Adam22, whose legal name is Adam John Grandmaison, is an American podcaster, YouTuber, media entrepreneur, and one of the most polarizing tastemakers in modern hip-hop culture. As of 2026, Adam22’s net worth is estimated at approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known as the founder of No Jumper, the YouTube interview platform credited with launching the careers of SoundCloud rap-era superstars including XXXTentacion, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, and 6ix9ine (Tekashi69). His career spans multiple eras — from his early BMX scene roots in the mid-2000s, to becoming a key underground hip-hop scout, to his recent pivot into the adult creator economy alongside his wife Lena Nersesian, better known as Lena the Plug.

⚡ Adam22 — Quick Facts Full Name Adam John Grandmaison Stage Name Adam22 Date of Birth November 24, 1983 Age (2026) 42 years old Birthplace Nashua, New Hampshire, United States Current Residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Podcaster, YouTuber, Media Entrepreneur Famous For No Jumper Podcast, SoundCloud Rap Era Interviews Wife Lena Nersesian (Lena the Plug) — m. 2023 Children One daughter Brands Founded The Come Up, ONSOMESHIT, No Jumper, Plug Talk Net Worth (2026) $4 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Net Worth Overview

Adam22’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $4 million, per data from Celebrity Net Worth and supporting analyses from hip-hop industry publications tracking digital media operators. While the figure is modest compared to legacy music industry leaders, it reflects more than a decade of building a recognizable independent media brand from the ground up — a remarkable feat for a creator who started without any traditional industry backing.

His financial profile is unusual because it spans three completely different revenue ecosystems: BMX merchandise and streetwear, hip-hop podcasting and YouTube ad revenue, and adult creator subscriptions through platforms like OnlyFans. Few creators have successfully operated across all three at scale. His ability to monetize attention across formats — from YouTube interviews to OnlyFans content to boxing event payouts — is the foundation of his estimated wealth.

It is worth noting that Adam22 himself has publicly described the adult content side of his business as producing what he calls “generational wealth.” This suggests his net worth could be higher than public estimates, but because his private LLC structures, OnlyFans payouts, and brand revenue are not disclosed, conservative estimates remain in the $4M–$8M range, with the public consensus figure sitting at $4 million.

Adam22 — Net Worth Breakdown Income Source Estimated Contribution No Jumper YouTube Network (ads + sponsorships) $1M – $1.5M OnlyFans / Adult Content (with Lena the Plug) $1M – $2M+ Plug Talk Podcast (joint venture) $300K – $600K Merchandise & ONSOMESHIT brand $200K – $400K Boxing Event (Brand Risk Promotions) $200K – $500K (one-time) Real Estate & Studio Assets $500K – $1M Brand Deals & Sponsorships $200K – $400K

Early Life and Background

Adam John Grandmaison was born on November 24, 1983, in Nashua, New Hampshire, a mid-sized city in the New England region of the United States. Growing up in New Hampshire — a state known more for its quiet outdoors and traditional values than for its hip-hop culture — gave Grandmaison an outsider’s perspective on urban music, which he later used as a strategic advantage in media curation.

From a young age, two distinct interests defined his identity: BMX riding and hip-hop music. The BMX subculture taught him about independent media, DIY publishing, and scene-driven content — three skills that would shape his entire career. At the same time, his love for Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane, particularly the song “Bricks,” drew him into the Southern trap rap world long before it became mainstream.

This unusual combination — a kid from New Hampshire obsessed with BMX and Atlanta trap music — turned out to be the foundation of his entire brand identity. The lyric “no jumper” from Gucci Mane’s “Bricks” later became the name of his flagship media platform.

Education

Unlike many traditional media industry founders, Adam Grandmaison did not build his career through a formal journalism school or media studies degree. His public profile does not include verified information about a university degree, which is common among self-made digital media entrepreneurs of his era. Instead, his education was almost entirely experiential, built through years of running independent websites, managing online communities, and learning the mechanics of internet attention in real time.

His learning environment was the early 2000s internet — a period when blogs, Tumblr, MySpace, and YouTube were reshaping how content was distributed. Operating in that environment taught him SEO basics, audience psychology, community management, and the early principles of what is now called the creator economy. This kind of hands-on internet education proved more useful for his eventual career than any academic credential.

For aspiring media entrepreneurs, his path is a useful reminder that consistent action on the right platform at the right time often beats credentials. He has spoken in podcast interviews about the importance of being early to new platforms — a principle that helped him dominate YouTube hip-hop interview content before the space became crowded.

Career Journey

The Come Up & BMX Roots (2006–2010)

Adam Grandmaison’s first major venture launched in 2006, when he founded The Come Up — a BMX-focused website that quickly became one of the most influential BMX media destinations on the early internet. The site featured rider profiles, video edits, gear reviews, and community discussions, making it a hub for BMX riders globally.

The success of The Come Up taught Grandmaison a critical lesson: niche communities reward dedicated coverage. The same principle would later define his hip-hop strategy. He understood that audiences hungry for specific content will support creators who serve them consistently, long before any mainstream outlet pays attention.

ONSOMESHIT Brand & Retail Era (2010–2014)

Building on his BMX media authority, Grandmaison launched ONSOMESHIT, a BMX biking team and streetwear clothing brand. The brand became distinctive enough to support a brick-and-mortar retail store on the famous Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California — a major step that transitioned him from being only a digital operator to a real-world business owner.

This retail phase was financially educational. Operating a physical store in LA exposed him to inventory management, commercial leases, retail margins, and the practical realities of running a brand at scale. Few digital creators ever cross over into physical retail, and those who do typically develop a sharper understanding of brand economics.

No Jumper as a Tumblr Blog (2011–2014)

In 2011, Grandmaison created a Tumblr blog called No Jumper, naming it after a line in Gucci Mane’s “Bricks.” Early posts featured emerging underground hip-hop artists such as Clams Casino and SpaceGhostPurrp — names that would later become recognized as foundational figures in modern cloud rap and trap.

YouTube Transition & the SoundCloud Rap Era (2015–2019)

The defining shift came in 2015, when No Jumper evolved into a YouTube podcast and interview channel. Grandmaison began conducting long-form interviews with rising rappers, focusing intentionally on artists ignored by mainstream music media. This was the foundation of his eventual cultural influence.

The list of artists he interviewed during this era reads like a who’s who of SoundCloud rap: XXXTentacion, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Tekashi69 (6ix9ine), Xavier Wulf, and many others. He gave XXXTentacion his first official interview in 2016 — a single moment that arguably accelerated the rapper’s rise to fame.

By the late 2010s, No Jumper had grown to nearly 5 million YouTube subscribers with over 1.4 billion total views, making it one of the most influential hip-hop interview platforms in the world.

Adult Creator Pivot & Plug Talk (2017–Present)

In 2017, Grandmaison and Lena Nersesian began producing adult content together on OnlyFans. By 2021, they launched Plug Talk, a podcast format combining adult-industry interviews with explicit content. This pivot generated significant revenue — what Adam22 has himself described as “generational wealth” — but also attracted intense public criticism and reshaped his public image.

Boxing & 2025–2026 Business Restructuring

In January 2026, Adam22 participated in a high-profile boxing match against Jason Luv, organized under Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions banner. He lost the fight. The same year, No Jumper announced significant layoffs and operational downsizing, citing the loss of its primary Instagram page and high operating costs.

Rise to Fame

Adam22’s rise to fame was a slow build that turned explosive in the mid-2010s. His name became synonymous with the SoundCloud rap movement — the wave of young, internet-native rappers who bypassed traditional labels and built audiences directly through SoundCloud, YouTube, and social media.

The defining moment of his fame was his 2016 interview with XXXTentacion. That conversation reached millions of viewers and gave the controversial rapper the kind of platform that mainstream press refused to provide. From that point forward, Adam22 became the go-to interviewer for emerging hip-hop talent, a role often compared to the “Howard Stern of underground rap.”

His second wave of public attention came through the Lena the Plug partnership. The couple’s open discussions about their relationship, the 2023 viral controversy involving an adult scene with another performer, and the $400,000 green Lamborghini Urus he gifted his wife as a “reward” became internet-defining moments that reshaped his public identity from hip-hop interviewer to provocative internet personality.

Main Sources of Income

No Jumper YouTube Channel — Ad revenue, premium membership content, and brand sponsorships from a nearly 5M-subscriber channel .

— Ad revenue, premium membership content, and brand sponsorships from a nearly . OnlyFans Adult Content — Subscription revenue and pay-per-view earnings from joint content with Lena the Plug .

— Subscription revenue and earnings from joint content with . Plug Talk Podcast — A combined media + adult format generating subscription and content revenue.

— A combined media + adult format generating subscription and content revenue. Merchandise & ONSOMESHIT brand — Apparel, streetwear, and limited-edition products.

— Apparel, streetwear, and limited-edition products. Boxing & Live Events — One-off pay-per-view-style fight purses through Brand Risk Promotions .

— One-off pay-per-view-style fight purses through . Sponsorship integrations — Brand placements on podcasts and live streams.

— Brand placements on podcasts and live streams. Real estate & studio operations — His Burbank studio functions as both an operational asset and a brand hub.

Salary and Earnings

Adam22 does not draw a traditional salary. As an independent media operator, his income comes from a mix of YouTube ad revenue, brand sponsorships, subscription content, and direct-to-fan monetization via OnlyFans. According to industry-standard YouTube CPM rates for hip-hop content, a channel of No Jumper’s scale can generate between $500,000 and $1.5 million annually in pure ad revenue, before sponsorships and merch.

On the adult side, top-tier OnlyFans creators earn anywhere from $100,000 to $1M+ per month, with Lena the Plug consistently appearing on industry leaderboards as one of the platform’s most successful performers. Given that Adam co-produces and promotes that content, his share of that revenue stream is substantial.

His estimated annual income from all sources is widely believed to fall between $1.5 million and $4 million, depending on year, controversies, and live-event activity.

Businesses and Investments

The Come Up

His original BMX media property, still recognized as a cultural touchstone for the early-2000s BMX community.

ONSOMESHIT

A BMX team and streetwear brand that operated a flagship store on Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles. While the retail footprint has changed over the years, the brand identity remains attached to his career story.

No Jumper Network

The flagship media platform that includes the main YouTube channel, several spin-off channels, podcast feeds, and a Burbank, California studio. Despite the 2025 downsizing, the network remains one of the most recognizable independent media operations in hip-hop.

Plug Talk

A joint media venture with Lena Nersesian launched in 2021, combining podcast interviews with adult content distribution.

OnlyFans Studio Operations

Co-managed operations with Lena the Plug, who has consistently ranked among the platform’s top earners.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Because of his polarizing public profile, Adam22 attracts a unique mix of brand interest. Traditional mainstream brands avoid his platforms, but edgy lifestyle brands, streetwear labels, energy drinks, cannabis brands, crypto products, and adult-industry partners regularly sponsor his content. This sponsor mix is similar in tone to other internet-edgy personalities such as Andrew Schulz, Theo Von, and the BS Podcast ecosystem.

Sponsorship pricing for podcasts of No Jumper’s reach typically runs between $10,000 and $50,000 per integration, with long-term partners often paying retainer fees that scale into the high six figures annually.

Social Media Presence

Adam22 — Social Media Overview (2026) Platform Handle Followers / Notes YouTube (No Jumper) @nojumper ~5M subscribers, 1.4B+ views Instagram @adam22 Active (after losing main No Jumper IG) X (Twitter) @adam22 Active hip-hop commentary TikTok @adam22 Clip-based growth OnlyFans @adam22 / @lenatheplug Premium subscription content Podcast Platforms No Jumper, Plug Talk Active on Spotify, Apple Podcasts

His social media strategy is built on controversy-driven attention. While that approach attracts criticism, it also generates the high engagement that fuels his ad and sponsorship revenue.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Adam22’s public lifestyle is openly displayed across YouTube, Instagram, and his podcasts. His luxury spending is concentrated in a few visible categories: cars, jewelry, and real estate. His most well-known purchase is the $400,000 Lamborghini Urus — a green SUV he publicly gifted to his wife Lena the Plug in 2023.

He also operates a Burbank, California studio used for No Jumper production. Studio infrastructure is itself a significant asset class for modern media operators, providing both operational value and long-term brand association.

Houses and Cars

Los Angeles Real Estate

Adam22 lives in the Los Angeles area, with operational ties to Burbank, where No Jumper’s studio is based. Real estate in this region — particularly Burbank, Studio City, and San Fernando Valley areas — has appreciated significantly over the past decade.

Vehicle Collection

Lamborghini Urus (Green, 2023) — Gifted to Lena the Plug , valued at approximately $400,000 .

— Gifted to , valued at approximately . Various luxury SUVs featured across his social media over the years.

featured across his social media over the years. Custom-painted vehicles tied to his streetwear / hip-hop brand identity.

Personal Life and Relationships

Marriage to Lena the Plug

Adam22 married Lena Nersesian, professionally known as Lena the Plug, in 2023. The couple had been in a long-term relationship for years before officially marrying. Lena Nersesian is an Armenian-American online personality and one of the highest-earning creators on OnlyFans. Together they share a daughter.

Public Controversies

The couple became the subject of widespread internet conversation in mid-2023 when Lena filmed an adult scene with another performer. Adam22 publicly gifted her a $400,000 green Lamborghini Urus as a “reward,” which became one of the most-discussed celebrity stories of that year. NFL star Antonio Brown publicly requested to be featured in the next scene, further amplifying the story.

2026 Boxing Match

In January 2026, Adam22 faced Jason Luv in a high-profile boxing match organized under Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions banner. He lost the fight, and as part of pre-fight stipulations, agreed to allow Jason Luv to film an additional scene with Lena. The event became one of the most-discussed creator economy crossover events of the year.

Legal & Business Challenges

In 2025, Adam22 faced a lawsuit related to an alleged physical incident at his Burbank studio. He has also faced federal inquiries related to his interviews with figures involved in RICO cases. The same year, No Jumper announced major layoffs, citing the loss of its primary Instagram page and high operating costs.

Awards and Achievements

Built No Jumper into one of the largest independent hip-hop interview platforms on YouTube , with nearly 5 million subscribers .

into one of the largest independent on , with nearly . Conducted XXXTentacion’s first major interview in 2016 , a moment widely credited with accelerating the artist’s mainstream rise.

in , a moment widely credited with accelerating the artist’s mainstream rise. Founder of two long-running brands: The Come Up (2006) and ONSOMESHIT .

and . Signed to Atlantic Records in 2018 as an artist (released “Hard” and “Rivals” ).

in as an artist (released and ). Hosted the inaugural Trap Circus music festival in Miami, Florida in 2017 .

music festival in in . One of the most influential SoundCloud-era hip-hop tastemakers in modern internet culture.

Net Worth Growth Over the Years

Adam22 — Net Worth Timeline Year Estimated Net Worth Key Milestone 2010 $100K – $250K ONSOMESHIT retail launch in Los Angeles 2015 $300K – $600K No Jumper transitions to YouTube interview format 2018 $700K – $1.2M Atlantic Records deal + viral SoundCloud rap interviews 2021 $1.5M – $2.5M Plug Talk launches; OnlyFans business scales 2023 $2.5M – $3.5M Marriage to Lena; viral $400K Lamborghini moment 2025 $3.5M – $4M No Jumper restructuring + ongoing OnlyFans revenue 2026 $4M Boxing match payout + continued multi-platform earnings

Interesting Facts

Adam22’s real name is Adam John Grandmaison .

real name is . He was born in Nashua, New Hampshire — one of the unlikeliest places for a future hip-hop media mogul .

— one of the unlikeliest places for a future . The name “No Jumper” comes from a lyric in Gucci Mane’s song “Bricks.”

comes from a lyric in song He gave XXXTentacion his first major interview in 2016 .

his first major interview in . No Jumper has accumulated nearly 5 million YouTube subscribers and over 1.4 billion total views .

has accumulated nearly and over . He was briefly signed to Atlantic Records as a recording artist in 2018 , releasing “Hard” with Tay-K and BlocBoy JB .

as a recording artist in , releasing with and . His ONSOMESHIT retail store was located on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles .

retail store was located on the iconic in . He gifted his wife Lena the Plug a $400,000 green Lamborghini Urus in 2023 .

a in . In January 2026 , he lost a boxing match to Jason Luv organized by Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions .

, he lost a boxing match to organized by . He has publicly described his adult-content business as creating “generational wealth.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Adam22’s net worth in 2026?

Adam22’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth comes from No Jumper YouTube revenue, OnlyFans subscription income with Lena the Plug, the Plug Talk podcast, and various brand ventures.

What is Adam22’s real name?

His real name is Adam John Grandmaison. Adam22 is his stage name and YouTube handle.

How old is Adam22 in 2026?

Adam22 is 42 years old as of 2026. He was born on November 24, 1983, in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Who is Adam22 married to?

He is married to Lena Nersesian, known professionally as Lena the Plug. The couple married in 2023 and have a daughter together.

How did Adam22 become famous?

He became famous through his No Jumper YouTube channel, which conducted career-defining interviews with rising hip-hop artists including XXXTentacion, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, and Tekashi69 during the SoundCloud rap era of the mid-2010s.

What happened in the Adam22 vs Jason Luv boxing match?

In January 2026, Adam22 lost a boxing match to Jason Luv organized under Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions. As part of the pre-fight terms, he agreed to allow Jason Luv to film another adult scene with Lena.

How many YouTube subscribers does No Jumper have?

No Jumper has approximately 5 million YouTube subscribers and over 1.4 billion total video views as of 2026.

Final Thoughts

Adam22’s estimated $4 million net worth in 2026 represents one of the more unusual financial profiles in modern media. He is not a traditional celebrity, not a traditional entrepreneur, and not a traditional media operator — he is a hybrid creator who has successfully built revenue across BMX media, hip-hop podcasting, and adult content while remaining one of the most polarizing figures on the internet.

His career offers a useful case study in the creator economy: the value of being early on a platform, the power of niche audiences, the risks of building a brand around controversy, and the real financial upside of operating outside the traditional industry. Whether viewed as a cultural force, a controversial entrepreneur, or both, Adam22 remains a defining figure in the modern internet’s most contested intersections — hip-hop, media, and the creator-led adult economy.

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References & Sources

This article references publicly available data and reporting from the following sources:

Celebrity Net Worth — Primary source for the $4 million net worth estimate.

— Primary source for the $4 million net worth estimate. No Jumper Official YouTube Channel — Channel statistics, video archive, and brand information.

— Channel statistics, video archive, and brand information. The Hollywood Reporter — Coverage of the SoundCloud rap era and creator economy reporting.

— Coverage of the SoundCloud rap era and creator economy reporting. Variety — Reporting on the modern hip-hop interview ecosystem and creator businesses.

— Reporting on the modern hip-hop interview ecosystem and creator businesses. Complex — Industry coverage of No Jumper’s influence on hip-hop culture.

— Industry coverage of influence on hip-hop culture. HotNewHipHop — Ongoing coverage of Adam22 , Lena the Plug , and No Jumper news.

— Ongoing coverage of , , and No Jumper news. XXL Magazine — Coverage of SoundCloud-era rappers featured on No Jumper.

— Coverage of SoundCloud-era rappers featured on No Jumper. Atlantic Records — Record label of his 2018 music releases.

— Record label of his 2018 music releases. Brand Risk Promotions — Organizers of the January 2026 boxing event.

— Organizers of the January 2026 boxing event. OnlyFans Platform Public Data — Referenced for top-earner industry benchmarks.

Disclaimer: All net worth figures referenced are estimates compiled from publicly available reporting and standard creator-economy benchmarks. Adam22’s private LLC structures, OnlyFans payouts, and brand revenue are not publicly disclosed. Readers researching Adam22 for business, journalistic, or investment purposes should verify the latest figures directly with primary sources.