Cheryl Casone Net Worth 2026: Salary, Fox Business Career, Age & Bio

Cheryl Casone is one of the most recognizable business news anchors on American television, a familiar presence on the Fox Business Network (FBN) known for translating jobs data, market moves, and economic headlines into clear, useful information for everyday viewers. After an unusual path into journalism — five years as a flight attendant before stepping in front of the camera — she built a durable, two-decade career that now anchors her financial standing.

This in-depth profile examines the Cheryl Casone net worth story in full: how much she is estimated to be worth, where her income comes from, her education at Northern Arizona University, her rise from regional reporting to national financial news, and the personal details viewers most often search for. Because anchor salaries and personal finances are rarely disclosed, figures here are clearly framed as estimates, giving you an honest, well-sourced picture rather than guesswork.

Quick answer: Cheryl Casone’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million, with a reported salary near $500,000 per year. Born July 8, 1970, in Clearwater, Florida, she is a business news anchor and financial contributor at the Fox Business Network, best known for her weekly jobs and employment reports.

⚡ Cheryl Casone — Quick Facts Full Name Cheryl Casone Date of Birth July 8, 1970 Age (2026) 55 (turns 56 on July 8) Birthplace Clearwater, Florida, USA Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Profession Business News Anchor, Financial Contributor Employer Fox Business Network / Fox News Education Northern Arizona University Estimated Net Worth ~$1 million (estimated) Reported Salary ~$500,000/year (estimated)

Net Worth Overview

The Cheryl Casone net worth is most commonly estimated at approximately $1 million. For a national television anchor with roughly two decades at major networks, that figure reflects steady professional income rather than the eight- or nine-figure fortunes of entertainment celebrities — a realistic and important distinction.

It is worth being precise about sourcing. Like most journalists, Casone has not publicly disclosed her finances, so this number is an informed estimate based on typical anchor compensation and her career trajectory. Her wealth is best understood as the product of a long, stable run in financial journalism, supplemented by writing and speaking.

Net Worth Snapshot Detail Estimated Net Worth ~$1 million (estimated) Primary Income Fox Business / Fox News anchor salary Reported Salary ~$500,000 per year Career Length 20+ years in broadcasting Transparency Not officially disclosed

Early Life and Background

Cheryl Casone was born on July 8, 1970, in Clearwater, Florida, a Gulf Coast city in the Tampa Bay area. She grew up in the United States and is American by nationality, with a background that ultimately pointed her toward communication and travel before journalism.

She keeps most details about her family and childhood private, which is common among broadcast professionals who prefer to let their on-air work define their public identity. What stands out from her story is a willingness to take an unconventional route — a quality that would later shape one of the more distinctive career origins in financial television.

Education

Cheryl Casone graduated from Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff. A university education provided the communication foundation that underpins effective broadcast work, where clarity, composure, and the ability to explain complex topics quickly are essential.

Her academic background, paired with years of real-world experience, gave her the toolkit to move into business reporting — a specialty that demands not just presentation skills but genuine comfort with economic data, market terminology, and corporate news. That combination is what separates a credible financial anchor from a general presenter.

Career Journey

One of the most interesting facts about Cheryl Casone is where her professional life began. Before journalism, she worked as a flight attendant for about five years — an experience that sharpened the poise, communication, and people skills that translate remarkably well to live television.

Her on-camera career started at CNX Media, where she worked on the nationally syndicated show Travel Update. She then joined KRON-TV as a business and general-assignment reporter, building the local-news versatility that national networks value.

Period Outlet Role Early career CNX Media Reporter, Travel Update (syndicated) Regional KRON-TV Business & general-assignment reporter 2004 MSNBC Anchor (MSNBC Live) + freelance for CBS News & CNN 2006–present Fox News / Fox Business Business news anchor & financial contributor

In 2004, she stepped onto the national stage at MSNBC, occasionally anchoring MSNBC Live while also freelancing for CBS News and CNN. This period across multiple major newsrooms broadened her range and credibility before her defining move.

Rise to Fame

Cheryl Casone joined the Fox News Network in 2006, and with the 2007 launch of the Fox Business Network, she found the platform that made her a recognizable name. As a business news anchor and financial contributor, she became a go-to voice on the U.S. economy.

Her signature contribution has been her focus on jobs and employment — delivering weekly job reports and career-focused segments that connect Wall Street headlines to Main Street reality. In a financial-news landscape often dominated by markets and tickers, that practical, viewer-first angle gave her a distinct and respected niche.

Main Sources of Income

Understanding the Cheryl Casone net worth means looking at how a career anchor actually earns. Her income is concentrated in broadcasting, with meaningful additions from writing and speaking.

Income Source Description Weight Anchor salary Fox Business / Fox News on-air role Primary Financial contributions Analysis, jobs reports, special coverage Core Authorship Career-focused book and related work Secondary Speaking Events and panels on careers & the economy Supplementary

This concentration is typical for established journalists: a strong, reliable base salary forms the backbone, while authorship and speaking add incremental income built on the authority of her on-air brand.

Salary and Earnings

Cheryl Casone’s salary is reported to be around $500,000 per year. That level is consistent with experienced national business anchors, whose pay reflects market size, tenure, and on-air visibility.

Over a career spanning 20-plus years — including roles at MSNBC, CBS News, CNN, and nearly two decades at Fox — cumulative earnings comfortably support the commonly cited $1 million net worth estimate. As always, exact contract figures are private, so these numbers should be treated as well-grounded approximations.

Businesses and Investments

Beyond her anchor role, Cheryl Casone expanded her brand into authorship. She is reported to have written a career-focused book centered on helping people — particularly parents returning to work — successfully re-enter the workforce, a natural extension of her on-air specialty in jobs and employment.

Specific details about her personal investment portfolio are not public, which is typical and appropriate for a private individual. It is reasonable to assume that, like many financial professionals, she applies the same prudent, long-term principles she discusses on air — but we avoid speculating on holdings that are not documented.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

This is an area where honesty matters more than filler. As a news journalist, Casone operates under different rules than influencers or entertainers; credibility depends on being seen as impartial, which makes traditional brand sponsorships both unlikely and professionally undesirable.

There is no public record of endorsement deals tied to her name. Her “brand value” instead lies in trust and authority — the reason networks, conferences, and publishers seek her expertise. For a financial anchor, that reputation is worth far more than any sponsorship.

Social Media Presence

Cheryl Casone maintains a professional presence on social platforms, where she shares segments, economic commentary, and career insights aligned with her on-air focus. For a journalist, social media functions less as a personal brand machine and more as a distribution channel for credible information.

Her following is engaged rather than enormous — typical of finance-focused journalists whose audience values substance over viral reach. In her niche, the quality and trustworthiness of that audience matter more than raw follower counts.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Consistent with her private nature, Cheryl Casone does not publicize a lavish lifestyle. There are no verified public records of extravagant assets associated with her, which fits the profile of a working journalist focused on her craft rather than display.