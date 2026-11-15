NeNe Leakes Net Worth 2026: The $14M Bravo Comeback

NeNe Leakes’ net worth is $14 million in 2026. The original Real Housewife of Atlanta is back on Bravo after her lawsuit — here is the full fortune story.

Last updated: November 15, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

NeNe Leakes’ net worth is $14 million in 2026. The estimate comes from Celebrity Net Worth’s September 28, 2026 update, and it is the best clearly attributed single figure available for the original Real Housewife of Atlanta — a woman who turned a reality show paycheck into a fortune built on acting, Broadway, books and her own businesses. At her peak she earned $1 million per season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, making her the highest-paid Housewife on Bravo at the time, and she did it across 10 seasons that ran from 2008 to 2020.

The number needs its honest caveat, and this article gives it up front: $14 million is a publisher’s estimate, not an audited valuation. Leakes’ private income, liabilities and business equity are undisclosed, and the range of published figures runs from $14 million to $18 million, with a $22 million outlier that no second source supports. What follows is the full accounting — where the money came from, what each stream was worth, and why the 2026 Bravo comeback matters to the figure as much as any paycheck did.

That comeback is the freshest part of the story. After leaving the network in 2020 and suing Bravo and NBCUniversal in 2022, Leakes returned to Bravo in 2026 on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th — and in September 2026 she ruled out a full-time return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while leaving the door open to guest appearances and hosting cast trips. She is 58 years old, she has buried a husband, fought a network in federal court, and come back on her own terms. The $14 million is the number. The story is how she kept it.

Quick Facts Full Name Linnethia Monique Johnson (NeNe Leakes) Born December 13, 1967, Queens, New York City, U.S. Age in 2026 58 years old (turns 59 on December 13, 2026) Net Worth (2026) Estimated $14 million (range $14M–$18M) Peak Bravo Salary $1 million per season (highest-paid Housewife at the time) Best Known For Original cast member, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2008–2020) Acting Glee (Coach Roz Washington), The New Normal (Rocky), Broadway’s Cinderella (Madame) Businesses Swagg Boutique (2017), Linnethia Lounge (2019) Book Never Make the Same Mistake Twice (2009) Husband Gregg Leakes (m. 1997–2011, remarried 2013; died September 1, 2021) Children Two sons, Bryson and Brentt Partner Nyonisela Sioh (since about 2022) 2026 Status Returned to Bravo on RHUGT: Roaring 20th; ruled out full-time RHOA return

How This Estimate Was Made The $14 million anchor comes from Celebrity Net Worth, updated September 28, 2026 — the most recent update from the most-cited publisher in this niche, and the figure repeated by AfricanBusinessReview, NewsFame and FamousIntel in their 2026 profiles. ImpactWealth, in an October 29, 2026 review, confirmed the $14 million figure against its publisher and called it “a convenient single-number estimate with limited confidence,” noting that Leakes’ private income, liabilities and business equity are undisclosed. The $14M–$18M range in this article covers the credible published spread ($15 million and $18 million pages from TheMost10); the $22 million figure on another TheMost10 page is treated as a high outlier because no second source supports it. The $1 million-per-season peak salary comes from Celebrity Net Worth. Where a figure cannot be traced to a source — such as the season-by-season salary tables some sites publish without attribution — this article does not repeat it.

NeNe Leakes in 2026 — $14 million net worth, back on Bravo after her 2022 lawsuit. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

What Is NeNe Leakes’ Net Worth in 2026?

NeNe Leakes is worth an estimated $14 million in 2026. The figure is anchored by Celebrity Net Worth’s September 28, 2026 update, and it sits inside a published range of $14 million to $18 million. That range is narrow by celebrity-net-worth standards, and the reason is simple: Leakes’ income history is unusually public. Her Bravo salary was reported for years, her acting and Broadway work is a matter of record, and her businesses are businesses she talks about herself. There is less to guess at than with most reality stars, and the publishers’ figures reflect that.

The honest version of the number is that it is an estimate with real uncertainty. ImpactWealth put it plainly in October 2026: $14 million is “the best clearly attributed single figure available in this review, with substantial uncertainty,” because Leakes has never disclosed a balance sheet. Nobody outside her circle knows what Swagg Boutique is worth, what the Linnethia Lounge cost her, or what she holds in property. What the $14 million represents is the sum of what is known — a decade of Bravo money, a run of acting work, book royalties, and two businesses — minus the costs nobody can see. Treat it as a well-grounded estimate, not a bank balance.

Income Stream What Is Known Role in the Fortune The Real Housewives of Atlanta 10 seasons, 2008–2020; peak $1M per season The foundation — the largest single stream Acting & Broadway Glee, The New Normal, Cinderella (2014), DWTS Second stream; the Broadway run was the prestige piece Businesses Swagg Boutique (2017), Linnethia Lounge (2019) The long game; retail and hospitality, values undisclosed Books & appearances Never Make the Same Mistake Twice (2009); paid appearances Steady smaller income across the whole career 2026 Bravo return RHUGT: Roaring 20th (guest) Reopens the Bravo income line after six years away

One more number belongs in this section, because it explains the shape of the fortune. Leakes was not the richest Housewife — not even close — and she never pretended to be. The women who turned reality television into nine-figure fortunes did it by selling a product: a beauty brand, a shapewear line, a skin-care empire. Leakes sold herself — her personality, her catchphrases, her presence — and a personality is a harder thing to scale than a lip kit. The $14 million is what a personality is worth when it is managed well for 18 years. It is not a failure of ambition. It is the honest price of a different kind of career.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Money

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on October 7, 2008, and NeNe Leakes was there from the first episode — one of the original cast members, and the one who became the show’s breakout star. She was 40 years old, a mother of two from Athens, Georgia, with no television experience and a personality that filled the screen the moment she appeared on it. The show was an instant hit, and Leakes was the reason: the one-liners, the confrontations, the laugh that could be heard from the next room. Bravo built the franchise around her, and her salary grew with it.

At her peak she earned $1 million per season, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her the highest-paid Housewife on Bravo at the time. The figure matters because of what it says about her position: she was not a cast member who happened to be on a hit show. She was the star the show could not afford to lose, and Bravo paid her like one. Across 10 seasons, that salary — at its peak, and at the lower figures of the early years — is the largest single stream in her fortune, and the reason the $14 million estimate is as high as it is.

2008–2020: ten seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta turned a $1 million-per-season salary into the foundation of a $14 million fortune. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

She left the show after season 7 in 2015, saying she needed a break from the drama, and returned for season 10 in 2017. The second run lasted three seasons, and it ended in 2020, after season 12, in a split that was anything but quiet. Leakes said the show had become a hostile workplace; Bravo said nothing much at all. The two sides would not speak again for years — and when they did, it was in a courtroom, not a reunion studio. The money story of those 10 seasons is a straight line upward. The relationship story is a circle that took six years to close.

Acting, Broadway and Television Beyond Bravo

Leakes spent her Bravo years building a second career in parallel, and the second career is the one that separates her from most reality stars. In 2011 she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, holding her own against a cast of established names. In 2012 she joined Glee as Coach Roz Washington, the sharp-tongued swim coach, in a recurring role that ran through 2014 — and in the same years she played Rocky on The New Normal, Ryan Murphy’s sitcom, from 2012 to 2013. These were not cameos. They were real acting jobs on network television, and they paid real acting money.

The peak of that run came in 2014, when she took the stage on Broadway as Madame in Cinderella — the first Real Housewife to play Broadway, and a booking that said more about her ambition than any reality-show salary could. The same year she competed on Dancing with the Stars, season 18, partnered with Tony Dovolani and finishing in seventh place. A reality star who can act, sing on a Broadway stage and dance on live television is a reality star with options, and Leakes spent the mid-2010s collecting them: the book, Never Make the Same Mistake Twice, published in 2009; the Bravo wedding spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, in 2013; and a steady line of paid appearances that kept the money coming between seasons.

None of those streams, on its own, was worth as much as a season of RHOA. Together, they are the reason the fortune survived the six years she spent away from Bravo. A reality star with one income stream is a reality star one cancellation away from nothing. Leakes built four, and the four of them carried her through the gap.

Swagg Boutique, Linnethia Lounge and the Businesses

The businesses are the least visible part of the fortune and the hardest to value — which is exactly why they need a careful telling. Swagg Boutique, her clothing store, opened in Atlanta in 2017, selling the glamorous, figure-hugging styles Leakes wears herself. As of early 2026 it operates primarily through its online store, a shift that says something about the economics of a celebrity boutique: the rent on a storefront is a cost, and the online store is the profit. The boutique is a real business with real revenue, and it is also a brand extension — the place where the NeNe Leakes name becomes a product you can buy.

2017: Swagg Boutique opened in Atlanta — the retail arm of a fortune built on a name, not just a salary. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Linnethia Lounge, named for her given name, opened in Duluth, Georgia, in 2019 — a restaurant and lounge that was meant to be the hospitality arm of the same brand. It has faced periods of closure and operational changes, the kind of trouble that is common in the restaurant business and rare in the telling of a celebrity fortune. This article does not hide that: a lounge that closes is a cost, not an asset, and the $14 million estimate is net of it. The honest account of a business portfolio includes the ones that struggled, and the Lounge is the one that did.

What the businesses prove, even with the struggles, is that Leakes understood the assignment. A reality television salary ends when the show ends. A store, a lounge and a book keep paying — or keep trying to — long after the cameras leave. The $14 million is not just the sum of what she earned. It is the sum of what she kept, and the businesses are the reason any of it was kept at all.

The Bravo Lawsuit and the 2026 Return

The six years between Leakes’ departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her return to Bravo were the most consequential of her career, and the lawsuit is the reason why. In April 2022, she filed a federal lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo and the production companies behind the show, alleging that she had complained for years about racist behaviour and a hostile work environment — and that the companies had retaliated against her after she raised those concerns. The filing named Andy Cohen among the defendants, and it turned a falling-out into a legal war.

The war lasted four months. In August 2022, Leakes and the defendants jointly dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, and no financial settlement was publicly announced. The dismissal ended the case without deciding it, and the silence that followed was the point: both sides had said what they needed to say in court, and neither side was going to say any more in public. For four years after that, Leakes stayed away from Bravo entirely — no appearances, no reunions, no cameos. The network that had made her famous, and the woman who had made the network famous, were not speaking.

The reconciliation happened in 2026, and it happened on television. Leakes returned to the network on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, a special season celebrating 20 years of Real Housewives television, appearing in a guest capacity alongside seven veteran Housewives — Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow. Andy Cohen, speaking to Vulture in May 2026, described the reunion as “very positive,” and said the franchise could not celebrate two decades of its history without one of its most recognisable stars. The two sides had, in Cohen’s words, moved forward.

What the return did not do is restore the old job. In September 2026, speaking on Atlanta’s V-103, Leakes ruled out a full-time return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, saying that sitting on a reunion couch or holding a peach was no longer part of her life plan. She left the door open to guest appearances and to hosting cast trips — “I’d love to go over and host them on a trip,” she said — but the full-time Housewife era is over. TMZ reported the same month that no cast member had been offered a contract for season 18, and that reports of an offer to Leakes were not accurate. The comeback, in other words, is a cameo, not a reinstatement. And the cameo pays: a Bravo appearance in 2026 reopens the income line that had been closed since 2020, and it puts the NeNe Leakes name back in front of the audience that made it valuable in the first place.

Personal Life: Gregg, Her Sons and Sioh

NeNe Leakes’ personal life has been lived in public for almost as long as her professional life, and the hardest chapter of it is the one that defines her now. She married Gregg Leakes in 1997, divorced him in 2011, and remarried him on June 22, 2013, in a ceremony Bravo turned into a spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. Gregg was a real-estate investor and businessman, and the two of them were, for most of their marriage, a partnership in the fullest sense — he managed the business side while she built the brand. On September 1, 2021, Gregg died of colon cancer. He was 66. Leakes was 53, and she has spoken since about the grief of losing the man she had married twice.

She has two sons: Bryson, born in 1989, and Brentt, born in 1999. Bryson is a father himself now, which makes Leakes a grandmother — a fact she mentions with the same pride she once reserved for a reunion special. Brentt, the younger son, has stayed largely out of the public eye. The family, for all its time on television, has always kept a private core, and the sons are the centre of it.

Since about 2022, Leakes has been in a relationship with Nyonisela Sioh, a businessman. Celebrity Net Worth noted that by 2026 she was again referring to Sioh as her boyfriend, and that she appeared with him during her return to Bravo. It is a relationship she has kept low-key by design — no reality-show storyline, no public drama, no storyline at all. After a marriage that was televised twice over and a lawsuit that was litigated in public, a quiet relationship looks like a choice. It is the one part of her life she has kept for herself.

NeNe Leakes vs Other Housewives

The $14 million figure only means something in comparison, and the comparison is instructive. Leakes is not the richest Housewife, and she is not the poorest — she sits in the middle of a franchise whose fortunes span three orders of magnitude, from a few million to nearly two billion. The spread tells you what the franchise rewards: not the best television, but the best product.

Bethenny Frankel’s net worth on this site is an estimated $80 million, built on the Skinnygirl sale — a cocktail brand that became a licensing empire. Kim Kardashian’s biography traces a $1.9 billion fortune built on SKIMS and KKW Beauty. Kylie Jenner’s biography covers a $700 million fortune built on Kylie Cosmetics. Kourtney Kardashian’s biography puts her at $65 million, and Khloe Kardashian’s age profile notes a fortune of $60 million to $80 million, built on Good American. Every one of those fortunes is a product fortune. Leakes’ is a personality fortune, and a personality does not scale the way a lip kit does.

Housewife Net Worth (2026) How It Was Built NeNe Leakes $14 million Bravo salary, acting, boutique, lounge Kourtney Kardashian $65 million Poosh, Lemme, television Khloe Kardashian $60M–$80M Good American, television Bethenny Frankel $80 million Skinnygirl sale, television Kylie Jenner $700 million Kylie Cosmetics, television Kim Kardashian $1.9 billion SKIMS, KKW Beauty, television

The gap between $14 million and $1.9 billion is not a gap in talent. It is a gap in business model, and it is the most useful thing this article can teach a reader who wants to understand reality television money. A Housewife who sells a product can be worth a hundred times a Housewife who sells a performance — because a product can be sold while its owner sleeps, and a performance cannot. Leakes chose the performance, and she chose it well. The $14 million is the proof of that, and the comparison table is the proof of what the other choice would have been worth. Readers who want the wider picture can browse the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site.

Career Timeline: Year by Year

Year Age What Happened 1967 0 Born December 13, Queens, New York City; raised in Athens, Georgia 1997 29 Married Gregg Leakes 2008 40 The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered (October 7) — original cast member 2009 41 Never Make the Same Mistake Twice published 2011 43 The Celebrity Apprentice; divorced Gregg 2012 44 Joined Glee (Coach Roz Washington) and The New Normal (Rocky) 2013 45 Remarried Gregg (June 22); I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding aired 2014 46 Broadway’s Cinderella (Madame); Dancing with the Stars season 18 (7th) 2015 47 Left RHOA after season 7 2017 49 Returned to RHOA (season 10); Swagg Boutique opened 2019 51 Linnethia Lounge opened in Duluth, Georgia 2020 52 Left RHOA after season 12 (10 seasons total) 2021 53 Gregg Leakes died September 1 (colon cancer, age 66) 2022 54 Filed federal lawsuit vs NBCUniversal/Bravo (April); jointly dismissed (August) 2026 58 Returned to Bravo on RHUGT: Roaring 20th; ruled out full-time RHOA return (September)

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from live sources in November 2026. The net-worth figure ($14 million, updated September 28, 2026) and the $1 million-per-season peak salary come from Celebrity Net Worth; the $14M–$18M range covers TheMost10’s $15 million and $18 million pages, with its $22 million figure treated as a high outlier. ImpactWealth (October 29, 2026) confirmed the $14 million figure and flagged its uncertainty, noting that Leakes’ private income, liabilities and business equity are undisclosed. The lawsuit dates (filed April 2022, jointly dismissed August 2022, no settlement announced) come from Celebrity Net Worth; the 2026 return, the Roaring 20th cast list and Cohen’s “very positive” comment come from RealityTea (August 31, 2026) and EntertainmentNow (May 8 and August 3, 2026); the September 2026 ruling-out of a full-time RHOA return comes from Memesita (September 12, 2026), reporting her V-103 appearance. The career history (RHOA premiere October 7, 2008; Glee 2012–2014; The New Normal 2012–2013; Cinderella 2014; DWTS season 18; Celebrity Apprentice 2011; book 2009) comes from Wikipedia’s sourced biography and standard reporting. The peer fortunes (Bethenny Frankel $80M, Kim Kardashian $1.9B, Kylie Jenner $700M, Kourtney Kardashian $65M, Khloe Kardashian $60M–$80M) come from our own Bethenny Frankel net worth, Kim Kardashian biography, Kylie Jenner biography, Kourtney Kardashian biography and Khloe Kardashian age profiles. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NeNe Leakes’ net worth in 2026? NeNe Leakes’ net worth in 2026 is an estimated $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth’s September 28, 2026 update, inside a published range of $14 million to $18 million. Her private income, liabilities and business equity are undisclosed, so the figure is a publisher’s estimate, not an audited valuation.

How much did NeNe Leakes make per season on RHOA? At her peak, NeNe Leakes earned $1 million per season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her the highest-paid Housewife on Bravo at the time. She appeared across 10 seasons, from the show’s premiere in 2008 to her departure in 2020.

Is NeNe Leakes back on Bravo in 2026? Yes, in a guest capacity. NeNe Leakes returned to Bravo in 2026 on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, a special season celebrating 20 years of Real Housewives television. Andy Cohen described the reunion as “very positive” in May 2026.

Is NeNe Leakes returning to RHOA full-time? No. In September 2026, speaking on Atlanta’s V-103, NeNe Leakes ruled out a full-time return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, saying that holding a peach was no longer part of her life plan. She said she is open to guest appearances and to hosting cast trips.

What happened in NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo? In April 2022, NeNe Leakes filed a federal lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo and the show’s production companies, alleging racist behaviour and a hostile work environment and retaliation after she complained. In August 2022, both sides jointly dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, and no financial settlement was publicly announced.

How old is NeNe Leakes in 2026? NeNe Leakes is 58 years old in 2026. She was born Linnethia Monique Johnson on December 13, 1967, in Queens, New York City, and raised in Athens, Georgia. She turns 59 on December 13, 2026.

What businesses does NeNe Leakes own? NeNe Leakes owns Swagg Boutique, a clothing store opened in Atlanta in 2017 that now operates primarily online, and the Linnethia Lounge, a restaurant and lounge opened in Duluth, Georgia, in 2019 that has faced periods of closure. She is also the author of the 2009 book Never Make the Same Mistake Twice.

What happened to NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg? Gregg Leakes died on September 1, 2021, at the age of 66, of colon cancer. NeNe and Gregg married in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried on June 22, 2013. They had two sons together, Bryson and Brentt.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.