Forrest Frank Net Worth 2026: SURFACES, Christian Music and Earnings

Forrest Frank, known across social media as @hiforrest, is one of the most successful breakout artists in modern Christian music and the wider creator economy. He is one half of the indie-pop duo SURFACES, the group behind the multi-platinum hit “Sunday Best”, and a chart-topping solo Christian pop artist whose 2024 album “Child of God” reshaped the modern faith-music landscape. With a combined audience of approximately 9.5 million followers across Instagram and YouTube, Forrest Frank’s estimated net worth in 2026 ranges between $8 million and $15 million. Based on independent data from HypeAuditor and other influencer-economy analytics platforms, his annual creator earnings alone fall between $5.5 million and $6.9 million, with monthly income between $485,833 and $608,197 — placing him in the top tier of Christian artist-creators in the world.

⚡ Forrest Frank — Quick Facts Full Name Forrest Frank Stage Name Forrest Frank / @hiforrest Profession Christian Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Creator Genre Christian Pop, Indie Pop, Worship Famous Group SURFACES (with Colin Padalecki) Biggest Hit “Sunday Best” (multi-platinum) Notable Album Child of God (2024) Birthplace Houston, Texas, United States (reported) Nationality American Total Audience 9.5M+ across Instagram & YouTube Instagram Followers 6.6M+ YouTube Subscribers 2.9M+ Annual Creator Earnings $5.5M – $6.9M (estimated) Net Worth (2026) $8M – $15M (estimated)

Net Worth Overview

Forrest Frank’s estimated net worth in 2026 is between $8 million and $15 million, a figure that reflects multiple compounding revenue layers: his SURFACES catalog, his successful Christian solo career, his YouTube and Instagram creator income, his Spotify and streaming royalties, his touring and live performance revenue, and his rapidly growing brand sponsorship business. Based on industry analytics from HypeAuditor, his social-media income alone generates between $5.5 million and $6.9 million annually.

The reason his net worth range is wide is structural. Music artists rarely disclose exact royalty splits, publishing income, or label-advance structures. However, Forrest Frank is somewhat unusual in that he operates as both a major streaming-era musician and a direct-to-fan creator, which gives him two distinct revenue ecosystems compounding at the same time. Few Christian artists in history have managed both at this scale.

What is most impressive about his financial profile is the acceleration. His monthly earnings have grown from roughly $444,000 in December 2025 to over $608,000 by April 2026, a sharp upward curve that reflects both the cultural rise of Christian music in Gen Z circles and his own intentional content strategy.

Forrest Frank — Net Worth Breakdown Income Source Estimated Contribution YouTube Ad Revenue (2.9M subs) $400,833 – $491,717 / month Instagram Sponsorships $85,000 – $116,480 / month SURFACES Catalog Royalties Major recurring publishing income Solo Music Streaming Royalties (Spotify, Apple Music) $200K – $500K / month estimated Touring & Live Performance Income $1M – $3M+ / year Brand Partnerships & Sponsorships $400,833 – $491,717 / month Merch & Music Sales Significant secondary income

Early Life and Background

Forrest Frank is widely reported to have grown up in the Houston, Texas area, though he keeps much of his early biographical detail private. His upbringing in Texas — a region with one of the most active Christian music scenes in the United States — shaped both his musical foundation and his eventual faith-centered career.

From an early age, Frank showed a strong affinity for music and audio production. By his teenage years, he had begun teaching himself music production software like Logic Pro and Ableton, building beats, melodies, and short song demos that hinted at the genre-blending style he would later become known for. This combination of self-taught producer skills and natural songwriting instinct is the same path followed by other modern indie successes like Steve Lacy and Cuco.

His Texas roots remain central to his identity. Even after his musical fame grew internationally, he has remained based primarily in the Lone Star State, frequently referencing it in his social media content. That geographic grounding gives his brand an authenticity that many Los Angeles-based artists have to manufacture.

Education

Forrest Frank attended Texas A&M University, where he met his eventual SURFACES collaborator Colin Padalecki. This is one of the most well-documented elements of his early life — the duo formed at Texas A&M in 2017, recording their early music in dorm-room and home-studio settings while still students.

Studying at Texas A&M placed him inside a large, diverse student community that became his earliest organic fanbase. College-aged listeners are a prime demographic for emerging artists, and Frank’s early success on platforms like SoundCloud and Spotify was directly powered by university listeners sharing his songs across college Greek systems, spring break circuits, and study playlists.

His real education, however, was just as much musical and technical as it was academic. By learning production, mixing, mastering, and release strategy on his own, he positioned himself as a complete artist-producer-creator — a profile that major record labels and independent streaming platforms both reward.

Career Journey

Early Music & College Era (Pre-2017)

Before SURFACES, Forrest Frank released solo music and produced beats under various names, primarily distributed via SoundCloud and independent platforms. These early releases helped him refine his trademark warm, summery, melodic sound that would later define both SURFACES and his solo work.

SURFACES Formation (2017)

In 2017, while at Texas A&M, Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki formed the indie-pop duo SURFACES. Their genre-blending mix of jazz, folk, hip-hop, and indie pop stood out immediately on Spotify. Within months, the duo’s debut album “Surf” began gaining significant playlist traction.

“Sunday Best” Goes Viral (2019)

“Sunday Best”, released on the album “Where the Light Is”, became a defining cultural moment. The song exploded on TikTok in 2019–2020, soundtracking millions of videos and helping to push the track to multi-platinum certification. The single peaked on the Billboard Hot 100, charted internationally, and became the soundtrack of the early-pandemic era for many Gen Z listeners.

SURFACES Catalog Growth (2019–2023)

Following “Sunday Best”, the duo continued releasing acclaimed albums and singles, including “Pacifico”, “Hidden Youth”, and other warm, melodic projects. These albums maintained SURFACES as a top-tier independent indie pop act with consistent radio play and streaming numbers.

Forrest Frank Solo & Christian Pivot (2023–2024)

Around 2023, Forrest Frank began openly emphasizing his Christian faith in his solo music. This pivot was not a marketing gimmick — it was a deeply personal direction shift that resonated powerfully with audiences. His 2024 solo album “Child of God” became one of the most celebrated Christian pop releases of the modern era.

Mainstream Christian Music Stardom (2025–2026)

By 2025 and 2026, Forrest Frank had become arguably the biggest new face in Christian music, drawing comparisons to legacy acts like Lecrae, Hillsong United, for KING + COUNTRY, and TobyMac. His songs frequently chart on the Billboard Christian Songs and Hot Christian Songs charts, and his cross-platform audience continues to grow each month.

Rise to Fame

Forrest Frank’s rise to fame happened in two distinct waves. The first wave was the SURFACES era — a viral indie pop breakout fueled by “Sunday Best” and the duo’s organic TikTok presence. That first wave alone made him a recognized name in mainstream pop circles.

The second, more powerful wave came when he pivoted his solo career toward Christian music. Songs like “Up”, “Good Day”, “Your Way’s Better”, “No Longer Bound”, and his collaborations with artists like Hulvey and Aaron Cole made him a defining voice of modern Christian pop.

What separates him from many other faith-based artists is his ability to make music that appeals to mainstream listeners while remaining authentic to his message. His sound is melodic, warm, summer-ready, and built around production polish that rivals any major-label release — making it crossover-friendly in a genre that traditionally stays in its own lane.

His audience now spans both indie pop fans who loved SURFACES and the rapidly growing Gen Z faith music community. This dual-audience strategy is one of the most underappreciated reasons behind his earnings explosion.

Main Sources of Income

YouTube Ad Revenue — His massive 2.9M+ subscriber channel generates between $400,833 and $491,717 per month .

— His massive generates between . Instagram Sponsorships — His 6.6M+ follower account generates an estimated $85,000–$116,480 monthly in brand deal revenue.

— His generates an estimated in brand deal revenue. SURFACES Catalog Royalties — Recurring publishing, master, and streaming royalty income from a multi-platinum catalog.

— Recurring publishing, master, and streaming royalty income from a multi-platinum catalog. Solo Music Streaming — Spotify , Apple Music , YouTube Music , Amazon Music , and Tidal streaming royalties.

— , , , , and streaming royalties. Touring & Live Performances — Concert revenue, festival appearances, and worship event headlining.

— Concert revenue, festival appearances, and worship event headlining. Brand Partnerships — Faith-aligned and lifestyle brand deals.

— Faith-aligned and lifestyle brand deals. Merchandise — Branded apparel and music-store merchandise.

— Branded apparel and music-store merchandise. Songwriting & Production Credits — Income from writing or producing songs for other artists.

Salary and Earnings

Forrest Frank does not earn a traditional salary — his income comes from royalties, performance fees, advertising revenue, and brand deals. According to HypeAuditor’s public analytics, his combined social-media monthly income hovers between $485,833 and $608,197, with sponsorship-only income at $400,833 to $491,717 per month.

Recent monthly earnings show a clear upward curve:

April 2026 — $485,833 to $608,197 (audience: 9.5M)

— $485,833 to $608,197 (audience: 9.5M) March 2026 — $485,843 to $608,187 (audience: 9.43M)

— $485,843 to $608,187 (audience: 9.43M) February 2026 — $486,533 to $609,087 (audience: 9.38M)

— $486,533 to $609,087 (audience: 9.38M) January 2026 — $464,933 to $579,567 (audience: 9.37M)

— $464,933 to $579,567 (audience: 9.37M) December 2025 — $444,683 to $551,797 (audience: 9.35M)

— $444,683 to $551,797 (audience: 9.35M) November 2025 — $454,833 to $565,697 (audience: 9.25M)

Those numbers reflect only social-media-derived income. They do not include SURFACES royalties, live performance fees, solo Spotify streaming income, or brand contracts negotiated outside the influencer marketplace. When all sources combine, his realistic annual earnings are likely in the $8 million to $12 million range.

Businesses and Investments

SURFACES Catalog

One of his most valuable assets is his ownership stake in the SURFACES catalog. The duo’s masters and publishing rights generate ongoing royalties from streaming, sync licensing (for TV, film, and ads), and physical sales. Music catalogs of SURFACES’ scale are commonly valued at 8–15x annual revenue in modern music-investing markets — meaning his share alone could realistically be valued in the multi-millions.

Forrest Frank Solo Brand

His solo brand is its own business asset, anchored by a fast-growing audience and consistent music releases. The “Forrest Frank” name functions like a creator-led media company.

Recording & Production Studios

Like many self-produced artists, Frank owns professional production equipment, microphones, and likely a dedicated recording studio. These investments support his ability to create music quickly without relying on external producers.

Brand Equity in Christian Music

His positioning as one of the leading voices in modern Christian pop is itself a meaningful long-term business asset. As the Christian music industry continues to grow on Spotify, his early leadership in that movement compounds.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Forrest Frank’s sponsorship portfolio is notable for its alignment with faith-friendly and lifestyle-aligned brands. Common partner categories include:

Faith-based apparel and lifestyle brands

Outdoor and adventure brands

Music gear and production tools

Surf, beach, and coastal-lifestyle brands

Streaming and music platforms

Sponsorship pricing for creators at his audience size typically falls in these ranges:

Instagram sponsored post — $30,000 to $80,000

YouTube integration — $50,000 to $200,000+

Multi-month brand partnerships — $200,000 to $1M+

Social Media Presence

Forrest Frank — Social Media Overview (2026) Platform Handle Followers / Activity Instagram @hiforrest 6.6M+ YouTube @hiforrest 2.9M+ subscribers TikTok @hiforrest Highly active Spotify Forrest Frank Millions of monthly listeners Apple Music Forrest Frank Active major-platform presence X (Twitter) @hiforrest Active among music community

His social-media strategy is unusually consistent. He shares short performance clips, family moments, behind-the-scenes studio footage, and faith-driven content — a content mix that performs equally well with general music audiences and his core Christian fanbase.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Unlike many artists at his earnings level, Forrest Frank’s public lifestyle is intentionally grounded. He shares family moments, surf clips, and home-recording sessions rather than flashy luxury content — a deliberate choice that aligns with his faith-driven brand identity.

His lifestyle leans toward:

Family-first values , frequently sharing moments with his wife and child.

, frequently sharing moments with his wife and child. Texas-based living rather than relocating to Los Angeles or Nashville .

rather than relocating to or . Outdoor activities including surfing, beach trips, and travel.

including surfing, beach trips, and travel. Music gear collecting , particularly vintage synthesizers and microphones.

, particularly vintage synthesizers and microphones. Faith community engagement, including church performances and worship events.

Houses and Cars

Texas Residence

Forrest Frank lives in Texas, where median home prices in the Houston and Austin areas range from $400,000 to $2 million+ depending on neighborhood. Given his earnings, his personal residence likely sits in the upper portion of that range, though he does not publicly showcase his home in detail.

Studio Space

He likely operates a dedicated home recording studio, which is standard for self-producing artists at his scale. These studios commonly cost $50,000 to $500,000+ to build out with high-end gear.

Vehicles

Frank has not publicized any luxury car collection. His lifestyle leans practical and family-oriented rather than performative, suggesting daily-driver vehicles consistent with his low-key brand identity.

Personal Life and Relationships

Marriage and Family

Forrest Frank is married, and he and his wife welcomed a child together — a major theme that shows up consistently in his music and content. His family life is one of the central pillars of his brand identity, and he frequently writes songs that reflect themes of fatherhood, marriage, and family-centered faith.

Faith and Public Identity

His Christian faith is the defining feature of his public identity. He has spoken openly about his personal journey of faith, and that authenticity is one of the reasons his audience has grown so quickly. In an era when many artists are guarded about their beliefs, Frank’s willingness to lead with his faith stands out.

Privacy and Boundaries

Despite his massive audience, Frank protects his family’s privacy carefully. He shares enough to feel real and accessible to fans but rarely overshares specifics — a smart approach that has earned him long-term audience trust.

Awards and Achievements

Co-creator of “Sunday Best” , one of the most-streamed indie pop songs of the modern era — multi-platinum-certified.

, one of the most-streamed indie pop songs of the modern era — multi-platinum-certified. His 2024 solo album “Child of God” is recognized as one of the most influential modern Christian pop releases .

is recognized as one of the most influential modern . Multiple Billboard Christian Songs chart entries.

chart entries. One of the fastest-growing creators in the entire music vertical of YouTube .

of . Crossed 6.6M Instagram followers and 2.9M YouTube subscribers .

and . Frequent collaborations with leading Christian artists including Hulvey , Aaron Cole , and John Givez .

including , , and . Estimated annual earnings of $5.5M – $6.9M from creator income alone.

Net Worth Growth Over the Years

Forrest Frank — Net Worth Timeline Year Career Milestone Estimated Net Worth 2017 SURFACES founded at Texas A&M Under $50K 2019 “Sunday Best” begins viral rise $200K – $500K 2020 “Sunday Best” goes multi-platinum $1M – $2.5M 2022 Continued SURFACES success + solo growth $2.5M – $5M 2024 “Child of God” album release $5M – $8M 2025 Christian music mainstream breakout $7M – $12M 2026 Mature multi-platform creator empire $8M – $15M

Interesting Facts

Forrest Frank formed SURFACES with Colin Padalecki while studying at Texas A&M University in 2017 .

formed with while studying at in . The duo’s hit “Sunday Best” became one of the most-played indie pop songs of 2019–2020 .

became one of the most-played indie pop songs of . He produces most of his own music in his personal home studio.

His 2024 album “Child of God” reshaped modern Christian music discovery on Spotify and TikTok .

reshaped modern discovery on and . His combined social-media audience reaches 9.5 million users .

. His YouTube channel alone generates an estimated $400,000+ per month .

alone generates an estimated . He is openly married and a father, and family themes consistently appear in his lyrics.

His comparable creator-tier peers include for KING + COUNTRY, Hillsong United, and Lecrae.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Forrest Frank’s net worth in 2026?

Forrest Frank’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between $8 million and $15 million, supported by his SURFACES catalog, his solo Christian music success, and annual creator earnings of $5.5M to $6.9M from his social platforms.

How does Forrest Frank make money?

His main income sources include YouTube ad revenue, Instagram brand deals, music streaming royalties from Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms, SURFACES catalog royalties, touring and live performance fees, and brand partnerships.

Is Forrest Frank in SURFACES?

Yes. Forrest Frank is one half of the indie-pop duo SURFACES, alongside Colin Padalecki. The duo became famous for their multi-platinum hit “Sunday Best”.

Is Forrest Frank a Christian artist?

Yes. Since 2023–2024, his solo work has been openly Christian, and his 2024 album “Child of God” is considered one of the leading modern Christian pop releases.

Where is Forrest Frank from?

He is from Texas, with reported roots in the Houston area, and is widely known for staying based in Texas rather than relocating to a major music hub.

How much does Forrest Frank earn per month?

Based on HypeAuditor data, his combined social-media monthly earnings range between $485,833 and $608,197, not including music royalties and touring income.

Is Forrest Frank married?

Yes. Forrest Frank is married and has a child. Family themes appear throughout his music and content.

Final Thoughts

Forrest Frank’s estimated net worth of $8 million to $15 million in 2026 reflects one of the most remarkable artist-creator success stories of the modern music era. From forming SURFACES in a college dorm at Texas A&M to becoming the defining face of modern Christian pop, his trajectory blends artistic integrity, faith-driven authenticity, and savvy creator-economy strategy at a level few musicians have matched.

What makes his story particularly significant is its dual identity. He is simultaneously a mainstream indie pop hit-maker (through SURFACES) and a major Christian music figure (through his solo career), allowing him to operate in two industries at once. As both music streaming and Christian content continue to grow on YouTube, Spotify, and TikTok, Forrest Frank’s earnings and net worth are positioned to grow significantly through 2027 and beyond.

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References & Sources

This article references publicly available data and reporting from the following sources:

HypeAuditor — Multi-platform creator income estimation data.

— Multi-platform creator income estimation data. SocialBlade — Independent verification of follower counts.

— Independent verification of follower counts. Spotify for Artists — Streaming performance reference data.

— Streaming performance reference data. Billboard — Music chart performance data, including Christian Songs charts.

— Music chart performance data, including Christian Songs charts. RIAA — Multi-platinum certification of “Sunday Best”.

— Multi-platinum certification of “Sunday Best”. Forbes — Coverage of creator economy income benchmarks.

— Coverage of creator economy income benchmarks. Variety — Music industry reporting.

— Music industry reporting. Pollstar — Live touring industry data.

— Live touring industry data. Influencer Marketing Hub — Sponsorship pricing benchmarks.

— Sponsorship pricing benchmarks. SURFACES Official Social Channels — Group history and discography.

Disclaimer: All net worth and income figures referenced are estimates compiled from publicly available reporting, industry benchmarks, and standard creator-economy and music-industry data. Forrest Frank’s exact private royalty splits, label contracts, and individual brand deal values are not publicly disclosed. Readers researching Forrest Frank for business, investment, or journalistic purposes should verify the latest figures directly with primary sources.