🔄 Updated July 26, 2026: Her age is days away from changing. If the reported August 8 birthday is right, she turns 32 in under two weeks — so any page still saying 31 in September will be wrong.

✍️ Who wrote this: Researched and written by Ahsan Awan for Guide Net Worth, where I’ve profiled 400+ public figures with a focus on media and finance careers. See our editorial standards. 🔍 How I researched this — my process: I checked her structured public record first, not other bio pages. She has a Wikidata entry (Q136555721) confirming she’s an American journalist, plus verified professional profiles. Her New York Post author page returned a live response when I checked it, which let me confirm her current job title and her actual reporting beat from recent bylines rather than describing it in the abstract. 📌 What surprised me most: Her Wikidata record contains no date of birth. None. Yet page after page publishes “August 8, 1994” as settled fact. One of those pages also states she weighs “56 kgs (12 lbs)” — two numbers that can’t both be true, since 56 kilos is roughly 123 pounds. Nobody checked. That single line tells you how much of this category is copied rather than reported. ⚖️ Honest limits: Lydia Moynihan is a working journalist, so her professional record is fair to cover. Her private life is not. This profile deliberately excludes her height, weight, and her parents’ and sibling’s names — details other pages publish about people who never consented to being described that way. There’s no verified salary or net worth figure for her, and I won’t invent one. 🎯 Why this exists: If you searched her age, you want a number you can trust and the context behind it. This page gives you both, plus what she actually covers day to day.

Quick answers: How old is she? 31 as of late July 2026 — turning 32 on August 8, based on the reported 1994 birth year.

31 as of late July 2026 — turning 32 on August 8, based on the reported 1994 birth year. Is the birth date confirmed? No. It’s widely reported but appears in no authoritative record.

No. It’s widely reported but appears in no authoritative record. Job: Financial Correspondent at the New York Post, since April 2021.

Financial Correspondent at the New York Post, since April 2021. Net worth: No verified figure exists. Any number you see is a guess.

NY Post Financial Correspondent Lydia Moynihan Age (July 2026) 31 — turning 32 in August 🗞️ New York Post since April 2021

🎙️ Hosts the NYNext podcast

📺 Also appears on Fox Business & CNBC

🎂 How Old Is Lydia Moynihan?

Lydia Moynihan is 31 years old as of late July 2026, and turns 32 on August 8 if the widely reported 1994 birth year is accurate. That makes her a Leo, for readers who track that sort of thing.

Here’s the honest caveat, and it matters. Her Wikidata record — the structured database Google draws on for entity facts — contains no date of birth at all. She has no Wikipedia article. She has not publicly confirmed a birthday that I could locate.

So where does August 8, 1994 come from? It circulates across biography sites, all of which state it flatly and none of which cite a source. It may well be correct. But there’s a difference between “widely repeated” and “verified,” and we’re going to keep that distinction visible instead of quietly erasing it.

The age math, so you can check it yourself Reported birth date: August 8, 1994 (unconfirmed)

(unconfirmed) Age through August 7, 2026: 31

Age from August 8, 2026: 32

Status right now (July 26, 2026): 31, about two weeks from turning 32

This is exactly the kind of page that goes stale silently. A site that publishes “31” today and never revisits it will be wrong by mid-August — and that’s how a wrong age ends up copied across a dozen sites for years.

📰 Who Is Lydia Moynihan?

Lydia Moynihan is an American journalist working as a Financial Correspondent at the New York Post, a role confirmed on the paper’s own author page. She joined in April 2021 and covers Wall Street, markets, and business news.

She also hosts NYNext, a podcast, and appears as a contributor across Fox Business, Fox News, and CNBC. That combination — daily print reporting plus regular television and audio work — is increasingly the standard shape of a modern business journalist’s career.

Her verified professional footprint is easy to check, and worth listing because it’s the fastest way to confirm you’re reading about the right person:

Detail What the record shows Full name Lydia Moynihan Age 31 (turning 32 in August 2026) — birth date unconfirmed Nationality American Job title Financial Correspondent, New York Post Joined NY Post April 2021 Podcast NYNext TV work Fox Business, Fox News, CNBC X / Twitter @ljmoynihan Instagram @moynihanlydia Wikidata ID Q136555721

📊 What She Actually Covers — Recent Reporting

Most profiles describe a journalist’s beat in vague terms. Here’s a better approach: her recent bylines, pulled directly from her New York Post author page. This is what “financial correspondent” means in practice.

Her recent stories span an unusually wide range for a markets reporter. She’s covered Palantir becoming an unlikely streetwear brand with fans paying premiums for the merchandise. She’s written on NASA‘s chief predicting a habitable moon base within twenty years. She’s reported on small business owners and workers pushing back against the assumption that AI will wreck their livelihoods. And she’s covered the global luxury cigar market being squeezed by the Cuban supply crisis, with smokers hoarding inventory.

Look at that spread. Defence tech, space policy, AI’s real-world labour effects, and a commodity supply squeeze. That’s not a narrow markets desk — it’s business reporting in the wider cultural sense, which is very much the Post‘s house style.

Honestly, that beat is more interesting than any bio-page summary suggests. She’s covering where money meets culture, not just where money meets the ticker.

🎓 Education & Career Path

Moynihan is reported to have graduated from The King’s College in New York City in 2017, with a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics and a business minor. The PPE combination is a common route into financial journalism — it teaches you to read an argument and a balance sheet in the same afternoon.

Her path into the newsroom followed the standard, unglamorous ladder. Reported early experience includes internships at Nasdaq, Washington Business Week, and KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon, plus an internship at CNBC and associate work connected to the United Nations.

The step that matters most came at Fox Business Network, where she worked as a producer for Charlie Gasparino — one of the more established Wall Street reporters in American television. Producing for a senior correspondent is genuinely the best training available in business news. You learn sourcing, deadline discipline, and how a story gets stress-tested before air, all without your own name on the line yet.

From there she moved to the New York Post in April 2021 as a financial reporter, and has since become its financial correspondent.

One thing worth flagging honestly: the education and internship details above are widely reported but I could not confirm them against a primary record such as a university announcement. They’re consistent across sources, so they’re probably right. They’re not, strictly speaking, verified.

🎤 The Interviews That Built Her Reputation

A financial correspondent’s standing is measured by who takes their calls. Moynihan is reported to have interviewed Barry Diller, the media executive behind IAC and Expedia; Bill Ackman, the activist hedge fund manager who runs Pershing Square; and Eric Schmidt, the former Google chief executive. She’s also reported to have interviewed sitting senators and presidential candidates.

That roster tells you something specific. Diller, Ackman and Schmidt don’t grant interviews to reporters they don’t take seriously — Ackman in particular is famously selective and famously combative. Landing those three is a meaningful signal about where she sits in the New York financial press.

💰 Lydia Moynihan’s Salary & Net Worth

There is no verified salary or net worth figure for Lydia Moynihan. Sites publishing “$80,000 to $120,000” and “$300,000 to $700,000” cite no source, and neither number can be checked against anything.

Rather than repeat a guess, here’s the actual context — which is more useful anyway.

Journalist pay is not public. Private media companies don’t disclose individual salaries, there’s no filing requirement, and the New York Post publishes nothing about staff compensation. So any specific figure is reverse-engineered from general industry ranges at best, and invented at worst.

What can be said honestly about how a career like hers pays:

How financial journalists actually earn Base newsroom salary — the core income, set by title and market

— the core income, set by title and market Television contributor fees — appearing on Fox Business or CNBC is usually paid separately from a print role

— appearing on Fox Business or CNBC is usually paid separately from a print role Podcast work — may be part of the employer’s remit or independently monetised

— may be part of the employer’s remit or independently monetised Speaking and moderating — conference panels are a standard supplementary income for named correspondents

— conference panels are a standard supplementary income for named correspondents Books and columns — later-career additions once a byline carries weight

New York City also cuts both ways here. Business journalism salaries in Manhattan are higher than the national average for the profession, and so is everything else. A number that sounds substantial elsewhere goes considerably less far in New York.

If you see a precise net worth attached to a mid-career staff journalist anywhere, treat it as fiction. There’s no disclosure, no filing, and no interview behind it.

🔒 What We Won’t Publish, and Why

This section exists because other pages about her contain material we’ve deliberately left out.

Height and weight. Several profiles list both. Beyond being unverifiable, they’re irrelevant to a financial correspondent’s work, and cataloguing a journalist’s body is not something we do. One of those pages states she weighs “56 kgs (12 lbs)” — a conversion so wrong it proves nobody read it back. Fifty-six kilos is about 123 pounds.

Her parents and sibling. Other pages name her mother, father, brother, and even her brother’s wife along with the industry that wife works in. None of those people are public figures. They didn’t choose a public career, and naming them serves no reader.

Her relationship status. She hasn’t discussed it publicly. That’s an answer in itself, and speculating past it isn’t reporting.

Reporting on someone’s professional work is fair. Building a dossier on their body and their family is a different activity, and it’s worth being clear about which one you’re reading.

🔎 Verified vs Unverified: The Full Breakdown

✅ Verified against primary records: she is an American journalist with a Wikidata entry (Q136555721); her New York Post author page is live and lists her as Financial Correspondent; her recent bylines cover Palantir, NASA, AI and small business, and the luxury cigar market; her professional handles are @ljmoynihan on X and @moynihanlydia on Instagram. ⚠️ Widely reported but unconfirmed: the August 8, 1994 birth date; her 2017 graduation from The King’s College with a PPE degree; internships at Nasdaq, CNBC, Washington Business Week and KOIN-TV; her producing role for Charlie Gasparino at Fox Business; and her interviews with Barry Diller, Bill Ackman and Eric Schmidt. These are consistent across sources but trace to no primary document I could reach. ❌ Not published here: physical measurements, family members’ names, relationship status, and any specific salary or net worth figure.

Spotted something documented that contradicts this? Send it through our contact page with the source and we’ll verify and update.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Lydia Moynihan? She is 31 as of late July 2026, turning 32 on August 8 based on the widely reported 1994 birth year. That birth date appears in no authoritative record, so treat it as reported rather than confirmed.

Who does Lydia Moynihan work for? The New York Post, where she is Financial Correspondent — a title confirmed on the paper’s own author page. She joined in April 2021 and also appears on Fox Business, Fox News and CNBC.

What is Lydia Moynihan’s net worth? No verified figure exists. Journalist salaries aren’t publicly disclosed, private media companies file nothing, and the New York Post publishes no compensation data. Any specific number you see online was invented.

What does Lydia Moynihan report on? Wall Street, markets and business news in the broad sense. Recent bylines include Palantir’s unlikely streetwear following, NASA’s moon base timeline, AI’s real effect on small businesses, and the Cuban supply crisis hitting the luxury cigar market.

Where did Lydia Moynihan go to college? Reportedly The King’s College in New York City, graduating in 2017 with a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics plus a business minor. This is consistently reported but not confirmed against a primary source.

Who has Lydia Moynihan interviewed? She is reported to have interviewed media executive Barry Diller, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, alongside senators and presidential candidates.

Is Lydia Moynihan married? She hasn’t publicly discussed her relationship status, and we don’t speculate about the private lives of people who haven’t chosen to share them. Pages claiming to know are guessing.

What is the NYNext podcast? It’s an insider podcast Moynihan hosts, extending her New York Post business coverage into audio. Hosting a show alongside a daily reporting job is now standard for named correspondents — it builds a direct audience the byline alone doesn’t reach.

📌 Key Takeaways

She’s 31 right now, turning 32 on August 8, 2026 — so this number changes within weeks.

— so this number changes within weeks. Her birth date isn’t verified. Wikidata holds no date of birth, and no page citing August 8, 1994 names a source.

Wikidata holds no date of birth, and no page citing August 8, 1994 names a source. Her job is confirmed: Financial Correspondent at the New York Post, per the paper’s own author page.

Financial Correspondent at the New York Post, per the paper’s own author page. No credible net worth or salary figure exists — journalist pay isn’t disclosed anywhere.

— journalist pay isn’t disclosed anywhere. Her beat is broader than “markets” — recent work spans defence tech, space policy, AI and labour, and commodity supply.

— recent work spans defence tech, space policy, AI and labour, and commodity supply. Watch for the copied-error tell. One profile claims she weighs “56 kgs (12 lbs)” — impossible, and a sign of unchecked copying.

🛡️ Sources & References

Financial figures are noted as unavailable rather than estimated, because no disclosure exists for private-sector journalists. This profile is informational and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Lydia Moynihan or the New York Post. Corrections welcome through our contact page.