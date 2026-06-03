Madison Alworth Age: How Old Is She? Birthday, Bio & Net Worth (2026)

Madison Alworth age is one of the most searched details about the rising Fox Business Network correspondent, and for good reason. Viewers who watch her break down inflation, energy prices, and Federal Reserve decisions are often surprised to learn how young she is for a national television journalist. Born in 1992, Madison Alworth is reported to be 33 or 34 years old in 2026 — a fact that makes her fast climb through American financial journalism even more impressive.

This guide focuses closely on the question fans keep asking — how old is Madison Alworth? — and treats it with the care it deserves. Because two different birth dates circulate online, we will lay out exactly what is reported, what is consistent, and how her age can be reasonably confirmed using her Yale University graduation year and career timeline. Along the way, we cover her education, her path to Fox Business, her estimated net worth, and her carefully guarded personal life, so you leave with a complete, trustworthy picture rather than guesswork.

Quick answer: Madison Alworth was born in 1992, which makes her 33 or 34 years old in 2026. Two birth dates are reported — March 20, 1992 and November 28, 1992 — and neither she nor Fox Business has publicly confirmed which is correct. Her birth year, however, is consistent across every source.

Quick Facts About Madison Alworth

Before diving deeper into Madison Alworth’s age, here is a snapshot of the most-requested facts. Where a detail is not officially confirmed, we mark it as reported rather than verified.

⚡ Madison Alworth — Quick Facts Full Name Madison Alworth Birth Year 1992 (consistent across sources) Reported DOB March 20, 1992 or November 28, 1992 Age in 2026 33 or 34 years old Nationality American Education Yale University, Class of 2015 Current Role Fox Business Network correspondent (since 2021) Past Roles NBC News, Cheddar News, WTSP Tampa Bay Relationship Engaged (reported December 2023) Estimated Net Worth $1M–$3M (estimated) Social Media Instagram & X: @MadisonAlworth

Reported Dates of Birth & Conflicting Sources

The mystery around Madison Alworth’s date of birth is the main reason her age trends in search. Two dates appear across biography sites and journalism forums: March 20, 1992 and November 28, 1992. Both point to the same birth year, but they place her birthday in completely different seasons — spring versus late autumn.

Crucially, neither Madison Alworth nor Fox Business Network has officially confirmed either date. As an experienced reader of celebrity-profile sources knows, when a date is unverified it is best to present both possibilities honestly rather than pick one and state it as fact. That is the responsible approach, and it is exactly why her exact birthday remains an open question.

The good news is that the 1992 birth year is consistent everywhere, and that single point is enough to pin down her age within a one-year range. So while the precise day is debatable, the broader answer to how old is Madison Alworth is not really in doubt.

📌 Trust note: We treat both March 20, 1992 and November 28, 1992 as reported, not confirmed. The birth year (1992) is reliable; the exact day is not officially documented.

Madison Alworth Age

So, how old is Madison Alworth? Based on a 1992 birth year, she is 33 or 34 years old in 2026. The exact number depends on which reported birthday is correct, and the difference is easy to explain:

Reported Birth Date Age as of mid-2026 Notes March 20, 1992 34 years old Already had her 2026 birthday in March November 28, 1992 33 years old Turns 34 later, in late November 2026

What makes Madison Alworth’s age genuinely interesting is not the one-year uncertainty — it is how much she has achieved so young. Reaching national correspondent status at a major network like Fox Business in your late twenties is rare. Most business reporters spend many more years in smaller local markets before a national network takes notice.

Her age also explains part of her appeal. As an early-thirties journalist, she connects naturally with younger audiences who are just starting to follow markets, investing, and the economy, while still carrying the credibility of an Ivy League education and nearly a decade of newsroom experience. In her case, youth is an asset, not a limitation.

How Her Age Can Be Verified Through Her Timeline

Even without an official birthday, Madison Alworth’s age can be cross-checked using a simple, reliable method: her education and career milestones. This is the kind of timeline reasoning a careful researcher uses when a public figure keeps personal details private.

Milestone Approx. Year Approx. Age Graduated Yale University (Class of 2015) 2015 ~22–23 Early roles (NBC News, Cheddar News) 2015–2018 ~23–26 Reporter at WTSP Tampa Bay ~2018–2021 ~26–29 Joined Fox Business Network 2021 ~29 Present day 2026 33–34

Graduating from Yale in 2015 at the standard age of about 22 lines up precisely with a 1992 birth year. Every later milestone fits the same timeline, which is why the 33–34 in 2026 estimate is dependable even though her exact birthday is not public.

Education Timeline

Madison Alworth’s Yale University education is the cornerstone of both her credibility and the math behind her age. She attended Yale from roughly 2011 to 2015, graduating with the Class of 2015 — an Ivy League credential that opened doors in competitive media markets right out of college.

Her time at Yale coincided with a major shift in journalism toward digital and multimedia skills. That environment helped her develop the ability to translate dense economics and financial markets topics into plain, watchable television — a skill that now defines her Fox Business reporting.

Assuming the standard college entry age of 18, a 2011 high-school graduation and 2015 Yale graduation both align cleanly with a 1992 birth year. In other words, her education timeline independently supports the 33–34 age estimate for 2026.

Career Path & Milestones

Madison Alworth’s career is a textbook example of strategic, well-paced progression — and each step helps confirm her age relative to her achievements. She began shortly after Yale with early experience at NBC News, learning the fundamentals of broadcast journalism: writing, editing, on-camera delivery, and working under deadline pressure.

She then moved to Cheddar News, pivoting toward business and technology coverage. Reporting on startups, Silicon Valley, and emerging market trends gave her a specialized lane that separated her from general-assignment reporters and set her up for financial journalism.

A reporting role at WTSP Tampa Bay followed, adding crucial local-news versatility — covering breaking news, weather, and community stories. That well-rounded foundation is exactly what national networks look for in adaptable on-air talent.

The defining milestone came in 2021, when she joined Fox Business Network at roughly 29 years old. Today she covers inflation, consumer spending, small business, Federal Reserve policy, and corporate earnings, often filing live from the field. Building this national profile before 30 is the achievement that keeps drawing attention back to her age.

Personal Life & Relationships

Questions about whether Madison Alworth is married are nearly as common as questions about her age. Based on reports from December 2023, she is engaged — not yet married — to a partner whose name is reported as Mike (or Mikey, depending on the source). She has kept the details deliberately private.

That discretion is notable for someone in her position. Rather than turning her relationship into content, Madison Alworth shares only occasional glimpses on Instagram and avoids discussing her fiancé in professional settings. Few specifics about how they met, his profession, or wedding plans are public, and we will not speculate beyond what has been reported.

This clear boundary between her public career and private life reflects a maturity that, again, belies her age. It protects her relationship while keeping her professional brand focused squarely on financial journalism.

Family Background & Heritage

Details about Madison Alworth’s family are limited by her own choice, and that is worth respecting. She is confirmed to be of American nationality and raised in the United States, but specifics about her parents, siblings, or hometown have not been publicly disclosed by Madison or Fox Business.

What can reasonably be inferred is that her path to Yale University points to an upbringing that valued education and ambition. Admission to an Ivy League school typically reflects strong academic support and encouragement, whether through family resources, mentorship, or both.

In an era when many public figures overshare, her decision to keep family and heritage private comes across as professional rather than secretive — and it keeps the public conversation centered on her work.

Madison Alworth Net Worth & Earnings (2026)

While her age is the headline, Madison Alworth’s net worth is a close second in search interest. Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $3 million as of 2026. This is an informed estimate based on industry norms for national correspondents, not a figure she has disclosed.

The core of her income is her Fox Business Network correspondent salary, which for national cable-news correspondents generally falls in the $100,000–$250,000 range, depending on visibility and contract terms. Her frequent on-air presence suggests she sits comfortably within that band.

Income Source Notes Relative Weight Fox Business salary Base correspondent pay Primary Special coverage & hosting Primetime segments, fill-in duties Secondary Speaking engagements Business conferences, panels Supplementary Investments & savings Personal portfolio Variable

For a journalist in her early-to-mid thirties, a $1M–$3M range is impressive and ahead of most peers her age. As she moves toward her peak earning years, that figure is widely expected to climb. For a fuller breakdown of her income and biography, see our complete profile linked below.

Social Media Presence & Public Image

Madison Alworth maintains an active but measured presence on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where she shares behind-the-scenes moments from Fox Business, on-location reporting, and occasional personal glimpses. The balance she strikes — polished yet approachable — is central to her appeal.

On X, she leans into her professional strengths, live-posting during major economic announcements and sharing her latest segments. Her growing influence comes from being a trusted, easy-to-understand voice on complex topics like inflation and interest rates — qualities that matter more than raw follower counts in financial media.

Social Media Profiles

Platform Handle Focus Instagram @MadisonAlworth Behind-the-scenes, professional highlights X (Twitter) @MadisonAlworth Live market commentary, segment sharing LinkedIn Madison Alworth Career updates, professional networking

📝 Key Takeaways Age: Born in 1992 , Madison Alworth is 33 or 34 in 2026 .

Born in , Madison Alworth is . Birthday debate: Two reported dates — March 20, 1992 and November 28, 1992 — neither officially confirmed.

Two reported dates — and — neither officially confirmed. Age verification: Her Yale Class of 2015 graduation confirms the 1992 timeline.

Her graduation confirms the 1992 timeline. Fast rise: Joined Fox Business at about 29 — young for a national correspondent.

Joined at about — young for a national correspondent. Net worth: Estimated $1M–$3M in 2026 (an estimate, not disclosed).

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References & Sources

This profile relies on publicly available information. Because Madison Alworth keeps personal details private, age, salary, and net worth figures are presented as reported or estimated.

Fox Business — Her network and on-air reporting. foxbusiness.com Yale University — Her alma mater (Class of 2015). yale.edu X (Twitter) — @MadisonAlworth — Her verified social presence. twitter.com/MadisonAlworth LinkedIn — Professional career history. linkedin.com

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Madison Alworth in 2026? Based on her 1992 birth year, Madison Alworth is 33 or 34 years old in 2026. If her birthday is March 20, 1992 she is 34; if it is November 28, 1992 she is 33 until late November.

When was Madison Alworth born? Her birth year is consistently reported as 1992, but two dates circulate — March 20, 1992 and November 28, 1992. Neither has been officially confirmed by Madison or Fox Business.

Where did Madison Alworth go to college? She attended Yale University, graduating with the Class of 2015. Her Ivy League education supports the 1992 birth-year timeline.

When did Madison Alworth join Fox Business? She joined Fox Business Network in 2021, at roughly 29 years old — young for a national correspondent.

What is Madison Alworth’s net worth in 2026? Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $3 million, mainly from her Fox Business salary plus speaking and special coverage. This is an estimate, not a disclosed figure.

Conclusion

Madison Alworth age draws so much curiosity because the numbers tell a story of rare, early success. Born in 1992 and 33 or 34 years old in 2026, she reached national-correspondent status at Fox Business before turning 30 — something most journalists take far longer to accomplish. The one-year uncertainty around her exact birthday does little to change that bigger picture.

From Yale University‘s Class of 2015 to live financial reporting watched by millions, Madison Alworth has built a career that makes her age feel like a head start rather than a limit. As she moves deeper into her thirties, expect her profile — and the searches around her age, career, and net worth — to keep growing.