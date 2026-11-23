Pedro Pascal age 2026: born April 2, 1975, he is 51 — the late bloomer who broke out at 39 in Game of Thrones and now leads Marvel and Star Wars in 2026.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Pedro Pascal is 51 years old in 2026. He was born José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile, which means he turned 51 on April 2, 2026, and turns 52 on April 2, 2027. The number matters because of what it says about the career attached to it: Pascal spent twenty years as a working actor before his breakout, played his first franchise lead at 44, won his Screen Actors Guild Award at 48, and took his first Marvel lead at 50. His estimated net worth in 2026 is $22 million to $30 million, with Celebrity Net Worth updating its figure to $30 million in September 2026.

That is the short version. The longer version starts in Santiago under a military dictatorship, runs through political asylum in Denmark and a childhood in Orange County, California, and then through two decades of guest spots and theatre work — a $2,000 day on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1999, small parts on The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU and Homeland — before the role that changed everything arrived at 39. Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones made him famous. Narcos made him a leading man. The Mandalorian and The Last of Us made him one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, and 2026 finds him at 51 carrying two of the biggest franchises on the planet: Star Wars on the big screen and Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday in December.

This profile answers the age question in full — the birthday, the milestones, the year-by-year timeline — and it ties every age to the work that was happening at that age. Every figure carries its source and its date, and where the sources disagree, the article shows both numbers and explains the gap instead of picking one and hiding the other.

Quick Facts Full name José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal Stage name Pedro Pascal Born April 2, 1975, Santiago, Chile (age 51 in 2026) Turns 52 April 2, 2027 Parents Verónica Pascal Ureta (child psychologist); José Balmaceda Riera (fertility doctor) Siblings Older sister Javiera Balmaceda (film and television producer); younger sister Lux (actress); a younger brother Height Commonly reported 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Education Orange County School of the Arts; New York University, Tisch School of the Arts (from 1993) Occupations Actor (television, film, theatre) Breakthrough Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Season 4 (2014), at age 39 Known for Narcos, The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four: First Steps Biggest TV paydays $600,000 per episode — The Last of Us (season 1) and The Mandalorian (season 3) Biggest film payday reported $10 million — The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Awards Screen Actors Guild Award winner; two Emmy nominations; Golden Globe nomination Net worth (2026) $22 million to $30 million; anchor $30 million (Celebrity Net Worth, September 2026) 2026 projects The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22, 2026); Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) Marital status Not married as of November 2026; keeps his private life private

How This Age Was Reported This profile was reported from public sources in November 2026. The birth date — April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile — is confirmed by Wikipedia, Britannica and TV Insider, and TV Insider and Moviefone both list his age as 51 in 2026. The age at each career milestone is simple arithmetic from that date and the dated record of the work: Game of Thrones Season 4 aired in 2014, Narcos ran 2015–17, The Mandalorian began in 2019, The Last of Us premiered in January 2023, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened in July 2025. Salary figures come from TheStreet’s payday table and Celebrity Net Worth: $2,000 for the Buffy appearance in 1999, $70,000–$100,000 per episode for Narcos, $350,000 per episode for the first two seasons of The Mandalorian rising to $600,000 for season 3, $600,000 per episode for The Last of Us, $5 million for Gladiator II and $10 million for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The net-worth range is $22 million to $30 million: Celebrity Net Worth updated its estimate to $30 million in September 2026, a figure Parade also reports, while TheStreet’s older figure is $22 million. The one date on which sources differ is his mother’s death — Wikipedia records 2000, Celebrity Net Worth says 1999 — and this article uses 2000, the Wikipedia and Britannica date, and notes the disagreement here rather than hiding it. No figure in this article is invented, and no private document was used.

Pedro Pascal’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Pedro Pascal, born José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal on April 2, 1975, is 51 in 2026.

Born in Santiago: Exile, Asylum, and a Childhood in Two Countries

José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal was born on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile, during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. His mother, Verónica Pascal Ureta, was a child psychologist. His father, José Balmaceda Riera, was a reproductive endocrinologist — a fertility doctor. He was the second of four children: an older sister, Javiera Balmaceda, who grew up to become a film and television producer; a younger sister, Lux, who became an actress; and a younger brother.

The family did not stay in Santiago. His parents opposed the regime and helped shelter people the dictatorship was persecuting, and when Pedro was still an infant the family sought refuge in the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago. From there they received political asylum in Denmark. He spent much of his childhood in Denmark before the family moved to Orange County, California, when he was 11. The move gave him his second country and his second language: a Chilean-born child raised in Denmark, then a teenager in Southern California.

That upbringing shows up in the career that followed. He is a Chilean and American actor — Britannica describes him that way, and Wikipedia does too — and he has worked in English and Spanish, in American television and in international productions, with an ease that reads as the product of a life spent crossing borders. The exile story is not a footnote in his biography. It is the first fact of it, and it explains the fluency, the range, and the refusal to be pinned to one market that have defined his fifties.

He was 11 when the family settled in Orange County. He attended the Orange County School of the Arts, where the acting training began in earnest, and in 1993, at 18, he moved to New York to study at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. The move was the last step of the childhood: Denmark to California to New York, in eighteen years, and the training that followed would take another two decades to pay off.

Tisch at 18 and Twenty Years of Guest Spots: The Long Apprenticeship

Pascal arrived at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1993, at 18, and graduated into a profession that did not want him yet. The next twenty years were the apprenticeship: guest appearances on television, theatre work in New York, waiting tables between auditions, and small parts that paid little and led nowhere visible. His first major television appearance came in 1999, at 24, on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where he played a college freshman named Eddy who becomes a vampire and is killed off in the same episode. TheStreet reports he took home $2,000 for the day-long gig, and the credits listed him as Pedro Balmaceda — the name he was still using then.

The guest spots piled up through his twenties and thirties: Touched by an Angel, NYPD Blue, Without a Trace, Law & Order, The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, Homeland, The Mentalist. He directed theatre, he acted on stage, and he stayed in the profession through the years when most actors with his résumé quit. The theatre work kept his craft sharp — in 2019 he would make his Broadway debut as Edmund in a revival of Shakespeare’s King Lear — and the television work kept him visible enough that casting directors knew his face, even if audiences did not yet know his name.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Pascal trained at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts from 1993 and spent two decades in theatre and guest television roles before his breakout at 39.

His mother died in 2000, when he was 25. After her death he began using her surname, Pascal, professionally — a decision he has described as a way of honouring her. The name change is one of the few personal facts he has ever volunteered in public. He has kept the rest of his private life out of the press for the whole of his career, and this profile does the same: the relationships, the home, the daily life stay private, because he has chosen to keep them that way.

The arithmetic of the apprenticeship is what makes his age story unusual. He was 38 when he was cast in Game of Thrones. Most actors who become stars do it in their twenties. Pascal did it at 39, after twenty years of work that most of his audience never saw. The age is not a curiosity. It is the reason the fame looks different on him: he arrived at it with a craft already built, a career already survived, and no illusions left about what the work costs.

Age 39: Oberyn Martell and the Game of Thrones Breakout

Pascal joined the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones in 2014, at 39, as Oberyn Martell — the Red Viper, the charismatic Dornish prince who arrives in King’s Landing with a grudge and a grin. The role lasted seven episodes. It made him famous. Oberyn was a character built for Pascal’s strengths: charm, danger, physicality, and a death scene so brutal that it became one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history. Audiences who had never heard his name knew it within weeks.

The timing matters. He was 39, playing a character who reads as a man in his prime, and the show gave him the one thing twenty years of guest spots had not: a role the audience remembered after the credits. Casting directors noticed. Netflix noticed. Within a year he was a leading man, and the two decades of apprenticeship were suddenly reframed as preparation rather than failure — the story of an actor who was ready when the part arrived, because he had been working for twenty years.

The role also set the pattern for the parts that followed. Pascal has played antiheroic father figures ever since — Britannica’s description of him, and the description that fits best: the Mandalorian, Joel Miller, the men who protect a child in a dangerous world. Oberyn was not a father figure. He was the proof that Pascal could hold a screen against the biggest cast on television, and the father figures came after because the industry had seen what he could do with a character the audience loves and then loses.

He was 39 years old and four months into the year when the season aired. By the time the season ended, he was the most talked-about new face on television, and the next offer — a Netflix drug-war drama, a three-season leading role — was already on the table.

Ages 40–42: Narcos and the First Leading-Man Payday

Narcos ran on Netflix from 2015 to 2017, with Pascal as DEA agent Javier Peña, chasing Pablo Escobar through Colombia. He was 40 when the first season aired, 42 when the third ended, and the role was his first as a series lead — three seasons, a global audience, and a salary that reflected the step up. TheStreet reports his pay at $70,000 to $100,000 per episode, a figure that looks modest next to what came later, and a leap from the $2,000 day rate of his Buffy appearance sixteen years earlier.

The show did two things for him. It proved he could carry a series as the lead, not the guest star, and it proved he could carry one in two languages: Peña speaks Spanish through much of the show, and Pascal’s bilingual fluency — the product of the Santiago childhood and the Danish years — became a visible part of his screen identity. The role also put him on Netflix’s global stage at exactly the moment streaming was replacing broadcast as the place where stars are made.

Between the television work, the film roles were accumulating: The Adjustment Bureau, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2. None of them made him a film star. All of them kept him working, and all of them added to the filmography that would matter when the franchise calls came. He was 42 when Narcos ended, and the next call — a masked bounty hunter in a galaxy far away — arrived within two years.

The salary progression tells the story in numbers. At 24, $2,000 for a day. At 40, $70,000 to $100,000 an episode. At 44, $350,000 an episode. At 47, $600,000 an episode. The curve is steep, and it is steep late — the kind of curve that belongs to an actor whose value was recognised slowly and then all at once.

Age 44: The Mandalorian and 0,000 an Episode

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in 2019, when Pascal was 44, and it asked him to do something almost no leading man is asked to do: carry a series with his face hidden. Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, wears a helmet for nearly the whole show. The performance is voice, posture, and the way he moves through a scene — and it worked. The series became Disney+’s flagship franchise, and Pascal became a household name, in a helmet, at 44.

The pay reflected the scale. TheStreet reports he earned an estimated $350,000 per episode for the first two seasons, rising to $600,000 per episode for season 3, which puts his cumulative earnings from the series at more than $10 million. The helmet is the detail that makes the salary interesting: he was paid leading-man money for a role in which the audience rarely sees his face, which is a measure of how much the industry valued the voice and the presence rather than the look.

The role also gave him a franchise that has run for seven years and counting. The Mandalorian returned for season 3 in 2023, and in 2026 the character moved to the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu, released in cinemas on May 22, 2026. Pascal was 51 when the film opened — seven years after he first put the helmet on, and still the face of the franchise, even when the face is hidden.

He was 45 when he entered the DC universe as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and 47 when he played the lead in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), a comedy built around Nicolas Cage that let him show a lighter register. The Mandalorian was the anchor. The films were the proof that he could move between franchises without being trapped in any one of them.

Ages 47–50: The Last of Us, 0,000 an Episode, and a SAG Award

The Last of Us premiered on HBO in January 2023, when Pascal was 47, and it gave him the role that defines his fifties: Joel Miller, a survivor smuggling a teenage girl across a ruined America, a father figure built from grief and stubbornness. The performance earned him two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Screen Actors Guild Award — the first major acting award of his career, won at 48.

The pay matched the prestige. Celebrity Net Worth and TheStreet both report $600,000 per episode for the first season, which placed him among television’s highest-paid dramatic actors. The number is worth pausing on: at 47, after twenty years of guest spots and three years of franchise work, he was earning in a single episode roughly what his entire first decade in the profession had paid him.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Pascal was 47 when The Last of Us premiered in January 2023 as Joel Miller, a role that brought him a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Emmy nominations.

Season 2 arrived in April 2025, when he was 50, and the show’s second run kept him at the centre of the cultural conversation. Joel’s story in the second season is darker — the character’s fate in the games is one of the most argued-over plot points in modern gaming, and the show’s handling of it was watched by millions. Pascal played it the way he plays everything: without sentimentality, and with the weight of a man who has already lost everything once.

The role is the one that explains the Britannica description — “especially known for portraying antiheroic father figures” — and it is the role that connects his age to his art. Joel is a man in his fifties carrying a child through a broken world. Pascal was 47 when he first played him. The age fits the character, and the character fits the age, and the performance works because the actor has lived long enough to know what the character has lost.

Ages 49–50: Gladiator II, Fantastic Four, and the Million Payday

The film career accelerated in his late forties. In 2024, at 49, he appeared in Gladiator II alongside Paul Mescal, whose net worth profile covers the younger actor’s own rise from Normal People to the arena. TheStreet reports Pascal’s pay for the film at $5 million — a supporting-role fee that would have been unimaginable a decade earlier, and a sign of how far his price had travelled since the $2,000 Buffy day.

Then came Marvel. In July 2025, at 50, he starred as Reed Richards — Mister Fantastic — in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the film that brought Marvel’s first family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. TheStreet reports his salary for the film at $10 million, the largest single payday of his career and the number that anchors the money story of his fifties. He was 50 years old, playing the leader of Marvel’s first family, in his first Marvel film — a debut that most actors make in their twenties or thirties, made at an age when most leading men are moving into character roles.

The Marvel role is not a one-off. Parade reports that he is set to return as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in cinemas on December 18, 2026 — when he will be 51, turning 52 four months later. The franchise has him under contract for the biggest ensemble film of the decade, and the casting is a bet on his durability: a 51-year-old leading man, carrying a franchise that runs on twenty-somethings.

The film paydays, in order, tell the story of a career that peaked late and is still climbing: $2,000 at 24, $70,000–$100,000 an episode at 40, $350,000 an episode at 44, $600,000 an episode at 47, $5 million at 49, $10 million at 50. The numbers are the biography, told in dollars.

Age 51 in 2026: Two Franchises at Once

Pascal turned 51 on April 2, 2026, and the year is the busiest of his career. On May 22, 2026, The Mandalorian and Grogu opened in cinemas and IMAX, bringing Din Djarin to the big screen for the first time — seven years after the character debuted on Disney+, and the first Star Wars film to reach cinemas since 2019. The film is the test of whether a streaming character can carry a theatrical release, and Pascal, at 51, is carrying it.

Then comes December. Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026, with Pascal returning as Reed Richards, and the film is the biggest ensemble Marvel has attempted since Avengers: Endgame. He will be 51 when it opens, and 52 four months later, and he will be sharing the screen with a cast that spans three generations of Marvel casting. The two films together — Star Wars in May, Marvel in December — make 2026 the year Pascal held two of the biggest franchises in the world at the same time, at an age when most actors are winding down.

The year also shows how his career is structured now. He is not chasing roles. The roles are coming to him, and they are coming in pairs: a television franchise and a film franchise, a returning character and a new one, a helmet and a face. The structure is the reward for the twenty-year apprenticeship — the actor who waited is now the actor everyone wants, and the calendar is full because the wait is over.

His age is part of the casting logic, not a limit on it. The Mandalorian is a man who has lived long enough to be a father figure. Joel Miller is a man in his fifties. Reed Richards is a scientist with a family. The roles Pascal plays at 51 are roles that need a man who looks like he has lived — and that is why the work keeps coming at an age when the industry usually stops calling.

Pedro Pascal’s Age at Every Career Milestone

The table below puts the whole story in one place: the age, the year, and the work. It is the answer to the question this article exists to answer, and it shows the shape of a career that started late and has not slowed down.

Age Year Milestone 0 1975 Born April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile; family flees to the Venezuelan embassy and receives asylum in Denmark 11 1986 Family moves to Orange County, California 18 1993 Moves to New York to study at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts 24 1999 First major TV appearance, Buffy the Vampire Slayer; reportedly $2,000 for the day 25 2000 Mother Verónica dies; he begins using her surname, Pascal, professionally 39 2014 Breakout as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones Season 4 40–42 2015–17 Narcos as Javier Peña; $70,000–$100,000 per episode 44 2019 The Mandalorian begins; $350,000 per episode; Broadway debut as Edmund in King Lear 45 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 as Maxwell Lord 47 2023 The Last of Us premieres as Joel Miller; $600,000 per episode; Emmy nomination 48 2024 Screen Actors Guild Award win for The Last of Us 49 2024 Gladiator II; reported $5 million 50 2025 The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Reed Richards; reported $10 million; The Last of Us season 2 51 2026 The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22, 2026); Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) 52 2027 Turns 52 on April 2, 2027

The gap that matters is the one between 24 and 39: fifteen years of work with no breakout, no leading role, no salary worth reporting. Most biographies skip those years. This one does not, because those years are the explanation for everything that followed. An actor who spends fifteen years working without fame does not take fame for granted, and does not waste it when it arrives.

Net Worth at 51: Million to Million

Pascal’s net worth in 2026 is reported as a range: $22 million to $30 million. Celebrity Net Worth updated its estimate to $30 million in September 2026, up from the $22 million it had previously carried, and Parade reports the same $30 million figure. TheStreet’s figure, published earlier, is $22 million. The range exists because the fortune is built from television contracts and film fees that are reported unevenly — some salaries are public, some are not — and the two ends of the range reflect two different reporting dates, not a disagreement about the facts.

The anchor is $30 million, the September 2026 Celebrity Net Worth figure, and the money behind it is easy to trace. The Mandalorian paid more than $10 million across three seasons. The Last of Us paid $600,000 an episode. Gladiator II paid a reported $5 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps paid a reported $10 million. Add the Narcos years, the film supporting roles, and the theatre work, and the $30 million figure is the sum of a career that earned most of its money after the age of 44.

Readers who want the full money picture — the year-by-year earnings, the salary table, and the reasoning behind the range — can read it in our Pedro Pascal net worth profile, which covers the fortune from the money angle. The short version is that he is a late earner: most of the fortune arrived in his late forties and early fifties, and it arrived fast, because the paydays jumped from $70,000 an episode to $600,000 an episode in less than a decade.

The fortune is modest next to the billion-dollar stars of his generation, and that is the point. Pascal did not build his wealth on a single franchise deal or a brand empire. He built it on salaries, one role at a time, over thirty years — and the total is still growing, because the two biggest paydays of his career, the 2026 films, have only just landed.

Family and Personal Life: A Private Life, Kept Private

Pascal’s family is part of the public record, and his private life is not — a distinction he has guarded for his whole career. His parents were Verónica Pascal Ureta, a child psychologist, and José Balmaceda Riera, a fertility doctor. His older sister, Javiera Balmaceda, is a film and television producer. His younger sister, Lux, is an actress. His younger brother stays out of the public eye.

His mother died in 2000, when he was 25, and the name change that followed — from Pedro Balmaceda to Pedro Pascal — is the most personal fact he has shared in public. He took his mother’s surname to honour her, and he has carried it ever since: the name on the credits, the name on the awards, the name the world knows. The decision is also the reason his early credits read differently from his later ones — the Buffy appearance in 1999 lists him as Pedro Balmaceda, and everything after 2000 lists him as Pedro Pascal.

He is not married as of November 2026, and he keeps his relationships private. No reliable reporting names a partner, and this profile does not speculate about one. The privacy is a choice, and it is a consistent one: in thirty years of public life, he has talked about his work, his family, and his politics, and almost nothing about his romantic life. The article respects that line.

His sister Lux has spoken publicly about her own transition and her acting career, and Pascal has supported her openly — a family that stays close in public, even as its members keep their private lives their own. The family story, like the career story, is one of loyalty: to a mother whose name he carries, to siblings who work in the same business, and to a private life that the fame has not been allowed to touch.

How Tall Is Pedro Pascal? 5 ft 11 in

Pascal’s height is commonly reported as 5 ft 11 in (180 cm). The number is asked almost as often as his age, and it is worth answering plainly: he is a tall man, a little above average for a leading man, and the height is part of why he reads as a physical presence on screen — the Mandalorian’s armour, Joel’s bulk, Reed Richards’ stillness all depend on a body that fills the frame.

The height also matters in the casting arithmetic. He is tall enough to play the action leads and the father figures, and not so tall that he towers over his co-stars. It is a working height, the kind that fits opposite many different co-stars, and it is one of the reasons he has been cast across genres — westerns, superhero films, prestige television — without the physical type ever becoming a limit.

For comparison, his Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal is reported at 5 ft 11 in as well, and the two men look matched on screen because they are matched in height. The number is a footnote. The career is the story, and the height is one of the few physical facts that the audience asks about and the record answers without argument.

Pedro Pascal vs His Peers: The Late Bloomer’s Table

A 51-year-old actor’s career only makes sense next to the peers who share his market. Pascal’s story is the late bloomer’s story: he broke out at 39, while his contemporaries were already stars, and he is still peaking at 51, while some of them are slowing down. The table below links to Guide Net Worth’s own profiles of those peers, where each age and fortune is reported with its own sources and dates.

Peer GNW profile How the careers compare Zendaya Zendaya age The opposite arc: a star since childhood, famous at 14, a leading woman by 20. Pascal was still doing guest spots at the age Zendaya was headlining. Tom Holland Tom Holland age Another early starter: Spider-Man at 19, a franchise lead before he could legally drink in America. Pascal’s first franchise lead came at 44. Paul Mescal Paul Mescal net worth His Gladiator II co-star, a breakout at 24 in Normal People. The two men shared a film in 2024, twenty-five years apart in career length. Austin Butler Austin Butler biography A child actor who became a film star at 31 with Elvis. Pascal’s film stardom arrived at 50 — nineteen years later, and still climbing. Glen Powell Glen Powell net worth A leading man who broke out in his mid-thirties with Top Gun: Maverick. The closest peer in shape: a late arrival who is now everywhere at once. Pedro Pascal Pedro Pascal net worth 51 in 2026; $22–$30 million (anchor $30M, Celebrity Net Worth, September 2026) — breakout at 39, first franchise lead at 44, first $10M payday at 50.

The comparison that matters most is the age one. Zendaya was famous at 14. Tom Holland was Spider-Man at 19. Paul Mescal broke out at 24. Austin Butler became a film star at 31. Pascal was 39 before anyone knew his name, and 44 before he led a franchise. He is the proof that the industry’s clock is not the only clock — and that a career built slowly can still end up at the top of the call sheet at 51. Readers who want the wider landscape can browse the full Celebrity Net Worth archive, where the same reporting standard is applied across the scene.

Awards and Records: A SAG Award at 48, Two Emmy Nominations

The award record is short, and it is recent — which is the point. Pascal won his first major acting award at 48, the Screen Actors Guild Award for his work as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, and he earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the same role, along with a Golden Globe nomination. The honours arrived in his late forties, after twenty years of work that won no awards at all.

The record is thin next to actors who have been winning since their twenties, and it does not need to be otherwise. The awards are not the measure of this career. The measure is the work: three franchise leads, two of the biggest television roles of the decade, and a film career that is still accelerating at 51. The SAG Award is the industry’s recognition that the late bloomer had arrived, and the Emmy nominations are the confirmation that the arrival was not a fluke.

Honour Detail Screen Actors Guild Award Won for The Last of Us (Joel Miller), at age 48 Emmy nominations Two, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for The Last of Us Golden Globe nomination For The Last of Us Breakout role Oberyn Martell, Game of Thrones Season 4 (2014), age 39 First franchise lead Din Djarin, The Mandalorian (2019), age 44 Highest reported TV salary $600,000 per episode — The Last of Us (season 1) and The Mandalorian (season 3) Highest reported film salary $10 million — The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), age 50 Broadway debut Edmund in King Lear (2019), age 44

The table is the career in miniature: a Broadway debut and a franchise lead in the same year, at 44; an award and two Emmy nominations at 47 and 48; a $10 million film payday at 50. The honours came late because the career came late, and the career came late because the work took twenty years to be noticed. The awards are the epilogue. The work is the story.

What’s Next: Avengers: Doomsday and the Year After 51

The calendar after 2026 is already set at its biggest date: Avengers: Doomsday, on December 18, 2026, with Pascal returning as Reed Richards. The film is the anchor of Marvel’s next phase, and his presence in it is the sign that Marvel sees him as a long-term pillar rather than a one-film guest. He will be 51 when it opens, and the role will put him at the centre of the biggest ensemble film of the decade.

What comes after Doomsday is not announced, and this article does not invent a next film or a next series. What the record shows is a pattern: after every franchise he has taken a new direction — theatre after television, film after streaming, Marvel after Star Wars. The Doomsday year will be measured against the Mandalorian and Grogu year, and his history says the next move will not be a repeat. He turned 51 in April 2026 with two franchises running at once and a $10 million payday behind him. The age profile, for now, ends there — with an actor at the top of his game, and no sign of slowing down.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pedro Pascal’s Age

How old is Pedro Pascal in 2026? Pedro Pascal is 51 years old in 2026. He was born José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile, and turned 51 on April 2, 2026. He turns 52 on April 2, 2027.

When is Pedro Pascal’s birthday? Pedro Pascal’s birthday is April 2. He was born on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile, so he turned 51 on April 2, 2026, and turns 52 on April 2, 2027.

How old was Pedro Pascal in Game of Thrones? Pedro Pascal was 38 when he was cast and 39 when Game of Thrones Season 4 aired in 2014. He played Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper, in seven episodes — the breakout role of his career, after twenty years of guest spots and theatre work.

How old was Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us? Pedro Pascal was 47 when The Last of Us premiered on HBO in January 2023 as Joel Miller, and 50 when season 2 arrived in April 2025. He earned two Emmy nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role, and was reportedly paid $600,000 per episode for the first season.

How tall is Pedro Pascal? Pedro Pascal is commonly reported as 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) tall. He is a little above average height for a leading man, and the height is part of why he reads as a physical presence on screen in roles like the Mandalorian and Joel Miller.

What is Pedro Pascal’s net worth in 2026? Pedro Pascal’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $22 million to $30 million, with Celebrity Net Worth updating its figure to $30 million in September 2026 — a figure Parade also reports. The fortune comes from television salaries ($600,000 per episode for The Last of Us and The Mandalorian season 3) and film fees, including a reported $10 million for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Is Pedro Pascal married? Pedro Pascal is not married as of November 2026. He keeps his relationships private, and no reliable reporting names a partner. His family in the public record includes his parents, Verónica Pascal Ureta and José Balmaceda Riera, and his sisters Javiera and Lux.

What is Pedro Pascal doing in 2026 at 51? At 51 in 2026, Pedro Pascal stars in The Mandalorian and Grogu, which opened in cinemas on May 22, 2026, and returns as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving December 18, 2026. He is carrying two of the biggest franchises in the world — Star Wars and Marvel — in the same year.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from public sources in November 2026, using the adjudicated record supplied for this profile. Age and birth: Wikipedia, “Pedro Pascal” (born April 2, 1975, Santiago, Chile; family, asylum in Denmark, education); Britannica, “Pedro Pascal” (born April 2, 1975; Narcos, The Mandalorian, The Last of Us); TV Insider and Moviefone (birth date April 2, 1975; age 51 in 2026); readsme.com (51 years old in September 2026). Salaries and net worth: TheStreet, “Pedro Pascal’s net worth as The Mandalorian & Grogu debuts” ($22 million figure; payday table — Buffy $2,000 in 1999; Narcos $70,000–$100,000 per episode; The Mandalorian $350,000 per episode for seasons 1–2 and $600,000 for season 3, cumulative over $10 million; The Last of Us $600,000 per episode; Gladiator II $5 million; The Fantastic Four: First Steps $10 million; The Mandalorian and Grogu, May 22, 2026); Celebrity Net Worth, “Pedro Pascal Net Worth” ($30 million, updated September 2026; two Emmy nominations, Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild Award; Broadway debut as Edmund in King Lear, 2019); Parade, “Pedro Pascal Net Worth 2026” ($30 million; Avengers: Doomsday, December 18, 2026). Career and family: the adjudicated record for the Venezuelan embassy refuge, the move to Orange County at 11, NYU Tisch from 1993, the Game of Thrones breakout at 39, and the name change after his mother’s death in 2000 (Wikipedia date; Celebrity Net Worth says 1999, noted in the reporting box). Internal figures on this site: Guide Net Worth, “Pedro Pascal Net Worth 2026”, “Paul Mescal Net Worth”, “Zendaya Age”, “Tom Holland Age”, “Austin Butler Biography”, “Glen Powell Net Worth”. All figures are reported or estimated as labelled in the text; where sources disagree, the article shows the range and says why. Corrections: if any figure in this article is shown to be wrong, contact us and we will correct it with a dated note, per our corrections policy.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity net worth, biography, and the business of entertainment for Guide Net Worth. His reporting ties every figure to a named source and a date, and shows the range wherever sources disagree. Read more about our editorial standards on the About Us page.