Bill Burr is 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall — the figure most sources report. At 58, the Canton comic is touring arenas in 2026, from Seattle to Los Angeles.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Bill Burr is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall. That is the figure most sources report — CoinPaper, Astrotheme, CoinCodex, CEOCOLUMN, Super Stars Bio, Famous People Today, and The Biography all land on the same number, 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres. The honest range runs from 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), listed by thetvjunkies as the lone low outlier, to 5 feet 10 inches, and this profile settles the question with named sources, shows how he measures up against Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock, and covers the career, money, and family life behind the measurement. He is 58 years old in 2026, born William Frederick Burr on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts, and his net worth is an estimated $14 million to $35 million — a spread this profile explains source by source, because the outlets themselves cannot agree.

The reason this height profile is worth reading now, in November 2026, is not the one inch of debate. It is the year he has just had at 58. He toured arenas and theatres from Seattle in January to Los Angeles in November, played the first comedy show ever staged at a Rhode Island soccer stadium in June, and premiered in Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning in October. His eighth special, Drop Dead Years, picked up two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination for its album. He made his Broadway debut in the spring, launched a production company with a Fox first-look deal, and started shooting a film he will direct, co-write, produce, and star in. At 5 feet 10 inches, he has spent 34 years making a stage feel small. At 58, the stage keeps getting bigger.

This profile is current through November 20, 2026. It answers the height question first, then walks through the measurement behind it — the per-source table, the shoes and the camera angles, the Canton childhood, the Boston-to-New York grind, the specials, the acting roles, the podcast, the peer comparisons, the money, the family, and what 2027 holds. Every figure carries its outlet and its date. The money story in full — the $14 million to $35 million range, the touring, the real estate — is in the net-worth section below, and the full age and career story is in his age profile on this site.

Quick Facts Full Name William Frederick Burr Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — most widely reported; range 5 ft 9 in–5 ft 10 in (175–178 cm) Weight ~154 lbs (70 kg) most cited; reported range 138–176 lbs Age 58 in 2026 (born June 10, 1968, Canton, Massachusetts) Known For Stand-up comedy — Paper Tiger, Drop Dead Years, Monday Morning Podcast, Breaking Bad, F Is for Family, The Mandalorian Career Start Stand-up since 1992; Emerson College, Boston, class of 1993 Net Worth $14M–$35M (Celebrity Net Worth now $35M; Parade Jan 2026 $25M; older pages $14M) Family Wife Nia Renée Hill (married 2013); daughter Lola (b. January 2017); son (b. June 2020) 2026 The Social Reckoning premiered Oct 9; Born Losers shooting; full-year tour Seattle to Los Angeles; Broadway run Mar–Jun 2025

How This Height Was Verified The height figure — 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) — comes from CoinPaper, Astrotheme, CoinCodex, CEOCOLUMN, Super Stars Bio, Famous People Today, JustBiography, The Biography, and Capitalism.com, all checked live on November 20, 2026. The range is built from the source that disagrees: thetvjunkies lists 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), the lone low outlier. No official barefoot measurement of Bill Burr has ever been published — no doctor’s record, no combine, no on-the-record self-measurement — so this article anchors on the number the most sources report and prints the outlier with its outlet attached, rather than picking one number silently. The weight figure, about 154 pounds (70 kg), comes from CoinPaper and Capitalism.com, with CEOCOLUMN at 165 pounds and JustBiography at 176 pounds marking the high end. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Bill Burr in 2026 — 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall, 58 years old, 34 years into stand-up, and playing rooms from Fenway Park to Pawtucket. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Bill Burr?

Bill Burr — born William Frederick Burr on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts — is one of the defining stand-up comedians of his generation, a comic who went from open mics in Boston in 1992 to headlining Fenway Park, the first comedian ever to play the ballpark, thirty years later. He is a stand-up headliner, a podcaster with one of the longest-running shows in the medium, a dramatic and comic actor with roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, the co-creator of Netflix’s F Is for Family, and, since 2023, a film director. He turned 58 in June 2026, and the full story of his age and the 34 years behind it is in his age profile on this site.

He is also, at 5 feet 10 inches, a man whose height gets argued about more than most comedians’. The argument is not really about one inch. It is about the gap between the man on the stage — elevated, lit from below, shot from a low angle, a microphone in his hand and a whole arena leaning in — and the man in the airport, in flat shoes, standing next to a fan who swears he looked taller on television. This profile settles the number, then explains the gap, then tells the story of the 58-year-old behind it.

Burr grew up in Canton, about 15 miles south of Boston, the son of Robert Edmund Burr, a dentist. He went to Emerson College in Boston and graduated in 1993, then worked warehouse jobs while doing stand-up at night — the kind of day-job years that show up, sharpened and furious, in the material he still performs. Boston gave him the accent and the edge. New York gave him the rooms. The road gave him the rest.

How Tall Is Bill Burr? The Answer in Feet and Centimetres

Bill Burr is 5 feet 10 inches tall. In metric terms, that is 178 centimetres, or 1.78 metres. For readers who think in other units: 5 feet 10 inches equals 70 inches in total. He is two inches shy of six feet, which is why some fans describe him as “almost six foot” and others insist he is closer to 5 feet 9 inches. Both camps are looking at the same man. The listings say 5 feet 10 inches, and the listings have said it for years, across outlets that otherwise disagree about almost everything else in his life — his money, his weight, his age on the day a given profile was written.

He stands about an inch above the average American man, who measures roughly 5 feet 9 inches (175.3 cm). That single inch matters less than the way Burr carries it. On stage he plants his feet, leans into the microphone, and works the room from a fixed point, which reads taller than a comic who paces. Off stage, in photographs with fans, he reads exactly what he is: a 5-foot-10 man in his late fifties, bald, red-bearded, usually in a dark shirt, usually grinning at a joke only he has heard yet.

The table below lays out the evidence, source by source, so readers can judge it for themselves.

Source Figure Weight listed CoinPaper 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) 154 lbs (70 kg) Astrotheme 5’10” (1.78 m) — CoinCodex 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — CEOCOLUMN 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) ~165 lbs (75 kg) Super Stars Bio 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) 63 kg (138 lbs) Famous People Today 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — JustBiography 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) 80 kg (176 lbs) The Biography 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) ~155 lbs (70 kg) Capitalism.com 5’10” 154 lbs thetvjunkies 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) —

Nine of the ten sources in that table agree on 5 feet 10 inches. The tenth, thetvjunkies, lists 5 feet 9 inches. That is the whole dispute: one inch, one outlier, and no official measurement to settle it. The weight column tells a similar story — 154 pounds is the most-cited figure, with 165 and 176 pounds at the high end and 138 pounds as a low outlier that looks like a stale or mistyped entry. Burr has never published a weigh-in, and the article treats the weight the same way it treats the height: anchor on the most-cited figure, print the range, name the outlets.

Why the Sources Disagree: 5 Ft 9 In to 5 Ft 10 In

Celebrity height listings are not measurements. They are copies of copies. One site publishes a figure, ten sites repeat it, and the repetition starts to look like confirmation. When a single site lists something different — 5 feet 9 inches instead of 5 feet 10 — it usually means one of three things: a photo-based estimate, a rounding choice, or an old entry that never got updated. The Burr case has all three in play, and the honest answer is to show the work instead of hiding it.

First, the photo problem. Burr is photographed constantly, and almost never standing on flat ground next to a measuring stick. He is photographed on stages, on red carpets, and in crowds, next to people whose own heights are listed, not measured. A photo with a 6-foot co-star makes him look 5 feet 9 inches. A photo with a 5-foot-5 comic makes him look 6 feet. Neither photo is lying. Both are useless as evidence, and the sites that lean on photos produce the widest spread.

Second, the rounding problem. A man who measures 5 feet 9 and a half inches gets listed as 5 feet 10 inches by one site and 5 feet 9 inches by another, depending on whether the editor rounds up or down. Burr has never said, on the record, which side of that half-inch he falls on. He has never made his height a bit, the way Kevin Hart has, and he has never corrected a listing. Silence from the subject leaves the field to the listers, and the listers split by a single inch.

Third, the staleness problem. Height profiles get written once and copied for years. The Biography’s profile still lists Burr’s age as 52 in places, a number that was true in 2020 and has been wrong every year since. A site that cannot keep an age current is not a site to trust on a half-inch. The profiles that stay current — CoinPaper, CEOCOLUMN, Super Stars Bio, which lists him as 58 as of November 2026 — all say 5 feet 10 inches. Freshness points the same way the majority does.

There is also a simpler explanation for the argument itself: 5 feet 10 inches is a forgettable height. It is tall enough to notice and ordinary enough to forget, which is exactly why fans keep checking it. A 7-footer never gets asked. A 5-foot-2 comic gets asked constantly. Burr sits in the middle, one inch above average, and the middle is where the guessing lives.

Shoes, Stages, and Camera Angles: Why He Looks Taller (or Shorter)

Ask why Bill Burr looks taller than 5 feet 10 inches in some clips and shorter in others, and the answer is mostly footwear and flooring. Burr performs in boots. A boot sole adds an inch to an inch and a half, and a stage adds more — a raised platform, a low camera angle, and a spotlight from below can make a 5-foot-10 comic read as a 6-foot presence. Watch a clip from Fenway Park in 2022, where he played to a baseball stadium from a stage built on the field, and the scale of the room does the rest. The man looks enormous because the room is enormous and he is the only person in it with a microphone.

The reverse happens just as often. Put Burr on a flat floor next to a 6-foot-4 basketball player, or in a group photo where he is the shortest man in the frame, and the same 5 feet 10 inches reads as 5 feet 9. Red-carpet photos are the worst offenders: uneven ground, heels on the people beside him, a photographer crouching or standing on a step. None of it changes the measurement. All of it changes the impression.

Television adds its own distortion. Breaking Bad shot Burr’s Kuby in medium shots and two-shots with Bryan Cranston, who is listed at 5 feet 10 inches himself, and Aaron Paul, listed at 5 feet 8 inches. On that show Burr looks exactly his height, because the frame gives the viewer two fixed points. The Mandalorian did the opposite: armour, helmets, and wide desert shots that make every actor’s height a guess. The lesson is the same one the source table teaches — a single image proves nothing, and a pattern across hundreds of images proves the listing.

There is one more factor, and it is the one Burr’s fans cite most: posture. Burr stands like a man who spent his twenties hauling boxes in a warehouse — shoulders set, feet planted, chin up. Good posture adds a visible inch. Slouching takes one away. Burr does not slouch on stage. He leans into the mic stand, plants his feet, and stays put for an hour, which is part of why the hour feels so commanding. The height is 5 feet 10 inches. The presence is a separate measurement, and it runs taller.

Early Life: Canton, Emerson, and the Warehouse Years

William Frederick Burr was born on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts, and grew up there as the son of a dentist, in a household that gave him the material he would spend three decades turning into jokes: Catholic school, a strict father, a Massachusetts accent he never sanded down, and a temper he learned to aim. Canton sits about 15 miles south of Boston, close enough to the city to matter and far enough away to feel like the suburbs, and Burr has talked for years about the particular frustration of growing up in a town where everybody knew everybody and nobody left.

He went to Emerson College in Boston and graduated in 1993. Emerson is a communications and arts school, and it put Burr in the city at the exact moment Boston’s comedy scene was producing the comics who would define the next decade. He started stand-up in 1992, while still a student, working open mics and bringer shows — the unpaid rooms where a comic learns whether a joke works by watching a stranger’s face, not by reading a comment section.

The years after graduation were the warehouse years. Burr worked day jobs, including warehouse work, while doing stand-up at night. He has described those years as the making of him: a man who hated his job, loved the stage, and carried the anger from one into the other until the anger became the act. He moved to New York in the mid-1990s, where the rooms were harder, the audiences colder, and the competition relentless. New York did not make him famous. It made him good.

What the early years explain, for a height profile, is why the number matters so little to the man himself. Burr built his career on being the loudest person in the room, not the tallest. He was 5 feet 10 inches in a Boston open mic in 1992, and he is 5 feet 10 inches headlining arenas in 2026. The height never changed. The rooms did.

The Stand-Up Grind: Boston to New York, 1992 to the Specials

Thirty-four years is a long time to do one thing. Burr started in 1992, and by the time he recorded his first hour-long special for Comedy Central in 2008, he had already spent sixteen years on the road — clubs, colleges, one-nighters, the circuit that breaks most comics before they ever get a camera pointed at them. The grind is the reason his specials feel lived-in rather than written: the jokes were tested in hundreds of rooms before they were ever filmed.

His reputation grew the old way, by word of mouth among comics and by audiences who came back. He became known as a comedian’s comedian, the name other stand-ups gave when asked who they watched. The material was confrontational — rants about airports, relationships, sports, and the news, delivered at full volume with a Boston accent that made every sentence sound like an argument he was winning. The anger was the act, and the act was honest: Burr’s best bits are the ones where he turns the rant on himself.

The road years also built the business. Burr owns his touring operation in the way arena comics must: he plays theatres and arenas, sells out multi-night runs, and keeps the ticket money close. The 2026 tour — Seattle in January, Houston in March, Atlantic City in April, Atlanta in May, Pawtucket in June, Las Vegas in August, Chicago in October, Los Angeles in November — is a year-long run of rooms that seat thousands, not hundreds. A comic does not get those rooms by being tall. He gets them by selling them out, year after year.

In June 2024 he gave the opening monologue at Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame before a sold-out Gillette Stadium, and he called it the biggest rush of his 32 years in stand-up. That is a man who has played Fenway Park saying a football stadium felt bigger. The grind never really ends. It just gets louder rooms.

The arena years — one microphone, one spotlight, and a room of thousands. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Specials: Paper Tiger to Drop Dead Years

Burr has released eight hour-long stand-up specials, a run that stretches from his first Comedy Central hour in 2008 to Drop Dead Years on Hulu in 2025. The through-line is a comic getting older in public and letting the audience watch it happen. The early specials are pure rant — the angry young man in the airport, furious at the world. The later ones are something rarer: the same voice, slowed down just enough to admit that the angry young man was the problem.

Paper Tiger, released on Netflix in 2019, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album and an Emmy nomination, and it remains the special most fans name first. It was filmed in London, and it opens with Burr talking about how much he hates the idea of being cancelled — then spends an hour proving he is not afraid of the argument. The special’s most-quoted moment is a personal one: Burr has said he changed the ending of a joke in Paper Tiger because he worried it might one day hurt his daughter Lola’s feelings. A comic famous for not caring what anyone thinks, caring — and saying so on stage — is the turn his whole later career makes.

Live at Red Rocks followed on Netflix in 2022, filmed at the Colorado amphitheatre where the rock walls do half the staging work. Then came Drop Dead Years, his eighth hour-long special, taped in June 2024 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle with Ben Tishler directing, and premiered on Hulu on March 14, 2025. The title names the stretch of a man’s life where he might just drop dead out of nowhere, and the special opens with Burr leaning against a wall outside the venue, talking straight into the camera about realising, past fifty, that he did stand-up because it was the easiest way to walk into a room full of strangers and make everybody like him. The framing is a reality-TV confessional. The joke is on himself.

Drop Dead Years was nominated for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), and its album — released on August 1, 2025 through 800 Pound Gorilla and All Things Comedy, Burr’s first album for streaming services — was nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. It was also the first television project of North Hill Productions, the company Burr launched with his producing partner Mike Bertolina in November 2024. Eight specials, two Grammy nominations, two Emmy nominations, and a career that keeps finding new rooms to play.

Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and the Acting Career

Stand-up made Burr famous. Acting made him durable. His first major television role was Kuby in Breaking Bad, the fixer and henchman he played across 2011 to 2013, a part that put him in scenes with Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk and showed audiences that the angry comic could play quiet menace. Kuby does not rant. He waits. Burr played the waiting well enough that the role is still the first one fans mention when they meet him.

He carried that into The Mandalorian, where he plays Migs Mayfeld, a former Imperial sharpshooter turned mercenary, appearing across the show’s run on Disney+. Mayfeld is the rare Burr character who gets a redemption arc, and Burr plays the turn straight — no rants, no accent jokes, just a tired soldier who has seen too much. The role put him in the Star Wars universe, which is a different kind of fame from stand-up: children know him from it, which is a strange fate for a comic whose stage act is emphatically not for children.

The film work filled in around the television: Date Night (2010), Stand Up Guys (2012), Paterson (2016), Daddy’s Home (2015) and Daddy’s Home 2 (2017), The King of Staten Island (2020), and a supporting cameo as John F. Kennedy in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix satire Unfrosted (2024). None of these parts asked him to be the lead. All of them asked him to be specific, and specificity is what a stand-up does for a living.

He also co-created, co-wrote, and voiced the lead character in Netflix’s animated sitcom F Is for Family, which ran from 2015 to 2021. The show is a period piece about a foul-mouthed, working-class father in the 1970s, and it is the closest thing Burr has made to an autobiography: Canton, a strict father, a house full of shouting, a kid trying to get out. Frank Murphy is not Bill Burr. He is the father Burr grew up with, filtered through the son who survived him.

Old Dads, Broadway, and the 2025 Turning Point

Old Dads premiered on Netflix on October 20, 2023, and it was the biggest swing of Burr’s career: his feature-length directorial debut, his first lead film role, a movie he co-wrote with Ben Tishler and produced himself. He plays Jack, a father in his fifties whose business is sold out from under him, leaving him to navigate a world — school gates, progressive parents, corporate jargon — that moved on while he was not looking. The film was the most-watched film on Netflix worldwide in its first and second weeks, with 29.6 million views in its first ten days.

The film matters for a height profile for a plain reason: it is the first time Burr put his own body on screen as the joke and the point at once. Jack is a man who feels small in rooms that used to respect him — the school, the office, the marriage — and Burr plays that smallness at 5 feet 10 inches, in clothes that do not fit the moment, surrounded by younger men who do. The comedy lands because the insecurity is real, and the insecurity is real because Burr, at 55 when he made it, was writing about his own life: a new father, an old comic, a man watching the culture change under his feet.

Then came Broadway. In March 2025 Burr made his Broadway debut starring alongside Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk in David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross, a run that lasted from March through June 2025. Mamet’s play is about salesmen lying to each other in an office at night, and it is about as far from a stand-up stage as an actor can get: no microphone, no crowd work, no escape hatch. Burr’s casting was a bet that a comic who can hold a room for an hour can hold a stage for two, and the reviews backed the bet.

The same year, he and Bertolina launched North Hill Productions, and in August 2025 the company signed a first-look television deal with Fox Entertainment Studios. Drop Dead Years was North Hill’s first television project. Born Losers, the film Burr will direct, co-write, produce, and star in, will be its first film project — and he started shooting it in 2026. At 57 and 58, Burr stopped being only a performer and became an owner: of his specials, his company, and his next decade.

The Monday Morning Podcast: 19 Years of Monday Mornings

Bill Burr has hosted the Monday Morning Podcast since 2007, which makes it one of the longest-running shows in podcasting — older than most of the platforms it now streams on. The format never changed: Burr, alone, talking into a microphone about the week, the news, sports, his family, and whatever annoyed him since the last episode. No guests most weeks, no producers audible, no polish. The show’s longevity is the point. Nineteen years of Mondays is a habit, and habits are what build an audience that follows a comic from clubs to arenas.

The podcast years — Burr has hosted the Monday Morning Podcast since 2007, one of the longest-running shows in the medium. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The podcast is also where Burr’s height gets discussed least and his life gets discussed most. He talks about his wife Nia, his daughter Lola, his son, his dogs, his house, and his father, in the same ranting register as the stage act but with the volume turned down. Listeners hear a man in his fifties working out, in real time, how to be a husband and a father without losing the edge that made him. The show has passed a billion lifetime downloads, per the tour listings that promote it, and it remains the most direct line between Burr and the audience that buys his tickets.

In 2012 he and Al Madrigal founded the All Things Comedy podcast network, which turned the solo show into a business — a roster of comics, a distribution operation, and a home for the specials and albums that followed. He also co-hosts Anything Better? with Paul Virzi. The network and the podcast are the reason Burr’s career has no single point of failure: if a special underperforms, the podcast still records on Monday; if a film stalls, the tour still sells. A comic with one income stream is a gambler. Burr built five.

How Bill Burr Measures Up: Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock

Height is only interesting in comparison, and comedians are the best comparison set in entertainment — they share stages, bills, and photographs, often for decades, which gives the public a long visual record to argue about. Burr at 5 feet 10 inches sits in the middle of his generation’s headliners: taller than the shortest, shorter than the tallest, and exactly the same height as one of his most famous peers.

Comedian Height Difference vs Burr Bill Burr 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — Kevin Hart 5 ft 5 in (165 cm), self-reported in sneakers 5 in shorter Dave Chappelle 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) listed; 5 ft 11 in self-reported 1–2 in taller Chris Rock 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Same height

Kevin Hart is the funniest comparison because Hart has made his height part of the act for twenty years. Hart confirmed on 60 Minutes in April 2024 that he stands at 5 feet 5 inches — “like with a shoe on, like a sneaker,” as he put it, adding that a boot gets him to 5 feet 5 and a half. Listings have put him anywhere from 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, which is a wider spread than Burr’s single inch of dispute. The gap between the two men is five inches, and it is visible in every photograph they share. The full story of Hart’s height, with the same per-source treatment, is in Kevin Hart’s height profile on this site.

Dave Chappelle is the tallest of the set, listed at 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm), though Chappelle himself told Vanity Fair he is 5 feet 11 inches — the same one-inch gap, the same missing measurement. The honest range for Chappelle is 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 0 inches. Burr stands one to two inches shorter than Chappelle, and the difference shows in their shared bills: Chappelle reads as the big man in the room, Burr as the loud one. The height gap is real. The volume gap runs the other way. Chappelle’s full height story is in Dave Chappelle’s height profile on this site.

Chris Rock is the tie: 5 feet 10 inches, the same listing as Burr. Put the two men side by side and the frame gives nothing away, which is why fans rarely argue about it. The comparison that matters for Burr is not Rock, though — it is the average man. At 5 feet 10 inches, Burr is one inch above the American average, two inches below six feet, and five inches above Kevin Hart. He is, in the most literal sense, in the middle. The middle is where most people live, and it is why the question keeps getting asked.

Net Worth at 58: The M–M Question

Bill Burr’s net worth is an estimated $14 million to $35 million, and the spread is the story. The outlets that track celebrity money cannot agree on his fortune, and the disagreement is wider than the height dispute by a factor of millions. The full per-source breakdown is in Bill Burr’s net worth profile on this site, which anchors on $25 million. This section explains why the number moves.

Celebrity Net Worth’s own page is the clearest example. Parade reported in January 2026 that Burr’s net worth was around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But Celebrity Net Worth’s current page — updated about three weeks before this profile was written, in late October 2026 — now lists him at $35 million. The same outlet, the same man, a $10 million rise in under a year, with no public explanation. The likely drivers are the ones every profile cites: the 2026 arena tour, the Drop Dead Years album and its Grammy nomination, the North Hill deal with Fox, and the Sorkin film. None of those are audited figures. All of them are plausible reasons for an estimator to raise its number.

The older pages point the other way. BiolabWiki lists $14 million as of 2024. Famous People Today lists $12 million. Those figures predate the Broadway run, the Fox deal, and the 2026 tour, and they read as stale rather than wrong — estimates frozen at the moment they were written. The gap between $14 million and $35 million is not a dispute about Burr’s bank account. It is a dispute about dates: when the estimate was made, and what the estimator counted.

What is documented is the spending. In 2017 Burr and his wife Nia bought a large Spanish-style mansion in Los Feliz for $4.7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He told The Hollywood Reporter that in 2011 he bought a house with money from stand-up, and remembered standing on the back porch with his wife and saying he had made it — that he had been satisfied for a long time, and anything after that was extra. That is the most honest financial statement Burr has ever given, and it is worth more than any estimate: a comic who measures wealth by the house he owns, not the number on a website.

For scale, his peers sit far above him on the money table even where they sit below him on the height chart. Kevin Hart’s net worth profile on this site carries a $450 million figure in its title, built on film, touring, and a tequila brand. Burr’s fortune is a stand-up fortune: tickets, specials, a podcast, and acting cheques, accumulated over 34 years without a product line. The money is smaller. The ownership is larger. More comedian fortunes, Burr’s included, are filed under this site’s Celebrity Net Worth category.

Family in 2026: Nia, Lola, and the Son Whose Name Stays Private

Burr married actress, writer, and producer Nia Renée Hill in 2013. Hill has worked as a writer and in wardrobe and costume departments, wrote for the beauty, love, and entertainment blog XO Jane, voiced the character Georgia Roosevelt in F Is for Family, appeared in Old Dads, and turns up regularly on the Monday Morning Podcast, where she roasts her husband as hard as he roasts everyone else. The marriage is the anchor of Burr’s public life and the subject of half his recent material — the rants about marriage in Drop Dead Years are, by his own admission, rants about himself.

The couple have two children. Their daughter Lola was born in January 2017, and Burr has talked openly about how becoming a father in his late forties softened him — or at least made him think twice. The Paper Tiger story is the proof: he changed the ending of a joke because he worried it might one day hurt Lola’s feelings. A comic whose brand is not caring what anyone thinks, rewriting a punchline for his daughter, is the most revealing thing he has ever said about himself.

Their second child, a son, was born in June 2020, and the couple have never publicly revealed his name. The privacy is deliberate. Lola’s name is public because Burr uses it in his act; his son’s name is private because Burr decided it would be. In an era when celebrity children get Instagram accounts before they can walk, the Burrs’ choice is old-fashioned and, by all appearances, firm.

Fatherhood changed the act more than it changed the height. Burr still rants. He rants now about school gates, about other parents, about the particular fury of a man in his fifties trying to keep up with children who were born when he was already old enough to be a grandfather. The height is the same 5 feet 10 inches. The view from it is different: lower, closer to the ground, and funnier for it.

2026 on the Road: Fenway, Pawtucket, and the Year Ahead

Bill Burr’s 2026 tour, billed simply as Bill Burr Live, ran the length of the year and the width of the country. It opened in Seattle on January 7 at the 5th Avenue Theatre, moved through Houston’s Bayou Music Center on March 12 and Salt Lake City’s Kingsbury Hall on March 23, reached Atlantic City’s Etess Arena on April 25, played Atlanta’s Tabernacle on May 14, and peaked, in homecoming terms, on June 12 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island — Centreville Bank Stadium’s first-ever comedy show, and Burr’s only New England stop of the tour, thirty minutes from the Canton streets where he grew up. The year closed with Las Vegas at Dolby Live on August 1, a three-night stand at the Chicago Theatre from October 2 to 4, and a Los Angeles date on November 24 with Adam Ray, Andrew Santino, Steph Tolev, Macey Isaacs, and Steve Furey.

The Pawtucket date deserves the detail because it shows what Burr’s height means on a stadium scale. Centreville Bank Stadium is a soccer ground, home of Rhode Island FC, and Burr’s show was its first-ever non-sporting event — a comedian, alone, with a microphone, playing a room built for 10,000 football fans. The stadium had spent its first year hosting soccer, college football, and international rugby. Burr was the test of whether it could hold a comedy crowd. The tickets sold fast, and the show went ahead as the biggest night of the Rhode Island summer.

It was not his first stadium. In 2022 Burr became the first comedian ever to perform at Fenway Park, the Boston ballpark he grew up worshipping, and the show remains the high-water mark of his touring career — a hometown crowd, a baseball cathedral, a comic who started in Boston open mics playing the room every Boston kid dreams about. Fenway is also where the height question gets its best answer: on a stage built on a baseball field, in front of 35,000 people, nobody in the crowd is measuring the man. They are listening to him.

The film work runs alongside the tour. Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning, in which Burr stars alongside Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong, premiered in theatres on October 9, 2026. And Born Losers — the film Burr will direct, co-write, produce, and star in — started shooting in 2026 as North Hill Productions’ first film project. The tour ends in November. The films carry into 2027, and Burr, at 58, is working like a man with a second career to build rather than a first one to wind down.

Style and Stage Presence: How Height Shapes the Act

Burr dresses like a man who does not think about clothes and thinks about everything else. The uniform is a dark shirt, dark jeans, boots — the boots that add the inch the listings argue about — and nothing that would distract from the voice. He is bald, red-bearded, and pale in the way only a Massachusetts winter can produce, and he has never tried to look like a movie star. The look is part of the act: an ordinary man, furious about ordinary things, standing on a stage that makes him look larger than life.

The stagecraft is minimal on purpose. One microphone on a stand, one stool he rarely uses, one spotlight, and an hour of talking. Burr does not pace. He plants his feet — 5 feet 10 inches of him, boots included — and leans into the mic stand like a man leaning on a bar. The stillness is the technique. A comic who moves constantly gives the audience motion to watch. A comic who stands still gives them nowhere to look but his face, and Burr’s face does the work: the reddening, the grin, the eyes narrowing before a punchline.

Height shapes the act in one more way, and it is the one fans notice without naming it. Burr’s comedy is the comedy of a man who feels overlooked — by airlines, by the culture, by younger comics, by the world his children are growing up in. The feeling of being overlooked is not a height problem. It is a middle-aged problem, and a working-class problem, and a father problem, and Burr has spent 34 years turning it into the funniest hour in the room. The 5 feet 10 inches is a fact. The feeling of being small in a big room is a choice, and it is the choice that built the career.

Timeline: 1968 to 2026

Year Milestone 1968 Born William Frederick Burr, June 10, Canton, Massachusetts 1992 Starts stand-up in Boston 1993 Graduates Emerson College, Boston 2007 Launches the Monday Morning Podcast 2008 First hour-long special, Comedy Central 2011–13 Plays Kuby in Breaking Bad 2012 Founds All Things Comedy with Al Madrigal 2013 Marries Nia Renée Hill 2015–21 Co-creates and stars in F Is for Family (Netflix) 2017 Daughter Lola born in January; Los Feliz mansion bought for $4.7M 2019 Paper Tiger (Netflix) — Grammy nomination 2020 Son born in June; first SNL hosting gig, Oct 10 2022 First comedian to perform at Fenway Park; Live at Red Rocks (Netflix) 2023 Old Dads (Netflix, Oct 20) — directorial debut, 29.6M views in ten days 2024 SNL host for the second time, Nov 9; Brady Hall of Fame monologue, June; Unfrosted as JFK; North Hill Productions launched 2025 Broadway debut, Glengarry Glen Ross (Mar–Jun); Drop Dead Years (Hulu, Mar 14); Fox first-look deal, Aug 2026 Full-year tour; The Social Reckoning premieres Oct 9; Born Losers shooting; turns 58 in June

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Bill Burr in 2026? Bill Burr is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, according to the figure most sources report — CoinPaper, Astrotheme, CoinCodex, CEOCOLUMN, Super Stars Bio, Famous People Today, JustBiography, The Biography, and Capitalism.com. The honest range runs from 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), listed by thetvjunkies as the lone low outlier, to 5 feet 10 inches, and no official barefoot measurement has ever been published.

How tall is Bill Burr in cm? Bill Burr is 178 cm tall, which is 1.78 metres. The lower figure in the reported range, 5 feet 9 inches, converts to 175 cm, or 1.75 metres. In total, 5 feet 10 inches equals 70 inches.

Is Bill Burr really 5’10”? Yes — 5 feet 10 inches is the figure the most careful sources report, and nine of the ten sources checked for this profile agree on it. The one outlier, thetvjunkies at 5 feet 9 inches, comes from a listing rather than a measurement. Burr himself has never corrected a listing or published a measurement, so the anchor stands on the weight of the consensus, not on a single claim.

How old is Bill Burr in 2026? Bill Burr is 58 years old in 2026. He was born William Frederick Burr on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts, and turned 58 in June 2026. He has been doing stand-up since 1992 — 34 years. His full age story is in his age profile on this site.

How much does Bill Burr weigh? Bill Burr weighs around 154 pounds (70 kg), the figure CoinPaper and Capitalism.com both list. The reported range runs from 138 pounds (Super Stars Bio, a low outlier) to 176 pounds (JustBiography), with CEOCOLUMN at 165 pounds in the middle. Like the height, the weight has never been officially published — the anchor is the most-cited figure.

How tall is Bill Burr compared to Kevin Hart? Bill Burr is five inches taller than Kevin Hart. Burr is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm); Hart confirmed on 60 Minutes in April 2024 that he is 5 feet 5 inches in sneakers, adding that a boot gets him to 5 feet 5 and a half. The gap is visible in every photograph of the two comics together. Hart’s full height story is in his height profile on this site.

What is Bill Burr’s net worth in 2026? Bill Burr’s net worth is an estimated $14 million to $35 million. Celebrity Net Worth’s current page lists $35 million (updated late October 2026); Parade reported $25 million in January 2026 citing Celebrity Net Worth; older pages list $14 million. The full per-source breakdown is in his net worth profile on this site, which anchors on $25 million.

Is Bill Burr married, and does he have children? Yes. Bill Burr married actress, writer, and producer Nia Renée Hill in 2013. They have two children: daughter Lola, born in January 2017, and a son, born in June 2020, whose name the couple have kept private.

Sources & Reporting

This height profile was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Wikipedia for the birth date, the family, the specials, the acting roles, the Broadway debut, and the North Hill Productions deal, including the August 2025 Fox first-look agreement. CoinPaper, Astrotheme, CoinCodex, CEOCOLUMN, Super Stars Bio, Famous People Today, JustBiography, The Biography, and Capitalism.com for the 5 feet 10 inch anchor and the weight figures. TheList and Celeb Heights for the corroborating 5 feet 10 inch listing and the Kevin Hart comparison. The Kennedy Center, EverOut, HappeningNext, Consequence, Bandsintown, and Disciples of Comedy (checked November 19, 2026) for the 2026 tour dates, the October 9, 2026 premiere of The Social Reckoning, the Born Losers shoot, the Drop Dead Years Emmy and Grammy nominations, the March–June 2025 Glengarry Glen Ross run, and the June 12, 2026 Centreville Bank Stadium show. The Metropolitan Review for the Drop Dead Years reading and the Fenway Park first. Face2Face Africa, Height and Tall, and CBS News for Kevin Hart’s 5 feet 5 inch self-report on 60 Minutes in April 2024. Celeb America’s Dave Chappelle height profile (November 12, 2026) for Chappelle’s 6 feet 0 inch listing and 5 feet 11 inch self-report. Celebrity Net Worth for the current $35 million figure and the 2017 Los Feliz purchase at $4.7 million; Parade for the January 2026 $25 million figure; BiolabWiki for the 2024 $14 million figure. Guide Net Worth’s own Bill Burr age and net-worth profiles, and the Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle height and net-worth profiles, for the same-person and peer figures cited in the links.

Where outlets disagree — on the height (5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches), the weight (138 to 176 pounds), and the net worth ($14 million to $35 million) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The 5 feet 9 inch figure is identified as a single-outlet listing, not a measurement. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.