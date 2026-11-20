Amouranth is 32 in 2026 — born December 2, 1993, in Houston. From costume design to a $30M empire, Kick’s $38M deal, four gas stations and a 2025 home invasion.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Amouranth is 32 years old in 2026. She was born Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa on December 2, 1993, in Houston, Texas, and she turns 33 on December 2, 2026 — twelve days after this profile was written. She started as a self-taught costume designer sewing for the Houston Grand Opera, became the most-followed female creator in Twitch history, and built an estimated $30 million fortune from streaming, OnlyFans, a two-year Kick run worth a reported $38 million, and four gas stations she bought with the proceeds.

The reason this age profile is worth reading now, in November 2026, is not the number. It is the twelve months she has just had at 32. In March 2025, three armed intruders broke into her Houston home at 2 a.m., pistol-whipped her, and demanded her cryptocurrency at gunpoint — four teenagers were later charged. In June 2025 she closed her Kick chapter, posting that two years on the platform had netted her about $38 million, and returned to Twitch. In 2026 interviews she confirmed she still owns all four gas stations, each worth several million dollars. At 32, she is a streamer who stopped depending on streaming years ago.

This profile is current through November 20, 2026. It answers the age question first, then walks through the life behind it — the Houston childhood, the costume-design years, the Twitch debut at 22, the hot-tub era, the OnlyFans money, the Kick deal, the marriage the public did not know about, the home invasion, the cancelled boxing match, and what 33 is likely to bring. One honest caveat runs through the whole piece: Wikipedia lists her birth year as “1993 or 1994”, while The Famous People, ask-oracle, Wikitubia and wikibiostars all use December 2, 1993. This article anchors on December 2, 1993, and explains the discrepancy in full rather than hiding it. Every figure carries its outlet and its date.

Quick Facts Full Name Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa (Amouranth) Age 32 in 2026 (born December 2, 1993, Houston, Texas, USA; turns 33 on December 2, 2026) Birthday December 2 — Sagittarius Height 5’4″ (163 cm) Known For Most-followed female creator in Twitch history; cosplay, ASMR and hot-tub streams; OnlyFans; Kick Career Start Self-taught costume designer, discovered by Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet; Twitch from 2016, age 22 Net Worth ~$30M anchor (range $25M–$35M: win.gg $25–30M, Celebrity Net Worth $35M, early 2026) Family Married to Nick Lee; marriage revealed in an October 2022 livestream Businesses Four gas stations (some leased to Circle K); crypto; Wildcard Gaming stake sold 2025 at a profit 2026 Age 32; Kick chapter closed ($38M over two years); back on Twitch; four gas stations confirmed owned

How This Age Was Verified The birth date — December 2, 1993, Houston — comes from The Famous People, ask-oracle, Wikitubia and wikibiostars, all checked live on November 20, 2026, and all agreeing. Wikipedia is the one holdout: it lists her birth year as “1993 or 1994 (age 32–33)”, which is why this profile explains the caveat in its own section instead of picking a number silently. The age follows by arithmetic: 2026 minus 1993 is 33, and the birthday falls on December 2, 2026, twelve days after this profile was written, so she is 32 today and 33 in twelve days. The money figures are dated and attributed: the $38 million Kick total comes from Amouranth’s own June 2025 post, reported by Dexerto; the $57.06 million OnlyFans gross comes from the dashboard screenshot she posted in January 2024, reported by Business Insider; the $25–35 million net-worth range comes from win.gg and Celebrity Net Worth in 2026. The home-invasion facts come from FOX 26 Houston and Cointelegraph’s March 2025 reporting. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Amouranth?

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa — Amouranth — is an American streamer, cosplayer and entrepreneur, and the most-followed female creator in Twitch history, with more than 6.1 million followers on the platform. She was born in Houston on December 2, 1993, taught herself costume design as a teenager, and was spotted by the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet before she ever went live on camera. She started streaming on Twitch in 2016, at 22, with cosplay streams. Within five years she had become one of the most-watched women on the platform — and one of the most argued-about, as her hot-tub streams in 2021 split Twitch’s audience and its advertisers down the middle.

What sets her apart from other streamers her age is how little of her money comes from streaming itself. In a February 2023 interview she put her Twitch income at roughly $100,000 a month — serious money, and about a fifteenth of what she said she made from OnlyFans in the same period. She has spent the years since turning platform income into offline assets: four gas stations, a cryptocurrency position she once showed publicly at about $20 million, a stake in the esports organisation Wildcard Gaming that she sold in 2025 at a profit. Her full life story — the career in detail, the businesses, the controversies — is in Amouranth’s biography on this site. This profile is about the age: what 32 means for a creator who started at 22, made her first millions before 30, and spent her thirty-first year surviving a home invasion and closing a $38 million platform deal.

Any honest Amouranth age profile has to deal with one awkward fact first. Wikipedia — the first result on the search page — lists her as born in “1993 or 1994 (age 32–33)”. That hedge exists because Amouranth has never published a birth certificate or a government document, and the encyclopedia’s editors will not pick a year without a source they consider strong enough. The result is that a reader who checks Wikipedia walks away unsure whether she is 32 or 33.

The rest of the record points one way. The Famous People lists her birthday as December 2, 1993, and her age as 32. Ask-oracle, which tracks the date to the day, gives December 2, 1993 and an age of 32 years, 11 months as of mid-November 2026. Wikitubia and wikibiostars, both updated in 2026, use December 2, 1993. GameRant, writing when she turned 28, dated that birthday to December 2, 2021 — which only works if she was born in 1993. No major outlet uses 1994. The 1994 possibility survives only as Wikipedia’s caution, not as a competing claim with a source behind it.

This profile anchors on December 2, 1993. That makes her 32 now and 33 on December 2, 2026. If a primary document ever surfaces showing 1994, the answer becomes 31 turning 32 — and this page will be corrected. Until then, the weight of the reporting sits with 1993, and the reader deserves to know both the anchor and the reason for it.

Early Life in Houston: Sewing Before Streaming

Siragusa grew up in Houston, Texas, a city whose arts scene gave a self-taught teenager a real stage. She did not go to fashion school. She learned costume design on her own — cutting, sewing, fitting — and built costumes good enough to get noticed by two of the city’s flagship institutions, the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet. That is the detail most age profiles skip, and it is the one that explains everything that came later: before she was a streamer, she was a craftsperson who could make something with her hands and sell the result.

The costume work also explains the cosplay. When she started streaming in 2016, she did not arrive as a gamer who happened to dress up. She arrived as a costume designer who already knew how to build a character from fabric and wigs, and who understood that a stream is a performance with a visual hook. Her early Twitch audience came for the costumes. The platform’s discovery worked the way it always has — a striking thumbnail, a recognisable character, a regular schedule — and by her mid-twenties she had a following large enough to live on.

Houston stayed home through all of it. She still lives in the northwest Houston area, in the house that was invaded in March 2025. The city is not a backdrop in her story. It is where she learned the trade, where she built the businesses, and where the worst night of her life happened.

The Costume Designer: Opera, Ballet, and a Trade

Being discovered by the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet is not a line on a résumé. It is a filter. Both institutions work to professional production standards, and a self-taught teenager getting work from them means the costumes held up under stage lighting, at close range, on moving performers. She was still in her teens when that happened — roughly 18 or 19, around 2011 or 2012 — which puts her a decade into a working craft before most streamers her age had picked a platform.

The trade paid in a way that matters for the money story. Costume design taught her to price skilled work, to take commissions, and to treat an audience as customers. When she moved into streaming, she carried the same instinct: the stream was the product, the subscribers were the customers, and the revenue had to be diversified. That instinct is visible in every business decision she made afterwards, from OnlyFans to the gas stations. She has said in interviews that she thinks of herself as a businesswoman first and a streamer second. The opera and ballet years are where that started.

The costume-design years — a self-taught designer at work in Houston, before streaming. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

22 and Live on Twitch: Cosplay, ASMR, and the Hot Tub Era

Amouranth started streaming on Twitch in 2016, at 22. The first streams were cosplay — the costume work, on camera, with an audience. Then came ASMR, the whispered, close-mic format that was already a large Twitch category by the late 2010s. Then, in the spring of 2021, came the format that made her famous far beyond Twitch: hot-tub streams. She broadcast from a hot tub in a swimsuit, chatting with viewers, and the category exploded. Within weeks, dozens of creators were doing the same thing, Twitch created a dedicated “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category, and advertisers started asking questions.

She was 27 when the hot-tub era peaked. The controversy that followed — temporary suspensions, demonetisation, a debate about whether the streams belonged on the platform at all — did not slow her down. Her follower count kept climbing, and by mid-2022 she had passed 5.6 million Twitch followers, on her way to more than 6.1 million. The hot-tub streams were a small share of her income even then. In the February 2023 interview where she disclosed her numbers, Twitch itself was worth about $100,000 a month to her. The real money was already elsewhere.

What the Twitch years built, more than money, was bargaining power. A creator with six million followers can negotiate with platforms instead of begging them. That bargaining power is what made the Kick deal possible two years later, and it is what let her walk back to Twitch in 2025 on her own terms.

Amouranth’s Age at Every Milestone

Ages make a career legible. Here is hers, year by year, with the date each milestone landed.

Age Year Milestone 0 1993 Born December 2, Houston, Texas 18–19 2011–12 Costume work discovered by Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet 22 2016 Starts streaming on Twitch (cosplay) 26 2020 Joins OnlyFans 27 2021 Hot-tub streams; becomes the most-followed woman on Twitch 28 2021–22 Buys $1M in Visa stock as a 28th-birthday gift to herself; husband Nick Lee revealed, Oct 2022 29 2023 Signs with Kick (June); boxing match vs Mayichi cancelled after health disclosure 30 2024 Discloses $57.06M OnlyFans gross (Jan); shows 211 BTC, ~$20M (Nov) 31 2025 Home invasion (Mar 2); posts $38M Kick total and returns to Twitch (June); sells Wildcard Gaming stake 32 2026 Four gas stations confirmed owned in interviews; streaming on Twitch 33 2026 Turns 33 on December 2, 2026

The table makes the shape of the career plain. The twenties were the build: costume design, Twitch, OnlyFans, the follower count. The thirties so far are the harvest and the cost of it: the Kick money, the gas stations, the home invasion, the return to Twitch. She made her first millions before 30 and spent her thirty-first year dealing with what that visibility attracts.

The Most-Followed Woman on Twitch

By mid-2022 Amouranth had more than 5.6 million Twitch followers, and the count has since passed 6.1 million. She is the most-followed female creator in Twitch history — a record that has held through the Kick years, when she streamed less on Twitch, and through the return. The number matters because Twitch is a platform where the top of the women’s chart has always been crowded and churned fast. Holding the top spot for years, across a platform switch and back, is a durability record, not a one-month spike.

The record also explains her negotiating position. When Kick launched in late 2022, it needed established names to prove it was a real alternative to Twitch, and it paid for them. Amouranth was one of the biggest names it signed. When she came back to Twitch in June 2025, she came back as a creator who had already banked the Kick money and did not need Twitch’s terms to survive. A streamer who needs the platform takes what it offers. A streamer with 6.1 million followers and $38 million banked from the rival negotiates.

The Kick Move at 29: A Million Gamble

Amouranth signed with Kick in June 2023, at 29. Kick, backed by the gambling-streaming money behind Stake, was offering creators a 95-5 revenue split — Twitch’s standard deal at the time was 50-50 for most streamers — and signing bonuses that the industry press estimated at $30–40 million for a creator of her size. She has said the deal doubled her income. The move also followed a run of friction with Twitch: demonetisation of her channel, advertising pauses tied to her content, and a revenue cut that made the platform’s share feel, to a creator earning six figures a month from it, like a bad deal.

Two years later, in June 2025, she closed the chapter herself. Announcing her return to Twitch, she posted a video ending with a title card reading “$38 million later” — the figure she put on her Kick tenure. Dexerto, reporting the post, noted that the number works out to roughly $19 million a year from Kick, and that it lines up with her earlier comment that the deal had doubled her income. She was 31. The return was not a retreat. She kept the Kick money, kept the Twitch audience she had never fully left, and went back to the platform with the larger audience.

The streaming years — the desk, the ring light and the dual monitors behind a decade of broadcasts. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

One detail from the Kick years is easy to miss and worth stating plainly. She did not stop streaming on Twitch entirely during the Kick deal, and she did not stop OnlyFans. The $38 million was one income stream among several, not the whole business. That is why the return to Twitch in June 2025 read as a scheduling decision rather than a financial rescue: the money was already banked, and the gas stations were already bought.

OnlyFans at 32: Million Gross and Counting

OnlyFans is where most of Amouranth’s money was made, and she has been unusually open about the numbers. In July 2022 she posted a screenshot of her earnings page showing about $33 million all-time from the platform. In a February 2023 interview she put the run rate at roughly $1.5 million a month at peak. In January 2024 she posted her full statements page: $57,058,995 gross and $45,651,323 net between January 1, 2020 and January 3, 2024. The breakdown, reported by Business Insider and confirmed in later trade coverage, was $26.5 million from paid messages, $20.1 million from subscriptions, and more than $10 million from tips.

Those numbers are worth reading carefully. Paid messages — not subscriptions — were the largest single share, at roughly 46% of the gross. That tells a reader something the subscription figure alone does not: the business was built on direct interaction with paying fans, not on a flat monthly fee. It also explains why the income was so durable. A subscription can be cancelled in a click. A message relationship, built over years, is harder to walk away from.

The $57 million figure stops at January 2024. She has not published a newer cumulative total, and this profile does not invent one. What can be said is that the account stayed active through the Kick years and the Twitch return, and that the platform remained her largest disclosed income source into 2025. The honest statement is that $57 million gross by early 2024 is the last verified total, and the true all-time figure is higher — by how much, only she knows.

Net Worth at 32: The Million Question

Amouranth’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $30 million, on a range of $25 million to $35 million. The range exists because the outlets disagree, and the disagreement is worth naming. Celebrity Net Worth put her at $35 million in early 2026. Win.gg, in its 2026 net-worth profile, estimated at least $25–30 million. Guide Net Worth’s own net-worth profile anchors at $30 million, which sits in the middle of the two. This age profile uses the same anchor — the full per-source breakdown, the income tables and the asset list are in Amouranth’s net worth profile on this site.

The range is narrow because the income is unusually well documented. Most celebrity net-worth figures are guesses built on salary reports and property records. Hers is built on numbers she posted herself: the $57 million OnlyFans gross, the $38 million Kick total, the $100,000-a-month Twitch figure, the $20 million crypto screenshot. The uncertainty is not about the income. It is about what she kept after tax, what the gas stations are worth, and what the crypto position is worth today — three numbers that move with markets and that no outlet can see from outside. A $25–35 million range, with a $30 million anchor, is the honest way to state it.

One more number frames the fortune. She has said her total income runs to roughly $20 million a year across platforms and investments. At that rate, a $30 million net worth is about eighteen months of gross income — which tells a reader that the fortune is young, that it was built fast, and that most of it arrived in the last five years. She was 27 when the hot-tub era peaked. She was 30 when she posted the $57 million dashboard. The money is a thirties story, not a twenties one.

Gas Stations, Crypto, and Wildcard: The Business Empire

The gas stations are the best-known part of the offline portfolio, and the most misunderstood. Amouranth has bought four of them, each for a multi-million-dollar sum, and leases some of them to chains such as Circle K. In a February 2023 disclosure she put the rental income at about $85,000 a year — a modest figure next to the streaming money, and one that misses the point. The stations are not a cash-flow business. They are a parking place for platform income: real estate that holds value, throws off rent, and does not depend on an algorithm or a platform’s terms of service. In 2026 interviews she confirmed she still owns all four.

The crypto position is the other pillar, and the one that caused the most trouble. In November 2024 she shared a Coinbase screenshot showing 211 Bitcoin, worth about $20 million at the time. The screenshot was a flex, and it worked as one — until March 2025, when armed intruders broke into her home demanding the private keys. The crypto story and the home-invasion story are the same story, and the next section tells it in full. What matters here is the business logic: she bought the Bitcoin with platform income, held it through the 2024 rally, and disclosed it publicly, which is a decision with a price she paid four months later.

The third pillar is smaller and newer. She held a stake in Wildcard Gaming, an esports organisation, and sold it in 2025 at a profit, according to Film Daily. She has also invested in an inflatable pool-toy company — a joke that turned into a real product line — and set up an agency to help other creators earn on OnlyFans, turning her own playbook into a service. None of these is large next to the $57 million. Together they show the pattern: platform money goes in, offline assets come out, and the streaming career becomes the marketing arm of a portfolio rather than the portfolio itself.

Husband Nick Lee and the Marriage the Public Didn’t Know About

For the first six years of her streaming career, Amouranth’s audience did not know she was married. That changed in October 2022, when she revealed on a livestream that she had a husband, Nick Lee, and that the marriage had been kept secret. She was 28. In the same stream she alleged that Lee controlled her finances and her schedule, pressured her into adult-content work, and threatened her wellbeing and her pets if she did not comply, and she said she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. She also showed messages she said were from Lee. The stream ran for hours, the clip spread across every platform, and the police were called to the house for a welfare check.

Lee has denied the abuse allegations. The marriage did not end. In 2025, after the home invasion, the couple went through a public crisis again — a ten-hour livestreamed argument that ended with another welfare check at their Houston home — and Lee later told the Daily Mail that the crisis followed the trauma of the robbery, that Amouranth had received PTSD treatment, and that the marriage had recovered and was stronger than before. Amouranth and her representatives did not comment for that piece, and this profile does not treat Lee’s account as the settled version. What can be stated is the public record: the marriage exists, it was secret until October 2022, both sides have told very different stories about it, and it has survived two public crises that would have ended most marriages.

The marriage matters to the age story for a practical reason. Lee was the person in the house on the night of the home invasion, and the person who fired the shots that ended it. Whatever the state of the marriage, it was a marriage that, on March 2, 2025, kept her alive. That is a fact, not a judgement about the relationship.

The March 2025 Home Invasion: Crypto, Guns, and Aftermath

At about 2 a.m. on March 2, 2025, three masked intruders broke into Amouranth’s northwest Houston home. She was 31. They pistol-whipped her, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her cryptocurrency — “Where’s the Bitcoin?” — over and over, according to her account to FOX 26 Houston. She led them around the house, telling them the crypto was on a cold-storage device, buying time. Her husband, Nick Lee, was on speakerphone when the intruders took her phone, and he was watching the house cameras from upstairs. When she reached him, he fired three rounds. One intruder was believed hit. All three fled.

Four suspects, aged 16 to 19, were later charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies in Texas. The charges were reported by Cointelegraph on March 16, 2025. Police traced the group through a stolen vehicle and a bloodstain from the shooting. Lee faced no charges; the shooting was treated as lawful self-defence under Texas law.

The invasion was not random. The intruders knew who she was, knew she held crypto, and came for the private keys. The November 2024 screenshot showing 211 Bitcoin worth about $20 million had put a number on her holdings and a target on her house. She said afterwards that she wished she did not have to prove the worst night of her life was real — some online commenters had doubted the account — and that she would upgrade the house’s security. The security footage, released on March 21, 2025, showed the masked intruders breaking in. The footage settled whether it happened. It did not settle what it meant: a creator’s public wealth, once posted as a screenshot, can walk through the front door at 2 a.m.

Health at 32: The Cancelled Boxing Match

In June 2023, Amouranth was scheduled to box the Spanish streamer Mayichi in a creator boxing event. The match was cancelled after she disclosed a health diagnosis: late-stage ovarian failure, with perimenopause symptoms since March 2023. She was 29. The disclosure was blunt and public, and it ended the fight before it happened.

The diagnosis matters here for two reasons. First, it is a health story about a 29-year-old, an age when ovarian failure is rare enough that the announcement surprised even her audience. Second, it is a reminder that the physical demands of her career — the schedule, the weight of constant public performance, the stress of the marriage revelations that were still fresh from October 2022 — were landing on a body that was already under strain. She has not made the diagnosis a regular topic since, and this profile does not speculate about her current health beyond what she has disclosed. What is on the record is the cancellation, the diagnosis, and the date: March 2023 for the symptoms, June 2023 for the cancelled match.

At 32, her public schedule looks lighter than it did at 29. Lee told the Daily Mail in 2025 that she does not work nearly as much now, and that she is in a better place than she has been in years. That is his account, and it is second-hand. What is visible from the outside is consistent with it: the Twitch streams continue, the gas stations pay rent, the crypto sits in cold storage, and the pace of new controversies has slowed.

How 32 Compares: Amouranth Against Her Streaming Peers

Amouranth is 32, and in streaming years that makes her a veteran. The platform’s biggest names are mostly a decade younger, and the comparison shows what those ten years bought her.

Streamer Born Age in 2026 Known For Amouranth Dec 2, 1993 32 Most-followed woman on Twitch; $30M fortune Pokimane May 14, 1996 30 Twitch’s biggest female variety streamer Kai Cenat Dec 16, 2001 24 Twitch’s most-subscribed streamer IShowSpeed Jan 21, 2005 21 YouTube’s loudest IRL streamer

Kai Cenat’s age profile on this site puts him at 24 in 2026 — eight years younger than Amouranth, and already Twitch’s most-subscribed creator. IShowSpeed’s age profile puts him at 21, eleven years younger, building his audience on YouTube rather than Twitch. Pokimane’s age profile puts her at 30, the closest peer in age and the closest in career shape: a woman who built a Twitch empire in her twenties and is now managing it in her thirties. The four of them cover the whole arc of the platform — Speed at the start of it, Cenat at the peak of it, Pokimane and Amouranth on the far side of it, converting audience into assets.

The difference is what the older two have done with the money. Cenat and Speed are still in the accumulation phase, signing deals and growing audiences. Amouranth and Pokimane are in the conversion phase, turning platform income into businesses that outlive the platform. Amouranth’s version of that conversion — gas stations, crypto, an esports exit — is more aggressive than most, and more exposed, as March 2025 showed.

For readers who want the wider picture, the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site carries the same treatment — age, biography, net worth — for the streamers, actors, athletes and entrepreneurs around her.

What Happens Next: 32 to 33 and Beyond

Amouranth turns 33 on December 2, 2026. The birthday itself is a small event. The year after it is the interesting one. She has banked the Kick money, she has the gas stations, she has the crypto, and she has a Twitch audience that has stayed with her through a platform switch and a home invasion. The question for 33 is not whether she can keep earning. It is whether she wants to keep performing at the pace that built the fortune, or whether the quieter 32 she has been living becomes the permanent shape of the career.

The signs point to the quieter version. The streaming schedule has eased. The businesses — the stations, the agency, the investments — need management more than they need camera time. The marriage, by her husband’s account, has stabilised after therapy. And the home invasion changed the calculus of publicity itself: a creator who once posted a screenshot of $20 million in Bitcoin now has a reason to keep the next screenshot private. If 33 brings a new platform deal, it will be a choice, not a necessity. That is the difference ten years of streaming buys.

Date Event Dec 2, 1993 Born in Houston, Texas 2011–12 Costume work discovered by Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet 2016 Starts streaming on Twitch at 22 2020 Joins OnlyFans at 26 2021 Hot-tub era; most-followed woman on Twitch at 27 Oct 2022 Husband Nick Lee revealed at 28 June 2023 Signs with Kick at 29; boxing match cancelled Jan 2024 Discloses $57.06M OnlyFans gross at 30 Nov 2024 Shows 211 BTC (~$20M) at 30 Mar 2, 2025 Home invasion at 31; four suspects charged June 2025 Posts $38M Kick total; returns to Twitch at 31 2026 Four gas stations confirmed owned at 32 Dec 2, 2026 Turns 33

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Amouranth in 2026? Amouranth is 32 years old in 2026. She was born on December 2, 1993, in Houston, Texas, and she turns 33 on December 2, 2026. Some profiles still list her as 31 or 30 — those are stale, written before her last two birthdays.

When is Amouranth’s birthday? Amouranth’s birthday is December 2. She was born on December 2, 1993, so she turns a year older every December 2 — she turns 33 on December 2, 2026, and 34 on December 2, 2027. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why does Wikipedia say Amouranth was born in 1993 or 1994? Wikipedia lists her birth year as “1993 or 1994 (age 32–33)” because Amouranth has never published a birth certificate or government document, and Wikipedia’s editors will not pick a year without a source they consider strong enough. Every other major bio source — The Famous People, ask-oracle, Wikitubia and wikibiostars — uses December 2, 1993, and GameRant’s reporting on her 28th birthday only works with 1993. This profile anchors on December 2, 1993 and says so openly.

What is Amouranth’s real name? Amouranth’s real name is Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa. She was born Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa in Houston, Texas, and performs under the name Amouranth, which she has used since she started streaming on Twitch in 2016.

What is Amouranth’s net worth at 32? Amouranth’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $30 million, on a range of $25 million to $35 million. Celebrity Net Worth put her at $35 million in early 2026 and win.gg estimated $25–30 million. The full per-source breakdown, the income tables and the asset list are in her net worth profile on this site.

How tall is Amouranth? Amouranth is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. She is shorter than most of her streaming peers — Pokimane is 5 feet 4 inches too, while Kai Cenat is around 5 feet 6 inches and IShowSpeed is around 5 feet 8 inches.

Is Amouranth married? Yes. Amouranth is married to Nick Lee. The marriage was kept secret until she revealed it in an October 2022 livestream, when she was 28, and alleged that Lee controlled her finances and schedule. Lee has denied the abuse allegations. The couple are still married, and Lee was the person who fired the shots that ended the March 2025 home invasion.

What is Amouranth doing in 2026? At 32, Amouranth is streaming on Twitch again after closing her Kick chapter in June 2025 — she posted that two years on Kick had netted her about $38 million. She still owns four gas stations, confirmed in 2026 interviews, and her OnlyFans account remains active. She streams on a lighter schedule than in her twenties, with the businesses doing more of the earning.

Sources & Reporting

This age profile was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Wikipedia for the “1993 or 1994” caveat; The Famous People, ask-oracle, Wikitubia and wikibiostars for the December 2, 1993 birth date and the age-32 confirmation; GameRant for the December 2021 28th-birthday reporting and the $1 million Visa stock gift. Dexerto, via win.gg and shanethegamer, for the June 2025 $38 million Kick total, the $30–40 million Kick deal estimate, the $100,000-a-month Twitch figure and the $1.5 million-a-month OnlyFans peak from the February 2023 Full Squad Gaming interview. Business Insider and passionfru.it for the January 2024 OnlyFans dashboard screenshot — $57.06 million gross and $45.65 million net, January 2020 to January 2024, with the messages/subscriptions/tips split. Cointelegraph (March 16, 2025) and FOX 26 Houston, via sfl.media, for the March 2, 2025 home invasion, the four suspects charged, and the 211-BTC, ~$20 million November 2024 screenshot. Win.gg for the $25–30 million net-worth estimate and the 2026 gas-station confirmation; Celebrity Net Worth for the $35 million early-2026 figure; Film Daily, via shanethegamer, for the 2025 Wildcard Gaming sale. The Daily Mail, via elrisala.com, for Nick Lee’s 2025 account of the marriage crisis and recovery — presented with attribution, and with the note that Amouranth and her representatives did not comment for that piece. Guide Net Worth’s own Amouranth net-worth and biography profiles, and the Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed and Pokimane age profiles, for the same-person and peer figures cited in the links.

Where outlets disagree — on the birth year (Wikipedia’s “1993 or 1994” against every other bio source’s December 2, 1993) and on the net worth ($25 million to $35 million) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet and date, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The marital-crisis account rests on Nick Lee’s interview and is presented as his account, not as an established finding. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.