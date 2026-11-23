Lamar Odom’s net worth is $20M in 2026 after $114M in NBA salary and two Lakers titles. The range, the spending, the 2015 crisis, and the comeback, explained.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Lamar Odom’s net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2026, inside a published range of $20 million to $30 million. The two-time NBA champion earned $114.24 million in salary across 14 seasons, won back-to-back titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, then watched most of that fortune drain away through taxes, agent fees, a near-fatal overdose in 2015, and years of spending that outran his income. What remains is a rebuilt fortune: a cannabis brand, a bestselling memoir, a Netflix documentary that premiered in March 2026, and — in the strangest turn of a strange year — an OnlyFans account that TMZ says pulled in more than $50,000 in its first eight days.

The $20 million anchor comes from Celebrity Net Worth, which updated its Lamar Odom page on April 1, 2026, and it is the figure TWSN and The Tab also publish. A second group of outlets, led by HumansOfGlobe and BiographyWallah, puts him closer to $30 million. One outlier, TMSPN, says $5 million. Nobody has seen his bank statements, and no audited balance sheet exists for any retired athlete, so this article does what the single-number sites will not: it shows the range, names the outlet behind each figure, and walks through the public money — salary by salary, contract by contract — so you can see exactly where $114 million went.

Readers searching this question in late 2026 usually want three things: the number, the reason the number is so much smaller than his career earnings, and what he is doing now. All three are answered below, with the 2026 timeline — a January DUI arrest, a February rehab stay, a March Netflix premiere, an October OnlyFans launch, and a November break with Khloé Kardashian on camera — covered in full.

Quick Facts Full name Lamar Joseph Odom Born November 6, 1979, South Jamaica, Queens, New York (age 47) Net worth (2026) $20 million (anchor); $20–30 million published range Career NBA salary $114,239,305 across 14 seasons (Spotrac via Celebrity Net Worth) Teams LA Clippers (1999–2003, 2012–13), Miami Heat (2003–04), LA Lakers (2004–11), Dallas Mavericks (2011–12), New York Knicks (2014, did not play) Titles 2× NBA champion (2009, 2010); NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2011) Career averages 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists in 961 games Marriage Khloé Kardashian, 2009–2016 (divorce finalized December 2016) Children Destiny and Lamar Jr. with Liza Morales; son Jayden died in 2006 Businesses Rich Soil Organics (cannabis, 2018); memoir “Darkness to Light” (2019); $ODOM meme coin (2025) 2026 income Netflix documentary (March), OnlyFans launch (October), media and speaking work

How This Estimate Was Made Celebrity Net Worth, updated April 1, 2026, is the anchor source: it lists $20 million and publishes a season-by-season salary table totalling $114,239,305, drawn from Spotrac contract data. TWSN (March 31, 2026) and The Tab (April 1, 2026) independently publish $20 million. Coinpaper gives a $20–30 million range. HumansOfGlobe and BiographyWallah publish $30 million, both dated March 2026, without showing their working. TMSPN publishes $5 million with no sourcing trail. No outlet has published a verified asset list, a property record, or a business valuation for Odom, so the honest figure is a range with a named anchor — $20 million, with $30 million as the upper end of published estimates. Where this article shows arithmetic (taxes, agent fees, the gap between gross salary and net worth), it is labelled illustrative, built from standard US tax and agent-fee rates, not from Odom’s private filings.

Lamar Odom’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Lamar Odom’s net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2026.

Lamar Odom’s Net Worth in 2026: The Million Answer

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $20 million. That is the figure Celebrity Net Worth carries after its April 1, 2026 update, and it is the number TWSN and The Tab repeat in their own 2026 profiles. Coinpaper, updating its own Odom profile in 2026, widens the answer to a $20 million to $30 million range, and that range is the most honest way to state it: two clusters of outlets, a $10 million gap between them, and no public balance sheet to settle the argument.

The $30 million camp is real but thinner. HumansOfGlobe, in a March 2026 profile, puts Odom at “approximately $30 million” and attributes the figure to Celebrity Net Worth and “multiple sports finance databases” — yet Celebrity Net Worth itself says $20 million, so the attribution does not hold up. BiographyWallah also publishes $30 million as of March 2026, again without a source trail. Both sites agree with the $20 million camp on the underlying facts — the same $114 million career salary, the same two titles — and differ only on how much of that money survived. That is a judgement call about spending and losses, not a disagreement about earnings.

The low outlier deserves a mention because readers will trip over it. TMSPN puts Odom at “around $5 million” in 2026. A November 2026 piece on flrepoter goes further, noting that celebrity-wealth sites publish estimates “from well under $1 million to a few million dollars” and that “none of them show their sourcing.” The warning is fair: the bottom of the market is guesswork. But the $5 million figure sits oddly against the documented facts — a man who earned $114 million in salary, who still draws media income, and who launched a new subscription business in October 2026 that reportedly cleared $50,000 in eight days. A fortune can shrink fast, and Odom’s did. The evidence does not support it shrinking to $5 million while he is still earning.

One more figure circulates and needs handling with care. Odom has said in interviews that he spent around $100 million on drugs across his life. That is his own claim, repeated by tabloids, and it has never been verified against any record. It is quoted here because readers will find it, not because it can be modelled: a self-reported lifetime spending figure cannot be turned into a balance-sheet line. What can be verified is the shape of the story — nine-figure gross earnings, a catastrophic health crisis in 2015, and a net worth today that is a fraction of what he was paid.

How Much Did Lamar Odom Earn in the NBA?

Lamar Odom earned $114,239,305 in NBA salary over 14 seasons, according to the season-by-season table Celebrity Net Worth publishes from Spotrac data. Forbes, rounding the same career, puts the total at roughly $110 million. The gap between the two is a rounding and sourcing difference, not a dispute: every serious tracker lands between $110 million and $115 million, before taxes, before agent fees, and before a dollar of endorsement or television money.

The table below is the full season record. Two seasons tell the story of his peak. In 2008–09, the first championship year, Odom earned $14,253,313, the biggest single-season cheque of his career. In 2009–10, the second title year, he earned $7.5 million — the first year of the four-year, $33 million deal he signed that summer, a contract that paid less per season than the one it replaced because the Lakers were managing a luxury-tax bill around Kobe Bryant’s and Pau Gasol’s deals.

Season Team Salary 1999–00 LA Clippers $2,445,480 2000–01 LA Clippers $2,628,840 2001–02 LA Clippers $2,812,200 2002–03 LA Clippers $3,557,825 2003–04 Miami Heat $9,960,000 2004–05 LA Lakers $10,440,000 2005–06 LA Lakers $11,470,000 2006–07 LA Lakers $12,350,000 2007–08 LA Lakers $13,250,000 2008–09 LA Lakers $14,253,313 2009–10 LA Lakers $7,500,000 2010–11 LA Lakers $8,200,000 2011–12 Dallas Mavericks $7,163,414 2012–13 LA Clippers $8,200,000 2013–14 New York Knicks $8,232 Total $114,239,305

Two footnotes belong on that table. The Dallas figure, $7,163,414, is the Spotrac number; ESPN reported his Mavericks salary closer to $8.9 million for the same season, and the difference is a matter of how incentives and the traded contract were counted. The Knicks line, $8,232, is real: Odom signed with New York in April 2014, never played a regular-season game for the team, and was waived that July. His last meaningful paycheque was the $8.2 million the Clippers paid him in 2012–13.

Salary was never the whole income. Endorsements, television, and later business ventures sat on top of the $114 million — and the next sections take them in turn. But the salary table is the spine of the estimate. Any net-worth figure that cannot be reconciled with $114.24 million of gross pay is a figure built on air.

The Three Contracts That Built the Fortune

Three deals did almost all the work. The first was the rookie contract Odom signed after the LA Clippers drafted him fourth overall in 1999: three years, $7.88 million. He was 19, out of the University of Rhode Island after a single college season, and the deal made him a millionaire before his twentieth birthday. The Clippers years were uneven — flashes of the versatile 6-foot-10 forward he would become, interrupted by two drug suspensions — but the money was banked early, and the rookie scale of 1999 paid a top-five pick far better than most people realise.

The second deal changed his life. In the summer of 2003, after four seasons with the Clippers, Odom signed a six-year, $65 million contract with the Miami Heat. It was the biggest contract ever given to a player who had never been an All-Star, and it reflected what every scout in the league could see: a forward who could handle the ball, rebound like a centre, and guard four positions. He spent one season in Miami, averaging a career-best 17.1 points per game, and then the Heat traded him to the Lakers in the summer of 2004 as the centrepiece of the Shaquille O’Neal deal. The contract travelled with him. Between Miami and Los Angeles, that $65 million deal paid him roughly $9.96 million in 2003–04 and then $10.44 million, $11.47 million, $12.35 million and $13.25 million across the next four Lakers seasons, before the final year blended into the extension below.

The third deal was the Lakers extension: four years, $33 million, signed in the summer of 2009 after the first championship. It paid less per year than the Heat deal — $7.5 million in 2009–10, rising to $8.2 million — because Odom took a discount to keep a title team together, and because the Lakers were already deep into the luxury tax. The full arc of his career, from a Queens playground to the draft to those two title runs, is covered in detail in our Lamar Odom biography, which follows the same timeline from the personal side: the childhood, the family, and the years after basketball.

After the Lakers traded him to Dallas in December 2011, the money fell away fast. One unhappy season with the Mavericks, a return to the Clippers for $8.2 million in 2012–13, and then the Knicks cameo. From the summer of 2014 onward, no NBA team paid Lamar Odom another dollar. The earning years were over at 34. Everything after that — television, books, cannabis, crypto, OnlyFans — had to replace a salary that had peaked above $14 million a year.

Two Rings in Purple and Gold

The Lakers years are the reason Lamar Odom is remembered as a winner rather than a cautionary tale, and they are also the reason his name still sells in 2026. Traded to Los Angeles in 2004, Odom spent seven seasons as the most versatile player on a team built around Kobe Bryant. He started, he came off the bench, he played power forward and point forward in the same game. Phil Jackson called him the key to the triangle offence because no other Laker could do as many jobs.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Odom won back-to-back NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, then took home Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

The first title came in June 2009, a five-game win over the Orlando Magic. Odom averaged 11.9 points and 9.1 rebounds in the Finals series and played the kind of defence that never shows up in a highlight reel. The second came a year later, in seven brutal games against the Boston Celtics, with Odom grabbing 11 rebounds in the deciding game and finishing the series as the Lakers’ most reliable front-court presence after Pau Gasol. Two rings, two summers, and a place in Lakers history that no amount of later trouble has erased.

The 2010–11 season brought the individual honour: NBA Sixth Man of the Year, the award for the league’s best bench player. Odom averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds that year, starting 35 games and coming off the bench in 47, and he won the award by a wide margin. It was also his last great season. In December 2011, after the Lakers tried to trade him to New Orleans in the vetoed Chris Paul deal, they sent him to Dallas instead. He played 50 games for the Mavericks, averaged 6.6 points, and was gone from the league’s centre within two years.

Those two championships are the foundation of his post-basketball earning power. The documentary, the memoir, the speaking fees, and even the OnlyFans launch all trade on the same fact: Lamar Odom was a two-time champion on one of the most famous teams in sports. Without the rings, he is a retired role player. With them, he is a story people still pay to hear.

Endorsements and the Reality-TV Payday

Odom was never a sneaker star. He never had a signature shoe, and his endorsement portfolio was modest next to the superstars he played with. The money he made off the court in his playing years came mostly from team-adjacent deals and appearances, and no outlet has ever published a reliable total for it. What is documented is the television money, and it arrived through his marriage.

When Odom married Khloé Kardashian in September 2009, he walked into the most-watched reality franchise on American television. He became a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and then co-starred in the spin-off Khloé & Lamar, which ran for two seasons on E! in 2011 and 2012. The show followed the couple through their first years of marriage, and it paid. The exact figures were never made public — E! does not disclose per-cast salaries — so this article will not invent one. What is public is the scale of the franchise: by the early 2010s the Kardashian-Jenner family was negotiating nine-figure overall deals with E!, and Odom, as a featured cast member with his own spin-off, was paid from that pool. Reality television was his second income stream for three years, and it ended when the marriage did.

After basketball, the endorsements never came back in any serious way. Brands do not line up behind a retired player whose most recent headlines involve an overdose and a divorce. Odom’s post-NBA income has come from things he controls directly — a book, a cannabis brand, a documentary, a subscription page — rather than from sponsors. That shift matters for the net-worth figure: his current income is lumpy, self-generated, and hard for outsiders to audit, which is one reason the published estimates disagree by $10 million.

The Kardashian Marriage and the Money Around It

Lamar Odom married Khloé Kardashian on September 27, 2009, one month after they met. The wedding was filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the marriage became a television storyline, and the divorce — finalised in December 2016 — became one too. The marriage lasted seven years and produced no children, but it produced something that still shapes Odom’s finances: fame that outlasted his basketball career by a decade.

Khloé’s own fortune is the useful comparison. Our Khloé Kardashian net worth profile puts her at $60 million in 2026, built on Good American, television, and endorsement deals that kept growing after the marriage ended. The gap between the two ex-spouses — $20 million against $60 million — is the gap between a retired athlete living off past earnings and a working media entrepreneur still building. Odom’s money is mostly behind him. Hers is still arriving.

The family around the marriage matters too. Kris Jenner’s net worth sits at $170 million in 2026, the product of two decades managing her children’s careers, and Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $1.9 billion, driven by Skims. Odom was, for seven years, inside the most commercially successful family in reality television, and the exposure kept his name in the news long after his last NBA game. That exposure is an asset — it is why Netflix wanted his documentary and why a subscription launch in October 2026 made headlines — but it is not cash. It converts to money only when someone pays for the next project.

The marriage’s financial ending is also worth stating plainly. The divorce was finalised in December 2016, more than a year after the overdose, and Khloé had filed twice — first in 2013, then again after the overdose, when she withdrew the filing to make medical decisions for him, then refiled. No public record shows a contested property fight, and no settlement figure was ever published. The marriage cost Odom something less countable than money: the television platform, the family machine, and the version of his public image that came with them.

The 2015 Overdose and What It Cost

On October 13, 2015, Lamar Odom was found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel outside Las Vegas. He had suffered twelve strokes and six heart attacks, and doctors at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas put his chances of survival at 50-50. He spent days on life support. Khloé Kardashian, still legally his wife, flew in and made medical decisions on his behalf. Kobe Bryant left a Lakers game midway through and flew to Las Vegas to be there — a detail Khloé recounts in the Netflix documentary, saying Bryant helped her make the decision about surgery that got Odom’s lungs working again.

Odom survived, and the survival came with bills. The exact medical total was never published, but the financial damage is visible in what happened next. In 2022, on his podcast On the LO, Odom revealed that he had pawned his two NBA championship rings to pay medical bills from the overdose. The rings were later sold at auction in 2020 — one for $36,600, the other for $78,000 — and the fan who bought them returned them to Odom free of charge in 2022. A man pawns his championship rings only when the cash is gone. That is the single most telling financial fact of Odom’s post-NBA life, and it is the reason the $20 million figure, not the $30 million one, is the anchor of this article: the rings went because the money was short.

The overdose also ended whatever remained of his earning power as an athlete. He was 35, three years removed from his last NBA game, and the story that defined him in the public mind became the overdose, not the championships. Sponsors, teams, and broadcasters all moved on. The recovery — physical therapy, rehab stays, years of rebuilding his health — consumed time and money that a healthy retired player would have spent on business. Odom has been open about the struggle, and the Netflix documentary released in March 2026 is built around it. Openness is admirable. It is also, in financial terms, the product he now sells.

Where 4 Million Goes: The Honest Math

The question every reader asks is the same one: how does a man who earned $114 million end up worth $20 million? The answer is not a single scandal. It is arithmetic, and the arithmetic is brutal for every athlete in his position. The table below is illustrative — it uses standard US rates, not Odom’s private tax filings, which have never been published — but it shows the shape of the problem.

Item Illustrative amount Note Gross NBA salary $114.24 million Spotrac, 14 seasons Federal + state income tax −$45 million Top-bracket rates; California jock tax on road games Agent fees (3%) −$3.4 million Standard NBA agent rate NBA escrow and union dues −$2 million Escrow withholdings, partially refunded Remaining after tax and fees ~$64 million Before a dollar of spending Estimated net worth, 2026 $20 million Anchor figure, Celebrity Net Worth Gap: spending, losses, medical, lifestyle ~$44 million Fourteen years of living, plus the 2015 crisis

Taxes take the biggest bite first. An NBA player earning $14 million in a season pays the top federal rate, California state tax on home games, and the “jock tax” — income tax in every state where he plays a road game. A reasonable estimate puts Odom’s lifetime tax bill near $45 million. His agent took the standard 3%, about $3.4 million. Escrow withholdings and union dues took more. Before he spent a dollar on a house, a car, or a meal, roughly $64 million of the $114 million was already gone.

What remained had to cover fourteen years of a professional athlete’s life: houses in Los Angeles, cars, travel, family support, and the entourage that surrounds a famous player. Odom has spoken about supporting a large circle. Add the medical bills from 2015, the lost earning years after it, and the investments that did not pay off, and the gap between $64 million and $20 million stops looking mysterious. It looks like the normal outcome for a player who earned a fortune young, spent freely, and then suffered a health crisis that ended his earning years early.

None of this is a moral judgement. It is the pattern that financial advisers warn every rookie about, and it is the pattern that explains why so many players from Odom’s era are worth a fraction of their career earnings. The $20 million that remains is still a fortune by any normal measure. It is only small next to $114 million.

Cathy’s Kids: The Charity and the Questions

In 2004, Odom founded a charity called Cathy’s Kids, named for his mother, Cathy, who died of colon cancer when he was 12. The stated mission was cancer research and support for underprivileged children, and the charity raised an estimated $2.2 million, according to Fox News reporting. For a player who had lost his mother young, it was a personal project, and Odom spoke about it with real feeling.

Nearly a decade later, the charity came under scrutiny. CBS News obtained the organisation’s 2010 IRS filings and reported that nearly half of the funds raised that year went to the $72,000 salary of its secretary, Jerry Degregorio — the best man at Odom’s wedding to Khloé Kardashian — with little of the money appearing to reach cancer-related causes. The reporting did not accuse Odom of a crime, and no charges followed, but the picture was damaging: a charity in his mother’s name, spending more on administration than on its mission.

The episode belongs in a net-worth article for a plain reason. It is part of the record of how money moved around Odom — in through a salary, out through a network of people and projects that were not always well managed. The charity is no longer active in any public sense. Its lesson is the same one the salary table teaches: the money was real, and the management of it was not always careful.

Business After Basketball: Cannabis, a Memoir, and Crypto

Odom’s first serious business after basketball was cannabis. In 2018 he launched Rich Soil Organics, a cannabis brand built around his own history with the plant — he has spoken openly about using it for pain and anxiety, and about the drug suspensions that interrupted his Clippers years. The brand gave him a product, a story, and a reason to talk to business press. No revenue figure has ever been published for Rich Soil Organics, and it should not be treated as a major asset in the net-worth figure. It is a small brand in a crowded market, and its value to Odom is income and profile, not a sale price.

The memoir came next. Darkness to Light, published on May 28, 2019, told the story of the overdose, the addiction, and the recovery in Odom’s own words. It sold well enough to make him a published author with a second act, and it established the template for everything that followed: the trauma, told honestly, is the product. The Netflix documentary of March 2026 is the same story, retold with better production values and a bigger platform.

Crypto arrived in 2025, when Odom launched a meme coin called $ODOM, described as the world’s first “blockchain-driven philanthropy” model. The launch earned him headlines and an invitation to a gala dinner hosted by Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where he was one of roughly 220 crypto enthusiasts in attendance. Meme coins are a lottery ticket, not a business: the coin’s value depends on speculation, and no reliable figure exists for what Odom made from it. It is listed here because it is part of the public record, not because it moves the net-worth estimate.

The honest summary of Odom’s business career is that none of these ventures has produced a documented windfall. They have produced income, attention, and a reason to stay in the news. The fortune remains, overwhelmingly, the residue of the NBA salary — which is why the salary table, not the business section, is the heart of this article.

Lamar Odom in 2026: Netflix, Rehab, and OnlyFans

2026 has been the busiest year of Lamar Odom’s post-basketball life, and it began badly. In January, he was arrested for driving under the influence on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, with officers reporting speeds above 100 miles per hour and the smell of marijuana in the vehicle. He entered the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles on January 29 and completed the voluntary thirty-day programme on February 25, emerging with fifty-six days of sobriety and a plan to build an AI-powered wellness platform to help others find treatment. The arrest happened while his Netflix documentary was being prepared for release. The timing was not planned. It became part of the story anyway.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. In 2026 Odom has rebuilt his public life around media: a Netflix documentary, a wellness platform, and a subscription page.

The documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, premiered on Netflix on March 31, 2026, as the opening entry of the fourth volume of the Untold sports series. Directed by Ryan Duffy, it features Odom, Khloé Kardashian, Liza Morales, and Odom’s children, and it revisits the overdose with a candour that surprised even the people who made it. The film reveals that Kobe Bryant left a Lakers game midway through to fly to Las Vegas in October 2015, and that Bryant helped Khloé make the surgical decision that saved Odom’s life. It also carries Odom’s own account of the night: twelve strokes, six heart attacks, and a recovery that took years.

The documentary had a consequence nobody on the production expected. On the November 12, 2026 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé said that watching the film convinced her Odom had never really loved her, and that he was now “dead to me.” The bridge, she said, was burned. The falling-out is personal, not financial — but it closes the last door back to the family platform that kept Odom famous, and it underlines how much of his current earning power depends on his own projects rather than the Kardashian machine.

The most talked-about of those projects arrived on October 27, 2026, when Odom joined OnlyFans and became, according to TMZ, the first NBA star on the platform. He told TMZ he wanted to connect with fans “on a whole different level, without all the filters,” and promised “a little bit of everything, some surprises, and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect.” The page was advertised at $3.25 for the first month and $13 a month after that, though TMZ reported a $14.99 monthly price. TMZ later reported, citing unnamed sources, that Odom earned more than $50,000 in his first eight days and was on track to pass $200,000. That figure is unverified — no payment statement has been published — and it should be read as a TMZ source claim, not a confirmed earning. His girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, a Los Angeles real estate agent he has dated for about three years and whose relationship with him became public on April 13, 2026, opened her own account, and the two have discussed filming content together. Odom has also told Page Six he wants to recruit other athletes to the platform.

Taken together, the 2026 timeline is a comeback story with the rough edges left in. A DUI arrest and a rehab stay, a documentary that reopened old wounds, a public break with his ex-wife, and a subscription business that pays. None of it is the life of a man who has settled into quiet retirement. All of it is the life of a man still hustling for income at 47.

How Million Compares to His Peers

Context turns a number into a story. Odom’s $20 million sits in the middle of the NBA’s middle class of retirees: far below the superstars, far above the players who left the league broke. The comparison that stings most is the one inside his own family. Khloé Kardashian, his ex-wife, is worth $60 million in 2026 — three times his figure — and she built most of it after the marriage ended. The comparison that flatters him is the one with his fellow role players: most of the men who shared a locker room with him in the 2000s are worth less, and many are worth nothing at all.

The top of the scale is a different universe. LeBron James’s net worth is $1.4 billion in 2026, built on a salary that dwarfs Odom’s, on equity in businesses, and on a career that is still going at 41. The gap between $20 million and $1.4 billion is the gap between a very good player and a once-in-a-generation one, and it is also the gap between a career that ended at 34 and a career that never ended. Odom’s contemporary Kobe Bryant, who died in 2020, was worth an estimated $600 million at his death, much of it from a $6 million investment in the sports drink BodyArmor that returned roughly $400 million. Odom never had a BodyArmor. He had a $65 million contract and a $33 million extension, and he spent them like a man who expected the cheques to keep coming.

The honest peer group for Odom is the 2009–10 Lakers themselves: a championship team whose role players earned good money and mostly kept modest fortunes. Derek Fisher, Metta World Peace, and Pau Gasol all left the game with wealth in the tens of millions, not the hundreds. Odom’s $20 million fits that group. It is a champion’s fortune, not a superstar’s one — and for a player who was never the first option on his own team, that is the right scale. Readers who want the wider picture can browse the full Celebrity Net Worth archive, where the same reporting standard is applied to athletes, actors, and musicians across the same era.

How Much Does Lamar Odom Make Now?

No single figure answers this question, because Odom’s current income is a patchwork, and most of it is private. What can be said from the public record is that he has four live income streams in late 2026: the Netflix documentary, which pays a licensing and participation fee that Netflix does not disclose; media and speaking work tied to the documentary’s release; the OnlyFans page, which TMZ’s sources say cleared $50,000 in eight days; and the cannabis brand and wellness platform, which generate smaller, steadier revenue.

The OnlyFans number deserves a second look, because it is the only 2026 income figure with a dollar sign attached. Fifty thousand dollars in eight days, if it held, would be roughly $6,250 a day, or about $2.3 million a year. It will not hold — launch weeks are always the peak, and subscriber churn on the platform is high — but even a fraction of that run rate is meaningful money for a retired athlete. The $200,000 projection TMZ attached to the story has no stated timeframe and no published calculation, so it should not be treated as money earned. What is certain is that the launch made Odom money in its first week, and that he is building a business around recruiting other athletes, which would pay him beyond his own page.

The documentary fee is the quieter number. Netflix does not publish what it pays the subjects of its Untold films, and the figure is likely a flat fee rather than a share of viewing. It is, however, the kind of payment that can run into six figures for a subject with Odom’s story, and it came with something more valuable than the fee: a global platform, a fresh round of interviews, and a reason for the press to cover him again. That coverage is what makes the next project possible.

The bottom line on current income is that Odom is earning again, after years in which he was not. The amounts are modest next to an NBA salary — hundreds of thousands a year, not millions — but they are real, they are growing, and they are the reason the $20 million figure has a chance to hold rather than shrink. A retired athlete who stops earning watches his net worth fall every year. Odom, in 2026, is earning.

Frequently Asked Questions About Lamar Odom’s Net Worth

What is Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2026? Lamar Odom’s net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2026, inside a published range of $20 million to $30 million. Celebrity Net Worth, updated April 1, 2026, lists $20 million, and TWSN and The Tab agree. HumansOfGlobe and BiographyWallah publish $30 million. No audited balance sheet exists, so the honest figure is the range with $20 million as the anchor.

How much did Lamar Odom make in the NBA? Lamar Odom earned $114,239,305 in NBA salary across 14 seasons, according to the Spotrac-based table published by Celebrity Net Worth. Forbes rounds the same career to roughly $110 million. His biggest deals were a six-year, $65 million contract with the Miami Heat in 2003 and a four-year, $33 million extension with the Lakers in 2009. His peak season salary was $14,253,313 in 2008–09.

How did Lamar Odom lose his money? There was no single loss. Taxes on $114 million of salary took roughly $45 million, agent fees took about $3.4 million, and fourteen years of spending, family support, and lifestyle costs took much of the rest. The 2015 overdose added medical bills so large that Odom later pawned his two championship rings to pay them. The rings were auctioned in 2020 and returned to him free of charge in 2022.

What is Lamar Odom doing now in 2026? In 2026 Odom was arrested for DUI in January, completed a 30-day rehab stay in February, and saw his Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom premiere on March 31. In October he joined OnlyFans, becoming the first NBA star on the platform. He lives in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, and works on media projects, a cannabis brand, and a wellness platform.

Is Lamar Odom still married to Khloé Kardashian? No. Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian married on September 27, 2009, and their divorce was finalised in December 2016. Khloé appeared in his March 2026 Netflix documentary, but on the November 12, 2026 episode of The Kardashians she said Odom was “dead to me” and that there was no way back.

What happened to Lamar Odom’s championship rings? Odom pawned his 2009 and 2010 Lakers championship rings to help pay medical bills after his 2015 overdose. The rings were sold at auction in 2020 for $36,600 and $78,000. In 2022, the fan who had bought them returned both rings to Odom free of charge.

How much does Lamar Odom make on OnlyFans? TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources, that Odom earned more than $50,000 in his first eight days on OnlyFans after launching on October 27, 2026, and was on track to pass $200,000. The figure is unverified — no payment statement has been published — and the $200,000 projection has no stated timeframe. The page was advertised at $3.25 for the first month, then $13 a month, though TMZ reported a $14.99 monthly price.

What businesses does Lamar Odom own? Odom launched the cannabis brand Rich Soil Organics in 2018, published the memoir Darkness to Light in May 2019, and launched the $ODOM meme coin in 2025. He also founded the charity Cathy’s Kids in 2004. No revenue or valuation figure has been published for any of these ventures, so they are not treated as major assets in the net-worth estimate.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from public sources on November 23, 2026. Net-worth figures: Celebrity Net Worth, “Lamar Odom Net Worth” (updated April 1, 2026); TWSN, “Lamar Odom Net Worth in 2026” (March 31, 2026); The Tab, “Lamar Odom’s whopping net worth, and how rich he really is” (April 1, 2026); Coinpaper, “Lamar Odom Net Worth: A Deep Dive Into His Wealth” (2026); HumansOfGlobe, “Lamar Odom Net Worth 2026” (March 2026); BiographyWallah, “Lamar Odom Height, Age, Wife, Stats, Net Worth And More” (March 2026); TMSPN, “How Wealthy Is Lamar Odom?” (2026); Pulse of Buzz, “He Made $110M… But Lamar Odom’s Net Worth Is Now Just $20M” (2026); flrepoter, “What Is Lamar Odom Doing Now?” (November 2026). Salary and contract data: Celebrity Net Worth season-by-season salary table, drawn from Spotrac; Forbes on career earnings of roughly $110 million; ESPN on the 2011–12 Dallas salary. Career and biography: Celebrity Net Worth on the $65 million Heat contract and $33 million Lakers extension; Arizona Sports Fans on the pawned rings, the Cathy’s Kids fundraising, and the 2020 auction prices; Fox News and CBS News on the Cathy’s Kids IRS filings. 2026 reporting: Martin Cid Magazine on the January DUI arrest, the iRely rehab stay, and the March 31 Netflix premiere; Netflix Tudum and Men’s Journal on Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom; Parade and Yardbarker on the twelve strokes and six heart attacks; The Richest, Mandatory, BlackSportsOnline, and Larry Brown Sports on the October 27 OnlyFans launch and the reported $50,000 first-week earnings; The Root on the subscription pricing; Medium on Khloé Kardashian’s November 12, 2026 comments. All figures are reported or estimated as labelled in the text; where sources disagree, the article shows the range and says why. Corrections: if any figure in this article is shown to be wrong, contact us and we will correct it with a dated note, per our corrections policy.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity net worth, NBA earnings and the business of professional sports for Guide Net Worth. His reporting ties every figure to a named source and a date, and shows the range wherever sources disagree. Read more about our editorial standards on the About Us page.