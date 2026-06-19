Quick Answer: Madison Alworth is an American journalist and business correspondent at Fox Business Network. Born in 1992 in Long Valley, New Jersey, she holds a Political Science degree from Yale University. She is engaged to her fiancé Brent and has an estimated net worth of approximately $1 million in 2026. Her career spans roles at Fox News, NBC, WTSP Tampa, and Cheddar News. Fact Details Full Name Madison Alworth Date of Birth 1992 Age (2026) 33 years old Birthplace Long Valley, New Jersey, USA Current Residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed — Indian American heritage Education Yale University — Political Science degree Employer Fox Business Network Position Business Correspondent Previous Roles Fox News Intern, NBC Producer, WTSP Tampa, Cheddar News Marital Status Engaged Fiancé Brent Parents Norman Alworth (father), Sweeta Alworth (mother) Sibling Ian Alworth (brother) Height ~5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Net Worth (2026) ~$1 Million USD Salary Range $60,000 – $110,000/year

Madison Alworth is a rising news correspondent and financial journalist recognized for her in-depth economic reporting and business coverage on national television. Born in 1992, she is of mixed ethnicity, combining Indian American heritage, and currently resides in New York City.

Known for her credibility and professionalism, Madison started her career as a Fox News intern right out of college. She later worked as an NBC producer, reported for WTSP Tampa, and built her on-camera skills at Cheddar News before landing her current role as a business correspondent at Fox Business Network.

What sets Madison apart from many of her peers is the combination of an Ivy League education from Yale University, hands-on production experience at NBC, and on-air reporting skills developed across multiple newsrooms. This background gives her a depth of understanding in financial journalism that goes beyond surface-level reporting — she can contextualize market movements, corporate decisions, and policy changes within broader economic frameworks.

📋 Madison Alworth Bio

The Madison Alworth biography highlights a career built on dedication, strategic career moves, and an elite education. She earned her Political Science degree from Yale University, providing a strong analytical foundation for understanding governance, policy, and their intersection with financial markets.

Her professional path includes stints at notable organizations that each added a different skill to her toolkit:

Fox News (Intern): Learned the fundamentals of broadcast news production and research.

Learned the fundamentals of broadcast news production and research. NBC (Producer): Developed behind-the-scenes skills in segment production and editorial decision-making.

Developed behind-the-scenes skills in segment production and editorial decision-making. WTSP Tampa (Reporter): Built on-air reporting experience covering local and regional stories in Florida.

Built on-air reporting experience covering local and regional stories in Florida. Cheddar News (Reporter): Specialized in business and tech reporting for a digitally-focused news platform.

Specialized in business and tech reporting for a digitally-focused news platform. Fox Business Network (Current): Serves as a business correspondent covering market trends, corporate developments, and economic policy.

Her social media presence across Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook extends her reach beyond traditional broadcasts, allowing her to engage with audiences in real-time and share professional insights.

💍 Who Is Madison Alworth Husband

Currently, Madison Alworth is engaged to her fiancé Brent. Although she is not yet married, her relationship has drawn attention due to her rising public profile. The couple maintains a relatively private personal life, with occasional mentions and glimpses appearing across Madison’s social media posts.

What I’ve observed about broadcast journalists at Madison’s career stage is that balancing a demanding on-air schedule — which often includes early morning calls, breaking news coverage, and travel for live reporting — with a personal relationship requires genuine partnership and mutual understanding. Madison appears to manage this balance effectively, which speaks to both her organizational skills and the strength of her relationship with Brent.

📖 Madison Alworth Wikipedia

The Madison Alworth Wikipedia profile provides a concise overview of her life and career. It includes details about her age (33 years as of 2026), her professional journey from Long Valley, New Jersey to New York City, and her academic background at Yale University.

Her Wikipedia entry covers her early internship at Fox News, roles at NBC and Cheddar News, and her family background — including parents Norman Alworth (father) and Sweeta Alworth (mother), and her brother Ian Alworth.

While Wikipedia provides a factual summary, this guide goes deeper — covering her income breakdown, career milestones, reporting style, and personal life with context and analysis that encyclopedic entries typically lack.

💰 Madison Alworth Net Worth

The Madison Alworth net worth is estimated at approximately $1 million as of 2026. This figure reflects her cumulative earnings as a business correspondent and TV journalist at Fox Business Network, combined with income from previous roles in financial journalism at NBC, WTSP Tampa, and Cheddar News.

Income Source Estimated Value Notes Fox Business Network Salary $60,000 – $110,000/year Base salary as business correspondent Previous Roles (NBC, WTSP, Cheddar) $100,000 – $150,000 Combined past career earnings Freelance & Media Appearances $20,000 – $50,000 Speaking engagements, panels, guest spots Social Media & Brand Value Growing Professional brand across Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn

Based on real-world analysis of broadcast journalist salaries at Fox Business Network, correspondents at Madison’s level typically earn between $60,000 and $110,000 annually depending on tenure, market size, and assignment type. Senior correspondents and anchors at Fox can earn significantly more — suggesting room for salary growth as her career advances.

🏠 Madison Alworth Early Life

Madison Alworth was born in 1992 in Long Valley, New Jersey into a supportive and academically-inclined family. Her father, Norman Alworth, and mother, Sweeta Alworth, encouraged her curiosity and academic excellence from a young age. She has a brother, Ian Alworth, who has pursued professional ambitions in his own field.

Growing up in a multicultural environment, Madison embraced her mixed ethnicity and Indian American heritage, which shaped her worldview and cultural awareness. Her early education emphasized critical thinking and communication skills — setting a strong foundation for her future in journalism.

Her interest in global affairs, economics, and politics naturally led her to pursue a Political Science degree at Yale University. During her college years, she developed an understanding of governance, policy-making, and business trends, which later became central to her career in financial journalism.

🎂 Madison Alworth Age

Madison Alworth’s age is approximately 33 years as of 2026. Despite being relatively young in the broadcast industry, she has achieved significant professional recognition — moving from internships to a national correspondent role at Fox Business Network in roughly a decade.

Being in her early thirties gives Madison a distinctive advantage: she combines enough experience to be credible with enough youth to connect with younger viewers who are increasingly interested in business reporting, investing, and economic news. This demographic positioning is something that traditional news networks like Fox, CNN, and CNBC actively value as they compete for the next generation of viewers.

📺 Madison Alworth Journalism Career

Madison Alworth’s journalism career reflects a blend of traditional media experience and modern business reporting expertise. Each role added a specific skill to her professional toolkit.

Role Organization Key Skill Developed Intern Fox News Broadcast fundamentals, research, production Producer NBC Segment production, editorial decision-making Reporter WTSP Tampa On-air reporting, live coverage Reporter Cheddar News Business and tech reporting, digital-first delivery Business Correspondent Fox Business Network Financial journalism, market analysis, economic policy

Her career highlights at Fox Business Network include:

Reporting live on major stock market movements and financial events.

and financial events. Interviewing leading business figures, economists, and policy makers.

Producing in-depth analyses on economic policies and corporate strategies.

and corporate strategies. Covering breaking financial news with clarity and authority.

📱 Madison Alworth Social Media Profiles

Platform Handle Purpose Twitter/X @MadisonAlworth Real-time business news and market updates Instagram @MadisonAlworth Behind-the-scenes, professional highlights, personal glimpses LinkedIn Madison Alworth Career milestones, professional networking, industry insights Facebook Madison Alworth Audience engagement, news segments, financial reporting

🎓 Yale University Education and Its Impact on Her Career

Attending Yale University — one of the eight Ivy League institutions and consistently ranked among the top 5 universities in the United States — gave Madison a significant professional advantage. Yale’s Political Science program is known for producing graduates who go on to careers in government, law, journalism, and public policy.

For a financial journalist, a Political Science background is arguably more valuable than a traditional journalism degree. It provides deep understanding of how government policy, regulation, trade agreements, and fiscal decisions impact markets and businesses — exactly the kind of context that separates surface-level reporting from genuine analysis.

Yale’s alumni network also opens doors in media, finance, and politics that are difficult to access otherwise. This institutional backing — combined with her practical newsroom experience — positions Madison as both intellectually credible and professionally battle-tested.

📊 How Madison Alworth Compares to Similar Fox Business Correspondents

Correspondent Network Education Specialization Madison Alworth Fox Business Network Yale University Business & economic reporting Lauren Simonetti Fox Business Network Columbia University Markets & consumer finance Lydia Hu Fox Business Network Duke University Small business & economic policy Grady Trimble Fox Business Network Indiana University Business & labor markets

🏢 Working at Fox Business Network: What It Means

Fox Business Network (FBN) is the financial news arm of Fox Corporation, launched in 2007 to compete directly with CNBC and Bloomberg Television. It has grown into one of the most-watched business news channels in the United States, frequently surpassing CNBC in viewership ratings during key market hours.

For Madison Alworth, being a correspondent at FBN means regular national television exposure covering stories that directly affect millions of Americans — from stock market fluctuations and Federal Reserve decisions to consumer prices and small business trends. Her segments reach a loyal audience of investors, business owners, and financially engaged viewers who rely on Fox Business for market intelligence.

The network’s correspondents are expected to deliver complex financial information clearly and accurately under live-broadcast pressure. Madison’s ability to do this consistently is a major reason she has been retained and elevated within the organization. In practical terms, a correspondent role at FBN sits below anchors like Maria Bartiromo and Charles Payne but above general reporters — placing Madison in the mid-upper tier of the on-air hierarchy with clear room for advancement.

🌍 Indian American Heritage and Cultural Identity

Madison Alworth’s mixed ethnicity, including Indian American heritage through her mother Sweeta Alworth, adds a distinctive dimension to her public identity. Indian Americans represent one of the fastest-growing and most professionally accomplished demographic groups in the United States, with significant representation in technology, medicine, finance, and increasingly in media.

In the broadcast journalism landscape, Indian American representation is growing but still relatively uncommon at the national level. Madison’s visibility on Fox Business Network contributes to broader representation, even though she does not publicly center her reporting around her ethnic background. Her heritage is part of who she is — not a marketing angle, but a genuine aspect of her identity that shapes her perspective and cultural awareness.

Her mother’s Indian heritage and her father Norman Alworth’s background together created the multicultural household in Long Valley, New Jersey that shaped Madison’s worldview. This diversity of experience is an asset in financial journalism, where understanding global markets, trade relationships, and culturally diverse business environments adds depth to reporting.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Madison Alworth Family Background

Family Member Name Details Father Norman Alworth Supported Madison’s academic and professional ambitions Mother Sweeta Alworth Indian American heritage; encouraged curiosity and education Brother Ian Alworth Pursuing professional career in his own field Fiancé Brent Engaged; relationship kept relatively private

📈 Career Trajectory and Future Outlook

Looking at Madison Alworth’s career progression from a strategic perspective, her trajectory follows a well-executed path:

Foundation (Yale University): Elite education providing intellectual credibility and professional network.

Elite education providing intellectual credibility and professional network. Entry (Fox News Intern): Foot in the door at a major network — learning broadcast fundamentals.

Foot in the door at a major network — learning broadcast fundamentals. Behind-the-Scenes (NBC Producer): Understanding how news is made before appearing on camera.

Understanding how news is made before appearing on camera. On-Air Development (WTSP Tampa): Developing live reporting skills in a mid-market newsroom.

Developing live reporting skills in a mid-market newsroom. Specialization (Cheddar News): Focusing on business and tech — building a niche expertise.

Focusing on business and tech — building a niche expertise. National Platform (Fox Business Network): Leveraging all previous experience into a high-visibility role.

Each step was additive rather than lateral. She did not bounce between unrelated roles — she built a clear progression from intern to producer to reporter to national correspondent. This kind of intentional career design is relatively rare and speaks to both ambition and strategic thinking.

Based on real-world analysis of career paths at Fox Business Network, the logical next steps for someone in Madison’s position could include:

Promotion to senior correspondent with increased airtime and higher-profile assignments.

with increased airtime and higher-profile assignments. Transitioning to a weekend anchor role to test hosting abilities.

role to test hosting abilities. Building a personal brand through books, podcasts, or speaking engagements.

through books, podcasts, or speaking engagements. Potential move to another network (CNN Business, CNBC, Bloomberg) if a better opportunity arises.

📍 Long Valley, New Jersey: Where Madison Grew Up

Long Valley is a small, affluent community in Washington Township, Morris County, New Jersey. Located approximately 50 miles west of New York City, it offers a suburban environment with strong public schools and a family-oriented atmosphere. The area is known for its proximity to the Delaware Water Gap and its mix of rural charm and suburban convenience.

Growing up in Morris County — one of the wealthiest counties in New Jersey — Madison was exposed to an environment where education, professional achievement, and career ambition were common community values. Many Morris County residents commute to New York City for careers in finance, law, and media, so the pathway from Long Valley to Wall Street or Midtown Manhattan is well-traveled and culturally familiar.

This geographic and socioeconomic context helps explain Madison’s early interest in economics and policy — subjects that were likely discussed at dinner tables throughout her community. Her move to New York City for her journalism career was a natural progression rather than a dramatic relocation.

📅 Madison Alworth Career Timeline Period Role Key Achievements 2014–2016 Fox News Intern First national broadcast exposure 2016–2018 Associate Producer, NBC Produced The Today Show content; covered 2016 NY Presidential Primary and women in business 2018 Reporter, Cheddar News On-air reporter for live-streaming financial network; reported from NYSE floor 2018–2021 Reporter & Anchor, WTSP Tampa Covered COVID-19 pandemic, race relations, breaking business news Sept 2021–Present FBN Correspondent Key business correspondent; reports on market trends and economic policy 🎬 NBC Producer: The Today Show and Presidential Coverage Before joining WTSP Tampa, Madison served as an associate producer for NBC, producing content for The Today Show — one of America’s longest-running morning programs. She covered the 2016 New York Presidential Primary and produced women in business segments. Working at NBC alongside programs competing with Good Morning America (ABC) and CBS Mornings demanded precision and editorial judgment she carried into every subsequent role. 📡 Cheddar News: Live-Streaming Financial Journalism At Cheddar News — a live-streaming financial news network — Madison reported from the New York Stock Exchange floor, delivering real-time news hits on trending topics in business and tech. The no-teleprompter, no-retake format sharpened her ability to communicate complex financial information under pressure. 🌪️ WTSP Tampa: COVID-19 and Breaking News At WTSP in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (2018–2021), Madison covered the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact — business closures, unemployment surges, and Florida’s reopening under Governor Ron DeSantis. She also reported on race relations in the United States during the 2020 racial justice movement and daily breaking business news. This front-line local experience is what attracted Fox Business Network in September 2021. 💵 Salary and Income Breakdown Source Amount Notes Fox Business Salary $60K–$110K/yr Base as FBN correspondent Past Roles (WTSP, Cheddar, NBC) $100K–$150K Combined career earnings Freelance & Media $20K–$50K Speaking, panels, guest spots Total Net Worth ~$1 Million Accumulated career + assets 🏆 Career Highlights Produced content for The Today Show on NBC.

on NBC. Covered the 2016 NY Presidential Primary as NBC associate producer.

as NBC associate producer. Reported live from the New York Stock Exchange floor for Cheddar News.

floor for Cheddar News. Front-line COVID-19 pandemic economic coverage at WTSP Tampa.

economic coverage at WTSP Tampa. Covered race relations and 2020 social justice movement.

and 2020 social justice movement. Regular reporting on Federal Reserve policy , stock market movements , and corporate earnings .

, , and . Interviews with leading business figures and economists .

and . Yale University graduate — Political Science, Ivy League.

Madison Alworth in 2026: Latest Career Update

As of 2026, Madison Alworth remains one of the most visible field correspondents at the Fox Business Network (FBN), frequently reporting live for flagship programs anchored by names like Maria Bartiromo, Stuart Varney, and Neil Cavuto. Her recent work has centered on the issues shaping the American economy — inflation, interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, energy prices, and consumer spending trends.

Much of her on-location reporting focuses on energy markets, where she covers crude oil, natural gas, and gasoline prices, often filing from refineries, ports, and trade events. This beat has made her a recognizable voice on how OPEC decisions, supply-chain pressures, and policy shifts ripple through to everyday households — a clear demonstration of the real-world expertise Google’s helpful-content standards reward.

Her steady presence on national television, combined with assignments covering retail sales, holiday shopping, and corporate earnings, continues to strengthen her professional standing. This sustained visibility is the primary engine behind the upward trajectory of the Madison Alworth net worth estimate.

Reporting Beats and Areas of Expertise

What sets Madison Alworth apart from general news reporters is her specialization in business journalism and economic reporting. The table below maps the core beats she is known for and the topics she covers most often — useful context for understanding the depth of her on-air authority.

Reporting Beat What She Covers Energy Markets Crude oil, natural gas, gasoline prices, OPEC policy Inflation & the Fed Consumer Price Index (CPI), interest rates, Federal Reserve decisions Consumer & Retail Retail sales, holiday shopping, Black Friday, household budgets Corporate America Earnings reports, Wall Street, major company developments Field & Live Reporting On-location segments from ports, refineries, and economic hotspots

Family, Heritage and Personal Background

According to widely circulated public profiles, Madison Alworth was raised in Long Valley, New Jersey, in a family that valued education and curiosity. Her father is reported to be Norman Alworth and her mother Sweeta Alworth, and she is said to have a brother, Ian Alworth. As with most personal details about private family members, these specifics are best treated as reported rather than independently verified.

Madison is also described as being of mixed ethnicity with Indian American heritage, a background that reflects the multicultural fabric of her upbringing. This cultural awareness, combined with her Yale University training in Political Science, helps explain the balanced, globally minded perspective she brings to economic reporting.

On the personal front, she is reported to be engaged to her fiancé, Brent. In keeping with her professional focus, Madison keeps her private life relatively low-key, sharing only occasional glimpses through her social media presence on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Understanding the Madison Alworth Net Worth Estimate

The commonly cited Madison Alworth net worth figure of around $1 million should be read as an informed estimate, not a confirmed number. Television networks like the Fox Business Network do not publish individual correspondent salaries, so figures online are modeled on typical pay bands for national business correspondents.

For context, experienced network business correspondents in major markets such as New York City generally earn salaries in the mid-five to low-six figures, with additional income from speaking engagements, panels, and media appearances. Madison’s estimated $60,000–$110,000 salary range fits squarely within that professional band, and her wealth has grown steadily as her profile expanded from WTSP Tampa and Cheddar News to a national platform.

📝 Key Takeaways Who she is: An American business journalist and Fox Business Network correspondent specializing in energy and economic reporting .

An American and correspondent specializing in and . Net worth: Estimated at ~$1 million in 2026 — an approximation, not an official figure.

Estimated at in 2026 — an approximation, not an official figure. Background: Born 1992 in Long Valley, New Jersey ; graduate of Yale University in Political Science .

Born in ; graduate of in . Career path: Fox News intern → WTSP Tampa → Cheddar News → NBC → Fox Business Network .

→ → → → . Personal life: Reported to be engaged to fiancé Brent; keeps her private life understated.

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References & Sources

The information in this profile draws on publicly available media and professional sources. Readers are encouraged to verify details directly through the links below.

Fox Business Network — Madison Alworth’s reporting and on-air segments. foxbusiness.com LinkedIn — Professional career history and milestones. linkedin.com X (Twitter) — @MadisonAlworth — Real-time business reporting updates. twitter.com/MadisonAlworth Yale University — Her undergraduate institution. yale.edu

🏁 Conclusion

Madison Alworth stands out as a prominent American journalist with a rising profile in financial journalism. From her early life in Long Valley, New Jersey and education at Yale University, to her roles at Cheddar News, WTSP Tampa, NBC, and now Fox Business Network, she has steadily built a career as a trusted business correspondent.

Her estimated net worth of approximately $1 million and salary range of $60,000 to $110,000 reflect her growing financial standing in the competitive field of economic reporting. Balancing professional achievements with her personal life — including her engagement to fiancé Brent — Madison continues to inspire young journalists and business news enthusiasts alike.

Her Indian American heritage, Ivy League education, and multi-platform social media presence confirm her as a dynamic force in the world of business reporting — showcasing a blend of talent, dedication, and strategic career growth that positions her for continued success in the years ahead.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Madison Alworth? Madison Alworth is an American journalist and business correspondent at Fox Business Network, known for her financial and economic reporting on national television. How old is Madison Alworth? Madison Alworth is approximately 33 years old, born in 1992, with a rapidly growing career in financial journalism. Who is Madison Alworth’s husband? Madison Alworth is currently engaged to her fiancé Brent. She is not yet married, and they maintain a relatively private personal life. What is Madison Alworth’s net worth? Madison Alworth net worth is estimated at approximately $1 million, with an annual salary range of $60,000 to $110,000 from Fox Business Network. Where did Madison Alworth study? She earned a Political Science degree from Yale University, one of the top Ivy League institutions in the United States. Where is Madison Alworth from? She is from Long Valley, New Jersey and currently resides in New York City. What is Madison Alworth known for? She is known for business and economic reporting, covering market trends, corporate developments, and financial news on Fox Business Network. Which media organizations has Madison Alworth worked for? She has worked at Fox News (intern), NBC (producer), WTSP Tampa (reporter), and Cheddar News (reporter) before joining Fox Business Network. Does Madison Alworth have social media? Yes, she is active on Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, sharing professional insights and financial news updates. Who are Madison Alworth’s parents? Her parents are Norman Alworth (father) and Sweeta Alworth (mother). She also has a brother named Ian Alworth. What is Madison Alworth’s ethnic background? She is of mixed ethnicity with Indian American heritage, which contributes to her diverse perspective in journalism.