🔄 Updated June 2026: We’ve thoroughly reviewed this profile to ensure all biographical data, financial estimates, and recent news reflect the most current and verified public information available.

Max Alexander Net Worth 2026: Bio, Age, Fashion Brand & Parents

10-Year-Old Fashion Prodigy Max Alexander Estimated Net Worth $1.5 Million – $2.0 Million Founder of “Couture to the Max” 📍 Los Angeles, CA 🎂 10 Years Old 🏆 Guinness World Record

👗 Dress Prices $500 – $5,000+ 📱 Fans 1.9M+ Followers 👩 Manager Sherri Madison ❤️ Philanthropy Global Ed & Env

Max Alexander is a 10-year-old fashion prodigy holding an estimated net worth between $1.5 Million and $2.0 Million. Born on February 25, 2016, to his mother/manager Sherri Madison, this Los Angeles-based child designer holds the Guinness World Record for his jaw-dropping runway debuts. Instead of relying entirely on influencer sponsorships, Max generates the lion’s share of his wealth through his explosive Couture to the Max fashion brand. Hand-sewing dresses that retail for up to $5,000 to A-list celebrity clients, his 1.9 Million TikTok followers are watching history unfold. Guided by parents who fiercely protect his finances and ensure he still gets to enjoy his childhood, Max’s early success story is nothing short of miraculous.

Max Alexander Profile Summary Full Name Max Alexander Age (as of 2026) 10 Years Old Date of Birth February 25, 2016 Estimated Net Worth $1.5 Million – $2.0 Million Fashion Brand Couture to the Max Dress Price Range $500 – $5,000+ Residence / Base Los Angeles, California Mother & Manager Sherri Madison Philanthropy Education & Environmental Causes

Who Is Max Alexander Max Alexander Age and Where Does He Live

Having celebrated his most recent birthday, Max Alexander is officially 10 years old as of 2026 (born February 25, 2016). His age makes his global fashion accomplishments mind-bending. His journey did not start as a teen; he began actively experimenting with luxury fabrics and textures at the unheard-of age of four.

By age seven, he was certified by Guinness World Records. Currently, Max resides in Los Angeles, California. The City of Angels acts as the mandatory home base for his flourishing fashion empire. Los Angeles provides him instant access to the runway events, affluent celebrity clients, and A-list media opportunities required to scale a high-end luxury brand.

Max Alexander Designer Wikipedia

While he does not currently hold a dedicated legacy Wikipedia page, his digital footprint is completely unavoidable. He has been extensively documented across elite fashion publications, massive television programs, and viral social media platforms. Industry veterans openly view him not as a gimmick, but as the literal future of haute couture.

Max Alexander Net Worth

Breakdown of Max Alexander Net Worth

Current 2026 financial projections place Max Alexander‘s net worth firmly between $1.5 Million and $2.0 Million. His wealth distribution tells a fascinating story of a child prodigy whose income channels outpace most adult influencers.

Max Alexander Net Worth: Sources of Income

Rather than relying purely on YouTube or TikTok views, the Couture to the Max brand generates the core of his revenue. Major revenue streams include:

Celebrity Commissions: High-ticket custom pieces (dresses, custom jackets, kimonos) for ultra-wealthy A-list clients.

High-ticket custom pieces (dresses, custom jackets, kimonos) for ultra-wealthy A-list clients. Social Media Campaigns: Leveraging his 1.9+ million followers to secure premium influencer sponsorship deals and brand partnerships.

Leveraging his 1.9+ million followers to secure premium influencer sponsorship deals and brand partnerships. Runway Shows & Merch: Massive appearance fees for collection launches at top-tier fashion events, padded by accessible fashion-inspired merchandise sales.

Max Alexander Fashion Brand

Max Alexander Shop and Dress Price

Through his official online boutique, fashion enthusiasts worldwide can access exclusive Couture to the Max drops. The shopping experience mimics luxury European fashion houses, offering both ready-to-wear seasonal collections and wait-listed custom commissions.

Luxury Pricing Insight: Max Alexander dress price points typically start around $500 and aggressively scale past $5,000+. This top-tier pricing is heavily dependent on the complexity of the garment, premium fabric sourcing, and whether the piece is ready-to-wear or a highly personalized, bespoke fitting session.

This pricing strategy intentionally positions his work as genuine luxury art, preserving intense exclusivity among fashion collectors rather than diluting the brand in the mass market.

Max Alexander Family Background

Max Alexander Parents Jobs & Mother Manager

Behind every child prodigy is a fiercely protective support system. His mother, Sherri Madison, serves as his official manager. She executes the heavy lifting: handling business operations, managing the intense social media schedule, and negotiating ruthless contracts.

Sherri’s professional background allowed her to shield Max from the toxicity of the entertainment world. The family’s approach successfully demonstrates how a “momager” relationship can foster astronomical success without dipping into exploitation, ensuring Max still gets to enjoy a completely normal childhood when the sewing machine turns off.

Max Alexander Designer Father and Parents Net Worth

Details surrounding Max’s father and his exact occupation remain heavily shielded from the public eye. Both parents have elected to keep their personal financial net worth separate from their son’s earnings. This intense discretion perfectly protects the family’s privacy while guaranteeing that Max’s astonishing half-million-dollar dress sales remain the focus of the news cycle.

📊 Verified Financial Insights Behind Max Alexander’s Wealth Valuation: 💎 Luxury Sales Record Our valuation strictly accounts for his established track record of selling custom couture dresses priced actively between $500 and $5,000+. 🌍 Global Prestige His official status as a Guinness World Record holder solidifies his elite brand prestige across the fashion industry. 🛡️ Secure Management Guided directly by his mother Sherri Madison, his career avoids exploitation, promoting stable, long-term brand equity. The Bottom Line: By effectively combining a massive, engaged digital reach (1.9M+ followers) with exceptionally high-margin retail profits from “Couture to the Max”, his $1.5M – $2M net worth stands as one of the most remarkable independent business stories today.