Drew McIntyre net worth 2026: the Scottish Warrior is worth an estimated $9M — a $7–8M WWE contract, a third WWE title in January 2026, and a Hollywood hiatus.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Drew McIntyre is worth an estimated $9 million in 2026. The Scottish Warrior’s fortune sits inside a published range of $5 million to $9 million, and it rests on a contract most wrestlers never get near: a four-year WWE deal signed in April 2024 that runs through at least 2028, with the freshest reporting putting his pay at $7–8 million a year. The number got its sharpest test in January 2026, when McIntyre beat Cody Rhodes in Berlin to win his third WWE Championship — a 56-day reign that ended in March — and then walked away from the ring entirely to film movies. He has not wrestled since WrestleMania 42 in April, and he has said the return will come when he decides it comes.

That is the short version. The longer version is messier, and more interesting: a $2 million figure that still circulates online even though it predates the contract that tripled his pay, a $550,000 salary number that belongs to a deal that expired in 2024, a $3 million estimate that cannot survive two years of his current pay, and a 2025 “suspension” that one British site still reports as the end of his career — written months before he won the WWE Championship. This article sorts all of it out. It lays out the net-worth estimates source by source, the salary reports from Dave Meltzer’s $4 million to the $8 million top end, the career year by year from a debut at fifteen to a film slate with Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe, and the reason the smartest answer to “what is he worth” is a range, not a single number. Every figure carries its source; where the sources disagree, the disagreement is on the page.

Quick Facts Full Name Andrew McLean Galloway IV Born June 6, 1985, Ayr, Scotland, United Kingdom Age in 2026 41 years old (turned 41 on June 6, 2026) Height 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) Weight Billed around 265 lb; 285 lb per his own comment in November 2026 Occupation Professional wrestler, WWE SmackDown; actor Ring Name Drew McIntyre (also wrestled as Drew Galloway, 2014–2017) WWE Debut Signed 2007; main-roster debut October 2009; returned April 2017 Championships 3x WWE Champion, 1x World Heavyweight Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, 1x NXT Champion, 1x TNA World Heavyweight Champion; 2020 Royal Rumble winner; 2024 Money in the Bank winner Net Worth 2026 Estimated $9 million; range $5M–$9M across 2026 sources Annual Salary Reported $4M–$8M per year under the April 2024 contract; freshest estimates cluster at $7–8M Spouse Kaitlyn Frohnapfel (married December 2016); previously married to Taryn Terrell (2010–2011) Children No known children Residence Reportedly Nashville, Tennessee Latest News Off WWE TV since WrestleMania 42 (April 2026); filming Highlander, The Last Druid and Disney’s Hexed; no return date announced

How This Estimate Was Made No audited figure for Drew McIntyre’s wealth exists — every number here is a media estimate built from reported contract pay, merchandise and appearance income, and brand work. This article anchors on $9 million because the three most detailed 2026 sources converge there: NetWorthBreakdown, InfoCelebs (May 3, 2026) and NewsPoint (October 20, 2026) all publish it, and AthleteWiki sits just under it at $7–8 million. The published range, $5 million to $9 million, is the span of the credible 2026 reporting, with SurpriseSports (updated October 26, 2026) at the $5 million bottom. Two figures were set aside, and the article explains why in its own section: the $3 million National Report figure cannot be squared with even the lowest credible salary report, and the $2 million figures all predate the April 2024 contract renewal that changed his pay. WWE does not publish contracts, so the salary itself is a reported range — $4 million a year per Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer reporting up to $8 million per the Economic Times — and the article names each report instead of blending them into one invented number.

Drew McIntyre in 2026 — a three-time WWE Champion, an estimated $9 million net worth, and a Hollywood hiatus that has kept him off WWE television since April. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Number: Nine Million, and Why the Range Runs M–M

Start with what the number is not. It is not a bank balance. Nobody outside his own household has seen one. A net-worth estimate for a wrestler is a construction: contract pay over time, minus taxes, travel and management, plus merchandise royalties, appearance fees and endorsement income, plus the value of whatever he owns, minus whatever he owes. SurpriseSports, which publishes the $5 million bottom of this article’s range, says it plainly in its own disclaimer: the estimate uses publicly available information and does not account for private taxes, expenses or investment losses. That is the right way to read every number in this article, including the anchor.

With that understood, the $9 million figure is the one the freshest 2026 reporting keeps landing on. NetWorthBreakdown publishes $9 million with a full income split — WWE salary and bonuses at $4 million, merchandise sales at $2 million, appearances and meet-and-greets at $1 million, social media and sponsorships at $800,000, ring gear and licensing at $500,000 — and puts his total at $8.5 million, “primarily through WWE contracts worth $2–3M annually”. InfoCelebs published the same $9 million on May 3, 2026: a $2–3 million base salary after the 2024 renewal, $300,000–600,000 a year in pay-per-view bonuses and merchandise royalties, and brand work including a campaign with Comcast’s Xfinity. NewsPoint, in an October 20, 2026 comparison with Roman Reigns, repeats the $9 million and adds the brand list — Project Rock, Hyundai, Doom, Special Olympics and Old Spice — and a car collection worth an estimated $193,000.

The spread has a clear cause. McIntyre’s money arrived in two very different eras, and the trackers that price only one of them get the wrong answer. Before April 2024 he was on a deal whose reported base was $550,000 a year — the figure Sportskeeda still carries from July 2024, and the figure every $2 million estimate is built on. After April 2024 he is on a “big money” deal that the most credible wrestling reporter in the business, Dave Meltzer, put at $4 million a year, and that later reports put as high as $8 million. A tracker that never updated past the old contract lands near $2 million; one that counts the new deal lands near $9 million. The lower figures are not wrong about the money they count. They are wrong about which contract he is on.

Early Life in Ayr: A Fifteen-Year-Old Debut

Andrew McLean Galloway IV was born on June 6, 1985, in Ayr, a town on the west coast of Scotland. He grew up in a country where professional wrestling was a late-night television curiosity rather than a career path, and he started anyway. He debuted for British Championship Wrestling in 2001, at fifteen or sixteen years old, working small halls in Scotland while still at school. There was no Scottish wrestling industry to speak of — the training was local, the crowds were small, and the money was negligible. What the years gave him was ring time, and a style built on size and stiffness rather than flash.

He kept at it for six years. By 2007, at twenty-one, he had done enough on the British scene for WWE to sign him, and he moved to the United States to work in its developmental system — Florida Championship Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling — as Drew Galloway, before the company rebranded him Drew McIntyre. The developmental years were slow and unglamorous, and they lasted two years. He was big, he was Scottish, and he could work.

Ayr, early 2000s: McIntyre debuted at fifteen or sixteen and spent six years on the small-hall British scene before WWE signed him in 2007. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

“The Chosen One”: The First WWE Run and the 2014 Release

The break came in October 2009, when Vince McMahon himself introduced McIntyre on SmackDown as “The Chosen One” — a label the company had never handed a newcomer before, and one that carried a weight McIntyre would spend years trying to live up to. He was twenty-four. Two months later, on December 13, 2009, he beat John Morrison at the TLC pay-per-view to win the Intercontinental Championship, his first title in WWE. The push was real: television time every week, a championship around his waist, and the chairman’s endorsement in his introduction.

It did not hold. The “Chosen One” label became a punchline as the booking cooled, the title reign ended, and McIntyre drifted down the card into the comedy trio 3MB with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. On June 12, 2014, WWE released him. He was twenty-nine, five years into a main-roster run that had peaked in its first three months, and out of the biggest wrestling company in the world. The release is the hinge of the whole story, because everything that made him rich happened after it.

The Exile Years: Indies, TNA Gold and the Long Way Back

McIntyre went back to being Drew Galloway, and he went back to work. The three years from 2014 to 2017 were the busiest of his life: the British independent scene with Insane Championship Wrestling, the American independents with EVOLVE and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in March 2016 by beating Matt Hardy. The money was a fraction of WWE pay, but the work rebuilt him. He wrestled a heavier, harder style, cut promos in his own voice instead of a scripted one, and became the main-eventer the label had promised years early.

The rebuild had a second ingredient: a book. In 2018 he would publish A Chosen Destiny: My Story, but the story was already being written in the ring — a released wrestler who refused the narrative that release meant failure. WWE noticed. In April 2017, three years after letting him go, the company brought him back — not to the main roster, but to NXT, its developmental brand, where returning stars go to prove they have changed. He had. On August 19, 2017, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, he beat Bobby Roode to win the NXT Championship. He held it for three months, lost it to Andrade on November 18, 2017, and tore his biceps in the match — an injury that kept him out for months.

The Return: NXT Gold, the Rumble and WrestleMania 36

McIntyre came back to the main roster on April 16, 2018, the Raw after WrestleMania 34, aligned with Dolph Ziggler. The pairing worked — the two won the Raw Tag Team Championships that September — but the real return took another year and a half. In late 2019 he turned on Ziggler and started wrestling like the man who had headlined the independents. The company put him in the 2020 Royal Rumble match on January 26, 2020, and he won it — eliminating Brock Lesnar, the most protected wrestler in the company, on the way. A Royal Rumble win is a contract for a WrestleMania title match, and McIntyre cashed his in against Lesnar himself.

WrestleMania 36, on April 5, 2020, was the strangest in history: held behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no crowd at all. McIntyre beat Lesnar clean to win the WWE Championship — his first world title, ten years after the “Chosen One” introduction, and the payoff for the release, the rebuild and the return. He was thirty-four, and the arena was empty. The moment was real anyway, and it made him the first British WWE Champion in the company’s history.

The Pandemic Champion: Two Reigns in Empty Arenas

McIntyre’s first WWE Championship reign lasted 202 days, defended in empty arenas and ThunderDome screens through the summer of 2020. It was a reign that asked a champion to carry the company without a crowd to carry him back, and he did it — working main events against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley while the business ran on television money alone. He lost the title to Randy Orton, whose net worth in 2026 sits at $15 million on our anchor, and then won it back from Orton on the November 16, 2020 episode of Raw. The second reign lasted 96 days and ended on February 21, 2021, when The Miz cashed in a Money in the Bank contract at Elimination Chamber.

The pandemic reigns matter to the money story for a simple reason: they made him a made man in WWE without making him rich yet. He was a two-time world champion on a contract negotiated before he was one, and the pay did not match the position. That gap is what the 2024 negotiation was about. Between 2021 and 2023 he worked the upper card — feuds with Lashley, Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns, including a loss to Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff in September 2022 — and then turned heel in late 2023, a character shift that set up the best year of his career.

The 2024 Contract: “Big Money” and the –8M Question

McIntyre’s WWE contract was due to expire in the spring of 2024, and the negotiation played out in public for months. He told The Pat McAfee Show that he was never leaving WWE, and that the delay was about doing right by his family. The deal was announced in April 2024 by The Rock, the TKO board member, who revealed it on social media and gifted McIntyre a custom Claymore sword to mark the occasion. McIntyre has said since that his trust in Triple H, whose net worth in 2026 stands at $250 million on our anchor as WWE’s chief content officer and a TKO executive, was a big reason he re-signed.

The terms were never published — WWE contracts never are — and that is where the salary reporting splits. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the most reliable reporter in the business, put the deal at three years and an unconfirmed $4 million a year when it was signed in May 2024. Fightful Select, reporting in November 2025, corrected the length: a four-year deal, running through at least 2028, with an extension option that could take him through WrestleMania 44. The Economic Times, in November 2025, went further and put the salary at $8 million a year, making him the fifth-highest-paid wrestler in the promotion. Alux, in its November 2026 ranking, lands in the middle: about $7 million in base pay, up to $8 million, sixth on the roster — and it says openly that it trimmed the single $8 million estimate down to $7 million for lack of support.

So the honest answer to “how much does Drew McIntyre make per year” is a range: $4 million to $8 million, with the freshest estimates clustering at $7–8 million. The one figure that can be retired is $550,000 — the base salary from his old deal, still carried by Sportskeeda from July 2024 and copied by the $2 million net-worth trackers. That contract expired in 2024. SurpriseSports’ own career-earnings table tells the same story: $4 million in 2024, labelled a new-contract bonus, and $8 million in 2025. The pay jumped when the deal changed. The trackers that never noticed are the ones still publishing $2 million.

The CM Punk Feud and the Seven-Minute Reign

The contract year was also the best wrestling year of McIntyre’s career, and the worst luck. At WrestleMania 40, on April 7, 2024, he beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship — his fourth world title, and the one that completed the set. Seven minutes later it was gone: Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract while McIntyre was still celebrating, and pinned him. The man who cost him the title was CM Punk, whose net worth in 2026 sits at $12 million on our anchor, who had been taunting McIntyre from the commentary desk and who kept interfering in his matches for months after.

The feud that followed was the best in WWE in 2024. McIntyre won the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 6, 2024, and cashed it in the same night in a World Heavyweight Championship match — and lost, again because Punk interfered. The story ended inside a cage: Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024, where Punk beat McIntyre in a brutal match that closed their trilogy. McIntyre lost the feud, but the year made him the company’s most complete heel, a main-eventer who could carry a months-long story on promos alone — and it gave the 2024 contract its justification. The company does not pay $7 million a year to a wrestler who cannot carry a feud. The Punk year proved he could.

January 2026: The Third WWE Championship

Then came the year this article is really about. McIntyre was written off television in April 2025 after a storyline suspension on SmackDown — a plot device, not a real one — and he returned in the autumn, challenging Cody Rhodes, whose net worth in 2026 sits at $8 million on our anchor, repeatedly for the Undisputed WWE Championship through September. The chase built to January 9, 2026, on SmackDown in Berlin, Germany: a Three Stages of Hell match against Rhodes. McIntyre won the first fall, Rhodes won the falls-count-anywhere second fall, and the decider was a steel cage. Then the returning Jacob Fatu came to the ring, brawled with Rhodes, and in the chaos McIntyre slipped out of the cage door and fell to the floor. He was the new champion. It was his third WWE Championship, his first in nearly five years, and WWE’s own cameras caught the disbelief in the Berlin crowd.

The reign lasted 56 days. McIntyre appeared as champion the following week in London, with bagpipers playing him to the ring, and told the crowd he was the first British WWE Champion. But the title was already slipping. After interfering in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, he was forced to defend it on the March 6, 2026 episode of SmackDown in Portland, Oregon, and Rhodes beat him to take it back. The title win is confirmed by WWE’s own highlights video, by Sports Illustrated’s results report of January 10, 2026, and by ProWrestling.net’s live review. Any profile that says McIntyre has not held the WWE Championship since 2020 was written before January 2026 and never updated.

Berlin, January 9, 2026: McIntyre beat Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell match to win his third WWE Championship. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

WrestleMania 42 and the Jacob Fatu Loss

The man who helped McIntyre win the title in Berlin was the man who ended his year in the ring. At WrestleMania 42, on April 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, McIntyre faced Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match on Night 1 — a bloody brawl that ended with Fatu hitting a moonsault through a table to pin him. It was McIntyre’s last match to date. He has not appeared on Raw or SmackDown since that night, and seven months later there is still no announced return date.

The loss matters because of what it closed. McIntyre’s 2026 had opened with the third WWE Championship, in front of a European crowd that treated him as a homecoming hero — and it ended, three months later, with a loss to the man whose interference had made the win possible. For months the rumour mill filled the silence with injury speculation. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp answered it directly in November 2026: he had heard nothing about any injury. McIntyre was not hurt. He was filming.

Hollywood Drew: Highlander, The Last Druid and the Hiatus

The filming is the real story of McIntyre’s 2026, and it is a bigger story than a wrestler taking a few months off. After WrestleMania 42 he travelled to Scotland to shoot the Amazon MGM reboot of Highlander, playing Angus MacLeod, brother of Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod, and finished those scenes in late May. In June, Deadline reported he had joined The Last Druid, a historical action film starring Russell Crowe, which shot for three months in Barcelona over the summer. In October, WWE’s own microdrama Agent of Shadows premiered on ReelShort, with McIntyre in a lead role alongside Jacob Fatu, Joe Hendry and Booker T. And in November he attended the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s animated feature Hexed, ahead of its November 27 theatrical release. His acting debut had come two years earlier in The Killer’s Game (2024), alongside Dave Bautista.

The film slate explains the absence — and the money too. A wrestler on a $7–8 million WWE contract who spends seven months filming is not a wrestler who has quit — he is a wrestler whose employer is letting him build a second career, the way WWE let John Cena, whose net worth in 2026 stands at $80 million on our anchor, build his. McIntyre has said as much himself. Speaking to CNN-News18 on November 3, 2026, he said he was not chasing movie roles — “Drew McIntyre didn’t come to Hollywood. Hollywood came to Drew McIntyre” — and that he would be back to WWE: “WWE’s my home, and I appreciate Nick Khan and Triple H letting me go out and explore this world. But when the time is right, Hollywood Drew will be back. But the time’s not right quite yet.” A week later, at a Pro Wrestling EVE show in London on November 16, he put it more bluntly to the fans: “Hollywood Drew comes back when he wants.”

The return was supposed to come sooner. In June 2026, WrestleVotes reported on Fightful Select that an internal WWE document had McIntyre and Randy Orton pencilled in for SummerSlam, on August 1–2 in Minneapolis. By October, the same outlet reported the plans had been scrapped. PWInsider reported on August 25, 2026 that McIntyre was back in the United States but there had “not been any talk yet of his return to WWE storylines”, and a November 17 update said the same. He has stayed ready — training in the ring through the filming, posting clips that drew more than eight million views, and telling interviewers in November that he weighs 285 pounds and is in the best shape of his life. The picture is not a man who has left. It is a man waiting for someone to write him back in.

The Money Ledger: Where the Million Comes From

Wrestling money is less transparent than golf money, which is why this article leans on the reporting rather than inventing its own arithmetic. WWE does not publish contracts, merchandise splits or appearance fees. What is public is the shape of the income, and the shape is consistent across the sources that bother to break it down. Here is the ledger, with the source for each line.

Money stream Amount Source WWE contract, reported annual pay $4M–$8M per year Meltzer $4M (2024); Economic Times $8M (2025); Alux ~$7M (Nov 2026) Contract length 4 years, through at least 2028; option to WrestleMania 44 Fightful Select (Nov 2025) Estimated earnings, 2024 $4,000,000 (new contract bonus) SurpriseSports career-earnings table (updated Oct 26, 2026) Estimated earnings, 2025 $8,000,000 SurpriseSports career-earnings table (updated Oct 26, 2026) WWE salary and bonuses (lifetime split) $4,000,000 NetWorthBreakdown (2026) Merchandise sales (lifetime split) $2,000,000 NetWorthBreakdown (2026) Appearances and meet-and-greets $1,000,000 NetWorthBreakdown (2026) Social media and sponsorships $800,000 NetWorthBreakdown (2026) Ring gear and licensing $500,000 NetWorthBreakdown (2026) PPV bonuses and merchandise royalties $300,000–$600,000 per year InfoCelebs (May 3, 2026) Reported brand associations Project Rock, Hyundai, Doom, Special Olympics, Old Spice; Comcast Xfinity campaign NewsPoint (Oct 20, 2026); InfoCelebs (2026) Reported car collection Lamborghini Huracán, Mini Cooper S, Aston Martin DBX (~$193,000) NewsPoint (Oct 20, 2026) Old base salary (pre-renewal, now dead) $550,000 per year Sportskeeda (Jul 2024) — the pre-April 2024 contract

Two numbers in that table deserve a second look. The first is the $4 million for 2024 and $8 million for 2025 in SurpriseSports’ career-earnings table. The site’s own net-worth figure is $5 million, yet its own earnings table shows $12 million gross across two years — which is why this article treats the $5 million as the bottom of the range rather than the anchor. The second is the NetWorthBreakdown income split, which adds up to $8.3 million against a $9 million headline — close enough to be a coherent construction, and the only 2026 breakdown that shows its working.

The film money is the one line nobody can price yet. McIntyre’s roles in Highlander, The Last Druid and Hexed are real, reported and recent, but no outlet has published a fee for any of them, and this article does not guess one. What can be said is that the film slate is the reason the $9 million anchor is likely to rise rather than fall: a wrestler with a $7–8 million WWE contract, two years left on it, and a second income stream opening in Hollywood is not a man whose wealth is about to shrink.

McIntyre vs His WWE Peers: Where Million Sits

Nine million dollars is a lot of money and, in modern WWE, not a lot of money — both at once. Here is where McIntyre sits against the wrestlers his readers know best, using Guide Net Worth’s own published anchors for each man.

Wrestler Net worth (Guide Net Worth anchor) What sets the figure apart Drew McIntyre $9 million 4 world titles; $7–8M/yr contract; film slate opening in 2026 Roman Reigns $15 million The company’s top full-time earner; multi-year top-of-card run Randy Orton $15 million Two decades on top; the longevity premium CM Punk $12 million The 2024 comeback deal; merchandising power that never faded Cody Rhodes $8 million The face of the company since 2022 — and still $1M under McIntyre John Cena $80 million Two decades plus a full Hollywood career; the model McIntyre is following Triple H $250 million Executive pay and TKO equity; a different kind of money altogether

The table makes two things clear. The first is the gap between McIntyre and the men directly above him: Reigns at $15 million and Orton at $15 million both have something he does not — Reigns the unbroken top-of-card run, Orton two decades of it. McIntyre lost three years to the release and rebuild, and those years are the difference between $9 million and $15 million. The second is the Cody Rhodes comparison. Rhodes is the face of the company, the man McIntyre beat for the title in January, and our anchor puts him at $8 million — a million under McIntyre. The title win did not make McIntyre richer than Rhodes overnight; the contract did, two years earlier. And the Cena line at $80 million explains the film slate: the gap between a wrestler’s fortune and a movie star’s fortune is the gap McIntyre spent 2026 trying to cross.

Personal Life: Kaitlyn, Nashville and the Private Years

McIntyre’s wife is Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, and the marriage is the most private thing about a very public man. They met in 2013 in a dive bar in Tampa, Florida, where McIntyre was living at the time — she had never watched professional wrestling before she started dating him, by his own account — and married in December 2016 in a small ceremony in St. Petersburg, Florida, with the reception at Sunken Gardens. Kaitlyn was born on December 31, 1991, in Largo, Florida, was a collegiate track athlete, and is reportedly a physician. The exact day is disputed — IMDb lists December 9, 2016, several biographies say December 10 — so this article says December 2016 and leaves it there.

McIntyre was married once before, to fellow wrestler Taryn Terrell, from 2010 to 2011. He and Kaitlyn have no known children — a point worth stating plainly, because at least one low-quality biography claims a first child was born in 2020, and no reliable source supports it. The couple are reported to live in Nashville, Tennessee, and keep their life deliberately separate from his wrestling storylines. The privacy is the point. In a business where marriages are storylines, his is not one.

Why the Estimates Disagree: The Stale Million, Explained

The question this article gets asked most, after the number itself, is why the internet cannot agree on it. The answer is that the internet is not disagreeing. It is quoting different years. The $2 million figure comes from the pre-renewal era: Sportskeeda’s July 2024 profile, which lists a $550,000 base salary and a $2 million net worth in the same breath, and the trackers that copied it — MarriedBiography, DailyWikiBio, CelebsMoney — without ever checking whether the contract behind it still existed — it did not. The deal was replaced in April 2024, and the new one pays, by the lowest credible report, $4 million a year. A $2 million net worth for a man on a $4 million-a-year contract is not an estimate. It is a page nobody updated.

The $3 million figure is a different kind of error. National Report published it in June 2026 — after the renewal, after the title win — and its own text gives it away: it describes McIntyre’s status in 2025, cites “reported wrestling earnings and endorsements”, and never mentions the 2024 contract at all. It is a 2026 date on a pre-2024 analysis. The honest disagreement is narrower: $5 million at the bottom, from SurpriseSports, against $9 million at the top, from the three detailed 2026 breakdowns — and even SurpriseSports’ own earnings table undermines its $5 million, showing $12 million gross across 2024 and 2025 alone. The range this article publishes, $5 million to $9 million, is the span of the reporting that is actually from 2026. The figures below it are not lower estimates. They are older ones.

There is a second confusion worth clearing up, because it pollutes the search results for “Drew McIntyre 2026” as thoroughly as the stale net worth does. Insight Britain, in a piece published on September 21, 2026, reports that McIntyre “has been off WWE television since the spring of 2025” after a storyline suspension, and that no return was imminent. The suspension happened — in April 2025, on SmackDown, as a storyline. The rest is wrong. He returned in the autumn of 2025, challenged Cody Rhodes through September, won the WWE Championship on January 9, 2026, held it for 56 days, and lost an Unsanctioned Match to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 in April 2026. A reader who finds the Insight Britain piece is not finding a different account of 2026. They are finding a piece that missed the whole year.

What Comes Next: The Return Question

McIntyre is forty-one, healthy, under contract through at least 2028, and, by his own account, in the best shape of his life at 285 pounds. The arithmetic of his future is straightforward. A WWE return brings back the $7–8 million annual pay in full, plus the merchandise and appearance income that only comes with television time. A return as a returning hero — the role the January title win set up and the seven-month absence has sharpened — would be worth more than the pay, because comebacks sell. The film slate, meanwhile, is the longer bet: if Highlander or The Last Druid lands, the second income stream becomes real money rather than a reported role, and the next anchor will not be $9 million.

The timing is the only unknown, and McIntyre has made it clear the timing is his. “Hollywood Drew comes back when he wants” was a tease to fans at a London indie show, but it was also a statement of fact about a wrestler with two years left on a top-tier contract and no creative plan waiting for him — PWInsider’s August 2026 report that there had been “no talk yet” of a return was still true in its November 17 update. Survivor Series 2026 is two weeks away, and there are no hints of a comeback. WrestlePalooza in Australia in December has been mentioned as a possibility by the wrestling press, and nothing more. For now, the number is $9 million, the range is $5–9 million, and the evidence is on the page: a four-year deal worth $7–8 million a year, a third WWE Championship won in Berlin in January, a film slate with Cavill and Crowe, and a wrestler who has already proved — once, after a release — that he knows how to come back.

Frequently Asked Questions About Drew McIntyre

What is Drew McIntyre’s net worth in 2026? Drew McIntyre’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $9 million, according to NetWorthBreakdown, InfoCelebs and NewsPoint, inside a published range of $5 million to $9 million. The $5 million bottom comes from SurpriseSports (updated October 26, 2026), while AthleteWiki puts him at $7–8 million. No audited figure exists.

How much does Drew McIntyre make per year? Drew McIntyre’s WWE pay is reported at $4 million to $8 million a year under the four-year contract he signed in April 2024, which runs through at least 2028. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported $4 million a year when the deal was signed; the Economic Times put it at $8 million in November 2025; Alux’s November 2026 ranking lands at about $7 million in base pay, up to $8 million. The $550,000 base salary still quoted online is from his old, pre-2024 contract.

Is Drew McIntyre still in WWE? Yes. Drew McIntyre is still under WWE contract through at least 2028, but he has been off television since losing an Unsanctioned Match to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 on April 18, 2026. He is not injured — Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed in November 2026 that the absence is due to filming: the Highlander reboot, The Last Druid with Russell Crowe, Disney’s Hexed, and WWE’s Agent of Shadows microdrama. He has said he will be back to WWE, but “the time’s not right quite yet” and no return date has been announced.

Who is Drew McIntyre’s wife? Drew McIntyre’s wife is Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, reportedly a physician and former collegiate track athlete. They met in 2013 in a dive bar in Tampa, Florida, and married in December 2016 in St. Petersburg, Florida. McIntyre was previously married to fellow wrestler Taryn Terrell from 2010 to 2011. He and Kaitlyn have no known children.

What is Drew McIntyre’s real name? Drew McIntyre’s real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV. He was born on June 6, 1985, in Ayr, Scotland. He wrestled as Drew Galloway during his 2014–2017 run outside WWE.

How old is Drew McIntyre? Drew McIntyre is 41 years old in 2026. He was born Andrew McLean Galloway IV on June 6, 1985, in Ayr, Scotland, and turned 41 on June 6, 2026. He debuted in professional wrestling in 2001 at fifteen or sixteen years old.

How tall is Drew McIntyre? Drew McIntyre is 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) tall. His billed weight has historically been around 265 lb, though he said in November 2026 that he weighs 285 lb and is in the best shape of his life while training for his WWE return.

How many times has Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship? Drew McIntyre has won the WWE Championship three times. His first reign began at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020, when he beat Brock Lesnar (202 days). His second began on November 16, 2020, when he beat Randy Orton on Raw (96 days). His third began on January 9, 2026, when he beat Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell match on SmackDown in Berlin (56 days). He has also won the World Heavyweight Championship once, at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, holding it for about seven minutes before Damian Priest cashed in.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 18 November 2026 from live reporting: NetWorthBreakdown (2026) for the $9 million anchor and the income split; InfoCelebs (May 3, 2026) for the $9 million figure, the $2–3 million base salary, the $2.5–3.5 million total annual income and the January 2026 title win; NewsPoint (October 20, 2026) for the $9 million figure, the brand list and the car collection; SurpriseSports (updated October 26, 2026) for the $5 million bottom of the range, the $8 million estimated annual salary and the career-earnings table; AthleteWiki (2026) for the $7–8 million figure, the January 9, 2026 Three Stages of Hell match, the 6 ft 5 in height and the 41-year age; WWE.com (January 9, 2026) and Sports Illustrated (January 10, 2026) for the Berlin title win; ProWrestling.net (January 16, 2026) for the London champion’s appearance; Cultaholic (August 25 and November 17, 2026) and TJR Wrestling (April 2 and November 9/17, 2026) for the 56-day reign, the March 6 title loss and the WrestleMania 42 loss to Jacob Fatu; Fightful Select via Cultaholic, The Sportster and KhelNow (November 2025) for the four-year contract through 2028 and the WrestleMania 44 option; Dave Meltzer / Wrestling Observer via Bleacher Report (May 2024) for the $4 million annual figure; the Economic Times via The Sportster (November 5, 2025) for the $8 million figure; Alux (November 2026) for the ~$7 million base pay and sixth-place ranking; CNN-News18 via Slam Wrestling and SEScoops (November 3–10, 2026) for McIntyre’s own words on his Hollywood move and WWE return; Wrestling World (October 9/25, 2026) for the scrapped SummerSlam return plans and The Last Druid; WrestlingInc (September 27, 2025) and Sportscasting (March 25, 2025) for the marriage to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel; National Report (June 23, 2026) and Insight Britain (September 21, 2026) as the outlier sources the article names and explains; and Guide Net Worth’s own published anchors for the peer comparison — Roman Reigns $15 million, Randy Orton $15 million, CM Punk $12 million, Cody Rhodes $8 million, John Cena $80 million and Triple H $250 million. Where sources disagreed — the $2 million stale figure, the $3 million outlier, the $4M–$8M salary spread, the 55-versus-56-day reign, the December 9-versus-10 wedding date — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.