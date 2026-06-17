Stormy Buonantony: Bio, Age, ESPN Career & Net Worth (2026)

🎙️ Sports Journalist Profile · 2026 Stormy Buonantony is an American sports journalist best known as a sideline reporter for ESPN college football and a studio host for VSIN, the sports-betting network based in Las Vegas. Born July 13, 1992, she built her career from local sidelines to national broadcasts. Here’s her full story — career, education, personal life, and the facts fans search most.

If you’ve watched a college football broadcast and wondered who the sharp, on-the-ground reporter was, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Stormy Buonantony at work. She has become a familiar face on the sidelines and in the studio, covering the sport with the kind of preparation that separates seasoned broadcasters from newcomers.

This profile pulls together what is publicly known about her — her path through sports media, her work with ESPN and VSIN, her time with the Carolina Panthers and the Mountain West Conference, and the personal details fans most often look up. Where information comes from public profiles rather than official statements, it’s noted as such, so you get an accurate picture rather than guesswork.

You’ll also find context that the quick fact-sheets skip: what a sideline reporter actually does, what VSIN is, and how a journalism graduate climbs from in-stadium work to national football coverage.

Stormy Buonantony: Quick Facts

Detail Information Full name Stormy Buonantony Profession Sports journalist / sideline reporter & studio host Born July 13, 1992 (United States) Age 33 (turning 34 in July 2026) Star sign Cancer Known for ESPN college football sideline reporter; VSIN studio host Education San Diego State University (Journalism, 2014) Instagram @ssstormy

Who Is Stormy Buonantony?

Stormy Buonantony is an American sports journalist recognized mainly for her on-air work in football. She reports from the sidelines for ESPN college football and serves as a studio host for VSIN (the Sports Betting Network) in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is reported to be an Emmy Award–winning broadcaster, a credit that reflects years of consistent, high-level work in regional and national sports media.

She also keeps fans updated through her @ssstormy Instagram page, where she shares career milestones and life updates. That direct connection with an audience has become a standard part of modern sports broadcasting, helping reporters build a following beyond the broadcast itself.

Career: From Local Sidelines to National Broadcasts

Buonantony’s career follows a recognizable path in sports media — start local, prove yourself, then move up. Her notable roles include:

ESPN college football — sideline reporter, her most visible national role.

— sideline reporter, her most visible national role. VSIN — studio host for the Las Vegas–based sports-betting network.

— studio host for the Las Vegas–based sports-betting network. Carolina Panthers — in-stadium reporter for two seasons (NFL game-day coverage).

— in-stadium reporter for two seasons (NFL game-day coverage). Mountain West Conference — reporter and host for three years on the conference-owned digital network.

That progression matters. Working an NFL stadium and a conference network sharpens the live, unscripted skills a national sideline role demands — quick interviews, accurate injury updates, and calm reporting under pressure.

What Does a Sideline Reporter Do?

A sideline reporter covers the action from field level, not the broadcast booth. The job includes interviewing coaches and players, relaying injury news, and adding context the cameras can’t capture. It rewards preparation and composure — you’re live, on the field, with little room for error.

What Is VSIN?

VSIN (the Vegas Stats & Information Network) is a media outlet focused on sports betting — odds, analysis, and wagering insight. Hosting there means translating betting data into clear, useful television, a niche that has grown quickly as legal sports betting expanded across the U.S.

Education and Early Career

Buonantony graduated from San Diego State University in 2014 with a major in journalism. That foundation — reporting fundamentals, interviewing, and on-camera training — set up her move into sports broadcasting. Her early professional work with the Mountain West and the Panthers built the live-reporting résumé that national networks look for.

Stormy Buonantony’s Personal Life

Buonantony keeps her personal life relatively low-key, but a few details are public. In August 2022, she announced her engagement to Cristopher Normandt. She has spoken about her family as well, including a sister named Chloe and a brother named J.D.

Beyond those reported milestones, she generally keeps the focus on her work — a common, sensible choice for broadcasters whose public profile centers on their reporting rather than their private lives.

Stormy Buonantony Net Worth: What’s Known

Here’s an honest answer to a common search: Stormy Buonantony’s net worth has not been officially disclosed. Any specific figure you see online is an estimate, not a confirmed number.

For context, sports broadcasters’ earnings vary widely based on market size, network, and experience. Regional reporters typically earn modest salaries early on, while established national on-air talent at major networks can earn substantially more. Without verified financial details, the responsible takeaway is that her income reflects a successful, multi-role broadcasting career rather than a documented total.

Treat any “net worth” figure for Stormy Buonantony as an unverified estimate. She has not publicly shared her finances, and reliable broadcaster salaries are rarely disclosed.

Notable Interviews and Recognition

Part of a sideline reporter’s value is access. In April 2022, Buonantony interviewed football player Kayvon Thibodeaux, a high-profile prospect at the time — the kind of marquee conversation that raises a reporter’s national profile. Her reported Emmy recognition further signals the quality and consistency of her on-air work over the years.

Key Takeaways

Stormy Buonantony is an American sports journalist, best known as an ESPN college football sideline reporter .

is an American sports journalist, best known as an . She is a studio host for VSIN in Las Vegas and is reported to be an Emmy Award winner .

in Las Vegas and is reported to be an . Born July 13, 1992 , she graduated from San Diego State University (Journalism, 2014).

, she graduated from (Journalism, 2014). Earlier roles include the Carolina Panthers (in-stadium reporter) and the Mountain West Conference .

(in-stadium reporter) and the . She got engaged to Cristopher Normandt in 2022; her net worth is not publicly confirmed.

Conclusion

Stormy Buonantony is a clear example of how a focused journalism education and steady, hands-on reporting can build a national broadcasting career. From the Mountain West network and an NFL stadium to ESPN sidelines and the VSIN studio, each role added the live-reporting skill that defines her work today.

For fans, the most reliable picture is the one built on verified facts: a hardworking sports journalist with a strong résumé, a growing audience on @ssstormy, and a private life she shares only in part. Specific figures like net worth remain unconfirmed — but her professional track record speaks clearly enough on its own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Stormy Buonantony? She is an American sports journalist best known as a sideline reporter for ESPN college football and a studio host for VSIN, the sports-betting network in Las Vegas.

How old is Stormy Buonantony? She was born on July 13, 1992, making her 33 years old in 2026 (she turns 34 on July 13, 2026). Her star sign is Cancer.

Where did Stormy Buonantony go to college? She graduated from San Diego State University in 2014 with a major in journalism.

Who is Stormy Buonantony engaged to? In August 2022, she announced her engagement to Cristopher Normandt. She also has a sister named Chloe and a brother named J.D.

What is Stormy Buonantony’s net worth? Her net worth has not been officially disclosed. Any figure online is an unverified estimate. Her income reflects a multi-role sports broadcasting career, but no confirmed total is publicly available.

What teams and networks has she worked with? ESPN college football (sideline reporter), VSIN (studio host), the Carolina Panthers (in-stadium reporter for two seasons), and the Mountain West Conference (reporter and host for three years).

Where can I follow Stormy Buonantony? She shares career and life updates on her Instagram page, @ssstormy.

References & Sources

For verified information on Stormy Buonantony’s work and background:

ESPN — college football broadcast coverage and on-air talent. espn.com VSIN — the Sports Betting Network, programming and hosts. vsin.com San Diego State University — journalism program. sdsu.edu

Last reviewed in 2026. Biographical details are drawn from publicly available profiles and reporting; financial figures are not officially confirmed. This article will be updated as verified information becomes available.