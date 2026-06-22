Danielle Trotta Net Worth 2026: Age, Height, Husband Robby Benton, NASCAR Career and Earnings

Danielle Trotta is one of the most respected names in American motorsports broadcasting, widely known as the host of NASCAR on Amazon Prime Video’s pre and post-race coverage, a pit reporter for NASCAR on TNT, and the daily host of “On-Track” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. With more than two decades of experience across Fox Sports, NBC Sports Boston, Fox Business Network, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video, she has become one of the most trusted voices in NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar, and Mecum Auctions coverage. As of 2026, Danielle Trotta’s estimated net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, built almost entirely through her on-air contracts, hosting fees, and her long-running broadcast presence across national sports networks.

⚡ Danielle Trotta — Quick Facts Full Name Danielle Trotta Date of Birth March 13, 1981 Age (2026) 44 years old Birthplace Westchester County, New York, USA Current Residence Denver, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Zodiac Sign Pisces Height 5’9″ (175 cm) Education University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2005) Profession Sports Journalist, TV Host, NASCAR Broadcaster Husband Robby Benton (m. October 27, 2018) Networks Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, SiriusXM, MotorTrend Net Worth (2026) $1 Million – $5 Million (estimated)

Net Worth Overview

Danielle Trotta’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to multiple industry tracking sources. Her wealth has been earned almost entirely through her work as a professional sports broadcaster — a career that spans over 20 years across multiple top-tier American sports networks.

Unlike celebrities whose net worth is fueled by endorsements or brand deals, Trotta’s financial growth reflects the typical earning curve of a respected network broadcast journalist. Her concurrent contracts with Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and MotorTrend place her squarely in the upper tier of motorsports media professionals in the United States.

What makes her financial story notable is consistency. Most broadcasters experience earnings volatility, but Trotta has maintained continuous network presence since 2005, transitioning smoothly between Fox Sports, NBC Sports Boston, Fox Business Network, and her current multi-platform role — a level of professional stability that translates into sustained income.

Danielle Trotta — Net Worth Breakdown Income Source Estimated Contribution Amazon Prime Video (NASCAR Host) $400K – $700K / year NASCAR on TNT (Pit Reporter) $200K – $400K / year SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Daily Host) $150K – $300K / year Mecum Auctions / MotorTrend / ESPN+ $80K – $150K / year Past Fox Sports / NBC / Fox Business Earnings Accumulated savings & investments Real Estate Equity (NC home) $300K – $800K

Early Life and Background

Danielle Trotta was born on March 13, 1981, in Westchester County, New York, a suburban region just north of New York City known for its strong school systems and active youth sports culture. She spent her earliest years in this East Coast environment, surrounded by the kind of community engagement that often shapes future journalists and broadcasters.

Her father, Dan Trotta, worked as a high school girls’ basketball coach, which placed her in direct daily contact with the world of competitive athletics from a young age. Her mother, Phyllis Trotta, helped raise Danielle and her younger sister, Andrea Trotta. This family environment — with sports built into everyday life — became the foundation of her future career in sports media.

When Danielle was 10 years old, the family relocated from New York to Richmond, Indiana, before settling in Carmel, Indiana ahead of her high school years. These Midwest moves exposed her to a different sports culture — one shaped by Indiana basketball, swimming competitions, and a strong community-driven athletic identity.

The relocation pattern also shaped her adaptability. Broadcasters often credit early life mobility for sharpening communication and observational skills — traits that later became central to her on-air style.

Education

Danielle Trotta attended Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana, a school nationally recognized for its swimming and diving program, which has produced multiple NCAA and Olympic-level athletes. During her time there, Trotta was a competitive athlete in her own right, competing in three consecutive Indiana state championships across swimming, diving, and springboard diving.

After high school, she attended four different colleges across the East Coast of the United States before finally settling at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte), where she earned her degree in 2005. Her major was mass media, with a minor in journalism — a combination that gave her both the technical understanding of broadcast production and the storytelling foundation required for sports reporting.

During her senior year at UNC Charlotte, Trotta began an internship at WBTV, the CBS-affiliated television station in Charlotte, North Carolina. This internship — which began in the fall of 2005 — became the official starting point of her professional broadcasting career.

Her academic path reflects a common reality among working journalists: success often comes from persistence and willingness to transfer, adapt, and rebuild rather than from a single linear college experience.

Career Journey

Early Broadcasting Years (2005–2010)

After graduating from UNC Charlotte in 2005, Trotta was hired full-time at WBTV Charlotte as a weekend news editor. By August 2006, she had transitioned into the WBTV sports department, and within just one year she was promoted to weekend sports anchor — a notable rise for an early-career broadcaster.

Her time at WBTV built the technical foundation she would later use at the national level: writing tight sports scripts, conducting live interviews, and learning how to deliver clean, broadcast-ready commentary under pressure.

Fox Sports & NASCAR Race Hub (2010–2017)

In July 2010, Trotta joined Fox Sports, initially as a reporter for NASCAR Race Hub — the daily news and analysis program on Fox Sports 1. By 2012, she was promoted to co-host, a role she held until 2017. She also served as host of NASCAR RaceDay for Xfinity Series events and contributed to Fox NASCAR Sunday coverage.

For nearly seven years, she was one of the most recognizable women in NASCAR broadcasting.

NBC Sports Boston (2018–2022)

In June 2018, Trotta joined NBC Sports Boston as part of Boston Sports Tonight, broadening her coverage to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, and collegiate sports across the New England market. She remained until NBC Sports Boston’s restructuring in 2022.

Fox Business & My Dream Car (2022–2023)

In 2022–2023, she hosted “My Dream Car!” on Fox Business Network and Fox Nation, a series featuring families restoring classic cars to surprise their parents — a project that combined her love of automobiles with emotional, human-interest storytelling.

Return to Motorsports (2025–Present)

In 2025, Trotta returned to NASCAR broadcasting in a major way:

Pit reporter for NASCAR on TNT

Daily host of “On-Track” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

on Host of NASCAR on Amazon Prime Video alongside Carl Edwards and Corey LaJoie

alongside and Host and reporter for Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend and ESPN+

Rise to Fame

Danielle Trotta’s breakthrough into mainstream NASCAR fame came during her time as co-host of NASCAR Race Hub from 2012 to 2017. The show is widely considered the flagship daily NASCAR program in the United States, and her role gave her direct access to Cup Series drivers, team owners, crew chiefs, and major NASCAR events such as the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and the NASCAR Playoffs.

Her on-air style — calm, analytical, and unmistakably knowledgeable — quickly earned her a loyal fan base among NASCAR viewers. She combined the credibility of a traditional journalist with the energy of a live event host, a balance that few female sportscasters in motorsports had achieved at that scale.

Her return to NASCAR in 2025 after working in non-racing roles re-cemented her position as a leading voice. The launch of NASCAR on Amazon Prime Video placed her in front of an even larger digital audience, and her partnership with NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards and active Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie made her one of the most discussed broadcasters of the 2025 NASCAR season.

Main Sources of Income

Danielle Trotta earns income through several active broadcasting contracts and project-based hosting roles. Her revenue mix is one of the most diversified in motorsports media.

Amazon Prime Video — Host of NASCAR’s pre and post-race coverage for the inaugural Prime Video NASCAR Cup Series season .

— Host of NASCAR’s pre and post-race coverage for the inaugural . NASCAR on TNT — Pit reporter for the network’s Cup Series race weekends.

— Pit reporter for the network’s race weekends. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio — Daily host of “On-Track” , airing weekdays from 11 AM to 2 PM ET .

— Daily host of , airing weekdays from . Mecum Auctions — Host and reporter for major collector car auctions on MotorTrend and ESPN+ .

— Host and reporter for major on and . Brand Appearances & Sponsored Content — Selected partnerships in the automotive and lifestyle categories.

— Selected partnerships in the and categories. Speaking Engagements — Industry events, panels, and NASCAR fan conventions.

Salary and Earnings

While Danielle Trotta’s exact salary figures have never been publicly disclosed by her networks, the broadcasting industry provides reasonable benchmarks. Experienced national sports broadcasters on top-tier networks typically earn between $150,000 and $750,000 per year, depending on the platform, role, and seniority.

Given her presence on four concurrent platforms — Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, SiriusXM, and MotorTrend — her estimated total annual income is believed to fall between $800,000 and $1.5 million.

Her Amazon Prime Video role is likely her highest-paying contract, since Prime Video has invested significantly in its first season of NASCAR Cup Series coverage, hiring proven on-air talent at competitive rates. Her radio earnings, paid appearance fees from Mecum Auctions, and brand work further extend her income.

Businesses and Investments

Unlike celebrity entrepreneurs, Danielle Trotta has not publicly launched any commercial businesses, product lines, or media ventures beyond her broadcasting work. Her wealth is built primarily on professional services income, which is common among career journalists who prefer focus over diversification.

That said, she does have meaningful exposure to:

Real estate equity through her home base in Denver, North Carolina — a desirable area close to Charlotte and the NASCAR industry corridor .

through her home base in — a desirable area close to and the . Long-term broadcast contracts , which act as multi-year income guarantees and provide negotiating leverage.

, which act as multi-year income guarantees and provide negotiating leverage. Personal brand equity as one of the most recognized voices in NASCAR media — a quiet but valuable asset that supports speaking fees, appearance bookings, and freelance opportunities.

Her financial strategy reflects what many seasoned broadcasters follow: stable income, conservative investment, and minimal public business risk.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

As a respected motorsports broadcaster, Danielle Trotta attracts brand interest within automotive, auction, lifestyle, and fitness categories. Unlike influencer-first creators, she maintains a careful, brand-aligned approach to sponsorships — a strategy that protects her journalistic credibility.

Her professional brand carries strong appeal in:

Automotive partnerships — Car manufacturers, performance parts, and aftermarket brands aligned with her NASCAR and Mecum Auctions coverage.

— Car manufacturers, performance parts, and aftermarket brands aligned with her and coverage. Apparel and lifestyle brands — Race-day fashion, women’s professional wear, and outdoor lifestyle categories.

— Race-day fashion, women’s professional wear, and outdoor lifestyle categories. Tech and fitness brands — Wellness products often used by traveling broadcasters.

While she does not publish heavy sponsored content on social media, her selective approach typically generates higher-value, longer-term partnerships than influencer-style one-off deals.

Social Media Presence

Danielle Trotta maintains an active and authentic presence across major social media platforms, primarily focused on NASCAR, Mecum Auctions, and her broadcasting work. Her content is grounded in genuine industry access, not staged influencer setups.

Danielle Trotta — Social Media Overview (2026) Platform Handle Followers / Activity Instagram @daniellektrotta 78K+ X (Twitter) @DanielleTrotta Active NASCAR engagement Facebook Danielle Trotta Verified public profile LinkedIn Danielle Trotta Professional broadcasting profile

Her Instagram blends race weekend content, Mecum Auction highlights, behind-the-scenes Amazon Prime Video moments, and occasional personal posts with her husband Robby Benton. On X, she remains one of the most reliable voices for breaking NASCAR Cup Series coverage and live race commentary.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Danielle Trotta’s lifestyle reflects the polished, travel-heavy reality of a working national sports broadcaster rather than the extravagance often associated with celebrities. Based in Denver, North Carolina, she lives near the heart of the NASCAR industry, where most teams, race shops, and broadcasters are concentrated.

She frequently travels to:

Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona 500 .

for the . Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400 and historic NASCAR events.

for the and historic events. Las Vegas, Nevada for NASCAR Champion’s Week and Mecum auctions .

for and . Charlotte, North Carolina for NASCAR Hall of Fame events and team appearances.

Her lifestyle is anchored more in professional access and industry insider experience than luxury possessions — a profile common among elite sports journalists.

Houses and Cars

Home in Denver, North Carolina

Danielle Trotta and her husband Robby Benton reside in Denver, North Carolina, a fast-growing town just north of Charlotte located along Lake Norman. This region is well known as the residential hub of the NASCAR industry, with countless drivers, team owners, and broadcasters living within minutes of each other.

Median home prices in Denver, NC typically range from $450,000 to $1.2 million, with lakefront properties pushing higher. Given the couple’s careers in NASCAR and Team Penske, their home likely sits in the upper portion of that range, though exact details remain private.

Vehicles

While she has not publicly listed her car collection, given her career covering Mecum Auctions, NASCAR, and classic cars on Fox Business’s “My Dream Car!”, it is reasonable to assume she has access to and personal appreciation for premium and collector vehicles. Industry peers in her circle commonly drive Ford performance vehicles, Chevrolet Silverados, Range Rovers, and Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

Personal Life and Relationships

Marriage to Robby Benton

Danielle Trotta is married to Robby Benton, a former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and currently a team manager for Team Penske’s NASCAR teams. The couple married on October 27, 2018, in a ceremony attended by friends and colleagues from the motorsports community.

Robby Benton, born June 28, 1979, in Harrisburg, North Carolina, competed in the NASCAR Busch Series, Truck Series, East Series, and the ARCA Re/Max Series. Before joining Team Penske in January 2018, he owned RAB Racing in NASCAR and Change Racing in the IMSA sports car series.

How They Met

Trotta and Benton met on a blind date in 2014, arranged by mutual friends in the NASCAR community. They dated for four years before getting married. On their first wedding anniversary in October 2019, Trotta publicly described their relationship as “the blind date that turned into forever.”

Children

Danielle Trotta and Robby Benton have not publicly disclosed whether they have children, choosing to keep that area of their lives private despite their public-facing careers.

Family Background

Trotta’s parents — Dan Trotta (her father, a former high school girls’ basketball coach) and Phyllis Trotta — currently reside in Denver, North Carolina, relocating to live near their daughter and son-in-law. She has one younger sister, Andrea Trotta, who is approximately 2.5 years younger.

Awards and Achievements

While Danielle Trotta has not been the subject of major televised industry awards, her professional achievements are widely recognized within the NASCAR media community.

One of the few female motorsports broadcasters to host on four major national platforms concurrently — Amazon Prime Video , TNT Sports , SiriusXM , and MotorTrend .

to host on concurrently — , , , and . Seven-year tenure as co-host of NASCAR Race Hub on Fox Sports 1 .

on . Featured host for the inaugural NASCAR on Amazon Prime Video season.

season. Three-time Indiana state championship athlete (swimming, diving, springboard diving) in high school.

athlete (swimming, diving, springboard diving) in high school. Two-decade career across Fox Sports, NBC Sports Boston, Fox Business Network, and TNT Sports — a level of network range that few sports journalists achieve.

Net Worth Growth Over the Years

Danielle Trotta — Net Worth Timeline Year Estimated Net Worth Key Milestone 2010 $100K – $250K Joined Fox Sports as NASCAR Race Hub reporter 2015 $500K – $900K Co-host of NASCAR Race Hub at peak visibility 2018 $900K – $1.5M Joined NBC Sports Boston; married Robby Benton 2022 $1.2M – $2.5M Hosting “My Dream Car!” on Fox Business 2025 $1.8M – $3.5M Joined Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, SiriusXM 2026 $1M – $5M Multi-platform NASCAR broadcasting peak

Interesting Facts

Danielle Trotta began broadcasting in high school , working for her school’s television station.

began broadcasting in , working for her school’s television station. She attended four different colleges before graduating from UNC Charlotte in 2005 .

before graduating from in . She was a three-time Indiana state championship athlete in swimming , diving , and springboard diving .

in , , and . Her father, Dan Trotta , was a high school girls’ basketball coach , which inspired her early sports immersion.

, was a , which inspired her early sports immersion. She intentionally left Fox Sports in 2017 to avoid being typecast as “the NASCAR girl.”

in to avoid being typecast as “the NASCAR girl.” She met her husband Robby Benton on a blind date arranged by NASCAR friends in 2014 .

on a in . She lives in Denver, North Carolina , the residential hub of the NASCAR industry .

, the residential hub of the . Her current Amazon Prime Video team includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards and active Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie .

and active . She hosts “On-Track” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 weekdays from 11 AM to 2 PM ET.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Danielle Trotta’s net worth in 2026?

Danielle Trotta’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, built through her broadcasting roles at Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MotorTrend, and her previous tenure at Fox Sports, NBC Sports Boston, and Fox Business Network.

How old is Danielle Trotta?

Danielle Trotta is 44 years old as of 2026. She was born on March 13, 1981, in Westchester County, New York.

Who is Danielle Trotta’s husband?

She is married to Robby Benton, a former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and current team manager for Team Penske’s NASCAR teams. They married on October 27, 2018.

How tall is Danielle Trotta?

Danielle Trotta is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Where does Danielle Trotta live?

She lives in Denver, North Carolina, a town near Charlotte on Lake Norman that serves as the residential center of the NASCAR community.

What networks does Danielle Trotta work for in 2026?

She currently works with Amazon Prime Video (NASCAR Cup Series host), TNT Sports (pit reporter), SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (daily host of “On-Track”), and MotorTrend / ESPN+ (Mecum Auctions host).

Did Danielle Trotta really attend four different colleges?

Yes. Publicly available information confirms that she attended four different colleges on the East Coast of the United States before graduating from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2005.

Final Thoughts

Danielle Trotta’s estimated net worth of $1 million to $5 million in 2026 represents the financial outcome of a disciplined, two-decade broadcasting career — not flashy entrepreneurship, but consistent, high-quality work across the biggest names in American sports television. Her arc from WBTV intern in Charlotte to NASCAR on Amazon Prime Video host is a textbook example of how career journalists compound professional value over time.

Her presence on Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and MotorTrend places her among the most active and trusted motorsports broadcasters working today. Married to Team Penske manager Robby Benton and living in the heart of North Carolina’s NASCAR community, Danielle Trotta continues to expand her influence in sports media while maintaining the credibility and professionalism that defined her rise.

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