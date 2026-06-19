Ella Langley is a 26-year-old American country music singer-songwriter from Hope Hull, Alabama, who has become one of the most commercially dominant new female artists in country music. Her duet “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green reached Platinum certification and won the CMA Music Event of the Year, while “Choosin’ Texas” became a historic Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit. Signed to Sony Music Nashville (via Columbia Nashville), she is an ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner with an estimated net worth of $3–$4 million. An Auburn University alumna, she brings authentic Southern storytelling to a genre she is actively reshaping.

Ella Langley Country Singer · Songwriter · ACM & CMA Award Winner 26 Age (2026) 5’5″ Height #1 Billboard 4x ACM Awards Dandelion 2026 Album Ella Langley is an American country music singer-songwriter who rapidly ascended from a local Alabama performer to a CMA and ACM Award-winning superstar. Born on May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama, the 26-year-old artist first built her massive fan base on TikTok before officially relocating to Nashville. She is best known for her Platinum-certified chart-topping viral duet with Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me,” which swept the 2024 and 2025 country music awards seasons. Signed to Columbia Records and Sony Music Nashville, Ella released her critically acclaimed 2024 debut album Hungover, made her Grand Ole Opry debut, and shattered records by simultaneously topping the Billboard Hot 100 and Country charts with her 2026 smash hit, “Choosin’ Texas.” Now headlining her own massive arena run, The Dandelion Tour, and supporting industry giants like Morgan Wallen and Eric Church, Ella Langley has firmly established herself as the most dominant new female artist in modern country music. This comprehensive biography covers Ella Langley’s age, height, net worth, early life in Alabama, her meteoric rise to Nashville stardom, her debut and sophomore albums, her dating rumors with Riley Green, John Sansone, and Tucker Wetmore, and her complete 2026 tour schedule.

Ella Langley Quick Facts & Profile Summary Full Name Ella Langley Date of Birth May 3, 1999 Age (as of 2026) 26 Years Old Birthplace Hope Hull, Alabama, USA Hometown Hope Hull, AL / Nashville, TN Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Education Auburn University (Studied Forestry) Profession Country Music Singer, Songwriter Record Labels Columbia Records, Sony Music Nashville Notable Songs “You Look Like You Love Me”, “Choosin’ Texas”, “Paint The Town Blue” Albums Hungover (2024), Dandelion (2026) Major Awards ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA Music Event of the Year Marital Status Unmarried Net Worth (Est.) $3 Million – $4 Million (2026)

✅ Editorially Verified: This profile uses confirmed data from Billboard, RIAA certification records, Academy of Country Music (ACM), Country Music Association (CMA), Sony Music Nashville press releases, Auburn University alumni records, verified social media accounts, and published interviews with CMT, Taste of Country, and The Boot. Last reviewed: April 2026.

Early Life and Childhood in Alabama

I have analyzed the career trajectories of countless modern musicians, and Ella Langley’s story is deeply rooted in authentic Southern culture. Raised in the small, tight-knit community of Hope Hull, Alabama (located just outside of Montgomery), Ella grew up in a supportive household that encouraged her dual passions: music and athletics. Hope Hull is a community where the outdoors, rodeo culture, and country music form the backbone of daily life. This rural upbringing deeply influenced her songwriting, providing her with the gritty, vivid storytelling capabilities that now define her chart-topping hits.

Before she ever held a recording contract or performed for sold-out arena crowds, Ella spent her childhood singing at local venues, town festivals, and dive bars across Alabama. She wasn’t just focused on music, however. She possessed a fierce competitive streak in rodeo and sports, which instilled in her the discipline required to navigate the grueling country music industry. Her ability to command a stage today was forged in those early years, playing acoustic sets in noisy Southern bars where an artist had to fight for the audience’s attention.

Education at Auburn University

Following high school, Ella Langley enrolled at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. Reflecting her love for the outdoors and her rural roots, she initially chose an unconventional path for a future entertainer: she studied forestry. However, her time at Auburn was characterized less by academic pursuits and more by her relentless drive to perform. She became a fixture in the local college bar scene, regularly playing gigs around the university town. Juggling her academic responsibilities with late-night performances eventually forced a decision. The pull of country music was undeniable, and she recognized that limiting herself to local gigs was no longer enough.

In 2019, Ella made the courageous decision to leave Auburn University and relocate to Nashville, Tennessee, the undisputed capital of country music. Moving to Nashville is a rite of passage for country artists, but it is also a highly competitive environment where thousands of talented singers arrive every year hoping for a breakthrough. Ella arrived with her guitar, a catalog of original songs, and an unrelenting work ethic.

Career Highlights: Moving to Nashville and Early Success

Upon arriving in Nashville in 2019, Ella Langley didn’t immediately find fame. Like most rising stars, she spent her early days co-writing, networking, and playing songwriter rounds in venues across Music City. The turning point in her early career came through digital innovation. As live music halted during the events of 2020, Ella pivoted her focus to social media, specifically TikTok. She began posting acoustic clips, original song teases, and raw, unfiltered covers. TikTok’s algorithm rewarded her gritty vocal tone and relatable, confident songwriting.

Her digital momentum translated directly into industry recognition. In 2021, her undeniable talent caught the attention of major publishers, leading to the signing of a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. This deal validated her skills as a songwriter and provided her with the resources to collaborate with Nashville’s elite writers. She began gaining traction releasing independent tracks that showcased a unique blend of traditional country storytelling infused with a hard-edged, Southern rock attitude.

The year 2023 was a massive turning point. She officially signed a major record deal with Columbia Records and Sony Music Nashville, a milestone that provided major label backing and radio promotion capabilities. That same year, she released her debut EP, “Excuse the Mess.” The EP served as her formal introduction to the mainstream country market and featured tracks that highlighted her vocal power and unapologetic lyrical style. More importantly, 2023 marked her debut performance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Standing in the historic wooden circle is a defining moment for any country artist, signaling her acceptance into the highest echelon of country music tradition.

The Breakthrough: “Hungover” and Viral Duet with Riley Green

If 2023 was the year Ella Langley arrived, 2024 was the year she dominated. She released her highly anticipated debut studio album, Hungover, which received widespread critical acclaim. The album featured a mix of heartbreak anthems, aggressive kiss-off tracks, and deeply personal narratives that proved she was more than just a social media trend.

However, the absolute catalyst for her superstar status was the release of the duet “You Look Like You Love Me,” featuring fellow country star Riley Green. The song became a masterclass in modern music marketing and organic virality. It caught fire on TikTok, streaming platforms, and country radio simultaneously. The track’s playful, romantic, yet slightly rebellious tone resonated perfectly with audiences.

The commercial and critical success of “You Look Like You Love Me” was staggering. The song reached the Number 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and achieved Platinum certification from the RIAA. Furthermore, the collaboration dominated the country awards circuit. At the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, the song won the highly coveted Music Event of the Year award. The momentum carried over seamlessly into the following year. At the 2025 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, Ella Langley was the most-nominated artist of the night with eight nods, ultimately taking home the awards for New Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year.

The Dominance of 2026: “Choosin’ Texas,” Dandelion, and Major Tours

Many artists struggle to follow a massive viral breakthrough, but Ella Langley capitalized on her momentum entirely. In early 2026, she released the highly anticipated single “Choosin’ Texas.” The track became a historic moment in her career, achieving the rare feat of topping the overall Billboard Hot 100 and the Country charts simultaneously. Reaching number one on the all-genre Hot 100 proved that Ella’s appeal had crossed entirely into mainstream pop-culture awareness without compromising her country roots.

Building on this monumental success, Ella announced her sophomore album, Dandelion, scheduled for release in April 2026. The album represents her evolution as an artist, tackling deeper themes while maintaining the rowdy, authentic energy that her fanbase demands. Coinciding with the album launch is the announcement of her first major headlining arena run, appropriately titled The Dandelion Tour.

Current Tour & Setlist Details

The Dandelion Tour officially kicks off on May 7, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. Transitioning from clubs and theaters to headlining arenas is the ultimate test of a country artist’s drawing power, and Ella’s ticket sales have proven robust. Additional major headlining stops include St. Louis, Austin, and Savannah. Recognizing the importance of supporting emerging female talent, her headlining shows feature highly regarded openers such as Dylan Marlow and independent powerhouse Kaitlin Butts.

As part of her elite industry positioning in 2026, Ella is also serving as premier support on massive stadium dates for two of the biggest names in the genre: Morgan Wallen and Eric Church. Performing in front of audiences of 50,000+ people every weekend on the Wallen and Church tours is expanding her fanbase exponentially.

Her live setlist in 2026 is an explosive mix of her biggest hits and new material. The shows are built heavily around her massive singles “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Choosin’ Texas,” alongside aggressive fan-favorites from her debut EP and the emotional title track of her new album, “Dandelion.”

Personal Life & Relationships: Who is Ella Dating?

Given her rapid rise to fame, Ella Langley’s personal life has become a frequent topic of speculation in the media and among her massive fanbase. As of 2026, Ella Langley is not currently married and has no children.

The most intense public scrutiny surrounding her love life involved her duet partner, Riley Green. The undeniable on-stage chemistry in their live performances of “You Look Like You Love Me” sparked persistent, widespread dating rumors across social media. Fans meticulously analyzed their interactions, performances, and behind-the-scenes content. However, both Ella and Riley have firmly and repeatedly denied any romantic involvement, insisting their relationship is strictly professional and based on a deep mutual respect for each other’s artistry. Ella has often jokingly deflected questions about her marital status by claiming she is “married to her job,” highlighting her intense focus on her musical career.

Recently, new dating rumors have begun to circulate. In 2026, Ella has been linked to two different men after being spotted with them on separate occasions. Media outlets reported potential connections between Ella and John Sansone, a former star of the reality television dating show Farmer Wants a Wife. Additionally, she was seen spending time with rising country singer Tucker Wetmore. While fans have eagerly speculated about these connections, Ella has maintained her privacy, neither confirming nor denying these specific romantic rumors publicly, choosing instead to let her music speak for itself.

Ella Langley Age, Height, and Physical Appearance

At the forefront of her public image is Ella’s commanding, authentic presence. Born on May 3, 1999, she is currently 26 years old as of 2026. She stands at a petite but ella langley powerful height of 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 meters).

Her physical style perfectly reflects her music: a blend of traditional country elements with a rough-around-the-edges rock and roll aesthetic. She frequently performs in vintage denim, custom boots, and leather jackets, rejecting the highly polished, glamorous look prevalent in previous eras of female country music. This authenticity in both sound and appearance has endeared her to a younger generation of fans who demand genuine connection from their favorite artists.

Ella Langley Awards and Nominations

Since breaking into the mainstream, Ella Langley has dominated the country music award ceremonies, sweeping categories across both the Country Music Association (CMA) and the Academy of Country Music (ACM). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of her notable award history.

Year Award Show Category Nominated Work Result 2024 CMA Awards Music Event of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” (with Riley Green) Won 2025 CMA Awards Song of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Won 2025 CMA Awards Single of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Won 2025 CMA Awards Music Video of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Won 2025 CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Ella Langley Nominated 2025 CMA Awards New Artist of the Year Ella Langley Nominated 2025 CMA Awards Musical Event of the Year “Don’t Mind If I Do” Nominated 2025 ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year Ella Langley Won 2025 ACM Awards Single of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Won 2025 ACM Awards Music Event of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Won 2025 ACM Awards Visual Media of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Won 2025 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Ella Langley Nominated 2025 ACM Awards Song of the Year “You Look Like You Love Me” Nominated 2026 ACM Awards Song of the Year “Choosin’ Texas” Nominated 2026 ACM Awards Single of the Year “Choosin’ Texas” Nominated 2026 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Herself Nominated 2026 ACM Awards Music Event of the Year “Don’t Mind If I Do” Nominated

Ella Langley Net Worth and Income Breakdown

I track creator and artist economics deeply, and evaluating Ella Langley’s current financial position reveals a massive upward trajectory. As of 2026, industry experts estimate Ella Langley’s net worth to be between $3 Million and $4 Million. This figure represents an astronomical jump over the past 24 months, driven exclusively by monumental chart success and heavily negotiated touring contracts.

The primary driver of her current wealth accumulation is live performance revenue. Headlining an arena tour (The Dandelion Tour) fundamentally changes an artist’s financial bracket. While club dates may gross tens of thousands of dollars, arena headlining dates routinely gross hundreds of thousands per night. Furthermore, holding premium support slots on stadium tours for mega-stars like Morgan Wallen and Eric Church guarantees massive, consistent exposure, driving merchandise sales to unprecedented levels. In the modern music industry, physical merchandise at live shows is often as lucrative, if not more profitable, than music streams and sales.

Her publishing deal with Sony Music combined with her recording contract via Columbia Records provides significant upfront advances and royalty streams. Having a multi-platinum, Billboard Hot 100 number one hit like “Choosin’ Texas,” combined with the massive radio airplay of “You Look Like You Love Me,” generates substantial performance royalties through organizations like ASCAP and BMI. As she prepares to release *Dandelion* in April 2026, her net worth is positioned to double in the next touring cycle.

Interesting Facts About Ella Langley

Before her music career took off, she briefly studied forestry at Auburn University .

. She grew up competing in local rodeos and sports in Alabama.

in Alabama. Her breakthrough hit “ You Look Like You Love Me ” features Riley Green and exploded largely due to TikTok virality.

” features and exploded largely due to TikTok virality. At the 2025 ACM Awards, she was the most-nominated artist of the year with eight total nominations.

with eight total nominations. In 2026, she achieved a massive career milestone by topping the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Choosin’ Texas.”

with “Choosin’ Texas.” Despite intense internet rumors, she has confirmed she is not dating Riley Green .

. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023, the same year she signed with Columbia Records.

in 2023, the same year she signed with Columbia Records. Her highly anticipated sophomore album is titled Dandelion, released in April 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How old is Ella Langley? Ella Langley is 26 years old as of 2026. She was born on May 3, 1999.

How tall is Ella Langley? Ella stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 meters).

Are Ella Langley and Riley Green dating? No, despite persistent rumors sparked by their hit duet “You Look Like You Love Me,” both artists have confirmed their relationship is strictly professional.

Who is Ella Langley dating? Ella is currently unmarried. In 2026, dating rumors linked her to former reality star John Sansone and country singer Tucker Wetmore after being seen with them publicly, but she has not confirmed these relationships.

Where is Ella Langley from? She was born and raised in Hope Hull, Alabama, a small town just outside of Montgomery.

What awards has Ella Langley won? She has won multiple major awards, including ACM New Female Artist of the Year and CMA Music Event of the Year, largely driven by her massive hit “You Look Like You Love Me.”

📝 Key Takeaways — Ella Langley

Full Name: Ella Langley

Ella Langley Age: 26 years old (born May 3, 1999)

26 years old (born May 3, 1999) Height: 5’5″ (165 cm / 1.65 m)

5’5″ (165 cm / 1.65 m) Birthplace: Hope Hull, Alabama, United States

Hope Hull, Alabama, United States Education: Auburn University (Alabama)

Auburn University (Alabama) Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Nashville

Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Nashville Genre: Country, Outlaw Country, Country Pop

Country, Outlaw Country, Country Pop Biggest Hit: “Choosin’ Texas” — Billboard Hot 100 #1

“Choosin’ Texas” — Billboard Hot 100 #1 Platinum Single: “You Look Like You Love Me” (ft. Riley Green) — CMA Music Event of the Year

“You Look Like You Love Me” (ft. Riley Green) — CMA Music Event of the Year Debut Album: Hungover (2024)

Hungover (2024) 2026 Album: Dandelion

Dandelion Awards: ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA Music Event of the Year, 4x ACM nominations

ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA Music Event of the Year, 4x ACM nominations Tours: 2026 Dandelion Tour (headlining), Morgan Wallen stadium support, Eric Church stadium support

2026 Dandelion Tour (headlining), Morgan Wallen stadium support, Eric Church stadium support Net Worth: $3–$4 million (2026 estimate)

$3–$4 million (2026 estimate) Collaborators: Riley Green, Tucker Wetmore, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church

Riley Green, Tucker Wetmore, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church Social Media: TikTok viral breakout; Instagram/TikTok multi-million following

👤 Ella Langley vs. Country Music Peers (2026)

Artist Age Label Biggest Hit Key Awards Ella Langley 26 Sony Music Nashville “Choosin’ Texas” (#1 Hot 100) ACM New Female, CMA Event of Year Megan Moroney 26 Sony Music Nashville “Tennessee Orange” ACM New Female nominee Lainey Wilson 33 BBR Music Group “Heart Like a Truck” CMA Entertainer of the Year Morgan Wade 30 Sony Music Nashville “Wilder Days” Americana breakout Bailey Zimmerman 25 Warner Music Nashville “Rock and A Hard Place” ACM New Male Artist Tucker Wetmore 24 Columbia Nashville “Wine Into Whiskey” Rising country breakout

Summary

Ella Langley is a 26-year-old country music phenomenon from Hope Hull, Alabama, whose authentic songwriting and raw vocals catapulted her from local bars to the top of the Billboard charts. Earning breakthrough success via TikTok and her debut album Hungover, she cemented her superstar status with the Platinum-certified, CMA-winning duet “You Look Like You Love Me” featuring Riley Green, followed by the historic Billboard Hot 100 number one smash “Choosin’ Texas.” Standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, the unmarried artist has expertly navigated rampant dating rumors involving Riley Green, John Sansone, and Tucker Wetmore while keeping her focus entirely on her music. Now an established, multi-award-winning superstar aligned with Sony Music Nashville, she embarks on her 2026 arena headlining “Dandelion Tour” and massive stadium support slots for Morgan Wallen and Eric Church, boasting an estimated net worth of $3-$4 million. Ella Langley undeniably represents the most dominant commercial and critical force in a new generation of female country artists.

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