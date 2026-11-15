Candice Swanepoel Age 2026: How Old Is Candice Swanepoel?

Candice Swanepoel is 38 in 2026. The Victoria’s Secret Angel turned 38 on October 20 — here is her full life story, from a South African farm to the runway.

Last updated: November 15, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Candice Swanepoel is 38 years old in 2026. She was born Candice Susan Swanepoel on October 20, 1988, in Mooi River, a small farming town in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and she turned 38 on October 20, 2026 — less than a month ago. She is 5 ft 10 in tall, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, the founder of the swimwear label Tropic of C, and a mother of two sons. Her net worth sits in a published range of $25 million to $30 million, and her name is back in the headlines this autumn for a reason that has nothing to do with fashion: reports in October 2026 that she is dating Tom Brady.

The age question is simple. The life behind it is not. Swanepoel was discovered at 15 by a scout in a Durban flea market, became the first South African Victoria’s Secret Angel at 21, wore a $10 million fantasy bra at 25, topped Maxim’s Hot 100 at 25, and had her first child at 28. She spent her twenties as one of the most photographed women on earth and her thirties building a business and raising two boys. At 38, she is older than the models who replaced her on the Victoria’s Secret runway — and still working, still booking, and still, according to the October reports, the most talked-about name in celebrity dating news.

This article answers the age question first and then tells the whole story: the farm in Mooi River, the flea-market discovery, the Angel years, the money, the swimwear brand, the two sons, and what the Tom Brady reports actually say — and what they do not. Every age in this article is calculated from the verified birth date, October 20, 1988, and every stale figure still circulating online is flagged where it appears.

Quick Facts Full Name Candice Susan Swanepoel Born October 20, 1988, Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Age in 2026 38 years old (turned 38 on October 20, 2026) Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Net Worth (2026) Estimated $25–30 million (anchored ~$25 million) Best Known For Victoria’s Secret Angel (2010–2018); first South African Angel Business Founder, Tropic of C swimwear (2018) Top Honours Maxim Hot 100 No. 1 (2014); $10M Royal Fantasy Bra (2013) Children Two sons, Anacã (b. 2016) and Ariel (b. 2018) 2026 Status 38 years old; reported to be dating Tom Brady since June 2026 (unconfirmed)

How This Profile Was Reported The birth date (October 20, 1988) and the biographical facts come from Wikipedia’s sourced biography of Swanepoel and from 2026 profiles (readsme, biographywallah, thecityceleb) that confirm the age as 38 as of October 2026. Pages that still say 37 were written before her birthday on October 20, 2026, and are flagged as stale in this article. The Tom Brady dating reports come from Us Weekly (which broke the story on October 24, 2026), People and TMZ, as reported by CSP Times on October 31, 2026 — and this article states plainly that neither Swanepoel nor Brady has confirmed the romance. The net-worth range of $25 million to $30 million comes from dailywikibio’s 2025 estimate; her private income and business equity are undisclosed, so the figure is an estimate, not an audited valuation. The peer ages in the comparison table are calculated from verified birth dates or from our own Guide Net Worth age profiles.

Candice Swanepoel in 2026 — 38 years old, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, and back in the headlines over the Tom Brady reports. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Early Life: A Farm Girl from Mooi River

Candice Swanepoel was born on October 20, 1988, in Mooi River, a small town in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, and she grew up on a farm there. Her father, Willem Swanepoel, was from Mutare, Zimbabwe; her mother, Eileen Swanepoel (née Green), was South African. The family is of Afrikaans descent, and the farm was the whole of Swanepoel’s world for the first fifteen years of her life — open land, animals, and a childhood a long way from any runway.

There is a temptation, with models, to treat the farm-girl beginning as a fairy tale. With Swanepoel it is the plain truth, and it shaped the career that followed. She did not grow up around fashion. She did not go to modelling school. She grew up in a farming town where the nearest city, Durban, was an hour’s drive away, and the first time the fashion world noticed her, she was not looking for it. She was fifteen years old, shopping at a flea market in Durban, when a model scout stopped her. That is the whole of the discovery story, and it is the reason her biography reads the way it does: a girl from a farm who was found, not made.

The farm years also explain the woman she became at 38. Swanepoel has spent her career talking about the outdoors, about growing up with space around her, about the contrast between the farm and the fashion world — and at 38, with two sons of her own, she has built a life that keeps one foot in each. She lives between New York and Brazil, she posts her sons on the beach rather than on a red carpet, and the farm girl from Mooi River is still visible in the mother of two who runs a swimwear brand from the place she grew up loving: the water.

Discovered at 15: The Durban Flea Market

The scout who found Swanepoel at the Durban flea market in 2003 saw what the farm had not: a fifteen-year-old girl who was already 5 ft 10 in tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and a face that photographed the way the fashion industry dreams about. She was signed, and the next few years were the standard model’s apprenticeship — test shoots, small shows, the slow move from Durban to the world’s fashion capitals. She was 16 when she started working internationally, and by 18 she was walking runways in New York, Paris and Milan.

The early years were not glamorous. A teenage model from South Africa, living away from home, working jobs that paid little and demanded everything, is a long way from the Victoria’s Secret Angel she would become. But the apprenticeship taught her the business: how to walk, how to pose, how to survive a casting call, how to be the girl the photographer remembers. By the time she was 19, she had walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — 2007, in Los Angeles — and the industry had a name for her. The flea market was four years behind her. The farm was further still.

Victoria’s Secret: Becoming an Angel

Swanepoel became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010, at 21, and the contract changed her life. She was the first South African model to become an Angel, and for the next eight years she was one of the faces of the most famous lingerie brand on earth. She walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year from 2007, opened the show, closed the show, and in 2013 — at 25 — she wore the Royal Fantasy Bra: a $10 million bra designed by Mouawad, set with more than 4,200 gems, the most expensive item of clothing she has ever worn, and the one that made her the most famous model in the world for a season.

2010–2018: eight years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel — the contract that made Candice Swanepoel one of the most photographed women on earth. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Angel years were the peak of her earning power, and the numbers show it. Forbes listed her among the world’s highest-paid models in 2013 at $3.3 million, and again in 2016 at $7 million — the year she ranked eighth on the list. In 2014, Maxim named her number one on its Hot 100, the annual list of the world’s most desirable women. She was 25, she was the top of the list, and she was wearing a $10 million bra on a runway watched by millions. It is the kind of year that defines a career, and it defined hers: the farm girl from Mooi River, at the top of the fashion world, at 25.

She left Victoria’s Secret in 2018, at 29, after eight years as an Angel — the same year her second son was born. The brand itself was changing, and so was she. She walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show again when the brand brought it back in 2024, at 35, a return that said something about both of them: the show needed its stars back, and Swanepoel, six years after leaving, was still one of them. The Angel years are over. The name they made is not.

The Fantasy Bra and the Forbes Lists

The $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra deserves its own telling, because it is the single object that best explains what Swanepoel was worth to Victoria’s Secret. The bra, designed by the jeweller Mouawad for the 2013 show, was set with more than 4,200 precious stones — rubies, diamonds, yellow sapphires — and a 52-carat ruby at its centre. It took months to make, it was guarded like a museum piece, and Swanepoel wore it down the runway in New York in December 2013, at 25, in front of an audience of millions. The bra was not for sale. It was a statement: this is our most valuable model, wearing our most valuable product.

The Forbes lists tell the same story in dollars. In 2013, the year of the Fantasy Bra, Forbes put Swanepoel’s earnings at $3.3 million, tenth among the world’s models. By 2016, her earnings had more than doubled to $7 million, and she ranked eighth — the year she was 27, a mother of one, and still one of the highest-paid models on the planet. The money came from the Angel contract, from campaigns for the biggest houses in fashion, from covers of Vogue, ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar, and from the endorsements that follow a model who is on every list that matters. She was never the highest-paid model in the world — that title belonged to Gisele Bündchen’s net worth on this site, an estimated $479 million fortune built over a longer career — but for four years, from 2013 to 2016, Swanepoel was in the top ten, and that is where the fortune was made.

Year Age What Happened 2013 25 Wore the $10M Royal Fantasy Bra; Forbes earnings $3.3M (10th) 2014 25–26 Maxim Hot 100 No. 1 2016 27–28 Forbes earnings $7M (8th); first son Anacã born (October) 2018 29–30 Left Victoria’s Secret; founded Tropic of C; second son Ariel born (June) 2024 35–36 Walked the Victoria’s Secret comeback show 2026 37–38 Turned 38 (October 20); Tom Brady dating reports (October 24)

Tropic of C: From Model to Founder

In 2018, at 29, Swanepoel did what the smartest models do: she stopped renting out her name and started owning a business. Tropic of C, her swimwear label, launched that year — sustainable swimwear, made from regenerated nylon and recycled materials, designed in the colours of the places she grew up loving: the ocean, the beach, the South African coast. It was not a licensing deal, where a model lends her name to someone else’s product. It was her company, her designs, her money on the line.

2018: Tropic of C — the swimwear label Swanepoel founded at 29, built on the beaches she grew up loving. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The brand is the second act of her career, and it is the one that will outlast the runway. A model ages out of the shows. A founder does not age out of her own company. Tropic of C sells directly to customers, it has grown steadily since 2018, and it gives Swanepoel something the Angel contract never could: control. She chooses the fabrics, she chooses the shoots, she chooses the message — sustainability, body positivity, the ocean she grew up beside. At 38, she is less a model than a businesswoman who used to model, and the label is the proof. The money it makes is private, and this article does not guess at it. What is public is that the brand exists, it sells, and it is hers.

What Is Candice Swanepoel’s Net Worth in 2026?

Candice Swanepoel’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $25 million to $30 million, anchored at about $25 million. The figure comes from dailywikibio’s 2025 estimate, the most recent clearly dated number in this niche, and it sits in a narrow range because her income history is unusually public: the Forbes earnings figures ($3.3 million in 2013, $7 million in 2016), the Angel contract, the campaigns and covers, and now the swimwear brand. Her private income, liabilities and business equity are undisclosed, so the figure is a publisher’s estimate, not an audited valuation — and the range is the honest way to print it.

The number is modest next to the supermodels who came before her, and the comparison is instructive. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth on this site is an estimated $479 million — a fortune built over two decades of being the highest-paid model in the world, plus licensing and business deals that Swanepoel never pursued at the same scale. Swanepoel’s fortune is a modelling fortune: eight years as an Angel, a decade of campaigns, and a swimwear brand. It is not a licensing empire, and it was never meant to be. She earned her money the way she earned her career — one show, one shoot, one season at a time — and $25 million is what that adds up to after twenty years.

Personal Life: Two Sons and the Hermann Nicoli Years

Swanepoel’s personal life has been lived in public for as long as her professional life, and the longest chapter of it is the one with Hermann Nicoli. Nicoli is a Brazilian model, and the two of them were together from 2005 — when Swanepoel was 16 and Nicoli was 23 — until their split in 2018. They got engaged in August 2015, when she was 26, and they had two sons: Anacã, born in October 2016, when Swanepoel was 27, and Ariel, born in June 2018, when she was 29. The engagement never became a wedding. The couple split in 2018, the year Ariel was born, and Swanepoel has raised the boys since then as a single mother.

The boys are 10 and 8 now, and they are the centre of her life at 38. She posts them on the beach, on the farm, on holiday — never on a red carpet, never as props, and never with their faces turned into content. It is a deliberate choice, and it is consistent with everything else about her: a woman who grew up on a farm, who was discovered by accident, who spent twenty years being photographed, and who keeps the two people she loves most out of the frame. She has never married. She has never confirmed a relationship since Nicoli. And until October 2026, the question of who she was dating had not been asked in years.

Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady: What the 2026 Reports Say

On October 24, 2026, Us Weekly reported that Tom Brady, 49, is dating Candice Swanepoel, 38. People and TMZ followed with the same story, and the details, as reported, are these: the two met through mutual friends, the romance began in Miami in June 2026, and neither of them has confirmed it. Brady is the retired NFL quarterback, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, whose Tom Brady biography on this site traces a $350 million fortune and a second career in broadcasting. Swanepoel is the former Victoria’s Secret Angel. The age gap is eleven years. The story, as of November 2026, is a report, not a confirmation — and this article says so plainly, because the difference matters.

The reason the story travelled so fast is the other name in it. Brady was married for thirteen years to Gisele Bündchen, now 46, the Brazilian supermodel who is Swanepoel’s predecessor in more ways than one: a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a Forbes list-topper, and the woman whose marriage to Brady ended in divorce in 2022. Bündchen has since remarried — she married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in December 2025, and the couple had a son in February 2025. The Brady-Swanepoel reports land in that context, and they are being read in that context: the quarterback, the ex-wife, and the model who looks, to the tabloids, like the ex-wife’s successor. Whether the romance is real, and whether it lasts, is something only Brady and Swanepoel know. What is certain is that at 38, Swanepoel is the most talked-about name in celebrity dating news — and that the attention has nothing to do with her age, and everything to do with his.

Candice Swanepoel vs Other Supermodels

Swanepoel’s age only means something in comparison, and the comparison is kind to her. At 38, she is older than the models who dominate the runways now — Gigi Hadid’s age profile on this site puts her at 31, and Bella Hadid’s age profile puts her at 30 — and younger than the Angels who came before her: Adriana Lima’s age profile puts her at 45, and Gisele Bündchen, at 46, is eight years older. Swanepoel sits in the middle of the generation: too old to be the new girl, too young to be the veteran, and still working at an age when most models have retired. The table below puts the numbers side by side.

Supermodel Born Age in 2026 Defining Role Candice Swanepoel Oct 20, 1988 38 VS Angel 2010–2018; Tropic of C founder Gisele Bündchen Jul 20, 1980 46 VS Angel 2000–2007; highest-paid model ever Adriana Lima Jun 12, 1981 45 VS Angel 2000–2018 (longest-serving) Emily Ratajkowski Jun 7, 1991 35 Model, actress, author; Inamorata founder Gigi Hadid Apr 23, 1995 31 VS Angel era; Guest in Residence founder Bella Hadid Oct 9, 1996 30 Runway star; Orebella founder Hailey Bieber Nov 22, 1996 29 Model; Rhode founder

The pattern in the table is the pattern of the whole industry. Every model on it has done what Swanepoel did: taken the fame the runway gave her and turned it into a business of her own. Emily Ratajkowski’s age profile covers a 35-year-old who founded Inamorata; Hailey Bieber’s age profile covers a 29-year-old who founded Rhode. The runway is a beginning, not a career, and the models who last are the ones who build something after it. Swanepoel built Tropic of C at 29, and at 38 she is still running it — which is why the age question, for her, has a different answer than it does for a model who only ever modelled. She is 38, and she is not waiting for the phone to ring. Readers who want the wider picture can browse the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site.

Life at 38: What Comes Next

At 38, Swanepoel’s life looks less like a model’s and more like a founder’s. She still shoots campaigns, she still walks the occasional show, and the Victoria’s Secret comeback in 2024 proved she can still command a runway at 35. But the centre of her working life is Tropic of C, and the centre of her private life is her two sons, who are 10 and 8. The farm girl from Mooi River is now a businesswoman with a swimwear label, a mother of two, and — if the October reports are true — a new relationship with one of the most famous athletes on earth.

What comes next is unknowable, and this article does not pretend otherwise. The Brady reports may be confirmed, or denied, or left to fade. The swimwear brand may grow, or it may stay the size it is. What is knowable is the arc: a girl discovered at 15 in a flea market, an Angel at 21, a Fantasy Bra at 25, a mother at 27, a founder at 29, and at 38, still working, still relevant, and still — after twenty-three years in front of a camera — the woman the fashion world calls when it wants a supermodel who has done it all. The age is 38. The story is everything that came before it.

Career Timeline: Year by Year

Year Age What Happened 1988 0 Born October 20, Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa 2003 15 Discovered by a model scout at a Durban flea market 2007 18–19 First Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2010 21–22 Becomes a Victoria’s Secret Angel — first South African Angel 2013 24–25 Wears the $10M Royal Fantasy Bra; Forbes earnings $3.3M 2014 25–26 Maxim Hot 100 No. 1 2015 26–27 Engaged to Hermann Nicoli (August) 2016 27–28 Forbes earnings $7M (8th); son Anacã born (October) 2018 29–30 Leaves Victoria’s Secret; founds Tropic of C; son Ariel born (June); splits from Nicoli 2024 35–36 Walks the Victoria’s Secret comeback show 2026 37–38 Turns 38 (October 20); Tom Brady dating reports (October 24)

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from live sources in November 2026. The birth date (October 20, 1988), the height (5 ft 10 in), the Durban flea-market discovery at 15, the Angel years (2010–2018) and the family details come from Wikipedia’s sourced biography of Swanepoel and from 2026 profiles (readsme, biographywallah, thecityceleb, nationaltoday). The Forbes earnings figures ($3.3 million in 2013, $7 million in 2016), the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra (2013) and the Maxim Hot 100 No. 1 (2014) come from standard reporting. The Tom Brady dating reports come from Us Weekly (October 24, 2026), People and TMZ, as reported by CSP Times on October 31, 2026; neither Swanepoel nor Brady has confirmed the romance. The peer ages (Gisele Bündchen 46, Adriana Lima 45, Emily Ratajkowski 35, Gigi Hadid 31, Bella Hadid 30, Hailey Bieber 29) come from our own Gisele Bündchen net worth, Adriana Lima age, Emily Ratajkowski age, Gigi Hadid age, Bella Hadid age and Hailey Bieber age profiles, and the Brady fortune ($350 million) from our Tom Brady biography. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Candice Swanepoel in 2026? Candice Swanepoel is 38 years old in 2026. She was born Candice Susan Swanepoel on October 20, 1988, in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and turned 38 on October 20, 2026. Pages that still say 37 were written before her birthday.

When is Candice Swanepoel’s birthday? Candice Swanepoel’s birthday is October 20. She was born on October 20, 1988, which makes her a Libra. She turned 38 on October 20, 2026, and turns 39 on October 20, 2027.

How tall is Candice Swanepoel? Candice Swanepoel is 5 ft 10 in tall (1.78 m), according to Wikipedia. She was already close to that height when she was discovered at 15 by a model scout at a Durban flea market.

What is Candice Swanepoel’s net worth in 2026? Candice Swanepoel’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $25 million to $30 million, anchored at about $25 million (dailywikibio, 2025). The fortune comes from eight years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a decade of campaigns and covers, and her swimwear brand Tropic of C.

Is Candice Swanepoel married? No. Candice Swanepoel has never married. She was engaged to Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli from August 2015 until the couple split in 2018. They have two sons together, Anacã (born 2016) and Ariel (born 2018).

Is Candice Swanepoel dating Tom Brady? That is what Us Weekly, People and TMZ reported in October 2026 — Us Weekly broke the story on October 24, 2026, saying the romance began in Miami in June 2026. Neither Swanepoel nor Brady has confirmed the relationship, so it remains a report, not a confirmed fact.

What is Tropic of C? Tropic of C is the sustainable swimwear label Candice Swanepoel founded in 2018, at 29. The brand makes swimwear from regenerated nylon and recycled materials, and it is her own company — not a licensing deal.

When did Candice Swanepoel become a Victoria’s Secret Angel? Candice Swanepoel became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010, at 21, and held the contract until 2018. She was the first South African model to become an Angel, and in 2013 she wore the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.