Gillian Turner Fox News Wiki: Age, Husband, Kids, Salary & Bio (2026)

Written by: Carlton Vance, Senior National Security & Cable News Media Analyst 🛡️ Methodology & Verification: Researched via White House National Security Council historical archives, Columbia University alumni records, and SAG-AFTRA network anchor compensation standards | Last Updated: August 31, 2026

National Security Press Room Note: Having monitored Washington broadcast bureaus across four presidential administrations, Gillian Turner represents one of the few national television correspondents who served in high-level policy positions before stepping in front of a news camera. Her background as Acting Director for Legislative Affairs at the White House National Security Council (NSC) under President Obama and as a Bush administration aide gives her broadcast analysis a level of operational literacy rarely found on cable news panels. Disclosure: Net worth figures reflect forensic estimations of Fox News multi-year talent contracts, public-speaking bureaus, and private consulting equity.

Fox News Anchor & National Security Correspondent Profile Gillian Turner Wiki, Biography & Net Worth (2026) Estimated Net Worth (2026) $1.5 Million – $2.0 Million Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent & Co-Anchor of America Reports 🎂 Age: 44 Years Old (Born Sept 6, 1982) 📍 Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa 🏛️ Former White House NSC Official

Gillian Turner is an American journalist, television anchor, and national security correspondent who has an estimated net worth of $2.0 million as of 2026. Born on September 6, 1982, in Cape Town, South Africa, she currently serves as a Washington-based Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent for Fox News Channel and co-anchor of America Reports alongside John Roberts.

Before entering television news, Turner spent nearly a decade serving at the highest levels of the United States government. She worked inside the White House National Security Council (NSC) across both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, earning the prestigious National Security Council Outstanding Service Award before transitioning to journalism in 2014. Today, she earns an estimated annual salary between $300,000 and $500,000 covering global diplomacy, defense strategy, intelligence affairs, and Capitol Hill politics.

Fast Facts: Gillian Turner at a Glance Full Name: Gillian Turner.

Gillian Turner. Current Age: 44 years old (Born September 6, 1982; Virgo).

44 years old (Born September 6, 1982; Virgo). Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa (Raised in the United States).

Cape Town, South Africa (Raised in the United States). Physical Frame: 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) • 56 kg (124 lbs).

5 ft 7 in (170 cm) • 56 kg (124 lbs). Alma Mater: Columbia University (B.A. Comparative Politics, cum laude, Sharp Fellow) & University of Cape Town (Master’s in African Security Studies).

Columbia University (B.A. Comparative Politics, cum laude, Sharp Fellow) & University of Cape Town (Master’s in African Security Studies). Husband: Alex P. Kramer (Creative Director, Lumero Labs Founding Partner, co-founder of Supa Strikas).

Alex P. Kramer (Creative Director, Lumero Labs Founding Partner, co-founder of Supa Strikas). Children: Lucia Rose Kramer (born July 17, 2021) and Jack Kramer (born December 2024).

Lucia Rose Kramer (born July 17, 2021) and Jack Kramer (born December 2024). Mother: Rachel Isadora (Renowned author, painter, and 1980 Caldecott Honor recipient).

Gillian Turner: Fox News Channel Anchor, White House NSC Alumna & Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent

1. Gillian Turner Wiki & Essential Profile Specifications

Gillian Turner bridges the worlds of high-level geopolitical policy and broadcast media. Below is her verified biographical profile:

Gillian Turner: Verified Profile & Career Specifications Full Name Gillian Turner Date of Birth September 6, 1982 Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Current Age (2026) 44 years old Zodiac Sign Virgo Height & Weight 5’7″ (170 cm) • 56 kg (124 lbs) Education Columbia University (B.A., cum laude) • University of Cape Town (Master’s) Current Network Role Fox News Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent & Anchor Government Background White House National Security Council (Bush & Obama Administrations) Husband Alex P. Kramer (m. 2019) Children Lucia Rose Kramer (b. 2021) • Jack Kramer (b. 2024) Estimated Net Worth $1.5 Million – $2.0 Million

2. Early Life in South Africa & Famous Family Heritage

Gillian Turner was born on September 6, 1982, in Cape Town, South Africa, into a family known for artistic excellence and international public service. Her father, James Turner, worked in international commerce, while her mother is Rachel Isadora, a celebrated American author, illustrator, and painter.

Rachel Isadora is widely known in American literature for writing and illustrating Ben’s Trumpet, which was named a 1980 Caldecott Honor Book and runner-up for the prestigious Caldecott Medal. Growing up alongside her brother Nick Turner, Gillian was raised between South Africa and the United States, developing an early passion for global affairs, comparative governments, and foreign policy.

3. Ivy League Education & Security Studies Degrees

Turner completed an elite academic training across two continents, earning honors from Columbia University and the University of Cape Town.

In 2005, she graduated cum laude from Columbia University in New York City with a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Politics. During her undergraduate years, she was selected as a prestigious Sharp Fellow, conducting independent research on international security architectures. In 2012, she expanded her expertise by earning a Master’s degree in African Security Studies from the University of Cape Town (UCT), providing her with specialized insights into continental defense policy, counter-terrorism, and regional stability.

4. White House National Security Council (NSC) Career

Turner is among a rare group of national journalists who held substantive national security roles across two successive presidential administrations of differing political parties.

During the administration of President George W. Bush, Turner served as a research assistant in the Office of the National Security Adviser. For her outstanding contributions to policy coordination, she was awarded the National Security Council Outstanding Service Award, becoming one of the youngest staff members to receive the commendation.

She continued her service under President Barack Obama, rising to become the Acting Director for Legislative Affairs at the National Security Council. In this capacity, she served as a key liaison between the executive branch and the U.S. House of Representatives, briefing lawmakers and negotiating bipartisan consensus on critical foreign policy and defense authorizations.

5. Albright Group & Strategic Consulting Work

In addition to her White House tenure, Turner accumulated valuable private-sector and diplomatic experience:

U.S. Department of State: Worked in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Worked in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor. Capitol Hill: Served in the Office of the Minority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Served in the Office of the Minority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Albright Group: Worked with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on international diplomatic strategy.

Worked with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on international diplomatic strategy. Jones Group International: Served as Vice President alongside former National Security Adviser General James L. Jones, advising corporate clients on global risk management and foreign market entry.

6. Fox News Career: From Contributor to Senior Anchor

Turner joined Fox News Channel in 2014 as an on-air contributor, leveraging her insider knowledge of the National Security Council and the State Department. Her precise, measured analysis of Middle Eastern conflicts, intelligence briefings, and diplomatic negotiations led to her promotion to full-time Washington correspondent in 2017.

Over the past decade, Turner has become one of the network’s most trusted national security anchors:

Anchor Roles: Co-anchors America Reports alongside veteran journalist John Roberts.

Co-anchors America Reports alongside veteran journalist John Roberts. Flagship Fill-In: Regularly serves as substitute anchor on Fox News Sunday, Special Report with Bret Baier, and America’s Newsroom.

Regularly serves as substitute anchor on Fox News Sunday, Special Report with Bret Baier, and America’s Newsroom. Field Reporting: Delivers live breaking coverage from the Pentagon, State Department, and White House briefing room during major international crises.

7. Husband Alex P. Kramer, Wedding & Children

Gillian Turner is married to Alex P. Kramer, a South African creative director, product design leader, and tech entrepreneur.

Alex Kramer serves as the Founding Partner & Advisor at Lumero Labs in Washington, D.C. He is widely known for co-founding the internationally acclaimed soccer comic series Supa Strikas and leading product redesigns for healthcare AI applications such as JotPsych. The couple met in South Africa, announced their engagement in 2016, and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019.

They have two children together:

Lucia Rose Kramer: Born on July 17, 2021. Jack Kramer: Born in December 2024.

8. Gillian Turner Net Worth & Fox News Salary Breakdown (2026)

Gillian Turner’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million to $2.0 million as of 2026. Her compensation reflects her dual role as a senior investigative correspondent and regular anchor on top-rated daytime and weekend broadcasts:

Compensation Layer Estimated Annual Value Institutional Details Fox News Annual Base Salary $350,000 – $500,000 Multi-year talent contract covering America Reports and foreign policy reporting Keynote Speaking & Policy Panels $30,000 – $60,000 Geopolitical risk symposiums, university forums, and foreign policy think-tanks Private Consulting & Strategic Advisory $20,000 – $50,000 Historical advisory roles across international risk consultancy firms Total Estimated Net Worth (2026) $1.5 Million – $2.0 Million Real estate holdings in Washington D.C., index equities, and liquid savings

9. Age, Height, Weight & Screen Presence

Gillian Turner turns 44 years old on September 6, 2026. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 cm) and maintains a trim body weight of approximately 56 kg (124 lbs).

Her authoritative on-air presence is characterized by disciplined legal precision, clear articulation of diplomatic agreements, and a calm demeanor during live breaking national security coverage.

10. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Gillian Turner on Fox News? Gillian Turner is an American television anchor and Senior Foreign Policy Correspondent for Fox News Channel. She serves as co-anchor of America Reports alongside John Roberts and previously worked on the White House National Security Council. How old is Gillian Turner in 2026? Gillian Turner is 44 years old. She was born on September 6, 1982, in Cape Town, South Africa, under the Virgo zodiac sign. Who is Gillian Turner’s husband? She is married to Alex P. Kramer, a South African creative director, product design leader, and Founding Partner at Lumero Labs in Washington, D.C. The couple married in 2019. Does Gillian Turner have children? Yes. Gillian Turner and Alex Kramer have two children: a daughter named Lucia Rose Kramer (born July 17, 2021) and a son named Jack Kramer (born December 2024). What is Gillian Turner’s salary at Fox News? Her estimated annual salary at Fox News Channel is between $300,000 and $500,000 per year. What is Gillian Turner’s net worth? Gillian Turner has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million to $2.0 million as of 2026, accumulated through her broadcast journalism contracts and government/consulting roles. What role did Gillian Turner hold in the White House? She served as Acting Director for Legislative Affairs at the White House National Security Council under President Obama and as an NSC Research Assistant under President George W. Bush. Where did Gillian Turner attend college? She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Politics cum laude from Columbia University (Sharp Fellow) and a Master’s degree in African Security Studies from the University of Cape Town.

11. Final Verdict: The Analytical Standard in Broadcast Journalism

Gillian Turner stands as a benchmark for modern cable news reporting. Her transition from the White House Situation Room to network anchor desks combines genuine policy experience with journalistic discipline, making her one of the most respected voices covering American national security and foreign affairs today.

About the Author Carlton Vance is a Senior National Security & Cable News Media Analyst with over 18 years of experience analyzing White House foreign policy briefings, Capitol Hill legislative affairs, and television news talent contracts. His work focuses on national defense policy, geopolitical intelligence, and broadcast journalism transparency. Learn more about our editorial and fact-checking standards at GuideNetWorth Editorial.



