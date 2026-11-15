Valkyrae Age 2026: How Old Is Valkyrae?

Valkyrae is 34 years old in 2026. Born January 8, 1992, the 100 Thieves co-owner went from a GameStop job to streaming stardom — here is her full age timeline.

Last updated: November 15, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Valkyrae is 34 years old in 2026. Her real name is Rachell Marie Hofstetter, and she was born on January 8, 1992, in Moses Lake, Washington. She turned 34 on January 8, 2026, and she will turn 35 on January 8, 2027. The date of birth comes from Wikipedia’s sourced biography and lines up with her own words on stream — she has celebrated her birthday live, on camera, for years, so there is no dispute about it here.

If you have seen a site that still lists her as 33, that page is out of date. Plenty of streamer bio pages were written in 2024 or early 2025 and never updated, and the age on them froze at the year they were published. The arithmetic is simple: January 8, 1992 to January 8, 2026 is exactly 34 years, and she has now been streaming for 11 of them — a career that started when she was 23, working at GameStop and attending community college, and now includes co-ownership of 100 Thieves, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honour, and an estimated $10 million net worth.

This is the full age story: the year-by-year timeline from Moses Lake to the top of streaming, the 2018 breakthrough, the YouTube deal and the return to Twitch, the retirement rumour that went viral in March 2026 and what she actually said, and how her age compares with the other streamers she came up alongside.

Quick Facts Full Name Rachell Marie Hofstetter Known As Valkyrae (also “Rae”) Born January 8, 1992, Moses Lake, Washington, U.S. Age in 2026 34 years old (turns 35 on January 8, 2027) Zodiac Sign Capricorn Height 5 ft 3 in (160 cm) Heritage Filipino and German descent Started Streaming 2015, age 23 (Twitch) Role Streamer, YouTuber, co-owner of 100 Thieves, founder of Hihi Studios Audience About 4 million YouTube subscribers; about 1.6 million Twitch followers Net Worth (2026) Estimated $10 million (range $4M–$15M) Awards Content Creator of the Year, The Game Awards 2020; Forbes 30 Under 30 (2022) Relationship Status Single (reported 2026); keeps her dating life private Home Los Angeles, California

How This Age Was Verified The birth date — January 8, 1992 — is confirmed by Wikipedia’s sourced biography of Valkyrae (last updated July 4, 2026), by her own birthday streams, and by the age timelines in independent profiles including TheCityCeleb and BoredPanda, which both list her as 34 in 2026. The age is not an estimate: it is arithmetic from a settled birth date, and the only reason some pages still say 33 is that they were written before her January 2026 birthday and never updated. Every age in this article is calculated from January 8, 1992, and every career milestone is dated to the year it happened, so the age at each step can be checked. Her net-worth figure ($10 million, range $4M–$15M) comes from our own Valkyrae net worth profile, and her height (5 ft 3 in) from our Valkyrae height profile.

Valkyrae in 2026 — 34 years old, 100 Thieves co-owner, streaming for 11 years. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Valkyrae in 2026?

Valkyrae is 34 years old as of November 2026. She was born on January 8, 1992, which makes the maths straightforward: she turned 30 in January 2022, 31 in January 2023, 32 in January 2024, 33 in January 2025, and 34 in January 2026. She will turn 35 on January 8, 2027 — 58 days from the day this article was published, by one birthday tracker’s count.

The confusion online has a simple cause. Valkyrae spent her early streaming years on Twitch, then moved to YouTube for five years, then returned to Twitch in January 2025 — and each move produced a fresh wave of profile pages, many of them written in a hurry and dated to the year of the move. A page written in 2024 says 32. A page written in early 2025 says 33. Neither is wrong about the year it was written; both are wrong now. The only number that matters is the birth date, and it has not changed since 1992.

Year Age on January 8 What Happened 2015 23 Began streaming on Twitch 2018 26 Fortnite breakthrough; joined 100 Thieves 2020 28 Signed exclusive YouTube contract; won Content Creator of the Year 2021 29 Became co-owner of 100 Thieves 2022 30 Forbes 30 Under 30 (games category) 2024 32 Founded Hihi Studios 2025 33 Returned to Twitch on 10th streaming anniversary 2026 34 Retirement rumour denied in March; still streaming 2027 35 Birthday on January 8, 2027

Early Life in Moses Lake

Rachell Marie Hofstetter was born on January 8, 1992, to Marie Loyao and Richard Hofstetter, and grew up in Moses Lake, Washington — a small city in the high desert of central Washington, a long way from the Los Angeles studios where she works now. She is of Filipino and German descent, and she grew up with three brothers and one younger sister in a working-class household where her mother encouraged the gaming habit that would become her career.

She has told the story herself, more than once, on stream: she was six years old, at a babysitter’s house, when she first picked up a controller — and she never stopped. “I was 6 years old. I was at a babysitter’s house… I just got addicted ever since. Just never stopped,” she said. It is the kind of origin story that sounds made up until you hear how many times she has told it the same way. Gaming was not a phase or a hobby she picked up as a teenager. It was the thing she did from childhood, through school, and into her first job — at GameStop, while she attended community college, selling the games she spent her evenings playing.

Nothing about that background predicted a media career. Moses Lake is not a place people move to for the entertainment industry, and a GameStop job is not a launchpad. What it gave her was something rarer: a decade of playing games before anyone was watching, and the habit of talking to a chat while she played them. By the time she started streaming in 2015, at 23, she had been gaming for 17 years. The camera was the only new part.

The Streaming Breakthrough at 26

Valkyrae began streaming on Twitch in 2015, after building an Instagram following that gave her a first audience to bring with her. The early years were slow — three years of steady growth, mostly playing the games she loved, with no viral moment to point to. The breakthrough came in 2018, when Fortnite took over gaming and she rode it the way the best streamers ride a wave: she was good at the game, she was fun to watch, and she was there every day. She was 26.

October 2018 changed everything. 100 Thieves, the esports and lifestyle organisation founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, signed her as its first female content creator. It was a landmark hire for both sides: for 100 Thieves, the first woman on a roster that had been all men; for Valkyrae, a salary, a team, and a brand that made her legible to sponsors who had never taken a female streamer seriously. Valkyrae’s biography traces that move in detail — it is the hinge her whole career turns on, the moment streaming stopped being a job she did alone in a room and became a business with a logo on it.

2015–2018: three years of steady Twitch growth, then the Fortnite breakthrough at 26 that took Valkyrae from a GameStop employee to 100 Thieves’ first female creator. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The two years that followed were the fastest of her life. In 2020, at 28, she signed an exclusive contract with YouTube — one of the biggest streaming deals of the year — and in December she won Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards, the first woman to take the award. The YouTube move doubled her audience and tripled her income, and it put her in a different category of creator entirely: not a Twitch streamer with a YouTube channel, but a platform-defining star whose contract was news in itself.

YouTube, 100 Thieves Co-Ownership and Forbes

In 2021, at 29, Valkyrae became a co-owner of 100 Thieves — the step that turned her from an employee of the organisation into a part-owner of it. It was the most important financial move of her career, and the one that explains the shape of her net worth: the equity in 100 Thieves is worth more than any single streaming contract, and it is the asset that keeps paying whether or not she is live. The next year, at 30, she was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the games category — the establishment’s stamp on a career that had started in a GameStop in Moses Lake.

The YouTube years, from 2020 to 2025, were also the years she built the second half of her business. She founded Hihi Studios, her own media company, announced in 2024, and she grew her audience to about 4 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million Twitch followers. The numbers are the least interesting part. What matters is the shape of the career: she spent her twenties becoming famous, and she spent her early thirties buying the things that make fame durable — equity, a company, and a brand that does not depend on her being on camera every day.

December 2020: at 28, Valkyrae won Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards — the first woman to take the award. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Return to Twitch at 33

On January 8, 2025 — her 33rd birthday, and the 10th anniversary of her first stream — Valkyrae returned to Twitch. Her exclusive YouTube contract had expired, and she chose to go home to the platform where she started. The timing was deliberate: a decade of streaming, celebrated on the day she turned 33, with the audience that had been with her from the beginning. She has said the move was about the community — the Twitch chat, the long-running jokes, the viewers who had watched her grow up on camera.

The return also marked a shift in how she talks about her career. A streamer who starts at 23 and is still going at 33 has outlasted most of her generation, and Valkyrae knows it. The streamers who broke out with her in 2018 — the Fortnite wave, the Among Us wave of 2020 — have mostly slowed down, moved on, or burned out. She is still there, still live most days, still the biggest female streamer in the English-speaking world. The return to Twitch was not a step back. It was a statement that the platform she started on is still the one she wants to be on, at 33 and beyond.

The 2026 Retirement Rumour — What She Actually Said

On March 18, 2026, a post on X went viral claiming Valkyrae was “slowly” announcing her retirement from streaming after turning 34 and wanting “to experience life more.” The post, by the account @yoxics, passed 3.7 million views. The clip it contained was from her January 14 stream — two months old by the time it circulated — in which she said: “Now, as a freshly 34-year-old, it’s probably time after 11 years of streaming, I should probably do more real-life stuff.”

She denied it the same day, on X, in her own voice: “why does this have 23k likes im not retiring! im still here yall LOL im alive! Im very lucky and grateful to do what i do.. I’m happy doing it and much more.” The distinction matters, and it is the whole story of the rumour: she was talking about balance — doing more real-life things alongside streaming, after 11 years of a schedule that had consumed her twenties — and the internet heard retirement. She is not retiring. She said so, in public, on the same day the rumour started. What she is doing, at 34, is what a lot of people do at 34: rebalancing a life that has been all work for a decade, without walking away from the work itself.

Valkyrae’s Net Worth at 34

The age question and the money question travel together, and the money answer is settled: Valkyrae’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $10 million, inside a range of $4 million to $15 million, built on three YouTube deals, her 100 Thieves equity and her Hihi Studios company. It is a fortune that looks very different from the fortunes of the streamers she is usually compared with, because the equity is the largest piece of it — and equity is the piece that does not disappear when the streaming slows down.

The age matters to the money in one specific way: she got the equity young. She became a co-owner of 100 Thieves at 29, an age when most streamers are still negotiating their next platform contract. The five years since — 30, 31, 32, 33, 34 — have been the years the equity compounded, while the streaming income stayed high. A streamer who is 34 and owns a piece of her own company is in a different position from a streamer who is 34 and rents an audience from a platform. That is the real answer to why her age gets asked so often: people want to know how long she has been doing this, and the answer — 11 years, since 23 — is the reason the money is what it is.

How Tall Is Valkyrae?

The second-most asked question about Valkyrae, after her age, is her height — and it has its own answer: she is 5 ft 3 in (160 cm) tall. Valkyrae’s height on this site traces every claim to its source, and the CelebAmerica profile of Valkyrae’s height reaches the same figure from its own reporting. At 5 ft 3 in and 34 years old, she is shorter than most of the male streamers she collaborates with and younger than most of the organisation owners she sits beside — two facts that have never seemed to bother her, and that her audience has never made much of either.

Personal Life and Relationships

Valkyrae keeps her dating life private, and the public record in 2026 lists her as single. She was previously in a long-term public relationship with fellow streamer Michael “Sonii” Sherman, which ended in 2021, and she has not spoken publicly about a partner since. It is a boundary she has held for five years, and it is worth respecting: the stream is the product, and the private life is not for sale.

What she does share is the family she grew up in. Her mother, Marie Loyao, encouraged the gaming habit from the start — the babysitter’s house, the first controller, the addiction that never stopped. Her father, Richard Hofstetter, and her three brothers and younger sister mostly stay out of the public eye, which is how she prefers it. She lives in Los Angeles now, where 100 Thieves and Hihi Studios are based, a long way from Moses Lake — and a long way, in every sense, from the GameStop counter where she worked at 23.

Valkyrae vs Other Streamers Her Age

Age is the wrong way to rank streamers — the audience does not care how old you are, and the algorithm cares less — but it is a useful way to see how unusual Valkyrae’s career is. She started at 23, broke through at 26, and became a co-owner at 29. Most of the streamers she is compared with started younger, broke through later, or never made the jump from talent to owner at all.

Streamer Born Age (Nov 2026) Known For Valkyrae Jan 8, 1992 34 100 Thieves co-owner, Hihi Studios Ninja Jun 5, 1991 35 Fortnite superstar, Mixer deal Pokimane May 14, 1996 30 Twitch’s biggest female streamer before Rae xQc Nov 12, 1995 31 Kick deal, former Overwatch pro s1mple Oct 2, 1997 29 CS2 legend, Natus Vincere TenZ May 5, 2001 25 Valorant star, Sentinels

The comparison that matters most is the one with Pokimane’s age — the other great female streamer of the same era, four years younger, who built her career on Twitch while Valkyrae built hers across platforms. Ninja’s age tells the Fortnite story from the other side: a year older than Valkyrae, the biggest name of the 2018 wave, whose Mixer deal is the cautionary tale every streamer of her generation knows by heart. xQc’s age and TenZ’s age show the two poles of the generation after her — the variety streamer and the esports pro — and the gap between them and Valkyrae is the gap between talent and ownership. She is the only one of the six who owns a piece of the company she works for. Readers who want the wider picture can browse the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site.

Career Timeline: Age by Age

Year Age What Happened 1992 0 Born January 8, Moses Lake, Washington 1998 6 Started gaming at a babysitter’s house 2015 23 Began streaming on Twitch after building an Instagram following; working at GameStop 2018 26 Fortnite breakthrough; joined 100 Thieves as first female content creator (October) 2020 28 Signed exclusive YouTube contract; Content Creator of the Year, The Game Awards 2021 29 Became co-owner of 100 Thieves 2022 30 Forbes 30 Under 30 (games category) 2024 32 Founded Hihi Studios 2025 33 Returned to Twitch on January 8 — 10th streaming anniversary and 33rd birthday 2026 34 Retirement rumour went viral in March; denied it the same day; still streaming

What Comes Next at 35

Valkyrae turns 35 on January 8, 2027, and the question she will face is the one every streamer faces in their mid-thirties: how long can a career built on being live every day actually last? Her own answer, so far, has been to build the things that outlast the stream. Hihi Studios is a media company, not a channel. The 100 Thieves equity is an asset, not a contract. The audience — about 4 million on YouTube, 1.6 million on Twitch — is a community, not a number.

The January 2026 stream said it plainly: after 11 years, it is probably time to do more real-life stuff. That is not a retirement announcement. It is a 34-year-old saying what 34-year-olds say when they have spent their entire adult life working in public — that the balance needs to shift a little, that the stream will still be there, and that the life around it deserves more of her time. She has been gaming since she was six. She has been streaming since she was 23. At 35, she will still be doing both — just, maybe, on a schedule she chooses rather than one the algorithm chooses for her.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from live sources in November 2026. The birth date (January 8, 1992, Moses Lake, Washington) and family details come from Wikipedia (last updated July 4, 2026); the age and timeline are confirmed by TheCityCeleb, BoredPanda and TheCelebWiki, all listing her as 34 in 2026. The career milestones (streaming start 2015, Fortnite breakthrough and 100 Thieves signing October 2018, YouTube contract 2020, co-ownership 2021, Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2022, Twitch return January 8, 2025) come from Wikipedia and the Paths career timeline; the Game Awards 2020 honour and the Hihi Studios founding come from standard reporting cross-checked against our own Valkyrae biography. The retirement rumour (March 18, 2026, @yoxics post, 3.7 million views, January 14 clip) and her same-day denial come from SVG (April 2, 2026) and BharatHorizon. The net-worth figure ($10 million, range $4M–$15M) and the height (5 ft 3 in) come from our own Valkyrae net worth and Valkyrae height profiles. Ages are calculated from January 8, 1992 throughout. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Valkyrae in 2026? Valkyrae is 34 years old in 2026. She was born on January 8, 1992, in Moses Lake, Washington, and turned 34 on January 8, 2026. She will turn 35 on January 8, 2027.

When is Valkyrae’s birthday? Valkyrae’s birthday is January 8. She was born on January 8, 1992, which makes her a Capricorn. She celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 8, 2025 — the same day she returned to Twitch for her 10th streaming anniversary.

How old was Valkyrae when she started streaming? Valkyrae was 23 years old when she started streaming on Twitch in 2015. Before that she worked at GameStop while attending community college, and she had been gaming since she was six years old.

Is Valkyrae retiring from streaming? No. A viral X post in March 2026 claimed she was slowly retiring, based on a two-month-old clip in which she said that as a freshly 34-year-old she should “probably do more real-life stuff” after 11 years of streaming. She denied it the same day on X, saying “im not retiring! im still here yall LOL” — she was talking about work-life balance, not quitting.

How old was Valkyrae when she joined 100 Thieves? Valkyrae was 26 when she joined 100 Thieves in October 2018, as the organisation’s first female content creator. She became a co-owner of 100 Thieves three years later, in 2021, at the age of 29.

What is Valkyrae’s net worth at 34? Valkyrae’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $10 million, inside a range of $4 million to $15 million, according to our own Valkyrae net worth profile. It is built on her YouTube deals, her equity as co-owner of 100 Thieves, and her Hihi Studios media company.

How tall is Valkyrae? Valkyrae is 5 ft 3 in (160 cm) tall. Her full height profile is covered in our Valkyrae height article on this site, and CelebAmerica’s Valkyrae height profile reaches the same figure.

Who is older, Valkyrae or Pokimane? Valkyrae is older. Valkyrae was born on January 8, 1992, and is 34 in 2026, while Pokimane was born on May 14, 1996, and is 30. Valkyrae started streaming in 2015, a year before Pokimane’s breakout, and both are among the most successful female streamers of their generation.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.