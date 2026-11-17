Travis Barker age 2026: the Blink-182 drummer turned 51 on November 14 — his crash, his comeback, his Kardashian life, and why some sites still say 50.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Travis Barker is 51 years old in 2026. The Blink-182 drummer was born Travis Landon Barker on November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, and he turned 51 on November 14, 2026 — four days before this article was published. If you have seen a page that says 50, it is not wrong exactly. It was written before his birthday: the big profiles published on November 11, 12 and 13 all called him “the 50-year-old” because, on those dates, he still was. This article gives the verified age and birth date, the childhood behind the drummer, the career year by year with the age he was at each turn, his family and his Kardashian marriage, the money with its honest range, the November 2026 health news that made headlines days before his birthday, and the reason so many pages still get his age wrong.

The age matters because the life behind it is unusually long for a pop-punk drummer. Barker joined Blink-182 at 22, survived a plane crash at 32 that killed four people and left burns on 65% of his body, rebuilt his career and his health in his thirties and forties, married into the Kardashian family at 46, became a father again at 47, and at 51 is still touring arenas and still making news — most recently for quitting smoking after a precancer diagnosis. The number is 51. The story is what the 51 years contain.

Quick Facts Full Name Travis Landon Barker Born November 14, 1975, Fontana, California, United States Age in 2026 51 years old (turned 51 on November 14, 2026) Height Commonly listed at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Occupation Musician, drummer, songwriter, record producer Band Blink-182 (member since 1998) Spouse Kourtney Kardashian (married 2022) Children Landon (b. 2003), Alabama (b. 2005), Rocky Thirteen (b. 2023); stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (b. 1999) Estimated Net Worth Around $80 million, inside a $50M–$80M published range Defining Event Survived the September 19, 2008 plane crash in South Carolina Latest News Quit smoking after a precancer diagnosis, revealed November 11, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made No audited figure for Travis Barker’s wealth exists — every number here is a media estimate built from reported earnings, touring income, production work and business interests. This article anchors on around $80 million because Celebrity Net Worth’s snapshot of November 5, 2026 puts him there, and Guide Net Worth’s own net-worth profile of Barker reaches the same figure. The published range, $50 million to $80 million, is the span of 2026 estimates: Press Networks and other 2026 profiles put him at $70 million, while the $50 million figure comes from older trackers that have not updated since the Blink-182 reunion tour. Where a figure in this article is a reported album sale or a court-documented asset total rather than a net-worth estimate, it is labelled as one.

Travis Barker in 2026 — 51 years old, 28 years behind the Blink-182 kit, and a survivor of the 2008 plane crash. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Travis Barker in 2026?

Travis Barker is the drummer of Blink-182, and at 51 he is the rare punk-rock musician whose fame has grown with age rather than fading with it. He joined the band in 1998, when it was a Southern California pop-punk act with a cult following, and he was behind the kit for Enema of the State (1999), the album that turned three skate kids into one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Twenty-eight years later he is still the drummer, still touring arenas, and still the band’s most recognisable member — the shaved head, the tattoos that cover his arms and neck, the speed that made other drummers study his hands.

He is also, since 2022, a Kardashian husband, a reality-television regular, a father of three, a vegan, a recovering addict, a plane-crash survivor and a businessman with a clothing label and a record label. The full life is set out in Travis Barker’s biography. This article is about the age — 51, reached on November 14, 2026 — and about everything that happened on the way to it.

Early Life in Fontana: A Drum Kit at Four, Loss at Thirteen

Travis Landon Barker was born on November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, a working-class city in San Bernardino County. His father, Randy Barker, gave him his first drum kit when he was four years old. He started taking drum lessons as a small child and played in his school jazz band, and the drums were the one thing that held his attention all the way through a childhood that was, by his own account, otherwise restless. He also played trumpet in school, but the kit was the instrument that stuck.

When he was 13, his mother died of Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease — the day before he started high school, as he has told it in interviews and in his memoir. The loss is the hinge of his early life: a 13-year-old who had already found the drums, suddenly without the parent who had encouraged him. He has said the drums became the place he put everything after that. The tattooing started in his teens, the bands started in his teens, and by the time he left school he was already a working drummer in the Southern California scene — not a prodigy discovered by a label, but a kid who had practised since he was four and never stopped.

Southern California, late 1990s: Barker was already a working drummer in the local scene when Blink-182 came calling. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Aquabats and the Audition That Changed Everything

Barker was 20 when he joined The Aquabats in 1996, a ska-punk band from Huntington Beach whose members wore superhero costumes on stage. It was a touring band with a real following, and it gave him his first professional road experience — the van tours, the small clubs, the discipline of playing the same set every night to a crowd that expected a show. He stayed with the band for two years, and he was still their drummer in the summer of 1998 when Blink-182’s drummer, Scott Raynor, left the band mid-tour.

Blink-182 needed a drummer for the rest of the tour, and Barker — who knew the band from the scene and had already learned their songs — filled in. He learned the set in days, played the shows, and was offered the job permanently. He was 22. The Aquabats lost their drummer; Blink-182 gained the one who would define their sound for the next quarter-century. The speed of it is the point: one week he was a ska band’s drummer in a costume, the next he was the drummer of a band about to record the biggest pop-punk album ever made.

Blink-182: Enema of the State and the Pop-Punk Explosion

Barker was 23 when Enema of the State came out in June 1999, and the album changed everything for the band and for him. It sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, and its singles — “What’s My Age Again?”, “All the Small Things”, “Adam’s Song” — were inescapable for the next two years. The drumming was the part other musicians noticed: fast, precise, full of fills that sounded improvised and were not. Barker’s style — punk speed with hip-hop and jazz in the fills — became the sound of pop-punk drumming for a generation, and the band’s next albums, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001) and the self-titled Blink-182 (2003), kept them at the top of the rock charts.

The band broke up in 2005, when Barker was 29. Tom DeLonge left, Mark Hoppus and Barker formed +44, and the three members spent four years apart. The reunion came in 2009, and the reason for it was the plane crash — the near-death experience that made the three of them talk again. Barker was 33 when the band got back together, and the second act of Blink-182 has now lasted longer than the first.

Side Projects: Transplants, +44 and the Producer Years

The years between Blink-182’s breakup and reunion were Barker’s most productive as a collaborator. The Transplants, the punk-hip-hop group he formed with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong and Rob Aston, released their debut in 2002 and their second album in 2005. Box Car Racer, the side project with DeLonge, released its only album in 2002. +44, with Hoppus, released When Your Heart Stops Beating in 2006. And TRV$DJAM, his duo with DJ AM, toured through 2008 and 2009 — the collaboration that put him on the plane that crashed.

He also built a second career as a producer, working with hip-hop and rock acts across genres, and as a businessman. Famous Stars and Straps, the clothing label he founded in 1999, turned his tattoo and skate aesthetic into a retail brand. DTA Records, his label, signed and developed younger acts. The producing work is the reason his name appears on records far outside punk — and the reason his income never depended on Blink-182 alone, even in the years the band was not together.

The 2008 Plane Crash: 65% Burns and 27 Surgeries

On September 19, 2008, a Learjet 60 carrying Travis Barker, DJ AM and four other people crashed during takeoff from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. The aircraft overran the runway after a blown tyre and caught fire. Four people died: the two pilots, Barker’s personal assistant Chris Baker, and his security guard Charles “Che” Still. Barker and DJ AM were the only survivors. Barker was 32.

He suffered burns on 65% of his body and underwent 27 surgeries over the four months he spent in hospitals and burn centres — skin grafts, procedures on his hands and feet, and a recovery that at one point nearly cost him his right foot. He was in hospital for 11 weeks. The pain was so severe that he has said, in interviews since, that he asked friends to help him end his life while he was in the burn unit. DJ AM survived the crash but died of an accidental drug overdose on August 28, 2009, less than a year later — a second loss that Barker has described as part of the same wound.

The crash is the dividing line of his life, and he has never treated it as anything else. Everything before it was a career. Everything after it was a second career built by a man who had been given a second life and knew it.

Recovery, Sobriety and the Vegan Turn

The recovery remade him. Barker had been heavily addicted to prescription painkillers before the crash, and the hospital stay — where painkillers were the only thing between him and agony — could have made it worse. Instead, the crash became the reason he got clean. He has said the 2008 crash was his rehabilitation and his wake-up call, and he has stayed sober since. He also became vegan after the crash, a change he has linked directly to the hospital months: he survived on a diet he could control when nothing else in his body was under his control.

The fear of flying lasted longer than the burns. Barker had always been nervous about flying, and after the crash he refused to board a plane at all — for 13 years. He toured by bus and by boat, and he turned down work that required flights. It was not until 2021, at 45, that he flew again, with Kourtney Kardashian’s support. The first flight in 13 years was a small private hop, and he has flown regularly since — including to Italy for his wedding, a trip that would have been unthinkable for him a decade earlier.

Can I Say: The Memoir and the Return to the Stage

Barker was 39 when his memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, was published in 2015. The book is the fullest account of his life in his own words: the childhood in Fontana, the loss of his mother, the Aquabats years, the Blink-182 explosion, the marriages, the addiction, the crash and the recovery. It is also the source for several of the details in this article — the drum kit at four, the 13-year-old losing his mother the day before high school, the hospital months after the crash.

The memoir landed in the middle of the band’s second act. Blink-182 had reunited in 2009, released Neighborhoods in 2011, and then lost DeLonge again in 2015, replacing him with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba for two albums, California (2016) and Nine (2019). Barker kept drumming through all of it — the one member who never left, the one constant in a band that kept changing around him.

The Blink-182 Reunion: One More Time

DeLonge came back in 2022, when Barker was 46, and the original trio reunited for the first time in seven years. The album that followed, One More Time…, came out in October 2023, and the world tour that followed it — 2023 into 2024 — was the biggest of the band’s career: stadiums and arenas across North America, Europe and Australia, with Barker, at 47 and 48, playing two-hour sets of the fastest drumming in pop-punk. The reunion worked because the three of them had something to reunite around: not nostalgia, but the fact that the crash had nearly taken one of them, and the pandemic had given them all time to think about what the band meant.

The arena years: Barker, at 47 and 48, played two-hour sets on the biggest tour of Blink-182’s career. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Kourtney Kardashian: Marriage, Rocky and the Kardashian Years

Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, when he was 46. The couple had been friends and neighbours in Calabasas for years before the relationship began in early 2021, and the romance played out in public from the start — on social media, on The Kardashians, and in the tabloids. They married legally in Santa Barbara in April 2022 and held the ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022. Kourtney was 43. The full account of her age and career is set out in Kourtney Kardashian’s age in 2026.

Their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was born on November 1, 2023, when Barker was 47 — two weeks before his 48th birthday. Barker’s older children, Landon (born 2003) and Alabama (born 2005), are from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, which ran from 2004 to 2008; he also helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter, born in 1999. Kourtney’s three older children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — are from her relationship with Scott Disick, whose age in 2026 is covered in his own profile. The blended family is large, public and, by the standards of the Kardashian universe, unusually low-drama: the birthday tributes, the family holidays and the shared posts outnumber the controversies by a wide margin.

The marriage changed Barker’s public profile more than any album had. He went from being a rock drummer with a famous name to being a Kardashian husband — a shift that brought a bigger audience, a reality-television presence and a level of tabloid attention he had never sought. He has handled it the way he handles most things: by drumming, by staying sober, and by keeping the family posts warm and frequent.

November 2026: The Precancer Diagnosis and Quitting Weed

Three days before his 51st birthday, Barker made news of a different kind. Appearing on Kid Cudi’s podcast, Big Bro With Kid Cudi, on November 11, 2026, he said he had quit smoking weed after a doctor found precancer in his esophagus. “I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus,” he told Cudi. “I loved blunts, and I would smoke too much.” The quote ran everywhere within hours — People, Parade, Men’s Journal, the tabloids — and the coverage noted the same detail in every version: the 50-year-old drummer, days from turning 51, quitting the habit that had been part of his image for decades.

The same appearance carried a second thread. Barker said running had helped him overcome his addiction to prescription painkillers and opioids — the addiction that predated the crash and that the crash had forced him to confront. And October 2026 had brought its own medical news: he disclosed that he had undergone cubital tunnel release surgery after numbness in his arm, hand and fingers — a drummer’s injury, in the arm that does the work. He turned 51 on November 14, 2026, and Kourtney marked it with a birthday tribute that featured their toddler son Rocky in a special spot. The health news and the birthday arrived in the same week, and the coverage treated them as one story: a 51-year-old who has survived a plane crash, an addiction and now a precancer scare, and who keeps changing what he does to stay alive.

Travis Barker’s Age at Every Milestone

The cleanest way to see a 51-year life is as a table. Barker’s career compresses into a short list of dates, and the ages next to them tell the story faster than any paragraph: a child drummer, a 22-year-old who got the biggest job in punk, a 32-year-old who nearly died, a 46-year-old who married into the most famous family in America, and a 51-year-old who quit smoking on a doctor’s warning three days before his birthday.

Age Year Milestone 4 1979–80 First drum kit, a gift from his father 13 1989 Mother dies of Sjögren’s syndrome 20 1996 Joins The Aquabats 22 1998 Joins Blink-182 after Scott Raynor leaves 23 1999 Enema of the State — 15M+ copies worldwide 24 1999 Founds Famous Stars and Straps 27 2002 The Transplants debut album 32 2008 Plane crash — 65% burns, 27 surgeries 33 2009 Blink-182 reunites; DJ AM dies 39 2015 Memoir Can I Say published 45 2021 First flight in 13 years 46 2022 Marries Kourtney Kardashian 47 2023 Son Rocky Thirteen born; One More Time… released 50 2026 Cubital tunnel surgery (October); precancer reveal (November 11) 51 2026 Turns 51 on November 14, 2026

Net Worth at 51: The Million Question

Travis Barker’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around $80 million, inside a published range of $50 million to $80 million. The full breakdown — the touring income, the production work, the businesses and the court-documented asset figure from 2016 — is worked out in Travis Barker’s net worth in 2026, and our sister site carries its own version in Travis Barker’s net worth, at $65–80 million. The $80 million anchor comes from Celebrity Net Worth’s snapshot of November 5, 2026; other 2026 profiles put him at $70 million, and the $50 million figure comes from older trackers that have not updated since the reunion tour.

The shape of the fortune is straightforward. Blink-182 is the core: three decades of albums, touring and merchandising, with the 2023–24 reunion tour the biggest of the band’s career. Production work is the second stream: Barker has produced and collaborated across hip-hop and rock for twenty years, and the fees and royalties arrive whether or not Blink-182 is on the road. The businesses are the third: Famous Stars and Straps, founded in 1999, and DTA Records. And the number has a rare piece of hard evidence behind it — a 2016 child-support filing in which coverage of his court documents described nearly $37 million in assets, even as he sought lower payments because his annual income had fallen. That is a decade old, and the reunion tour has added substantially to it since. The $80 million figure is an estimate, not a balance sheet, but it is an estimate with more public evidence behind it than most.

Height, Tattoos and the Look: The Numbers People Google

Travis Barker is commonly listed at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm). No verified measurement has ever been published, so the figure is a reported listing rather than a confirmed measurement — but it is consistent across the profiles that carry it, and it fits the photographs: he is a similar height to Mark Hoppus, his Blink-182 bandmate, and shorter than Tom DeLonge. The tattoos are the more famous number. Barker’s arms, neck, chest and hands are covered — a full-body collection built over decades, including the Cadillac logo, the words “self made” and portraits of his children. The tattoos are so much a part of his image that the first thing most people notice about him, after the shaved head, is that there is almost no bare skin left on his arms.

The look has been part of the career since the start. In the late 1990s, a tattooed drummer in a pop-punk band was still unusual enough to be a statement. By 2026 it is the norm, and Barker is the reason: a generation of drummers copied the tattoos, the shaved head and the speed. The age question and the height question travel together on search engines because both are about the same thing — a man whose body has been the instrument, the canvas and, after the crash, the patient.

Why Some Sites Still Say 50

If you search “Travis Barker age” today, you will still find pages that say 50. They are not lying, and they are not all out of date in the usual sense. The reason is the calendar. Barker’s birthday is November 14. The biggest news of his November — the Kid Cudi podcast appearance, the precancer reveal, the quitting-smoking story — broke on November 11, 12 and 13, three days before he turned 51. Every article written in that window correctly called him “the 50-year-old”, because on those dates he was 50. Those articles are now frozen at 50, and they will stay frozen until their authors update them.

The second group is the profiles that say “50 (as of 2025)” or “50 years old (in 2026)” — pages that were written in 2025, when 50 was correct, and never updated. The third group is the aggregators that copy each other: one site’s stale 50 becomes ten sites’ stale 50. The test is the birth date, which no source disputes: November 14, 1975. Anyone born on that date turned 51 on November 14, 2026. Radio X’s profile, published on November 14, 2026 itself, says 51 — and that is the number this article uses.

The Routine at 51: Running, Vegan Food and the Studio

The daily life of a 51-year-old Travis Barker looks nothing like the daily life of the 32-year-old who came out of the burn unit. He runs every day — the habit he credits with helping him stay off prescription painkillers, and the one he talked about on the Kid Cudi podcast in November 2026 as the replacement for the habits he quit. He eats vegan, a choice he made after the crash and has kept for eighteen years. He works in the studio most days, producing for younger artists and recording drum tracks that still get sent around the industry as reference points for how a rock drummer should sound.

The routine is the point. Barker’s career has been defined by two things that pull in opposite directions: a body that has been through a plane crash, 27 surgeries and a precancer scare, and a job that demands he hit a drum kit as hard at 51 as he did at 23. The running, the vegan diet and the sobriety are how he closes the gap between the two. He has said the crash taught him that the body is not something you get back once you lose it — and the eighteen years since have been the proof that he took the lesson seriously. The tattoos cover the scars. The running keeps the lungs working. The studio keeps the hands fast. At 51, the routine is the career.

What Comes Next at 51

At 51, Barker’s next chapter is the one he has been building toward since the crash: less touring, more producing, more family. Blink-182 has not announced a new album since One More Time…, and the band’s members have talked openly about slowing the road schedule. The production work continues — he is the collaborator younger artists call when they want drums that sound like Blink-182 and a producer who has survived everything the industry can throw at a person. The Kardashian years continue too: The Kardashians keeps filming, Rocky keeps growing, and the family posts keep coming.

The health news of November 2026 is the wildcard. A precancer diagnosis at 51 is a warning, not a sentence, and Barker’s response — quitting smoking on the spot, running daily, talking about it in public — is the same response he gave to the crash and to the addiction: change everything, say so in public, and keep going. The drummer who got his first kit at four and nearly died at 32 has now survived a third scare at 50. He turns 52 on November 14, 2027. The smart money is on him still drumming when he does.

Frequently Asked Questions About Travis Barker

How old is Travis Barker? Travis Barker is 51 years old in 2026. He was born Travis Landon Barker on November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, and turned 51 on November 14, 2026. Radio X’s profile, published on his birthday, confirms he is 51.

When is Travis Barker’s birthday? Travis Barker’s birthday is November 14. He was born on November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, and turned 51 on November 14, 2026. His wife Kourtney Kardashian marked the day with a birthday tribute featuring their toddler son Rocky.

Why do some sites say Travis Barker is 50? Some sites say 50 because they were written before his birthday. The big health-scare stories of November 11–13, 2026 correctly called him “the 50-year-old” — he was still 50 on those dates. Other profiles say “50 (as of 2025)” and were never updated. The birth date is undisputed: November 14, 1975, which makes him 51 from November 14, 2026.

What is Travis Barker’s net worth in 2026? Travis Barker’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth’s snapshot of November 5, 2026, inside a published range of $50 million to $80 million. Other 2026 profiles put him at $70 million, while the $50 million figure comes from older trackers that have not updated since the Blink-182 reunion tour.

What happened to Travis Barker in the plane crash? On September 19, 2008, a Learjet 60 carrying Travis Barker and DJ AM crashed during takeoff from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. Four people died: the two pilots, Barker’s assistant Chris Baker and his security guard Charles “Che” Still. Barker suffered burns on 65% of his body, underwent 27 surgeries and spent 11 weeks in hospital. DJ AM survived but died of an accidental drug overdose in August 2009.

Who is Travis Barker’s wife? Travis Barker’s wife is Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sister. They married legally in Santa Barbara in April 2022 and held their ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022. Their son Rocky Thirteen was born on November 1, 2023. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy (2001–2002) and Shanna Moakler (2004–2008).

How many children does Travis Barker have? Travis Barker has three children: Landon (born 2003) and Alabama (born 2005), from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, and Rocky Thirteen (born November 1, 2023), from his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. He also helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter, born in 1999. Kourtney’s three older children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — are from her relationship with Scott Disick.

How tall is Travis Barker? Travis Barker is commonly listed at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm). No verified measurement has ever been published, so the figure is a reported listing rather than a confirmed measurement. He is a similar height to his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and shorter than Tom DeLonge.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 18 November 2026 from live reporting: Radio X (November 14, 2026) for the 51st birthday, the November 14, 1975 birth date, the Fontana birthplace, the 1998 Blink-182 joining and the plane-crash details; Men’s Journal (November 15, 2026), Parade (November 13, 2026), Hello Magazine (November 14, 2026), JustJared (November 13, 2026) and Tyla (November 16, 2026) for the November 11, 2026 Kid Cudi podcast appearance, the precancer-of-the-esophagus diagnosis, the decision to quit smoking weed and the role of running in his sobriety; CelebrityNetWorth.com (snapshot November 5, 2026) for the $80 million estimate, the 2016 court-documented asset figure of nearly $37 million, the 27 surgeries and four months in hospitals, and the October 2026 cubital tunnel surgery; Press Networks (2026) and Kemifilani (June 2026) for the $70 million estimates and the crash details; TV Insider for the November 14, 1975 birth date and the 51-year age; Momtastic (November 16, 2026) for the 51st-birthday tribute and Rocky’s place in it; and Guide Net Worth’s own published anchors for the family comparison — Kourtney Kardashian’s age profile and Scott Disick’s age profile. Where sources disagreed — the 50-versus-51 age question, the $50 million to $80 million net-worth spread, the surgery count — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.