on the shape of the moment even where they differ on small details — he stood up, showed the measurement, and weighed in at roughly 163 pounds at the same time, which is why the weight figure travels with the height figure in so many profiles. UrbanSmarters records both numbers from that stream: 5 feet 10 inches and around 163 pounds. The measurement ended the argument in the room. It did not end it on the internet, where the clip competes with every profile that copied the old joke.

There is a useful lesson in that for anyone reading streamer biographies. The most reliable height figure for a creator is the one they demonstrate, not the one a content farm prints. Jynxzi demonstrated his. Every profile that prints 5 feet 10 inches is, knowingly or not, citing that stream. Every profile that prints something else is citing a copy of a copy — or a joke that outlived its context.

For readers who want the number in every unit: 5 feet 10 inches is 70 inches, 178 centimetres, and 1.78 metres. The 1.78-metre figure is the one to remember, because it is the figure that exposes the sloppy pages. Any profile that lists 1.78 metres and then calls it 5 feet 8 inches has failed a conversion a phone calculator does in two seconds.

Jynxzi’s Height Compared to Other Streamers

Height only means something next to a reference point, and Jynxzi’s reference points are the streamers he shares stages, collaborations and leaderboards with. Our Celebrity Net Worth section tracks the same figures for the creators he is measured against most often, and the comparison puts the 5-foot-10 number in context fast: he is taller than the two biggest names in his own orbit, shorter than the two tallest, and almost exactly in the middle of the group.

Streamer Height How it is known Jynxzi 5’10” (178 cm) Self-confirmed on stream xQc 6’2″ (188 cm) Widely reported; the streamer Jynxzi overtook in 2023 Ninja 6’1″ (185 cm) Widely reported; the former face of Twitch IShowSpeed 5’8″ (173 cm) Widely reported; two inches shorter than Jynxzi Kai Cenat ~5’8″ (173 cm) Commonly listed; the 2023 Streamer of the Year Pokimane 5’4″ (163 cm) Widely reported; six inches shorter than Jynxzi

The table also explains the visual confusion. Jynxzi spent 2023 chasing and then passing Kai Cenat and xQc at the top of the subscription charts — the two men on either end of the height scale. Standing next to Cenat, who is commonly listed around 5 feet 8 inches, Jynxzi looks tall. Standing next to xQc at 6 feet 2 inches, he looks short. Both impressions are real, and both are wrong as measurements. Cameras do not carry tape measures.

Against the wider population, 5 feet 10 inches is unremarkable, and that is part of the point. The joke worked because nothing about his stream suggests an ordinary physical fact. He is a loud, chaotic presence in a small frame on screen, and the audience’s imagination did the rest.

Early Life: Nicholas Stewart Before Twitch

Nicholas Stewart was born on September 26, 2001. That date is the one fact every profile agrees on, and it is the only birth fact that can be stated without a footnote. His birthplace is a mess. Most biographies — Biography Tribune, Hiptoro and SportsPreciates among them — list Washington, D.C. One profile updated on November 11, 2026, WhoWorth, says Tarpon Springs, Florida. FamousProGamer says he is “from Odessa, Florida”. All three Florida-adjacent claims agree on where he lives now: Florida, in the Odessa area. The honest summary is that he was born in the United States in 2001, grew up and now lives in Florida, and the birthplace line on low-quality profiles should not be trusted on its own. Our Jynxzi age profile covers the birth-date arithmetic in full, including the September 26, 2026 birthday that moved him from 24 to 25.

Almost nothing reliable is public about his parents, siblings or schooling, and this article will not invent any of it. The profiles that claim details about his family either cite nothing or cite each other. What is documented is the start of the streaming career: he created his Twitch account in 2018, began broadcasting in January 2019 at 17, and played to nobody. Hiptoro dates the first streams to January 2019; FamousProGamer gives the account creation date as March 5, 2018. The gap between the two dates is the gap between making an account and committing to it.

His early games were not Siege. Biography Tribune records that he started with NBA 2K, inspired by creators like Daequan Loco and Hamlinz, and streamed with collaborators such as Brennon O’Neil. The 2K phase matters because it shows the pattern that later made him famous: he picked a game with a built-in community, played it loudly, and let clips do the marketing. Siege came next, and Siege was the game that stuck.

From Zero Viewers to TikTok: The Breakout (2019–2023)

Jynxzi’s rise did not happen on Twitch. It happened on TikTok, and Twitch collected the result. The mechanism is described the same way in every serious profile: he cut his most explosive Siege reactions into short clips, the clips travelled, and the viewers they found followed him back to the live channel. Our Jynxzi real-name profile calls it a top-of-funnel strategy, and the numbers support the description. He opened his self-titled YouTube channel on January 19, 2020 (Biography Tribune gives January 20; the two dates differ by a day and both point to the same week), uploaded his first video — “Jynxzi Rage Compilation #1 (Rainbow Six Siege)” — on September 15, 2020, and spent the next two years converting short-form attention into long-form viewers.

Rainbow Six Siege was a strange vehicle for a breakout. The game, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter from 2015, had a loyal player base and a small Twitch footprint. It was not Fortnite or Valorant. That was the opening: a game with millions of players and almost no loud, funny streamer owning its audience. Jynxzi filled the gap with rage compilations, clutch plays and the kind of unfiltered reaction that clips well in thirty seconds. By 2022 the channel was growing fast; by early 2023 it was growing faster than any channel on the platform.

The second YouTube channel, Jynxzi Live, launched on August 14, 2023, to catch the overflow — full streams and longer cuts for the audience the clips had built. The timing tells the story: the second channel arrived after the breakout, not before it. He did not plan a media empire and then find an audience. He found an audience and then built the plumbing to keep it.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Rainbow Six Siege, the tactical shooter Jynxzi built his audience on.

The Spacestation Gaming Deal and the 100,000-Subscriber Record

On March 31, 2023, Jynxzi joined Spacestation Gaming as a Rainbow Six Siege content creator. The date is nailed down by FamousProGamer’s achievement timeline and confirmed by the wider reporting. Twelve days later, on April 12, 2023, he hit one million Twitch followers — and in the same stretch he became the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, passing Kai Cenat and xQc with more than 80,000 active, paying subscribers. Celebrity Net Worth records the same sequence: he “overtook xQc and Kai Cenat to become the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch” in April 2023, and crossed 500,000 followers in January before reaching one million in April.

The numbers kept climbing. He passed 100,000 active subscribers during 2023, a figure that put him in a class of one or two creators on the entire platform. In February 2024 his channel peaked at 179,543 active subscriptions, one of the highest totals in Twitch history, per Celebrity Net Worth. For scale: most full-time streamers with six-figure followings hold a few thousand subscribers. Jynxzi held nearly 180,000.

The Spacestation deal is the part of the story that gets underplayed. Joining an established esports organisation in the middle of a breakout is a signal, not a decoration: it meant sponsors, a team around the channel, and a negotiating position for brand deals that a solo creator does not have. It also tied him formally to the game that made him. He was not a variety streamer who happened to play Siege. He was Siege’s creator, on Siege’s team, at the exact moment the game’s publisher needed a face for it. Profiles credit him with reviving Siege’s Twitch presence, and Ubisoft’s marketing leaned into his streams as the game fought a player-base decline.

The Streamer Awards: Breakthrough, Gamer of the Year, Best FPS

The awards arrived in a run that no other streamer matched over the same three years. At the ceremony honouring 2023, held on February 17, 2024, Jynxzi won Best Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year, and was nominated for Streamer of the Year — the one he lost, to Kai Cenat. Celebrity Net Worth’s awards section records all three facts, and the Forbes-cited reporting in the Shane the Gamer research piece confirms the two wins. At the 2024 Streamer Awards he won Best FPS Streamer, beating a field that included Shroud. At the 2025 Streamer Awards he won Best Strategy Game Streamer and was nominated for Gamer of the Year again.

The sequence matters because it shows range. Breakthrough and Gamer of the Year rewarded the rise. Best FPS Streamer rewarded the game he actually plays. Best Strategy Game Streamer rewarded the fact that his audience now follows him beyond Siege. Three ceremonies, three different kinds of win, and a Streamer of the Year nomination at the first attempt — the arc of a creator who arrived fast and then refused to be a one-game story.

One correction is worth making here, because an older article on this site gets it wrong. Our July 2026 Jynxzi age page says he “reportedly took home Streamer of the Year honors at a major 2024 awards show”. He did not. He won Best Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year at the 2023 ceremony and was nominated for Streamer of the Year, which Kai Cenat won. The record above is the corrected version.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Three Streamer Awards ceremonies, three different kinds of win.

The 2,448 Leak: What One Month of Twitch Actually Paid

On April 24, 2025, Jynxzi accidentally showed his Twitch analytics dashboard on stream. The screen was visible for a moment, and it showed that Twitch had generated $452,448 for him in the preceding 30 days — the window from March 25 to April 23, 2025. Tubefilter reported it, Dexerto covered it the same day, and Celebrity Net Worth repeats the figure. The leak is the single most reliable earnings number in his entire public record, because it is a platform figure shown by accident, not a number he chose to share.

Three limits on that number need stating plainly. First, it covers one month, not a year — annualising it into a $5.4 million salary would be guesswork, and the Shane the Gamer research piece warns journalists against exactly that. Second, it is Twitch only: subscriptions, ads and bits on that platform, not YouTube revenue and not sponsorships. Third, it is gross platform revenue, not take-home pay. Twitch takes its cut, taxes take theirs, and the number on the dashboard is not the number in his bank account.

Even with those limits, the leak reframes the net-worth question. A creator pulling $452,448 from Twitch alone in a single strong month, with 88,373 active subscribers as of September 22, 2026 (TwitchTracker) and a YouTube channel and brand deals on top, is earning at a level that supports a multi-million-dollar net worth without any heroic assumptions. The leak does not prove a net worth. It proves the income engine that a net worth is built on.

Jynxzi’s Net Worth in 2026

Jynxzi has never disclosed his net worth, so every figure online is an estimate, and the honest answer is a range. Celebrity Net Worth puts him at $6 million (snapshot November 5, 2026) — the most-cited single estimate and the anchor for this article. The View Bot’s September 2026 research puts the published range at $2.75 million to $6 million, with Celebrity Net Worth at the top and a YouTube-only model at the bottom. Solo Magazine lands in the same band at $3 million to $6 million. The credible range is therefore $2.75 million to $6 million, with $6 million the best-supported single figure. A full breakdown of the same numbers, including the subscriber math behind them, is covered in our sister site’s Jynxzi net worth profile on CelebAmerica.

One figure should be discarded: the $8 million to $10 million estimate printed in an older article on this site. It has no support from any outside source — no other publisher lands above $6 million — and it appears to be built on the leaked month annualised without the caveats. The View Bot’s research is blunt about the method problem: the $2.75 million figure models YouTube advertising only, which is the smaller half of this particular career, and the $6 million figure is an aggregator estimate that does not show its working. Neither is verified. The range is the truth; the single number is a convenience.

What the money is built on is easier to document than the total. Twitch subscriptions are the base: 80,000-plus active subscribers in April 2023, a 179,543 peak in February 2024, and 88,373 active subscribers in September 2026. YouTube advertising is the second stream, across two channels. Brand deals and the Spacestation Gaming relationship are the third. The reported house purchase — around $1 million in March 2023, per SportsPreciates — is the only large asset that has ever been attached to his name in public, and even that comes from a single weak source, so treat it as reported rather than confirmed. There are no public filings, no company accounts and no interviews where he discusses money in detail. The range stands until better evidence appears.

Rainbow Six Siege: The Game That Fits Him

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical first-person shooter built on small maps, destructible walls and rounds that turn on a single decision. It rewards the exact things Jynxzi is good at on camera: fast calls, loud reactions, and clutch plays that look dramatic in a thirty-second clip. He plays at Champion level — the game’s top rank — under the in-game name Junkolololoo, and his streams made a game with a reputation for being hard to watch into one of Twitch’s most-clipped titles. His Black Ice skin pulls became a running segment: rare cosmetic drops, opened live, with the chat losing its mind every time one landed.

The fit between creator and game is the reason the height joke never hurt him. Siege is played sitting down, in a headset, with the camera on the game. His body barely enters the frame. What enters the frame is the reaction, and the reaction is the product. The 5-foot-10 answer is almost beside the point to the audience that watches him — it is a trivia answer, not a career fact — and that is why it took a joke to make anyone ask.

He has broadened beyond Siege since 2024 — the Best Strategy Game Streamer award at the 2025 ceremony is the proof — but Siege remains the home game. The Spacestation Gaming deal still frames him as a Siege creator, the clips still come from Siege rounds, and the audience that found him through Siege still sets the tone of the chat. A height article about a streamer is really a career article with a measurement in it, and the measurement is the least interesting fact in it.

Life in Florida, the House, and the Setup

Jynxzi lives in Florida, in the Odessa area, according to every profile that names a residence. SportsPreciates reports that he bought a house for around $1 million on March 30, 2023, days before the Spacestation Gaming announcement, and describes it as a step up from a “rundown house” he had lived in before. That is a single-source claim from a low-authority site, and no property record or mainstream report confirms it here, so it belongs in the article as reported colour, not as a verified asset. The date is at least consistent with the money timeline: March 2023 is the month his subscriber count exploded past 80,000, and a first big purchase in that month is exactly what the income curve would predict.

What is certain is the setup his audience sees every day: a streaming room, a headset, a microphone, and a chair. He has never made the room the content. The content is the game and the reaction. That restraint is part of why the height question persisted — a creator who showed off his house would have ended the speculation with a doorway photo in 2023.

Girlfriend and Personal Life

Jynxzi keeps his personal life private, and there is no confirmed partner to report. The one public link is to Breckie Hill, the influencer and creator he streamed and posted with regularly from November 2023. SportsPreciates dates the link to that month and describes the two as having “begun posting videos and streaming together regularly”. No engagement, relationship confirmation or breakup announcement followed, and the question in the search results — “Is Jynxzi still dating Breckie?” — has no sourced answer. Collaboration is not a relationship, and this article will not present it as one.

The same restraint applies to family. Profiles that name parents or siblings cite nothing, and the honest position is that his family life is not public. He is 25, single in every verifiable sense, living in Florida, and famous for a game. That is the personal-life section, because that is what the public record supports.

He did step outside gaming in 2026, playing as a striker for Sidemen FC in the Sidemen Charity Match and, per the report on this site, scoring two goals and winning Man of the Match. It is a small detail, but a telling one: a streamer known for sitting in a chair turned up on a football pitch and played well enough to be named the best player on it. The 5-foot-10 frame that chat joked about did fine.

Why Stale Pages Still Say 24, 5’6″, or 6’1″

Three wrong numbers keep circulating, and each has a different cause. The age error is a calendar error: Jynxzi was 24 for most of 2026 and turned 25 on September 26, 2026. Any page written before that date says 24 correctly, and any page that still says 24 in November 2026 is simply out of date. Several profiles in the November 11, 2026 search results still print 24, including pages updated after the birthday. The birth date is September 26, 2001. The arithmetic is not hard; the updating is.

The 5-foot-6 figure comes from VieStories, which prints “approximately 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm)” without a source, a method or a measurement. Nothing else on the internet agrees with it, and the same article’s other details are thin. It survives because it ranks, not because it is right. The 6-foot-1 figure comes from HahaPuns, which attributes it to “fan meetups and public appearances” — the weakest possible basis for a measurement, since a meetup photo has no scale reference. The 5-foot-8 figure is the most interesting error, because it comes from a page that gets the metric figure right: FamousProGamer’s table says 1.78 metres, then its prose calls that 5 feet 8 inches. 1.78 metres is 5 feet 10 inches. The page contradicts itself, and the table is the part to trust.

The pattern across all three errors is the same: biography pages copy each other, and the copy with the most confidence wins the ranking, not the copy with the measurement. The fix is the one this article used — go back to the stream where he measured himself, and to the majority of 2026 profiles that print the same number.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched from live sources in November 2026. UrbanSmarters, Solo Magazine, NamesOrbital, InformaVista, Never Magazine and PulsoVix supplied the 5-foot-10 consensus and the on-stream confirmation story. HahaPuns supplied the 6-foot-1 outlier and the March 2023 timeline. VieStories supplied the 5-foot-6 outlier. FamousProGamer supplied the 1.78-metre table, the March 5, 2018 Twitch account date, the Spacestation Gaming date and the April 12, 2023 milestone. Biography Tribune supplied the Washington, D.C. birthplace, the NBA 2K start and the YouTube dates. Hiptoro supplied the January 2019 streaming start and the Spacestation timeline. SportsPreciates supplied the Breckie Hill link, the house report and the $6.2 million figure, which this article did not adopt. WhoWorth (updated November 11, 2026) supplied the Tarpon Springs birthplace claim. Celebrity Net Worth (snapshot November 5, 2026) supplied the $6 million anchor, the 179,543-subscriber peak and the Streamer Awards record. The View Bot (September 22, 2026) supplied the $2.75 million to $6 million range and the TwitchTracker figures (11,397,016 followers, 88,373 active subscribers). Shane the Gamer supplied the $452,448 leak analysis and the Tubefilter/Dexerto sourcing. Tubefilter and Dexerto (April 24, 2025) supplied the leak itself. Where sources disagreed, the article reports the range and the reason rather than choosing the largest number. Reporting window: November 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Jynxzi? Jynxzi is 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 cm). He confirmed the measurement himself on stream after fans joked he was closer to 5 feet 2 inches, showing his actual measurements on camera. The majority of 2026 profiles agree on 5 feet 10 inches.

How old is Jynxzi in 2026? Jynxzi is 25 years old in 2026. He was born Nicholas Stewart on September 26, 2001, and turned 25 on September 26, 2026. Pages that still list him as 24 were written before that birthday.

What is Jynxzi’s real name? His real name is Nicholas Stewart. He streams as Jynxzi and is also known by the nicknames Junko and Cardiac Johnson. His Rainbow Six Siege in-game name is Junkolololoo.

What is Jynxzi’s net worth in 2026? Jynxzi’s net worth is estimated at $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (snapshot November 5, 2026), with a credible published range of $2.75 million to $6 million. He has never disclosed his finances, so every figure is an estimate. An $8 million to $10 million figure in an older article has no outside support and is not used here.

How much did Jynxzi make on Twitch? In April 2025 he accidentally showed his Twitch analytics on stream, revealing $452,448 in Twitch revenue for the 30 days from March 25 to April 23, 2025. That is one month, Twitch only, and gross revenue — not an annual salary and not take-home pay.

Why do people think Jynxzi is short? Because his stream frames him from the chest up, viewers rarely see him standing, and a chat joke that he was around 5 feet 2 inches spread through clips and TikTok. He measured himself live at 5 feet 10 inches, which ended the debate on his channel, though old profiles still repeat the joke as fact.

Who is Jynxzi’s girlfriend? There is no confirmed partner. He was linked to creator Breckie Hill in November 2023 after the two streamed and posted together regularly, but neither confirmed a relationship. Jynxzi keeps his personal life private.

What awards has Jynxzi won? He won Best Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamer Awards, Best FPS Streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards, and Best Strategy Game Streamer at the 2025 Streamer Awards. He was nominated for Streamer of the Year at the 2023 ceremony, which Kai Cenat won.

About the Author Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth, where he covers celebrity wealth, sports-business economics and the numbers behind the fame. His reporting starts from named sources and dated outlet updates — reported salaries, career statistics and adjudicated estimates — and says plainly where sources disagree instead of hiding the gap behind a single number. Corrections: Spot an error or an out-of-date figure? Tell us and we will check it against the source and correct it. Net-worth figures are estimates based on public reporting, and they change as new deals, results and filings are reported.