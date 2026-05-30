Stephanie Pomboy Net Worth 2026: MacroMavens Founder, Age, Career & Earnings

Stephanie Pomboy is one of the most distinctive independent voices in American macroeconomics — a financial analyst and macro strategist whose contrarian forecasts have made her a regular fixture on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. As the founder of the research firm MacroMavens, she has spent more than two decades translating dense economic data into clear, actionable insight for professional investors. This 2026 profile examines her net worth, her widely discussed age, her education at Dartmouth College, and the career that earned her a trusted place in financial media.

Quick answer: Stephanie Pomboy’s net worth is estimated at around $10 million in 2026, built primarily through her independent research firm MacroMavens. Reported sources list her birth date as July 6, 1968, which would make her 57 for most of 2026 (turning 58 in July). These figures are best treated as careful estimates, since she keeps her finances and personal life private.

⚡ Stephanie Pomboy — Quick Facts Full Name Stephanie Pomboy Profession Economist, Macro Strategist, Financial Analyst Known For Founder of MacroMavens Date of Birth July 6, 1968 (reported) Age (2026) 57 — turning 58 in July (estimated) Nationality American Education Dartmouth College — B.A., Economics Company Founded MacroMavens (2002) Notable Media CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg Estimated Net Worth ~$10 million (2026, estimated) Marital Status Private / not publicly disclosed Social Media X (Twitter): @spomboy

Net Worth Overview

The net worth of Stephanie Pomboy is most often estimated at approximately $10 million as of 2026. It is important to frame this number honestly: MacroMavens is a privately held research boutique that does not publish its revenue, client count, or subscription pricing, so any figure circulating online is an informed estimate rather than an audited fact.

Unlike entertainers or social-media influencers, whose income can be traced through public deals, an independent economist’s wealth is comparatively opaque. The bulk of Pomboy’s earnings flow from institutional research subscriptions sold to hedge funds, family offices, and asset managers — relationships that are confidential by design. What can be said with confidence is that she has run a respected firm for over twenty years, which suggests a stable, recurring revenue base.

Net Worth Snapshot Details Estimated 2026 Net Worth ~$10 million (estimated) Primary Wealth Driver MacroMavens subscription research Secondary Income Speaking fees, advisory work, media Wealth Type Business equity + professional income Transparency Level Low — private firm, undisclosed revenue

📌 Trust note: GuideNetWorth does not have access to private financial records. The $10 million figure reflects commonly reported estimates and the typical economics of a long-running independent research firm. Treat it as a reasonable approximation, not a confirmed valuation.

Early Life and Background

Stephanie Pomboy was born in the United States, with widely circulated biographies citing a birth date of July 6, 1968. She has chosen not to publicize details such as her exact birthplace, childhood, or family, which is consistent with how she manages the rest of her private life. This discretion is itself notable — in an era of oversharing, Pomboy lets her economic analysis, rather than her personal story, define her public identity.

From the available record, what stands out is an early orientation toward analytical thinking and numbers. The intellectual temperament that later defined her work — a willingness to question consensus and follow the data even when it points to uncomfortable conclusions — appears to have taken root long before her professional career. That contrarian instinct would eventually become her trademark on Wall Street and in financial media.

Education

Pomboy completed her undergraduate studies at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League institution in Hanover, New Hampshire, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Reports also indicate she pursued coursework in art history, a pairing that hints at a broad, interdisciplinary curiosity rather than a narrowly technical mindset.

A Dartmouth economics education provided the rigorous quantitative foundation — statistics, econometrics, and macroeconomic theory — that underpins her research today. Just as importantly, the liberal-arts environment trained her to communicate complex ideas clearly. That blend of technical depth and plain-language explanation is precisely what makes her a compelling guest on programs like CNBC’s Squawk Box and a trusted author of institutional research notes.

Career Journey

Pomboy’s professional path began on the research side of Wall Street. Early in her career she worked at the brokerage Cyrus J. Lawrence, where she gained foundational experience in equity research and market strategy. She later joined the ISI Group (International Strategy & Investment), the highly regarded macro research shop associated with economist Ed Hyman — a firm repeatedly ranked among the best on the Street for economic analysis.

Her years at ISI Group were formative. Working alongside top-tier macro thinkers, she sharpened her command of monetary policy, credit cycles, and the interplay between the Federal Reserve, the bond market, and the broader economy. This apprenticeship in serious, data-driven macro forecasting gave her both the credibility and the network to eventually strike out on her own.

Period Role Significance Early career Analyst, Cyrus J. Lawrence Foundation in equity and market research 1990s ISI Group (with Ed Hyman) Deepened macro and monetary-policy expertise 2002 Founded MacroMavens Launched her independent research firm 2008–present Independent macro strategist Recognized for contrarian, pre-crisis warnings

Rise to Fame

Pomboy’s public profile climbed sharply around the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. While much of Wall Street remained optimistic, she had been warning about the fragility of the U.S. consumer, the dangers of excessive household debt, and the risks building in housing and credit. When those warnings proved prescient, her reputation as a clear-eyed, independent thinker was cemented.

She is widely known for her skepticism of quantitative easing (QE) and for highlighting the growing gap between Wall Street asset prices and Main Street economic reality. Her memorable framing of how easy-money policy inflates financial markets without necessarily helping ordinary households became a recurring theme that resonated with both retail and professional audiences. This distinctive, contrarian lens — delivered with wit and conviction — is what turned a respected analyst into a recognizable financial-media personality.

Main Sources of Income

Stephanie Pomboy’s income is concentrated in her business rather than spread across the sponsorships and endorsements that drive influencer wealth. Understanding these streams clarifies why her net worth is steady and professional in nature.

Income Source Description Relative Weight MacroMavens subscriptions Recurring institutional research fees from funds and asset managers Primary Speaking & conferences Keynotes, investor panels, and macro events Secondary Advisory & consulting Bespoke macro guidance for select clients Secondary Media appearances TV and podcasts — mainly visibility, not large fees Minor Personal investments Returns on her own portfolio Variable

The cornerstone is clearly MacroMavens. Independent research subscriptions in the institutional market can command premium annual fees, and a loyal client base of hedge funds and family offices produces dependable, recurring revenue — the kind of business that compounds quietly over two decades.

Salary and Earnings

As the founder and owner of a private firm, Pomboy does not draw a conventional salary in the way a corporate employee does. Her earnings are effectively the profits of MacroMavens after expenses, supplemented by speaking and advisory fees. This owner-operator model means her compensation rises and falls with the firm’s subscriber base and the demand for macro insight — which tends to surge during periods of market stress, inflation, or Federal Reserve uncertainty.

Precise earnings are not public, and any specific salary figure online should be viewed with caution. What is reasonable to say is that a respected, long-established research boutique with institutional clients can generate a comfortable seven-figure annual revenue, of which the founder retains a significant share. That economic reality is consistent with the commonly cited ~$10 million net worth estimate.

Businesses and Investments

Pomboy’s defining business is MacroMavens, the independent macroeconomic research firm she founded in 2002. The company occupies a respected niche between large sell-side banks and academic economists, offering sharp, opinionated, top-down analysis of the U.S. economy, monetary policy, and global markets. Its independence is a selling point: free from the conflicts that can color bank research, MacroMavens can say what the data suggests, even when it is unpopular.

As a macro strategist, Pomboy is also a thoughtful observer of asset allocation. She has frequently discussed the appeal of gold as a hedge, the risks in over-valued equities, and the dynamics of the Treasury and bond markets. While her personal portfolio is private, her public commentary reflects a disciplined, risk-aware investment philosophy rooted in macroeconomic fundamentals rather than short-term speculation.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

This is an area where honesty matters more than filler. Stephanie Pomboy is not a lifestyle influencer, and there is no public evidence of paid brand endorsements, product sponsorships, or affiliate arrangements tied to her name. Her professional credibility depends on being seen as independent and unbiased, which makes traditional sponsorships both unlikely and strategically undesirable.

In place of sponsorships, her “brand value” is reputational. When Pomboy appears on Bloomberg or is quoted in financial commentary, the implicit endorsement runs the other way — media outlets and conferences seek her credibility to lend authority to their programming. For an economist, that institutional trust is worth far more than any consumer brand deal.

Social Media Presence

Pomboy maintains an active and influential presence on X (formerly Twitter), where she posts as @spomboy and shares concise macro commentary, charts, and pointed takes on Federal Reserve policy and market conditions. Her feed functions as a real-time extension of her research voice and helps her reach a global audience of investors, journalists, and finance enthusiasts.

Beyond her own channels, she amplifies her reach through the macro podcast circuit. She has been featured on widely followed financial programs and podcasts — the kind that host peers such as David Rosenberg, Jim Grant, and Grant Williams — where long-form conversation lets her develop arguments that a short TV hit cannot. This multi-platform footprint keeps her relevant to both traditional institutional readers and a newer generation of self-directed investors.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Consistent with her private nature, Stephanie Pomboy does not publicize a luxury lifestyle. There are no verified public records of yachts, designer collections, or extravagant spending associated with her name. This restraint fits the profile of a serious economist who built her reputation on substance rather than spectacle.

It would be irresponsible to invent assets simply to fill this section. What can be said is that a successful, two-decade career running an independent firm affords financial comfort and security. Any specific claims about lavish possessions should be treated skeptically unless confirmed by credible, first-hand sources — and at present, none exist in the public domain.

Houses and Cars

Likewise, there is no reliable public information about Stephanie Pomboy’s real estate holdings or vehicles. She has not shared details of her primary residence, and no verified property or car records are part of the public record. Many “net worth” pages list specific houses or car collections for private professionals, but such details are frequently fabricated to pad articles.

🚗 Reality check: For a low-profile economist like Pomboy, claims of specific mansions or luxury car fleets are almost always unverified. We deliberately avoid publishing invented details. If credible information emerges, this section will be revised accordingly.

Personal Life and Relationships

Pomboy is well known for keeping her personal life private. Her marital status, family details, and relationships are not publicly disclosed, and she rarely, if ever, discusses them in interviews. This is a deliberate boundary that allows her professional work to stand on its own merits.

That privacy should be respected rather than speculated upon. In financial media, where credibility is currency, Pomboy’s focus on ideas over personality has arguably strengthened her authority. Readers seeking trustworthy information are better served by her economic track record than by unconfirmed rumors about her private affairs.

Awards and Achievements

While Pomboy is not defined by a list of formal trophies, her achievements are substantial and verifiable in the world that matters to her — professional finance. Her most significant accomplishments include:

Founding MacroMavens (2002) — building a respected independent research firm from the ground up.

— building a respected independent research firm from the ground up. Sustained media authority — two decades as a sought-after guest on CNBC , Fox Business , and Bloomberg .

— two decades as a sought-after guest on , , and . Prescient macro calls — early, well-documented warnings about consumer debt and financial fragility ahead of the 2008 crisis .

— early, well-documented warnings about consumer debt and financial fragility ahead of the . Thought leadership — popularizing the Wall Street vs. Main Street framework for understanding post-2008 monetary policy.

— popularizing the framework for understanding post-2008 monetary policy. Peer recognition — frequent collaboration with leading independent economists in the macro community.

For an analyst, this kind of durable credibility and influence is the truest measure of achievement — more meaningful than any single award.

Net Worth Growth Over the Years

The table below offers an illustrative view of how Pomboy’s wealth likely accumulated alongside the growth of MacroMavens. These are estimates for context only, not audited figures.

Year Estimated Net Worth Context 2002 Under $1 million Founded MacroMavens 2008–2009 ~$2 million Reputation surges during the financial crisis 2015 ~$4 million Established institutional client base 2020 ~$6 million Pandemic-era macro demand and podcast growth 2023 ~$8 million Inflation era raises her profile 2026 ~$10 million Current estimate

📈 Methodology note: These figures are informed approximations based on the typical economics of an independent research firm and the trajectory of Pomboy’s public profile. MacroMavens does not disclose revenue, so exact numbers cannot be verified.

Interesting Facts

She named her firm MacroMavens — a play on “maven,” meaning a trusted expert — fitting for a macro specialist.

— a play on “maven,” meaning a trusted expert — fitting for a macro specialist. She studied both economics and art history at Dartmouth , reflecting an unusually broad intellectual range.

and at , reflecting an unusually broad intellectual range. She trained under the influence of Ed Hyman ‘s ISI Group , one of the most respected macro shops on Wall Street.

‘s , one of the most respected macro shops on Wall Street. She is known for blunt, witty commentary that cuts through financial jargon — a rarity among economists.

Her warnings about consumer debt and QE have made her a reference point for contrarian, big-picture market thinking.

and have made her a reference point for contrarian, big-picture market thinking. She built her authority as an independent analyst, free from the conflicts of large bank research desks.

📝 Key Takeaways Net worth: Estimated at ~$10 million in 2026 — an informed approximation, not a verified figure.

Estimated at in 2026 — an informed approximation, not a verified figure. Age: Reported birth date of July 6, 1968 , making her 57 for most of 2026.

Reported birth date of , making her for most of 2026. Career engine: Her wealth comes mainly from MacroMavens , the independent research firm she founded in 2002.

Her wealth comes mainly from , the independent research firm she founded in 2002. Reputation: Known for contrarian, pre-2008 warnings and the Wall Street vs. Main Street thesis.

Known for contrarian, pre-2008 warnings and the thesis. Privacy: Personal life, homes, and assets are not publicly documented — and we avoid fabricating them.

References & Sources

The information in this profile is drawn from publicly available commentary and reputable financial media. For verification and further reading, consult the primary sources below.

MacroMavens — Stephanie Pomboy’s independent research firm. macromavens.com CNBC — Interviews and market commentary featuring Stephanie Pomboy. cnbc.com Bloomberg — Financial news and televised appearances. bloomberg.com Fox Business — Macro and markets coverage. foxbusiness.com X (Twitter) — @spomboy — Her official social account. twitter.com/spomboy Dartmouth College — Her undergraduate institution. dartmouth.edu

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Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Stephanie Pomboy in 2026? Widely circulated profiles list her birth date as July 6, 1968, which would make her 57 years old for most of 2026 and 58 from her July birthday onward. She has never publicly confirmed her date of birth, so this should be treated as reported rather than officially verified.

What is Stephanie Pomboy’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated at approximately $10 million as of 2026. Because MacroMavens is a private firm that does not disclose its revenue, this is an informed estimate rather than a confirmed figure.

What is MacroMavens? MacroMavens is the independent macroeconomic research firm Pomboy founded in 2002. It provides subscription-based analysis to institutional clients such as hedge funds, family offices, and asset managers.

Where did Stephanie Pomboy go to college? She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Dartmouth College, where she also studied art history.

Why is Stephanie Pomboy famous? She is known for her contrarian macro analysis, her early warnings before the 2008 financial crisis, and her sharp commentary on Federal Reserve policy and the gap between Wall Street and Main Street.

Is Stephanie Pomboy married? She keeps her personal life private and has not publicly disclosed her marital status or family details.

Final Thoughts

Stephanie Pomboy represents a rare combination in modern finance: rigorous analysis, independence, and the ability to communicate clearly. Her estimated $10 million net worth is the byproduct of building MacroMavens into a trusted research institution, not of chasing publicity or sponsorships. That distinction is exactly what makes her credible.

On the recurring question of Stephanie Pomboy’s age — reportedly 57 in 2026 — the more meaningful takeaway is the depth of experience behind it. More than two decades of macro forecasting, delivered with candor and conviction, have earned her a durable place in financial media. For investors who value independent thinking over consensus comfort, her voice remains one well worth following.