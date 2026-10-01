Troy Aikman Net Worth 2026

Troy Aikman’s net worth is estimated at $60–70 million in 2026 ($65M most cited). His $90M ESPN deal alone paid more than his entire 12-year NFL career ($55.5M).

Last updated: September 30, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Troy Aikman’s net worth is estimated at $60–70 million in 2026, with $65 million the most widely cited figure. That number comes from Celebrity Net Worth, reaffirmed in their September 2026 reporting, and it sits in the middle of a spread that runs from $60 million (FanBuzz, citing CNW) to $70 million (recent aggregators).

What makes Aikman’s fortune unusual: his second career paid better than his first. Twelve seasons quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys earned him $55.5 million in salary and bonuses, per Over The Cap. His five-year ESPN contract alone — signed in 2022 — is worth $90 million. Five years talking about football paid him roughly $34.5 million more than twelve years playing it.

Below: the full ledger — every contract, the broadcasting money, the businesses, the real estate, and why some outlets still print numbers as low as $25 million.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $60–70 million (estimated; $65M most cited) Full Name Troy Kenneth Aikman Born November 21, 1966, West Covina, California (age 59) Profession Former NFL quarterback; ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Nationality American Wealth Sources NFL salary ($55.5M), ESPN/Fox broadcasting (~$200M+ career), endorsements, Padres stake, Wingstop, IDLife, real estate Last Updated September 30, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Troy Aikman has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Troy Aikman’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Million Figure: Where It Comes From

Celebrity Net Worth pegs Aikman at $65 million and restated that figure in September 2026 while covering his ESPN contract situation. Their logic is straightforward: roughly $55 million banked from his playing days, plus “tens of millions more from endorsements” and two decades of top-tier broadcasting money, minus taxes and spending.

Not every outlet agrees. The honest spread looks like this:

Outlet Figure Freshness Assessment Celebrity Net Worth $65M Reaffirmed Sep 2026 Most-cited anchor Recent aggregators $70M Sep 2026 Within range, thin sourcing FanBuzz ~$60M 2019 (citing CNW) Stale; predates ESPN deal NetWorthPost $25M Stale template Far below consensus; discarded SportingLad $80M ~3 years stale Unsupported; discarded

The $25 million figure is the one to ignore. It appears on a template page that never accounts for the ESPN contract — $90 million of it — which alone exceeds that entire estimate. The $80 million figure has no sourcing trail and hasn’t been updated in years.

ESPN’s Million Bet (2022–2026)

In early 2022, Aikman was still Fox’s lead NFL analyst — a chair he had held for roughly two decades — when ESPN came calling. The network signed him to a five-year deal worth a reported $90 million, or about $18 million per year, to become the voice of Monday Night Football alongside Joe Buck.

The number reset the market. CBS had previously given Tony Romo a 10-year, $180 million contract — also roughly $18 million annually. ESPN then chased Buck himself, landing him on a five-year, $75 million deal ($15 million per year). Combined, the network committed around $165 million to import Fox’s top booth intact.

Some outlets put Aikman’s annual figure slightly higher. Awful Announcing reported $18.5 million per year in September 2026; Barrett Media described it as “just under $18 million a season… just under $1 million a game.” Either way, it made him one of the highest-paid broadcasters in sports television.

A Monday Night Football booth, illustrated — Aikman’s $90 million ESPN deal made him one of TV’s highest-paid analysts.

He Made More Talking About Football Than Playing It

Here is the comparison no other net-worth page runs. Aikman’s entire 12-season NFL career paid him approximately $55.5 million in salary and bonuses, per Over The Cap. His five-year ESPN contract alone is worth $90 million.

That is roughly $34.5 million more for five years in the booth than for twelve years on the field. Celebrity Net Worth flagged exactly this in September 2026. The gap says less about Aikman than about timing: he entered the league as the No. 1 pick in 1989 and retired after the 2000 season, years before exploding TV revenues pushed elite quarterback contracts into the hundreds of millions.

For context, his 1993 extension — eight years, $50 million with an $11 million signing bonus — made him the highest-paid player in the NFL that year. In today’s money that deal would be worth roughly $90 million. The market moved; Aikman moved with it, just from the broadcast booth.

12 Seasons, .5 Million: The Full NFL Ledger

Over The Cap tracks Aikman’s career earnings at exactly $55,537,000 across three contracts — a career average of about $4.63 million per year. His biggest single cash year was 1999, when a $13 million signing bonus pushed his take to $16 million.

Contract Signed Years Total Value Guaranteed Actually Earned Rookie deal 1989 6 $11.04M $5.79M $7.29M Extension 1993 6 $40.25M $8.25M $30.0M Extension 1999 6 $64.5M $13.0M $18.25M (terminated)

The 1999 deal was terminated early when Aikman retired after the 2000 season — back problems and concussions ended his playing days, and he collected $18.25 million of its $64.5 million face value. Total guarantees across his career: about $27 million.

From .5 Million at Fox to Million at ESPN

Aikman joined Fox for the 2001 season — the same year he retired — and took over the lead analyst chair in 2002. He stayed twenty years and called five Super Bowls. Front Office Sports reported he was earning $7.5 million per year at Fox near the end, already the top of the analyst market at the time.

The ESPN jump more than doubled it. Here’s how his pay compares to the market around him:

Broadcaster Network Deal Per Year Troy Aikman ESPN (2022) 5 yr / $90M ~$18M Joe Buck ESPN (2026 ext.) 6 yr / $108M ~$18M Tony Romo CBS 10 yr / $180M ~$18M Tom Brady Fox 10 yr / $375M ~$37.5M Troy Aikman Fox (late tenure) — ~$7.5M

Brady’s $37.5 million-a-year Fox deal is the outlier that warps the whole market. Aikman, Romo, and Buck all sit at the same $18 million line — the going rate for an elite analyst who isn’t Tom Brady.

What Happens After the 2026 Season?

This is the freshest — and most financially consequential — part of Aikman’s story. He is in the final year of his ESPN contract, and as of late September 2026, no extension exists.

Aikman told Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast he expected a deal before the season: “I thought something would be done prior to the start of this season. I’ve never gone into the last year of a contract ever since I signed with the Dallas Cowboys.” Then the kicker: “When it might get done, if it gets done, is anybody’s guess.”

Meanwhile his partner got paid. Joe Buck agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension in September 2026 — about $18 million a year, matching Aikman’s current rate. Andrew Marchand reported ESPN’s plan is to wait until after the Super Bowl before deciding on Aikman, and floated Greg Olsen — the acclaimed analyst demoted to Fox’s No. 2 team when Brady arrived — as a possible heir.

Marchand also noted Aikman isn’t asking for Brady money ($37.5M/year). The likeliest outcome, he suggested, is still Buck and Aikman running it back together. But “if it gets done” is doing real work in that sentence, and a new deal — or a walk — will move Aikman’s net worth needle more than anything else in the next twelve months.

The Business Portfolio: Padres, Wingstop, IDLife

Aikman never relied on salary alone. His business interests, assembled over two decades:

San Diego Padres. Aikman is a minority owner of the MLB franchise — the highest-profile asset in his portfolio, and one whose value has climbed with the franchise-valuation boom across baseball.

Wingstop. He is both spokesman and stockholder in the chicken-wing chain, a dual role that has paid him in endorsement fees and equity appreciation as the brand expanded nationally.

IDLife. Aikman is a partner in the health-and-nutrition company he once endorsed — the classic athlete move from paid pitchman to equity participant.

Troy Aikman Automall. He owned a Texas car dealership after retiring and sold 25% of his stake in 2001, per Sportskeeda.

Hall of Fame Racing. In 2005 he and fellow Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach launched a NASCAR Cup Series team. It was sold in 2007 and closed in 2009 — a swing that didn’t connect, and a reminder that not every athlete investment works.

From the owner’s box to the boardroom — Aikman’s Padres stake and Wingstop equity sit alongside his broadcast earnings.

Endorsements: Nike to Rent-A-Center

During and after his playing days, Aikman stacked endorsement deals with mainstream brands: Nike, Acme Bricks, Rent-A-Center, Silvercar, Wingstop, and IDLife, per Sportskeeda. Earlier in his career he also appeared for American Express and Wheaties.

Celebrity Net Worth credits “tens of millions more from endorsements” on top of his $55 million in NFL earnings. The exact figures were never disclosed — endorsement contracts of that era rarely were — but two decades as one of football’s most recognizable faces, followed by two more as its most-heard voice, gave him unusual longevity as a pitchman.

The Highland Park Real Estate Saga

No net-worth page covers Aikman’s Dallas real estate in full. The Dallas specialist Candy’s Dirt tracked it for years, and the ledger is revealing:

At the peak, Aikman owned a 10,000-plus-square-foot Mediterranean mansion on 1.5 acres in Highland Park — once listed at $24 million, the most expensive residential listing in North Texas at the time. The listing came amid his 2011 divorce from Rhonda Worthey. He later sold an adjacent lot to Brian and Barbara Pratt for roughly $10 million (word on the street put it near the $5.7 million tax value; the lot had been listed at $11.5 million), then took the main house off the market.

He wasn’t done trading. In 2013 he bought a Tatum Brown-built home on Normandy Avenue for $4.25 million and sold it in 2015 for $5.95 million, per Zillow via Realty Today. The same year he bought author Jane Wolfe’s 6,000-square-foot St. Johns Drive home for $4.3 million — a deal sealed, Wolfe said, with an exchange of autographs: her inscribed book for his signed jersey.

The pattern: Aikman handles high-end Texas real estate the way he handled a two-minute drill — actively, and usually at a profit.

What Million Actually Means (Illustrative Math)

Aikman never published a balance sheet, so treat this as a sanity check, not a fact. Add the verifiable career inflows: ~$55.5 million (NFL) + ~$150 million (Fox, 20 years at rising rates) + ~$90 million (ESPN, 5 years) + endorsements and business returns. Gross career inflow lands somewhere near $300–350 million.

Apply the standard haircut — federal and state taxes, agent and business-manager fees, two divorce settlements, two decades of high-end living — and a 65–75% haircut leaves $75–120 million. The published $65 million anchor sits just below that band, which is exactly where a conservative estimate should land when the real-estate and equity details stay private.

The honest caveat: the Padres stake and Wingstop equity are the swing factors. If either is larger than assumed, $70 million-plus is defensible. If smaller, $60 million is. Hence the range.

Personal Life

Aikman married former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey in 2000. They had two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, and divorced in 2011. In 2017 he married fashion retailer Catherine “Capa” Mooty; they divorced in 2023. He keeps his personal life quiet — no reality TV, no tell-all, no social-media oversharing — which is one reason his finances stay estimated rather than documented.

On the field, the résumé needs no padding: three Super Bowl rings, Super Bowl XXVII MVP (22-of-30, 273 yards, four touchdowns against Buffalo), six Pro Bowls, the 1997 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Celebrity Net Worth (the $65M anchor and the September 2026 ESPN-contract analysis, including the “$90M vs $55.5M” comparison); Over The Cap (exact $55,537,000 career earnings, contract history, guarantees); Awful Announcing / Andrew Marchand (the September 2026 contract-standoff reporting — $18.5M/year figure, post-Super Bowl timeline, Olsen heir-apparent note); Men’s Journal and TMSPN (Buck’s $108M extension; Aikman’s Deitsch interview quotes); Barrett Media (Sep 30, 2026 — “just under $18M a season”); Front Office Sports (via FanBuzz — the $7.5M Fox salary); Sportskeeda (year-by-year NFL table, endorsement and business lists); Candy’s Dirt (the Highland Park real-estate ledger); Realty Today / Zillow (the $5.95M Normandy sale). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2026? Troy Aikman’s net worth is estimated at $60–70 million in 2026, with $65 million the most widely cited figure (Celebrity Net Worth, reaffirmed September 2026). He built it across a 12-year NFL career ($55.5M in salary and bonuses), two decades at Fox, and a five-year, $90 million ESPN contract, plus endorsements, a Padres ownership stake, and real estate.

How much does Troy Aikman make per year at ESPN? Aikman’s five-year ESPN contract, signed in 2022, is worth a reported $90 million — about $18 million per year. Some outlets (Awful Announcing, September 2026) put it at $18.5 million annually. Barrett Media described it as “just under $18 million a season,” or roughly $1 million per game.

How much did Troy Aikman earn in the NFL? Exactly $55,537,000 in salary and bonuses over 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, per Over The Cap. His biggest cash year was 1999 ($16 million, including a $13 million signing bonus). His 1993 extension — eight years, $50 million — made him the NFL’s highest-paid player that year.

Is Troy Aikman still with ESPN? As of late September 2026, Aikman is in the final year of his ESPN contract with no extension signed. He told Richard Deitsch he expected a deal before the season and that “when it might get done, if it gets done, is anybody’s guess.” His broadcast partner Joe Buck signed a six-year, $108 million extension in September 2026.

How many Super Bowls did Troy Aikman win? Three — Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX with the Dallas Cowboys. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII after completing 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a 52–17 win over Buffalo. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

What businesses does Troy Aikman own? Aikman is a minority owner of MLB’s San Diego Padres, a stockholder and spokesman for Wingstop, and a partner in the nutrition company IDLife. He previously owned the Troy Aikman Automall dealership (sold part of his stake in 2001) and co-founded the Hall of Fame Racing NASCAR team with Roger Staubach in 2005 (sold 2007, closed 2009).

Is Troy Aikman married? No. Aikman has been married twice: to Rhonda Worthey from 2000 to 2011 (two daughters, Jordan and Alexa), and to fashion retailer Catherine “Capa” Mooty from 2017 to 2023. Both marriages ended in divorce.

Did Troy Aikman make more money as a broadcaster than as a player? Yes — substantially. His 12 NFL seasons paid about $55.5 million total. His five-year ESPN contract alone is worth $90 million, roughly $34.5 million more. Add ~20 years at Fox (ending around $7.5 million per year), and his broadcasting career earnings exceed $200 million — several times his playing income.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.