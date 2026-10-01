Emma Grede Net Worth 2026

Emma Grede’s net worth is estimated at $380–410 million in 2026, anchored at Forbes’ $405M. The Skims founding partner’s 8% stake explains most of it — full breakdown inside.

Last updated: September 30, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Emma Grede’s net worth is estimated at $380–410 million in 2026, anchored at the $405 million figure Forbes published in June 2025, when it ranked her #88 on its America’s Richest Self-Made Women list. She built it the hard way for a fashion fortune: not by inheriting it, not by marrying it, but by taking founding equity in the brands she operates — chiefly an 8% stake in Skims, the shapewear empire she launched with Kim Kardashian in 2019.

That single stake explains roughly three-quarters of her wealth. Skims was valued at $5 billion after a late-2025 funding round, which puts her slice at about $400 million on paper. The rest comes from Good American, the denim label she co-founded with Khloé Kardashian in 2016 and still runs as CEO, plus Safely, real estate, and the proceeds of a talent-agency exit most profiles skip entirely.

One caveat before the numbers: nearly all of Grede’s wealth is illiquid. Skims is privately held, so her shares can’t be sold at will. Forbes’ figure is a paper valuation, not a bank balance. The full breakdown — and why some outlets get it wrong — is below.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $380–410 million (estimated; Forbes: $405M, June 2025) Full Name Emma Findlay Grede Born September 23, 1982, Plaistow, East London (age 43) Profession Entrepreneur — Co-founder & CEO, Good American; Founding Partner, Skims Nationality British Wealth Sources 8% Skims equity, Good American, Safely, real estate, ITB Worldwide exit Spouse Jens Grede (Swedish entrepreneur; 4 children) Last Updated September 30, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Emma Grede has never disclosed her finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Emma Grede’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The 5 Million Figure, Explained

Forbes is the anchor. In June 2025, the magazine put Grede at $405 million and #88 on its America’s Richest Self-Made Women ranking. She first appeared on Forbes’ radar in 2022, on its under-40 self-made list at roughly $320 million. The number has climbed with Skims’ valuation ever since.

Other outlets cluster nearby. Afrotech cites Forbes at $405 million. Tyla, reporting in August 2026, puts it at approximately $400 million (£297 million). Essence, in April 2026, called her “reportedly worth about $400 million.” GREY Journal publishes a $360–405 million range and flags the illiquidity question directly.

Two outliers deserve correction. One aggregator claims $410 million “according to Forbes” — Forbes said $405 million, not $410 million. The same site credits her with a $10 million-per-season Shark Tank salary, a figure with no sourcing behind it; guest sharks do not earn anywhere near that. Where the reporting is thin, we say so.

Source Figure Date Assessment Forbes $405M June 2025 Most authoritative; #88 Self-Made Women Tyla ~$400M Aug 2026 Freshest mainstream figure Essence ~$400M Apr 2026 Consistent with Forbes GREY Journal $360–405M 2026 Range reflects valuation uncertainty scoop.nayag.com $410M “per Forbes” 2026 Misattributed — Forbes said $405M

The Skims Math: How an 8% Stake Became 0 Million

Here is the arithmetic no competitor profile shows. Grede holds a reported 8% founding stake in Skims. Skims was valued at $4 billion in 2023 and, after a Goldman Sachs-led funding round in late 2025, at $5 billion. Eight percent of $5 billion is $400 million. That single line explains the Forbes figure almost in full.

Her husband’s shares add context. Jens Grede, who co-founded Skims alongside Emma and Kim Kardashian, holds his own stake; together the couple controls just under 14% of the company, per GREY Journal’s 2026 analysis. Kim Kardashian remains the largest individual shareholder at roughly 35%, according to Investopedia via Afrotech.

The valuation trajectory matters because Forbes’ number moves with it. When Skims was marked at $4 billion, Grede’s paper stake was worth about $320 million — matching Forbes’ 2022 figure. The $5 billion re-rating carried her to $405 million. If Skims ever goes public near $8–10 billion, the billionaire conversation starts. Until then, it is paper.

Year Skims Valuation Grede’s 8% (Paper) Forbes Figure 2022 ~$3.2B ~$256M ~$320M (under-40 list) 2023 $4B ~$320M ~$390M 2025 $5B ~$400M $405M (#88)

The atelier economy: Grede’s fortune was built on founding equity in the brands she operates, not salary.

Why Most of It Is Paper Wealth

Skims is privately held. Grede cannot sell her 8% on an exchange tomorrow morning. That makes Forbes’ $405 million a mark-to-model estimate — real in the accounting sense, unrealized in the cash sense. Every profile that presents the number without this context is telling half the story.

The practical consequence: her liquid wealth — cash, property, income from Good American operations — is far smaller than the headline. What the equity does give her is borrowing power, deal leverage (the noun, in the negotiating sense), and a ticket to billionaire status if Skims IPOs. GREY Journal’s lower $360 million bound effectively prices in an illiquidity discount. Our $380–410 million range splits the difference between Forbes’ mark and that caution.

Asset Estimated Value Liquidity 8% Skims stake ~$400M (paper) Illiquid — private shares Good American equity (reported ~23%) Undisclosed Illiquid — private shares Safely equity (reported ~22%) Undisclosed Illiquid — private shares Real estate portfolio ~$70M Sellable, with friction ITB Worldwide exit proceeds (2018) Undisclosed Cash at the time

Note: Good American and Safely percentages are reported by Wikipedia-derived trackers, not confirmed by the companies. Valuations for those stakes are not public, so they are excluded from the paper math above.

From Plaistow to the Boardroom

Emma Findlay was born on September 23, 1982, in Plaistow, a working-class neighborhood in East London, and raised there by her mother Jenny-Lee Findlay, who worked at Morgan Stanley. Her biological father is Trinidadian; she was raised by her Jamaican stepfather alongside three younger sisters — Charlotte, Rachelle, and Katie-Beth.

At 12 she was delivering newspapers around Plaistow, saving the money to buy Elle and Vogue. Fashion, she has said, was escapism. At 16 she enrolled at the London College of Fashion, then withdrew before finishing — a decision she later tied to undiagnosed dyslexia, identified only in her mid-twenties. She now describes herself publicly as “the girl from Plaistow who was too dyslexic to finish college,” and has made that part of her narrative rather than hiding it.

What followed was a grind through fashion’s back rooms: internships at Gucci, production work at Inca Productions, a stint at the concierge firm Quintessentially. Each job built the contact book that would later matter more than any diploma.

The ITB Years: Building the Network That Built the Fortune

In 2008, at 26, Grede founded ITB Worldwide, a London-based talent management and entertainment marketing agency. Over the next decade she placed brands inside entertainment — partnerships with fashion houses including Dior and Calvin Klein — and, critically, built relationships across the industry, including with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The philosophy she developed there became her business model: if she was creating long-term value for a brand, she wanted ownership, not a consulting fee. When Rogers & Cowan acquired ITB in 2018, the exit gave her both capital and a Rolodex. Most net-worth profiles skip this chapter entirely. It is the seed capital story behind everything that followed.

It was also where she met her husband. Jens Grede, the Swedish entrepreneur who co-founded the denim label Frame, crossed paths with Emma at the Wednesday Agency (formerly the Saturday Group) in the mid-2000s. They worked together for a year before marrying. The couple moved to Bel Air in 2017 and have four children, including twins.

Good American and the style=”border-bottom:2px solid #c9a227;padding-bottom:10px;margin-top:2.2em;scroll-margin-top:90px;” Million First Day

The Kardashian connection started with a pitch, not a favor. At Paris Fashion Week in 2015, Grede told Kris Jenner she had an idea for a denim company — and that she wanted to build it with Khloé Kardashian. In 2016, Good American launched with a then-unheard-of proposition: designer denim in sizes 00 to 24, sold on body positivity rather than sample-size aspiration.

It did $1 million in sales on its first day — described by Fashionista, via Black Enterprise’s reporting, as the biggest apparel launch in history. Grede has run the company as CEO ever since, expanding it from denim into a full apparel line stocked at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Neiman Marcus. Her reported ~23% stake is her second-largest holding after Skims, though the company has never disclosed a formal valuation.

The Kimono Crisis: One Million Units Relabeled

Skims nearly died at birth over a name. When Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line was announced as “Kimono” in 2019, accusations of cultural appropriation followed within days. Grede, as founding partner and chief product officer, oversaw the fix: relabelling roughly one million units before launch.

Adweek’s April 2026 profile captured the operational reality behind the myth. On a drizzly Tuesday in September 2019, Grede was camped on the floor of Heathrow Airport, laptop balanced, syncing Skims’ site with inventory ahead of launch after missing her flight to Los Angeles. Her production calendar ran 56 weeks out. When the collection finally went live, it pulled in $2 million in 10 minutes and sold out. That is the difference between the face of a brand and the person who ships it.

Shark Tank History: The First Black Woman Shark

On October 8, 2021, Grede walked into the Tank for the Season 13 premiere and made history as the first Black woman to serve as a guest Shark. ABC’s synopsis for the episode read: “Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark.”

She sat alongside Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner, hearing pitches from founders including Paskho, Kin, Uprising, and Lion Latch. She told Bustle at the time that she never set out to build a company “rooted in principles of diversity” — “that’s just what happens when a Black woman is at the helm.” One correction for the record: some aggregators credit her with a $10 million-per-season Shark Tank salary. No reputable outlet reports that figure, and guest sharks do not command it. We exclude it.

October 2021: Grede became the first Black woman to sit as a guest Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Safely, Off Season, and the Rest of the Portfolio

In 2021, Grede co-founded Safely, a plant-powered cleaning brand, with Kris Jenner (Chrissy Teigen was also attached at launch, per businesswomen.com). Trackers report her holding around 22% — again, an unconfirmed figure from Wikipedia-derived sources, included here as reported rather than verified.

She also holds a stake in Off Season, and her name has been attached to the Brady apparel brand’s orbit through the Kardashian-adjacent deal network. None of these stakes are large enough to move the Forbes number on their own. Together, they show the pattern: Grede takes founding equity positions in consumer brands, then operates them. It is a portfolio built on ownership, exactly the lesson ITB taught her.

Jens Grede: The Other Half of the Empire

Jens Grede is not a footnote. The Swedish entrepreneur co-founded the denim brand Frame, then co-founded Skims itself alongside Emma and Kim Kardashian — making the Gredes, as GREY Journal put it, “one of the most quietly powerful couples in American fashion.” Combined, the couple holds just under 14% of Skims.

Some aggregators claim Jens is independently worth $360 million. That figure has no credible sourcing and we do not repeat it. What is verified: his Frame exit, his Skims founding stake, and a shared property portfolio assembled over a decade.

A Million Property Portfolio

Realtor.com’s April 2026 survey of the couple’s holdings put the combined property portfolio at roughly $70 million. The two California anchors: a 1937 Bel-Air residence bought for $24 million in 2020, and a Malibu beach house bought for $45 million in 2022 — a property previously owned by Brad Pitt and then Ellen DeGeneres. In 2020, the same year as the Bel-Air purchase, Grede listed her longtime London townhouse for $6.8 million.

She told C Magazine the move stateside was deliberate: the couple relocated permanently to be closer to the businesses. The portfolio is the most visible liquid-adjacent asset she holds — and a reminder that even inside a $405 million paper fortune, the cash-convertible portion is concentrated here.

Property Details Year Bel-Air primary residence 1937 estate; bought for $24M 2020 Malibu beach house Bought for $45M; ex-Brad Pitt, ex-Ellen DeGeneres 2022 London townhouse Listed for $6.8M 2020

2026: The Book, NikeSKIMS, and What’s Next

Grede’s 2026 has been her most public year. Her debut book, Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life, is currently on promotion — Adweek named her to its 2026 Brand Genius Creators list in the same cycle. Moneywise covered her book-tour argument that women should stop “leaving money on the table,” quoting her Wall Street Journal interview: “If you want to get paid what you deserve or make a lot of money, you’ve got to admit that to yourself.”

On the business side, the NikeSKIMS partnership extended the Skims empire into athletic wear. And on August 2, 2026, she appeared on BBC’s Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne, revisiting the April controversy over her “work from home is a career killer for women” remarks on Keke Palmer’s podcast — telling Laverne that “what’s worked for me is visibility, being in an office where people could see how I move.” Whether the next re-rating comes from a Skims IPO or another brand launch, the trajectory since 2022 points one way.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge and the Obama Foundation

Beyond the cap table, Grede chairs the Fifteen Percent Pledge, the initiative pressing retailers to dedicate 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses, and sits on the board of the Obama Foundation. She has also appeared as an investor on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den. None of this adds to the net-worth figure directly. It explains why the figure keeps company with institutional credibility — the kind Forbes weighs when deciding who belongs on its lists.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Forbes (the $405M figure and #88 Self-Made Women ranking, June 2025); Adweek (the Heathrow launch-night account, Kimono relabeling, and $2M-in-10-minutes launch detail, April 2026); realtor.com (the $70M property portfolio, Bel-Air $24M and Malibu $45M purchases, April 2026); GREY Journal (the 8% Skims stake, $5B valuation, and combined ~14% couple holding); Black Enterprise / ABC / Deadline (the October 8, 2021 Shark Tank history-making debut); Wikipedia (birth date, family background, ITB timeline — cross-checked against outlet reporting); Tyla and Essence (2026 corroboration at ~$400M). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Emma Grede’s net worth in 2026? Emma Grede’s net worth is estimated at $380–410 million in 2026, anchored at the $405 million figure Forbes published in June 2025 when it ranked her #88 on America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Most of it is illiquid equity in privately held companies, chiefly Skims.

How did Emma Grede make her money? Through founding equity, not salary. Her 8% founding stake in Skims accounts for roughly three-quarters of her wealth. She also co-founded Good American with Khloé Kardashian (where she serves as CEO), co-founded Safely with Kris Jenner, and sold her talent agency ITB Worldwide to Rogers & Cowan in 2018.

What is Emma Grede’s stake in Skims? Grede holds a reported 8% founding stake in Skims, where she is founding partner and chief product officer. At Skims’ $5 billion valuation (late-2025 funding round), that stake is worth about $400 million on paper. Combined with her husband Jens Grede’s shares, the couple holds just under 14%.

Is Emma Grede a billionaire? No. Her estimated $380–410 million puts her well short of $1 billion. She would likely need Skims to go public at a valuation of roughly $8–10 billion for her combined holdings to cross the billionaire line.

Who is Emma Grede’s husband? Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, co-founder of the denim brand Frame and a co-founder of Skims alongside Emma and Kim Kardashian. The couple met at the Wednesday Agency in London in the mid-2000s, moved to Bel Air in 2017, and have four children, including twins.

How old is Emma Grede? Emma Grede is 43 years old; she was born Emma Findlay on September 23, 1982, in Plaistow, East London, and turns 44 in September 2026.

What is Emma Grede’s ethnicity? Grede is of mixed heritage: her mother, Jenny-Lee Findlay, is white British, and her father is of Jamaican and Trinidadian descent. She was raised in East London by her mother and her Jamaican stepfather.

How much of Skims does Kim Kardashian own? Kim Kardashian reportedly owns about 35% of Skims, according to Investopedia via Afrotech, making her the largest individual shareholder and the face of the brand. Grede’s 8% makes her one of the largest non-Kardashian stakeholders.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.