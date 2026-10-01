Josh Duhamel Net Worth 2026

Josh Duhamel’s net worth is estimated at $15–20 million in 2026. Transformers paydays, the Fergie divorce settlement, the $2.99M Encino listing, and the Minnesota cabin — full breakdown.

Last updated: October 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Josh Duhamel’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $15–20 million, with most credible trackers clustering around $18 million. The Transformers franchise made him a global face, Las Vegas gave him 106 episodes of network-TV salary, and two decades of steady film work did the rest. He has never disclosed his finances, so every figure on this page is an estimate — and where sources disagree, we show you why instead of pretending they don’t.

What makes Duhamel’s money story different from most Hollywood fortunes is how deliberately un-Hollywood it is. In June 2026 he listed his Encino home and committed to full-time life at an off-grid Minnesota cabin he spent 20 years building by hand. This profile traces every reported payday, the divorce settlement that split nothing publicly, and the real-estate moves that define his wealth today.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $15–20 million (estimated; most trackers cite ~$18M) Full Name Joshua David Duhamel Born November 14, 1972, Minot, North Dakota (age 53) Profession Actor, director, producer Nationality American Wealth Sources Film salaries (Transformers franchise), TV salaries, endorsements, Lolë equity, real estate Spouse Audra Mari (m. 2022); previously Fergie (m. 2009–2019) Children 3 — Axl Jack, Shepherd Lawrence, Rocca de Leon Last Updated October 1, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Josh Duhamel has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Josh Duhamel’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Why Estimates Disagree: Million to Million

Search “Josh Duhamel net worth” and you’ll see numbers from $12 million to $30 million. That spread isn’t a mystery — it’s a quality problem. The low end comes from thinly sourced aggregators. The high end comes from template sites publishing unsourced year-by-year tables with line items like “Tech startup” and “Calvin Klein” presented as fact.

The honest cluster sits at $15–20 million. Celebrity Net Worth — the most-cited tracker on this keyword — puts him at $18 million, a figure echoed by TheThings’ reporting. NetWorthPost lands at $15 million; celebznetworth, updated in September 2026, at $20 million. When four independent outlets land within a $5 million band and the outliers can’t show their work, the band is the answer.

Outlet Figure Freshness Verdict Celebrity Net Worth $18M Current Most-cited anchor TheThings $18M Reported feature Independent corroboration celebznetworth $20M Sep 2026 Top of honest range NetWorthPost $15M ~108 days Bottom of honest range themost10 (3 pages) $25–30M Stale Template inflation, discarded

The Transformers Paydays: Four Films as William Lennox

Duhamel’s career changed in 2007 when Steven Spielberg — who had spotted him on television — helped land him the role of Captain William Lennox in Michael Bay’s Transformers. He would play Lennox in four films across a decade: Transformers (2007), Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), and The Last Knight (2017), sitting out only Age of Extinction.

Here’s the honest part no competitor will tell you: Duhamel’s actual Transformers salary has never been publicly disclosed. Not for one of the four films. What is documented is the franchise’s scale — the 2007 film earned $709.7 million worldwide on a $319 million domestic run, per Hollywood Outbreak’s 2026 retrospective. For context on supporting-cast economics, co-star Shia LaBeouf reportedly earned $500,000 for the first film (via Answers.com’s compiled reporting) — a reminder that franchise ensembles don’t split the gross evenly.

Duhamel himself has said the franchise “changed the trajectory of my career in a lot of ways, since it’s so global.” The real payday wasn’t just the checks — it was the decade of leading-man quotes those four blockbusters unlocked.

Las Vegas: 106 Episodes of Network-TV Money

Before the robots, there was Danny McCoy. Duhamel starred as the head of casino security on NBC’s Las Vegas for 106 episodes from 2003 to 2008 — five seasons as a network lead during the era when that still meant serious money.

His per-episode salary was never reported, but the math of the era is instructive. A male lead on a successful NBC drama in the mid-2000s typically earned deep into six figures per episode by the later seasons. Across 106 episodes plus syndication residuals, Las Vegas remains the steadiest income block of his career — the kind of money that funds everything else.

The role also earned him Teen Choice nominations for breakout TV star, and it was the visibility from this show that put him on Spielberg’s radar in the first place.

From network TV to four Transformers blockbusters — the two income engines of Duhamel’s career.

Ransom Canyon: Netflix’s Cancelled Western — and the Pay-Parity Fight

Duhamel’s most recent headline is also his freshest financial story. In September 2026, Netflix cancelled Ransom Canyon — the Texas neo-Western in which he starred as Staten Kirkland and served as executive producer — after two seasons and 18 episodes, Deadline reported via Parade. Season 2 premiered July 23, 2026, and opened 43% below the first season’s debut.

The money story behind the show is more interesting than the cancellation. Duhamel was cast first, and when Minka Kelly won the co-lead role, her team discovered his initial salary offer was “considerably more.” She pushed Netflix for parity — and while she didn’t fully close the gap, Deadline reported the streamer came back “way above her previous earnings history.” Duhamel’s quote sat at the top of the show’s salary structure, with an executive-producer credit on top.

It was his second high-profile Netflix cancellation, following Jupiter’s Legacy in 2021 — a pattern worth noting, because streaming leads now price in cancellation risk.

Jupiter’s Legacy and the Streaming Gamble

In 2021 Duhamel headlined Netflix’s superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy as Sheldon Sampson, filming 8 episodes before the streamer cancelled it after a single season. The show was expensive, the completion numbers didn’t justify it, and Netflix walked away.

Two cancelled Netflix leads in five years doesn’t dent a $15–20 million fortune, but it explains the shape of Duhamel’s recent career: fewer $100-million theatrical bets, more streaming series where a single season can still pay like a mid-budget film. The Ransom Canyon EP credit suggests he’s negotiating for backend participation, not just salary — the standard hedge when greenlights are uncertain.

The Fergie Divorce: What the Settlement Actually Says

Duhamel married Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie (Stacy Ferguson) in Malibu in January 2009. They separated in September 2017 and finalized the divorce in November 2019. What the court documents actually say — obtained by ET and The Blast — is unusually clean for a celebrity split.

Joint legal and physical custody of their son Axl. No child support. No alimony. The filings state both parties are “fully self-supporting” and terminate the court’s jurisdiction to award spousal support to either side. The division of community and separate property was handled in a private settlement whose terms were never disclosed — which is precisely why no credible outlet puts a dollar figure on what the divorce cost either of them.

For net-worth purposes, the key fact is what didn’t happen: no ongoing support obligations dragging on his cash flow. Fergie’s own fortune was estimated around $45 million in 2019 — both parties could afford a clean break, and that’s what they got.

Real Estate: The .99M Encino Listing (June 2026)

Duhamel’s most documented asset move came in the summer of 2026. On June 25 he listed his longtime Encino ranch-style home — four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, pool, spa, sauna, on a third of an acre — for $2.99 million, per MarketWatch via Morningstar. Property records showed it under contingent offer within two weeks.

He bought the house for $2.65 million in 2017. At full asking price, that’s roughly a $340,000 gross gain before fees and taxes — solid, not spectacular, and consistent with someone who buys homes to live in rather than flip.

The listing is part of a deliberate geographic pivot: more time at the Minnesota cabin, more time in Fargo, North Dakota — wife Audra Mari’s hometown, where the couple also keeps a home they describe as their full-time residence. Whether he keeps any California base after the Encino sale closes remains unclear.

Property Acquired 2026 Status Encino, CA (4bd/3.5ba ranch) $2.65M (2017) Listed $2.99M Jun 2026; contingent offer within 2 weeks Minnesota off-grid cabin (26 acres) ~20 years ago; built by hand Primary residence push; full-time goal Fargo, ND home Undisclosed Described as full-time residence

The Doomsday-Prepper Cabin: 20 Years of Building

No net-worth profile of Duhamel should skip the cabin, because no other asset says more about where his money goes. He bought remote Minnesota lakeside land roughly two decades ago — his father found the parcel — and has been shaping it ever since. For the first 12 years there was no plumbing. The family used outhouses and washed dishes in the lake.

Today the property has three wells, food plots planted with clover and chicory to draw game, and a fleet of Bobcat construction equipment — compact tractor, zero-turn mower, UTV, snowblower attachment — that Duhamel operates himself. The nearest store is 30 to 40 miles away. He told Graham Bensinger the project helped mend his relationship with his father, strained since his parents’ divorce.

Financially, the cabin is a lifestyle asset, not an investment — but it’s also the reason his burn rate stays low. A man who entertains himself with a Bobcat and a fishing rod isn’t funding a $15–20 million fortune’s usual overhead.

The Minnesota cabin: two decades of hand-built, off-grid living — and the center of Duhamel’s 2026 life.

Endorsements and Business: Lolë Equity, North Dakota Tourism

Duhamel’s endorsement portfolio is smaller than his fame would suggest, but it has an unusual feature: equity. Since 2019 he has served as brand ambassador, part-owner, and equity investor in Lolë, the Canadian athleisure brand — a structure that pays in ownership, not just appearance fees. The size of his stake was never disclosed.

Separately, he has been North Dakota’s tourism ambassador since 2013, a partnership the state extended because, in tourism chief Otte Coleman’s words, “he has helped expand our image and awareness of our state.” State tourism deals don’t pay Hollywood money, but decade-long renewals signal reliable, low-effort income.

Competitors list “Calvin Klein” and “tech startups” as Duhamel income streams without a single source. The verifiable record is Lolë and North Dakota — named, dated, and quoted.

Buddy Games: Directing, Producing, and Backend Points

In 2019 Duhamel made his feature directorial debut with the comedy Buddy Games, which he also co-wrote, produced, and starred in — followed by Buddy Games: Spring Awakening and a CBS competition series he hosted in 2023. Directing your own low-budget comedy is the classic mid-career Hollywood wealth move: backend points instead of salary, ownership instead of a paycheck.

The films were modest performers, but the structure matters more than the grosses. Every project where Duhamel is a producer — including his Ransom Canyon executive-producer credit — adds participation income that salary-only actors never see.

Career Earnings Model: The Illustrative Math

The following is an illustrative model, not reported fact — it shows how a $15–20M net worth follows from a career like Duhamel’s.

Start with gross career earnings. Four Transformers films as a key supporting lead, 106 episodes of network TV, 30+ film roles, two Netflix series leads, voice work, and endorsements over 25 years plausibly total $35–50 million in gross pay. Apply the standard Hollywood haircut — roughly 40–50% lost to taxes, 10% to agents and managers, 5% to lawyers and business managers — and $35–50M gross becomes $16–27M retained before spending.

Then subtract two decades of living, the Encino purchase, the cabin build-out, and a divorce with a private property settlement. Landing at $15–20M retained implies disciplined spending — which the cabin lifestyle corroborates. The model centers almost exactly where the independent trackers cluster: ~$18M.

Income Block Illustrative Gross Basis Transformers (4 films) $8–15M Franchise supporting-lead quotes, 2007–2017 Las Vegas (106 eps) $8–12M Network lead, 2003–2008 + residuals Other films (30+ roles) $10–15M Rom-com leads, thrillers, 2004–2026 Streaming series + producing $5–8M Jupiter’s Legacy, Ransom Canyon (+EP) Endorsements / equity $2–4M Lolë, ND tourism, misc. Less: taxes, reps, spending −50–60% Standard haircut + lifestyle + divorce Retained (illustrative) $15–20M Matches tracker consensus

How He Spends It: Fargo, Family, and the Woods

Duhamel is a father of three in 2026: Axl Jack, 13, with Fergie; Shepherd Lawrence, 2, and baby daughter Rocca de Leon, born May 2026, with wife Audra Mari. The family splits time between Fargo — described as their full-time residence — and the Minnesota cabin, with the Encino sale signaling a reduced California footprint.

His spending profile is the inverse of the typical $18-million celebrity: no reported supercar collection, no yacht, no fashion-house front rows. The biggest documented discretionary outlay in recent years is construction equipment. That frugality is a quiet wealth-preservation strategy, whether intentional or temperamental.

What’s Next: 2026 and Beyond

With Ransom Canyon cancelled, Duhamel’s slate leans film. Surrender, a 2026 thriller in which he plays a detective opposite Dylan Sprouse, is his current-year release. London Calling (2025) and the long-in-post Not Without Hope round out recent work, per TelevisionStats’ filmography tracking.

At 53, with producing credits accumulating and a lifestyle that costs a fraction of his earning power, Duhamel’s fortune looks stable rather than growing fast — the profile of an actor who converted fame into a durable $15–20 million and then went to live in the woods.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Celebrity Net Worth (the $18M anchor, via nichesss); TheThings ($18M corroboration plus the Lolë equity and North Dakota tourism partnerships); NetWorthPost ($15M); celebznetworth ($20M, Sep 2026); Entertainment Tonight and The Blast (divorce court documents — joint custody, no support orders); MarketWatch/Morningstar and Realtor.com (Encino $2.99M listing, cabin history); Parade via Deadline (Ransom Canyon cancellation, Sep 10, 2026); Taste of Country via Deadline (Minka Kelly pay-parity reporting); Hollywood Outbreak (Transformers franchise history, $709.7M worldwide); Wikipedia (106-episode Las Vegas run, full filmography). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Josh Duhamel’s net worth in 2026? Josh Duhamel’s net worth is estimated at $15–20 million in 2026, with most credible trackers — led by Celebrity Net Worth at $18 million — clustering in that band. He has never disclosed his finances, so all figures are independent estimates.

How much did Josh Duhamel make from Transformers? His exact salary for the four Transformers films (2007–2017) was never publicly disclosed. As a key supporting lead across a franchise whose first film grossed $709.7 million worldwide, his combined paydays were likely his largest single-franchise earnings, but no outlet has reported the per-film figure.

Is Josh Duhamel still married to Fergie? No. They separated in September 2017 and finalized their divorce in November 2019. Court documents show joint custody of their son Axl with no child support or alimony — both were deemed “fully self-supporting” — and a private property settlement.

Who is Josh Duhamel’s wife now? Audra Mari, a former Miss World America. They married in September 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota, and share two children: son Shepherd Lawrence and daughter Rocca de Leon, born in 2026.

How many kids does Josh Duhamel have? Three: Axl Jack (born 2013, with ex-wife Fergie), Shepherd Lawrence (with Audra Mari), and daughter Rocca de Leon (born 2026, with Audra Mari).

Why was Ransom Canyon cancelled? Netflix cancelled it in September 2026 after two seasons. Season 2 opened 43% below season 1’s debut (4.1M vs 7.2M first-week views) and fell out of the global Top 10 after three weeks — below the cost-versus-return bar for a show carrying two marquee salaries. It was Duhamel’s second Netflix cancellation after Jupiter’s Legacy.

Where does Josh Duhamel live now? He listed his Encino, California home for $2.99 million in June 2026 and is committing to full-time life at his off-grid Minnesota cabin — a 26-acre property he spent 20 years building — while keeping a home in Fargo, North Dakota, described as the family’s full-time residence.

What is Josh Duhamel doing now? His 2026 thriller Surrender (with Dylan Sprouse) is his current-year release, alongside London Calling (2025). He continues to develop producing and directing projects after his Buddy Games directorial debut.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.