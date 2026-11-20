Maluma is 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall — the figure most sources report. From Medellín to stadiums worldwide, the full story at 32, with a new son and a 2027 tour.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Maluma is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall. That is the figure most sources report — Astrotheme, Celeb America, NewzCenter, and Maluma himself, who has said “I am 5’10″” in interviews and in an Instagram Q&A. The honest range runs from 5 feet 9.5 inches (176.5 cm), listed by Healthy Celeb, to 5 feet 10 inches, and this profile settles the question with named sources, shows how he measures up against Shakira, Bad Bunny, and Karol G, and covers the career, money, and family life behind the measurement. He is 32 years old in 2026, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias on January 28, 1994, in Medellín, Colombia, and his net worth is an estimated $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth’s January 2026 update.

The reason this height profile is worth reading now, in November 2026, is not the two inches of debate. It is the year he has just had at 32. In May he released his seventh album, Loco X Volver. In September his son Orión was born — his second child in two years. In October he sat on a stage at Billboard Latin Music Week and talked, in public, about therapy, anxiety, and finding the balance between his personal life and his artistic career. And on November 6 he announced a 60-city world tour for 2027, starting February 5 in Bogotá, with a surprise performance at Miami International Airport. At 5 feet 10 inches, he commands a stadium stage. At 32, he is learning to command the rest of his life too.

This profile is current through November 20, 2026. It answers the height question first, then walks through the measurement behind it — the per-source table, the boots and the camera angles, the Medellín childhood, the breakthrough, the albums and tours, the Hollywood roles, the peer comparisons, the money, the family, and what 2027 holds. Every figure carries its outlet and its date. The money story in full — the $30 million, the tours, the endorsements — is in Maluma’s net worth profile on this site, and his age and family story is in his age profile.

Quick Facts Full Name Juan Luis Londoño Arias Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — most widely reported; range 5 ft 9.5 in–5 ft 10 in (176.5–178 cm) Weight 72–79 kg (159–174 lbs), depending on the source Age 32 in 2026 (born January 28, 1994, Medellín, Colombia) Known For Reggaeton and Latin pop — “Chantaje”, “Felices los 4”, “Hawái” Career Start First song at 16; debut album Magia (2012); breakthrough Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy (2015) Net Worth ~$30M (Celebrity Net Worth, Jan 2026); range $22M–$30M Family Partner Susana Gómez (2020–present); daughter Paris (b. Mar 9, 2024); son Orión (b. Sep 14, 2026) Awards Latin Grammy winner (F.A.M.E., 2018) 2026 Album Loco X Volver (May); son Orión born (Sep 14); 2027 world tour announced (Nov 6)

How This Height Was Verified The height figure — 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) — comes from Astrotheme, Celeb America’s height profile (November 13, 2026), NewzCenter, and Maluma’s own statements in interviews and an Instagram Q&A, all checked live on November 20, 2026. The range is built from the sources that disagree: Healthy Celeb lists 5 feet 9.5 inches (176.5 cm), OnlineHeightCalculator lists 5 feet 9.7 inches (177 cm, citing IMDb), Dreshare lists 5 feet 9 inches (175.3 cm), and Heightline lists 5 feet 8.75 inches (175 cm). The 5 feet 11 inch figure comes from promotional rounding, not from a separate measurement. This article prints every figure with its outlet, explains the gap, and anchors on the number the most sources report — rather than picking one number silently. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Maluma in 2026 — 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall, 32 years old, a father of two, and a 60-city world tour ahead. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Maluma?

Maluma — born Juan Luis Londoño Arias on January 28, 1994, in Medellín, Colombia — is one of the defining voices of Latin music, a singer who went from writing his first song at 16 to headlining stadiums on four continents. His stage name is built from his family’s names: MA for his mother Marlli, LU for his father Luis, MA for his sister Manuela. He is a reggaeton and Latin pop star with eight studio albums, a Latin Grammy, Hollywood roles in Encanto and Marry Me, and a touring machine that sold out Madison Square Garden in 2018 and will play more than 60 cities in 2027.

He is also, at 5 feet 10 inches, a man whose height is argued about more than most pop stars’. The argument is not really about two inches. It is about the gap between the man on the stage — elevated, booted, lit from below, shot from a low angle — and the man in the airport, in flat shoes, standing next to a fan. This profile settles the number, then explains the gap, then tells the story of the 32-year-old behind it.

How Tall Is Maluma? The Answer in Feet and Centimetres

Maluma is 5 feet 10 inches tall. In metric terms, that is 178 centimetres, or 1.78 metres. For readers who think in other units: 5 feet 10 inches equals 70 inches in total. He is two inches shy of six feet, which is why some fans describe him as “almost six foot” and others insist he is closer to 5 feet 9 inches.

That headline number needs a small footnote, because not every source agrees. Healthy Celeb, which publishes the most detailed body-statistics profile of Maluma and last updated it in October 2023, lists 5 feet 9.5 inches (176.5 cm). OnlineHeightCalculator, citing IMDb and accessed in October 2026, lists 5 feet 9.7 inches (177 cm). Dreshare lists 5 feet 9 inches (175.3 cm). Heightline lists 5 feet 8.75 inches (175 cm). And a handful of sites round him up to 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm). The honest answer is a tight range — 5 feet 9.5 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, or 176.5 to 178 cm — with 5 feet 10 inches the figure you will see most often, and the figure Maluma himself has confirmed.

Source Reported Height Note Astrotheme 5’10” (1.78 m) Anchor — matches the most widely reported figure Celeb America height profile 5’10” (178 cm) Nov 13, 2026; range 5’9.5″–5’10” Maluma himself (interviews, Instagram Q&A) 5’10” “I am 5’10″” — the artist’s own word OnlineHeightCalculator (IMDb) 5’9.7″ (177 cm) Midpoint of the range Healthy Celeb 5’9.5″ (176.5 cm) Low end of the credible range Dreshare 5’9″ (175.3 cm) Low outlier Heightline 5’8.75″ (175 cm) Low outlier Promotional listings 5’11” (180 cm) Rounding up, not a measurement

Why the Sources Disagree: 5 Ft 9 In to 5 Ft 11 In

Celebrity heights disagree for a reason, and Maluma’s case shows all of them at once. First, nobody has measured him with a stadiometer on camera — every number is a reported figure, a listing, or a self-report, and different outlets round differently. A man who is 177 cm can be listed as 5 feet 9.7 inches, 5 feet 10 inches, or 5 feet 9.5 inches, depending on who does the conversion. Second, height changes through the day: a person is a centimetre or two taller in the morning than in the evening, as the spine compresses. Third, the low outliers — 5 feet 8.75 inches, 5 feet 9 inches — come from outlets that estimate from photographs rather than from a listed figure, and photographs lie.

The 5 feet 11 inch figure is the easiest to dismiss. It appears in promotional listings and fan roundups, never attached to a measurement, and it is exactly the kind of round-up that happens when a publicist adds an inch. Maluma has never claimed 5 feet 11 inches. He has claimed 5 feet 10 inches, more than once, in public, and the most careful outlets — Astrotheme, Healthy Celeb, Celeb America — cluster within half an inch of it. The debate is not whether he is 5 feet 10 inches or 6 feet. It is whether he is 5 feet 9.5 inches or 5 feet 10 inches. Half an inch, argued about for a decade.

Boots, Stages, and Camera Angles: Why He Looks Taller

Maluma has a presence that feels massive, and part of that is footwear. Whether it is custom Prada or rugged Rick Owens, he is rarely seen in flat-soled shoes on a red carpet. Those boots easily add 1.5 to 2 inches, per the Amway Achievers profile of the height debate — so when he is walking a red carpet, he is effectively 6 feet tall. Add a stage, which lifts him above the crowd, and a camera shooting from below, which is how concert photography works, and the man in the photograph is taller than the man in the room.

The same effect runs in reverse. In fan photographs, taken from above or at eye level, in flat shoes, next to people whose heights are also unknown, he looks shorter — and those photographs are the raw material for the low estimates. The lesson is not that any one photograph is wrong. It is that a height is a measurement, not an impression, and the measurement that recurs across the careful sources is 5 feet 10 inches.

Early Life: Medellín, Football, and the First Song at 16

Maluma grew up in Medellín, a soccer-mad kid who wanted to be a professional footballer before he wanted to be a singer. The choice between the pitch and the microphone came early, and the microphone won — he wrote his first song at 16, and by 2012, at 18, he had released his debut album, Magia. The full arc of that choice — the football fields, the first recordings, the family name stitched into the stage name — is told in full in Maluma’s biography on Celeb America, our sister site, which traces the whole rise from Medellín to global stardom.

Medellín shaped the artist in ways the height cannot explain but the music can. It is a city of steep hills and cable cars, of neighborhoods stacked on green slopes, and Maluma has spent his career carrying it with him — filming there, touring from there, naming albums for the return home. Loco X Volver, his 2026 album, is about going back to where it all began. The boy who left the football pitch at 16 never really left Medellín. He just took it on stage with him.

Medellín — the steep hills and cable cars Maluma grew up with, and still sings about. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Breakthrough: Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy and “Chantaje”

The second album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, released in late 2015, was the turning point. It debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, and its singles — “Borro Cassette”, “El Perdedor”, and “Sin Contrato” — became fixtures on Latin radio across the Americas. The album sent him on his first world tour, the Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy World Tour, which ran through 2016 and 2017 and took him from Latin America to Europe for the first time.

The song that made him a global name came in 2016: “Chantaje”, a duet with Shakira, who stands 5 feet 2 inches — eight inches shorter than Maluma, a gap visible in every photograph and video of the two of them together, and one of the reasons the height question follows him. The collaboration was a statement: the biggest Colombian pop star of the previous generation, handing the stage to the next one. F.A.M.E. followed in May 2018, won a Latin Grammy, and sent him on the 11:11 World Tour, which ran from May 2019 to September 2020. By the time he surprise-released Papi Juancho in August 2020, he was no longer a rising star. He was the genre’s leading man.

The stadium years — Maluma on stage, where 5 feet 10 inches becomes a commanding presence. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Albums and Tours: From Magia to Loco X Volver

Maluma’s catalog now runs to eight studio albums: Magia (2012), Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020), The Love & Sex Tape (2022), Don Juan (2023), and Loco X Volver (May 2026). The touring has kept pace: the Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy World Tour (2016–17), the 11:11 World Tour (2019–20), the Don Juan tour, and the + Pretty + Dirty World Tour, which played Estadio El Campín in Bogotá on May 3, 2025. He sold out Madison Square Garden in 2018, and Ticketmaster’s 2026–2027 listings show a touring artist still in demand on four continents.

The 2026 album, Loco X Volver, is the most personal of the eight. Maluma has described it as a project about going back to his roots and reconnecting with the people and places that shaped him — a return to Medellín in sound, after a decade of stadiums. It is also the album he was promoting when his second child was born, and the one the 2027 tour is named for. The height has not changed in fourteen years of touring. The music has, and the man making it has changed more.

Hollywood: Encanto and Marry Me

Maluma’s height has been part of his screen presence too. In Disney’s Encanto (2021), he voiced Mariano, the handsome, tall, perfect fiancé — a character designed to tower, and voiced by a man who does. In Marry Me (2022), opposite Jennifer Lopez, he played a pop star — a role that asked him, in effect, to play himself, at his own height, in his own clothes. Neither role required him to be tall. Both used the fact that he is: a leading man who reads as a leading man on camera, without a box to stand on.

How Maluma Measures Up: Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G

The height question is usually asked in comparison, so here is the comparison, with figures verified on this site:

Person Height Difference vs Maluma Bad Bunny 5’11” (180 cm) 1 inch taller — the Puerto Rican star edges him Maluma 5’10” (178 cm) The benchmark Average US man ~5’9″ (175.3 cm) Maluma is about 1 inch taller Average Colombian man 5’8.1″ (173 cm) Maluma is 4–5 cm taller than the average man at home Karol G 5’3″ (160 cm) 7 inches shorter — his fellow Medellín star Shakira 5’2″ (157 cm) 8 inches shorter — the “Chantaje” gap, visible in every photo

The table explains why the debate never dies. Maluma is taller than the average man in both Colombia and the United States, and taller than the two biggest Colombian women in pop — but shorter than Bad Bunny, the other great Latin star of his generation, by a single inch. He is, in other words, tall enough to command a stage and short enough that fans keep measuring. The Latin peers around him tell the same story: J Balvin, the reggaeton star of the same Medellín generation, and Ozuna, the hitmaker he shares stages and charts with, both work the same rooms, the same festivals, the same cameras — and in those rooms, an inch is a headline.

Net Worth at 32: The Million Question

Maluma’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which updated its Maluma page in January 2026. The range across outlets runs from $22 million to $30 million, and the growth tracks the career in steps: a slow build through the first two albums, a jump after the “Chantaje” breakthrough, and a steadier climb as touring, endorsements, and acting stacked up. The 2024–2026 climb is the mature phase: a touring artist with a catalog, a fashion line, and a family, earning from all of them at once. The full per-source breakdown — streaming, tours, brand deals, acting fees — is in Maluma’s net worth profile on this site. For the same fortune seen from our other sister site’s angle, see Maluma’s net worth on NetWorthCraft.

The money and the height are connected in one practical way: the image is the product. Maluma’s stage presence — the boots, the tailoring, the posture — is part of what the $30 million buys and sells. He is not the tallest man in Latin music. He is one of the best-dressed, best-lit, and best-framed, and the framing starts with knowing exactly how tall he is.

Family in 2026: Paris, Orión, and the Balance

Maluma’s personal life changed completely when he became a father. His partner is Susana Gómez, with whom he has been since 2020. Their daughter, Paris Londoño Gómez, was born on March 9, 2024. On May 10, 2026, Maluma revealed that they were expecting their second child, a boy. On September 14, 2026, their son, Orión Londoño Gómez, was born. He is 32, a father of two, and — by his own account at Billboard Latin Music Week — a man learning to balance a demanding career with a family that now comes first.

The family story is the reason the 2026 Maluma looks different from the 2016 one. The pretty-boy years were about the image. The fatherhood years are about the schedule: waking early to exercise, aiming to be a present father and a role model for his children, and choosing the tours that let him be both. The height is the same. The priorities are not.

October 2026: Therapy, Anxiety, and Fatherhood at Latin Music Week

On October 21, 2026, Maluma opened up about managing anxiety, therapy, and family life at Billboard Latin Music Week, in a “Like Minded” conversation moderated by co-chief content officer Leila Cobo, with bilingual therapist Patricia Arrieta, in a session presented by BetterHelp. The conversation came shortly after the birth of his second child, Orion. “I’ve finally been able to find that balance between my personal life and my artistic career,” he said. He spoke about a tension headache during an especially demanding week, and about using ChatGPT to help organize his schedule and prioritize his well-being. Reflecting on his latest album, Loco X Volver, he said the project became part of his personal transformation.

It was an unusually candid appearance for a star whose brand has always been confidence, and it landed because it was specific: not a general statement about wellness, but a named therapist, a named week, a named tool, and a named child. At 32, Maluma is talking about his mental health the way he once talked about his tours — as work, with a schedule, that has to be managed.

What’s Next: The Loco X Volver World Tour 2027

On November 6, 2026, Maluma announced his Loco X Volver World Tour 2027 with a surprise pop-up performance at Miami International Airport and the premiere of the tour’s official video. The tour will take him to more than 60 cities globally — opening February 5, 2027, in Bogotá, Colombia, then Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Santiago, Lima, Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, Madrid, Paris, Berlin, and Rabat, among others — with a new stage concept and visual production created especially for the tour. “Loco X Volver was born from a deep desire to go back to where it all began, to reunite with those who have grown up alongside me, and to reach new corners of the world so we can keep writing our story together,” he said.

The tour is the answer to the question this profile started with, in a way. A man who is 5 feet 10 inches does not need a stage to be seen. But he has spent fourteen years building stages that make him unmissable, and the 2027 tour is the biggest one yet — sixty cities, four continents, and a show designed, in his words, to change the way he presents his music. He will be 33 when it opens. He will be a father of two. And he will still be 5 feet 10 inches.

Style and Stage Presence: How Height Shapes the Image

Maluma’s height is an asset because he knows how to use it. The tailoring is sharp, the boots add the inch and a half, the posture is straight, and the camera finds him at the center of the frame. He weighs around 72 to 79 kilograms, depending on the source, with a 42-inch chest and a 32-inch waist — a build that photographs well and moves well on stage. The style is part of the brand: custom Prada on a red carpet, rugged Rick Owens on tour, and always, in the photographs, the impression of a man taller than the measurement.

That impression is the point. Height, for a pop star, is not a number on a chart. It is a presence, built from the number plus the clothes plus the lighting plus the stage. Maluma’s presence is larger than 5 feet 10 inches. The measurement is just where it starts.

Timeline: 1994 to 2026

Year Age Event 1994 0 Born January 28 in Medellín, Colombia 2010 16 Writes his first song; chooses music over football 2012 18 Debut album Magia 2015 21 Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy debuts #1 on Billboard Top Latin Albums 2016 22 “Chantaje” with Shakira; first world tour (2016–17) 2018 24 F.A.M.E. wins a Latin Grammy; sells out Madison Square Garden 2019 25 11:11 released; 11:11 World Tour (2019–20) 2020 26 Surprise-releases Papi Juancho (August 21) 2021 27 Voices Mariano in Disney’s Encanto 2022 28 Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez; The Love & Sex Tape 2023 29 Don Juan released 2024 30 Daughter Paris born (March 9) 2026 32 Loco X Volver (May); son Orión born (Sep 14); Latin Music Week (Oct 21); 2027 tour announced (Nov 6)

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Maluma in 2026? Maluma is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, according to the figure most sources report. The credible range runs from 5 feet 9.5 inches (176.5 cm), listed by Healthy Celeb, to 5 feet 10 inches — and Maluma himself has said “I am 5’10″” in interviews and in an Instagram Q&A.

How tall is Maluma in cm? Maluma is 178 cm tall, which is 1.78 metres. The lower figure in the reported range, 5 feet 9.5 inches, converts to 176.5 cm, or 1.765 metres. OnlineHeightCalculator, citing IMDb, lists 177 cm as a midpoint.

Is Maluma really 5’10”? Yes — 5 feet 10 inches is the figure the most careful sources report (Astrotheme, Celeb America, NewzCenter), and it is the figure Maluma has confirmed himself. The low outliers (5 feet 8.75 inches, 5 feet 9 inches) come from photo-based estimates, and the 5 feet 11 inch figure is promotional rounding, not a measurement.

How old is Maluma in 2026? Maluma is 32 years old in 2026. He was born Juan Luis Londoño Arias on January 28, 1994, in Medellín, Colombia, and turned 32 on January 28, 2026. His full age story, including the family, is in his age profile on this site.

How much does Maluma weigh? Maluma weighs around 72 to 79 kilograms (159 to 174 lbs), depending on the source — Healthy Celeb lists 72 kg, Dreshare lists 75 kg, and Heightline lists 79 kg. His chest measures 42 inches, his waist 32 inches, and his biceps 15 inches, per Heightline and BioScops.

How tall is Maluma compared to Shakira? Maluma is 8 inches taller than Shakira. He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm); Shakira is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm). The gap is visible in every photograph and video of their “Chantaje” collaboration — and it is one of the reasons fans keep asking about his height.

What is Maluma’s net worth in 2026? Maluma’s net worth is an estimated $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which updated its Maluma page in January 2026. The range across outlets runs from $22 million to $30 million. The full per-source breakdown is in his net worth profile on this site.

Does Maluma have children? Yes. Maluma has two children with his partner Susana Gómez: daughter Paris Londoño Gómez, born March 9, 2024, and son Orión Londoño Gómez, born September 14, 2026. He spoke about fatherhood and finding balance at Billboard Latin Music Week on October 21, 2026.

Sources & Reporting

This height profile was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Wikipedia for the birth date, the family, the albums, the tours, the partners, and the children, including the May 10, 2026 announcement and the September 14, 2026 birth of his son Orión. Celeb America’s Maluma biography (November 16, 2026) and Maluma height profile (November 13, 2026) for the 5 feet 10 inch anchor, the 5 feet 9.5 inch to 5 feet 10 inch range, the $30 million net worth, and the 2026 album and tour details. Astrotheme for the 5 feet 10 inch (1.78 m) figure. Healthy Celeb (October 2023 update) for the 5 feet 9.5 inch (176.5 cm) low end and the 72 kg weight. OnlineHeightCalculator (IMDb, October 2026) for the 5 feet 9.7 inch (177 cm) midpoint and the 173 cm average Colombian man. Heightline for the 5 feet 8.75 inch figure, the 79 kg weight, and the body measurements. Dreshare for the 5 feet 9 inch (175.3 cm) figure and the 75 kg weight. NewzCenter and BioScops for the 5 feet 10 inch confirmation. TicketNews and The Music Universe for the November 6, 2026 Loco X Volver World Tour announcement, the February 5, 2027 Bogotá opening, and the 60-plus cities. GetUrTix and LeverageOnHeroesMedia for the October 21, 2026 Billboard Latin Music Week conversation on therapy, anxiety, and fatherhood. Ticketmaster for the 2026–2027 tour listings and the 2018 Madison Square Garden sellout. Guide Net Worth’s own Maluma net-worth and age profiles, and the Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, and Ozuna profiles, for the same-person and peer figures cited in the links; NetWorthCraft’s Maluma net-worth profile and Celeb America’s Maluma biography for the sister-site comparisons.

Where outlets disagree — on the height (5 feet 8.75 inches to 5 feet 11 inches) and the weight (72 to 79 kg) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The 5 feet 11 inch figure is identified as promotional rounding, not a measurement. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.