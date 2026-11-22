HasanAbi net worth 2026: estimated $10M. The $2.81M Twitch leak, a $2.74M LA home, and a $72.5M lawsuit — how Hasan Piker built his fortune — and what’s next.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Hasan Doğan Piker — known to millions as HasanAbi — is worth an estimated $10 million in 2026. Celebrity Net Worth raised its figure from $8 million in 2025 to $10 million in an August 2026 update, and the rest of the tracker pack now clusters around that number. The honest range is $8 million to $12 million: no audited figure exists, Piker has never disclosed his finances, and the wilder $20 million–$35 million claims rest on a Twitch contract nobody has confirmed.

Three money stories explain the fortune. First, the October 2021 Twitch data breach put a hard number on his platform income: $2,810,480 paid by Twitch between August 2019 and October 2021, from subscriptions, bits and ads alone. Second, he turned that audience into a house — a $2.74 million, 3,800-square-foot home in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, bought in cash in 2021. Third, 2026 turned him into a national news figure in his own right: a seventh Twitch ban in January, a UK entry refusal in June, a $72.5 million defamation lawsuit in October, and an election-night stream that drew more watch time than every broadcaster except NBC News.

Below is the full breakdown: the leaked payout, the monthly math, the podcast and YouTube money, the property, the peer comparison, and why the estimates disagree by a factor of ten.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $10 million (estimated; defensible range $8M–$12M) Full Name Hasan Doğan Piker Born July 25, 1991, New Brunswick, New Jersey (age 35) Profession Twitch streamer, political commentator, podcaster Nationality Turkish-American Online Name HasanAbi (Twitch, YouTube) Wealth Sources Twitch subscriptions, bits and ads, YouTube, podcast, brand deals, real estate Known Asset $2.74M home, Beverly Grove, Los Angeles (2021) Last Updated November 22, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Hasan Piker has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. The one hard number in this story is the 2021 Twitch leak. Everything after it is modeled, and anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Hasan Piker’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

What Is HasanAbi’s Net Worth in 2026?

HasanAbi’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million, with a defensible range of $8 million to $12 million. Celebrity Net Worth, the most-cited tracker in this niche, lists him at $10 million after an August 2026 update, up from $8 million in 2025. Independent modeling lands in the same place: Countly, updated November 3, 2026, puts him at $8.2 million to $9.5 million, and our sister-site analysis at CelebAmerica settled on $6 million to $10 million in October 2026.

The per-source picture looks like this:

Outlet Figure Date / basis Celebrity Net Worth $10M Aug 2026 update; no method shown Countly $8.2M–$9.5M Nov 3, 2026; leak-based projection CelebAmerica $6M–$10M Oct 2026; leak + property Sportskeeda-cited trackers $2.6M–$4M 2026; tracker-only data, undercounts YouTube/podcast People & Media $20M–$35M 2026; counts an unconfirmed Twitch contract

One quirk sharpens the picture: Celebrity Net Worth runs two pages on him, and they disagree. The hasan-piker page, updated October 28, 2026, says $10 million. The hasanabi page, updated November 20, 2026, still says $8 million. The older figure is the 2025 number that never got refreshed on the second page. When the most-cited source in the niche contradicts itself, the right response is a range with the reasoning attached — which is what this article does.

The $20 million–$35 million band from People & Media deserves a direct answer, because it is the number that shows up in search results and confuses readers. It is built on a reported multi-year exclusive Twitch contract in the mid-eight-figure range, supposedly renewed in 2024. No named source has confirmed that contract, no outlet has published its terms, and Piker himself has never confirmed it. A figure that depends entirely on an unverified contract cannot anchor an estimate. It is reported here as the speculative ceiling, and rejected as the anchor.

The 2021 Twitch Leak: The One Hard Number

On October 6, 2021, an anonymous hacker dumped 126GB of Twitch’s internal data, including a spreadsheet of creator payouts from August 2019 through October 2021. The Washington Post covered the breach the same day, and multiple streamers confirmed their own figures were accurate. Hasan Piker’s payout in the leak was $2,810,480.

That number needs careful handling, because it is both the most solid fact in this story and the most misunderstood. It covers subscriptions, bits and advertising paid directly by Twitch. It excludes YouTube income, independent sponsorships, merchandise, and third-party donations, which on Twitch route outside the platform through services like StreamElements. Spread across the roughly 26-month window, it implies about $108,000 a month flowing to Piker from Twitch alone during that period — a floor, not a ceiling, and a figure from five years ago, not a current salary.

The leak also placed him among the platform’s elite. Breitbart, citing the Washington Post’s reporting, ranked him as the 13th highest-paid creator on Twitch during the window, and People & Media places him in the top 15. For a political commentator — a category advertisers treat as risky — that ranking is the single most important fact about his earning power. He was not a gaming streamer who happened to talk politics. He was a politics streamer out-earning nearly every gaming creator on the platform.

What the leak cannot do is price 2022 through 2026. His audience grew after the leak window, his subscriber counts rose, and his YouTube clip channels expanded. Any estimate that treats $2.81 million as his total career earnings is wrong by construction. The leak is the foundation of the $10 million anchor, not the whole building.

How Much Does HasanAbi Make Per Month in 2026?

No outlet publishes a verified current monthly income for Piker, so the honest answer is a modeled range, labeled as such. Start with the leak baseline of roughly $108,000 a month from Twitch in 2019–2021, then adjust for what changed: his channel now carries about 3.1 million followers, his peak subscriber counts have run above 60,000, and his November 2026 election-night broadcast added roughly 40,000 subscribers in a single week, taking his total past 95,000, per the Reuters analysis of Streams Charts data.

A subscriber at Twitch’s standard $4.99 tier pays the platform, and the streamer keeps roughly half under the standard split, before Twitch’s cut and taxes. At 60,000 subscribers, that implies on the order of $150,000 a month from subscriptions alone; at 95,000, closer to $235,000. Add advertising, bits, and donations, and a normal month plausibly lands between $200,000 and $350,000 from Twitch before tax. Big event months — elections, debates, breaking news — run far higher. Slow months run lower. This is illustrative math, built from the leaked payout and public subscriber tracking, not a reported salary.

Two cautions belong here. First, Twitch income is lumpy. A political streamer earns in spikes: election cycles, wars, protests, and court cases drive the audience, and quiet months do not. Second, the platform takes its cut and the tax bill on a seven-figure creator income in California is heavy. Gross monthly revenue and take-home wealth are different numbers, and the $10 million net-worth anchor already allows for that gap.

Twitch Subscriptions: The Engine of the Fortune

Subscriptions are the base layer of Piker’s business, and they work differently from every other income stream he has. A subscriber pays monthly, the revenue recurs, and the audience compounds: every election cycle and every viral clip adds subscribers who mostly stay. His peak counts above 60,000 put him in a tier with the platform’s biggest entertainment creators, and the post-election jump past 95,000 subscribers in November 2026 was the largest single-week surge of his career, per the Reuters analysis.

The subscription model also explains why his income survived seven Twitch bans. A ban freezes the channel for days; it does not cancel the subscriber base. When his channel went dark on January 29, 2026, he moved to YouTube within a day and pulled major live viewership there, per win.gg. The audience follows the person, not the platform, and the subscribers return when the channel does. That portability is worth more than any single month of revenue.

There is a ceiling, though, and it matters for the estimate. Political commentary has a smaller advertiser pool than gaming or lifestyle content. Brands that happily sponsor a gaming marathon think twice about a streamer whose last broadcast covered a war. Piker’s subscription income is unusually strong for his category; his advertising income is unusually weak for his audience size. The $10 million anchor reflects both halves of that equation.

HasanAbi’s broadcast setup — the studio where the subscription engine runs. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

YouTube, Podcasts and the Fear& Deal

Twitch is the engine, but YouTube is the multiplier. Piker’s clips, debates and full broadcasts are cut into YouTube videos that earn advertising revenue on a second platform from the same hours of work. No outlet publishes his YouTube revenue, and this article will not invent a figure for it. What can be said: his clip channels run in the millions of views per month, YouTube pays political commentary at lower ad rates than brand-safe entertainment, and the channel functions as a funnel that sends new viewers back to Twitch, where the subscription money lives.

The podcast is the second leg. Fear&, co-hosted with Ethan Klein, is Piker’s long-form audio and video show — the successor to Leftovers, the earlier Klein collaboration. Podcast money works on a different clock from streaming: sponsors buy host-read ads by the episode, rates run into five figures per episode for a show of this size, and the audience is older and more affluent than a Twitch chat. The show also does something the stream cannot: it puts Piker in front of Klein’s audience, a crossover that has run for years and keeps both creators’ numbers up.

None of this is separately priced in the trackers, which is part of why the low-end estimates of $2.6 million to $4 million fail. They count Twitch and little else. A creator with a top-15 Twitch payout, a large YouTube footprint and a sponsored podcast is not a $3 million creator. The gap between the tracker floor and the $10 million anchor is, in large part, the YouTube and podcast money the trackers never see.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Brand deals are the smallest and most fragile slice of Piker’s income, and the reason is his content. Advertisers pay a premium for brand-safe creators and a discount — or nothing at all — for political firebrands. Piker has had sponsorships over the years, but he does not carry the Nike-scale deals that gaming streamers of his size sign, and no outlet has reported a marquee brand contract with a dollar figure attached.

That absence is informative. When Kai Cenat’s net worth is priced, the Nike partnership is a named, estimated line item. Piker has no equivalent. His money comes from the audience directly — subscriptions, bits, donations, YouTube ads — rather than from brands paying for access to it. That direct model is more durable in one way and more exposed in another: no brand can pull out and crater his income, but no brand is underwriting it either.

The 2026 controversies sharpened the trade-off. Seven Twitch bans, a UK entry refusal, and a defamation lawsuit make him a bigger public figure and a harder brand bet at the same time. The election-night numbers — 1.75 million hours watched, second only to NBC News — prove the audience is real and growing. The brand ledger is the one place where his profile works against his valuation, and the $8 million–$12 million range prices that in.

The .74 Million Los Angeles Home

In 2021, Piker paid $2.74 million for a 3,800-square-foot home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles. Celebrity Net Worth reports the purchase price and the neighborhood; Insider’s August 2021 reporting, by Steven Asarch, covered the purchase and the criticism that followed it. The home was bought in cash, per property reporting cited by multiple outlets.

The purchase became a story in itself. A self-described socialist buying a nearly $3 million house drew a wave of criticism online, and Piker answered it on stream, arguing that his politics were never a pledge of personal poverty. The episode is worth including in a net-worth profile for a plain reason: it is the only major asset with a public price tag, and it anchors the estimate in something verifiable. A $2.74 million cash purchase in 2021 is not consistent with the $2.6 million total net-worth figures some trackers publish. The house alone is close to that number.

Los Angeles property has appreciated since 2021, and Beverly Grove is a strong pocket of the market, but this article does not assign a 2026 value to the home. No sale has been reported, no appraisal is public, and guessing at appreciation would be inventing a figure. What can be said is that the purchase converted liquid streaming income into a hard asset at a moment when his documented Twitch income was about $2.81 million over 26 months — a purchase that only makes sense if his real income was already running well above the leaked Twitch figure, which is exactly what the YouTube, podcast and donation layers explain.

The Beverly Grove home Piker bought for $2.74 million in 2021 — his largest verifiable asset. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Cars, Spending and Lifestyle

Unlike the car-collection streamers who park their wealth in a garage, Piker’s public spending is modest and mostly invisible. No outlet has reported a luxury car collection, a watch portfolio, or a second property. His visible spending runs to the stream itself — the studio, the equipment, the production — and to the Los Angeles home. That spending pattern fits the estimate: a creator who banks most of what he earns, in a high-tax state, with one big property purchase as the headline asset.

The one spending story that matters is the house backlash itself, because it changed how he talks about money on stream. After the 2021 purchase, he spent months defending the idea that a left-wing commentator can be wealthy without being a hypocrite, and that argument has become a recurring segment of his show. The house is an asset on the balance sheet, a running bit, a controversy, and a piece of his brand all at once.

For readers comparing him with other streamers: the IShowSpeed net worth profile shows a creator who spends loudly on cars and travel, and the xQc net worth profile shows a creator whose gambling-era spending was a public spectacle. Piker’s ledger is quieter. The money went into a house, into the stream, and — by every indication — into savings.

From The Young Turks to Full-Time Streaming

Piker’s career started inside his uncle’s company. Cenk Uygur co-founded The Young Turks, the online progressive news network, and Piker worked there as a producer and host, learning the format that would become his stream: long, unscripted, opinionated news commentary, delivered live, with the audience talking back in real time. In 2020 he left TYT to stream full-time on Twitch, betting that the audience he had built inside the network would follow him out of it.

The bet paid off fast. The 2021 leak, covering August 2019 to October 2021, already showed $2.81 million in Twitch payouts while he was still splitting his time. The full-time years after the leak were the growth years: subscriber counts climbing past 60,000, the YouTube clip machine expanding, and the podcast with Ethan Klein adding a second audience. The full story of that move — the TYT years, the break, and the build — is covered in detail in Hasan Piker’s biography on CelebAmerica, which tracks the same career from the life-story angle.

What the TYT years gave him, beyond the audience, was a skill most streamers never develop: the ability to talk, unscripted, for eight hours about the news. A gaming streamer fills dead air with gameplay. A political streamer fills it with argument. That stamina is the product, and the 13-hour election-night broadcast in November 2026 was its purest demonstration.

Early Life, Family and Education

Hasan Doğan Piker was born on July 25, 1991, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and raised in a Turkish family. He is 35 years old in 2026. His uncle, Cenk Uygur, co-founded The Young Turks, and the family connection shaped his route into media — first as a producer behind the scenes, then as a host in front of the camera.

He studied at Rutgers University and later at the University of Miami, and his early media work included a stint at The Young Turks’ Los Angeles operation before his on-air role grew. The biographical details matter to the money story in one specific way: Piker did not arrive on Twitch as an outsider who got lucky. He arrived with a decade of broadcast training, a network’s audience to seed from, and a famous uncle’s platform to learn on. The $10 million figure is the return on that head start, compounded by six years of daily streaming.

For the physical details readers ask about — his height, his build — our own Hasan Piker height profile covers the measurements in full, with the sourcing. The short version: he is a tall, broad-shouldered presence on camera, and the camera does not exaggerate it.

2026: Bans, the UK Entry Refusal and the .5M Lawsuit

No year in Piker’s career has been busier than 2026, and the year’s events cut both ways for his wealth. On January 29, 2026, his Twitch channel was suspended for the seventh time, mid-broadcast, during a stream about domestic protests and federal law enforcement. Sportskeeda reported the suspension lasted seven days, and Piker moved to YouTube within a day, where win.gg reported major live viewership. The ban cost him a week of Twitch revenue and gained him a week of headlines.

On June 1, 2026, the UK Home Office revoked the Electronic Travel Authorisations of Piker and his uncle Cenk Uygur, on the grounds that their presence in the UK “may not be conducive to the public good.” The pair were due to speak at SXSW London and at the Oxford Union, and CNN reported the decision the same day. Uygur said he discovered the refusal when he tried to board a flight to London; Piker posted on X that the UK had “revoked my visa.” The Oxford Union called the decision “a direct threat to free expression” and said the event would go ahead virtually.

Then came the lawsuit. On October 27, 2026, Piker filed a 38-page defamation complaint against CNN contributor and radio host Scott Jennings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — Piker v. Jennings, No. 1:26-cv-03770. The suit alleges Jennings used a manipulated 42-second clip, drawn from an October 2024 broadcast and circulated on X in August 2026, to falsely portray Piker as calling for Black voters to be lynched. Piker seeks at least $27.5 million in compensatory damages and $45 million in punitive damages — $72.5 million in total. Bloomberg Law, Dexerto and Law Commentary all reported the filing; Jennings has since moved to dismiss, and no court ruling on the motion has been reported.

The lawsuit is not an asset. It is a claim, untested in court, and it should not be added to his net worth. But it is a money story in a different sense: if Piker wins, the damages would dwarf his entire current fortune. If he loses, the legal fees will be the largest single expense of his career. Either way, the case is now the biggest financial variable in his life, bigger than any brand deal or subscription month.

Election Night 2026: The 1.75 Million-Hour Stream

On November 3, 2026, Piker streamed the U.S. midterm elections for more than 13 hours. The numbers, from analytics firm Streams Charts, were the strongest of his career: a peak of 241,783 concurrent viewers and 1.75 million hours watched, the second-most-watched individual broadcast of the night across YouTube, Twitch, Rumble and Kick — behind only NBC News’ 4.39 million hours. He accounted for nearly two-thirds of Twitch’s entire election-night viewership, and Reuters’ analysis noted the stream drew about 40,000 new subscribers, taking his total past 95,000.

The election night matters to a net-worth profile because it is the clearest proof that his audience is still growing, five years after the leak. A creator whose peak is behind him does not add 40,000 subscribers in a week. A creator whose platform is about to leave him behind does not out-draw every broadcaster except NBC News. The 1.75 million hours are also a pricing signal: an audience that stays for 13 hours is an audience a sponsor, a podcast network, or a platform will pay a premium to reach.

It also reframes the bans. Twitch has suspended him seven times, and each time the audience has come back larger. The January 2026 ban pushed him to YouTube for a week; the November 2026 election stream was his biggest ever. Platform risk is real — a permanent ban would be a genuine wealth event — but the evidence of 2026 is that temporary enforcement has not dented the business. If anything, it has advertised it.

How HasanAbi Stacks Up Against Other Top Streamers

Context turns a number into an understanding. Piker’s $10 million sits in the middle of the streaming economy: far above the mid-tier creators, far below the platform’s biggest earners, and built on a different model from either group. The comparison table uses the figures published on this site’s own profiles, all of which follow the same estimate methodology.

Streamer Estimated net worth (2026) Main money model HasanAbi $10M Subscriptions + YouTube + podcast Kai Cenat $35M–$45M Subscriptions + Nike + brand deals IShowSpeed $30M–$35M YouTube + tours + brand deals xQc $100M Kick contract + gambling-era deals Pokimane $25M Subscriptions + Myna Snacks + brand deals Ninja $50M Mixer deal + brand deals + YouTube

The pattern is plain. The creators above him monetized through brands, platform contracts, or both. Piker monetized through the audience directly. Pokimane’s net worth includes a snack company and brand deals; Ninja’s net worth was built on a reported $20 million–$30 million Mixer contract. Piker’s $10 million is the biggest fortune in streaming built almost entirely on subscriptions and direct audience support — and the smallest fortune among the top earners, because political content cannot command the brand money the others do. Readers who want the full streamer economy can browse the Celebrity Net Worth archive on this site, where every profile follows the same methodology.

Why Estimates Disagree So Much

Published estimates for Piker run from about $3 million to $35 million — a spread of more than ten to one, and the widest of any streamer profiled on this site. Four reasons explain it, and each one is a lesson in how net-worth figures are made.

First, there is only one documented number, and it is five years old. The 2021 leak gives $2.81 million for 26 months. Every figure after that is modeled, and different modelers make different assumptions about subscriber counts, YouTube revenue, and tax. Second, the trackers disagree about what counts: the low-end figures count Twitch and little else, while the high-end figures count an unconfirmed contract as if it were cash in hand. Third, Celebrity Net Worth itself publishes two different numbers on two different pages, $8 million and $10 million, and outlets that cite CNW pick whichever page they land on. Fourth, Piker’s income is event-driven. An estimate written after an election month looks generous; an estimate written in a quiet month looks thin.

The $8 million–$12 million range in this article is built to survive those problems. The floor assumes the leak baseline, the house, and modest growth. The ceiling assumes strong YouTube and podcast income and the post-election subscriber surge. The $20 million–$35 million band is excluded because its only support is an unverified contract. If that contract is ever confirmed with terms, this estimate will change — and the correction will be noted on this page.

One more check readers can run themselves: add up the documented pieces. The leak proves $2.81 million from Twitch over 26 months in 2019–2021. The house proves a $2.74 million cash purchase in 2021. A creator cannot make the second purchase from the first payout alone — the math only works if the uncounted layers (YouTube, donations, sponsorships, podcast) were already substantial by 2021. That single observation is the strongest argument against the low-end trackers: their $3 million totals are lower than the value of one house plus the documented Twitch income, before a single dollar of YouTube revenue is counted. The $10 million anchor sits where the documented evidence points — above the floor the trackers publish, and far below the ceiling the contract rumors imply.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was reported from public sources between October and November 2026. The net-worth anchor comes from Celebrity Net Worth, which updated its Hasan Piker page to $10 million in August 2026 and refreshed it on October 28, 2026; its second page still lists the older $8 million figure, and both are cited here. The Twitch payout figure of $2,810,480 comes from the October 2021 data breach, as reported by the Washington Post and corroborated by Breitbart’s coverage and Celebrity Net Worth’s own summary. The $2.74 million Beverly Grove home purchase is drawn from property reporting covered by Insider in August 2021 and Celebrity Net Worth.

The 2026 reporting comes from named outlets: Sportskeeda and win.gg for the January 29, 2026 seventh Twitch ban; CNN (via KION Central Coast) and Variety (via Skift) for the June 1, 2026 UK entry refusal; Bloomberg Law, Dexerto, Law Commentary and Kotaku for the October 27, 2026 defamation filing, with the docket number from Bloomberg Law; and Streams Charts and the Reuters analysis for the November 3, 2026 election-night figures. The People & Media $20 million–$35 million estimate and the Countly $8.2 million–$9.5 million range are cited as competing estimates, not as facts. Figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is HasanAbi worth in 2026? HasanAbi’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million, with a defensible range of $8 million to $12 million. Celebrity Net Worth raised its figure from $8 million in 2025 to $10 million in an August 2026 update. He has never disclosed his finances publicly, so every figure is an estimate, and the $20 million–$35 million claims rest on an unconfirmed Twitch contract.

How much does HasanAbi make per month? No verified monthly figure exists. Modeled from the 2021 Twitch leak baseline of about $108,000 a month and his current subscriber counts — above 60,000 at peak and past 95,000 after the November 2026 election stream — a normal month plausibly brings $200,000 to $350,000 from Twitch before tax, with election and breaking-news months running far higher. This is illustrative math, not a reported salary.

How much did Twitch pay HasanAbi in the 2021 leak? The October 2021 Twitch data breach showed Twitch paid HasanAbi $2,810,480 between August 2019 and October 2021, covering subscriptions, bits and ads only. It excluded YouTube income, sponsorships, merchandise and third-party donations. The leak ranked him as the 13th highest-paid creator on the platform during that window, per Breitbart’s citation of Washington Post reporting.

Did HasanAbi buy a house in Los Angeles? Yes. In 2021 he paid $2.74 million in cash for a 3,800-square-foot home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles, per property records reported by Celebrity Net Worth and covered by Insider in August 2021. The purchase drew criticism online because of his left-wing politics, which he answered on stream.

How many times has HasanAbi been banned from Twitch? Seven times, most recently on January 29, 2026, when his channel was suspended for seven days mid-broadcast. He moved to YouTube during the ban and returned to Twitch after it ended. None of the seven bans was permanent, and his audience has grown after each one.

What is HasanAbi’s real name and age? His real name is Hasan Doğan Piker. He was born on July 25, 1991, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, which makes him 35 years old in 2026. He is Turkish-American, and his uncle Cenk Uygur co-founded The Young Turks, where Piker worked as a producer and host before leaving in 2020 to stream full-time.

What is the $72.5 million lawsuit about? On October 27, 2026, Hasan Piker sued CNN contributor Scott Jennings for defamation in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleging Jennings used a manipulated 42-second clip to falsely portray him as calling for Black voters to be lynched. He seeks $27.5 million in compensatory damages and $45 million in punitive damages. Jennings has moved to dismiss, and the case has not been decided.

How many viewers did HasanAbi get on election night 2026? His November 3, 2026 election-night stream ran more than 13 hours, peaked at 241,783 concurrent viewers, and logged 1.75 million hours watched, according to Streams Charts — the second-most-watched individual broadcast of the night, behind only NBC News. The stream added about 40,000 subscribers, taking his total past 95,000.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.