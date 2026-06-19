Jynxzi Age: How Old Is Jynxzi? Real Name, Birthday & Bio (2026)

🎮 Streamer Profile · 2026 Jynxzi is 24 years old. The Twitch star — real name Nicholas Stewart — was born on September 26, 2001 in Tarpon Springs, Florida, which makes him a Libra. He turned a small 2020 Rainbow Six Siege channel into one of Twitch’s biggest, all before turning 25. Here’s his exact age, birthday, real name, and full bio.

How old is Jynxzi? He’s 24 — and that number surprises a lot of fans. He built one of Twitch’s biggest channels at an age when most people are still in college. Most searches for his name want two quick things: his exact age and birthday, and the story behind the rise.

You’ll get both here. We start with the straight age answer, then move into his real name, his Rainbow Six Siege career, his relationship history, and an honest take on his estimated net worth. No filler — just what’s actually known.

Jynxzi: Quick Facts

Detail Information Real name Nicholas Stewart Known as Jynxzi Born September 26, 2001 (Tarpon Springs, Florida) Age 24 Profession Twitch streamer, gaming content creator Main game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Started streaming 2020 Net worth Estimated low-to-mid millions (not confirmed)

How Old Is Jynxzi?

Jynxzi is 24 years old. He was born on September 26, 2001, in Tarpon Springs, Florida, which makes his star sign Libra. He turns 25 on September 26, 2026.

Line his age up against his numbers and the rise looks even steeper. He only started streaming in 2020, around 18 to 19, and reached millions of followers within a few years. For a creator that young, that pace is rare — and it’s a big reason his age keeps trending as a search.

Who Is Jynxzi?

Jynxzi is the online name of Nicholas Stewart, a partnered Twitch broadcaster from Tarpon Springs, Florida. He built his name on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — a tactical, team-based shooter from Ubisoft — and his loud, high-energy reactions made the gameplay impossible to scroll past.

He’s reported to have racked up millions of followers on Twitch, putting him among the platform’s most-followed creators. His rise was fast enough that he reportedly took home Streamer of the Year honors at a major 2024 awards show — a sign of how quickly the audience snowballed.

Jynxzi’s Net Worth in 2026

Straight answer: Jynxzi hasn’t disclosed his net worth, so every number online is an estimate. Based on his audience size and income mix, reasonable estimates land in the low-to-mid millions. Take any exact figure with a grain of salt.

What’s more useful is understanding why a streamer at his level earns well. Top Twitch creators don’t rely on one income stream — they stack several, and the biggest earners often make more from sponsorships and YouTube than from Twitch itself.

Honest read: Jynxzi’s net worth is an estimate in the low-to-mid millions. He hasn’t confirmed it, so treat precise figures as guesswork, not fact.

How Jynxzi Makes Money

His income comes from a familiar creator stack — each piece feeding the next:

Income source What it involves Twitch subs & bits Monthly subscriptions and “bits” (paid cheers) from viewers Donations Direct viewer tips during streams YouTube Ad revenue from highlights, clips, and edited videos Sponsorships Brand deals — often the single biggest earner for top streamers Merch Branded clothing and product drops

One detail casual fans miss: a streamer with millions of followers doesn’t earn from all of them. Income tracks active subscribers, ad rates, and deal sizes — which is exactly why outside estimates vary so much.

Career: How Jynxzi Blew Up on Twitch

He started building an audience in 2020, posting on YouTube the same year. The growth wasn’t instant. It came from grinding one game hard and leaning into a personality that turned ranked matches into a show.

The real accelerant was his energy. Rainbow Six Siege can be slow and tense; Jynxzi made it loud and funny. That contrast — a tactical shooter played like a comedy bit — is what pulled in viewers who’d never even touched the game.

His Streaming Style

A few signatures define a Jynxzi stream. He uses a green screen to drop himself into the corner of the gameplay, so you see his reactions in real time. Beyond ranked matches, he runs Just Chatting streams — Twitch’s talk-to-the-audience category — and posts comedic gaming clips to his jynxziontwitch TikTok. The mix keeps him visible even on days he’s not deep in a match.

Jynxzi’s Personal Life

His real name is Nicholas Stewart, and he was born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Florida, on September 26, 2001. He’s shown a personal side online too — he once featured his mom on TikTok, where the two rated Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On the relationship question fans keep asking: he reportedly dated Breckie Hill for a few months in 2024 before the two separated. As of writing, he hasn’t made a current relationship public.

Collaborations and Rivalries

Part of Jynxzi’s reach comes from who he plays with — and against. He’s competed against veteran names like Shroud and Penguinz0 (Cr1TiKaL) in games for his YouTube channel, and in a March 2024 video he opened fan mail with fellow creator TheSketchReal. These crossovers trade audiences and keep new viewers discovering him.

Why Jynxzi Stands Out

Plenty of people stream Rainbow Six Siege. What set Jynxzi apart was treating the stream as entertainment first and gameplay second. The green-screen reactions, the comedy, the collabs — they turned a single-game channel into a brand that survives even when gaming trends shift. That’s the hard part most streamers never crack.

Key Takeaways

Jynxzi is Twitch star Nicholas Stewart , born September 26, 2001 in Florida.

is Twitch star , born September 26, 2001 in Florida. He built his fame on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and high-energy reactions.

and high-energy reactions. His net worth is estimated in the low-to-mid millions — not officially confirmed.

— not officially confirmed. Income spans Twitch subs/bits, donations, YouTube, sponsorships, and merch .

. He reportedly dated Breckie Hill in 2024 and has collabed with Shroud, Penguinz0, and TheSketchReal.

Conclusion

Jynxzi’s story is a clean example of how fast modern streaming can move. One game, a strong personality, and a few smart collabs turned Nicholas Stewart into one of Twitch’s biggest names in just a few years.

The net worth talk will keep trending, but the honest version is simple: low-to-mid millions, estimated, with the real number kept private. What’s not in doubt is the reach — and the way he made a tactical shooter feel like must-watch TV.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jynxzi’s real name? His real name is Nicholas Stewart. “Jynxzi” is the online handle he uses across Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok.

How old is Jynxzi? He was born on September 26, 2001, in Tarpon Springs, Florida, making him 24 years old in 2026.

What is Jynxzi’s net worth? It’s estimated in the low-to-mid millions, but he hasn’t publicly confirmed a figure. His income comes from Twitch, YouTube, sponsorships, and merch, so any exact number is an estimate.

What game is Jynxzi known for? He’s best known for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, a tactical team shooter from Ubisoft. He also streams Just Chatting content and posts comedic gaming clips.

Who has Jynxzi dated? He reportedly dated Breckie Hill for a few months in 2024 before the two separated. He hasn’t publicly confirmed a current relationship as of writing.

How did Jynxzi get famous? He started streaming in 2020 and grew by playing Rainbow Six Siege with high-energy, comedic reactions, helped by a green-screen overlay and collaborations with other creators.

How many followers does Jynxzi have? He’s reported to have millions of Twitch followers, placing him among the platform’s most-followed creators. Exact counts change over time, so check his official channel for the current number.

References & Sources

Follower counts and net worth figures for streamers are estimates. For verified info:

Twitch — his official channel and live content. twitch.tv YouTube — his channel, highlights, and subscriber counts. youtube.com Dexerto — gaming and streamer news coverage. dexerto.com

Last reviewed in 2026. Jynxzi has not publicly disclosed his finances; net worth and follower figures are informed estimates, and some details are based on publicly available reporting.