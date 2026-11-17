Emma Raducanu is 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) tall in 2026 — but the WTA lists her at 5 ft 7 in. We untangle the conversion mess, her 2026 season, and the $15M fortune.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Emma Raducanu is 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) tall. The metric figure is not in dispute anywhere — every source from the WTA to the LTA to Wikipedia agrees she is 175 cm. What the sources cannot agree on is the imperial conversion, and that disagreement is the reason this article exists. The WTA’s own profile lists her as 5 ft 7 in next to the same 1.75 m figure, and the LTA repeats the error. Simple Wikipedia lists 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m), which contradicts its own footnote. The correct conversion of 1.75 m is 5 ft 9 in, and that is the figure this article uses throughout.

She is 24 in 2026 — she turned 24 on November 13, 2026, five days before this article was written — and the height question is being asked again because her 2026 season ended the way it did: two WTA finals, her first since the 2021 US Open, and then a stress fracture in her right leg that has kept her off court since June 14. She was ranked world No. 31 when she last played, and by October 12 she had fallen to No. 107, outside the top 100 for the first time since July 2024. This article answers the height question first, then settles the conversion argument with the arithmetic, explains what 5 ft 9 in does for her game, covers the 2026 season that stopped in June, the nine coaches, the $12–15 million net worth, and the comeback planned for January 2027.

The 5 ft 7 in figure deserves a line of its own, because it is the number most search results show first. It comes from the WTA profile, and it is wrong by two inches. 1.75 metres is 68.9 inches. 68.9 inches is 5 feet and 8.9 inches — 5 ft 9 in when rounded, never 5 ft 7 in. A player who is genuinely 5 ft 7 in measures 1.70 m, not 1.75 m. Nobody disputes the 175 cm. The dispute is a conversion error that has been copied from profile to profile for five years, and the rest of this article shows the working.

Quick Facts Full Name Emma Raducanu Born November 13, 2002, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (age 24 in 2026) Occupation Professional tennis player Height 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) — 175 cm per WTA, LTA and Wikipedia; the 5 ft 7 in listings are a bad conversion of the same 1.75 m Weight ~55 kg (121 lb) Career High World No. 10 (July 2022) Grand Slams 1 title — US Open 2021, won as a qualifier without dropping a set 2026 Season 11–10 record; finals at the Transylvania Open and Queen’s Club; season ended June 14 by a stress fracture in her right leg; ranking fell to No. 107 by October 12, 2026 Estimated Net Worth $12–15 million (Celebrity Net Worth, 2026: $15 million); career prize money roughly $5.7–6.6 million Coach Andrew Richardson (reunited May 2026); ninth coach since the 2021 US Open title Family Father Ian (Romanian), mother Renee (Chinese); moved from Toronto to London at age 2

How This Estimate Was Made Emma Raducanu’s height is a matter of public record — 175 cm on the WTA Tour’s player profile, the LTA’s player page and Wikipedia — so the height figure in this article is not an estimate. It is the imperial conversion that is argued here, and the argument is arithmetic: 175 cm divided by 2.54 cm per inch is 68.9 inches, which is 5 ft 9 in. The 5 ft 7 in figure carried by the WTA profile and the LTA converts to 1.70 m, a different height entirely. The money figures are estimates. Celebrity Net Worth puts her net worth at $15 million in 2026, and other 2026 trackers run as low as $12 million, which is the range this article uses. The range is honest: her holding company Harbour 6 Limited held £13.4 million in liquid cash at May 31, 2025, per its Companies House filings, and her career prize money sits between $5.7 million and $6.6 million depending on the tracker, so the fortune is built on endorsements far more than on tennis. Net worth here means estimated assets minus estimated liabilities, as the tracking sites define it. It is not cash in a bank account. Figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Emma Raducanu’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Short Answer: How Tall Is Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu is 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) tall and weighs about 55 kg (121 lb). She was born on November 13, 2002, in Toronto, Canada, so she is 24 in 2026, having turned 24 five days before this article was published. The 175 cm figure is the one every authority agrees on. The WTA profile, the LTA, The Sport Review, LiveTennis and Wikipedia all print 175 cm. The argument is only ever about the feet and inches, and the next section settles it.

For scale, 5 ft 9 in puts her in the middle of the women’s top 20. She is the same height as Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, two inches shorter than Naomi Osaka, and three inches shorter than Aryna Sabalenka. She is two inches taller than Jessica Pegula and three inches taller than Ons Jabeur. The height is not a curiosity for her. It is the frame her whole game is built on: a first serve that can be hit down into the box, a return taken early, and a build that has survived five years of injuries, surgeries and coaching changes since the US Open title that made her famous at 18.

The rest of this article is the evidence. The conversion table, the peer comparison, the 2026 season that ended in June, the money, and the comeback. The height is the headline. The story is what she has done with it.

The 5 Ft 7 In vs 5 Ft 9 In Problem: Why the Sources Disagree

The disagreement is a conversion error, and it is possible to show exactly where it went wrong. One inch is 2.54 cm. Raducanu is 175 cm. Divide 175 by 2.54 and the answer is 68.9 inches. 68.9 inches is five feet (60 inches) plus 8.9 inches — 5 ft 9 in when rounded to the nearest inch. A height of 5 ft 7 in is 67 inches, and 67 inches times 2.54 is 170.18 cm. So a player listed at 5 ft 7 in measures 1.70 m, not 1.75 m. The two figures cannot both be true, and the 175 cm is the figure nobody disputes.

The table below lays out every major source side by side, with the arithmetic checked. The pattern is visible at a glance: the sources that print the metric figure and convert it correctly land on 5 ft 9 in, and the sources that print 5 ft 7 in either pair it with the wrong metric figure or pair it with 1.75 m and contradict themselves.

Source Listed height Conversion check Wikipedia 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) Correct — 175 cm = 68.9 in The Sport Review 175 cm / 5 ft 9 in Correct LiveTennis 5 ft 9 in / 175 cm Correct WTA Tour profile 5 ft 7 in (1.75 m) Wrong — 5 ft 7 in = 1.70 m, not 1.75 m LTA player page 175 cm (approx 5 ft 7 in) Wrong — repeats the WTA error Simple Wikipedia 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Internally consistent, but the metric figure is wrong — and its own footnote admits most sources list 1.75 m

The most likely origin of the error is a rounding slip made years ago and then copied. Somewhere along the line, 175 cm was converted to feet by dividing by 30.48 and the result — 5.74 feet — was read as 5 feet 7 inches, as if the decimal .74 were inches. It is not. 0.74 of a foot is 8.9 inches. The same slip explains why the LTA page hedges with “approx” and why Simple Wikipedia’s footnote admits the sources disagree: the footnote says most sources list 1.75 m, with the conversions differing, and the WTA cited as the 5 ft 7 in source. The footnote is right about the disagreement. It is the conversion that is wrong.

There is a second, smaller confusion worth clearing up. A handful of fan profiles list her at 5 ft 8 in, which is the figure you get if you round 68.9 inches down instead of up, or if you measure her in trainers and round the wrong way. 5 ft 8 in converts to 1.73 m, which is close to 1.75 m but still not it. The only figure that matches the 175 cm every authority prints is 5 ft 9 in, and that is the figure used in this article, in the Quick Facts box, in the comparison table, and in every FAQ answer.

What 5 Ft 9 In Does for Her Game

Tennis has a height problem, and 5 ft 9 in sits on the right side of it for a woman. The serve rewards height — a taller player hits the ball from higher up, so the ball travels down into the box at a steeper angle and clears the net with more margin. The return punishes height — a taller player has further to bend and further to move, and the low, skidding balls that Raducanu handles so well are the ones that trouble the giants of the women’s game. At 5 ft 9 in, she gets most of the serve advantage and almost none of the movement penalty.

The serve is the first thing the height touches. Raducanu’s first serve is the shot that won her the US Open: flat, placed wide on the deuce court and down the T on the ad court, and it works because the contact point at 5 ft 9 in is high enough to hit down into the box. Her second serve has been the weaker part of her game since 2021, and the height is part of the reason it holds up at all — the margin over the net that a 5 ft 9 in server gets on a kick serve is the margin that keeps double faults down under pressure. Shorter players have to hit the second serve harder and flatter to clear the net, and the errors follow.

The return is the second thing, and it is the more important one for her. Raducanu’s best tennis has always been built on taking the ball early, inside the baseline, and redirecting it — the style that carried her through ten matches at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set. At 5 ft 9 in she can crouch into the return without folding herself in half, and she can still reach the wide serve. The comparison with the men’s game makes the point: Novak Djokovic, at 6 ft 2 in, built the greatest returning career in men’s tennis on the same middle-height logic, and Carlos Alcaraz, at 6 ft 0 in, plays the same way. The ideal height in tennis is not the tallest height. It is the height where the serve and the return meet, and for a woman that height is 5 ft 9 in.

The movement is the third thing, and it is the one her injuries have tested most. The split-step, the change of direction, the stretch for a ball that looked out of reach — all of it needs long legs and a low centre of gravity at the same time, and 5 ft 9 in is where the two meet for a woman. A 6 ft 0 in player cannot change direction as fast. A 5 ft 6 in player cannot cover the same ground in the same number of steps. Raducanu’s 2026 season is the evidence for both sides of the trade: the movement carried her to two finals, and the body that does the moving broke down in June. The height is not the reason she got injured. It is one of the reasons the tennis was so good before the injury arrived.

How Raducanu’s Height Compares to Her Rivals

The comparison table is where 5 ft 9 in finds its context. Raducanu is exactly the same height as the two women who have dominated the last four years, two inches shorter than the biggest server in the game, and three inches taller than the player whose variety has troubled her most.

Player Height Against Raducanu Emma Raducanu 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) The reference point — 1 Grand Slam Coco Gauff 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) Exactly the same height; 2 Grand Slams, world No. 1 in doubles Iga Swiatek 5 ft 9 in (1.76 m) Same height to the centimetre; 6 Grand Slams, the dominant player of the era Naomi Osaka 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) 2 inches taller; 4 Grand Slams, the biggest serve of the group Aryna Sabalenka 6 ft 0 in (1.82 m) 3 inches taller; the most powerful player in the women’s game Madison Keys 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) 1 inch taller; Australian Open champion, 2025 Jessica Pegula 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) 2 inches shorter — and the height the WTA wrongly lists for Raducanu; beat her in the 2025 Miami quarter-final Ons Jabeur 5 ft 6 in (1.67 m) 3 inches shorter; the variety player, 3 Grand Slam finals

Gauff is the clearest comparison, because the two women are the same height, the same age group, and the same generation — and their careers have gone in opposite directions since 2021. Gauff is 5 ft 9 in, the same 1.75 m, and she has two Grand Slams, a world No. 1 doubles ranking, and a career that has never stopped. Raducanu is 5 ft 9 in, the same 1.75 m, and she has one Grand Slam, a career-high of No. 10, and a career that has stopped four times. The height is the same. Everything else is different, and the difference is health, coaching stability, and the number of matches played.

Swiatek is the comparison that matters most for the tennis itself. She is 5 ft 9 in — 1.76 m, a single centimetre taller — and she has built the most dominant run of the last four years on the same middle height: the serve hit down into the box, the forehand taken early, the movement that covers the court in fewer steps than a taller player. Swiatek has six Grand Slams. Raducanu has one. The height did not give Swiatek the titles, and it did not deny Raducanu hers. But the fact that the two most successful players of the era share her exact height is the strongest evidence that 5 ft 9 in is not a limitation. It is the height the modern women’s game is played at.

Pegula is the comparison that proves the conversion point. She is genuinely 5 ft 7 in — 1.70 m, the height the WTA lists for Raducanu — and she stands two inches shorter than Raducanu on the court. The difference is visible in every photograph of the two of them together, and it is the simplest test of the whole argument: if Raducanu were 5 ft 7 in, she would be the same height as Pegula. She is not. She is two inches taller, and the two inches are the difference between 1.70 m and 1.75 m.

Early Life: Toronto, Bromley, and Two Passports

Emma Raducanu was born on November 13, 2002, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Ian Raducanu, a Romanian from Bucharest, and Renee Raducanu, a Chinese woman from Shenyang. The family moved to London when Emma was two, and she grew up in Bromley, in south-east London, where she first played tennis at the Parklangley Club and was coached as a small child by Harry Bushnell. She holds British and Canadian nationality, and she speaks three languages — English, Romanian, and Mandarin — a detail that matters later in this article, because it is part of why the endorsement money followed her so fast.

She was a serious student as well as a serious junior. She attended Newstead Wood School in Orpington, a selective girls’ grammar school, and took A-levels in maths and economics, sitting the exams in the summer of 2021 between Wimbledon and the US Open. The maths A-level is the detail her teachers remember: a teenager who could do the arithmetic in this article’s conversion section in her head, and who chose the hardest subjects on offer while she was already a professional tennis player. She turned professional in 2018, at 15, and spent three years on the junior and ITF circuits before the summer of 2021 changed everything.

The full early-life story — the Bromley childhood, the school years, the junior career, and the family behind her — is covered in depth in our Emma Raducanu biography, which carries the complete timeline from Toronto to Flushing Meadows. What matters here is the frame: a 5 ft 9 in teenager who grew into her height early, who had the build of a professional by 16, and who arrived at Wimbledon 2021 as a wildcard ranked No. 338 in the world.

The 2021 US Open: The Qualifier Who Won It All

The US Open of 2021 is the reason Emma Raducanu is famous, and it is still the most extraordinary run in the history of the sport. She arrived in New York ranked No. 150, entered the qualifying tournament, won three qualifying matches, and then won seven main-draw matches without dropping a set — ten matches, twenty sets, zero lost. No qualifier, man or woman, had ever won a Grand Slam before. No British woman had won one since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. Raducanu was 18 years old, and she did it in her second Grand Slam main draw.

The final, against the Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, finished 6-4, 6-3 on September 11, 2021, in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. Raducanu took a medical timeout at 5-3 in the second set for a cut on her knee, came back, and served out the match. The prize money was $2.5 million — more than she had earned in her entire career to that point, several times over — and her ranking jumped from No. 150 to No. 23 overnight. The height was part of the story even then: the flat first serve, hit down from 5 ft 9 in, that Fernandez could not read, and the return taken inside the baseline that broke serve again and again.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth — Flushing Meadows, September 2021: the qualifier lifts the US Open trophy, ten matches won, no set dropped.

The run had a prelude at Wimbledon two months earlier, and it matters because it shows the height and the game were already there. As a wildcard ranked No. 338, Raducanu reached the fourth round, beating Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea — the same Cirstea she would meet again in a final five years later — before retiring against Ajla Tomljanovic with breathing difficulties. The retirement was the first of many moments when her body, not her tennis, set the limit. The tennis was never the problem. The body was, and it still is.

The Road After 2021: Injuries, Surgeries, and the Ranking Slide

The five years after the US Open are the hardest part of this story to tell fairly, because the tennis and the injuries are tangled together. Raducanu reached a career-high ranking of world No. 10 in July 2022, eleven months after the title, and then the body began to break down. She played through wrist pain for most of 2022 and 2023, and in May 2023 she had surgery on both wrists and one ankle, and missed the rest of the season. She was 20 years old and had already had three operations.

She came back in 2024, and the tennis was there in flashes. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing to the qualifier Lulu Sun, and she reached the quarter-final at the Korea Open before retiring against Daria Kasatkina. In 2025 she reached the quarter-final at Miami, losing to Jessica Pegula, and the third round at Wimbledon, losing to Aryna Sabalenka. The results were respectable. They were not the results of a Grand Slam champion, and the gap between the two is the story of the last five years: a player whose best tennis is good enough to beat anyone, and whose body has not let her play enough of it.

The coaching carousel is part of the same story, and it is covered in full later in this article. The short version is that she has had nine coaches since the US Open title, and the instability has cost her the one thing a young player needs most after a breakthrough: a settled team, a settled schedule, and a settled game plan. The 2026 season was supposed to be the year that changed. For two tournaments, it was.

The 2026 Season: Two Finals, Then a Fracture

Raducanu began 2026 ranked world No. 29, and the season that followed is the strangest of her career: the best results she has had since 2021, and the fewest matches she has ever played in a year. She finished it with an 11–10 record across 21 matches in 10 tournaments, two WTA finals, and a stress fracture that ended her season on June 14. The table below is the whole season in one place.

Tournament Result What happened United Cup (Jan) Lost only match Lost to Maria Sakkari; withdrew from the second tie with an injury concern Hobart International (Jan) Quarter-final Top seed; lost to world No. 204 Taylah Preston Australian Open (Jan) Second round Beat Mananchaya Sawangkaew; lost to Anastasia Potapova Transylvania Open (Feb) Final First final since the 2021 US Open; lost 6-0, 6-2 to Sorana Cirstea Indian Wells / Miami (Mar) Early exits Viral illness after Cluj; one win across the Sunshine Double; missed Miami Strasbourg / French Open (May) First round First matches on clay all season; reunited with Andrew Richardson Queen’s Club (Jun) Final First grass-court final; beat Cirstea and Iva Jovic without dropping a set; lost 6-0, 7-6(6) to Donna Vekic on June 14 Wimbledon / US Open / Asia (Jul–Oct) Did not play Stress fracture, lower right leg; season effectively over in October

The Transylvania Open final in February was the first sign that the tennis was back. Raducanu entered the tournament in Cluj-Napoca ranked No. 67 and as the eighth seed, and she played the kind of attacking tennis that had not been seen from her since Flushing Meadows — straight-sets wins, the ball taken early, the serve working. The final against Sorana Cirstea was a different story: 6-0, 6-2, two games won, and the ranking jump of 39 places, to No. 28, was the consolation. It was the biggest single-tournament ranking leap of her career, and it put her back in the top 30 for the first time since the US Open title.

The viral illness that followed cost her the next three months. She won one match across the Sunshine Double, missed Miami, and played almost no clay-court tennis before first-round exits at Strasbourg and Roland Garros — her first matches on the surface all season, played with a coach she had only just reunited with. The grass season was supposed to be the reset, and for one week at Queen’s Club it was. Then the leg gave out, and the season was over at 21 matches — fewer than half the 50 she completed in 2025.

Queen’s Club, June 2026: The Final Before the Fracture

The HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club, in June 2026, was the best week of Raducanu’s season and the last week of it. She reached the final without dropping a set, beating Sorana Cirstea — the same player who had beaten her 6-0, 6-2 in Cluj four months earlier — and the young American Iva Jovic, both top-20 opponents by then, in front of a home crowd that had waited five years for a run like it. It was her first grass-court final, her biggest final since the US Open, and the match that put her back in line for a Wimbledon seeding.

The final, on June 14, went to Donna Vekic of Croatia, 6-0, 7-6(6). Raducanu started the match wearing heavy strapping on the inside of her left thigh, removed it late in the first set, and lost the first set without winning a game before pushing the second to a tiebreak. Vekic had entered the tournament as a lucky loser. The scoreline was harsh, and Raducanu called the week “incredible” afterwards — the first time she had played in front of a British crowd in a final since she was a teenager.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth — Queen’s Club, June 2026: the grass-court final that ended her season, and the court she hopes to return to in 2027.

The scan came days later. A stress fracture in her lower right leg — described in reports as grade-four, the most serious grade — and the season was over. She withdrew from Wimbledon, missed the US Open and the entire Asian swing, and by October her team was openly discussing ending the season early and taking a protected ranking instead. She has not played a competitive match since June 14, and the next one is scheduled for January 2027, at the United Cup. The Queen’s final is the last tennis she has played, and the best tennis she has played in five years. Both facts are true at once.

Nine Coaches in Five Years: The Revolving Door

No part of Emma Raducanu’s career has been more discussed, or more damaging, than the coaching carousel. Since the US Open title in September 2021 she has worked with nine coaches: Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov, Sebastian Sachs, Nick Cavaday, Francisco Roig, Mark Petchey on an informal basis, and then Richardson again. The average tenure is about six months, and the longest — Cavaday, from 2024 into early 2025 — lasted barely a year.

The 2026 season followed the same pattern. She began it with Francisco Roig, the Spaniard best known for 17 years on Rafael Nadal’s team, appointed in August 2025. Roig lasted six months. After a second-round defeat at the Australian Open in January 2026, the two parted ways, and Raducanu worked informally with Mark Petchey and hitting partner Alexis Canter through the spring. Ahead of the French Open in May, she reunited with Andrew Richardson — the coach who had guided her to the US Open title, and the man she had parted with weeks after winning it. The arrangement was informal rather than a confirmed long-term partnership, and it remains informal now.

The Richardson reunion is the most interesting coaching decision of her career, because it is the first time she has gone back. She split with him after the US Open in 2021, insisting at the time that the decision was not a mistake, and then spent five years cycling through his replacements. In October 2026, with her season over and her ranking outside the top 100, reports said she had decided to keep Richardson as her coach into 2027. If the reunion holds, it will be the first time since 2021 that she has had the same coach for two consecutive seasons, and the first time the carousel has stopped long enough to build anything.

The Ranking Slide: No. 31 to No. 107 — and the Protected Ranking

The ranking tells the story of the 2026 season in a single line. When Raducanu last played, on June 14, 2026, she was ranked world No. 31, her highest position since the spring. By October 12, 2026, she had fallen to No. 107, with 710 ranking points, outside the top 100 for the first time since July 2024. She was Britain’s third-highest-ranked woman, behind Katie Boulter and Fran Jones, and the former world No. 10 was, on paper, a player who would need to qualify for Grand Slams.

The fall says more about the calendar than about her form. Rankings are a rolling 52-week count, and a player who does not play loses points every week as last year’s results drop off. Raducanu played 21 matches in 2026 and then none for four months, so the points from her 2025 results disappeared with nothing to replace them. The 11–10 record is not a bad season. It is a short one, and the ranking punishes short seasons harder than it punishes losing ones.

The way back is the protected ranking. A player sidelined by injury for six months or more can apply to use an earlier ranking to enter tournaments, and Raducanu — out since June 14 — becomes eligible in mid-December 2026. The protected ranking is expected to be around No. 31, her position when she last played, and it is the ranking she is expected to use to enter the Australian Open in January 2027, and the United Cup before it. She announced the comeback in November 2026: the United Cup in Perth and Sydney, January 1–10, 2027, alongside Arthur Fery in the mixed team event, and a return to the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in June. The protected ranking is not a shortcut. It is the system working as designed, for a player whose season ended in June through no fault of her own.

The Money: Prize Money, Endorsements, and a –15M Net Worth

Emma Raducanu’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $12–15 million, anchored on Celebrity Net Worth’s $15 million figure, with other 2026 trackers running as low as $12 million. The range is honest, and it is wide for a reason: her fortune is built on endorsements far more than on tennis, and endorsement income is harder to pin down than prize money. For the full breakdown of the figure, see our Emma Raducanu net worth profile, and the Emma Raducanu fortune breakdown on our sister site CelebAmerica, which carries the same $15 million anchor with its own breakdown.

The prize money is the smaller half of the story. Her career prize money sits between $5.7 million and $6.6 million depending on the tracker — $5,728,217 on the WTA-derived figures, $6,562,478 on the WTA records cited by other outlets — and the $2.5 million from the 2021 US Open is still the single biggest cheque of her career. She earned $605,100 in 2026, across the two finals and the early exits, which is less than a tenth of what the top women earned in the same year. The tennis has never been the money. The endorsements have.

The hard anchor is the company. Her commercial income flows through Harbour 6 Limited, the holding company she set up after the US Open, and its Companies House filings put the scale beyond argument: £13.4 million in liquid cash at May 31, 2025, with The Sun reporting that the company earned close to £3 million in its most recent financial year, before her Wimbledon 2025 prize money was counted. A holding company with £13.4 million in cash is not a guess. It is a balance sheet, and it is the reason the $15 million net-worth figure holds up while the on-court results have not.

The Endorsement Portfolio: From Nike to Uniqlo

The endorsement portfolio is where Raducanu’s career looks most like a superstar’s, and it is also where 2026 brought the biggest change. The table below is the portfolio as it stands in November 2026 — what is active, what has ended, and what each deal is worth where the figure has been reported.

Brand Signed Status (2026) Reported value Tiffany & Co. Sept 2021 Active — first brand after the US Open ~£2M per year Dior Oct 2021 Active — fashion and beauty ambassador ~£2M per year Uniqlo Feb 2026 Active — first female global ambassador ~$3.5M per year HSBC 2021 Active Not disclosed British Airways 2021 Active Not disclosed Evian 2021 Active Not disclosed Wilson 2021 Active — rackets ~$100K per year Emirates Airlines 2025 Active ~£1.5M per year (reported) Nike Teen years Ended Feb 2026 ~$130K per year Vodafone 2021 Ended 2025 ~£3M per year — her largest deal Porsche Mar 2022 Ended 2024 ~£1.5M per year

The Uniqlo deal is the headline of 2026, and it is the biggest commercial move of her career. On February 24, 2026, at Fast Retailing’s headquarters in Tokyo, she was announced as Uniqlo’s first female global ambassador, leaving Nike — the brand she had worn since her teens, and the brand she wore when she lifted the US Open trophy — after eight years. The deal is reported at around $3.5 million a year with performance bonuses, and she debuted the kit at Indian Wells in March. The move follows the same path Roger Federer took in 2018, from Nike to Uniqlo, and it is the clearest sign that her commercial value has not fallen with her ranking.

The exits matter as much as the signings. Vodafone, her largest single deal at around £3 million a year, was ended in 2025 after fee negotiations, and Porsche ended in 2024. The two exits together removed about £4.5 million a year from her income, and the Uniqlo deal — at $3.5 million, or about £2.6 million — replaced roughly half of it. The portfolio that remains is smaller, more focused, and still worth several million a year: Dior and Tiffany at about £2 million each, Uniqlo at £2.6 million, Emirates at a reported £1.5 million, and the rest undisclosed. It is the reason a player ranked No. 107 can still be worth $15 million, and it is the reason the ranking slide has not touched her wealth.

Personal Life: Family, Languages, and Life Off Court

Raducanu’s family is the quietest part of her story, and the most important to how she got here. Her father Ian, a Romanian from Bucharest, and her mother Renee, from Shenyang in China, both work in finance, and they raised her in Bromley with a discipline that shows in everything she does — the A-levels in maths and economics, the three languages, the way she talks about her career as a job to be done properly. She has no siblings, and her parents have stayed out of the public eye since the US Open, turning down the interviews and the documentaries.

The languages are the detail that opens the most doors. She speaks English, Romanian, and Mandarin fluently, and the Mandarin in particular has made her one of the most marketable athletes in the world — a British Grand Slam champion who can do a full interview in Mandarin for the Chinese market, and a Romanian interview for the Romanian market, without an interpreter. The Dior and Tiffany deals were signed in the weeks after the US Open, and the brands knew exactly what they were buying: a teenager who could sell a watch in London, Paris, and Shanghai in the same week.

Off the court, she is known for the interests that have nothing to do with tennis. She passed her driving test in 2021, weeks after the US Open, and she is a keen follower of Formula 1 — a sport she has said she would have liked to try, and one whose drivers she counts among her friends. She is not married, and as of November 2026 no long-term partner has been publicly confirmed. The personal life is, by her own choice, the smallest part of the public story. The tennis, the injuries, and the money are the parts she has put on the record, and they are the parts this article covers.

Career Timeline: Year by Year

Year Age Career step 2002 0 Born November 13, Toronto, Canada 2004 2 Family moves to London; grows up in Bromley 2018 15 Turns professional 2021 18 Wimbledon 4th round as a wildcard; US Open champion as a qualifier — first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam; A-levels in maths and economics; Dior and Tiffany deals signed 2022 19 Career-high ranking No. 10 (July); Porsche deal signed (March) 2023 20 Surgery on both wrists and one ankle (May); misses rest of the season 2024 21 Returns from surgery; Wimbledon 4th round (lost to Lulu Sun); Korea Open quarter-final; Porsche deal ends 2025 22 Miami quarter-final (lost to Jessica Pegula); Wimbledon 3rd round (lost to Aryna Sabalenka); Vodafone deal ends; Roig appointed (August) 2026 23–24 Turns 24 (Nov 13); splits with Roig (Jan); Transylvania Open final (Feb); Uniqlo deal signed (Feb 24); Queen’s Club final (Jun 14); stress fracture ends season; ranking falls to No. 107 (Oct 12); reunites with Richardson (May) 2027 24 United Cup return (Jan 1–10); Australian Open on a protected ranking of ~No. 31

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Emma Raducanu? Emma Raducanu is 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m) tall. The 175 cm figure is agreed by the WTA, the LTA and Wikipedia; the 5 ft 7 in figure printed by the WTA profile is a bad conversion of the same 1.75 m, because 1.75 m is 68.9 inches, not 67 inches.

How tall is Emma Raducanu in cm? Emma Raducanu is 175 cm tall, which is 1.75 metres — 5 ft 9 in. She weighs about 55 kg (121 lb).

Why do some sources say Emma Raducanu is 5 ft 7 in? Because the WTA’s official profile lists her as 5 ft 7 in next to the correct 1.75 m figure, and the LTA repeats the same error. The conversion is wrong: 5 ft 7 in equals 1.70 m, not 1.75 m. The mistake likely comes from reading 5.74 feet as 5 feet 7 inches, when 0.74 of a foot is 8.9 inches. Wikipedia, The Sport Review and LiveTennis all list the correct 5 ft 9 in.

How old is Emma Raducanu in 2026? Emma Raducanu is 24 years old in 2026. She was born on November 13, 2002, in Toronto, Canada, and turned 24 on November 13, 2026. Some profiles still list her as 23 because they were written before her birthday.

What is Emma Raducanu’s net worth in 2026? Emma Raducanu’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $12–15 million, anchored on Celebrity Net Worth’s $15 million figure. Most of it comes from endorsements, not tennis: her holding company Harbour 6 Limited held £13.4 million in liquid cash at May 31, 2025, while her career prize money is roughly $5.7–6.6 million.

What happened to Emma Raducanu in 2026? Emma Raducanu reached two WTA finals in 2026 — the Transylvania Open in February and Queen’s Club in June, her first finals since winning the 2021 US Open — and then her season ended on June 14 with a stress fracture in her lower right leg. She missed Wimbledon, the US Open and the Asian swing, fell to No. 107 in the rankings by October 12, and is due back at the 2027 United Cup in January on a protected ranking of around No. 31.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s coach? Emma Raducanu’s coach is Andrew Richardson, the man who guided her to the 2021 US Open title. She reunited with him in May 2026 after splitting with Francisco Roig in January 2026, and reports in October 2026 said she had decided to keep Richardson into 2027. He is her ninth coach since the US Open win.

How tall is Emma Raducanu compared to Coco Gauff? Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff are exactly the same height — 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m). She is also the same height as Iga Swiatek (5 ft 9 in), two inches shorter than Naomi Osaka (5 ft 11 in), and three inches shorter than Aryna Sabalenka (6 ft 0 in).

Sources & Reporting

This profile was researched on November 18, 2026, from live search results and the outlets named throughout: the WTA Tour player profile and the LTA player page for the 175 cm height and the 5 ft 7 in conversion error; Wikipedia and Simple Wikipedia for the competing imperial figures and the footnote admitting the disagreement; The Sport Review and LiveTennis for the correct 5 ft 9 in conversion; Sky Sports (November 2026) for the 2026 season record, the No. 107 ranking, the stress fracture, the protected ranking and the 2027 United Cup return; Tennis World USA (October 19, 2026) and Yardbarker (October 2026) for the Queen’s Club final, the Transylvania Open final and the 11–10 season record; Britannica (updated October 14, 2026) for the 2026 Transylvania final; EssentiallySports (February 24, 2026) for the Nike-to-Uniqlo switch and the $3.5 million annual value; EliteMindset and EuropeSays for the Harbour 6 filings, the endorsement values and the Vodafone and Porsche exits; SurpriseSports (updated November 5, 2026) for the $15 million net-worth figure and the 2026 prize money; and Guide Net Worth’s own Emma Raducanu net worth, Emma Raducanu biography, Novak Djokovic height, Carlos Alcaraz height and Coco Gauff height profiles for the linked figures. Net-worth figures are reported estimates, not audited balance sheets, and are labeled as estimates throughout. The 5 ft 7 in figure is named here only to explain why it is not used.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.