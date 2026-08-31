Alex Kraemer Age, Height, Husband, Net Worth & Bio (2026)

Written by: Brett Callahan, Senior Sports Media & Broadcast Journalism Analyst 🛡️ Methodology & Verification: Researched via network production records, SAG-AFTRA broadcast talent salary benchmarks, and official University of Georgia alumni archives | Last Updated: August 31, 2026

Broadcasting Insight: When tracking regional sports network (RSN) talent transitions over the past decade, Alex Kraemer’s trajectory from University of Georgia graduate to NESN Boston sideline reporter demonstrated the power of dual-discipline academic preparation. Holding both a Psychology degree and a Master’s in Sports Management gave her an exceptional edge in sideline player psychology and locker room post-game interviews. Disclosure: Salary valuations reflect standard industry talent contract parameters across top-10 media markets (Boston/NYC) and commercial hosting fees.

Sports Journalist & Television Anchor Profile Alex Kraemer Age, Biography & Net Worth (2026) Estimated Net Worth (2026) $1.2 Million – $1.5 Million American Sports Reporter, Former NESN Sideline Anchor & Host 🎂 Age: 35 Years Old (Born Feb 19, 1991) 📍 Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA 🎓 University of Georgia (B.S. & M.S.)

Alex Kraemer is 35 years old as of 2026, born on February 19, 1991, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She is a respected American sports journalist, television anchor, and sideline reporter who built a widely recognized media presence through her high-profile reporting for New England Sports Network (NESN) and NewsMax TV.

Standing 5 feet 6 inches tall (167 cm), Kraemer has accumulated an estimated net worth of $1.5 million through over a decade of television broadcasting contracts, live arena coverage, corporate hosting, and sports media appearances across Boston and New York City. She has established a loyal following by delivering prepared, articulate player interviews and breaking analysis across the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Fast Facts: Alex Kraemer at a Glance Full Legal Name: Alex Kraemer (No stage name or pseudonym).

Alex Kraemer (No stage name or pseudonym). Date of Birth: February 19, 1991 (Lawrenceville, Georgia).

February 19, 1991 (Lawrenceville, Georgia). Current Age: 35 years old (Pisces zodiac sign).

35 years old (Pisces zodiac sign). Physical Frame: 5 ft 6 in (167 cm) • 55 kg (121 lbs) • Green eyes.

5 ft 6 in (167 cm) • 55 kg (121 lbs) • Green eyes. Educational Credentials: Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Master of Science in Sports Management (University of Georgia).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Master of Science in Sports Management (University of Georgia). Marital Status: Single with no children; keeps personal dating life strictly private.

Single with no children; keeps personal dating life strictly private. Key Broadcast Networks: NESN (Boston Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots coverage) and NewsMax TV.

1. Alex Kraemer Wiki / Bio Profile

Alex Kraemer is an American broadcast journalist whose specialized sports management credentials and poised camera delivery positioned her among the premier regional sports reporters in the Northeast. Below is her complete biographical specification:

Alex Kraemer: Essential Biographical & Career Specifications Full Legal Name Alex Kraemer Date of Birth February 19, 1991 Birthplace Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA Current Age (2026) 35 years old Zodiac Sign Pisces Height & Weight 5’6″ (167 cm) • 55 kg (121 lbs) Eye & Hair Color Green Eyes • Dark Brown / Blonde Education University of Georgia (B.S. Psychology, M.S. Sports Management) Profession Sports Journalist, TV Host, Sideline Reporter Key Networks NESN (Boston), NewsMax TV, NYC Broadcasts Marital Status Single (No children) Estimated Net Worth $1,200,000 – $1,500,000

2. Real Name & Heritage

Alex Kraemer’s full legal name is Alex Kraemer, retaining her authentic birth identity without stage names or pseudonyms. Her surname Kraemer traces German ancestry, representing families of merchants and shopkeepers.

In television broadcasting, many on-air talents adopt simplified or Anglicized stage aliases. Kraemer deliberately maintained her birth name throughout her tenures at NewsMax, NESN, and subsequent New York media engagements, building an authentic brand recognized across major sports markets.

3. Alex Kraemer Age, Height, Weight & Physical Appearance

Alex Kraemer is 35 years old as of 2026, celebrating her birthday annually on February 19. Born in 1991 under the water sign Pisces, she combines creative communication instincts with disciplined preparation.

She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (167 cm) with a well-maintained athletic frame of approximately 55 kg (121 lbs) and body measurements of 35-25-40 inches. Distinctive features include striking natural green eyes and versatile hair styling ranging from dark brown to golden blonde tones.

4. Early Life and Education in Georgia

Kraemer was born and raised in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in suburban Gwinnett County outside Atlanta. Growing up in a passionate sports market, she followed Atlanta franchises from an early age, cultivating an analytical passion for game strategy.

After graduating from high school in Georgia, she enrolled at the University of Georgia, completing a Bachelor of Science in Psychology before earning a prestigious Master of Science in Sports Management. This dual-academic foundation gave her specialized insight into athlete performance psychology, contract negotiations, and front-office decision-making.

5. Parents, Siblings & Family Values

Kraemer credits her parents with instilling the strong work ethic required to succeed in competitive sports broadcasting. While she maintains close ties with her parents and siblings in Georgia, she deliberately keeps their personal identities and private lives out of the media spotlight.

6. Relationship Status: Is Alex Kraemer Married?

Alex Kraemer is not married and is currently single as of 2026. She has no children and has never been publicly engaged.

Unlike entertainment personalities who monetize public dating narratives, Kraemer keeps her private life completely separated from her broadcast career, dedicating her schedule to on-air reporting, travel, and personal fitness.

7. Career Journey: NewsMax TV to NESN Boston

Kraemer began her broadcast career as an on-air reporter for NewsMax TV around 2015, cutting her teeth on live political and breaking news coverage.

In August 2017, she secured a career-defining role as a sports reporter with New England Sports Network (NESN) in Boston. Over a two-year tenure (August 2017 to August 2019), she became a staple of Boston sports coverage, reporting live from Fenway Park, TD Garden, and Gillette Stadium while interviewing players and coaches across the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. In 2019, she expanded her footprint into the New York City sports media market, contributing to live game broadcasts and studio features.

8. Alex Kraemer Net Worth & Broadcasting Salary (2026)

Alex Kraemer has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2026. Her primary earnings stem from multi-year television contracts, hosting engagements, and commercial sports media appearances:

Revenue Category Estimated Annual Range Source & Context Television Anchor & Reporting Salary $65,000 – $115,000 Network talent agreements across major regional and national markets Live Event Hosting & Emcee Gigs $25,000 – $50,000 Corporate sports galas, athlete charity events, and playoff panels Digital Media & Brand Partnerships $15,000 – $35,000 Sponsored fitness, wellness, and sports apparel promotions Total Estimated Net Worth $1,200,000 – $1,500,000 Accumulated career savings, investment equity, and assets

9. Career Milestones & Sports Coverage Timeline

2015–2017: NewsMax TV general assignment and political reporter.

NewsMax TV general assignment and political reporter. 2017–2019: NESN Boston Sports Reporter covering the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots.

NESN Boston Sports Reporter covering the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. 2019–Present: Independent sports broadcast correspondent and digital anchor in New York City.

Independent sports broadcast correspondent and digital anchor in New York City. Major Events Covered: MLB Postseason series, NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, and NFL regular-season clashes.

10. Hobbies, Favorite Things & Personal Interests

Outside broadcasting, Kraemer maintains a structured lifestyle focused on wellness, athletics, and cultural exploration:

Favorite Cuisines: Authentic Italian and Japanese sushi.

Authentic Italian and Japanese sushi. Sports Fandom: Lifelong supporter of Atlanta franchises (Falcons, Braves, Hawks).

Lifelong supporter of Atlanta franchises (Falcons, Braves, Hawks). Personal Wellness: Daily strength conditioning, Pilates, and coastal running.

Daily strength conditioning, Pilates, and coastal running. Leisure Activities: Exploring New York restaurants, reading sports biographies, and beach vacations.

11. 10 Interesting Facts About Alex Kraemer

Holds two degrees from the University of Georgia (Psychology B.S. and Sports Management M.S.). Turned 35 years old on February 19, 2026. Maintains natural green eyes, one of the rarest eye colors globally. Served as a primary sideline reporter in Boston for exactly two years (2017 to 2019). Has lived in Lawrenceville, Boston, and New York City during her career. Uses her authentic legal name on all television credits. Has covered playoff runs across all three major American sport leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL). Maintains an active presence on Instagram and X (@alexkraemer). Advocates for increased female representation across sports management and broadcast booths. Has an estimated career net worth of approximately $1.5 million.

12. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Alex Kraemer in 2026? Alex Kraemer is 35 years old as of 2026. She was born on February 19, 1991, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, under the Pisces zodiac sign. What is Alex Kraemer’s height and weight? Alex Kraemer stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (167 cm) and weighs approximately 55 kilograms (121 lbs) with a slim athletic build. Is Alex Kraemer married or dating anyone? No. Alex Kraemer is single as of 2026 and has no children. She has never been publicly married or engaged and keeps her dating life private. What is Alex Kraemer’s net worth? Her estimated net worth is approximately $1.5 million, built through multi-year television contracts at NESN and NewsMax TV, hosting gigs, and media appearances. Where did Alex Kraemer go to college? She graduated from the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Science in Sports Management. What is Alex Kraemer’s real name? Her real, complete legal name is Alex Kraemer. She does not use any stage names or television aliases.

13. Final Verdict: A Rising Force in Sports Journalism

Alex Kraemer represents the modern standard of sports journalism: academically prepared, articulate under live pressure, and committed to professional reporting integrity. With foundational tenures in Boston and New York, her continued upward trajectory positions her for prominent national network opportunities in the years ahead.

About the Author Brett Callahan is a Senior Sports Media & Broadcast Journalism Analyst with over 15 years of experience tracking regional sports networks, on-air talent contract negotiations, and broadcast journalism careers across ESPN, NESN, and national sports syndicates. Learn more about our review standards at GuideNetWorth Editorial.



