Lando Norris biography 2026: from a karting kid in Glastonbury to F1 world champion at 27 — the £120M McLaren deal, Quadrant, and a $37M–$80M fortune.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Lando Norris is 27 years old, a Formula 1 world champion, and one of the richest young drivers on the grid. Born November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, he turned 27 on November 13, 2026 — a week before this profile was updated — and he arrives at that birthday as the defending champion, racing with car number 1 for McLaren under the sport’s new 2026 regulations. His net worth is estimated at $37 million to $80 million, a range that reflects how sharply his pay jumped after the title: Celebrity Net Worth puts the figure at $80 million after his August 2026 contract extension, while SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, holds it at $37 million. This biography settles the numbers with named sources, then tells the story behind them — the karting kid from Glastonbury, the junior titles, the 110-start wait for a first win, the two-point title fight in Abu Dhabi, and the business empire he built on the side.

The reason this biography is worth reading now, in November 2026, is that Norris is living the strangest season of his life. He won the championship in December 2025 and signed a contract extension in August 2026 reportedly worth up to £120 million over four years, keeping him at McLaren through at least 2030. Yet the title defense has been a grind: new regulations, a Mercedes team that took the lion’s share of early wins, and a championship lead held by 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli. Norris answered with a Miami Sprint win, a Hungarian Grand Prix victory, and a second straight Grand Prix win at Zandvoort — his 13th career win — cutting his deficit to 83 points with 11 rounds left. He told Formula 1’s own site in a mid-season Q&A that he has driven better in 2026 than he did in his title-winning year. The results have not caught up with the driving yet.

This profile is current through November 20, 2026. It answers the age, net worth, girlfriend, height, and Quadrant questions first, then walks through the whole arc — the family money that bankrolled the karting years, the four junior titles in three seasons, the McLaren apprenticeship, the breakthrough, the championship, the 2026 defense, the money, the businesses, and the personal life. Every figure carries its outlet and its date. Where outlets disagree, this profile names the disagreement instead of picking one number quietly.

Quick Facts Full Name Lando Norris Born November 13, 1999, Bristol, England Age 27 in November 2026 (turned 27 on November 13, 2026) Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Nationality British-Belgian Team McLaren (F1 debut 2019; car number 1 in 2026) Titles 2025 Formula One World Drivers’ Champion; MSA Formula 2016; Formula Renault 2016; Toyota Racing Series 2016; European F3 2017 Grand Prix Wins 13 (as of the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix); first win Miami 2024, after 110 starts Net Worth $37M–$80M (Celebrity Net Worth: $80M; SurpriseSports: $37M) Contract McLaren extension, August 2026 — reportedly up to £120M over four years, through at least 2030 Businesses Quadrant (founded 2020; retained 20%+ after Veloce’s 2025 majority acquisition); LN Racing Kart (2021); LN4 Fusion (2026) Partner Margarida “Magui” Corceiro, linked since 2023 Residence Monaco 2026 Miami Sprint win; Hungary and Dutch Grand Prix wins; 4th in standings, 83 points off the lead after Zandvoort

How This Net-Worth Range Was Adjudicated This is a biography, not a balance sheet — Norris publishes no accounts, so no outlet can state his wealth as a fact. The range of $37 million to $80 million comes from the per-source table in the money section, checked live on November 20, 2026. Celebrity Net Worth, the most frequently cited tracker and the one with the freshest update, puts the figure at $80 million after his August 2026 McLaren extension. SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, puts it at $37 million. InfoCelebs estimates £20 million (about $27 million) and LeaderBiography gives $30–40 million, while SureBets’ editorial range runs $70–90 million. The spread exists because outlets count salary, performance bonuses, Quadrant equity, and endorsements differently, and because his pay jumped sharply after the championship — Celebrity Net Worth records roughly $57.5 million in salary and bonuses for 2025 alone, against about $11 million in 2022. This profile prints every figure with its outlet, explains the gap, and anchors on the range rather than a single number. No figure here comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Lando Norris in 2026 — 27 years old, 2025 Formula 1 World Champion, racing with car number 1 for McLaren. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris is a British-Belgian Formula 1 driver for McLaren and the 2025 Formula One World Drivers’ Champion. He won the title on December 7, 2025, with a third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen by two points — 423 to 421 — and ending Verstappen’s four-year reign. He is the 35th driver in Formula 1 history to win the championship, Britain’s 11th world champion, and McLaren’s first drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

He is 27 years old in November 2026, having turned 27 on November 13, 2026. He races with car number 1 in 2026, the defending champion’s number, in the McLaren MCL40 under the sport’s new technical regulations. He has 13 Grand Prix wins and 163 Grand Prix starts — already a McLaren record, passing David Coulthard’s mark of 150 at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix, per F1 Chronicle’s September 2026 reporting. Off track he is a businessman: founder of the motorsport and lifestyle brand Quadrant, founder of LN Racing Kart, and co-founder of the junior team LN4 Fusion. He lives in Monaco, stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and has more than 35 million followers across his social platforms, per InfoCelebs. Time named him one of its 100 Most Influential People of 2026, according to NextBiography’s profile of the driver.

Early Life: Bristol, Glastonbury, and a Family Fortune

Lando Norris was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, the second child of Adam Norris and Cisca Norris. His mother is Belgian, which is why he is described as British-Belgian. The family moved to Glastonbury, Somerset, where he grew up. He attended Millfield School, a private boarding school in Somerset, and left before completing his GCSEs as racing consumed his schedule — a decision that looks different in hindsight, given what the racing produced.

His father, Adam Norris, is a retired pensions manager who co-founded Hargreaves Lansdown, one of the United Kingdom’s largest investment platforms. The Sunday Times Rich List ranked Adam Norris 610th in 2022 with an estimated fortune of £200 million, per NextBiography. That money matters to this biography because it bankrolled the karting years: motorsport at junior level is expensive, and Norris has never hidden that his family paid for the ladder. He turned 27 on November 13, 2026, and the full date-by-date breakdown of his age is in his age profile on this site. The point of the family money is not that it bought the title — plenty of well-funded juniors never reach Formula 1. It is that it bought the chance, and Norris converted the chance into four junior titles in three seasons.

Karting: The Seven-Year-Old Who Would Not Stop Winning

Norris started karting at seven. By 2013, at 13, he had won the CIK-FIA European Championship, the WSK Euro Series, and the International Super Cup in the KF-Junior category, per Celebrity Net Worth — a clean sweep of the junior karting season that marked him as the most promising British karter of his generation. Karting is where drivers learn racecraft before they learn horsepower: wheel-to-wheel fighting, wet-weather judgement, and the habit of winning. Norris learned all three early, and the habit stuck.

The karting years also set the pattern of his career. He was fast from the start, but he was not a one-season wonder. He kept winning as the machinery got faster and the fields got deeper, which is the test that separates a funded hobbyist from a future professional. By the time he left karts for single-seaters, the paddock already knew his name.

Where it started — a seven-year-old on a karting track in the Somerset countryside. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Junior Ladder: Four Titles in Three Seasons

Norris tore through the junior categories between 2016 and 2018. He won the MSA Formula championship in 2016, the Toyota Racing Series in 2016, and the Formula Renault Eurocup and NEC titles in 2016. In 2017 he won the European Formula 3 championship. In 2018 he finished runner-up in Formula 2, one step from the top of the ladder, behind George Russell. Four championships in three seasons, across four different series, is the kind of record that makes a Formula 1 team stop negotiating and start signing.

McLaren did. The team signed Norris to its young-driver program in February 2017, while he was still racing in Formula 3. The program gave him test-driver duties, simulator work, and a direct line to the race team — and it gave McLaren first call on a driver every other team on the grid was watching. The junior record is the part of this biography that explains everything after it: the debut at 19, the patience through the winless years, and the title at 26 all trace back to a driver who had already proved he could win in anything with four wheels.

Year Series Result 2013 Karting (KF-Junior) CIK-FIA European, WSK Euro Series, International Super Cup — all won 2016 MSA Formula Champion 2016 Toyota Racing Series Champion 2016 Formula Renault Eurocup + NEC Champion (both) 2017 European Formula 3 Champion 2018 Formula 2 Runner-up

McLaren and the F1 Debut: 2019

Norris made his Formula One debut with McLaren at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, aged 19, after his runner-up finish in Formula 2. He joined a team in rebuild: McLaren had not won a race since 2012 and had spent years at the back of the midfield. His first seasons were an apprenticeship in public — learning the car, the tyres, the politics of a works team — while the car slowly improved around him. He scored his first podium in 2020, at the Austrian Grand Prix, and his first pole position in 2021, at the Russian Grand Prix, where he led most of the race before a late rain shower cost him the win.

The apprenticeship lasted longer than anyone expected. McLaren’s return to the front took years, not months, and Norris spent six seasons building toward a title without winning a race. That stretch is the part of his story his critics used to hold against him: podiums, poles, near-misses, and no wins. It is also the part that made the win, when it came, land the way it did.

The Long Wait: 110 Starts to a First Win

Norris earned his first Grand Prix victory at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024 — his 110th start. The wait had become a storyline of its own: multiple near-misses, podiums that slipped away, and a growing chorus asking whether he would ever convert speed into a win. Miami ended it. He won four races in 2024 in total, and pushed Max Verstappen in the championship while McLaren took the constructors’ title — the team’s first since 1998.

The 110-start wait is worth dwelling on because it explains the 2025 title. Drivers who win early sometimes never learn to lose. Norris learned to lose for five years, in public, in a car that kept getting better, and he kept his head while it happened. When the car finally matched his speed, he did not have to learn how to win — he had spent half a decade rehearsing it. Some outlets still get this detail wrong: InfoCelebs claims his first win came at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix. It did not. Miami was first, in May 2024; Hungary was his second win, two months later.

The 2025 Title: Two Points in Abu Dhabi

The 2025 championship came down to the final race, with three drivers still in contention for the first time in 15 years. Norris arrived in Abu Dhabi with a 12-point lead over Verstappen and a 16-point lead over his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, per NBC Sports. A podium would be enough, whatever his rivals did. Verstappen won the race — his eighth victory of the season and the 71st of his career — but Norris finished third, behind Piastri, and took the title by two points: 423 to Verstappen’s 421, with Piastri on 410.

The road to that third place was harder than the arithmetic suggests. Norris had led the standings since Round 20 in Mexico, but a double disqualification for both McLarens in Las Vegas and a strategy misfire in Qatar had cut his lead to 12 points, while Verstappen closed from more than 100 points behind after Round 15 at Zandvoort, per Formula 1’s own race report. In Abu Dhabi he lost a place to Piastri on the opening lap, dropped into traffic after an early pit stop, fought through a DRS train with a double pass on Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson, and held off a late charge from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final laps. He crossed the line in third, and the 26-year-old became emotional as the news sank in.

The title made him the 35th driver in Formula 1 history to win the championship, and the first McLaren driver to do it since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. McLaren also took the constructors’ championship by 364 points. Verstappen missed a fifth straight title by two points and admitted it looked “painful”, while praising the comeback his team had staged. Norris’s own words after the race were simpler: “It’s incredible. Pretty surreal.”

Abu Dhabi, December 7, 2025 — third place on the night, world champion by two points. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

2026 Title Defense: The MCL40, Hungary, and Zandvoort

The defense has been tougher than the title. The 2026 season brought new technical regulations and a new car, the McLaren MCL40, and Mercedes and Ferrari took the lion’s share of the early victories. Norris did not finish higher than fourth in the first three Grands Prix and one Sprint before the sport’s April break, per Sky Sports. His first win of the defense came in the Miami Sprint, where he ended Mercedes’ perfect Sprint and Grand Prix winning record for 2026 with a 3.8-second victory over Piastri — the first non-Mercedes driver to take a pole position that season.

The breakthrough in full-length races came just before the summer break in Hungary, where McLaren’s upgrades delivered pole position and the victory — his first Grand Prix win as defending champion. Four weeks later he did it again at Zandvoort, overtaking championship leader Kimi Antonelli on track for his second successive Grand Prix win and the 13th of his career. After the Dutch Grand Prix he sat fourth in the standings, 83 points behind Antonelli, with 11 rounds remaining, and 55 points clear of Piastri, per F1 Chronicle’s September 2026 reporting. He had also, for most of 2026, outperformed his team-mate — the title fight inside McLaren had tilted firmly toward Norris.

Norris himself is not downbeat about it. In a McLaren mid-season Q&A carried by Formula 1, he said he had driven “better than I probably did to this point last year”, and that he was happy with how he had maximised the car’s potential. “Of course, I want a better car and a car that can give me more chances and give me more results for the performance of driving I feel like I’m getting out of it, but that’s Formula 1.” At the mid-season mark he sat fifth on 128 points after 11 rounds, against Antonelli’s 219, with McLaren third in the constructors’ standings on 220 points to Mercedes’ 379. The gap is real. So is the form: Hungary and Zandvoort showed the MCL40 responding to upgrades, and Norris has pointed to Verstappen’s 2025 fightback from 104 points down as proof that a title defense is never over until the maths says so.

The Money: A Net Worth of Million to Million

Lando Norris’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $37 million to $80 million. The range is wide because the sources disagree by more than a factor of two, and the disagreement is the honest story. Celebrity Net Worth, the most frequently cited tracker, puts the figure at $80 million, revised upward after his August 2026 contract extension and his championship season. SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, puts it at $37 million. InfoCelebs estimates £20 million — roughly $27 million — for 2026, and LeaderBiography gives a range of $30–40 million. SureBets’ editorial range, published July 28, 2026, runs $70–90 million, and FormulaOneSalaries tracks Celebrity Net Worth at $70–80 million. Our own sister-site post on this site anchors the fortune at about $60 million, and the full per-source breakdown — the salary tables, the bonuses, the endorsements, the businesses — is in Lando Norris’s net worth profile on this site. For the same fortune seen from our sister site’s angle, see Lando Norris’s net worth on NetWorthCraft.

Source Estimate Date / note Celebrity Net Worth $80M Freshest update, after the Aug 2026 extension SureBets $70–90M Editorial range, Jul 28, 2026 FormulaOneSalaries $70–80M 2026, tracks Celebrity Net Worth Guide Net Worth (own post) ~$60M Midpoint anchor SurpriseSports $37M Updated Oct 2026 LeaderBiography $30–40M Range InfoCelebs £20M (~$27M) 2026 estimate; outlet has errors elsewhere

The pay behind the fortune rose in steps that track the career. Celebrity Net Worth records roughly $11 million in salary and performance bonuses in 2022 and about $15 million in 2023. The championship season changed the scale: in 2025 he earned an estimated $18 million in salary and $39.5 million in performance bonuses, for total on-track compensation of about $57.5 million. Taken together, he earned an estimated $118.5 million in salary and bonuses from 2022 through 2025 alone, before counting his first three Formula One seasons or his 2026 pay. Then came the extension. In August 2026 McLaren announced Norris had signed a new contract keeping him with the team through at least the end of 2030, with options that could extend the relationship further — reportedly worth as much as £120 million over four years, or about £30 million per season at its maximum value. FormulaOneSalaries estimates his 2026 total earnings at $60–70 million, including a $30 million base salary plus bonuses and personal sponsorship income.

One distinction matters here. Income is a flow and net worth is a stock: $57.5 million earned in 2025 does not mean $57.5 million banked. Taxes, management costs, and private assets are all unknown, and the low-end outlets appear to count little beyond salary, while the high-end ones add Quadrant equity and endorsement income. That is why this profile prints the range and names the sources, instead of publishing a single number and pretending the private books are public.

Quadrant: The Brand That Outgrew Esports

Norris launched Quadrant in November 2020 as a gaming, esports, and lifestyle brand, founded with his management company ADD and the Veloce media group, and co-founded alongside his friend and former racing driver Max Fewtrell. The idea was simple: the gaming and streaming audience he had built on Twitch and YouTube was large enough to be a business of its own. Quadrant fielded esports teams — Halo, where it hosted the first Halo Infinite Major in Europe in London in May 2022, and Rocket League through a partnership with Veloce — sold apparel, and produced content fronted by some of the UK’s biggest gaming creators.

The business kept growing after the racing took off. In January 2024 Quadrant closed a seven-figure investment round and welcomed YouTuber WillNE as co-owner, per Autosport. Later that year it stepped back from competitive esports, departing the Halo scene in October 2024, and refocused on content, apparel, and motorsport culture, relaunching in 2025 under the “Make Your Mark” banner. Then came the deal that repriced the whole venture: on July 12, 2025, Veloce Media Group finalised its acquisition of majority control of Quadrant. Norris reinvested as a significant shareholder, retained more than 20% of the company, and gained equity in Veloce itself, per SEGG Media’s July 2025 release. The cap table now includes McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Adrian Newey among its shareholders. Quadrant claims more than 40 million fans across its ecosystem and 1.12 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, per Sports Illustrated.

Quadrant is the part of the Norris fortune that the low-end net worth estimates miss. A salary is a number on a contract. A brand with a seven-figure raise, a majority acquisition, and a retained 20% stake is an asset — and it is one Norris built while racing full-time. He also founded LN Racing Kart in September 2021, aimed at nurturing young karting talent, and in September 2026 he co-founded LN4 Fusion, a junior single-seater team, extending the same instinct one rung further up the ladder he climbed himself.

Endorsements and the Personal Brand

Norris’s commercial value runs beyond the McLaren salary. FormulaOneSalaries names his personal endorsement deals as Tumi, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Richard Mille, and Monster Energy. The Tumi partnership produced his own luggage collection in the black-and-orange palette of his brand. The Richard Mille collaboration put his name on a watch with the Swiss maker — watches that start at around $80,000, per Formula Journal — and he is frequently seen wearing one in the paddock. Monster Energy has been a long-standing personal sponsor, visible on his race suit and his Quadrant content alike.

The scale of the audience behind those deals is part of the story: more than 35 million followers across his social platforms, per InfoCelebs, making him one of the most followed drivers in Formula 1. He built that audience the same way he built Quadrant — by streaming, by posting, and by letting fans see the person behind the helmet. It is the same audience that buys the merch, watches the Quadrant content, and turns a race win into a commercial event. The endorsements pay him. The audience is what makes the endorsements worth paying for.

Personal Life: Monaco, Magui Corceiro, and the Split Reports

Norris lives in Monaco, the tax haven favoured by many Formula 1 drivers, and he has no children. His partner is the Portuguese actress and model Margarida “Magui” Corceiro, with whom he has been linked since the pair were first spotted together in 2023. The relationship has been the subject of conflicting reporting in 2026: reports in early 2026 suggested the pair had separated, but by June 2026 Corceiro was still appearing publicly with Norris and had spoken in an interview about the rumours around her personal life, per NextBiography. This profile reports both halves of that record and states neither a split nor a reconciliation as fact — the public evidence supports “still together in June 2026” and nothing more definite than that.

Some outlets still list his former partner, Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira, as his girlfriend. That is outdated: the Corceiro link has been the reported relationship since 2023, and the Oliveira listing survives only in stale profiles. Norris keeps his private life quieter than his racing, and the reporting reflects that — short on detail, long on speculation. What is solid is the outline: Monaco, no children, a partner since 2023, and a family — father Adam, mother Cisca — who remain close to the career they funded.

How Lando Norris Measures Up: Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc

Norris’s story only makes sense against the drivers around him. He beat Max Verstappen to the 2025 title by two points, ending a four-year reign, and Verstappen’s response — winning eight races and closing from more than 100 points down — is the measure of what Norris overcame. The money gap between them is still wide: Max Verstappen’s net worth sits at about $210 million on this site, against Norris’s $37–80 million range, a gap that reflects four titles and a longer career at the top rather than a gap in speed.

Inside McLaren, the comparison is with Oscar Piastri, the team-mate Norris beat to the 2025 title by 13 points and outscored for most of 2026. Piastri finished the 2025 season third on 410 points; in 2026 he managed only two podiums by the time of the Dutch Grand Prix and sat 55 points behind Norris, with team principal Andrea Stella pointing to the difficulty of adapting to the new cars. The intra-team fight that defined the 2025 title race has, for now, tilted decisively toward Norris. Against Ferrari, the yardstick is Charles Leclerc’s net worth of about $58 million on this site — the driver who chased Norris hardest in the final laps at Abu Dhabi and who overtook him with six laps left in the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Sprint. More driver fortunes are filed in our Celebrity Net Worth archive.

Driver Titles Net Worth (2026) The Gap to Norris Max Verstappen 4 (2021–2024) ~$210M Four titles and a longer run at the top; Norris beat him by 2 points in 2025 Lando Norris 1 (2025) $37–80M The benchmark — youngest fortune of the three Charles Leclerc 0 ~$58M Sits inside Norris’s range; the Abu Dhabi pursuer

The table carries a point the raw numbers hide. Norris is the youngest fortune of the three, and his pay is still climbing: the £120 million extension runs through at least 2030, and his 2026 earnings are estimated at $60–70 million. If the title defense turns — Hungary and Zandvoort suggest it might — the next update of his net worth will not be a range this wide. It will be a bigger number with a narrower spread.

Timeline: 1999 to 2026

Year Age Event 1999 0 Born November 13 in Bristol, England 2006 7 Starts karting 2013 13 Wins CIK-FIA European, WSK Euro Series, International Super Cup (KF-Junior) 2016 16 MSA Formula, Toyota Racing Series, Formula Renault Eurocup + NEC — all champion 2017 17 European F3 champion; joins McLaren young-driver program (February) 2018 18 Formula 2 runner-up 2019 19 F1 debut with McLaren, Australian Grand Prix 2020 20 First F1 podium (Austria); launches Quadrant (November) 2021 21 First pole position (Russia); founds LN Racing Kart (September) 2024 24 First Grand Prix win, Miami (110th start); 4 wins in the season; McLaren take constructors’ title 2025 25–26 Wins the World Drivers’ Championship, Abu Dhabi, Dec 7 (423–421 over Verstappen); Veloce acquires majority control of Quadrant (July 12), Norris keeps 20%+ 2026 26–27 Races with car number 1; Miami Sprint win; Hungary and Dutch GP wins (13th career win); McLaren extension to at least 2030 (£120M over four years, August); co-founds LN4 Fusion (September); turns 27 (November 13)

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Lando Norris in 2026? Lando Norris is 27 years old in November 2026. He was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, and turned 27 on November 13, 2026. Profiles written before that date still say 26 — they are out of date, not wrong for their time.

What is Lando Norris’s net worth in 2026? Lando Norris’s net worth is estimated at $37 million to $80 million. Celebrity Net Worth puts the figure at $80 million after his August 2026 McLaren extension, while SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, puts it at $37 million. The full per-source breakdown is in his net worth profile on this site.

Who is Lando Norris’s girlfriend? Lando Norris has been linked to Portuguese actress and model Margarida “Magui” Corceiro since 2023. Reports in early 2026 suggested the pair had split, but by June 2026 Corceiro was still appearing publicly with Norris, so neither a split nor a reconciliation should be stated as fact.

How many Grand Prix wins does Lando Norris have? Lando Norris has 13 Grand Prix wins as of the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix — four in 2024, seven in his 2025 championship season, and two more in 2026 (Hungary and the Netherlands). His first win came at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, his 110th start.

How did Lando Norris win the 2025 championship? Norris won the 2025 Formula One World Drivers’ Championship with a third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 7, 2025. Max Verstappen won the race, but Norris’s third place gave him 423 points to Verstappen’s 421 — a two-point margin — with team-mate Oscar Piastri third on 410.

How tall is Lando Norris? Lando Norris is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall, per InfoCelebs. He is shorter than most of his grid rivals, and the figure is one of the more consistent ones across the profile sites that list it.

What is Quadrant? Quadrant is the gaming, motorsport, and lifestyle brand Lando Norris launched in November 2020. It began in esports and content, raised a seven-figure investment round in January 2024, and in July 2025 Veloce Media Group acquired majority control — with Norris reinvesting and retaining more than 20% of the company.

What is Lando Norris’s salary and McLaren contract? In August 2026 Norris signed a McLaren extension reportedly worth up to £120 million over four years, keeping him with the team through at least the end of 2030. Celebrity Net Worth records about $57.5 million in salary and bonuses for 2025 alone ($18 million salary plus $39.5 million in bonuses), and FormulaOneSalaries estimates his 2026 total earnings at $60–70 million.

Sources & Reporting

This biography was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Celebrity Net Worth for the $80 million net worth, the August 2026 extension, the £120 million figure, the salary table ($11 million in 2022, about $15 million in 2023, $57.5 million in 2025, $118.5 million for 2022–2025), the junior titles, and the Quadrant and LN4 Fusion details. The FIA and Formula 1 for the Abu Dhabi title decider — third place, 423 points to Verstappen’s 421, Piastri on 410, the 35th champion, the Las Vegas disqualification and Qatar strategy misfire, and the lead held since Mexico. NBC Sports and Silverstone for the Abu Dhabi result and the points margins. Formula 1’s mid-season Q&A for Norris’s own assessment of his 2026 driving, the Hungary win, and the standings after 11 rounds (fifth, 128 points; McLaren third, 220 points). Sky Sports for the Miami Sprint win, the Hungary and Dutch Grand Prix wins, the 13th career win, and the 83-point gap to Kimi Antonelli with 11 rounds left. F1 Chronicle for the McLaren-record 163 starts, the Coulthard mark, and the contract’s effect on his standing inside the team. NextBiography for the birth date and place, the father’s Hargreaves Lansdown role and Sunday Times Rich List ranking (£200 million, 610th, 2022), Millfield School, the Corceiro relationship and the early-2026 split reports versus June 2026, the Monaco residence, and the Time100 mention. SurpriseSports (October 2026 update) for the $37 million low end. InfoCelebs for the £20 million estimate, the 5 feet 9 inch height, and the 35 million followers — used with caution, since the same outlet wrongly places his first win at Hungary 2024 and lists an outdated partner. LeaderBiography for the $30–40 million range. SureBets (July 28, 2026) for the $70–90 million editorial range. FormulaOneSalaries for the 2026 base salary ($30 million), total earnings ($60–70 million), and the Tumi, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Richard Mille, and Monster Energy endorsements. Sports Illustrated for the $80 million figure, the $25 million base salary under the 2022 deal, and Quadrant’s 1.12 million YouTube subscribers. Autosport for the January 2024 seven-figure Quadrant raise and WillNE joining as co-owner. SEGG Media’s July 2025 release for the Veloce majority acquisition of Quadrant, Norris retaining more than 20%, and the Zak Brown and Adrian Newey shareholdings. Formula Journal for the Richard Mille watch collaboration and the Tumi collection. Guide Net Worth’s own Lando Norris net-worth, age, Max Verstappen net-worth, and Charles Leclerc net-worth profiles for the same-person and peer figures cited in the links; NetWorthCraft’s Lando Norris net-worth profile for the sister-site comparison.

Where outlets disagree — on the net worth ($37 million to $80 million) and on the relationship status (early-2026 split reports against June 2026 appearances together) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The InfoCelebs claim that his first win came at Hungary 2024 is identified as wrong: the first win was Miami 2024. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.