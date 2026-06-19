Ella Langley Age: How Old Is the Country Singer? Birthday & Bio (2026)

🎤 Country Artist Profile · 2026 Ella Langley is 27 years old. The country singer was born on May 3, 1999 , in Hope Hull, Alabama, which makes her a Taurus. She broke through with the hit “you look like you love me” alongside Riley Green. Here’s her exact age, birthday, and full verified bio.

How old is Ella Langley? She’s 27 — born May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama. That’s the quick answer most people want, so we’ll lead with it and then fill in the rest: her birthday, her star sign, her background, the songs that made her name, and the Riley Green question fans keep asking.

Everything here sticks to what’s publicly confirmed. Her age comes straight from her birth date, and where a number can’t be verified — like net worth — we say so plainly instead of guessing.

Ella Langley: Quick Facts

Detail Information Full name Ella Langley Born May 3, 1999 (Hope Hull, Alabama) Age 27 Star sign Taurus Profession Country singer-songwriter Known for “you look like you love me” (with Riley Green) Other songs “That’s Why We Fight,” “Strangers,” “Country Boy’s Dream Girl” Net worth Estimated (not officially confirmed)

How Old Is Ella Langley?

Ella Langley is 27 years old. She was born on May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama, which makes her star sign Taurus. She turned 27 on her most recent birthday, May 3, 2026, and will turn 28 on May 3, 2027.

Her age is easy to confirm because it’s tied to a fixed birth date — so any site listing a different number is simply wrong. What’s striking is the timing: reaching this level of country success by 27 is fast. Most artists spend a decade chasing the kind of breakout she’s already had.

Who Is Ella Langley?

Ella Langley is an American country singer-songwriter from Hope Hull, Alabama. She writes the kind of country built on real storytelling and big, sing-along hooks — the sound that’s powered a wave of new traditional-leaning artists. Her breakout came through her collaboration with Riley Green, but she’d been building steadily for years before that moment hit.

By mid-2024 she’d reportedly crossed seven million monthly listeners on Spotify and gathered more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok. Those numbers matter because they show the breakout wasn’t a one-song fluke — the audience stuck around.

Ella Langley’s Net Worth in 2026

Ella hasn’t shared her finances, so there’s no confirmed net worth figure — anything you see online is an estimate. What’s clear is the direction: streaming numbers in the millions, a hit single, touring, and publishing income all point to a quickly rising earner rather than a fixed total.

Newer artists also earn differently than veterans. A lot of early money goes back into touring, a band, and management, so a big streaming count doesn’t translate one-to-one into personal wealth. Treat any precise dollar amount with caution.

Honest read: Ella Langley’s net worth isn’t officially disclosed. Her income comes from streaming, song sales, touring, songwriting royalties, and brand deals — but no confirmed total exists, so skip the exact figures.

How Ella Langley Makes Money

Income source What it involves Streaming Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube plays Song & album sales Digital downloads and physical releases Touring & live shows Often the biggest earner for working musicians Songwriting royalties Payments whenever her songs are played or covered Brand deals & socials Sponsorships across TikTok and Instagram

Ella Langley’s Biggest Songs

Her catalog is the real engine here. A few tracks did the heavy lifting:

“you look like you love me” — the Riley Green duet that became her signature hit and pushed her into the mainstream.

— the Riley Green duet that became her signature hit and pushed her into the mainstream. “That’s Why We Fight” — a fan favorite that showed her range.

— a fan favorite that showed her range. “Strangers” — another standout in her early run.

— another standout in her early run. “Country Boy’s Dream Girl” — whose music video has been viewed millions of times.

The thread through all of them is the same: plainspoken lyrics, a strong narrative, and a chorus built to be shouted back at a show.

How She Got Started

Like a lot of modern artists, Ella began with cover songs on YouTube before writing her own material. She’s credited her parents for the early spark — they played all kinds of records around the house and pushed her toward piano and guitar lessons as a kid. That mix of constant music at home and real instrument training is a common foundation for songwriters who can both perform and write.

Ella Langley and Riley Green: Are They Dating?

This is the question the duet practically begged people to ask. The chemistry on “you look like you love me” sent fans straight to the rumor mill. But the honest answer, based on what both have said publicly, is that they’re collaborators and friends, not a couple. The romance lives in the song, not in confirmed real life.

It’s a good reminder: on-screen chemistry sells a track, and artists know it. Unless either confirms a relationship, treat the dating talk as speculation.

Her Sound and Why It Connects

Ella’s appeal is old-school in the best way — country storytelling with anthemic hooks. She writes songs that feel like someone actually lived them, then wraps them in a chorus you remember after one listen. That combination is exactly what’s pulling younger fans back toward traditional-leaning country.

Key Takeaways

Ella Langley is a country singer from Hope Hull, Alabama, born May 3, 1999 — she’s 27 .

is a country singer from Hope Hull, Alabama, born May 3, 1999 — she’s . Her breakout hit is “you look like you love me” with Riley Green .

with . She reportedly passed 7M Spotify monthly listeners and 4.2M TikTok followers .

and . Her net worth isn’t officially disclosed — income spans streaming, touring, and royalties.

— income spans streaming, touring, and royalties. Despite the duet’s chemistry, she and Riley Green are collaborators, not a confirmed couple.

Conclusion

Ella Langley’s rise is the rare kind that’s both fast and earned. She put in years of covers and writing before one duet turned her into a household country name — and the streaming numbers show the fans stayed.

The net worth question will keep trending, but the honest version is simple: no confirmed figure, just a clearly rising income built on real songs. For a 27-year-old from a small Alabama town, that’s a strong place to be — and probably just the start.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Ella Langley? She was born on May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama, making her 27 years old in 2026. Her star sign is Taurus.

What is Ella Langley’s net worth? She hasn’t publicly disclosed it, so there’s no confirmed figure. Her income comes from streaming, song and album sales, touring, songwriting royalties, and brand deals, but any exact number online is an estimate.

What is Ella Langley’s most famous song? Her signature hit is “you look like you love me,” a duet with Riley Green. Other popular tracks include “That’s Why We Fight,” “Strangers,” and “Country Boy’s Dream Girl.”

Are Ella Langley and Riley Green dating? Based on what both have said publicly, they’re collaborators and friends, not a couple. The romance fans noticed comes from their hit duet, not a confirmed real-life relationship.

Where is Ella Langley from? She’s from Hope Hull, Alabama, a small community in the United States, and she has roots in the Southern country-music tradition.

How did Ella Langley get started in music? She began by posting cover songs on YouTube. Her parents encouraged her early, playing records at home and putting her in piano and guitar lessons as a child.

How many followers does Ella Langley have? She has reportedly amassed more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok and crossed seven million monthly listeners on Spotify as of 2024. Counts change over time, so check her official profiles for the latest.

References & Sources

Streaming and net worth figures for artists are estimates. For verified info:

Spotify — her official artist page, monthly listeners, and discography. open.spotify.com Billboard — country chart history and music coverage. billboard.com CMT / Country Music coverage — artist news and interviews. cmt.com

Last reviewed in 2026. Ella Langley has not publicly disclosed her finances; net worth and streaming figures are informed estimates, and some details are based on publicly available reporting.