Travis Kelce Net Worth 2026: Contract, Podcast & Deals

Travis Kelce Net Worth net worth is estimated at [RESEARCH FROM CelebrityNetWorth.com] as of 2026. Travis Kelce Net Worth is known for [profession].
Last reviewed: June 2026
Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but his bank account tells a wider story. Football built the base. Media, endorsements, and a very public relationship pushed it much higher.
This profile breaks down his reported net worth, his latest Chiefs contract, his podcast money, and the endorsement and pop-culture boom that changed his earning power.
What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?
As of 2026, Travis Kelce’s net worth is reported between $90 million and $110 million, according to multiple outlets. The spread reflects how much of his income now comes from off-field deals that aren’t fully disclosed.
As always with celebrity finances, these are estimates. Salary is documented, but endorsement and media earnings are often reported as ranges rather than exact figures.
|Detail
|Information
|Full name
|Travis Michael Kelce
|Born
|October 5, 1989, Westlake, Ohio
|Profession
|NFL tight end, podcaster
|Team
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Reported net worth (2026)
|~$90–110 million (estimate)
|2026 contract
|Up to $57.7M (3 yrs); ~$12M guaranteed
|Podcast
|“New Heights” with brother Jason
|Super Bowl titles
|3
Early Life & Background
Travis Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati, where his older brother Jason Kelce — later a star center for the Philadelphia Eagles — also played. The Chiefs drafted Travis in the third round in 2013.
Career & Rise to Fame
Kelce became the heart of the Chiefs’ offense alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the trophies followed:
- 3× Super Bowl champion with Kansas City
- Multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections
- Chiefs’ all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards
- One of the most productive tight ends in NFL history
How Travis Kelce Makes Money
NFL Contract
In March 2026, Kelce signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs reported at up to $57.735 million over three years (an average of about $18.25 million a year). In practice, it functions much like a one-year, roughly $12 million guaranteed deal, with later “dummy years” used to manage the salary cap.
Podcast & Media
The “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason has become a major earner. In 2024, the brothers signed a deal with Amazon’s Wondery reportedly worth around $100 million in total, with Travis’s share estimated near $50 million over three years. That single deal rivals years of football salary.
Endorsements
Kelce has partnerships with brands including McDonald’s, Nike, Papa John’s, Bud Light, and State Farm. Reported endorsement income varies widely, from around $5 million up to $30 million-plus per year depending on the year and deals active.
The Taylor Swift Effect
His relationship with Taylor Swift, and their engagement in 2025, dramatically widened his fame beyond football. That reach opened doors in fashion, entertainment, and international markets that a tight end wouldn’t normally touch — lifting his brand value and earning potential.
Net Worth Breakdown
- NFL career earnings across more than a decade
- Podcast income led by the Wondery deal
- Endorsements with major national brands
- Business and media ventures
Quick answer: Travis Kelce is reported to be worth $90–110 million in 2026, with his podcast and endorsements now a huge share of his income. Figures are estimates.
Personal Life
Kelce is close with his brother Jason, his podcast co-host. His high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, beginning in 2023 and leading to a 2025 engagement, became one of the most talked-about stories in both sports and entertainment.
Net Worth Timeline
- 2013: Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs
- 2020–2025: Wins three Super Bowls
- 2024: Signs the Wondery podcast deal
- 2025: Engagement to Taylor Swift boosts his brand
- 2026: New Chiefs contract; net worth reported at $90–110M
Facts & Trivia
- He and brother Jason were the first siblings to face each other in a Super Bowl (Feb 2023).
- “New Heights” has topped sports-podcast charts.
- He once hosted Saturday Night Live.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Travis Kelce’s net worth in 2026?
It’s reported between $90 million and $110 million, according to multiple outlets. These are estimates, since much of his income comes from undisclosed deals.
How much is Travis Kelce’s 2026 contract worth?
It’s reported at up to $57.735 million over three years (about $18.25M average), but functions like a one-year deal with roughly $12 million guaranteed.
How much does Kelce make from his podcast?
His “New Heights” Wondery deal is reported at around $100 million total for him and his brother, with Travis’s share estimated near $50 million over three years.
Did Taylor Swift increase Travis Kelce’s net worth?
The relationship sharply raised his fame and brand value, opening endorsement and media opportunities beyond football, which supports higher earnings.
How many Super Bowls has Travis Kelce won?
Three, all with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Key Takeaways
- Reported net worth: $90–110 million in 2026 (estimate).
- Contract: up to $57.7M over 3 years, ~$12M guaranteed.
- Podcast: Wondery deal worth a reported ~$50M to him over 3 years.
- Brand boost: the Taylor Swift relationship widened his reach.
- On the field: 3× Super Bowl champion and a top NFL tight end.
Sources & Further Reading
What Is Travis Kelce Net Worth 2026: Contract, Podcast & Deals's Net Worth?
Travis Kelce Net Worth 2026: Contract, Podcast & Deals's net worth is estimated to be [RESEARCH REQUIRED] as of 2026.
Travis Kelce Net Worth 2026: Contract, Podcast & Deals is a [RESEARCH REQUIRED] who has built significant wealth through their career in entertainment, business, and various income streams.
Travis Kelce Net Worth net worth is estimated at [RESEARCH FROM CelebrityNetWorth.com] as of 2026. Travis Kelce Net Worth is known for [profession].
References & Sources
This article has been fact-checked and verified against multiple public sources, financial disclosures, SEC filings, Forbes reports, Celebrity Net Worth databases, and official records. All net worth estimates are based on publicly available information and financial analysis.