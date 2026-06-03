Fat Perez Wife: Who Is Anne Cole? Her Bio, Career & Their Life (2026)

Fat Perez has become one of the most recognizable personalities in the booming world of golf entertainment, thanks to his role with the wildly popular Bob Does Sports YouTube channel. His mix of self-deprecating humor, genuine golf talent, and everyman charm has earned him millions of views and a devoted fan base. Yet as his profile has grown, so has a very human question from his audience: who is Fat Perez’s wife? The answer, according to widely shared public profiles, is Anne Cole — and her story is far more than a footnote to his fame.

This article takes a careful, well-rounded look at Anne Cole, the woman frequently described as the steady force behind one of golf’s funniest creators. We will explore her reported background as a fitness instructor, the couple’s life in Jupiter, Florida, and the way a strong, private partnership can quietly power a public career. Because Anne is a largely private individual, we will be clear about what is publicly reported versus what is confirmed — giving you an honest, trustworthy picture rather than guesswork or invented detail.

Quick answer: Fat Perez’s wife is reported to be Anne Cole, described in public profiles as a Pure Barre fitness instructor originally from Richmond, Virginia. The couple is said to live in Jupiter, Florida, where Anne keeps a deliberately low profile while supporting Fat Perez’s career with Bob Does Sports.

⚡ Anne Cole — Quick Facts Known As Fat Perez’s wife Reported Name Anne Cole Profession Fitness instructor (reported Pure Barre) Hometown Richmond, Virginia (reported) Current Residence Jupiter, Florida (reported) Public Profile Low — values privacy Spouse Fat Perez (Bob Does Sports) Known For Supporting Fat Perez’s golf content career

📌 Trust note: Anne Cole is a private person, not a public figure. Details such as her profession, hometown, and residence come from secondary online profiles rather than official statements. We present them as reported and avoid inventing personal facts out of respect for her privacy.

Who Is Fat Perez’s Wife: Anne Cole?

According to public profiles, Fat Perez’s wife is Anne Cole, a woman described less as a celebrity spouse and more as an accomplished professional in her own right. She is most often identified as a fitness instructor connected to Pure Barre, the popular low-impact barre studio brand known for combining strength, balance, and controlled movement.

What stands out in nearly every account is Anne’s independence. Rather than building a personal brand off her husband’s growing fame, she is reported to have developed her own identity in the health and wellness space. That distinction matters: it reframes her not as someone standing behind a star, but as a partner with her own discipline and expertise.

Anne is also consistently described as intensely private. Unlike many partners of content creators, she reportedly keeps a modest social media footprint and rarely appears on camera. In an online culture that rewards constant exposure, that restraint is notable — and it is a recurring theme in how the couple manages their public life.

Anne Cole’s Background and Early Life

Public profiles trace Anne Cole’s roots to Richmond, Virginia, a city with a strong sense of community and an active, outdoor-friendly culture. That environment is frequently credited with shaping her early interest in movement, fitness, and a healthy lifestyle — the foundation of her later career.

Her reported path into professional fitness reflects genuine commitment rather than a quick pivot. Becoming a certified Pure Barre instructor typically requires structured training, hands-on practice, and a real understanding of anatomy and form. Accounts of Anne emphasize a focus on women’s wellness and sustainable habits over fads or shortcuts.

The reported move from Richmond, Virginia to Jupiter, Florida marked a new chapter for the couple. Florida’s warm climate, golf-friendly culture, and outdoor lifestyle align neatly with both Anne’s fitness focus and Fat Perez’s career in golf — a practical choice that supports the life they have built together.

Fat Perez’s Career and the Role of Anne Cole

To understand Anne’s role, it helps to understand her husband’s rise. Fat Perez is a core personality on Bob Does Sports, the golf-focused YouTube and social media brand co-led by Robby Berger. The channel blends genuine golf challenges with comedy, and Fat Perez’s relatable, no-ego presence became one of its signature draws.

Stepping away from a conventional career to pursue content creation is a real risk, and accounts of the couple suggest Anne was a stabilizing presence during that leap. Emotional support during an uncertain transition is easy to underestimate, but for creators it often makes the difference between quitting early and pushing through to an audience.

Her contribution is generally described as quiet rather than public-facing. While she is not credited as an on-camera performer, a grounded partner who offers honest feedback and steadiness behind the scenes can meaningfully shape a creator’s consistency and authenticity — the very traits that fuel long-term channel growth.

The Supportive Role of Anne Cole in Fat Perez’s Personal Life

Life in the influencer economy brings pressures that audiences rarely see: unpredictable income early on, public scrutiny, and the challenge of staying authentic while performing. In this context, Anne Cole is repeatedly described as Fat Perez’s anchor — a source of perspective when the noise gets loud.

A key theme is boundaries. The couple reportedly shares glimpses of their relationship without overexposing it, protecting a private home life while still letting fans feel a genuine connection. That balance is increasingly rare, and it reflects deliberate choices about what to keep off-camera.

Their partnership is also framed around shared values and healthy routines. Encouraging time away from phones and cameras — whether through fitness, golf, or simply being present — is the kind of grounding habit that helps public figures avoid burnout. Anne’s wellness background makes that emphasis feel authentic rather than performative.

Family Life: Fat Perez and Anne Cole

Jupiter, Florida provides the backdrop for the couple’s reported day-to-day life, and it suits them well. The area is known for its beaches, golf courses, and active outdoor community — a natural fit for a golf creator and a fitness instructor building a life around health and the outdoors.

Crucially, the couple is described as protective of their privacy. They reportedly share occasional moments on platforms like Instagram to stay connected with fans, but they avoid turning their relationship into content for clicks. That restraint signals a clear philosophy: some parts of life are not for the feed.

Aspect What’s Reported Home base Jupiter, Florida Anne’s work Pure Barre / fitness instruction Fat Perez’s work Golf content with Bob Does Sports Public visibility Selective; Anne mostly off-camera Shared interests Fitness, golf, outdoor lifestyle

Their reported routine reflects a commitment to balance: fitness-focused mornings for Anne, golf and content work for Fat Perez, and shared time built around meals, beach walks, and downtime. It is an ordinary rhythm that quietly supports an extraordinary public career.

Anne Cole’s Influence on Fat Perez’s Success

Behind many successful content creators is a partner who provides confidence, and accounts of Anne Cole place her firmly in that role. By reportedly believing in Fat Perez’s potential early — before the audience numbers validated it — she helped give him the courage to commit fully.

Authenticity is the currency of online success, and a trusted partner can help protect it. A familiar story among creators is losing their genuine voice while chasing growth. Anne’s reported influence is often framed as helping Fat Perez stay true to the relatable personality that drew fans to him in the first place.

There is also the value of an outside perspective. A partner who is not immersed in the day-to-day of YouTube metrics can spot blind spots, offer honest reactions, and reinforce the qualities — humor, humility, consistency — that build durable audience trust. In that sense, her impact extends well beyond the home.

Who Is Fat Perez? A Quick Background

For readers arriving mainly to learn about his wife, a little context on Fat Perez rounds out the picture. He is a golf personality who rose to prominence through Bob Does Sports, a creator-led brand that helped fuel the modern wave of golf entertainment on YouTube and social media alongside names like Good Good and the broader recreational-golf movement.

His appeal is rooted in relatability. Rather than presenting as a polished professional, Fat Perez leans into humor and authenticity, making the game feel accessible to everyday players. That genuine, unpretentious style is exactly the quality his partnership with Anne is credited with helping to preserve as the brand scaled.

📝 Key Takeaways Who she is: Fat Perez’s wife is reported to be Anne Cole , a fitness instructor connected to Pure Barre .

Fat Perez’s wife is reported to be , a fitness instructor connected to . Background: Reportedly from Richmond, Virginia , now living in Jupiter, Florida .

Reportedly from , now living in . Her role: A private, steadying partner credited with supporting Fat Perez’s leap into content creation .

A private, steadying partner credited with supporting Fat Perez’s leap into . Privacy first: She keeps a low social media profile and rarely appears on camera.

She keeps a low profile and rarely appears on camera. Trust note: Most personal details are reported, not officially confirmed.

Related Reads on GuideNetWorth

References & Sources

This profile relies on publicly available information and reputable platforms. Because Anne Cole is a private individual, readers should treat personal details as reported and verify through the sources below.

Bob Does Sports — Fat Perez’s primary YouTube and content platform. youtube.com/@BobDoesSports Instagram — Where the couple occasionally shares public moments. instagram.com Pure Barre — The fitness brand associated with Anne Cole’s reported work. purebarre.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Fat Perez’s wife? Fat Perez’s wife is reported to be Anne Cole, described in public profiles as a fitness instructor connected to Pure Barre. She supports Fat Perez while maintaining her own career and a private personal life.

What does Anne Cole do professionally? She is reported to work as a Pure Barre instructor, focusing on low-impact strength training and women’s wellness. This detail comes from public profiles rather than official statements.

Where do Fat Perez and Anne Cole live? The couple is reported to live in Jupiter, Florida, a coastal area known for its beaches, golf courses, and active outdoor lifestyle.

How did Anne Cole support Fat Perez’s career? According to public accounts, she offered steady encouragement during his transition into full-time content creation with Bob Does Sports, providing confidence and an honest outside perspective.

Does Anne Cole appear in Fat Perez’s content? Rarely. She is described as preferring privacy and staying mostly off-camera, with only occasional mentions or behind-the-scenes appearances.

What is Anne Cole’s background? Public profiles say she grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where she developed her interest in fitness before becoming a certified Pure Barre instructor and later moving to Florida.

How do Fat Perez and Anne Cole balance fame and privacy? They reportedly set clear boundaries about what to share, letting fans connect through selective moments while keeping their home life protected. Anne’s choice to stay largely off-camera is central to that balance.

Who is Fat Perez? Fat Perez is a popular golf personality known for his work with Bob Does Sports, where his humor and relatable style helped grow one of the most recognizable brands in modern golf entertainment.

Conclusion

Anne Cole is a clear example of how a strong, private partner can quietly shape a public success story. Reported to be an independent fitness instructor with her own identity, she is described as the grounding presence behind Fat Perez’s rise with Bob Does Sports — proof that support and self-respect can coexist.

Their reported life in Jupiter, Florida reflects shared values: health, authenticity, and a deliberate balance between public visibility and private peace. While many details about Anne remain reported rather than confirmed, the consistent picture is of a capable, low-key partner who values substance over spotlight — and that, more than any headline, is what makes their story resonate.