Bill Gates is 71 in 2026 — born October 28, 1955, in Seattle. From Microsoft at 19 to a $118B fortune and a plan to give it all away by 2045 — the full story.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Bill Gates is 71 years old in 2026. He was born William Henry Gates III on October 28, 1955, in Seattle, Washington, and he turned 71 on October 28, 2026 — 52 years after he co-founded Microsoft as a 19-year-old, 39 years after he became the youngest billionaire on earth at 31, and 26 years after he started the foundation that now carries his plan to give virtually all of it away. His net worth is an estimated $118 billion, per Forbes’ October 27, 2026 estimate, and he is the 16th-richest person in the world.

The reason this age profile is worth reading now, in November 2026, is not the number. It is the year he has just had at 71. In January 2026 the Gates Foundation’s board endorsed a $9 billion annual payout — the largest in its history — as part of the plan to spend more than $200 billion and close the foundation on December 31, 2045. In June he sat for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee about Jeffrey Epstein. In July, Warren Buffett — who had given the foundation more than $43 billion since 2006 — left it out of his annual gift for the first time. And in August, Gates published a nearly 6,000-word essay on the risks and promise of artificial intelligence. At 71, he is not winding down. He is spending down, on a deadline he set himself.

This profile is current through November 20, 2026. It answers the age question first, then walks through the life behind it — the Seattle childhood, the Lakeside computer room, Harvard and the Altair bet at 19, the youngest-billionaire year, the CEO exit at 44, the foundation years, the age-at-every-milestone table, the money at 71, the 2045 plan, the family, and what the next twenty years are supposed to look like. Every figure carries its outlet and its date. The money story in full — the $118 billion, the Microsoft shares, Cascade Investment — is in Bill Gates’s net worth profile on this site, his full life story is in his biography, and his exact height is in his height profile.

Quick Facts Full Name William Henry Gates III Age 71 in 2026 (born October 28, 1955, Seattle, Washington, USA) Birthday October 28 — turned 71 on October 28, 2026 Height 5’10” (178 cm) Known For Co-founder of Microsoft; the Gates Foundation; the 2045 giveaway plan Career Start Age 13, Lakeside School computer room; co-founded Microsoft at 19 (April 4, 1975) Net Worth ~$118B (Forbes, Oct 27, 2026); range $105.6B–$121.2B across 2026 Forbes estimates Family Divorced from Melinda French Gates (2021); three children — Jennifer (30), Rory (27), Phoebe (24) Books The Road Ahead (1995), Business @ the Speed of Thought (1999), Source Code memoir (Feb 2025) 2026 Turned 71 (Oct 28); foundation payout endorsed at $9B a year; Buffett gift break (Jul 14); AI essay (Aug)

How This Age Was Verified The birth date — October 28, 1955, Seattle — comes from Wikipedia (updated November 20, 2026), Britannica, and TMDB, all checked live on November 20, 2026, and all agreeing. The age follows by arithmetic: 2026 minus 1955 is 71, and the birthday fell on October 28, 2026, three weeks before this profile was written, so there is no off-by-one ambiguity. The net-worth figures are dated Forbes estimates: $105.6 billion on June 30, 2026, $118.4 billion on October 27, 2026, and $121.2 billion in November 2026 — the range is the story, and this article names each date rather than picking one number silently. The 2045 plan comes from Gates’s own May 8, 2025 essay on GatesNotes. The 2026 Buffett and testimony reporting comes from CompaniesHistory’s June–July 2026 coverage, attributed in the text. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Bill Gates in 2026 — 71 years old, 52 years after co-founding Microsoft at 19. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Bill Gates?

William Henry Gates III is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist, best known as the co-founder of Microsoft. He was born in Seattle on October 28, 1955, the only son of William H. Gates Sr., a prominent attorney, and Mary Maxwell Gates, who served on the boards of First Interstate BancSystem and the United Way of America. His ancestry is English, German, and Irish/Scots-Irish. He has been a public figure for more than half a century — first as a teenage programmer, then as the head of the world’s dominant software company, then as the world’s richest person, and now as the man trying to give away one of the largest fortunes in history before he turns 91.

That last part is what makes his age more than a trivia answer. Most billionaires his age are protecting a legacy. Gates announced, in writing, that his will shrink to almost nothing on a fixed date: December 31, 2045, when the Gates Foundation closes its doors permanently. He was 69 when he made that announcement, in May 2025. He turns 91 in 2046 — one year after the deadline. The plan is, in effect, a retirement plan for the money itself, and it only makes sense if you know how old he is.

Early Life: Seattle, Lakeside, and the Computer Room

Gates grew up in Seattle in a house where books and argument were the daily routine — his parents, he wrote in his 2025 memoir Source Code, were his first and biggest influences. At 13 he enrolled at Lakeside Prep School, a private school in Seattle, and within a year he had found the thing that would define his life: the school’s computer room. Lakeside had a teletype terminal connected to a time-shared mainframe, and Gates spent hours on it, learning to program. It was there that he met Paul Allen, two years older, who shared the obsession.

The two teenagers turned the obsession into a small business while still at school. Their first venture, Traf-O-Data, processed traffic-count data for local governments — a modest, real piece of software that paid real money. Gates was still a teenager, and he was already selling code. By the time he finished at Lakeside, he had logged thousands of hours in front of a terminal. The foundation of the Microsoft fortune was not a single lucky break. It was a 13-year-old who never left the computer room.

19 and Founding Microsoft: The Altair Bet

Gates entered Harvard University in the fall of 1973, at 17. He left two years later, at 19, without a degree — a decision that has become the most famous dropout story in business, and one that is usually told without the detail that makes it make sense. In January 1975, Allen showed him the January issue of Popular Electronics: the Altair 8800, the first commercially successful personal computer, on the cover. Gates and Allen called the machine’s maker, MITS, and promised a version of the BASIC programming language for it. They had not written it yet. They wrote it in eight weeks, working around the clock in a Harvard dorm room and then in Albuquerque, where MITS was based.

On April 4, 1975, Gates and Allen founded Microsoft in Albuquerque. Gates was 19 years old — he would not turn 20 until October 28 of that year. The company started with two people, a borrowed office, and a single product. Within five years it had the contract that changed everything: in 1980, IBM asked Microsoft for an operating system for its new personal computer. Microsoft bought an existing system, adapted it, and licensed it as MS-DOS — keeping the right to sell it to other manufacturers, a clause that made the company’s fortune. By 1986, when Microsoft went public, Gates was 30. A year later, at 31, he was the youngest billionaire in the world.

The Lakeside years — a teenage Gates in the computer room, where the Microsoft story started. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

31 and the Youngest Billionaire on Earth

In 1987, at 31, Gates became the world’s youngest billionaire. The timing matters. Microsoft’s shares had climbed through the mid-1980s as the personal computer spread from offices into homes, and Gates, who owned a large stake, crossed the billion-dollar line before his 32nd birthday. Twelve years later, in 1999, at 43, he became the first centibillionaire in history — the first person whose net worth passed $100 billion. Between 1995 and 2017, he was the world’s wealthiest person for 18 of 24 years.

Those numbers are worth pausing on, because they explain the second half of his life. Gates spent his thirties and forties accumulating a fortune at a speed no one had matched. He has spent his fifties, sixties, and now his seventies giving it away. The Gates Foundation, founded in 2000, has given away more than $100 billion in its first 25 years — roughly the same amount, in real terms, as the fortune that made him famous. The arc of his life, measured in decades, is accumulation first, distribution second, and the second half is now the longer one.

CEO at 44: Stepping Back from Microsoft

Gates stepped down as Microsoft’s chief executive in January 2000, at 44, handing the job to Steve Ballmer. He stayed on as chairman and chief software architect, then stepped down as chairman in 2014, and left the company’s board entirely in March 2020, at 64. Each step was a deliberate move away from the company and toward the foundation. By the time he left the board, Microsoft was worth more than $1 trillion, and Gates’s personal wealth had long since stopped depending on it — his private investment company, Cascade Investment, had spent decades diversifying the Microsoft money into farmland, hotels, railways, and public stocks.

The board exit, in March 2020, came just as the pandemic began. Gates spent that year writing and talking about the pandemic — his 2022 book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, grew out of it — and the foundation’s work on vaccines moved to the center of public attention. He was 64, and the public image of him shifted for good: from software titan to global-health philanthropist, with the fortune as the funding mechanism rather than the story.

The Foundation Years: 0 Billion Given Away

The Gates Foundation was founded in 2000, when Gates was 44, with Melinda French Gates as co-chair. In its first 25 years it gave away more than $100 billion — on vaccines, maternal health, farming, and education, mostly in the world’s poorest countries. The foundation’s endowment stood at $92 billion as of June 30, 2026, according to its own fact sheet, and its investment trust reported $34.42 billion across 24 US-listed stocks in its second-quarter 2026 filing. Those two numbers are often confused with Gates’s personal wealth. They are not the same thing: the foundation’s money is money he no longer controls personally and cannot take back.

The foundation’s work is the reason Gates, at 71, still flies to Africa and still writes about malaria and maternal mortality. It is also the reason his age matters to people who will never buy a Microsoft product. The foundation’s spending decisions — $9 billion a year from 2026, up from about $6 billion — are his decisions, and they will be made by a man in his seventies who has set a deadline for the whole enterprise. In January 2026 the foundation’s board endorsed the $9 billion annual payout, a step up that reflects the plan to spend the endowment down rather than preserve it.

The foundation years — Gates at a vaccine clinic, the work that fills his seventies. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Bill Gates’s Age at Every Milestone

One table, the whole life, measured in years:

Age Year Milestone 13 1968 Enters Lakeside Prep School; discovers the computer room 17 1973 Enters Harvard University 19 1975 Co-founds Microsoft with Paul Allen (April 4) 31 1987 World’s youngest billionaire 38 1994 Marries Melinda French (January 1, 1994) 43 1999 First centibillionaire in history ($100B+) 44 2000 Steps down as Microsoft CEO; founds the Gates Foundation 64 2020 Leaves the Microsoft board 65 2021 Divorce from Melinda French Gates finalized (August) 69 2025 Publishes memoir Source Code (February); announces the 2045 plan (May 8) 70 2025 Turns 70 (October 28, 2025); Microsoft turns 50 71 2026 Turns 71 (October 28, 2026); $9B foundation payout endorsed

The table makes the shape of the life visible. The first 44 years are the climb: school, Microsoft, the fortune. The next 27 are the giveaway: the foundation, the books, the divorce, the plan to close it all down by 2045. At 71, Gates is almost exactly halfway through the second act — 26 years in, 19 to go until the foundation’s closing date.

Net Worth at 71: The 8 Billion Question

Bill Gates’s net worth in 2026 depends on the month you ask. Forbes put it at $105.6 billion on June 30, 2026, at $118.4 billion on October 27, 2026, and at $121.2 billion in November 2026. The honest answer is a range — $106 billion to $121 billion — and the reason it moves is that most of it sits in Cascade Investment, his private investment company, whose holdings rise and fall with the markets. The $118.4 billion figure, from Forbes’ October 27 estimate, is the anchor this profile uses, and it made him the 16th-richest person in the world. Our own Bill Gates net worth profile puts the figure at $121.8 billion, in line with the November Forbes number, and the full per-source breakdown — Microsoft shares, Cascade, farmland, the Berkshire stake — is there. For the same fortune seen from our sister site’s angle, see Bill Gates’s net worth on Celeb America.

Two numbers are routinely mixed up with the personal figure, and both are worth separating. The Gates Foundation’s endowment — $92 billion as of June 30, 2026 — is charity money, not his. And the $200 billion he plans to spend by 2045 is a spending plan, not a bank balance. The personal fortune is large, but it is smaller than the giving machine it funds, and it is shrinking by design: every year the foundation spends more than the fortune earns, and Gates has said the fortune will fall by 99 percent over the next twenty years.

The 2045 Plan: Giving Away Virtually All of It

On May 8, 2025, Gates published an essay on GatesNotes titled “20 years to give away virtually all my wealth.” He was 69. In it he wrote that he would give away virtually all his wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years, and that on December 31, 2045, the foundation would close its doors permanently. The foundation, he wrote, would spend more than $200 billion between now and 2045 — double the $100 billion it gave away in its first 25 years. Annual grantmaking rises from about $6 billion to $9 billion, and the board endorsed the $9 billion payout in January 2026.

He also wrote the line that has become the plan’s motto: people would say many things about him after his death, but dying rich would not be one of them. The essay quoted Andrew Carnegie’s 1889 Gospel of Wealth — the book Gates said shaped his thinking about giving — and noted that the year also marked three milestones at once: the foundation’s 25th anniversary, Microsoft’s 50th, and the year his father, who helped him start the foundation, would have turned 100. Gates turns 91 in 2046, one year after the foundation closes. The plan is timed to his life, not to the markets.

Bill Gates in 2026: A Year of Reckoning and Resolve

2026 has been the hardest year of Gates’s seventies, and the reporting on it is unusually specific. On June 10, 2026, Gates sat for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee about his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and called meeting Epstein a grave error in judgment. He has not been charged with any crime, and he has not been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims, per CompaniesHistory’s reporting of the interview. The financial consequence landed elsewhere: Warren Buffett paused his customary midyear gift to the Gates Foundation while the law firm WilmerHale examined the foundation’s historical ties to Epstein, and on July 14, 2026, Buffett left the foundation out entirely, directing roughly $6 billion in Berkshire shares to four foundations run by the Buffett children instead. It was the first break in a run that started in 2006. Buffett had given the Gates Foundation more than $43 billion since then.

Gates’s public response, in the months since, has been to keep working in public. In August 2026 he published a nearly 6,000-word essay on his own site on the risks and potential benefits of artificial intelligence — the technology he has spent the last two years calling the most important of his lifetime. The foundation, meanwhile, kept spending: the $9 billion annual payout endorsed in January 2026 is the largest in its history, and its trust disclosed $34.42 billion across 24 US-listed stocks in its second-quarter 2026 filing. The year, in short, tested the foundation’s funding and its reputation at the same time — and the foundation’s answer was to spend more, not less.

Family: Three Children, One Divorce, Million Each

Gates married Melinda French on January 1, 1994, when he was 38. They had three children: Jennifer, born April 26, 1996, who is 30 in 2026; Rory, born May 23, 1999, who is 27; and Phoebe, born September 14, 2002, who is 24. The marriage ended in divorce, finalized in August 2021, when Gates was 65, after 27 years. Melinda French Gates stepped down as the foundation’s co-chair in 2024. Records that surfaced in January 2026 showed she has received at least $10.8 billion from Bill Gates for independent philanthropy, including a further $2 billion transfer that month.

The children, Gates said in 2011, would each inherit $10 million — a figure he has repeated in interviews since, and one that underlines the scale of the giveaway: the fortune is going to the foundation, not to the family. Jennifer, the eldest, is a physician and an equestrian; Rory keeps a low profile; Phoebe, the youngest, has become the most public of the three, speaking about her father’s work and her own. At 71, Gates is a grandfather several times over, and the family story of his seventies is a quiet one: the children grown, the marriage over, the money already spoken for.

Height, Health, and Daily Life at 71

Bill Gates is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall — a fraction above the average American man, and a detail that matters mostly because people keep asking. The full comparison, including how he measures up against his peers, is in his height profile on this site. At 71 he keeps the routine he has kept for decades: reading — he has said he reads about 50 books a year — writing on GatesNotes, playing tennis and bridge, and traveling for the foundation. He has spoken publicly about his father’s Alzheimer’s disease — William H. Gates Sr. died in 2020 at 94 — and about his own interest in the disease’s research, which the foundation funds. There is no public record of serious health trouble of his own, and he has given no sign of slowing the schedule.

The daily life of a 71-year-old with $118 billion looks, from the outside, surprisingly ordinary in its habits and extraordinary in its scale. The reading list is public. The tennis is real. The difference is the calendar: a week can run from a vaccine clinic in Africa to a board meeting in Seattle to a closed-door session with a congressional committee. The age shows in the hair, which is silver now, and in the pace of the giving, which is faster than it has ever been.

How 71 Compares: Gates Against His Peers

Gates is the elder statesman of the tech-billionaire generation. Here is where he sits against the men he is most often compared with:

Person Born Age in 2026 The comparison Warren Buffett Aug 30, 1930 96 25 years older; the mentor whose $43B+ built the foundation — and whose 2026 gift break is the year’s biggest story Richard Branson Jul 18, 1950 76 Five years older; the other great British-American entrepreneur of the same era Bill Gates Oct 28, 1955 71 The benchmark — the oldest of the tech founders still running a global institution Jeff Bezos Jan 12, 1964 62 Nine years younger; Jeff Bezos is 62 in 2026, building rockets while Gates gives the money away Elon Musk Jun 28, 1971 55 Sixteen years younger; Elon Musk is 55 in 2026, the richest of the group Mark Zuckerberg May 14, 1984 42 Twenty-nine years younger; Mark Zuckerberg is 42 in 2026, a full generation behind Gates

The gap matters because it explains the difference in what each man is doing. Bezos, Musk, and Zuckerberg are still building companies. Gates is spending a fortune down. He is the only one of the group with a closing date on his life’s work — December 31, 2045 — and the only one who has said, in writing, that he plans to die with almost nothing left.

The Author at 71: Source Code and the AI Essay

Gates has written five books, and the most recent is the most personal. Source Code: My Beginnings, published in February 2025, when he was 69, is the first of a planned three memoirs, and it covers the childhood, the Lakeside years, and the early Microsoft days — the part of the story this age profile is built on. The earlier books were about business and ideas: The Road Ahead (1995), Business @ the Speed of Thought (1999), How to Avoid a Climate Disaster (2021), and How to Prevent the Next Pandemic (2022).

The writing has not stopped at 71. In August 2026 he published a nearly 6,000-word essay on GatesNotes on the risks and potential benefits of artificial intelligence — the subject he has called the most important technology of his lifetime, and the one his foundation has now pledged $1 billion to make accessible. The essay is the clearest window into what a 71-year-old Gates thinks about: not the past, which he has already written down, but the twenty years between now and 2045, and whether the money he is giving away will buy the future he describes.

What Happens Next: 71 to 91

The next twenty years of Bill Gates’s life are already scheduled, and the schedule is public. The Gates Foundation will spend more than $200 billion and close on December 31, 2045. The annual payout is $9 billion and rising. The priorities are set: save and improve as many lives as possible, with the focus on global health, education, and farming — vaccines, maternal health, and the diseases, like polio and malaria, that the foundation has spent a quarter-century fighting. TerraPower, his nuclear-energy company, began construction in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 2024, and its first reactor is part of the same bet: that the second half of his life is about infrastructure for the next century, not about the last one.

Gates turns 72 on October 28, 2027. He turns 80 in 2035, and 90 in 2045 — the year the foundation closes. If the plan holds, he will spend his eighties watching the fortune he built in his twenties and thirties fall to almost nothing, by design, and on a date he chose. That is the real answer to the question of how old Bill Gates is: 71, with nineteen years of giving left, and a deadline that has already been written down.

Timeline: 1955 to 2026

Year Age Event 1955 0 Born October 28 in Seattle, Washington 1968 13 Enters Lakeside Prep School; starts programming 1973 17 Enters Harvard University 1975 19 Co-founds Microsoft (April 4, Albuquerque) 1980 24 IBM asks Microsoft for an operating system — MS-DOS follows 1986 30 Microsoft goes public (March 13) 1987 31 World’s youngest billionaire 1994 38 Marries Melinda French (January 1) 1995 39 Publishes The Road Ahead; becomes world’s richest person 1999 43 First centibillionaire in history 2000 44 Steps down as Microsoft CEO; Gates Foundation founded 2014 58 Steps down as Microsoft chairman 2020 64 Leaves the Microsoft board (March); father dies at 94 2021 65 Divorce finalized (August) 2025 69 Publishes Source Code (February); announces the 2045 giveaway plan (May 8) 2026 71 Turns 71 (October 28); $9B payout endorsed; Buffett gift break (July 14); AI essay (August)

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Bill Gates in 2026? Bill Gates is 71 years old in 2026. He was born on October 28, 1955, in Seattle, Washington, and turned 71 on October 28, 2026. Some profiles published before that date still list him as 70 — those are stale.

When is Bill Gates’s birthday? Bill Gates’s birthday is October 28. He was born on October 28, 1955, so he turns a year older every October 28 — he turned 71 on October 28, 2026, and turns 72 on October 28, 2027.

How old was Bill Gates when he founded Microsoft? Bill Gates was 19 when he co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen on April 4, 1975, in Albuquerque. He had left Harvard two years after entering at 17, and he did not turn 20 until October 28, 1975.

What is Bill Gates’s net worth at 71? Forbes put Bill Gates’s net worth at $118.4 billion on October 27, 2026, and at $121.2 billion in November 2026; it was $105.6 billion on June 30, 2026. The honest range for 2026 is $106 billion to $121 billion. The full per-source breakdown is in his net worth profile on this site.

Is Bill Gates still the richest person in the world? No. Forbes ranked him 16th-richest in the world in October 2026. He was the world’s wealthiest person for 18 of the 24 years between 1995 and 2017, and the first person whose net worth passed $100 billion, in 1999 — but the ranking has moved on, and so has his money, which is being given away.

How tall is Bill Gates? Bill Gates is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall. The full height comparison, including how he measures up against Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and the other tech founders, is in his height profile on this site.

How old are Bill Gates’s children? Bill Gates has three children: Jennifer, born April 26, 1996, who is 30 in 2026; Rory, born May 23, 1999, who is 27; and Phoebe, born September 14, 2002, who is 24. Gates has said each will inherit $10 million — the fortune itself is going to the Gates Foundation.

What is Bill Gates doing at 71? At 71, Bill Gates runs the Gates Foundation, which he plans to spend down and close on December 31, 2045, after giving away more than $200 billion. In 2026 the foundation’s board endorsed a $9 billion annual payout, and Gates published a nearly 6,000-word essay on artificial intelligence in August 2026. He also invests in clean energy through TerraPower and Breakthrough Energy.

Sources & Reporting

This age profile was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Wikipedia (updated November 20, 2026) and Britannica for the birth date, the family, the Microsoft founding, the youngest-billionaire and centibillionaire milestones, and the board and CEO exits. TMDB and AgeTrail for the age-71 confirmation and the year-by-year timeline. GatesNotes — Gates’s own May 8, 2025 essay, “20 years to give away virtually all my wealth” — for the 2045 plan, the $200 billion figure, the foundation’s $100 billion given in its first 25 years, and the Carnegie quote. CompaniesHistory for the June 10, 2026 House Oversight interview, the Buffett gift pause and the July 14, 2026 $6 billion redirection, the $43 billion Buffett total since 2006, and the $10.8 billion Melinda French Gates total. Hedgefundalpha for the Forbes October 27, 2026 estimate of $118.4 billion, the June 30, 2026 estimate of $105.6 billion, the $92 billion endowment, and the $34.42 billion second-quarter 2026 13F filing. Designbeep for the October 2026 age confirmation and the 2025–2026 timeline. Bored Panda and CEO.wiki for the 5 feet 10 inches height and the 242,000-acre farmland figure. Britannica Kids for the August 2026 AI essay. Guide Net Worth’s own Bill Gates net-worth, biography, and height profiles, and the Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg age profiles, for the same-person and peer figures cited in the links; Celeb America’s Bill Gates net-worth profile for the sister-site comparison.

Where outlets disagree — on the net worth ($105.6 billion in June, $118.4 billion in October, $121.2 billion in November, all Forbes) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet and date, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The June 2026 testimony is reported via CompaniesHistory and presented with attribution, not as an established court finding. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.