Travis Kelce Net Worth 2026: Contract, Podcast & Deals

Travis Kelce Net Worth net worth is estimated at [RESEARCH FROM CelebrityNetWorth.com] as of 2026. Travis Kelce Net Worth is known for [profession].

🏈 Net Worth Profile · 2026 Travis Kelce’s net worth is reported between $90 and $110 million in 2026 — and these days his podcast and brand deals rival his NFL paycheck. Here’s how the Chiefs tight end built his money, broken down with honest, sourced numbers.

Last reviewed: June 2026

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but his bank account tells a wider story. Football built the base. Media, endorsements, and a very public relationship pushed it much higher.

This profile breaks down his reported net worth, his latest Chiefs contract, his podcast money, and the endorsement and pop-culture boom that changed his earning power.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Travis Kelce’s net worth is reported between $90 million and $110 million, according to multiple outlets. The spread reflects how much of his income now comes from off-field deals that aren’t fully disclosed.

As always with celebrity finances, these are estimates. Salary is documented, but endorsement and media earnings are often reported as ranges rather than exact figures.

Detail Information Full name Travis Michael Kelce Born October 5, 1989, Westlake, Ohio Profession NFL tight end, podcaster Team Kansas City Chiefs Reported net worth (2026) ~$90–110 million (estimate) 2026 contract Up to $57.7M (3 yrs); ~$12M guaranteed Podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason Super Bowl titles 3

Early Life & Background

Travis Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati, where his older brother Jason Kelce — later a star center for the Philadelphia Eagles — also played. The Chiefs drafted Travis in the third round in 2013.

Career & Rise to Fame

Kelce became the heart of the Chiefs’ offense alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the trophies followed:

3× Super Bowl champion with Kansas City

with Kansas City Multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections

Chiefs’ all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards

One of the most productive tight ends in NFL history

How Travis Kelce Makes Money

NFL Contract

In March 2026, Kelce signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs reported at up to $57.735 million over three years (an average of about $18.25 million a year). In practice, it functions much like a one-year, roughly $12 million guaranteed deal, with later “dummy years” used to manage the salary cap.

Podcast & Media

The “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason has become a major earner. In 2024, the brothers signed a deal with Amazon’s Wondery reportedly worth around $100 million in total, with Travis’s share estimated near $50 million over three years. That single deal rivals years of football salary.

Endorsements

Kelce has partnerships with brands including McDonald’s, Nike, Papa John’s, Bud Light, and State Farm. Reported endorsement income varies widely, from around $5 million up to $30 million-plus per year depending on the year and deals active.

The Taylor Swift Effect

His relationship with Taylor Swift, and their engagement in 2025, dramatically widened his fame beyond football. That reach opened doors in fashion, entertainment, and international markets that a tight end wouldn’t normally touch — lifting his brand value and earning potential.

Net Worth Breakdown

NFL career earnings across more than a decade

across more than a decade Podcast income led by the Wondery deal

led by the Wondery deal Endorsements with major national brands

with major national brands Business and media ventures

Quick answer: Travis Kelce is reported to be worth $90–110 million in 2026, with his podcast and endorsements now a huge share of his income. Figures are estimates.

Personal Life

Kelce is close with his brother Jason, his podcast co-host. His high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, beginning in 2023 and leading to a 2025 engagement, became one of the most talked-about stories in both sports and entertainment.

Net Worth Timeline

2013: Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs 2020–2025: Wins three Super Bowls

Wins three Super Bowls 2024: Signs the Wondery podcast deal

Signs the Wondery podcast deal 2025: Engagement to Taylor Swift boosts his brand

Engagement to Taylor Swift boosts his brand 2026: New Chiefs contract; net worth reported at $90–110M

Facts & Trivia

He and brother Jason were the first siblings to face each other in a Super Bowl (Feb 2023).

“New Heights” has topped sports-podcast charts.

He once hosted Saturday Night Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Travis Kelce’s net worth in 2026? It’s reported between $90 million and $110 million, according to multiple outlets. These are estimates, since much of his income comes from undisclosed deals.

How much is Travis Kelce’s 2026 contract worth? It’s reported at up to $57.735 million over three years (about $18.25M average), but functions like a one-year deal with roughly $12 million guaranteed.

How much does Kelce make from his podcast? His “New Heights” Wondery deal is reported at around $100 million total for him and his brother, with Travis’s share estimated near $50 million over three years.

Did Taylor Swift increase Travis Kelce’s net worth? The relationship sharply raised his fame and brand value, opening endorsement and media opportunities beyond football, which supports higher earnings.

How many Super Bowls has Travis Kelce won? Three, all with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Key Takeaways

Reported net worth: $90–110 million in 2026 (estimate).

$90–110 million in 2026 (estimate). Contract: up to $57.7M over 3 years, ~$12M guaranteed.

up to $57.7M over 3 years, ~$12M guaranteed. Podcast: Wondery deal worth a reported ~$50M to him over 3 years.

Wondery deal worth a reported ~$50M to him over 3 years. Brand boost: the Taylor Swift relationship widened his reach.

the Taylor Swift relationship widened his reach. On the field: 3× Super Bowl champion and a top NFL tight end.

Sources & Further Reading