Ariana Madix age 2026: the Love Island USA host is 41, born June 24, 1985 — from Scandoval and Vanderpump Rules to Broadway, an Emmy nod and season 9.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Ariana Madix is 41 years old in 2026. She was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Florida, and turned 41 on June 24, 2026. The number matters because of what it frames: at 41 she is hosting the biggest reality show on streaming, returning to Broadway for a second leading role, and holding her first Emmy nomination — all of it built in the three years since a public breakup that most people expected to end her career. She is not a young reality star. She is a 41-year-old who rebuilt herself in public and came out of it with a better career than the one she lost.

That is the short version. The longer version runs from a Florida childhood through a decade behind the bar at a Bravo restaurant, eleven seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the affair scandal the internet calls Scandoval, a third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars, a record-breaking Broadway debut, and a hosting job that turned Love Island USA into Peacock’s most-watched original series ever. This article answers the age question first, then tells the life behind it — year by year, with the sources named and the stale numbers corrected. Several age pages still list her as 39 or 40. They are wrong, and this article shows the working.

Quick Facts Full Name Ariana Madix Born June 24, 1985, Melbourne, Florida, United States Age in 2026 41 years old (turned 41 on June 24, 2026) Zodiac Sign Cancer Parents James and Tanya Madix Occupation Television host, reality television personality, actress, businesswoman Best Known For Vanderpump Rules (2013–2024), Love Island USA host (2024–present), Chicago on Broadway Partner Daniel Wai (dating since 2023) Net Worth 2026 Estimated $2 million – $4 million; $2 million anchor (Celebrity Net Worth, updated October 23, 2026) Business Co-owner, Something About Her sandwich shop, West Hollywood (with Katie Maloney)

How This Age Was Verified The birth date is one of the best-documented facts in reality television: June 24, 1985, Melbourne, Florida, confirmed by Wikipedia, TV Insider, Television Stats and multiple biographical profiles, and consistent with her own show’s timeline — she was 38 when Scandoval broke in March 2023, 39 when she debuted on Broadway in January 2024, and 40 when she took over Love Island USA that summer. She turned 41 on June 24, 2026, which is why some pages written before that date still say 40, and older ones still say 39. Those figures were correct when written and are stale now. The age in this article is dated November 18, 2026, and the math is shown so the reader can check it.

Ariana Madix in 2026 — 41 years old, Love Island USA host, Emmy nominee, and back on Broadway in Just in Time. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: How Old Is Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix is 41 years old as of November 2026. She was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Florida — a coastal city on Florida’s Atlantic side — to parents James and Tanya Madix. She turned 41 on June 24, 2026, a birthday she spent in Fiji, filming season 8 of Love Island USA. Two weeks later, on July 8, she learned she had been nominated for her first Emmy. The birthday and the nomination landed in the same month, and the pairing is a neat summary of where she stands at 41: working at the top of her field, in a job she did not have three years ago.

The confusion online is easy to explain and worth clearing up, because it is the reason this article exists. A search for her age returns 39, 40 and 41, sometimes on the same page. ReefVoice’s profile says “39 years old as of 2025,” which was true for part of 2025 and is not true now. CelebTechBuzz’s page says “40 years old as of 2026” in one paragraph and “41 years as June 24, 2026” in a table on the same page. The Dancing with the Stars fan wiki still lists her as 40, frozen at the date of its last edit. None of these pages is lying. All of them are out of date. The fix is simple arithmetic from a verified birth date: born June 24, 1985, means 41 after June 24, 2026, and 40 before it.

Age matters more for Madix than for most reality stars, because her career has been a story of starting late and starting over. She was 28 when Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013. She was 37 when Scandoval broke. She was 38 when she danced on prime-time television, 38 when she made her Broadway debut, 39 when she became the host of Love Island USA, and 41 when the Television Academy nominated her for it. Almost everything that defines her now happened after 37. The age is not trivia. It is the timeline.

Early Life in Melbourne, Florida

Madix was born and raised in Melbourne, Florida, and the biographical record describes her as a competitive achiever from early on — the kind of child who collected activities the way other children collect toys. She has talked about working as a Disney princess performer in Orlando in her early years, a detail that fits the rest of her biography better than it first appears: the woman who now hosts a dating show in Fiji and plays a Broadway murderess started out performing for children in a theme park, learning the discipline of showing up in character whether or not she felt like it.

From Florida she went to New York, where she spent five years working as a bartender and hostess at Butter, a restaurant in the city. Five years behind a bar is a long apprenticeship, and it taught her the two skills that later made her a television natural: reading a room, and talking to strangers as if they were regulars. She was not discovered. She was working in hospitality, in her twenties, waiting for the break that would eventually come from the other side of the bar.

The break came through Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants. Madix started working at SUR and Villa Blanca, Vanderpump’s Los Angeles establishments, and the job put her inside the orbit of the show that would make her famous. Lisa Vanderpump, whose own biography we have profiled, built a $120 million empire on exactly this pipeline — restaurants that double as casting pools. Madix walked into one of those restaurants as an employee. She walked out of it, eleven years later, as a star.

Eleven Seasons on Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, and Madix was there from the start — first as a cast member, then as one of the show’s central figures, a bartender-turned-star whose nine-year relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval became one of the show’s long-running storylines. She stayed for eleven seasons, through 2024, which makes her one of the longest-serving cast members in the show’s history. Eleven seasons is a career in itself. Most reality stars get two or three.

The show paid her, but it also typecast her. For a decade she was “the bartender from Vanderpump Rules,” a label that carried a ceiling: reality supporting player, Bravo ecosystem, famous inside a world that most of America does not watch. She published a cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, in 2023 — a New York Times bestseller — and she and co-star Katie Maloney announced plans for a sandwich shop, Something About Her, in 2022. Both were moves toward a life beyond the show. Neither, on its own, would have broken the ceiling. The thing that broke it was a betrayal.

Scandoval: The Breakup That Changed Everything

In March 2023, Madix learned that Sandoval, her partner of nine years, had been having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The story — quickly nicknamed Scandoval — became one of the biggest reality-television scandals of the decade, dominating entertainment news for weeks and turning the final seasons of Vanderpump Rules into must-watch television. For Madix it was a personal catastrophe played out in public, with cameras present for the fallout.

What happened next is the reason her age matters. She was 37, with a decade invested in a show and a relationship, and both had just collapsed at once. The expected path was a slow fade: a few sympathetic interviews, a smaller profile, a quiet exit from the Bravo world. She took the opposite path. Within months she was announced for Dancing with the Stars, and the public sympathy that Scandoval generated became a launchpad rather than a consolation prize. The audience that had watched her be betrayed wanted to watch her win something. She gave them three years of wins.

It is worth saying plainly that the scandal was not a strategy. Nobody plans a public heartbreak. But the response to it was a strategy, and a disciplined one: say yes to the big stage, do the work in public, and let the results speak. At 37 she started over. At 41 she is an Emmy nominee.

Dancing with the Stars: Third Place and a New Audience

In July 2023, Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough announced on Good Morning America that Madix would compete on season 32 of the ABC dance competition. She was paired with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, and over ten weeks she went from reality star to legitimate prime-time performer — a semifinal jive, a perfect-score foxtrot, and a finale finish in third place. Third place on Dancing with the Stars is a result, not a consolation: it meant millions of viewers who had never watched Bravo saw her work, week after week, under pressure, and judged her on merit rather than on gossip.

The show also paid. Reports put her earnings from the season at $125,000 to $360,000, depending on how far she advanced and what bonuses applied — a wide range, but a meaningful one for a performer whose income had previously come from a Bravo salary. She won the People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of the Year in 2024 for the run. And the training mattered for what came next: she has said that the months of rehearsal with Pashkov taught her how to carry herself on a stage, a skill she needed within weeks of the finale.

The finale aired in December 2023. On January 29, 2024 — barely a month later — she was on Broadway.

Broadway: Roxie Hart in Chicago

On December 6, 2023, Madix announced she would make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. She first took the stage at the Ambassador Theatre on January 29, 2024, in an eight-week run that was extended from March 24 to April 7, 2024, on popular demand. The run broke box-office records for the show: her debut week became the highest-grossing non-holiday performance week in Chicago‘s history, with more than $939,000 in ticket sales. A reality star selling out Broadway is a sentence that invites skepticism. The box office did not cooperate with the skepticism.

Madix as Roxie Hart in Chicago — her Broadway debut in January 2024 set a box-office record for the show’s highest-grossing non-holiday week. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

She returned to the role for a second run from August 1 to September 1, 2024, and the Broadway chapter did not close there. In September 2026 she went back to Broadway a second time, in a different show and a different role: Connie Francis in Just in Time, at the Circle in the Square Theatre, running September 12 to November 22, 2026. Two Broadway roles in three years, at 39 and 41, is a stage career by any honest measure — and it is the part of her biography that surprises people who still think of her as a reality star first. She had wanted to perform on Broadway since childhood. She got there at 38, through a route nobody would have predicted.

The Broadway work also changed her market value. A reality personality can be replaced. A performer who sells $939,000 in a week on Broadway cannot, at least not easily. The stage gave her a credential that television never could: proof, in front of a live audience, that the talent was real.

Love Island USA: From Guest Spot to Emmy-Nominated Host

Madix’s relationship with Love Island USA started small. On July 11, 2023, Peacock announced she would make a special guest appearance on the show’s fifth season. A year later she replaced actress Sarah Hyland as the permanent host for season 6, and the appointment turned out to be one of the best casting decisions in reality television. Her seasons as host have been the show’s biggest: season 7 ran from June 3 to August 25, 2025, across 37 episodes, with Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal taking the win; season 8, which premiered on June 2, 2026, became a record-breaking run and Peacock’s most-watched original season ever.

Madix hosting Love Island USA — she took over the show in 2024, and season 8 became Peacock’s most-watched original season ever. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The hosting job is the center of her career now, and the numbers explain why. Her reported pay for the role is $250,000 to $300,000 per season, according to our own net-worth reporting — solid money, but the real value is the platform. Love Island USA is Peacock’s flagship reality property, and its host is the face of the streamer’s biggest show. On August 26, 2026, Peacock renewed the series for a ninth season, with Madix returning as host. She will be 42 when it airs, and the renewal means the job that remade her career is hers for at least another year.

Hosting also suits her in a way that competing never did. She is warm on camera without being soft, and the contestants trust her because she has been where they are — a reality-show cast member whose private life became public property. She does not perform sympathy. She remembers what it felt like. The audience can tell the difference.

The Emmy Nomination

On July 8, 2026, while filming season 8 in Fiji, Madix learned she had been nominated for her first Emmy: Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, for Love Island USA. She got the call at 4:30 in the morning, Fiji time, went back to sleep, and celebrated with the cast and crew on the beach. The nomination put her alongside RuPaul Charles, Alan Cumming, Kristen Kish and Jeff Probst — the established names in a category that has belonged to them for years.

She did not win. Alan Cumming won for The Traitors at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5, 2026, and Madix attended the ceremony with her mother as her date, in a glittering pale-pink gown, and went back to Broadway a week later. Losing an Emmy to Alan Cumming is not a failure. It is a sign of the room she is now in. Three years earlier she was a bartender on a Bravo show. At 41 she is a woman who loses Emmys to Alan Cumming. The distance between those two sentences is the whole story.

Something About Her: The Sandwich Shop

In 2022, Madix and her friend and co-star Katie Maloney announced plans for Something About Her, a sandwich shop and wine bar in West Hollywood. The shop opened in May 2024, after a long build-out that became a storyline on Vanderpump Rules itself, and it turned two in May 2026. A breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by a former chef over a promised ownership stake was dismissed before trial in October 2025, removing the one legal cloud over the business.

The shop matters to her biography for a reason that has nothing to do with sandwiches. It is the one asset she owns outright with a partner, rather than a salary she earns from someone else’s show. Television pays her. Broadway pays her. The shop is hers. At 41, with a hosting contract, a stage career and a business, her income has a shape that no longer depends on a single employer — which is exactly the position she did not have at 37, when the show and the relationship ended in the same month.

Single AF Cocktails and the Author Side

Before the Broadway debut and the hosting job, there was a book. Single AF Cocktails, published in 2023, collected cocktail recipes with Madix’s signature bluntness, and it became a New York Times bestseller. It is easy to overlook the book in a career that now includes an Emmy nomination and two Broadway roles, but it was the first proof that her audience would follow her off television. A reality star’s book can flop quietly. Hers did not.

The book also captured the tone that has defined everything since: funny, direct, unbothered by respectability. She was writing about drinking and dating in the year her nine-year relationship ended, and the book’s success suggested that the audience preferred the honest version of her to the curated one. It is a small book. It is also the first piece of evidence that the post-Scandoval career would work.

Personal Life at 41

Madix has been dating Daniel Wai, a fitness coach, since 2023. The relationship began in the aftermath of Scandoval, and she has kept it comparatively private — a deliberate choice from a woman whose last relationship ended on television. Wai has appeared with her publicly, including at her Broadway openings, but the relationship is not a storyline. It is a life.

She has not married and has no children, and the article notes that only because the question is asked so often, not because it requires an answer. At 41 she lives in Los Angeles, works between Fiji, New York and West Hollywood, and owns a business with her best friend. In 2026 she sold her Valley Village house for $3.1 million, according to our net-worth reporting — a transaction that says more about the Los Angeles market than about her, but one that fits the pattern of a woman consolidating a life that has changed completely in three years.

The personal story, told honestly, is a recovery story. The professional story is a reinvention story. They are the same story, and the age is the hinge: she did both of them after 37.

Net Worth at 41

The money question follows the age question everywhere, so here is the short version, with the full version at Ariana Madix’s net worth profile on this site. Her net worth in 2026 is reported between $2 million and $4 million, anchored at $2 million by Celebrity Net Worth, whose profile was updated on October 23, 2026. The figure is modest next to the reality-television fortunes built by the Kardashians or by Bravo’s biggest earner, Andy Cohen, whose $70 million empire we have profiled — but it is a fortune built almost entirely since 2023, from a standing start, by a woman who was a salaried cast member three years ago.

The income streams are the hosting salary, the Broadway pay, the book, the brand deals and the sandwich shop. None of them is individually enormous. Together they pay for a life that looks, from the outside, like success: a second Broadway run, a renewed hosting contract, a business that survived its lawsuit. At 41, the fortune is young, and the trajectory matters more than the total.

How Ariana Madix Compares at 41

Reality television rewards youth and punishes age, or so the conventional wisdom goes, and Madix is a standing refutation of it. Compare her to the women around her in the genre. Kyle Richards, the longest-serving Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, built her career in her forties and fifties. Kris Jenner, the momager who built the Kardashian empire, was 71 in 2026 and still its chief executive. Kim Kardashian turned 46 in 2026 with a business empire that dwarfs Madix’s — and started, like Madix’s second act, from a public scandal. Bethenny Frankel turned a Housewives stint into an $80 million Skinnygirl fortune by leaving television and building a business.

The pattern is consistent: the women who last in reality television are the ones who build something that does not need a camera. Madix has done that twice over — a stage career and a business — and she did it faster than any of them, in three years, starting at 37. At 41 she is younger than Richards was when she became a star, younger than Jenner was when she became a mogul, and younger than Frankel was when she sold Skinnygirl. The age that looks like a limitation is, in this genre, an advantage: she has the audience of a reality star and the credibility of a stage performer, and she earned the second one after the first one broke her heart.

What Comes Next for Ariana Madix

As of November 2026, the calendar is full. Just in Time runs through November 22, 2026. Love Island USA season 9 is renewed, with Madix returning as host. Something About Her is past its second anniversary and past its lawsuit. She will turn 42 on June 24, 2027, most likely in Fiji, filming the show that remade her.

There is also the question of how long the hosting run lasts. Reality-show hosts tend to hold their chairs for as long as the ratings hold, and the ratings for season 8 were the best in the show’s history — a record-breaking run that Peacock rewarded with an early renewal. If season 9 performs the same way, the conversation will shift from whether Madix keeps the job to whether she wants a bigger one. She has the stage career to fall back on, the business to fall back on, and the book to fall back on. That is the position she built between 38 and 41, and it is why the next three years look more secure than the last three did.

The open question is what she does with the platform now that she has it. Another Broadway role is plausible — she has done two in three years, and the stage clearly wants her back. A second book is plausible. A bigger hosting job, beyond Love Island, is plausible. What is not plausible, at this point, is a return to the life she had at 37: a supporting player on someone else’s show, waiting for the break. She broke it herself, at 38, 39, 40 and 41, one stage at a time. The next birthday will find her in the same place this one did — working, in public, at the top of the call sheet.

The Timeline: 41 Years in Twelve Moments

The age question is easier to trust when the whole life is laid out in order, so here is the timeline the article is built on — every date verified against the sources named at the end.

Year Age What happened 1985 0 Born June 24 in Melbourne, Florida, to James and Tanya Madix 2000s Teens–20s Performs in Orlando; five years as bartender and hostess at Butter in New York 2013 28 Joins Vanderpump Rules on Bravo after working at SUR and Villa Blanca 2022 37 Announces Something About Her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney 2023 37–38 Scandoval breaks in March; Single AF Cocktails becomes a bestseller; guest spot on Love Island USA; joins Dancing with the Stars season 32 and finishes third 2024 38–39 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago (January 29); Something About Her opens (May); takes over as host of Love Island USA season 6; second Chicago run (August–September); People’s Choice Award win 2025 39–40 Hosts Love Island USA season 7 (June–August); sandwich-shop lawsuit dismissed (October) 2026 40–41 Turns 41 on June 24 in Fiji; hosts record-breaking Love Island USA season 8 (premiered June 2); first Emmy nomination (July 8); returns to Broadway in Just in Time as Connie Francis (September 12–November 22); season 9 renewed (August 26); Valley Village house sold for $3.1 million

Read the table from top to bottom and the shape of the career is obvious. The first 28 years are preparation: Florida, Orlando, New York, five years behind a bar. The next eleven are the Bravo decade, steady and well-paid and capped. The last three are the reinvention, and they contain more firsts — first Broadway role, first hosting job, first book, first Emmy nomination, first business — than the previous thirty-eight years combined. That is what 41 looks like for Ariana Madix: not a peak, and not a decline, but a second career built on the wreckage of the first one, with the best years arguably still ahead of her.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Ariana Madix in 2026? Ariana Madix is 41 years old in 2026. She was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Florida, and turned 41 on June 24, 2026. Some older pages still list her as 39 or 40 because they were written before her June 2026 birthday.

When is Ariana Madix’s birthday? Ariana Madix’s birthday is June 24, 1985. She was born in Melbourne, Florida, to parents James and Tanya Madix, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. She turned 41 on June 24, 2026, while filming season 8 of Love Island USA in Fiji.

Where was Ariana Madix born? Ariana Madix was born in Melbourne, Florida, a coastal city on the state’s Atlantic side. She grew up there, later worked as a performer in Orlando and spent five years as a bartender and hostess at the New York restaurant Butter before moving to Los Angeles and joining Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

What is Ariana Madix’s net worth in 2026? Ariana Madix’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $2 million and $4 million, anchored at $2 million by Celebrity Net Worth (updated October 23, 2026). Her income comes from hosting Love Island USA (reported $250,000-$300,000 per season), Broadway roles, her bestselling cocktail book, brand deals and her Something About Her sandwich shop.

Who is Ariana Madix dating? Ariana Madix is dating Daniel Wai, a fitness coach, since 2023. The relationship began after her nine-year relationship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval ended in March 2023. She has kept the relationship comparatively private, and she is not married and has no children.

How did Ariana Madix become famous? Ariana Madix became famous as a cast member on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, which she joined in 2013 and stayed with for eleven seasons through 2024. She became a household name in March 2023 when the Scandoval scandal broke, and then rebuilt her career with a third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars, a Broadway debut in Chicago and the Love Island USA hosting job.

Is Ariana Madix still hosting Love Island USA? Yes. Ariana Madix has hosted Love Island USA since season 6 in 2024, after replacing Sarah Hyland. Season 8 premiered June 2, 2026 and became Peacock’s most-watched original season ever. On August 26, 2026, Peacock renewed the show for a ninth season with Madix returning as host.

Did Ariana Madix win an Emmy? No — Ariana Madix was nominated for her first Emmy on July 8, 2026, for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Love Island USA, but Alan Cumming won the award for The Traitors at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5, 2026. The nomination was her first, earned while she was filming season 8 in Fiji.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 18 November 2026 from live reporting: Wikipedia for the birth date (June 24, 1985, Melbourne, Florida), the parents’ names, the Vanderpump Rules tenure (2013–2024), the Dancing with the Stars third-place finish, the Chicago Broadway dates (January 29, 2024 debut; extension to April 7, 2024; second run August 1–September 1, 2024), the Love Island USA hosting tenure, the Emmy nomination, and the Just in Time run (September 12–November 22, 2026); TV Insider and Television Stats for the age-41 confirmation; IBTimes for the Love Island USA season 7 dates and winners (Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal) and the season 8 premiere (June 2, 2026); networth.com for the July 8, 2026 Emmy nomination date and the Alan Cumming result; GossipPress for the 4:30 a.m. Fiji nomination call and the Creative Arts Emmys detail; Nexa for the season 9 renewal (announced August 26, 2026); TheCelebWatch for the season 8 premiere date and the Something About Her second anniversary (May 2026); Celebrity Net Worth (updated October 23, 2026) for the $2 million anchor, the Dancing with the Stars earnings range ($125,000–$360,000) and the $939,000-plus record Broadway week; DailyWikiBio for the People’s Choice Award and the Broadway box-office record; the Las Culturistas podcast (iHeart) for the Orlando Disney-princess detail, the Just in Time dates and the New York Times bestseller status of Single AF Cocktails; and Guide Net Worth’s own November 11, 2026 profile for the $2–4 million range, the $250,000–$300,000 per-season hosting pay, the Something About Her lawsuit dismissal (October 2025), the Valley Village house sale ($3.1 million) and the awards list — with the peer comparison drawn from Guide Net Worth’s own published profiles of Lisa Vanderpump ($120 million), Andy Cohen ($70 million), Bethenny Frankel ($80 million) and the Kardashian ages. Where sources disagreed — the 39, 40 and 41 ages across competitor pages — the article names the disagreement and shows the arithmetic instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.