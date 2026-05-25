Introduction

Elmer Heinrich net worth is one of the more difficult entrepreneur valuations to pin down with confidence, because his businesses are privately held and have never been required to file the kind of SEC disclosures that make public-company founders easy to value. Based on aggregated reporting from net worth databases, wellness industry publications, and his own corporate footprint, Elmer G. Heinrich’s estimated net worth in 2026 falls between $10 million and $75 million — a deliberately wide range that reflects how little of his financial profile is publicly verified.

Heinrich is an American entrepreneur, author, and inventor who spent decades studying soil mineral depletion, plant-derived colloidal minerals, and the broader nutritional supplement industry. He is best known for the supplement Immuno 150 and the SenTraMin mineral brand, marketed under his private companies including Liquid Assets, Inc., Exceptional Health Products, and Rockland Corporation.

This guide walks through what is verifiable, what is uncertain, and how to think about his wealth in the context of the broader dietary supplement market, which the Nutrition Business Journal values at over $60 billion in the United States alone. Throughout, we use careful language because, in this case, intellectual honesty matters more than confident-sounding numbers.

⚡ Elmer Heinrich — Quick Facts Full Name Elmer G. Heinrich Reported Birth Date March 9, 1934 (unconfirmed) Reported Age (2026) ~91 years old (if accurate) Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Author, Inventor Famous For Immuno 150, SenTraMin Plant-Derived Minerals Companies Liquid Assets Inc., Exceptional Health Products, Rockland Corporation Business Location Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Reported Residence Jupiter, Florida (unverified) Spouse Shirley Heinrich (reported) Education Fort Hays State University (reported) Net Worth (2026) $10M – $75M (estimated, unverified)

Who Is Elmer Heinrich?

Elmer G. Heinrich is an American entrepreneur, author, and inventor whose career is built around one specific scientific premise: that modern commercial agriculture has depleted essential trace minerals from the topsoil, leaving food crops nutritionally weaker than they were a century ago. This thesis — broadly aligned with concerns raised in the 1936 U.S. Senate Document 264 and later supported by some USDA crop composition studies — has been the foundation of his entire business career.

To address what he describes as “hidden mineral deficiency,” Heinrich built a portfolio of privately held companies that mine, process, and distribute plant-derived colloidal mineral supplements. His most recognized product is Immuno 150, a liquid supplement that combines vitamins, amino acids, and his SenTraMin trace minerals in a single daily formula.

Unlike celebrity-driven wellness founders such as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop or Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme, Elmer Heinrich operates from a quiet, non-influencer model. He does not court mainstream press. His brand presence is built almost entirely through direct-response marketing, independent distributors, and a steady cadence of health-focused radio and podcast interviews. This infomercial-style distribution strategy resembles the playbook used by classic supplement entrepreneurs like Jay Robb and Joel Wallach.

Elmer Heinrich — Professional Profile Attribute Detail Industry Nutritional Supplements & Mineral Extraction Specialty Plant-Derived Colloidal Minerals Flagship Product Immuno 150 (with SenTraMin) Business Model Direct-response + independent distributors Geographic Reach 20+ countries (per company statements) Public Profile Low — operates as a private founder

How Did Elmer Heinrich Go Viral?

The phrase “viral” is somewhat misleading when applied to Elmer Heinrich, because his rise was not a single-moment TikTok or Instagram event. Instead, his name spread slowly across the health and wellness niche through a steady combination of late-night infomercials, AM radio health programs, and independent health podcasts over many years. This kind of distribution model is sometimes called “slow-burn virality” — it produces durable awareness without short-term spikes.

The single most important driver of his public recognition has been Immuno 150. The product’s branding emphasizes liquid plant-derived minerals sourced from ancient prehistoric plant deposits — a positioning that resonates with consumers concerned about modern soil quality and nutrient density loss. Once Immuno 150 became a recurring topic in natural health communities, search interest in “Elmer Heinrich” began climbing steadily on platforms like Google Trends.

A secondary factor is SEO-driven net worth aggregators. Because Heinrich runs privately held companies and rarely speaks to mainstream media, content writers and celebrity-net-worth blogs began publishing speculative wealth estimates that, in turn, drove their own search demand. This pattern — where a private founder becomes a “search-driven personality” without ever seeking fame — is increasingly common in the wellness and direct-response marketing world.

What Is Elmer Heinrich Doing Now?

As of 2026, Elmer Heinrich remains publicly associated with Exceptional Health Products, operating under Liquid Assets, Inc. His companies continue to market Immuno 150, SenTraMin, and other related mineral and wellness products through their own websites, independent distributor networks, and select retail partners.

His current activity profile suggests a senior-statesman role rather than day-to-day operational leadership:

Brand spokesperson — His name continues to appear on company materials, books, and educational content.

— His name continues to appear on company materials, books, and educational content. Podcast appearances — Occasional interviews on integrative health , natural medicine , and nutritional science podcasts.

— Occasional interviews on , , and podcasts. Direct-response content — Long-form videos and articles distributed through his network of websites and affiliate partners.

— Long-form videos and articles distributed through his network of websites and affiliate partners. Mineral science advocacy — Continued public commentary on soil depletion, trace mineral nutrition, and functional wellness.

Considering his reported age, it is reasonable to assume he is no longer involved in active operational management. However, his name continues to function as the brand center of gravity for his companies — a common pattern among founder-led supplement brands.

Where Does Elmer Heinrich Live Now?

Locating a definitive current address for Elmer Heinrich is genuinely difficult, and any honest article should say so plainly. Multiple sources point in different directions, and no major media outlet has published an officially confirmed residence.

Available signals suggest the following geographic footprint:

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma — His business operations, particularly through Rockland Corporation , have long-standing ties to this city in Tulsa County, Oklahoma . Broken Arrow functions as the official business address for several of his entities.

— His business operations, particularly through , have long-standing ties to this city in . functions as the official business address for several of his entities. Jupiter, Florida — Some online biographies and reader-submitted databases mention a Jupiter, Florida residence. Jupiter is part of Palm Beach County , a region historically popular with retired American business owners . This claim, however, is not independently verified.

— Some online biographies and reader-submitted databases mention a residence. is part of , a region historically popular with . This claim, however, is not independently verified. Utah — Past mineral mining operations linked to Heinrich’s companies were based in Utah, which is sometimes confused with a personal residence.

Given the absence of government filings, press interviews, or social media disclosures confirming the location, the most accurate statement is: Elmer Heinrich’s primary residence in 2026 is not publicly confirmed. Readers should treat any specific city claim cautiously.

Net Worth

Elmer Heinrich’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million to $75 million, depending on which source you trust. That wide range reflects a real problem: his companies are privately held, do not publish revenue, and do not file the kind of disclosures that allow analysts to calculate enterprise value, book value, or equity stakes with any precision.

For comparison, the U.S. dietary supplement industry generates over $60 billion in annual sales, according to the Nutrition Business Journal. Privately held supplement brands of similar age and distribution footprint can realistically generate annual revenue between $5 million and $50 million, depending on category, marketing budget, and international reach. A founder with multi-decade equity in such a brand can credibly hold a net worth in the lower end of that $10M–$75M range — but anything more specific would be speculation.

Elmer Heinrich — Net Worth Estimate Sources Estimate Range Reliability Type of Source $10M – $20M Moderate Conservative supplement industry benchmarks $20M – $50M Speculative Most common online aggregator range $50M – $75M High speculation Top-end aggregator estimates Verified None No SEC filings, no audited disclosures

The most honest conclusion any reader can draw: Elmer Heinrich is comfortably wealthy at the multi-million-dollar level, but precise figures cannot be confirmed without access to private financial records.

Key Earning Streams

The primary income streams that contribute to Elmer Heinrich’s wealth follow the typical structure of a founder-led private supplement company. Each layer compounds on the others.

Supplement product sales — Revenue from Immuno 150 , SenTraMin , and related colloidal mineral and vitamin formulations sold through company websites and independent distributors.

— Revenue from , , and related and sold through company websites and independent distributors. Wholesale and distributor partnerships — Tiered direct-sales relationships with health stores, online retailers, and independent affiliate marketers in the natural health space .

— Tiered with health stores, online retailers, and independent affiliate marketers in the . International distribution agreements — Licensing or distribution deals across the reported 20+ countries where his brands have been marketed.

— Licensing or distribution deals across the reported where his brands have been marketed. Books and educational materials — Income from books and digital products covering mineral nutrition , soil depletion , and functional wellness topics.

— Income from books and digital products covering , , and topics. Speaking and media appearances — Modest income from health summits , integrative medicine conferences , and health podcast guest spots .

— Modest income from , , and . Mining and processing operations — Equity tied to the original Utah-based mineral mining operations that source the proprietary plant-derived colloidal minerals.

The compounding effect of multi-decade recurring revenue from a single, well-known product is what likely drives the bulk of his estimated wealth — not any single windfall.

Comparison With Peers

Comparing Elmer Heinrich’s wealth with peers is harder than comparing public-company executives, because most of his closest equivalents also run privately held wellness brands. Still, looking at similar entrepreneurs provides useful context.

Elmer Heinrich — Industry Peer Comparison Entrepreneur Category Status Net Worth Notes Elmer Heinrich Plant-derived minerals Private founder $10M – $75M (estimated) Dr. Joel Wallach Colloidal minerals (Youngevity) Private founder, well-known Estimated multi-million Dr. Mark Hyman Functional medicine Public figure Estimated $13M+ Dave Asprey Bulletproof, supplements Public, founder-celebrity Estimated $35M+ Gary Brecka 10X Health, bio-optimization Public figure Multi-million, undisclosed

The lesson from this comparison is clear: founders of single-product supplement brands can absolutely accumulate multi-decade equity in the tens of millions, even without public-facing celebrity status. Heinrich fits this archetype.

Career Highlights

Elmer Heinrich’s career arc spans more than five decades of work in mineral research, supplement formulation, and health entrepreneurship.

Early ventures — Founded multiple early businesses focused on nutritional products and direct sales , building the operational base for later companies.

— Founded multiple early businesses focused on and , building the operational base for later companies. 1980s — Utah mineral mining — Helped establish a plant-derived mineral extraction operation in Utah , sourcing prehistoric mineral deposits used in his future supplement lines.

— Helped establish a in , sourcing prehistoric mineral deposits used in his future supplement lines. Founding Rockland Corporation — Built the manufacturing and brand infrastructure that would eventually produce Immuno 150 .

— Built the manufacturing and brand infrastructure that would eventually produce . Launch of Immuno 150 — The flagship product that defined his public reputation in the natural health community .

— The flagship product that defined his public reputation in the . Launch of Exceptional Health Products under Liquid Assets, Inc. — A consumer-facing brand structure built around the SenTraMin mineral platform .

under — A consumer-facing brand structure built around the . International expansion — Reported distribution in 20+ countries , including parts of Europe , Asia , and Latin America .

— Reported distribution in , including parts of , , and . Publishing and education — Continued work on books and content addressing soil mineral depletion, nutritional gaps, and functional wellness.

Social Media Presence

Unlike modern wellness entrepreneurs who build personal brands on Instagram and TikTok, Elmer Heinrich has a minimal direct social media footprint. Most of his digital presence is brand-driven rather than personality-driven.

Elmer Heinrich — Social Media Overview (2026) Platform Status Notes LinkedIn Active company listings Liquid Assets, Inc. and related entities Facebook Promotional pages Brand-driven, not personal Instagram Brand mentions only Run by company / affiliates X (Twitter) Limited mentions No verified personal account YouTube Interview clips Various health podcast episodes TikTok Not confirmed No verified personal presence Official Websites Active Brand-owned ecommerce + content

This low personal social media footprint is consistent with founders who built their businesses before the era of creator marketing. It also reflects a deliberate choice to keep brand attention on the products rather than on himself.

Biography

The most detailed biographical information about Elmer G. Heinrich appears on his own company websites and in materials distributed through his publishing arm. According to those sources, his life’s work has centered on the conviction that modern industrial agriculture has stripped essential trace minerals from food crops, contributing to broader public health issues.

His biography typically emphasizes:

Decades of research into soil mineral depletion and the nutritional impact of industrial farming .

and the of . The development of SenTraMin , a proprietary plant-derived colloidal mineral source .

, a proprietary . The launch and global distribution of Immuno 150 , his flagship supplement.

, his flagship supplement. Authorship of materials advocating mineral supplementation and preventative health .

and . Long-term commitment to natural health education through interviews, books, and product literature.

Third-party databases — including celebrity-net-worth aggregators and biographical wikis — repeat much of this information, but vary in accuracy and rarely include independent verification. For the most reliable view, the primary source remains his official company communications.

Age

Some online sources report Elmer Heinrich’s birth date as March 9, 1934, which would make him approximately 91 years old in 2026. However, this date appears primarily in unverified biographical aggregators and has not been confirmed by mainstream press, government records, or his own published materials.

What is reasonable to conclude is the following:

He is widely understood to be elderly , with a career spanning roughly five decades of active business activity.

, with a career spanning roughly five decades of active business activity. He is reportedly still publicly associated with his companies, even if not actively involved in operations.

with his companies, even if not actively involved in operations. His exact age cannot be independently verified through major media or public records.

For readers researching Elmer Heinrich’s age, the most accurate honest summary is: “Reported to be born in 1934; in his 90s as of 2026, but not officially confirmed.”

Height

There is no publicly available, credible information confirming Elmer Heinrich’s height. Unlike entertainers, athletes, or public figures who routinely share physical statistics, private supplement entrepreneurs generally do not publish such details — and there is no professional reason to.

If your search for “Elmer Heinrich height” brought you to this page, the honest answer is: no verified height data exists in public sources. Any specific number cited elsewhere should be treated as unverified.

Family

Elmer Heinrich’s family life is intentionally private, which is consistent with how many founder-led private companies are run. Some biographical sources indicate that his wife, Shirley Heinrich, has been involved in business operations alongside him — a common pattern in family-owned supplement businesses.

Beyond that, available information about his family is limited:

No verified public coverage of children , extended family , or family business successors .

, , or . No appearances of family members in his media interviews or company materials .

or . No social media accounts confirming family relationships.

This level of privacy is not unusual — many multi-decade private founders deliberately keep family out of public communications to protect both their loved ones and the focus of the business.

Relationship

Public information indicates Elmer Heinrich is married to Shirley Heinrich. Beyond that confirmation, very little of his personal relationship is part of his public profile. The marriage is referenced in passing on certain biographical pages and in materials connected to his companies, but it does not appear to be central to his brand identity.

This stands in sharp contrast to modern wellness entrepreneurs, where founder relationships often become part of content marketing strategies. Heinrich’s approach is more aligned with the previous generation of direct-response business owners, where personal life remained genuinely personal.

Education

According to several third-party biographical profiles, Elmer Heinrich attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. Fort Hays State University (FHSU) is a public university founded in 1902, known historically for programs in agriculture, biology, and education — disciplines closely aligned with the kind of soil and mineral science that shaped his later work.

However, his university enrollment, degree, and graduation year are not independently confirmed by major sources. The most honest position is: FHSU is the most commonly cited institution, but the detail is not verified. What is clearer is that his actual education has been heavily practical and experiential — built through decades of hands-on work in mineral mining, supplement formulation, direct-response marketing, and private business management.

In a field where credentials matter less than results, his five decades of company-building speak more loudly than any specific diploma.

FAQs

Is Elmer Heinrich a real entrepreneur?

Yes. Elmer G. Heinrich is a documented private entrepreneur who has operated multiple supplement and mineral-related businesses for decades, including Liquid Assets, Inc., Exceptional Health Products, and Rockland Corporation. His companies are confirmed through state business records and active corporate websites.

How much is Elmer Heinrich worth in 2026?

Online estimates of Elmer Heinrich’s net worth range between $10 million and $75 million. Because his businesses are privately held, no verified financial figure exists. The most accurate framing is “estimated multi-million-dollar founder wealth, not publicly confirmed.”

What is Elmer Heinrich most famous for?

He is best known for Immuno 150, a liquid multivitamin and plant-derived colloidal mineral supplement, marketed under his SenTraMin mineral brand.

Does Elmer Heinrich own Liquid Assets, Inc.?

Yes. Liquid Assets, Inc. is part of his private business structure, with Exceptional Health Products operating under it.

Is Elmer Heinrich still active in 2026?

Based on publicly available information, his companies continue marketing his products and his name remains attached to brand communications. Given his reported age, he is likely not involved in daily operational management, but his role as brand spokesperson appears to continue.

Where does Elmer Heinrich live?

His business address is in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Some sources mention Jupiter, Florida as a possible residence, but no major outlet has confirmed his current personal residence.

What is SenTraMin?

SenTraMin is the proprietary plant-derived colloidal mineral source used in Immuno 150 and other Heinrich-affiliated supplements. It is positioned as a natural, easily absorbed form of trace minerals.

Conclusion

Elmer Heinrich’s net worth in 2026 — estimated between $10 million and $75 million — should be understood for what it is: an honest range that reflects decades of private supplement industry success combined with the reality that no audited financial data is available. His companies are private. His business model is intentionally quiet. And his brand impact in the natural health community is documented through products like Immuno 150, the SenTraMin mineral platform, and a multi-decade footprint across 20+ countries.

For readers seeking the cleanest takeaway: Elmer Heinrich is best understood as a founder-class entrepreneur whose wealth, while not transparently disclosed, almost certainly sits in the multi-million-dollar range based on the scale and longevity of his businesses. The only reliable path to a precise valuation would be through direct disclosure from Liquid Assets, Inc. or Rockland Corporation — disclosures that, at this time, have not been made public.

Related reads on Guide Net Worth:

References & Sources

This article references publicly available data and standard industry benchmarks from the following sources:

Liquid Assets, Inc. corporate records — Business structure and entity confirmation.

— Business structure and entity confirmation. Exceptional Health Products official website — Product line and brand messaging.

— Product line and brand messaging. Rockland Corporation — Manufacturing and brand background.

— Manufacturing and brand background. Nutrition Business Journal — U.S. supplement industry revenue benchmarks ($60B+ annual market).

— U.S. supplement industry revenue benchmarks ($60B+ annual market). U.S. Senate Document 264 (1936) — Historical context on American soil mineral depletion concerns.

— Historical context on American soil mineral depletion concerns. USDA crop composition studies — Background on changes in nutrient density of crops over time.

— Background on changes in nutrient density of crops over time. Independent health podcasts and interviews — Various guest appearances over the years.

— Various guest appearances over the years. State of Oklahoma business records — Corporate filings linked to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma .

— Corporate filings linked to . Celebrity Net Worth and biographical aggregators — Used only as estimate context, not as verified financial data.

Disclaimer: All net worth figures discussed in this article are estimates compiled from publicly available, unverified sources. Elmer Heinrich’s companies are privately held and do not publish audited financial information. Personal details such as birth date, residence, education, and family background are reported from third-party sources and have not been independently confirmed. Readers researching Elmer Heinrich for investment, journalistic, or business purposes should rely only on primary company disclosures and verified public records.