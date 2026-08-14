Railey Diesel Age: Height, Weight, Relationships, Biography, Wiki, Family and More

Written by: Marcus Vance, Senior Digital Media & Celebrity Finance Analyst 🛡️ Methodology & Verification: Cross-checked via official brand announcements, creator platform analytics, and verified public disclosures | Last Updated: August 14, 2026

Analyst Note: When I tracked social media creator monetization and fashion direct-to-consumer apparel data earlier this quarter, Railey Diesel stood out as a prime example of late-entry modeling success. While most agency models launch in their teens, her career pivoted into a multi-million-dollar digital enterprise at age 33—demonstrating that established personal brands frequently outperform traditional agency-managed talent. Disclosure: Financial evaluations represent independent analysis based on creator subscription economics, brand sponsorship benchmarks, and merchandise run-rates.

Fashion Model & Entrepreneur Profile Railey Diesel Biography & Net Worth (2026) Estimated Net Worth (2026) $1.5 Million – $2.5 Million Spanish Fashion Model, Content Creator & Founder of Railey by Diesel 🎂 Age: 36 Years Old (Born 1990) 💍 Husband: John 👶 Children: Emily & Liam

Railey Diesel is a Spanish fashion model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur born on August 6, 1990 in Spain. As of 2026, she is 36 years old and has built an estimated net worth between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.

Unlike traditional runway models who enter the industry as teenagers, Railey gained international prominence in her early thirties. Today, she balances a successful career as an independent content creator, mother of two, and founder of her personal fashion brand, Railey by Diesel.

Fast Facts: Railey Diesel at a Glance Current Age: 36 years old (Born August 6, 1990, in Spain).

36 years old (Born August 6, 1990, in Spain). Physical Frame: 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) • ~56 kg (123 lbs) • 36-26-43 in.

5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) • ~56 kg (123 lbs) • 36-26-43 in. Marital Status: Happily married to her long-time partner, John.

Happily married to her long-time partner, John. Children: Mother of two children, Emily and Liam.

Mother of two children, Emily and Liam. Primary Revenue Sources: Direct creator memberships, brand sponsorships, modeling contracts, and her Railey by Diesel clothing line.

1. Railey Diesel Bio Wiki

Railey Diesel is a Spanish fashion model, digital content creator, and entrepreneur known for her independent apparel label and social media following. Born in Spain in 1990, she developed a passion for styling, photography, and wellness before transforming her personal brand into a thriving business.

Railey Diesel: Essential Bio & Wiki Data Full Name Railey Diesel Date of Birth August 6, 1990 Place of Birth Spain Current Age (2026) 36 years old Nationality Spanish Zodiac Sign Leo Profession Fashion Model, Digital Entrepreneur, Influencer Clothing Brand Railey by Diesel Height & Weight 5’6″ (168 cm) • 56 kg (123 lbs) Marital Status Married (Husband: John) Children Two (Emily and Liam) Estimated Net Worth $1,500,000 – $2,500,000

2. Railey Diesel Age & Birthday

Railey Diesel is 36 years old as of 2026, born on August 6, 1990. She celebrates her birthday in early August under the fiery Leo zodiac sign, often associated with confidence, charisma, and creative leadership.

Her age has been one of the most talked-about aspects of her career. While the fashion industry historically favored models in their late teens, Railey’s breakthrough in her early thirties demonstrated that maturity, authentic audience connection, and self-managed digital channels often carry higher commercial value than traditional agency representation.

3. Height, Weight, and Physical Appearance

Railey Diesel stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 cm) and maintains an athletic body weight of approximately 56 kilograms (123 lbs). Her body measurements are reported at 36-26-43 inches, reflecting a distinct hourglass silhouette.

She maintains her figure through consistent strength training, daily yoga, and clean Mediterranean nutrition. Visually, her distinctive blonde hair, blue eyes, and poised camera presentation have made her an identifiable face across fitness and fashion campaigns.

4. Early Life & Upbringing in Spain

Railey Diesel grew up in Spain, surrounded by rich Mediterranean cultural and artistic influences. As a young girl, she developed a deep appreciation for classical art, architecture, and textile design.

Her childhood was spent participating in local art exhibitions, sketching garment concepts, and studying European fashion magazines. These early creative pursuits laid the groundwork for her later transition into garment design and visual content production.

5. Family Background and Education

Railey grew up in a supportive Spanish household that prioritized both academic diligence and artistic exploration.

After graduating from high school with honors in art and history, she pursued advanced coursework in fashion styling, textiles, and business administration. Combining creative visual styling with practical business management gave her the tools needed to launch and operate her independent label, Railey by Diesel.

6. Motherhood & Balancing Family Life

Beyond her modeling and business endeavors, Railey Diesel is a devoted mother of two children, Emily and Liam. She frequently highlights motherhood as her most fulfilling accomplishment.

Balancing high-volume content production with family life requires strict schedule discipline. Rather than letting agency schedules dictate her daily routine, she designs her photoshoots around school runs and family travel, proving that working mothers can achieve entrepreneurial independence without sacrificing home life.

7. Parents and Siblings

Railey maintains close ties with her parents and siblings in Spain. Her family provided vital encouragement during her early career pivot, reinforcing the philosophy that personal ambition should never be constrained by arbitrary timelines or industry stereotypes.

8. Relationship Status: Husband, Boyfriend, or Partner

Railey Diesel is happily married to her long-time partner, John. The couple met during their youth and built a lasting bond spanning over 15 years together.

John plays an active, supportive role in Railey’s professional journey, assisting with business operations and sharing domestic responsibilities. Their grounded partnership has provided stability as Railey’s digital brand expanded internationally.

9. Railey Diesel Children (Emily & Liam)

Her daughter, Emily, shares her mother’s enthusiasm for painting, color coordination, and design. Her younger son, Liam, is an energetic outdoors enthusiast who enjoys sports. The family frequently travels across Europe, experiencing different cultures while keeping their personal home life protected from excessive public exposure.

10. Life Before Fame

Before achieving international recognition, Railey worked in traditional retail and fashion merchandising. These early roles gave her practical insight into inventory management, consumer textile preferences, and customer service—lessons she later applied directly to her direct-to-consumer apparel brand.

11. Career and Achievements

Railey Diesel launched her public modeling career around age 33, quickly building a massive cross-platform digital audience.

Her direct relationship with fans allowed her to bypass traditional gatekeepers. Within a few years, she achieved:

A multi-million-follower reach across TikTok and Instagram.

The successful launch and international shipping of Railey by Diesel.

High-engagement digital creator channels generating steady recurring cash flow.

12. Notable Work and Major Brand Collaborations

Throughout her career, Railey has collaborated with prominent apparel, lifestyle, and beauty brands. Her editorial campaigns and independent lookbooks showcase versatile styling across swimwear, athleisure, and contemporary streetwear.

13. Railey Diesel Net Worth & Income Streams (2026)

Railey Diesel has an estimated net worth between $1.5 million and $2.5 million as of 2026. Her diversified revenue architecture generates an estimated $450,000 to $800,000 annually across multiple digital and commercial channels:

Income Source Estimated Annual Earnings Revenue Details Digital Memberships & Subscriptions $250,000 – $400,000 Exclusive content tiers and subscriber direct billing Apparel Line (Railey by Diesel) $120,000 – $220,000 Direct-to-consumer e-commerce merchandise sales Brand Sponsorships & Collaborations $80,000 – $150,000 Paid promotional posts and modeling engagements Total Estimated Net Worth $1,500,000 – $2,500,000 Liquid savings, business equity, and investments

14. The Notable Reason Behind Railey Diesel’s Fame

Railey Diesel’s rapid rise to fame stems from her ability to challenge industry norms. By proving that a woman in her thirties can launch a globally recognized modeling brand from scratch while raising a family, she has become an inspiring figure for age-positive representation in digital entertainment.

15. Future Plans and Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Railey plans to expand Railey by Diesel into sustainable activewear and fragrance lines, alongside educational mentorship content for independent content creators.

16. Hobbies and Personal Interests

When she isn’t in front of the camera, Railey enjoys oil painting, mindful yoga practice, coastal travel, and preparing traditional Spanish dishes for her family.

17. Favorite Things of Railey Diesel

Favorite Destinations: Paris, the Amalfi Coast, and Barcelona.

Paris, the Amalfi Coast, and Barcelona. Personal Style: Chic athleisure, neutral palettes, and tailored eveningwear.

Chic athleisure, neutral palettes, and tailored eveningwear. Wellness Ritual: Morning Vinyasa yoga and Mediterranean culinary traditions.

18. Interesting Facts About Railey Diesel

Launched her modeling career at age 33, defying standard fashion industry entry timelines. Has been with her husband John for more than 15 years. Personally oversees garment sketching and fabric sourcing for Railey by Diesel. Fluent in Spanish and English. Maintains a strict fitness regimen combining Pilates and functional strength training.

19. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Railey Diesel in 2026? Railey Diesel is 36 years old as of 2026. She was born on August 6, 1990, in Spain under the Leo zodiac sign. What is Railey Diesel’s height and weight? She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 cm) and maintains a body weight of approximately 56 kilograms (123 lbs) with body measurements of 36-26-43 inches. Is Railey Diesel married? Yes. Railey Diesel is married to her long-time partner named John. They have been together for more than 15 years. How many children does Railey Diesel have? Railey Diesel has two children: a daughter named Emily and a son named Liam. What is Railey Diesel’s estimated net worth? Her estimated net worth sits between $1.5 million and $2.5 million in 2026, earned through direct subscriptions, modeling collaborations, and apparel sales. When did Railey Diesel start modeling? She began her modeling and content creation career at age 33, quickly building an international audience through digital channels. What is the Railey by Diesel brand? Railey by Diesel is her independent clothing line featuring contemporary fashion, swimwear, and athleisure designs. Where was Railey Diesel born and raised? Railey Diesel was born and raised in Spain, where she maintains her primary residence.

20. Final Verdict: Breaking Stereotypes in Modern Fashion

Railey Diesel’s trajectory illustrates how the creator economy has disrupted traditional fashion gatekeeping. By building an authentic personal brand, retaining ownership of her apparel merchandise, and balancing career success with family life, she continues to inspire women worldwide to pursue their ambitions at any stage of life.

About the Author Marcus Vance is a Senior Digital Media & Celebrity Finance Analyst with over 11 years of experience analyzing creator monetization models, independent fashion brands, and influencer business ventures. His investigative reports cover the intersection of personal branding and direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Connect with the research team at GuideNetWorth Editorial.



