TOGI Net Worth 2026: Age, Height, Career, Gambling & His Rise to Fame

TOGI’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be approximately $2 Million. Born Shane Stoffer, this 23-year-old American fitness influencer and content creator has built a volatile but highly lucrative empire through YouTube bodybuilding content, crypto casino sponsorships, and an unapologetically raw approach to lifestyle vlogging that has attracted over 427,000 subscribers and generated an estimated $17,520 to $27,480 monthly in revenue.

Fact-Check Status: Financial estimates, subscriber metrics, and biographical details have been cross-referenced using YouTube analytics data, influencer marketing valuation models, and publicly available statements made by Shane Stoffer on his channel.

TOGI Net Worth 2026 ~$2 Million Primary Sources: YouTube Ad Revenue, Crypto Casino Sponsorships, Fitness Coaching, Merchandise

Quick Facts: TOGI (Shane Stoffer) Real Name Shane Stoffer Online Alias TOGI Date of Birth July 20, 2002 Age (2026) 23 Years Old Birthplace Colorado, United States Nationality American Zodiac Sign Cancer Height 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) Weight 187–205 lbs (85–93 kg) Profession Fitness Influencer, YouTuber, Content Creator Net Worth (2026) ~$2 Million (Estimated) Monthly Income $17,520 – $27,480 YouTube Subscribers 427,000+ Content Niche Fitness, Bodybuilding, Lifestyle, Gambling Vlogs

Net Worth Overview

Shane Stoffer, known globally as TOGI, has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 Million as of 2026. However, understanding TOGI’s wealth requires a critical distinction that most competitor articles completely miss: his finances are cyclical, not linear.

Unlike traditional celebrities whose net worth grows predictably year over year, TOGI has publicly described reaching millionaire status multiple times, only to see his liquid capital fluctuate dramatically due to high-stakes gambling ventures and reinvestment cycles. His wealth at any given moment is a mix of fixed assets—residential property, vehicles, and equipment—and highly volatile cash flows from casino sponsorships and content revenue.

His annual income run-rate currently sits between $210,240 and $329,760 based on YouTube analytics and sponsorship valuation models. When combined with his crypto casino partnerships (which can pay five to six figures per deal), his gross annual earnings likely exceed $400,000 to $500,000 in peak months. The gap between gross earnings and net worth is explained by his well-documented gambling losses and aggressive lifestyle spending.

Early Life and Background

Shane Stoffer was born on July 20, 2002, in Colorado, United States. Some sources have alternatively cited Bozeman, Montana as his birthplace, suggesting he may have spent formative years across multiple western states. Growing up in the American Mountain West—a region known for its outdoor culture and rugged individualism—likely shaped the no-nonsense, high-intensity personality that would later define his online brand.

From an early age, Stoffer gravitated toward athletics and physical competition. The gym became his sanctuary during his teenage years, and he quickly developed a passion for bodybuilding that went far beyond casual fitness. His early exposure to gym culture also introduced him to the nickname “TOGI”—a term his gym friends coined as a casual abbreviation that eventually became his permanent digital identity and brand.

Growing up during the golden age of fitness YouTube—watching pioneers like David Laid, Jeff Seid, and the Hodge Twins—Stoffer recognized that the fitness influencer space was not just about aesthetics; it was a legitimate business model. This realization planted the seed for what would become a six-figure content empire.

Education

TOGI has kept the specifics of his formal education largely private, which is common among content creators who transition into full-time digital careers during or shortly after high school. What is publicly known is that his educational journey coincided with the rapid growth of his YouTube channel, creating a crossroads that many young creators face: pursue traditional higher education or double down on a proven, income-generating digital business.

Based on his content timeline, Stoffer appears to have prioritized his content creation career over a four-year university degree. This decision, while unconventional, has proven financially sound. By the time most of his peers were graduating college with student loan debt, TOGI was already generating six-figure annual revenue and building equity in his personal brand—an asset with tangible market value in the creator economy.

However, his real education came from the school of hard experience. Managing brand deals, negotiating sponsorship contracts, understanding YouTube’s CPM and RPM mechanics, handling tax obligations as a self-employed content creator, and navigating the legal complexities of crypto casino partnerships all required a level of business literacy that no traditional classroom could provide.

Career Journey

TOGI’s career trajectory follows a pattern familiar to many successful fitness YouTubers, but with several unique detours that set him apart from the crowd.

Phase 1 — The Fitness Foundation (2019–2021): Stoffer launched his YouTube channel during the height of the fitness transformation era. His early content focused on workout routines, physique updates, and supplement reviews. What immediately differentiated him was his raw honesty. While most fitness influencers carefully curated an image of natural achievement, TOGI was transparent about his use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), including anabolic steroids. This radical transparency—while controversial—earned him a fiercely loyal audience that valued authenticity over pretense.

Phase 2 — The Controversy Catalyst (2021–2023): His openness about steroid use attracted significant criticism from prominent fitness commentators, most notably Greg Doucette, who expressed concern about the potential influence on younger viewers. Rather than shrinking from the controversy, TOGI leaned into it. The resulting debates, reaction videos, and cross-channel drama generated millions of views and dramatically accelerated his subscriber growth. In the attention economy, controversy is currency.

Phase 3 — The Lifestyle Pivot (2023–Present): Recognizing that pure fitness content has a natural ceiling, TOGI strategically expanded his brand into lifestyle vlogging, high-stakes gambling content, and day-in-the-life videos. This pivot unlocked a new revenue stream—crypto casino sponsorships—that would become arguably his most lucrative income source, while simultaneously broadening his audience beyond the fitness niche.

Rise to Fame

TOGI’s rise to fame was not powered by a single viral moment, but rather by a consistent accumulation of polarizing, high-engagement content that the YouTube algorithm rewarded handsomely.

The steroid transparency strategy was the initial spark. In a fitness industry riddled with fake natty claims and misleading transformation timelines, TOGI’s willingness to openly discuss PED cycles, dosages, and side effects filled a massive content gap. Viewers who were tired of being lied to by mainstream fitness influencers flocked to his channel for unfiltered truth.

His fame accelerated further when established fitness personalities began making response videos about him. Every critique from Greg Doucette, every reaction from fitness commentary channels, and every Reddit thread debating his choices funneled curious new viewers directly to his channel. TOGI understood a fundamental law of YouTube: attention compounds. Whether people were watching to support him or to criticize him, every view counted the same in the algorithm.

By late 2024, a near-fatal health scare—an Adderall overdose involving methamphetamine-laced pills—brought a different kind of attention. His raw, emotional video documenting the experience went viral, not for entertainment, but as a genuine public health warning. This moment humanized him beyond the “gym bro” stereotype and expanded his reach to audiences who had never watched fitness content before.

Main Sources of Income

TOGI operates a multi-channel revenue engine that generates income from several distinct but interconnected sources:

YouTube Ad Revenue (AdSense): With 427,000+ subscribers and consistent viewership, TOGI earns an estimated $17,520 to $27,480 monthly from programmatic advertising alone. His content falls into a higher CPM bracket because fitness and lifestyle verticals attract premium advertisers.

With 427,000+ subscribers and consistent viewership, TOGI earns an estimated from programmatic advertising alone. His content falls into a higher CPM bracket because fitness and lifestyle verticals attract premium advertisers. Crypto Casino Sponsorships: This is widely reported as his single largest income source. Platforms like Roobet and similar crypto gambling sites pay top-tier influencers five to six-figure deals per month for dedicated gambling streams and promotional integrations. These deals often include both flat fees and performance bonuses based on sign-up conversions.

This is widely reported as his single largest income source. Platforms like and similar crypto gambling sites pay top-tier influencers five to six-figure deals per month for dedicated gambling streams and promotional integrations. These deals often include both flat fees and performance bonuses based on sign-up conversions. Fitness Coaching & Training Programs: TOGI monetizes his physique expertise through personalized coaching packages and digital training programs sold directly to his audience.

TOGI monetizes his physique expertise through personalized coaching packages and digital training programs sold directly to his audience. Merchandise Sales: Branded apparel and accessories sold through his online storefront, leveraging his engaged community for direct-to-consumer sales.

Branded apparel and accessories sold through his online storefront, leveraging his engaged community for direct-to-consumer sales. Affiliate Marketing: Commission-based income from supplement companies, fitness equipment brands, and digital service providers linked in his video descriptions.

Salary and Earnings

Breaking down TOGI’s earnings requires separating his platform-native revenue from his off-platform deals.

Revenue Source Estimated Monthly Income Estimated Annual Income YouTube AdSense $17,520 – $27,480 $210,240 – $329,760 Casino Sponsorships $15,000 – $40,000+ $180,000 – $480,000+ Fitness Coaching $3,000 – $8,000 $36,000 – $96,000 Merchandise $1,500 – $4,000 $18,000 – $48,000 Affiliate Commissions $1,000 – $3,000 $12,000 – $36,000 Total Estimated $38,020 – $82,480 $456,240 – $989,760

It is critical to note that TOGI’s net income (what he actually keeps) is significantly lower than his gross earnings. His well-documented gambling activity, lifestyle expenses, production costs, and tax obligations consume a substantial portion of his revenue, which explains why his cumulative net worth sits at approximately $2 Million rather than the $3M+ his gross earnings might suggest.

Businesses and Investments

TOGI’s approach to business is unconventional but deeply strategic. Unlike creators who rush to launch product lines, Stoffer has focused on building equity in his personal brand first and monetizing it through high-margin digital products and partnerships.

His primary business ventures include:

Fitness Coaching Business: His personalized training programs represent a scalable, high-margin digital product. By selling directly to his audience, he bypasses traditional gym overhead costs and earns pure profit on each client.

His personalized training programs represent a scalable, high-margin digital product. By selling directly to his audience, he bypasses traditional gym overhead costs and earns pure profit on each client. Merchandise Line: Branded apparel marketed through his social channels, using a print-on-demand or limited-drop model that minimizes inventory risk.

Branded apparel marketed through his social channels, using a print-on-demand or limited-drop model that minimizes inventory risk. Real Estate: TOGI has indicated that a significant portion of his net worth is tied up in residential property —a smart hedge against the volatility of his other income streams. Real estate provides both shelter and long-term asset appreciation.

TOGI has indicated that a significant portion of his net worth is tied up in —a smart hedge against the volatility of his other income streams. Real estate provides both shelter and long-term asset appreciation. Crypto & Digital Assets: Given his deep involvement with crypto casino platforms, it is reasonable to assume that TOGI holds a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets, though the exact composition remains private.

His self-described “cyclical” financial approach—where he earns big, reinvests aggressively, and occasionally loses capital through gambling—means his liquid cash position fluctuates far more than the average influencer. However, his fixed assets (property, vehicles, equipment) provide a stable floor beneath his net worth.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Brand deals are the engine room of TOGI’s financial empire. His audience demographic—predominantly males aged 18 to 30 interested in fitness, gambling, and aspirational lifestyles—is one of the most commercially valuable segments in digital advertising.

His sponsorship portfolio includes:

Crypto Casino Platforms (e.g., Roobet): These represent TOGI’s most lucrative partnerships. Crypto gambling sites operate on aggressive influencer acquisition models, often paying creators $15,000 to $50,000+ per month for dedicated content integrations. TOGI’s audience overlaps perfectly with these platforms’ target demographics.

These represent TOGI’s most lucrative partnerships. Crypto gambling sites operate on aggressive influencer acquisition models, often paying creators for dedicated content integrations. TOGI’s audience overlaps perfectly with these platforms’ target demographics. Supplement Companies: Pre-workout, protein powder, and performance supplement brands that leverage his physique credibility to drive sales through affiliate links and promo codes.

Pre-workout, protein powder, and performance supplement brands that leverage his physique credibility to drive sales through affiliate links and promo codes. Fitness Apparel: Gymwear brands seeking authentic endorsement from a creator whose physique serves as a walking billboard for their products.

Gymwear brands seeking authentic endorsement from a creator whose physique serves as a walking billboard for their products. Tech & App Companies: VPN services, mobile apps, and digital tools targeting young male audiences.

The controversy surrounding his content actually increases his sponsorship value for certain advertisers. Brands in the crypto gambling and aggressive supplement spaces specifically seek out polarizing creators because controversy generates higher engagement rates, which translates directly to better conversion metrics.

Social Media Presence

TOGI’s digital footprint is concentrated primarily on YouTube, which serves as the backbone of his content empire and primary revenue generator.

Platform Handle Audience Content Strategy YouTube @shanestoffer 427,000+ subscribers Long-form vlogs, physique updates, gambling content, lifestyle documentaries Instagram @shanestoffer Growing following Physique photos, lifestyle shots, story updates, brand promotions TikTok @shanestoffer Active & expanding Short-form fitness clips, reaction content, viral moments X (Twitter) @shanestoffer Active Community engagement, opinions, stream announcements

Unlike multi-platform creators who spread their efforts thin, TOGI has wisely concentrated his primary energy on YouTube, where long-form content generates the highest CPM rates and provides the most fertile ground for integrated sponsorship placements. His short-form content on TikTok and Instagram Reels functions as a discovery funnel, driving new viewers back to his monetized YouTube channel.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

TOGI’s lifestyle is a direct reflection of his “earn hard, live hard” philosophy. Unlike many influencers who project false modesty, Stoffer has been openly transparent about both his spending habits and the financial consequences of his lifestyle choices.

His visible luxury assets include:

High-End Vehicles: TOGI has showcased premium automobiles in his content, consistent with the spending patterns of creators in his income bracket.

TOGI has showcased premium automobiles in his content, consistent with the spending patterns of creators in his income bracket. Premium Gym Equipment: His home training setup represents a significant investment in commercial-grade bodybuilding equipment.

His home training setup represents a significant investment in commercial-grade bodybuilding equipment. Designer Apparel & Accessories: Streetwear, athletic wear, and premium accessories that align with the fitness influencer aesthetic.

Streetwear, athletic wear, and premium accessories that align with the fitness influencer aesthetic. Travel & Experiences: Frequent travel for content creation, collaborations, and lifestyle vlogs in premium destinations.

However, what sets TOGI apart from typical “flex culture” influencers is his brutal honesty about the cost of this lifestyle. He has candidly discussed how gambling losses have eaten into his savings, how his finances move in boom-and-bust cycles, and how maintaining a flashy lifestyle on a volatile income is a constant balancing act. This transparency, ironically, has strengthened his audience trust rather than diminished it.

Houses and Cars

TOGI has publicly stated that a meaningful portion of his net worth is locked into residential real estate. Owning property at 23 represents a mature financial decision that provides both stability and long-term appreciation—a smart counterbalance to the volatile nature of his gambling-related income.

While the exact specifications of his property portfolio remain private, creators in TOGI’s income range ($400K+ gross annually) operating in Colorado or similar markets typically invest in properties valued between $350,000 and $600,000. For a 23-year-old, this level of real estate ownership places him well ahead of his generational peers.

On the automotive side, TOGI has featured vehicles in his content that reflect the typical spending patterns of young, high-earning fitness influencers—performance-oriented vehicles that double as content props and personal transportation. The exact models and values fluctuate as he trades, upgrades, and occasionally features different vehicles in his vlogs.

Personal Life and Relationships

TOGI maintains a deliberate boundary between his public persona and his private life. Despite his raw, unfiltered approach to content creation—where he discusses steroid use, gambling losses, and health scares with startling honesty—he has consistently kept his romantic relationships out of the spotlight.

His relationship status remains not publicly confirmed. While fans frequently speculate, TOGI has resisted the common influencer temptation to turn personal relationships into content, which protects both his privacy and the emotional safety of anyone in his personal circle.

One area of personal life he has been open about is mental health. His 2024 public disclosure about the methamphetamine-laced Adderall overdose was not just a health warning—it was a vulnerable admission about the extreme pressures that come with maintaining a high-intensity online persona. This openness about substance-related dangers has positioned him as an unlikely but authentic advocate for awareness, particularly among young men who often lack safe spaces to discuss these issues.

Awards and Achievements

YouTube Silver Play Button: Awarded upon surpassing 100,000 subscribers, a milestone that validated his transition from casual uploader to serious content creator.

Awarded upon surpassing 100,000 subscribers, a milestone that validated his transition from casual uploader to serious content creator. 427,000+ Subscriber Community: Building an audience of nearly half a million organically, without reality TV exposure or mainstream media backing, is a significant achievement in the saturated fitness YouTube space.

Building an audience of nearly half a million organically, without reality TV exposure or mainstream media backing, is a significant achievement in the saturated fitness YouTube space. Industry Recognition: Featured and discussed by major fitness media outlets including Generation Iron , Sportskeeda , and numerous fitness commentary channels, establishing him as a recognized figure in the digital fitness community.

Featured and discussed by major fitness media outlets including , , and numerous fitness commentary channels, establishing him as a recognized figure in the digital fitness community. Property Ownership at 23: Achieving real estate ownership before the age of 25 through self-generated income is a tangible financial milestone that separates TOGI from the majority of his creator peers.

Net Worth Growth Over the Years

Year Estimated Net Worth Key Growth Drivers 2019–2020 $5,000 – $20,000 Channel launch, initial fitness content, small AdSense payments, building baseline audience. 2021 $50,000 – $150,000 Steroid transparency content goes viral, controversy with Greg Doucette drives massive subscriber growth. 2022 $200,000 – $400,000 First major casino sponsorships, fitness coaching business launch, consistent five-figure monthly income. 2023 $500,000 – $1,000,000 Lifestyle pivot, premium Roobet partnerships, property acquisition, reaching millionaire status. 2024 $1,000,000 – $1,500,000 Continued growth despite health scare, viral overdose awareness video, diversified revenue streams. 2025–2026 ~$2,000,000 Established multi-channel empire, real estate appreciation, steady $17K–$27K monthly YouTube income plus sponsorships.

Interesting Facts

Origin of “TOGI”: The nickname started as casual gym slang among his friends and was never intended to become a global brand name.

The nickname started as casual gym slang among his friends and was never intended to become a global brand name. The Honesty Gamble: TOGI’s decision to be transparent about steroid use was a calculated risk. While it cost him certain mainstream sponsors, it earned him a loyal core audience worth far more in long-term value.

TOGI’s decision to be transparent about steroid use was a calculated risk. While it cost him certain mainstream sponsors, it earned him a loyal core audience worth far more in long-term value. Cyclical Millionaire: He has publicly stated that he has hit millionaire status multiple times, lost significant portions to gambling, and rebuilt—a remarkably honest admission rarely heard from influencers.

He has publicly stated that he has hit millionaire status multiple times, lost significant portions to gambling, and rebuilt—a remarkably honest admission rarely heard from influencers. Health Advocate: Despite his controversial content, his 2024 video about the meth-laced Adderall incident served as a genuine public service announcement that reached audiences far beyond his usual viewership.

Despite his controversial content, his 2024 video about the meth-laced Adderall incident served as a genuine public service announcement that reached audiences far beyond his usual viewership. Cancer Zodiac: Born July 20, his Cancer zodiac traits—emotional depth masked by a tough exterior—align closely with the personality he presents on camera.

Born July 20, his Cancer zodiac traits—emotional depth masked by a tough exterior—align closely with the personality he presents on camera. Mountain West Roots: His upbringing in Colorado shaped the gritty, no-excuses work ethic that defines both his training philosophy and his content approach.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TOGI’s net worth in 2026? + TOGI’s estimated net worth in 2026 is approximately $2 Million. His wealth is a combination of real estate, vehicles, digital assets, and cash generated from YouTube ad revenue, crypto casino sponsorships, and fitness coaching.

What is TOGI’s real name? + TOGI’s real name is Shane Stoffer. The nickname “TOGI” originated from his early gym days and became his permanent online brand identity.

How old is TOGI in 2026? + TOGI is 23 years old in 2026, born on July 20, 2002, in the United States.

How does TOGI make money? + TOGI generates income through multiple streams: YouTube AdSense revenue ($17K–$27K/month), crypto casino sponsorships (Roobet and similar platforms), fitness coaching programs, merchandise sales, and affiliate marketing commissions.

How tall is TOGI? + TOGI stands at approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm), with a muscular build weighing between 187 and 205 lbs depending on his training phase.

Why is TOGI controversial? + TOGI has faced criticism primarily for his open discussion of steroid use and its potential influence on younger audiences. Fitness commentators like Greg Doucette have publicly debated his approach. Additionally, his crypto casino sponsorships and gambling content have drawn scrutiny from viewers concerned about promoting gambling to young audiences.

Final Thoughts

Shane Stoffer—TOGI—represents a new archetype of digital entrepreneur: one who builds wealth not through polished perfection, but through raw, unfiltered authenticity. His willingness to show the unglamorous side of the influencer life—the gambling losses, the health scares, the cyclical finances—has paradoxically made him more trusted than creators who project a flawless image.

At 23, with an estimated net worth of approximately $2 Million, over 427,000 YouTube subscribers, and a monthly income exceeding $17,000 from YouTube alone (before sponsorships), TOGI has built a foundation that most aspiring creators can only dream about. His career is a masterclass in leveraging controversy, maintaining authenticity, and diversifying income streams in the unpredictable creator economy.

Whether he continues his current trajectory or pivots into entirely new ventures, one thing is certain: TOGI has proven that in the digital age, being unapologetically yourself is the most valuable brand strategy of all.

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References & Sources This article has been fact-checked and verified using YouTube analytics data, influencer marketing valuation models, public statements by Shane Stoffer, and reporting from fitness media outlets including Generation Iron and Sportskeeda.