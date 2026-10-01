Neymar Net Worth 2026

Neymar’s net worth is estimated at $400–450 million in 2026. From the €222M PSG transfer to £131M in 18 months at Al-Hilal, here’s how football’s most expensive player built his fortune.

Last updated: October 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Neymar’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $400–450 million, anchored at $450 million. That figure comes from Celebrity Net Worth and is echoed by six other 2026 outlets, all working from the same raw material: more than $700 million in gross career earnings across Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Al-Hilal, plus one of the richest endorsement portfolios in world football.

The Saudi chapter did the heaviest lifting. In 18 months at Al-Hilal, Neymar banked roughly £131 million while playing just seven matches — the most expensive per-appearance run in football history. Then he walked away, took a wage cut to rejoin boyhood club Santos, and kept earning through a 90%-image-rights deal that most coverage barely explains. This profile does the math the others skip.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $400–450 million (estimated) Full Name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior Born February 5, 1992, Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil (age 34) Profession Professional footballer (forward) Nationality Brazilian Wealth Sources Club salaries, image rights, Puma and endorsement deals, real estate, business investments Last Updated October 1, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Neymar has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Al-Hilal Windfall: £131 Million for Seven Matches

No contract in football history paid more per minute on the pitch. When Neymar joined Al-Hilal in August 2023, Foot Mercato reported a two-year package worth €300 million ($327 million), stretchable to €400 million with bonuses — on top of a €90 million transfer fee paid to PSG, per Fabrizio Romano’s reporting carried by Boardroom.

Then his knee gave out. An ACL and meniscus rupture against Uruguay in October 2023 ended his season before it started. By the time Al-Hilal terminated the deal by mutual consent in January 2025, the Express Tribune calculated he had banked roughly £131 million across 18 months — for seven competitive matches. That’s about £18.7 million per appearance.

The perks read like a royal requisition list. Diario AS, via All Football, published the contract’s lifestyle demands: a 25-room mansion with a 400-square-meter pool and three saunas, five full-time domestic staff plus two cleaners and a sous chef, a fridge kept stocked with açaí juice, a five-car garage (G Wagon, Lamborghini Huracán, Bentley Continental GP, Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes van), a 24/7 chauffeur, and private jet access. The bonus schedule added €80,000 per win and €500,000 for every social media post promoting Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi chapter: record pay, minimal minutes, and a lifestyle package no footballer had seen before.

Al-Hilal deal component Reported figure Source Transfer fee to PSG €90 million Fabrizio Romano via Boardroom Two-year salary package €300M (up to €400M w/ bonuses) Foot Mercato via Boardroom Actually banked (18 months) ~£131 million Express Tribune Matches played 7 Express Tribune Win bonus €80,000 Foot Mercato Saudi promo post bonus €500,000 Foot Mercato

PSG Paid Him 9 Million — Here’s the Breakdown

Before Saudi Arabia, Paris was the money engine. Front Office Sports broke the PSG years into two contracts: $217 million over four years from the original 2017 deal, plus $122 million through two years of the five-year extension signed in 2021 — a package worth more than $300 million in total.

Year by year, the gross salaries climbed. L’Équipe’s reporting, compiled by icecric.news, shows €43.3 million gross from 2017 through 2020, jumping to €56.3 million gross in 2021 and 2022. At his peak in Paris, Neymar was France’s highest-paid footballer at roughly £3.4 million a month before tax — ahead of even Lionel Messi after the Argentine arrived.

One loose end: Front Office Sports notes Neymar is in a legal battle with PSG over unpaid wages. The outcome could move the final tally, which is one reason this profile publishes a range rather than a single figure.

Barcelona: From €7 Million to €28.6 Million a Year

The Barcelona years show the steepest salary curve of his career. He arrived in 2013 on a reported €7 million net, and by 2016 — a Champions League winner and one-third of the MSN trio with Messi and Suárez — he was on €28.6 million net, per the year-by-year compilation at icecric.news.

Years Club Annual compensation (reported) 2025–26 Santos ~$9M base + image rights 2023–24 Al-Hilal €150–160M 2021–22 PSG €56.3M gross 2017–20 PSG €43.3M gross 2016 Barcelona €28.6M net 2015 Barcelona €16.9M net 2014 Barcelona €11M net 2013 Barcelona €7M net 2009–12 Santos (first spell) R$10K → R$1.5M

Salary data: icecric.news compilation of L’Équipe and club reporting; Santos 2025 figures from We4WeReports/UOL.

The €222 Million Myth: Transfer Fees Aren’t Salary

Every net-worth page mentions the €222 million PSG paid in 2017. Almost none point out the obvious: that money went to Barcelona, not to Neymar. Transfer fees compensate the selling club. The player sees a slice — signing bonuses, agent fees, loyalty payments — but the headline number never lands in his account.

What Neymar did get from the move was leverage. His PSG salary jumped to a reported €30 million a year after tax (Goal, 2017), and his father Neymar Santos Sr. reportedly received around €40 million in connection with the transfer. The fee made him the most expensive footballer ever. The salary made him one of the best-paid.

The Santos Deal: Why 90% Image Rights Beat a Big Salary

In January 2025, Neymar accepted a wage cut from roughly £130 million a year to rejoin Santos on a six-month deal, per We4WeReports. The base salary looked tiny: about R$1 million a month (~£135,500). The trick was the same one from his first Santos spell — he kept 90% of his image rights.

The precedent shows why it matters. Between 2010 and 2013, his Santos base was just R$300,000 a month, but with 90% image rights his actual take-home ran to about R$3.3 million monthly. This time, UOL’s De Primeira reported the club projected his total earnings could reach R$6 million a month (~£819,000) — meaning the base salary would be only 18% of what he actually earned.

Then came the 2025 renewal at roughly $750,000 a month (icecric.news), and a deeper twist reported by SportsLeo: his company NR Sports takes 75% of all new sponsorship revenue Santos generates. On paper he’s the club’s star player; in the accounts he’s its commercial partner.

Puma’s -Million-a-Year Bet

In 2020, Neymar did what no active superstar had dared: he walked away from Nike and signed with Puma. The German brand announced him as the face of its legendary King boot line, and Neymar marked the moment with a social media message titled “The King is Back” — invoking Pelé, Cruyff, Eusébio, and Maradona, all King wearers before him.

The reported value sits around $30 million a year (Athlon Sports), though Sports Mole puts it at £23 million annually — the gap likely reflects currency timing and whether lifestyle-ambassador duties are counted. Either way, it ranks among the largest individual boot deals in football history, and it gave Puma the global symbol its football division had been missing.

The Puma King deal — reportedly up to $30 million a year — anchors an endorsement portfolio most footballers can’t touch.

The Endorsement Portfolio, Brand by Brand

Forbes measured the off-field machine at its peak: $35 million in endorsements between May 2022 and April 2023, on top of a $50 million PSG salary, for $85 million total. The brand list spans energy drinks, airlines, grooming, gaming, and fashion.

Brand Category Reported detail Puma Boots / lifestyle ~$30M/yr (Athlon); £23M/yr (Sports Mole) Red Bull Energy drink Long-term global ambassador Qatar Airways Airline Global ambassador deal Gillette Grooming Multi-year partnership Beats by Dre Audio Long-running endorsement PokerStars Gaming Poker ambassador DAZN Streaming Content partnership Blaze Casino / Replay / Tru Fragrance Lifestyle Regional and category deals (Athlon)

Real Estate: Mangaratiba, Miami, and Dubai

SportsLeo values the property portfolio above $50 million, spread across Brazil, the United States, and the Middle East. The crown jewel is the coastal estate in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro: SportsTiger inventories a helipad, a private dock, a tennis court, and an underground wine cellar.

Property has been a quiet compounding engine. Unlike the depreciating supercars, the estates in three markets give him hard assets that don’t depend on his knees — a relevant consideration for a 34-year-old with an ACL history.

NFTs, the $NEY Token, and FURIA

This is the section competitors skip entirely. Neymar was an early high-profile buyer of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, spending over $1 million at the peak, and later attached his name to the $NEY token and digital collectibles — a direct-to-fan revenue stream that doesn’t depend on any club contract, per SportsLeo’s reporting.

He also bought into FURIA, one of Brazil’s biggest esports organizations. The logic is demographic: it keeps him relevant to Gen Z fans who may never have watched his Barcelona peak. Whether the NFT positions held value through the crypto downturn is unclear — the article won’t pretend otherwise — but the esports stake is a genuine diversification play.

Why Estimates Range From 0 Million to 0 Million

Seven 2026 outlets cluster at $450 million. Two sit lower — AssetNaps at $300–350 million, GlimmerSports at $350 million. The gap isn’t mysterious. The low estimates use career-earning totals of $420–500 million that predate or undercount the Al-Hilal windfall; the $450 million cluster works from $700 million-plus gross earnings that include the full Saudi payout.

There’s a second, subtler split: how much of the Al-Hilal money actually stuck. The €300 million headline was the two-year package; he left after 18 months with roughly £131 million banked plus a termination settlement SportsLeo pegs at $30–69 million. Outlets that model the full €300 million land higher. This profile’s $400 million floor reflects that uncertainty honestly.

The 0 Million Question: What He Kept

Gross career earnings above $700 million don’t become $700 million in the bank. The following is an illustrative model — not reported fact — showing how the $450 million estimate is reachable:

Line Illustrative figure Gross career earnings (reported ~$700M+) $720M Taxes across Brazil/Spain/France/Saudi (~35% blended) −$250M Agent, legal, management (~10%) −$72M Lifestyle, staff, properties, entourage (estimate) −$80M Asset appreciation (real estate, investments) +$130M Implied retained wealth ~$448M

The model lands within a rounding error of the $450 million consensus. It’s illustrative — real tax residency and spending are private — but it shows the published figure isn’t plucked from air.

NR Sports: The Father Behind the Fortune

Every deal in this profile runs through NR Sports, the image-rights company controlled by Neymar Santos Sr. — the father who has managed his son’s career since the Santos academy days. Athlon Sports calls him “the genius behind $450M wealth,” and the structure explains why: the 90% image-rights retention at Santos, the Puma partnership signed through NR Sports, the 75% cut of new Santos sponsorship revenue.

Centralizing rights in a family company is also a tax and control strategy common among Brazilian stars. It means endorsement money flows to the company first, not the player — which is exactly why “salary” figures alone understate what Neymar actually earns.

The 2026 World Cup Farewell

The international curtain fell at MetLife Stadium — the same venue where his Brazil career began in 2010. Mint reported that the 34-year-old came off the bench in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 against Norway, converted a penalty in a 2–1 defeat, and announced his retirement from international football moments after the final whistle.

He leaves as Brazil’s all-time leading men’s scorer: 80 goals in 130 matches, past Pelé, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho (SportsTiger). Earlier in the tournament he’d logged three key passes in 14 minutes against Scotland (SportsLeo) — a reminder that even a diminished Neymar bends games.

What’s Next for Neymar’s Money

Back at Santos on wages a fraction of his peak, the earnings engine has shifted permanently from salary to brand. The Puma deal, the NR Sports sponsorship cut, the FURIA stake, and 231 million Instagram followers are the assets now — a portfolio built to outlast his playing days. If the 2026 World Cup was the farewell, the business career is just entering its prime.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Celebrity Net Worth (the $450M estimate anchor); Boardroom / Fabrizio Romano / Foot Mercato (Al-Hilal €300M package, €90M fee, bonus schedule); Diario AS via All Football (the Al-Hilal perk inventory); Express Tribune (the £131M-for-7-matches calculation); Front Office Sports (PSG $217M + $122M contract split, unpaid-wages dispute); L’Équipe via icecric.news (year-by-year salaries); We4WeReports / UOL (Santos 90% image-rights mechanics); Forbes ($85M 2022–23 earnings split); Athlon Sports (Puma ~$30M/yr, $700M+ career earnings, watch collection); Sports Mole (£23M/yr Puma figure); SportsLeo (NR Sports 75% cut, $NEY token, FURIA, $50M+ real estate); SportsTiger (Mangaratiba estate, 80 goals/130 caps); Mint (2026 World Cup retirement). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Neymar’s net worth in 2026? Neymar’s net worth is estimated at $400–450 million, anchored at $450 million. Celebrity Net Worth publishes the $450M figure, echoed by Athlon Sports, SportsTiger, SportsLeo, TheUKPost, SportsPreferred, and Mint — all working from $700M+ in gross career earnings.

How much did Neymar earn at Al-Hilal? His two-year package was reported at €300 million ($327M), stretchable to €400M with bonuses. In practice he banked roughly £131 million over 18 months before the January 2025 mutual termination — for just seven matches, or about £18.7 million per appearance (Express Tribune).

What is Neymar’s salary at Santos? His 2025 return started at about R$1 million (~£135,500) a month base, later renewed near $750,000 a month — but the real money is the 90% image-rights retention, which took his actual monthly earnings toward R$6 million. His company NR Sports also takes 75% of new Santos sponsorship revenue.

How much is Neymar’s Puma deal worth? Around $30 million a year per Athlon Sports (Sports Mole reports £23M/yr — the gap likely reflects currency timing and scope). Signed in 2020 after he left Nike, it’s among the largest individual boot deals in football history.

How much was Neymar’s transfer to PSG? €222 million in 2017 — still the world-record transfer fee. Note the fee went to Barcelona, not to Neymar; his gain was a jump to ~€30M a year after tax and a reported ~€40M payment to his father in connection with the move.

Is Neymar married, and how many children does he have? He is not married; his long-term partner is Brazilian model Bruna Biancardi. He has three confirmed children — Davi Lucca (born 2011), Mavie (October 2023), and Helena (July 2024) — with reports of a possible fourth.

Did Neymar retire from international football? Yes. After Brazil’s 2–1 round-of-16 loss to Norway at the 2026 World Cup — where he scored from the penalty spot after coming off the bench — the 34-year-old announced his international retirement (Mint). He retires as Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 80 goals in 130 caps.

Is Neymar a billionaire? No. Despite $700M+ in gross career earnings, credible 2026 estimates top out at $450 million — less than half the billionaire threshold — once taxes, fees, and spending are accounted for.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.