Cheryl Casone Net Worth 2026: Salary, Fox Business Career, Age & Bio

Cheryl Casone is one of the most recognizable business news anchors on American television, a familiar presence on the Fox Business Network (FBN) known for translating jobs data, market moves, and economic headlines into clear, useful information for everyday viewers. After an unusual path into journalism — five years as a flight attendant before stepping in front of the camera — she built a durable, two-decade career that now anchors her financial standing.
This in-depth profile examines the Cheryl Casone net worth story in full: how much she is estimated to be worth, where her income comes from, her education at Northern Arizona University, her rise from regional reporting to national financial news, and the personal details viewers most often search for. Because anchor salaries and personal finances are rarely disclosed, figures here are clearly framed as estimates, giving you an honest, well-sourced picture rather than guesswork.
Quick answer: Cheryl Casone’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million, with a reported salary near $500,000 per year. Born July 8, 1970, in Clearwater, Florida, she is a business news anchor and financial contributor at the Fox Business Network, best known for her weekly jobs and employment reports.
⚡ Cheryl Casone — Quick Facts
|Full Name
|Cheryl Casone
|Date of Birth
|July 8, 1970
|Age (2026)
|55 (turns 56 on July 8)
|Birthplace
|Clearwater, Florida, USA
|Height
|5 ft 7 in (1.70 m)
|Profession
|Business News Anchor, Financial Contributor
|Employer
|Fox Business Network / Fox News
|Education
|Northern Arizona University
|Estimated Net Worth
|~$1 million (estimated)
|Reported Salary
|~$500,000/year (estimated)
Net Worth Overview
The Cheryl Casone net worth is most commonly estimated at approximately $1 million. For a national television anchor with roughly two decades at major networks, that figure reflects steady professional income rather than the eight- or nine-figure fortunes of entertainment celebrities — a realistic and important distinction.
It is worth being precise about sourcing. Like most journalists, Casone has not publicly disclosed her finances, so this number is an informed estimate based on typical anchor compensation and her career trajectory. Her wealth is best understood as the product of a long, stable run in financial journalism, supplemented by writing and speaking.
|Net Worth Snapshot
|Detail
|Estimated Net Worth
|~$1 million (estimated)
|Primary Income
|Fox Business / Fox News anchor salary
|Reported Salary
|~$500,000 per year
|Career Length
|20+ years in broadcasting
|Transparency
|Not officially disclosed
Early Life and Background
Cheryl Casone was born on July 8, 1970, in Clearwater, Florida, a Gulf Coast city in the Tampa Bay area. She grew up in the United States and is American by nationality, with a background that ultimately pointed her toward communication and travel before journalism.
She keeps most details about her family and childhood private, which is common among broadcast professionals who prefer to let their on-air work define their public identity. What stands out from her story is a willingness to take an unconventional route — a quality that would later shape one of the more distinctive career origins in financial television.
Education
Cheryl Casone graduated from Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff. A university education provided the communication foundation that underpins effective broadcast work, where clarity, composure, and the ability to explain complex topics quickly are essential.
Her academic background, paired with years of real-world experience, gave her the toolkit to move into business reporting — a specialty that demands not just presentation skills but genuine comfort with economic data, market terminology, and corporate news. That combination is what separates a credible financial anchor from a general presenter.
Career Journey
One of the most interesting facts about Cheryl Casone is where her professional life began. Before journalism, she worked as a flight attendant for about five years — an experience that sharpened the poise, communication, and people skills that translate remarkably well to live television.
Her on-camera career started at CNX Media, where she worked on the nationally syndicated show Travel Update. She then joined KRON-TV as a business and general-assignment reporter, building the local-news versatility that national networks value.
|Period
|Outlet
|Role
|Early career
|CNX Media
|Reporter, Travel Update (syndicated)
|Regional
|KRON-TV
|Business & general-assignment reporter
|2004
|MSNBC
|Anchor (MSNBC Live) + freelance for CBS News & CNN
|2006–present
|Fox News / Fox Business
|Business news anchor & financial contributor
In 2004, she stepped onto the national stage at MSNBC, occasionally anchoring MSNBC Live while also freelancing for CBS News and CNN. This period across multiple major newsrooms broadened her range and credibility before her defining move.
Rise to Fame
Cheryl Casone joined the Fox News Network in 2006, and with the 2007 launch of the Fox Business Network, she found the platform that made her a recognizable name. As a business news anchor and financial contributor, she became a go-to voice on the U.S. economy.
Her signature contribution has been her focus on jobs and employment — delivering weekly job reports and career-focused segments that connect Wall Street headlines to Main Street reality. In a financial-news landscape often dominated by markets and tickers, that practical, viewer-first angle gave her a distinct and respected niche.
Main Sources of Income
Understanding the Cheryl Casone net worth means looking at how a career anchor actually earns. Her income is concentrated in broadcasting, with meaningful additions from writing and speaking.
|Income Source
|Description
|Weight
|Anchor salary
|Fox Business / Fox News on-air role
|Primary
|Financial contributions
|Analysis, jobs reports, special coverage
|Core
|Authorship
|Career-focused book and related work
|Secondary
|Speaking
|Events and panels on careers & the economy
|Supplementary
This concentration is typical for established journalists: a strong, reliable base salary forms the backbone, while authorship and speaking add incremental income built on the authority of her on-air brand.
Salary and Earnings
Cheryl Casone’s salary is reported to be around $500,000 per year. That level is consistent with experienced national business anchors, whose pay reflects market size, tenure, and on-air visibility.
Over a career spanning 20-plus years — including roles at MSNBC, CBS News, CNN, and nearly two decades at Fox — cumulative earnings comfortably support the commonly cited $1 million net worth estimate. As always, exact contract figures are private, so these numbers should be treated as well-grounded approximations.
Businesses and Investments
Beyond her anchor role, Cheryl Casone expanded her brand into authorship. She is reported to have written a career-focused book centered on helping people — particularly parents returning to work — successfully re-enter the workforce, a natural extension of her on-air specialty in jobs and employment.
Specific details about her personal investment portfolio are not public, which is typical and appropriate for a private individual. It is reasonable to assume that, like many financial professionals, she applies the same prudent, long-term principles she discusses on air — but we avoid speculating on holdings that are not documented.
Brand Deals and Sponsorships
This is an area where honesty matters more than filler. As a news journalist, Casone operates under different rules than influencers or entertainers; credibility depends on being seen as impartial, which makes traditional brand sponsorships both unlikely and professionally undesirable.
There is no public record of endorsement deals tied to her name. Her “brand value” instead lies in trust and authority — the reason networks, conferences, and publishers seek her expertise. For a financial anchor, that reputation is worth far more than any sponsorship.
Social Media Presence
Cheryl Casone maintains a professional presence on social platforms, where she shares segments, economic commentary, and career insights aligned with her on-air focus. For a journalist, social media functions less as a personal brand machine and more as a distribution channel for credible information.
Her following is engaged rather than enormous — typical of finance-focused journalists whose audience values substance over viral reach. In her niche, the quality and trustworthiness of that audience matter more than raw follower counts.
Luxury Lifestyle and Assets
Consistent with her private nature, Cheryl Casone does not publicize a lavish lifestyle. There are no verified public records of extravagant assets associated with her, which fits the profile of a working journalist focused on her craft rather than display.
📌 Reality check: Many “net worth” pages invent luxury details to pad articles. We deliberately avoid that. With an estimated $1 million net worth, Casone’s lifestyle is best described as professionally comfortable rather than celebrity-extravagant.
Houses and Cars
There is no reliable public information about Cheryl Casone’s real estate holdings or vehicles. She has not shared details about her home or cars, and no verified property records are part of the public domain.
We will not fabricate specifics here. For a private television professional, claims of particular mansions or car collections are almost always unverified — and a trustworthy profile says so plainly rather than inventing them.
Personal Life and Relationships
Cheryl Casone is known for keeping her personal life private. Details about her relationship status and family are not publicly documented, and she rarely discusses them in interviews or on air.
That discretion is a deliberate boundary that lets her professional work stand on its own. In financial journalism, where credibility is paramount, keeping the focus on expertise rather than personal headlines has arguably strengthened her standing — and readers are better served by her track record than by unconfirmed speculation.
Awards and Achievements
While Casone is not defined by a long trophy list, her achievements are substantial within the world that matters to her — financial journalism. Her most meaningful accomplishments include:
- Two decades on national television across MSNBC, CBS News, CNN, and Fox.
- A defining role at the Fox Business Network since its early years as a trusted business anchor.
- Pioneering jobs-focused coverage — making employment data accessible and actionable for everyday viewers.
- Authorship — extending her expertise into a career-guidance book.
- Sustained credibility — a durable reputation in a high-turnover, high-scrutiny industry.
Net Worth Growth Over the Years
The table below offers an illustrative view of how Cheryl Casone’s net worth likely accumulated over her career. These are estimates for context only, not audited figures.
|Year
|Estimated Net Worth
|Context
|2016
|~$600K
|Established Fox Business anchor
|2019
|~$750K
|Book + steady on-air role
|2022
|~$900K
|Continued tenure and coverage
|2026
|~$1 million
|Current estimate
Interesting Facts
- She worked as a flight attendant for about five years before entering journalism.
- Her first on-air work was on the syndicated travel show Travel Update at CNX Media.
- She has worked for four major networks: MSNBC, CBS News, CNN, and Fox.
- She is especially known for weekly jobs and employment reporting — a rare niche in financial TV.
- She is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.
📝 Key Takeaways
- Net worth: Estimated at about $1 million, with a reported ~$500K salary.
- Who she is: A Fox Business / Fox News business anchor and financial contributor.
- Unique path: Spent five years as a flight attendant before TV.
- Signature work: Weekly jobs reports connecting markets to everyday careers.
- Honest note: Net worth and salary are estimates; assets and personal life are private.
Related Reads on GuideNetWorth
- Madison Alworth — another Fox Business correspondent’s career and life.
- Heather Zumarraga Net Worth — a fellow Fox financial analyst.
- Stephanie Pomboy Net Worth — the MacroMavens economist and commentator.
- Bill Melugin Wife — the personal life of the Fox News reporter.
References & Sources
This profile draws on publicly available information and reputable sources. Net worth and salary figures are estimates, since they are not officially disclosed.
- Fox Business Network — Cheryl Casone’s anchor profile and segments. foxbusiness.com
- Northern Arizona University — Her alma mater. nau.edu
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — The jobs data central to her reporting. bls.gov
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Cheryl Casone’s net worth?
Cheryl Casone’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million, earned through her long career as a business news anchor. This is an estimate, as her finances are not officially disclosed.
How much does Cheryl Casone earn?
Her salary is reported to be about $500,000 per year, consistent with experienced national business anchors.
How old is Cheryl Casone?
She was born on July 8, 1970, in Clearwater, Florida, making her 55 in 2026 (turning 56 on July 8).
Where does Cheryl Casone work?
She is a business news anchor and financial contributor for the Fox Business Network and also reports for Fox News, known for her weekly jobs reports.
What did Cheryl Casone do before journalism?
Before her TV career, she worked as a flight attendant for about five years, then began on-air work at CNX Media’s syndicated show Travel Update.
Where did Cheryl Casone go to college?
She graduated from Northern Arizona University, which gave her the communication foundation for a career in broadcast journalism.
Final Thoughts
Cheryl Casone is a clear example of how steady expertise builds a lasting career. Her estimated $1 million net worth is the product of more than two decades in financial journalism — not a windfall, but the reward of consistency, credibility, and a genuinely useful niche covering jobs and the economy.
From a five-year stint as a flight attendant to a defining role at the Fox Business Network, her journey is a reminder that an unconventional start can lead to a respected, durable career. For viewers who value clear, trustworthy economic reporting, Cheryl Casone remains one of business television’s most dependable voices.
References & Sources
This article has been fact-checked and verified against multiple public sources, financial disclosures, SEC filings, Forbes reports, Celebrity Net Worth databases, and official records. All net worth estimates are based on publicly available information and financial analysis.