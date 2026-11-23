Steve Harvey biography 2026: born January 17, 1957, the Family Feud host went from sleeping in his car to a $200 million empire — radio, books, TV and film.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Steve Harvey is 69 years old in 2026, and he is still the busiest man in American television. Born Broderick Stephen Harvey on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, he spent three years homeless in the late 1980s, sleeping in his car between stand-up gigs that paid almost nothing. Four decades later he hosts Family Feud — the longest run of any host in the show’s 50-year history — fronts a nationally syndicated morning radio show heard by around 7 million listeners a week, and presides over a business empire that Celebrity Net Worth values at $200 million.

The road between those two points runs through a Cleveland childhood as the youngest of five children of a coal miner, a string of manual jobs that included boxing, carpet cleaning, and delivering mail, a 1990 comedy-search final that opened the door to Showtime at the Apollo, a hit 1990s sitcom, the Kings of Comedy tour, three bestselling advice books, a daytime talk show, a Miss Universe hosting job that produced the most famous on-air mistake in pageant history, and a courtroom show that started in 2022. No other comedian of his generation has held so many different jobs in entertainment at the same time — and kept them.

This biography follows that road in full: the early years, the homeless stretch, the breakthrough, the radio and book empires, the family he built with his wife Marjorie, the money, and what he is doing in 2026, when Family Feud is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with Harvey still behind the podium. Every date and figure below is tied to a named source, and where sources disagree — most often on the money — the article shows the range instead of picking a number and pretending it is certain.

Quick Facts Full name Broderick Stephen Harvey Born January 17, 1957, Welch, West Virginia (age 69 in 2026) Raised Cleveland, Ohio; Glenville High School, class of 1974 Education Kent State University and West Virginia University; Omega Psi Phi; never graduated Occupations Comedian, television and radio host, actor, author, producer, businessman Known for Family Feud (2010–), The Steve Harvey Morning Show, The Steve Harvey Show, Kings of Comedy Net worth (2026) $200 million (anchor); $165–200 million published range Reported annual income About $45 million (radio ~$20M, Family Feud ~$10M, plus books, TV and business) Spouse Marjorie Bridges Harvey (married June 2007; third marriage) Children 7 — Karli, Brandi, Broderick Jr., Wynton, Morgan, Jason, Lori Harvey Books Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man (2009), Straight Talk, No Chaser (2010), Act Like a Success (2014) Awards 7 Daytime Emmy Awards, 2 Marconi Awards, 14 NAACP Image Awards, Hollywood Walk of Fame star (2013) Company Steve Harvey Global, founded 2017

How This Biography Was Reported This profile was reported from public sources in November 2026. The spine is Wikipedia’s Steve Harvey entry (updated November 2026) and Britannica’s biography, cross-checked against BlackPast, ABC’s official Judge Steve Harvey biography, and Parade’s 2026 reporting on Harvey’s family and net worth. Career dates — the Apollo years, the sitcom run, the radio syndication, the Miss Universe incident — were checked against the original reporting where it exists, including the Associated Press account of December 20, 2015. Money figures come from Celebrity Net Worth (updated October 22, 2026) and Parade, with the single lower estimate — Alux’s $165 million, published October 2026 — shown alongside the $200 million anchor so readers can see the range. Forbes’ reported earnings figures ($44 million in 2018, $45 million in 2019) are the only audited-style numbers in the record; everything after 2019 is modelled from reported salaries, and this article says so. No figure in this article is invented, and no private document was used. Where the public record is silent — a contract value, a business valuation — the article says the number is not public rather than guessing one.

Steve Harvey’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Steve Harvey, born January 17, 1957, went from sleeping in his car to a $200 million media empire.

Early Life in Welch and Cleveland

Broderick Stephen Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, a coal town in McDowell County. He was the youngest of five children of Jesse Harvey, a coal miner, and Eloise Vera Harvey. His first name came from the actor Broderick Crawford, a favourite of his father’s. The family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, while Steve was still a boy, settling on East 112th Street — a street the city renamed Steve Harvey Way in 2015, when its most famous former resident was already a television fixture.

Cleveland shaped him more than Welch did. He grew up in a working-class Black neighbourhood in the 1960s and early 1970s, the baby of the family, watching his father leave for the mines and his mother hold the household together. The humour that later paid his bills started here: Harvey has said in interviews over the years that making people laugh was how a youngest child got heard at a crowded table. He graduated from Glenville High School in Cleveland in 1974, a school whose alumni list runs deep in Cleveland sports and music, and he left Ohio for college with no clear plan beyond getting a degree.

That plan did not survive contact with campus life. Harvey attended Kent State University, where he joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and later West Virginia University, but he never graduated from either. He left college without a degree and without a trade, and returned to Cleveland to find work. The next decade of his life reads like a list of jobs from another era: he boxed, he worked on a Ford assembly line as an autoworker, he sold insurance door to door, he cleaned carpets, and he carried a mailbag for the post office. None of it stuck. None of it paid much. All of it, he would later say, gave him material — the salesman’s patter, the factory floor, the customers who slammed doors — that he carried onto the stage when he finally found one.

The First Joke: An Amateur Night in 1985

Harvey was 28 years old and selling insurance in Cleveland when he entered an amateur-night contest at a local comedy club in 1985. He won. Britannica dates the turn to that night: a man who had spent his twenties drifting between manual jobs walked onto a stage, told jokes drawn from his own life, and decided — on the strength of one good set — that stand-up comedy was the work. It was not a careful career decision. It was a bet, made by a man with a wife, children, and no safety net.

The bet cost him almost everything first. Harvey quit the insurance job and spent the next few years on the road, playing any club that would book him, driving from town to town, and sleeping in his car when the gig did not pay for a room. The years 1985 to 1990 were the hardest of his life, and they are also the years that explain the rest of it: the hunger, the discipline about money, and the refusal — visible in everything he has done since — to take a steady paycheque for granted. By the early 1990s he was headlining clubs in big cities, and television was starting to notice. He appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 1993, the same year he took over It’s Showtime at the Apollo.

The amateur-night story matters because it is the hinge of the whole biography. Harvey did not come up through an acting school, a writers’ room, or a famous family. He came up through a Cleveland club contest at 28, after failing at five other jobs, and the five jobs are part of the story: the insurance salesman learned to read a room, the carpet cleaner learned to work a house, and the mailman learned every street in the city he would later have renamed after him.

The Homeless Years: Three Years in a Ford Tempo

For about three years in the late 1980s, Steve Harvey was homeless. The fact is documented by Wikipedia, Britannica, and every serious profile since, and Harvey has talked about it himself, without softening it. When a gig paid, he ate and slept in a bed. When it did not, he slept in his car — a 1976 Ford Tempo, according to a June 2026 profile in Billionaires.Africa — and washed up in gas-station restrooms. He kept a cooler in the car, and he kept his suits in a garment bag so they would look pressed when he walked on stage. The audience never saw the car. The audience saw a sharp-dressed comic who looked like he had it made.

He was not alone in those years. He was married to his first wife, Marcia, and the couple already had children — twins Karli and Brandi, born in August 1982 — while Harvey was on the road earning almost nothing. The marriage did not survive the strain. Harvey and Marcia divorced in 1994, the same decade his career finally took off. The timing is part of the story’s weight: the breakthrough arrived, and the family it was meant to support had already broken apart. Harvey has been open about that cost in later interviews, and it is the reason his second act — the advice books, the radio show, the foundation work with Marjorie — leans so hard on family and faith.

The Ford Tempo has become the founding image of the Harvey brand, and it is worth stating plainly what it proves and what it does not. It proves that Harvey’s fortune was built from zero, with no inheritance and no early break. It does not prove that homelessness is a business plan. Most comics who slept in their cars in the 1980s are still sleeping in them, metaphorically or literally. Harvey got out because a comedy-search final in 1990 put him in front of the right people at the right moment — and because he had spent five years learning to hold a room.

Stand-Up Breakthrough: The Apollo and the Kings of Comedy

The break came on April 16, 1990, when Harvey reached the final of the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search. He did not win, but the final put his name in front of television producers, and in 1993 he succeeded Mark Curry as host of It’s Showtime at the Apollo, the syndicated variety show taped at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. He held the job until 2000 — seven years at the most famous stage in Black American entertainment, introducing singers and comics to a crowd that had booed legends off the same boards. The Apollo audience is the hardest in the country, and surviving it nightly made Harvey a host, not just a comic. Hosting is the skill that has paid him ever since.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Harvey hosted It’s Showtime at the Apollo from 1993 to 2000, seven years at Harlem’s most famous stage.

Television followed. He starred in the sitcom Me and the Boys in 1994, playing a widowed father of three sons, and then landed the role that made him a sitcom star: The Steve Harvey Show, which ran on The WB from 1996 to 2002. Harvey played Steve Hightower, a former funk musician turned high-school music teacher, opposite Cedric the Entertainer as the gym teacher Cedric Robinson. The show ran six seasons, drew a large and loyal audience, and gave Harvey something stand-up never had: a character the public could invite into their living rooms every week.

The biggest stage of all arrived in 1997, when Harvey joined Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and the late Bernie Mac on the Kings of Comedy tour. The four comics toured the country to packed arenas, and the tour became the film The Original Kings of Comedy in 2000, directed by Spike Lee. It was the peak of 1990s Black stand-up as a commercial force, and it put Harvey’s name alongside the three other comics who defined the era. His last full stand-up tour ended in 2012, when the hosting and radio work had grown too big to leave. The stage never left him, though: every show he has hosted since — Family Feud included — is run like a stand-up set, with Harvey working the room between the questions.

The comedy peers of that era remain the natural comparison for Harvey’s career, and their fortunes tell the same story of a generation that turned stage time into television money. Kevin Hart’s net worth sits at $200 million in 2026 by our own reporting, built on the same ladder — clubs, then arenas, then film and business — a generation later. Dave Chappelle’s net worth is estimated at $60–100 million, and Chris Rock’s net worth at $60 million after a $40 million divorce settlement. Harvey’s $200 million puts him at the top of that group, and the reason is not the jokes. It is the hosting: Hart, Chappelle, and Rock are comics who act. Harvey is a comic who hosts, and hosting pays every week, all year.

The Radio Empire: The Steve Harvey Morning Show

Harvey’s second empire started on radio, and it may be the most important one. He began hosting a morning show on Chicago’s WGCI in 1996, while the sitcom was still running, and in 2000 he launched The Steve Harvey Morning Show in Los Angeles and Dallas. National syndication followed in 2005, and the show has been on the air ever since — more than two decades of weekday mornings, carried by over 60 stations and heard by around 7 million listeners a week, according to BlackPast.

The show’s format is the key to its longevity. It mixes celebrity interviews, comedy, music, and the relationship advice that Harvey started giving to callers on air — advice that became the seed of his books. The radio audience is loyal in a way television audiences are not: the same listeners tune in every morning for years, and advertisers pay for that habit. The money reflects it. Celebrity Net Worth and Parade both put Harvey’s radio income at around $20 million a year, making the morning show his single biggest paycheque — bigger than Family Feud, bigger than the books, bigger than any single television deal.

Radio also gave Harvey the two Marconi Awards on his shelf — the radio industry’s top honour — and it gave him a platform no network could take away. Television shows get cancelled. Syndicated radio, once it is in 60 markets, is hard to kill. Harvey understood that before most of his peers did, and the morning show is the reason his income did not collapse when his daytime talk show ended in 2019. It is still running in 2026, still syndicated, and still the spine of the $45 million a year that Celebrity Net Worth attributes to him.

The Author: Act Like a Lady and the Advice Business

In March 2009, Harvey published Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment. It was built directly from the radio show — the advice he had been giving callers for years, written down — and it became a New York Times bestseller. The book’s premise was simple: men think about love, sex, and commitment in ways women often misread, and Harvey, a man who had been married three times, would translate. Critics argued about the advice. Readers bought the book in the millions, and in 2012 it became the hit film Think Like a Man, with Harvey as an executive producer.

Two more books followed the same model. Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man arrived in 2010, and Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success: Discovering Your Gift and the Way to Life’s Riches in 2014, shifting the advice from relationships to work and money. None of the three is a work of scholarship, and none pretends to be. They are the radio show in print: direct, funny, rooted in Harvey’s own mistakes, and aimed at readers who want plain talk rather than theory. The books matter to the biography for a practical reason: they turned a comedian into an author with a backlist, and a backlist pays royalties long after the tour buses stop running.

The advice business also explains Harvey’s public image in a way the comedy alone does not. To a large part of his audience, he is not primarily a comic. He is the man on the radio in the morning telling listeners how to handle a cheating partner, a dead-end job, or a child who has lost their way. That role — part entertainer, part counsellor — is the one that carried him into daytime television, into the Miss Universe job, and into the courtroom show. The jokes opened the door. The advice kept him in the room.

Family Feud: The Job That Made Him a Household Name

In September 2010, Steve Harvey succeeded John O’Hurley as host of the syndicated game show Family Feud, becoming the first Black host in the show’s history. The show had been on the air since 1976, and Harvey was its sixth host. Sixteen years later, he is still there, and the tenure is now the longest of any host the show has ever had. Ratings climbed after he took over, and the show became a fixture in the top tier of syndication, averaging 7.5 million daily viewers during the 2025–26 season, according to reporting on the anniversary season.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Harvey has hosted Family Feud since September 2010 — the longest tenure of any host in the show’s history.

The money is the steadiest part of the Harvey fortune. Celebrity Net Worth puts his Family Feud salary at a minimum of $10 million a year, and Parade notes that published per-episode estimates range from $20,000 to $100,000, working out to roughly $50,000–55,000 per episode across a season of about 180 episodes. The exact contract has never been published, so those figures are estimates, not confirmed terms — but the scale is consistent across every outlet that covers television salaries. He added the prime-time spin-off Celebrity Family Feud on ABC in 2015, worth an estimated $2–3 million a year more, and the international versions of the format, including an African edition announced in 2020, in which he holds rights.

What Harvey did to the show is as important as what the show did for him. He turned a survey game into a comedy showcase, reacting to contestants’ answers with the same timing he once used in clubs, and the clips became a staple of social media. The show’s producers understood the value: in February 2023 the syndicated show was renewed through the 2025–26 season, and in 2026 it began its 50th anniversary season with Harvey still hosting — and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, on course to pass 3,000 episodes as host during the season. The full money story, including the year-by-year build of the fortune, is set out in our Steve Harvey net worth profile, which anchors the figure at $200 million.

Miss Universe 2015: The Wrong Name Heard Around the World

On December 20, 2015, in Las Vegas, Steve Harvey hosted the Miss Universe pageant and made the most famous mistake of his career. Reading the result, he announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner. She was crowned, given the sash and the bouquet, and stood smiling at the edge of the stage — and then Harvey came back out, looked at the card again, and told a live global audience that he had made a horrible mistake. The real winner was Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach. The crown was taken from Gutiérrez and placed on Wurtzbach’s head while the cameras rolled.

The Associated Press, reporting that night, called it human error: Harvey had read the card wrong, mistaking the first runner-up’s name for the winner’s. Harvey accepted responsibility on the spot and again in the days that followed, and he returned to host the pageant in 2016, then again through 2019. The incident could have ended a hosting career. It did the opposite. It made Harvey more famous than any single show had, and it proved something television executives value more than polish: he could recover live, in front of a hundred million people, without freezing or blaming anyone else.

Ten years later the moment still follows him, and he still talks about it. On a November 2026 edition of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, he shot down the theory that the mistake was a stunt, telling listeners he was already famous and had no interest in being famous for something like that. The denial is consistent with everything else in the record: the card was laid out with the winner’s name in bold on one side and the runners-up on the other, and a tired host reading fast in a loud arena grabbed the wrong name. It was a human error, on live television, by a man whose job is to read names off cards — and it is the single most-watched moment of his career.

Judge Steve Harvey and the Later TV Years

Harvey’s daytime talk show, Steve Harvey, ran from 2012 to 2017, and its successor, Steve, from 2017 to 2019. He also hosted the variety series Little Big Shots, showcasing talented children, from 2016 to 2019, and launched the streaming series Steve on Watch in 2020. None of these lasted as long as Family Feud or the radio show, and the talk show’s end in 2019 — after NBCUniversal moved the slot to Kelly Clarkson — was the one public setback of his television career. The setback did not dent the income: the radio show and Feud kept paying, and the next television job was already in the works.

That job was Judge Steve Harvey, which premiered on ABC in January 2022. It is an arbitration-based court comedy: real people bring real small disputes, Harvey hears them, and he settles them with what the show calls common-sense justice — humour and life experience rather than legal training. The format is a natural fit. Harvey has been giving advice on the radio for two decades, and the courtroom gives him a bench, a gavel, and a reason to lecture. The show is still running in 2026, and ABC’s own biography of Harvey lists it alongside Family Feud and the morning show as his current work.

The film work runs in parallel, and it is worth a line because readers will find it on his filmography. His first major film role was the DJ in The Fighting Temptations in 2003, followed by Johnson Family Vacation and You Got Served in 2004, Racing Stripes in 2005, and Madea Goes to Jail in 2009. He also hosted Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge from 2003 to 2005, a talent show with a $10,000 prize. None of the films made him a movie star. All of them paid, and all of them kept his name in front of audiences between television seasons.

Steve Harvey Global: The Business Empire

In 2017, Harvey united his businesses under one roof: Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment company that houses his production company East 112 — named for the Cleveland street where he grew up — and his other ventures, including digital content, film and television development, and live events. He also launched the Sand and Soul Festival in 2017, a yearly event combining music, comedy, and a question-and-answer session with Harvey and his wife Marjorie. The company is the reason his income is best described as a system rather than a salary: television, radio, books, production, and live events, each paying separately, each feeding the others.

Income source Reported annual value Source The Steve Harvey Morning Show ~$20 million Celebrity Net Worth / Parade, 2026 Family Feud ~$10 million Celebrity Net Worth, 2026 Celebrity Family Feud ~$2–3 million Celebrity Net Worth, 2026 Judge Steve Harvey, books, production Balance of ~$45M total Forbes earnings $44M (2018), $45M (2019) Total reported annual income ~$45 million Celebrity Net Worth, 2026

The net-worth figure itself needs the honest treatment this site gives every estimate. Celebrity Net Worth, updated October 22, 2026, lists $200 million, and Parade, Social Life Magazine, and Startupbooted all publish the same number in 2026. Alux, in October 2026, publishes $165 million — the only lower figure in the current market. NetWorthRadar, also updating in October 2026, calls $200 million a modelled estimate with a likely range of $150 million to $240 million, and notes that every published figure traces back to Celebrity Net Worth as the single primary source. That is the truth of the number: one source, widely repeated, with a $35 million gap to the only dissent. This article anchors at $200 million, shows the $165–200 million range, and says plainly that no audited balance sheet exists. Combined with Marjorie, the couple’s reported net worth is around $250 million, according to Social Life Magazine.

Property is the one hard asset in the public record. In May 2020, Harvey bought a 17-acre estate in Atlanta for $15 million from Tyler Perry, who had used the property as a filming location. The purchase is documented in property records and reported by Billionaires.Africa in June 2026. Beyond that, the portfolio is private: no business valuation for Steve Harvey Global has been published, and no outlet has seen the company’s books. The $200 million figure is therefore a model built from reported pay — Forbes reported $44 million earned in 2018 and $45 million in 2019, the last years with anything like verified earnings — plus the property record and the known salaries. The years since 2019 are estimated, not reported, and any article that presents the figure as a bank balance is overstating what anyone outside Harvey’s own office can know.

Family: Three Marriages and Seven Children

Harvey has been married three times, and he has said the third one saved him. His first marriage, to Marcia Harvey, began in 1981, when he was still selling insurance in Ohio and trying to break into comedy. The couple had three children — twin daughters Karli and Brandi, born August 20, 1982, and a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., born April 29, 1991 — before divorcing in 1994, in the same years Harvey was sleeping in his car and then breaking through. His second marriage, to Mary Shackelford, ran from 1996 to 2005 and produced one son, Wynton, born July 18, 1997.

In June 2007, Harvey married Marjorie Bridges, a woman he had first met at one of his comedy shows in Memphis in 1990, when he was still married to Marcia. Marjorie, born October 10, 1964, brought three children from her previous relationship — Morgan, born May 14, 1985; Jason, born August 1991; and Lori, born January 13, 1997 — and Harvey adopted all three. The blended family totals seven children, and Marjorie has said publicly that blending it took work from everyone: in a 2016 interview with People, she said that in a blended family, each person arrives “coming from a place of broken” and the family has to be built deliberately. Harvey credits Marjorie with changing his life, and the marriage, now in its nineteenth year, is the longest and most stable relationship of his adult life.

The children have built lives of their own. Karli and Brandi run wellness and lifestyle projects — Brandi also serves as executive director of The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation — and Karli married Ben Raymond in 2015. Broderick Jr. works in music curation through HarvHouse and was part of the shoe company Steps by Stephens. Wynton works in photography and fashion. Morgan married Kareem Hawthorne in 2013. Jason is a fashion designer and founder of the Atlanta label Worldly, and is married to the model Amanda Harvey, with five children. Lori Harvey, the youngest, is a model and the most famous of the seven, with a public profile built on fashion work and high-profile relationships, including the actor Michael B. Jordan and the rapper Sean Combs. Readers often ask how old Harvey is alongside questions about his family — at 69 in 2026, he is eight years older than Marjorie, who is 61 — and our sister site CelebAmerica carries a full Steve Harvey age profile with the same dates set out in detail. For the physical side of the picture, our own Steve Harvey height profile covers his measurements in full.

Five grandchildren complete the picture, and the family is now the centre of Harvey’s public life in a way the career once was. The Sand and Soul Festival is a family event. The foundation is a family project. And the advice that made him rich — about marriage, about children, about second chances — is advice he now gives as a man who has lived all three marriages and is still, by every public account, happily in the third.

Awards, Philanthropy, and Legacy

The awards shelf is long. Harvey has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards, two Marconi Awards for his radio work, and fourteen NAACP Image Awards, and in 2013 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the same year he became the first person ever nominated for both Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Game Show Host at the Daytime Emmys. He has also been inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The count matters because it spans every medium he has worked in: radio, daytime television, game shows, and Black entertainment. Few entertainers of his generation have been honoured in all four.

The philanthropy runs through The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which the couple founded in 2010 to support youth education, mentoring, and leadership programmes in under-resourced communities. Marjorie heads the foundation’s Girls Who Rule the World mentorship programme, and Brandi Harvey runs it day to day as executive director. The foundation’s work is the quiet counterpart to the television career: summer camps, mentoring, and scholarships, aimed at the same kind of Cleveland kids Harvey once was. It is also, by Harvey’s own account, the point of the money. The fortune exists so the foundation can exist, and so the seven children and five grandchildren never have to sleep in a car.

The legacy question is simpler than it looks. Harvey will not be remembered as the greatest stand-up of his generation — Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy hold that ground, and Chappelle and Rock argue over the next tier. He will be remembered as the most durable: the comic who turned a 1985 amateur-night win into a forty-year career across stand-up, sitcoms, radio, books, game shows, pageants, and a courtroom, and who was still hosting television’s biggest game show at 69. Durability is a rarer gift than brilliance, and it pays better. Readers who want the wider landscape of celebrity fortunes can browse the full Celebrity Net Worth archive, where the same reporting standard is applied to the comedians, actors, and musicians of Harvey’s era and the ones who followed him.

Steve Harvey in 2026: The 50th Season of Family Feud

2026 has been a milestone year, and the milestone belongs to the show as much as to the man. Family Feud turned 50 in 2026 — it first aired in July 1976, with Richard Dawson hosting — and the anniversary season premiered on September 28, 2026, with Harvey still behind the podium. Parade reported the season’s new elements first: BetMGM raised the Fast Money jackpot to $50,000 for ten special episodes, fan-favourite “legacy families” returned to compete again, Carvel launched a 50th-anniversary Birthday Cake Carvelanche on September 1, and TGI Fridays put an official anniversary board game on its tables. The show also expanded beyond broadcast, with a Twitch clip show launched on August 6 through a partnership with Gaggl, a new browser version on Arkadium, and the “Family Feud Pocket” game on Apple Arcade.

Harvey marked the occasion the way he marks everything: on television, talking. He sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on September 28 and said, “I don’t know a single person that does not enjoy laughing… laughter is free medicine.” The line is pure Harvey — the comic as counsellor, the host as preacher — and it is the reason the show has survived five decades and six hosts. The survey answers decide the game. Harvey decides the mood in the room.

The rest of 2026 has kept him busy on every front. He appeared as a guest on Family Feud Philippines in April, extending the franchise’s international reach. Celebrity Family Feud returned for another summer season on ABC. Judge Steve Harvey continued on the network. The morning show kept its syndication. And in 2024, he was announced as joining Merit Street Media, the network launched by Dr. Phil McGraw, adding another platform to the portfolio. At 69, with a $200 million fortune and roughly $45 million a year still coming in, Harvey has no reason to slow down — and no sign of doing so. The car is long gone. The suit is still pressed. The audience is still laughing.

Frequently Asked Questions About Steve Harvey’s Biography

How old is Steve Harvey in 2026? Steve Harvey is 69 years old in 2026. He was born Broderick Stephen Harvey on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, and he turns 70 on January 17, 2027. His wife Marjorie, born October 10, 1964, is 61, making Harvey about eight years older than her.

Was Steve Harvey really homeless? Yes. For about three years in the late 1980s, after he quit his insurance job to pursue stand-up comedy, Harvey was homeless and slept in his car — a 1976 Ford Tempo — between gigs, washing up in gas-station restrooms and keeping his suits pressed in a garment bag. The period ended after he reached the final of the Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search in 1990.

What is Steve Harvey’s net worth in 2026? Steve Harvey’s net worth is estimated at $200 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, updated October 22, 2026. Alux publishes a lower figure of $165 million, so the honest published range is $165–200 million. He reportedly earns about $45 million a year, led by roughly $20 million from his radio show and $10 million from Family Feud.

How long has Steve Harvey hosted Family Feud? Steve Harvey has hosted Family Feud since September 2010, when he succeeded John O’Hurley. His 16-year run is the longest of any host in the show’s history. He also hosts the prime-time spin-off Celebrity Family Feud, which began on ABC in 2015. In 2026 the show is celebrating its 50th anniversary season, and Harvey is on course to pass 3,000 episodes as host.

What happened at Miss Universe 2015? On December 20, 2015, Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner of Miss Universe, and she was crowned live on air. Minutes later he returned to the stage, apologised, and corrected the result: the real winner was Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach. The Associated Press called it human error — Harvey had read the card wrong. He accepted responsibility and returned to host the pageant from 2016 to 2019.

Who is Steve Harvey’s wife? Steve Harvey’s wife is Marjorie Bridges Harvey, whom he married in June 2007. It is his third marriage and her third as well. The couple first met at one of Harvey’s comedy shows in Memphis in 1990. Marjorie, born October 10, 1964, is the founder of the fashion brand The Lady Loves Couture and co-founder of The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

How many children does Steve Harvey have? Steve Harvey has seven children: twins Karli and Brandi (born 1982) and son Broderick Jr. (born 1991) from his first marriage to Marcia Harvey; son Wynton (born 1997) from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford; and three stepchildren he adopted after marrying Marjorie in 2007 — Morgan (born 1985), Jason (born 1991), and Lori Harvey (born 1997). He also has five grandchildren.

What is Steve Harvey doing in 2026? In 2026 Harvey is hosting the 50th anniversary season of Family Feud, which premiered September 28 with a $50,000 Fast Money jackpot and returning legacy families, plus Celebrity Family Feud on ABC, Judge Steve Harvey, and The Steve Harvey Morning Show on radio. He also appeared as a guest on Family Feud Philippines in April 2026. He remains under contract across television and radio, with no retirement announced.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from public sources on November 23, 2026. Biography and career: Wikipedia, “Steve Harvey” (updated November 2026); Britannica, “Steve Harvey | Biography, TV Shows, & Facts”; BlackPast.org, “Steve Harvey (1957– )”; ABC.com, “Steve Harvey | Judge Steve Harvey” cast biography; TV Insider, “Steve Harvey” profile. Net worth and income: Celebrity Net Worth, “Steve Harvey Net Worth” (updated October 22, 2026); Parade, “Steve Harvey Net Worth (2026) From Family Feud & More”; Alux, “Steve Harvey Net Worth in 2026” (October 2026); Social Life Magazine, “From Homelessness to Steve Harvey’s $200 Million Empire” (2026); Billionaires.Africa, “Steve Harvey’s $200 Million Empire From a Ford Tempo” (June 15, 2026); NetWorthRadar, “Steve Harvey Net Worth 2026: How He Built $200 Million” (October 26, 2026); Forbes earnings figures of $44 million (2018) and $45 million (2019), via Celebrity Net Worth. Family: Parade, “Steve Harvey Kids: Names, Ages, Mothers” and “Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Harvey and His Ex-Spouses” (2024–2026); Urban Matter, “Steve Harvey family”. Miss Universe: Associated Press via NPR member stations, December 20–21, 2015; BallerAlert, “Steve Harvey Addresses Miss Universe Flub On His Radio Show” (November 2026). 2026 reporting: Parade, “Family Feud Makes Major Change for 50th Anniversary Season” (July 2026); EURweb, “‘Family Feud’ 50th Anniversary Season Adds $50,000 Jackpot” (July 10, 2026); Movieguide, “After 50 Years, FAMILY FEUD Gives Viewers a Reason to Laugh” (October 7, 2026). Internal figures on this site: Guide Net Worth, “Steve Harvey Net Worth 2026” and “Steve Harvey Height 2026”. All figures are reported or estimated as labelled in the text; where sources disagree, the article shows the range and says why. Corrections: if any figure in this article is shown to be wrong, contact us and we will correct it with a dated note, per our corrections policy.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity net worth, biography, and the business of entertainment for Guide Net Worth. His reporting ties every figure to a named source and a date, and shows the range wherever sources disagree. Read more about our editorial standards on the About Us page.