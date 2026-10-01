Adrian Peterson Net Worth 2026: $1–3 Million — Earnings, Debt & the $12M Judgment

Adrian Peterson net worth 2026: estimated at $1-3 million. We trace the $103.2M career earnings, the $12.5M debt judgments, and the September 2026 asset-turnover order.

Last updated: September 30, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Adrian Peterson’s net worth is estimated at $1–3 million in 2026, anchored at about $1 million. The number surprises people because he earned $103.2 million on the field — more than any running back in NFL history. The gap between those two figures is the real story of this profile: unpaid loans, court judgments, and legal fees that have trailed him since 2016.

The freshest development came in September 2026, when a Houston judge ordered Peterson to turn over personal assets so a court-appointed receiver can sell them toward a debt that has ballooned past $12 million. That order is the backdrop for every estimate you’ll see quoted this year.

Below is the full math — the earnings, the contracts, the judgments, and an honest explanation of why the trackers disagree with each other.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $1–3 million (estimated) Full Name Adrian Lewis Peterson Born March 21, 1985, Palestine, Texas (age 41) Profession Former NFL running back Nationality American Wealth Sources NFL salaries ($103.2M career), endorsements (Adidas, Verizon) Last Updated September 30, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Adrian Peterson has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Adrian Peterson’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Short Answer: style=”border-bottom:2px solid #c9a227;padding-bottom:10px;margin-top:2.2em;scroll-margin-top:90px;”–3 Million

Celebrity Net Worth puts Peterson at $1 million, and that is the figure most serious trackers converge on. Sportskeeda cites the same number; networth202’s 2026 update agrees. Playersbio’s older $4 million figure sets a reasonable ceiling, which is why we publish a $1–3 million range rather than a single point.

Two figures floating around deserve to be discarded. Celebsmoney’s $30 million is a template page that never mentions the debt judgments — it reads like it was written in 2015. One aggregator even lists negative $4 million, which is arithmetic nonsense, not analysis. When a tracker ignores $12 million in court-ordered debt, its number isn’t conservative or aggressive. It’s uninformed.

Career Earnings: 3.2 Million on the Field

Spotrac’s career cash-earnings ledger puts Peterson at $103,215,972 across 15 seasons and seven teams — the highest total of any running back in NFL history. Ezekiel Elliott sits second at roughly $70.6 million, more than $30 million behind. The year-by-year breakdown:

Season Team Cash earned Running total 2007 Vikings $6,990,000 $6,990,000 2008 Vikings $8,145,000 $15,135,000 2009 Vikings $755,000 $15,890,000 2010 Vikings $3,640,000 $19,530,000 2011 Vikings $20,500,000 $40,030,000 2012 Vikings $8,250,000 $48,280,000 2013 Vikings $11,500,000 $59,780,000 2014 Vikings* $9,926,471 $69,706,471 2015 Vikings $13,000,000 $82,706,471 2016 Vikings $12,001,848 $94,708,319 2017 Saints/Cardinals $3,500,000 $98,208,319 2018 Washington $1,015,000 $99,223,319 2019 Washington $2,530,000 $101,753,319 2020 Lions $1,153,765 $102,907,084 2021 Titans/Seahawks $308,888 $103,215,972

*2014: paid while on the commissioner’s exempt list during suspension. Source: Spotrac.

Two things stand out. First, $94.7 million of the total came in Minnesota — his decade with the Vikings was the entire financial foundation. Second, his last four seasons combined paid under $5 million. The earning stopped in 2021; the bills did not.

The .3 Million Vikings Extension

In September 2011, Peterson signed a six-year, $86.3 million extension with Minnesota that included $36 million in guaranteed money, per Sporting News. It was the richest contract ever given to a running back at the time.

The timing tells you how the league valued him: the deal came months after a 2010 season in which he’d rushed for 1,298 yards, and he rewarded it immediately — the 2012 MVP campaign followed. The extension’s $20.5 million cash payout in 2011 remains the single biggest one-year haul of his career, more than his entire 2017–2021 earnings combined.

Where Did the 0 Million Go?

This is the question every reader actually wants answered, and it deserves a straight response. Gross earnings are not take-home pay. Federal and state taxes, agent fees (typically 3%), and NFLPA dues take a large cut before a player sees a dollar — and Peterson played most of his career in Minnesota, which taxes top earners heavily.

Then came the documented drains. High-interest borrowing starting in 2016. Multiple judgments. Years of attorney fees across at least three lawsuits. A lifestyle built for $13-million seasons that continued into $1-million seasons. His own lawyer, Chase Carlson, told reporters the deeper truth was “more than is being reported” and blamed “trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted.”

None of this is speculation about spending habits — the court filings below are public record, and they explain the gap on their own.

The .5 Million Judgment, Explained

The core of Peterson’s financial trouble is a single loan that metastasized. In 2016 he borrowed $5.2 million from a Pennsylvania lending company — reportedly, in part, to pay off other lenders, including a Minneapolis bank that sued him in 2017 over a defaulted $2.4 million loan. He defaulted on the Pennsylvania loan too.

Date Event Amount at stake 2016 Takes loan from Pennsylvania lender $5.2M 2017 Minneapolis bank sues over separate defaulted loan $2.4M 2019 The Athletic reports three lawsuits; ordered to pay $2.4M and $600K to two creditors $6.6M owed to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales (with interest/fees) 2021 Court enters judgment on the 2016 loan $8.3M Feb 2026 Receiver’s filing: 9% annual interest + $15K attorney fees push total higher; storage-unit auction fight over trophies ~$12.5M Jul 2026 Receiver asks judge for constable accompaniment to Missouri City home — Sep 2026 Judge orders Peterson to turn over assets for sale $12M+

The math is brutal and simple: an $8.3 million judgment accruing 9% annual interest, untouched for years, roughly doubles. Court documents obtained by USA Today Sports put the collection total at approximately $12.5 million, per the receiver’s February 2026 filing.

The $5.2 million loan from 2016 grew into a $12.5 million judgment through interest and legal fees.

September 2026: A Judge Orders Him to Turn Over Assets

This is the development no net-worth tracker has caught up with yet. In July 2026, court-appointed receiver Robert Berleth asked a Houston judge to order constables to accompany him to Peterson’s home in Missouri City, Texas, so he could inventory assets for sale — “to keep the peace and prevent interference,” per the filing. The judge granted the request.

Berleth told the court that “nothing had been done to pay off the debt,” which is why interest and attorney fees kept compounding. Earlier, in February 2026, Peterson’s attorneys had fought to stop Berleth from auctioning items seized from storage units — including his 2007 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy. A judge ordered the receiver to stop that particular sale, but the broader collection effort continued straight through the summer.

Peterson’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment when the September order was reported.

The 2019 Warning Signs

The Athletic first laid out the scale of the problem in 2019, when Peterson was still an active player in Washington. He was being sued over the $5.2 million loan, owed $6.6 million including interest and legal fees to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, and had been ordered to pay $2.4 million to one creditor and another $600,000 to a second.

Darren Heitner, the lawyer for the lending company, told The Athletic he had “no confidence” Peterson could repay — pointing to the “publicly announced large judgments” already stacked against him. At that point Peterson had earned $99.22 million over 12 seasons, per Spotrac. The money had come in. It had also gone out.

Endorsements: Adidas and Verizon

Peterson’s off-field income was real but never on the scale of his playing contracts. He signed with Adidas in 2015 and struck a representative deal with the brand again in 2021, per Sporting News. He also carried a deal with Verizon Wireless.

Endorsement money for running backs has always trailed quarterback money, and Peterson’s 2014 suspension cost him shelf space at exactly the wrong time — brands pause, and they rarely pay full rate to resume. No credible outlet has ever attached a total figure to his endorsement earnings, so we don’t invent one. They were a supplement, not a second fortune.

The 2012 MVP Season

Peterson’s 2012 campaign remains the last time a non-quarterback won NFL MVP, and the numbers still look unreal: 2,097 rushing yards on 348 carries, 12 touchdowns, 6.0 yards per carry. He finished eight yards short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season record of 2,105.

The context makes it more remarkable. He was coming off a torn ACL and MCL suffered in December 2011 — an injury that ends most running backs’ explosiveness. Instead he opened 2012 with 2,097 yards and took both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. As a rookie in 2007 he’d already set the single-game rushing record with 296 yards against San Diego, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Peterson’s 2012 MVP season — 2,097 rushing yards, eight short of the single-season record.

Career Stats at a Glance

Stat Total All-time rank Rushing yards 14,918 5th Rushing touchdowns 120 5th Total touchdowns 126 10th Carries 3,230 — Yards per carry 4.6 — Games played 184 — Pro Bowls 7 — First-team All-Pro 4 — Rushing-yards titles 3 (2008, 2012, 2015) —

Drafted seventh overall in 2007 out of Oklahoma — where he ran for 4,041 yards and finished second in Heisman voting as a freshman — Peterson spent his first ten seasons in Minnesota, then finished with six teams in five years: the Saints, Cardinals, Washington, Lions, Titans, and Seahawks.

The 2014 Suspension and What It Cost

In September 2014, Peterson was indicted on a charge of reckless injury to a child after disciplining his four-year-old son with a switch. He eventually pleaded to misdemeanor reckless assault and the NFL suspended him for most of the season.

The financial footnote is unusual: Spotrac shows he was still paid $9,926,471 in 2014 while on the commissioner’s exempt list. So the suspension didn’t crater that year’s cash — but it froze his market. He returned in 2015 and led the league in rushing (1,485 yards), yet he never signed another big extension. The $86.3 million deal remained the peak.

Life After Football

Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021, splitting a final season between Tennessee and Seattle. Since then his public appearances have been a mix of novelty and trouble: a 2022 celebrity boxing match against fellow running back Le’Veon Bell, an 11th-place finish on Dancing With the Stars in 2023.

2025 brought two DWI arrests, both reported by the Associated Press. In April he was stopped in Minnesota after a Vikings draft party — 83 in a 55 zone, 0.14 BAC. In October, Sugar Land, Texas police found him asleep behind the wheel of his SUV at a gas station; a Glock was in the glove compartment. He posted $3,000 bond. It was his second DWI arrest in seven months.

Why the Estimates Disagree So Much

Peterson’s net worth is one of the most honestly difficult figures in sports to pin down, because the inputs point in opposite directions: historic earnings on one side, historic judgments on the other. Here’s how the trackers line up:

Outlet Figure Assessment Celebrity Net Worth $1M Our anchor — most-cited, matches the debt math networth202 $1M Agrees (2026 update) Sportskeeda $1M Cites Celebrity Net Worth explicitly Playersbio $4M Stale data; sets the honest upside Celebsmoney $30M Template outlier — never mentions the judgments

The $30 million figure is worth addressing directly because it confuses readers. It appears to be generated from career earnings with no deduction for the documented debt — the page doesn’t mention a single lawsuit. A net-worth figure that ignores $12 million in judgments isn’t a different methodology. It’s a missing one.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Spotrac (the $103,215,972 career cash-earnings ledger and year-by-year table); USA Today Sports, via court documents reported by Yardbarker and Sportsnet (the September 2026 asset-turnover order and the receiver’s ~$12.5M filing); The Athletic, via Lindy’s Sports (the 2019 breakdown: $6.6M owed to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, $2.4M and $600K creditor orders); the Associated Press, via SRN News and ESPN (both 2025 DWI arrests); Celebrity Net Worth (the $1M anchor estimate); Sporting News (the $86.3M extension terms and endorsement deals); and the Washington Redskins’ 2018 press release (2012 season statistics). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2026? Adrian Peterson’s net worth is estimated at $1–3 million in 2026, anchored at about $1 million per Celebrity Net Worth. That figure reflects roughly $103.2 million in gross NFL career earnings offset by more than $12 million in court judgments, unpaid loans, and legal fees.

How much money did Adrian Peterson make in the NFL? Peterson earned $103,215,972 in on-field cash over 15 seasons, according to Spotrac — the most by any running back in NFL history. His biggest deal was a six-year, $86.3 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings signed in 2011.

Why is Adrian Peterson in debt? The spiral started with a $5.2 million loan he took from a Pennsylvania lending company in 2016. He defaulted, a court entered an $8.3 million judgment against him in 2021, and 9% annual interest plus attorney fees pushed the total past $12 million. His attorney has said Peterson was taken advantage of by people he trusted.

How much debt does Adrian Peterson owe? About $12.5 million, according to the court-appointed receiver’s February 2026 filing. In September 2026 a Houston judge ordered Peterson to turn over personal assets so the receiver can inventory and sell them, with constables present.

Did Adrian Peterson win the NFL MVP? Yes. Peterson won the 2012 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,097 yards — eight yards short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season record of 2,105. He remains the last non-quarterback to win the award.

What is Adrian Peterson doing now? Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. Since then he boxed Le’Veon Bell in a 2022 celebrity match, competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2023, and has dealt with ongoing legal and financial proceedings through 2026.

How many rushing yards did Adrian Peterson finish with? 14,918 rushing yards, fifth-most in NFL history, with 120 rushing touchdowns (126 total touchdowns) across 184 games and 15 seasons.

Is Adrian Peterson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Not yet — he isn’t eligible. Players must be retired for five full seasons, and since Peterson last played in 2021, his first year of eligibility is 2027. With an MVP award, seven Pro Bowls, and 14,918 rushing yards, he is widely expected to be a strong first-ballot candidate.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.