GeorgeNotFound height 2026: the Dream SMP star stands 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm) — how Dream measured him, and how he compares with Dream and Sapnap today.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

GeorgeNotFound is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall (173–175 cm) in 2026. That is the honest answer, and it is a range rather than a single number because the sources split down the middle. George Henry Davidson, born November 1, 1996, in London, England, has never published his own height, and the two camps of profile sites each print their figure with total confidence: Heightline and HeightsBySide say 5’8″, while Wikitubia, TheFamousPeople, and StreamMentor say 5’9″. One inch separates them, and the story of that inch — a phone measurement, a joke about being 6’2″, and years of fans arguing in comments — is the story of this article.

George, known to millions as Gogy, is the quiet third of the Dream Team. He met Dream on a Minecraft server in 2016, posted his first public video on October 25, 2019, and then rode the Dream SMP and the Manhunt series to 9.8 million subscribers and a reported net worth of about $3–8 million. He is 30 years old in 2026, a computer science graduate from the University of Leeds, severely red-green colourblind, left-handed, and a man who does not drive. He moved from England to Orlando, Florida, in October 2022 to live with Dream and Sapnap, and he has been one of the most recognisable voices in Minecraft ever since — usually the calm one, usually the butt of the height joke.

This profile settles the height question the only way it can honestly be settled: every published figure listed with its source and date, the iPhone measurement explained, George set beside Dream, Sapnap, and the rest of the Dream SMP, and the rest of his life — the degree, the office job, the colourblindness, the charity football match, the move to America — laid out alongside it. No figure below is invented, and where the record disagrees, the article shows the disagreement instead of hiding it.

Quick Facts Full name George Henry Davidson Online name GeorgeNotFound (GNF, Gogy) Born November 1, 1996, London, England (age 30 in 2026) Height 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm) — sources disagree; see the verification box below Weight Reported 57–65 kg; sources disagree Education University of Leeds, computer science degree Occupations YouTuber and Twitch streamer; Minecraft creator Known for Dream Team, Dream SMP co-founder, Minecraft Manhunt hunter First public video October 25, 2019 — “Minecraft Endermen Destruction (Timelapse)” Subscribers 9.8 million (main channel, November 22, 2026) Net worth (2026) About $3–8 million (reported estimate; published figures run $2M–$15M) Lives Orlando, Florida, with Dream and Sapnap (since October 2022) Colourblindness Severe protanopia (red-green), confirmed April 15, 2020 Other facts Left-handed; does not drive (no licence); grew up with a sister

How This Height Was Verified This profile was reported from public sources in November 2026. There is no verified measurement of GeorgeNotFound’s height anywhere in the public record — no official listing, no on-camera tape measure, and no statement from George himself giving a number. The 5’9″ figure comes from Wikitubia (174 cm), TheFamousPeople (175 cm), StreamMentor (175 cm), CelebWAGs, ReverbTimeMag, and the Eklipse blog. The 5’8″ figure comes from Heightline (173 cm) and HeightsBySide (173 cm, medium confidence, reviewed September 30, 2026), with National Today and FamousPeopleToday also printing 5’8″. The single piece of near-primary evidence is Heightline’s account of Dream measuring George with an iPhone on stream and getting 5’8″ — a phone measurement, not a medical one, and George jokingly disputed it on the spot by claiming 6’2″. This article anchors on the 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm) range because it covers both camps, and it says plainly that the one-inch gap is unresolved. Career dates were checked against Wikitubia and the Dream Team Wiki; the Orlando move against Dream Team Wiki and YugaTech; subscriber counts against youtuber.wiki (November 22, 2026). Net worth is a reported estimate, never a bank balance: Jitendra.co (November 2026) puts it at about $3–8 million, older listings print about $2–2.5 million, and higher models run to $15 million. No figure in this article is invented, and no private document was used.

GeorgeNotFound’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. GeorgeNotFound, born November 1, 1996, stands 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm) by the best available reporting — the one-inch gap explained below.

Early Life in London

George Henry Davidson was born on November 1, 1996, in London, England, and grew up there with a sister. Almost nothing else about his childhood is public, and that is by design rather than by accident: George has kept his family out of his content from the start, and the public record holds no school names, no childhood anecdotes, and no family photographs. What the record does hold is the shape of an ordinary London upbringing that later turned sharply unusual — a boy who played Minecraft, went to university, took an office job, and then, in his early twenties, became one of the most watched gaming creators on the planet.

London matters to the height question in one small way. The average English man stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to Heightline’s reporting, which means George — at 5’8″ or 5’9″ — sits at or one inch below the average for his own country. He is not short in any meaningful sense, and he is not tall either. He is, by the numbers, almost exactly average, and the endless fan debate about his height is really a debate about a single inch. The same comparison holds across the Atlantic: the average American man is also about 5’9″, so George would be average in Orlando, the city he now lives in, just as he was average in London.

The nickname came later than the person. GeorgeNotFound — GNF for short, Gogy to his friends — is a username built for a game about blocks and building, and it stuck so completely that most of his audience knows him by no other name. His real name, George Henry Davidson, appears in profile after profile, but the channel, the Twitch account, and the merchandise all run under the alias. He turned 30 on November 1, 2026, a birthday his audience marked the way it marks everything about him: with jokes about his height, his colourblindness, and his habit of losing to Dream.

University of Leeds and the Office Job

Before any of the fame, George did the conventional thing. He went to the University of Leeds and graduated with a degree in computer science, a credential that shows up in his content more often than fans might expect: he thinks like a programmer, he talks about code and servers with easy fluency, and he once worked as a developer on MunchyMC, the Minecraft server run by BadBoyHalo. The degree was not a detour from his career. It was the career, until the videos took over.

After graduation he worked as an office assistant, a job that sounds almost comically ordinary next to what followed. The office years explain something about George’s on-camera manner: he is calm, dry, and unflappable in a way that reads as office-trained patience rather than performer polish. While Dream shouted and Sapnap heckled, George sat in the middle of the chaos and answered in a flat London accent, and that contrast became the Dream Team’s comic engine. The office assistant became the straight man of Minecraft’s biggest trio without ever auditioning for the part.

The computer science background also explains how he met Dream. The two crossed paths on BadBoyHalo’s MunchyMC server in 2016, when George was working on the server as a developer and Dream was a player building a reputation. It was a meeting of two people who understood the game at the level of its code as well as its surface, and it turned into a friendship that ran for three years online before either of them made a video together. By the time George posted his first public video in 2019, the partnership was already old.

The First Video: October 25, 2019

George’s first public video went up on October 25, 2019, titled “Minecraft Endermen Destruction (Timelapse)”. It was a quiet start — a timelapse, no face, no voice carrying a show — and it gave no hint of what was coming. Within months, though, the channel found its shape: challenge videos in the “Minecraft, But…” style, collaborations with Dream, and a steady run of appearances as a hunter in Dream’s Manhunt series, where three players chase one speedrunner across a Minecraft world. The timelapse builder had become a chase-scene regular.

The growth was fast because the timing was right. Minecraft was surging again in 2019 and 2020, Dream’s channel was the fastest-growing on the platform, and George was Dream’s first collaborator — the friend who had been there since the MunchyMC days, now on camera every week. The audience did not have to be introduced to him. They had already met him, as the calm voice in Dream’s videos, and subscribing to his own channel was the obvious next step. By the end of 2020 he was a major creator in his own right, with an audience that followed him rather than Dream.

His channel now sits at 9.8 million subscribers with 755 million total views across 96 videos, according to youtuber.wiki’s count of November 22, 2026. Those numbers put him second among the three Dream Team members by subscribers, and they were built on a upload schedule that has always been slower than Dream’s — quality over volume, long gaps between videos, and a stream-first presence on Twitch filling the space between uploads. The height question followed him through all of it: fans who had never seen him stand next to anyone kept asking, and the answers kept splitting between 5’8″ and 5’9″.

Meeting Dream and the Dream Team

The Dream Team is Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap — three friends who met as teenagers on Minecraft servers and turned a group chat into one of the most recognisable trios in gaming. Dream met Sapnap on McPvP around 2013, when Dream was 13 and Sapnap was 11. He met George on MunchyMC in 2016. The three of them played together for years before any of them were famous, and that history is the reason the trio works on camera: the jokes are old, the teasing is familiar, and nobody is performing a friendship for the audience. They are performing inside one.

Dream’s own story runs alongside George’s at every point, and the two profiles belong together. Dream’s biography covers the masked creator’s rise from a 2014 channel to 34.8 million subscribers and a $10 million fortune, and Dream’s height settles his figure at 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) — a full five inches above George, a gap visible in every photo the two have taken together since the face reveal. Dream is the tall one, George is the average one, and Sapnap sits between them at 5’10”. The trio’s height order has never changed, and fans have used it as a rough ruler for years: stand George next to Dream and the five-inch gap does the measuring for you.

The group also runs the Dream Team podcast, where the Minecraft personas drop away and the three talk about their lives, and a shared Dream Team channel. George joined Sapnap and Karl Jacobs as a co-host of the Banter podcast in August 2022, a weekly show that ran until mid-2023. The podcasts matter to the height story for a practical reason: they are some of the few places where the three friends talk about their real lives — visas, moves, houses — instead of the game, and the Orlando move was announced and discussed there before it happened anywhere else.

Minecraft Manhunt: The Hunter Years

If one series made GeorgeNotFound famous, it is Minecraft Manhunt. Dream’s format is simple: Dream tries to beat the game while George, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo hunt him down, and the videos regularly pass tens of millions of views. George has been a hunter since the beginning, and his role in the series is fixed — the calm one, the one who spots the plan, the one who gets outplayed by Dream at the worst possible moment. The series made his voice famous long before his face was public: for the first years of his career, George was a voice and a Minecraft skin, and the audience filled in the rest.

The Manhunt years also fixed George’s public image in a way that still shapes the height debate. Because he was faceless for so long, fans built their picture of him from his voice and his jokes, and when the face reveal finally came in October 2022, the picture had to be corrected all at once — his hair, his glasses, his build, and his height, all measured against three years of imagination. A creator who had existed as a voice suddenly had a body, and the body was average height, which surprised fans who had pictured him taller and fans who had pictured him shorter in equal measure.

The “Minecraft, But…” videos ran alongside Manhunt as George’s own signature format — challenge videos with a twist, like “Minecraft, But Mobs Spawn Every Time” — and the “Minecraft Hunter VS Speedrunner” series kept him in Dream’s orbit even when he was not hunting. The formats share a shape: a simple rule, a lot of improvisation, and George’s dry commentary holding the middle of the video together. None of them required him to be tall. All of them required him to be quick, and he was.

The Dream SMP: Co-Founder and Second-in-Command

In April 2020, Dream and George launched the Dream SMP, a Minecraft survival multiplayer server that became the biggest roleplay phenomenon the game has ever seen. It started as a small server for friends and grew into a scripted, story-driven world with wars, betrayals, elections, and prison arcs, played out by the largest Minecraft creators on the platform. George was not a guest in that world. He was a co-founder, and when the Dream Team SMP went to war against L’Manberg, Dream named George his second-in-command — the deputy of the server’s ruling faction, and the character the story kept returning to.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. The Dream SMP, launched in April 2020, grew from a small friends’ server into Minecraft’s biggest roleplay world — with George as co-founder.

The SMP years were the peak of George’s reach. The server’s storylines drew audiences that dwarfed most television shows, and George’s character — loyal, dry, often caught between Dream’s schemes and the server’s politics — became one of its anchors. The height jokes ran through the SMP too: characters in a blocky world are all the same height, so the jokes lived in voice chat and on streams, where Dream would tease George about the iPhone measurement and George would answer by claiming 6’2″. The server gave the joke a stage, and the stage gave it an audience of millions.

The SMP cooled after 2021, as these things do, but its effect on George’s career did not. It turned him from a collaborator into a co-owner of a cultural moment, and it tied his name to Dream’s permanently: ask a Minecraft fan to name the Dream Team and they will name all three, in the same order, every time. The server also set up the move that changed his life — because the friendships the SMP deepened were the reason three men from three countries ended up sharing a house in Florida.

The Height, Source by Source

Here is every published figure for GeorgeNotFound’s height, with its source and date, so readers can see the split for themselves instead of taking any single site’s word for it. The pattern is the story: the careful, recently reviewed sources cluster at 5’8″, the older profile sites cluster at 5’9″, and nobody in either camp has a measurement to show.

Source Figure Notes Heightline 5’8″ (173 cm) Cites Dream’s iPhone measurement on stream; the only source with a measurement story HeightsBySide 5’8″ (173 cm) Medium confidence; reviewed September 30, 2026 National Today 5’8″ Lists 5’8″ in its fast-facts box FamousPeopleToday 5’8″ (172 cm) Its cm figure conflicts with 173 cm — a sign of how loosely these listings are compiled Wikitubia 5’9″ (174 cm) Fan wiki; lists 174 cm, not 175 cm TheFamousPeople 5’9″ (175 cm) Profile site; lists George at 30 years old in 2026 StreamMentor 5’9″ (175 cm) Also prints the older ~$2 million net worth figure CelebWAGs / ReverbTimeMag / Eklipse 5’9″ (175 cm) Three more profile sites in the 5’9″ camp This article (anchor) 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm) Range covering both camps; no verified measurement exists

Two details in that table deserve attention. First, the 5’9″ camp cannot agree on its own centimetres: Wikitubia says 174 cm while TheFamousPeople and StreamMentor say 175 cm. Second, the 5’8″ camp has the same problem in reverse: FamousPeopleToday says 172 cm where Heightline and HeightsBySide say 173 cm. A one-inch gap in feet becomes a three-centimetre spread in metric, and that spread is the fingerprint of figures copied from site to site rather than measured. Nobody has put George against a wall with a tape measure and published the result, and until someone does, the range is the truth.

The weight listings tell the same story of copy-and-paste reporting. Some sites print 57 kg (127 lbs); others print 64–65 kg (141–143 lbs). An 8 kg gap is far too large to be a rounding error, and it is the same pattern as the height: numbers repeated without a source, drifting as they travel. This article reports the weight as a disputed 57–65 kg range and nothing more, because nothing more can honestly be said.

The iPhone Measurement: Dream, the Tape, and the 6’2″ Joke

The best evidence for George’s height is also the strangest. According to Heightline’s account, Dream once measured George using his iPhone — the phone’s built-in measuring tool — while streaming with him, and the reading came back at 5 feet 8 inches. George disputed it on the spot, joking that he was 6 feet 2 inches tall. The joke stuck, and it is still the punchline fans reach for whenever his height comes up: GeorgeNotFound, 6’2″, according to GeorgeNotFound, and 5’8″ according to the phone.

An iPhone measurement is not a medical measurement. The phone’s LiDAR-based tool is good enough for furniture and rough for people: posture, shoes, hair, and the angle of the phone all move the number by an inch or more, and a reading taken mid-stream, as a joke, between friends, is the least controlled version of it. That is why this article treats the 5’8″ reading as evidence rather than proof. It is the only measurement anyone has ever published, it was taken by a friend standing next to him rather than compiled by a profile site, and it lines up with the more careful recent listings — HeightsBySide’s medium-confidence 173 cm, reviewed in September 2026. But a phone is not a stadiometer, and the article will not pretend otherwise.

The 6’2″ joke deserves a line of its own because it explains why the internet is so confused about this number. George claimed 6’2″ as a joke, fans repeated it out of context, and profile sites that scrape fan content now had a third figure to choose from — one that happens to be exactly Dream’s height. Anyone searching “GeorgeNotFound height” today can find 5’8″, 5’9″, and 6’2″ all presented as fact by different corners of the web, and only the first two have any sourcing behind them at all. The 6’2″ figure is a punchline that escaped into the wild, and this article records it as a joke, not a measurement.

GeorgeNotFound vs Dream, Sapnap, and the Rest

Height is relative, and the comparison fans actually want is the one inside the Dream Team. Stand the three of them together and the order never changes: Dream tallest, Sapnap in the middle, George shortest — by inches, not by feet. The gaps are small enough that a photo can hide them and large enough that a video cannot.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. The Dream Team in height order: Dream tallest, Sapnap in the middle, George shortest — a gap of about five inches from top to bottom.

Creator Height Gap vs George Dream 6’2″ (188 cm); range 6’2″–6’3″ About 5 inches taller Sapnap 5’10” (178 cm) About 1–2 inches taller GeorgeNotFound 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm) — BadBoyHalo 5’8″–5’9″ (licence says 5’9″; he says 5’8″) About the same height TommyInnit About 6’1″ About 4–5 inches taller Average English man 5’9″ (175 cm) George sits at or 1 inch below average

Dream’s figure carries the same honest-range treatment as George’s: our Dream height profile settles on 6 feet 2 inches after weighing every listing from 6’0″ to 6’4″, with Dream’s own words — he has said he is “over 6’2″” — as the anchor. That five-inch gap is the most visible fact in the trio’s group photos, and it is the reason fans use Dream as a human ruler: if Dream is 6’2″ and George reaches his shoulder, George is 5’8″ or 5’9″, and the argument ends there. Sapnap, at 5’10” per Wikitubia, stands about one to two inches above George, a gap small enough that the two of them have argued about it on stream — Sapnap has said he must be taller than George in fan art of the pair, and the running dispute is a standing joke between them.

Beyond the trio, the comparisons flatten out. BadBoyHalo sits at almost exactly George’s height: his driver’s licence says 5’9″, but he has said he is actually 5’8″, which puts the two of them within an inch of each other either way. TommyInnit, at about 6’1″ per our Dream height profile, stands roughly four to five inches above George. The wider Minecraft scene runs the same spread as any group of young men: PewDiePie’s height sits well above George’s, and IShowSpeed’s height is listed at 5’8″, the same figure as the lower end of George’s range — Speed and George would stand eye to eye. None of these comparisons change the anchor. They confirm it: George is an average-height man in a scene full of them, and the only reason his height is famous is that his friends are tall and his fans are curious.

Colourblindness: The Protanopia Running Gag

George’s most famous trait after his voice is his eyesight. On April 15, 2020, he confirmed on Twitter that he has severe protanopia — red-green colourblindness — and the condition has been a running thread in his content ever since. He bought colourblind glasses to help him tell red from green, and on September 9, 2020, he uploaded his reaction to seeing colour properly for the first time, a video that became one of his most watched. Sapnap has even made content recreating colourblindness to play Minecraft the way George sees it, and the joke has run for years without ever turning mean: George is the butt of it, and he is in on it.

Protanopia is a real condition with real consequences in a game built on redstone, green grass, and coloured wool, and George’s content turns that friction into comedy. He misreads colours on stream, his friends correct him, and the audience laughs — not at the condition, but at the situations it creates. It is also the detail that makes George the most distinctive member of the Dream Team on screen: Dream hides behind a mask, Sapnap is loud, and George is the one who cannot tell red from green and says so, plainly, on the record.

The colourblindness matters to this profile for a second reason. It is one of the few facts about George that comes from George himself, stated directly, on a date, in public — unlike the height, which has never had that kind of first-person confirmation. When a fact about him is solid, it is solid because he said it. When it is soft, like the height, it is soft because he never did, and the article treats the two kinds differently.

Face Reveal, Visa, and the Move to Orlando

For the first three years of his career, GeorgeNotFound was a voice. His face stayed off camera while his channel grew to millions of subscribers, and the audience knew his laugh before they knew his face. That changed in October 2022, in a week that rearranged his whole life. Dream revealed his face on October 2, 2022, after six years hidden behind the mask. George moved to Orlando, Florida, on the same day, October 2, 2022, to live with Dream and Sapnap. And on October 4, 2022, George posted “I Met Dream In Real Life”, the video of his last days in the UK and his first meeting with Dream in person — a meeting the two of them had been trying to arrange for years, held up by pandemic restrictions and by George’s lack of a US visa.

The visa had been the long obstacle. On September 18, 2022, George announced that his application for a US visa had been accepted, and two weeks later he was in Florida. The three of them moved into the Dream Team house in Orlando, with their gaming rigs ready for streaming, and the trio that had existed as voices on a server became three men sharing a house. George even joked, before the visa came through, that he would need to marry Dream to get a green card — a line that reads as a joke now and read as frustration then, after years of waiting.

The move changed the height debate overnight. Before Orlando, fans had only ever seen George as a Minecraft skin. After it, they saw him standing next to Dream and Sapnap in real rooms, in real clothes, at real heights — and the five-inch gap to Dream and the one-to-two-inch gap to Sapnap became visible facts rather than fan theories. The face reveal did not settle the 5’8″-versus-5’9″ question, because a photo cannot measure an inch. It settled the order, and the order has held ever since.

The 2022 Sidemen Charity Match

On September 24, 2022, a week before the Orlando move, George played in the 2022 Sidemen Charity Match, turning out for the YouTube Allstars against Sidemen FC. He wore the number 404 — a joke number, page not found, for a man called GeorgeNotFound — alongside Chunkz, Niko Omilana, Theo Baker, IShowSpeed, and AnEsonGib. Sidemen FC won 8-7 in a fifteen-goal thriller, and the match raised over £1 million for charity.

George did not score or assist, and his match rating of 5.71 tells the story of a gamer playing football rather than a footballer playing a game. Dream later said George had trained for a week before the event, running a mile every day, and the training showed in effort more than in outcome. The match is worth a section in a height profile for one reason: it is the rare occasion George has been filmed standing next to creators outside the Dream Team, in football kit, on a pitch — and the footage shows what the numbers say. He is average height among a group of young men, neither the tallest nor the shortest on the field, and IShowSpeed’s height, listed at 5’8″ on this site, puts Speed at the same mark as the lower end of George’s range. The two of them shared a team that day, and they would share a height line too.

The charity match also shows the scale of George’s reach beyond Minecraft. The Sidemen do not invite small creators to their charity games, and the Allstars side that day was a roll call of the biggest names on British YouTube. George belonged there on subscriber count alone — 9.8 million and counting — and the invitation was a measure of his standing in the wider creator scene, well beyond the Minecraft corner of it.

Personal Life: What George Keeps Private

George keeps his private life private, and the public record respects that by being thin. He grew up with a sister. He is left-handed. He does not drive and holds no driver’s licence. He lives in Orlando with Dream and Sapnap. Beyond that, the record goes quiet — and this article will not fill the silence with guesses. He has never publicly confirmed a girlfriend or a relationship, and no reliable reporting names a partner, so the article states only what is known: his dating life is not public, and it stays that way by his choice.

He was born on November 1, 1996, which makes him 30 years old in 2026, and the birthday itself has become a small annual event for his audience, who mark it with fan art and the usual jokes. Readers who want the age side of the picture in full — the birthdays, the milestones, the year-by-year timeline — can find it in our sister site’s GeorgeNotFound’s age profile, which covers the same dates from the age angle. The two profiles agree on every date; they simply answer different questions.

The privacy is part of the brand. Dream hid his face for six years; George hid his life, and still does. He streams, he posts, he jokes about his height and his colourblindness, and he goes home to a house he shares with his two oldest friends. The audience knows the voice, the laugh, and the Minecraft skin. The rest is his, and the article leaves it there.

Net Worth and 2026 Status

GeorgeNotFound’s net worth is reported at about $3–8 million in 2026, according to Jitendra.co’s November 2026 reporting — the most careful recent figure in circulation. The honest published spread is wider: older listings such as StreamMentor and TheCityCeleb print about $2–2.5 million, the CreatorStats 2026 model gives $6.4–10.6 million and labels itself low confidence, MoneyProMax prints $15 million, and one outlier site claims $25 million with no credible basis. The money comes from the usual creator mix — YouTube ads on 755 million views, Twitch subscriptions and donations, merchandise, brand sponsorships, and the long tail of the Dream SMP era — and no audited balance sheet exists, so the range is the figure.

The spread has a reason. George’s peak earning years were 2020 and 2021, when the Dream SMP and Manhunt were at their height and Minecraft CPMs were strong; the years since have been steadier and smaller, and a creator whose income peaked five years ago will always attract estimates that disagree about how much of the peak stuck. Jitendra.co’s $3–8 million range fits a creator with roughly 10 million subscribers, huge 2020–2021 peaks, and ongoing merch and brand demand, without pretending every view dollar stayed in his pocket — and this article anchors there rather than on the $25 million outlier or the stale $2 million floor.

In 2026, George is still streaming and still posting, from the Orlando house he shares with Dream and Sapnap, four years after the move that turned an online friendship into a shared life. The channel’s 9.8 million subscribers and the Dream Team’s ongoing podcast and collaborations keep him in the centre of the Minecraft scene, and the height question keeps following him wherever he goes. The answer has not changed since the iPhone measurement, and it is unlikely to: 5’8″–5’9″, average height, one inch of honest disagreement, and a joke about 6’2″ that will outlive them all. Readers who want the wider landscape of creator fortunes can browse the full Celebrity Net Worth archive, where the same reporting standard is applied across the scene.

Frequently Asked Questions About GeorgeNotFound’s Height

How tall is GeorgeNotFound in 2026? GeorgeNotFound is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall (173–175 cm) in 2026. Sources split: Heightline and HeightsBySide say 5’8″, while Wikitubia, TheFamousPeople, and StreamMentor say 5’9″. No verified measurement exists, so the range is the honest answer.

How tall is GeorgeNotFound in cm? GeorgeNotFound is 173–175 cm tall. The 5’8″ listings convert to 173 cm (Heightline, HeightsBySide), and the 5’9″ listings convert to 174–175 cm (Wikitubia says 174 cm; TheFamousPeople and StreamMentor say 175 cm). The spread itself shows how loosely these figures are compiled.

Did Dream really measure GeorgeNotFound with an iPhone? Yes, according to Heightline’s account: Dream measured George with his iPhone while streaming and got 5 feet 8 inches. George jokingly disputed the result by claiming he was 6 feet 2 inches tall. A phone measurement is not a medical one, so this article treats it as evidence rather than proof.

Is GeorgeNotFound really 6’2″? No. The 6’2″ figure is a joke George made himself when disputing Dream’s iPhone measurement of 5’8″. Fans repeated it out of context, and some profile sites picked it up, but no source lists 6’2″ as a real measurement. His reported height is 5’8″–5’9″.

Who is taller, Dream or GeorgeNotFound? Dream is taller by about five inches. Dream is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm), per Guide Net Worth’s Dream height profile, while George is 5’8″–5’9″ (173–175 cm). Sapnap sits between them at 5’10” (178 cm). The gap is visible in every photo of the trio together.

How old is GeorgeNotFound in 2026? GeorgeNotFound is 30 years old in 2026. He was born George Henry Davidson on November 1, 1996, in London, England, and he turned 30 on November 1, 2026. Our sister site CelebAmerica covers his age in full in its GeorgeNotFound age profile.

What is GeorgeNotFound’s net worth in 2026? GeorgeNotFound’s net worth is reported at about $3–8 million in 2026, according to Jitendra.co’s November 2026 reporting. Older listings print about $2–2.5 million, and higher models run to $15 million, so the honest published spread is wide. No audited balance sheet exists.

Where does GeorgeNotFound live in 2026? GeorgeNotFound lives in Orlando, Florida, with Dream and Sapnap. He moved there on October 2, 2022, after his US visa was accepted on September 18, 2022, and the three share the Dream Team house. Before the move he lived in England.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from public sources on November 23, 2026. Height: Heightline, “How Tall is The Youtuber GeorgeNotFound? His Real Height and Age Revealed”; HeightsBySide, “How tall is GeorgeNotFound?” (reviewed September 30, 2026); Wikitubia, “GeorgeNotFound”; TheFamousPeople, “GeorgeNotFound (George Henry Davidson) – Bio, Facts, Family Life”; StreamMentor, “GeorgeNotFound Net Worth”; National Today, “GeorgeNotFound Birthday”; FamousPeopleToday, “GeorgeNotFound Net Worth”; ReverbTimeMag, “How Tall Is GeorgeNotFound”; CelebWAGs, “GeorgeNotFound”; Eklipse blog, “GeorgeNotFound Net Worth, Personal Life, Career”. Biography and career: Wikitubia, “GeorgeNotFound”; Dream Team Wiki, “GeorgeNotFound” and “Banter”; NamuWiki, “GeorgeNotFound”; YugaTech, “Minecraft YouTubers Dream, George finally meet in person” (October 2022); VintageIsTheNewOld, “What is George’s Minecraft name?”. Comparisons: Guide Net Worth, “Dream Height 2026” and “Dream Biography 2026”; Wikitubia, “Sapnap”; MEAWW, “How tall is Dream? Biggest ‘Minecraft’ streamer once revealed SMP members’ heights on YouTube”. Net worth: Jitendra.co, “GeorgeNotFound Net Worth 2026: YT & Twitch” (November 2026); CreatorStats, “GeorgeNotFound Net Worth 2026” (2026 model, low confidence); MoneyProMax, “GeorgeNotFound Net Worth (2026)”; TheCityCeleb, “GeorgeNotFound Biography” (November 2026); youtuber.wiki, “GeorgeNotFound” (channel statistics, November 22, 2026). Internal figures on this site: Guide Net Worth, “Dream Height 2026”, “Dream Biography 2026”, “IShowSpeed Height 2026”, “PewDiePie Height 2026”. All figures are reported or estimated as labelled in the text; where sources disagree, the article shows the range and says why. Corrections: if any figure in this article is shown to be wrong, contact us and we will correct it with a dated note, per our corrections policy.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity net worth, biography, and the business of entertainment for Guide Net Worth. His reporting ties every figure to a named source and a date, and shows the range wherever sources disagree. Read more about our editorial standards on the About Us page.