Lando Norris height 2026: the F1 world champion stands 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) — the full story of the 27-year-old McLaren star’s title, $80M fortune and family.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Lando Norris is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 m). That is the figure printed by Formula1.com’s driver data, by RacingNews365’s driver profile, and by most of the height databases that track the Formula 1 grid — and it is the number that belongs to the sport’s newest world champion. Norris turned 27 on November 13, 2026, and he arrives at that birthday as the defending champion, racing with car number 1 for McLaren under the sport’s new 2026 rules. His reported net worth in 2026 is $37–80 million, anchored at $80 million.

Five foot seven is not a footnote in Norris’s story. It is the physical fact that shaped how his car was built around him, how he sits in a cockpit designed for men several inches taller, and how he spent his whole junior career being told he was small for a racing driver — then winning a world title anyway. The figure itself is disputed: his own team’s website lists him at 177 cm. This article settles the question source by source, then tells the full story behind the number: the Bristol childhood and the karting world title at 14, the junior championships, the 110-start wait for a first win, the two-point title fight in Abu Dhabi, and the money that followed.

What follows is the full picture: the adjudicated height figure and every source behind it, the karting titles and the junior climb, the McLaren debut and the Miami breakthrough, the 2025 title and the 2026 defence, the money, the family, and how 5 ft 7 in stacks up against Verstappen, Hamilton and the rest of the 2026 grid.

Quick Facts Full name Lando Norris Born November 13, 1999, Bristol, England (age 27) Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m / 170 cm) Weight Commonly listed 68 kg (149 lb), as reported Team McLaren (2019–present); car number 1 in 2026 Titles Formula 1 World Champion 2025; karting world champion 2014; FIA F3 European champion 2017 F1 record 14 wins, 20 pole positions, 50 podiums (as of the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix) Net worth (2026) Reported $37–80 million, anchored at $80 million 2026 Defending world champion; McLaren contract extended through at least 2030

How This Height Was Verified This is not a settled measurement, and this article does not pretend it is. The headline figure, 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m), is the one printed by Formula1.com’s driver data, by RacingNews365’s driver profile (170 cm), by HeightsBySide (reviewed September 30, 2026), by Who’s Dated Who, SportsDNA, PureVPN, OneRacingApp and several other profile sources — the most widely cited figure in circulation. The challenge comes from Norris’s own team: McLaren’s official driver profile lists 177 cm, and F1 Oversteer argues the 1.70 m figure is wrong, citing a March 2023 video by photographer Kym Illman that it says confirmed 1.77 m. Middle-ground sources split the difference — F1-Fansite lists 1.75 m, FormulaOneHistory lists 1.76 m, and the FastestLap and Grixme 2026 grid tables both list 1.77 m. The 5 ft 6 in figure some sites print is not a separate measurement at all: 170 cm is 66.93 inches, or 5 ft 6.9 in, so sources that round down print 5’6″ and sources that round to the nearest inch print 5’7″. No FIA or team measurement is published, so no figure here can be called a measured fact. The net worth is a reported range for the same reason: Celebrity Net Worth lists $80 million after the August 2026 extension, while SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, holds it at $37 million.

Lando Norris in 2026 — the 27-year-old world champion, 5 ft 7 in tall, racing with car number 1 for McLaren. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m)

Lando Norris is 5 feet 7 inches tall. In centimetres that is 170 cm. In inches, 67. In metres, 1.70. The figure comes from the sport’s own data: Formula1.com’s driver profile carries 1.70 m, RacingNews365’s driver profile lists 170 cm, and the height databases that track the grid — HeightsBySide, Who’s Dated Who, SportsDNA — all print the same number. When the official data hub and the profile sites agree, the figure earns the headline.

It earns the headline with an asterisk, and the asterisk matters. McLaren, the team that employs him, lists 177 cm on its own driver page. That is seven centimetres higher — nearly three inches — and it cannot be waved away as a typo, because other independent sources land in the same area: F1-Fansite lists 1.75 m, FormulaOneHistory lists 1.76 m, and two 2026 grid tables, FastestLap and Grixme, both list 1.77 m. The honest statement is that the most widely cited figure is 1.70 m, while his own team’s listing and a cluster of grid tables say 1.75–1.77 m, and no published measurement settles it.

Lando Norris’s Height in Every Unit

Readers search the question in different units, so here is the answer in all of them — each one the headline figure, converted, not re-measured.

Unit Value Feet and inches 5 ft 7 in Inches (total) 67 inches Centimetres 170 cm Metres 1.70 m Millimetres 1,700 mm

The only figure in that table that carries a live dispute is the height itself: the headline 170 cm against McLaren’s 177 cm. On McLaren’s figure the conversions would read 5 ft 9.7 in and 69.7 inches — which is why McLaren’s own page, which labels 177 cm as “5ft 10in”, is itself rounding up. The weight carries a smaller caveat: 68 kg (149 lb) is the commonly listed figure across RacingNews365, FormulaOneHistory and Grixme, and no primary source publishes a current measured weight.

Why the Sources Disagree: 1.70 m vs 1.77 m

The disagreement has three separate causes, and they are worth pulling apart, because each one explains a different number a reader might find.

First, the rounding. The figure 170 cm converts to 66.93 inches — 5 ft 6.9 in. A source that truncates the decimal prints 5 ft 6 in. A source that rounds to the nearest inch prints 5 ft 7 in. Both are describing the same 1.70 m measurement, and the “5’6″ vs 5’7″” argument that runs through fan forums is an argument about arithmetic, not about Norris’s body. Any page that prints 5 ft 6 in alongside 170 cm is consistent with this article’s headline figure.

Second, the team listing. McLaren’s driver page prints 177 cm. F1 Oversteer, in a profile updated in early 2026, reads that as 1.77 m or 5 ft 9 in, calls the widely reported 1.70 m figure incorrect, and points to a video posted in March 2023 by photographer Kym Illman, which it says confirmed Norris’s true height at 1.77 m. The video exists, and the claim is specific enough to take seriously: a photographer standing next to the driver, on camera, is better evidence than a database entry copied from another database entry. But it is still one video against a larger body of sources that print 1.70 m, including the sport’s own data hub.

Third, the middle ground. F1-Fansite lists 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) and FormulaOneHistory lists 1.76 m (5 ft 9 in), while the FastestLap and Grixme 2026 grid tables both list 1.77 m. These are independent grid tables that cross-check official and profile sources, and their agreement at 1.75–1.77 m suggests the real figure may sit a couple of centimetres above the headline. That is a genuine possibility, and this article states it plainly rather than hiding it behind the headline.

What would settle it is a published measurement: an FIA record, a team media guide with a dated weigh-in, or a driver statement. None exists in the public record. So the article’s position is the only honest one available: the most widely cited figure is 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m), the team’s own listing says 177 cm, several grid tables say 1.75–1.77 m, and the difference between 5’6″ and 5’7″ is rounding of the same 170 cm.

Early Life in Bristol and Glastonbury

Lando Norris was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, and grew up in Glastonbury, Somerset. His father, Adam Norris, is English; his mother, Cisca Wauman, is from the Flanders region of Belgium — which gives Norris dual British-Belgian nationality, and explains why his name turns up on both countries’ sporting lists. He is the second-oldest of four children, with an older brother, Oliver, and two younger sisters. The family attended Millfield School, the Somerset independent school with a long sporting record.

The money behind the childhood is part of the story. Adam Norris built a successful business career before his son ever sat in a kart, and the family could fund a racing career that most families could never afford — karting at national level, then junior single-seaters across Europe, costs hundreds of thousands of pounds a year. That is not a criticism — plenty of well-funded karting kids never win anything — but it is the honest context for a career that moved very fast from first kart to Formula 1. The talent had to be real, and it was.

He started young, and the start was almost accidental. At seven he went with his father and his older brother Oliver to watch the national British Kart Championships at Clay Pigeon Raceway near Dorchester, and the visit turned into a kart of his own. He began competitive karting at eight, at the same track where 2009 world champion Jenson Button had started. His early helmet carried a big sun on each side, a tribute to Valentino Rossi, the motorcycle racer he idolised as a boy. He turned 27 on November 13, 2026 — the full story of how old Lando Norris is now runs through the birthdays, the debut age and the title age in one place.

Karting: World Champion at 14

Norris’s karting career ran from 2008 to 2014, and it ended at the top. He took pole position in his debut national event, and by 2013 he was winning at international level: the CIK-FIA European Championship, the WSK Euro Series and the WSK Masters Series, all with Ricky Flynn Motorsport. In 2014, at 14, he won the CIK-FIA KF world championship — the senior karting world title — and became the youngest champion in that category.

That same year he stepped up to car racing, entering the Ginetta Junior Championship, the support series to the British Touring Car Championship. He finished third in the standings with four wins and took the Rookie Cup. The step mattered because it proved the karting speed transferred to cars with suspension, downforce and wheel-to-wheel racing at higher speeds. Plenty of karting champions stall at that step. Norris cleared it in his first season.

Karting under the lights — where the career began at Clay Pigeon, and where a 14-year-old became world champion. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Junior Ladder: Five Titles in Four Years

Norris’s run through the junior formulae between 2015 and 2018 is one of the fastest climbs in modern motorsport. He won the MSA Formula Championship — British Formula 4 — in 2015 with Carlin, in his first season in single-seaters. In 2016 he won three championships in one year: the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand, the Formula Renault Eurocup and the Formula Renault Northern European Cup. That same year he won the Autosport BRDC Award, the prize that has marked out Britain’s next Formula 1 driver for decades.

McLaren signed him to its Young Driver Programme in 2017, and he repaid the faith at once. Driving for Carlin in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, he won nine races and took the title with two rounds to spare — his fifth championship in four years. He made his Formula 2 debut at the Yas Marina season finale that same year, with Campos Racing, then signed full-time with Carlin for 2018 alongside Sérgio Sette Câmara.

Formula 2 was the one step that did not end in a title. Norris won the Bahrain season opener and led the championship on consistent podiums, but George Russell — the driver who would become his great rival of the next decade — beat him to the title. Norris finished runner-up, with seven podiums and a single win. It was the first time in his career that he had been beaten to a championship, and it was also the step that proved he belonged: McLaren had already made him its test and reserve driver for 2018, and his first official Formula 1 test, at the Hungaroring in August 2017, had produced the second-quickest time of the day. The full arc of that climb is told in our Lando Norris biography, and the same rise is covered in CelebAmerica’s Lando Norris biography.

Formula 1 Debut: McLaren, 2019

Norris joined McLaren as a full-time Formula 1 driver in 2019, partnering Carlos Sainz, and made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix. He was 19, the youngest British driver ever to start a Formula 1 race at the time, and he scored his first points two races later with sixth place in Bahrain. He finished the season 11th with 49 points and beat Sainz 11–10 in qualifying across the year — a small margin, but a striking one for a rookie against an established teammate.

The first podium came at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in 2020, where he finished third and set the fastest lap. The first pole position followed at the Russian Grand Prix in 2021. The seasons between 2019 and 2023 were a study in patience: McLaren rebuilt itself around him, the car improved in steps, and Norris collected podiums — 15 by the end of 2023, including a run that briefly made him the driver with the most podiums without a win, passing Nick Heidfeld’s record of 13 — without ever standing on the top step. He finished sixth in the championship in 2021 and again in 2022, and the question that followed him through those years was whether the win would ever come.

The First Win: Miami 2024, 110th Start

The win came at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, on Norris’s 110th Formula 1 start. He had qualified fifth in a freshly upgraded MCL38, dropped to sixth at the first corner, and then inherited the lead during a Safety Car period before driving away from Max Verstappen to win by 7.6 seconds. McLaren’s own race report called it “a long time coming”, and the paddock agreed: no driver in the sport’s history had waited longer for a first win while showing the pace to deserve one sooner.

The win unlocked him. He won three more races in 2024 — dominant victories at Zandvoort and Singapore, and the season finale in Abu Dhabi — and finished the year with 13 podiums and second place in the World Drivers’ Championship, behind Verstappen. McLaren took the Constructors’ Championship for the first time since 1998. The 110-start wait, which had been the defining fact of his early career, became a footnote in a single season: the driver who could not win a race had won four of them in eight months.

Miami also changed how the height question reads. A driver who had spent five seasons being described as small for the grid was now a championship contender, and the physical facts once framed as a disadvantage were reframed as irrelevant. The cockpit had always been built around him — the seat, the pedals, the steering reach — and the results showed the build worked.

The 2025 Title: Two Points in Abu Dhabi

The 2025 season was the tightest championship fight in 15 years. Three drivers went into the final race at Abu Dhabi with the title still to play for — Norris, Verstappen and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri — the first three-way finale since 2010. Norris led the standings by 12 points over Verstappen and 16 over Piastri, and he knew that third place would be enough. He started second on the grid, lost a place to Piastri with a bold around-the-outside move at Turn 9 on the opening lap, and then spent the race holding off Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari while Verstappen won up front.

He crossed the line third, and the title was his by two points: 423 to Verstappen’s 421, with Piastri third on 410. Verstappen had won eight races and closed from more than 100 points behind after round 15 at Zandvoort; Piastri had won seven, the same number as Norris. Norris won seven of his own, including his home British Grand Prix, and his consistency across 23 rounds is what carried the two-point margin. He became the 35th world champion in the sport’s history, the first McLaren drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton’s biography ended with the 2008 title, the first British champion since Hamilton’s seventh title in 2020, and Britain’s 11th champion.

The title also settled the teammate question that had run through the season. McLaren let its two drivers race each other all year, and the fight went to the final lap of the final race. Piastri finished 13 points behind Norris, and the team celebrated a second straight Constructors’ title alongside the drivers’ crown. The two-point margin was the closest championship finish since Hamilton beat Felipe Massa by a single point in 2008. The full title fight is covered race by race in our Max Verstappen biography, which tells the same championship from the other side of the two-point gap.

Abu Dhabi, December 7, 2025 — third place, 423 points, and a first world title by two points. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Defending the Title in 2026

Norris entered 2026 as the defending champion, racing with car number 1 on his McLaren for the first time — the number moves to the champion’s car if he chooses to take it, and he did. The car is the MCL40, built to the sport’s new regulations, and the season is his first as the driver everyone else is chasing rather than the challenger doing the chasing.

The team moved early to lock him down. On August 29, 2026, Norris announced he had extended his McLaren contract until at least 2030, a four-year extension reported to be worth as much as £120 million — around £30 million a season at its maximum value — with further options that could stretch the relationship beyond that. Celebrity Net Worth revised its net worth figure upward on the same news, and the extension made him McLaren’s long-term centrepiece: a home-grown champion, signed through the next regulation cycle, with the team built around him.

The year brought recognition beyond the paddock: a place on the 2026 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people, and the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year. In September 2026 he co-founded LN4 Fusion, a junior single-seater racing team, putting his name and money into the ladder he climbed himself. As of the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, his career record stood at 14 wins, 20 pole positions, 20 fastest laps and 50 podiums across eight seasons and 171 starts.

The Teammate: Oscar Piastri, 1.78 m

The height question has a useful control case sitting in the same garage. Oscar Piastri, Norris’s McLaren teammate since 2023, is listed at 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) — eight centimetres taller than Norris on the headline figure, and the same height as Carlos Sainz. The two men drive the same car, built to the same regulations, with the same seat fitting process, and the difference between them is visible every time they stand on the podium together: Piastri is the taller half of the garage by a clear margin.

The comparison matters because Piastri was the third man in the 2025 title fight, and the nearest thing Norris has to a mirror. Both came through the junior ladder with championships behind them, and both won seven races in 2025. Piastri led the championship at stages of the season and finished 13 points behind Norris. The height gap between them never decided a race — but it is the reason the team’s engineers fit two different seat inserts, pedal positions and steering reaches into cars that look identical from the outside.

Their relationship is the other half of the story. McLaren’s decision to let them race freely in 2025 produced the closest title fight in years, and the first-lap overtake at Abu Dhabi — Piastri around the outside of his teammate at Turn 9 — was the move of the season. They start 2026 as champion and challenger in the same team, which is the hardest pairing in the sport to manage. How old Piastri is, and how his own age and career stage compare with Norris’s, is set out in our Oscar Piastri age profile.

5 ft 7 in Against the 2026 Grid

Height only means something in comparison, and the 2026 grid gives Norris a sharp one. At the headline figure of 1.70 m he sits seven to eight centimetres below the grid average of about 1.77–1.78 m, and he is the second-shortest driver racing full-time — shorter than every rival he fought for the title, and 18 centimetres below the tallest man on the grid. On McLaren’s 1.77 m figure he would sit exactly on the grid average, level with Pierre Gasly. The table below uses the headline figure, with the McLaren figure noted where it changes the picture.

Driver Team Height Difference vs. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 1.70 m (5 ft 7 in) — Oliver Bearman Haas 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 18 cm taller Alex Albon Williams 1.86 m (6 ft 1 in) 16 cm taller Esteban Ocon Haas 1.86 m (6 ft 1 in) 16 cm taller George Russell Mercedes 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in) 15 cm taller Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.81 m (5 ft 11 in) 11 cm taller Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in) 10 cm taller Oscar Piastri McLaren 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) 8 cm taller Pierre Gasly Alpine 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in) 7 cm taller Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1.74 m (5 ft 8 in) 4 cm taller Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1.71 m (5 ft 7 in) 1 cm taller Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1.67 m (5 ft 6 in) 3 cm shorter

The table carries two caveats. First, the grid figures come from the FastestLap, F1 Chronicle and RacingNews365 2026 tables, which agree on the metric values for every driver listed; the imperial conversions in some of those tables are sloppy — RacingNews365’s own table converts Norris’s 1.70 m as 5 ft 5 in — so this article uses the metric figures and converts them itself. Second, Yuki Tsunoda, at 1.59 m the shortest driver of recent years, is not in the table because he moved to a reserve role for 2026; at the headline figure Norris is the second-shortest full-time driver on the grid, behind only Hadjar.

Two of the names in the table deserve a closer look. Max Verstappen’s height — 1.81 m — made him 11 cm taller than the man who beat him by two points, and the title fight was decided by consistency and racecraft, not by size. Lewis Hamilton’s height — 1.74 m — puts the sport’s most successful driver of the modern era just four centimetres above Norris, and Hamilton won seven titles at that height. The grid’s tallest men, Bearman at 1.88 m and Albon and Ocon at 1.86 m, have no championship between them.

Why Height Matters in a Formula 1 Cockpit

A Formula 1 cockpit is built around the driver, and the driver’s height decides how that build works. The seat is moulded to the driver’s body. The pedals move to meet his legs. The steering wheel sits where his arms reach it. A taller driver needs more cockpit length, which pushes weight higher and further back; a shorter driver sits lower, with his helmet lower in the airflow over the car. Neither is an advantage on its own. Each one is a packaging problem the engineers solve.

The weight rules add a second layer. Formula 1 sets a minimum combined weight for the driver and the seat — 80 kg — and a driver who weighs less than that carries ballast to make up the difference. Norris, commonly listed at 68 kg, carries a reported 14 kg of ballast under the current rules, according to Grixme’s 2026 grid table. The ballast is not a penalty: it is placed low in the car, where it helps the centre of gravity, and a lighter driver gives the team more freedom over where the weight sits. A taller, heavier driver has less freedom. The arithmetic cuts both ways, and the teams exploit it in both directions.

The practical effect shows up in the fit, not the stopwatch. Shorter drivers have sometimes needed pedal extenders — Tsunoda, at 1.59 m, used them throughout his career — and taller drivers have sometimes struggled to fold themselves into cockpits designed for smaller men. Norris, at either 1.70 m or 1.77 m, sits comfortably inside the range the cars are designed for. The height question, for all the argument it generates online, has never been a performance question for him. The 2025 title is the proof.

The M–M Fortune: How the Estimate Was Made

Lando Norris’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $37 million and $80 million, anchored at $80 million. Celebrity Net Worth lists $80 million, in its freshest update, revised upward after the August 2026 contract extension and the championship season. SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, holds the figure at $37 million. InfoCelebs estimates £20 million, roughly $27 million. LeaderBiography gives $30–40 million. SureBets, in an editorial range published July 28, 2026, runs $70–90 million. PlanetF1’s ranking, published August 14, 2026, lists $60 million and notes that published estimates run from $37 million to $80 million. Our own Lando Norris net worth profile publishes the same $37–80 million range, and this article follows it.

The spread has a simple cause. Norris has never disclosed his finances, and his income has jumped sharply in the last two years, so any estimate depends on which contract the source is counting. His 2026 base salary is reported at $30 million by FormulaOneSalaries, with total 2026 earnings estimated at $60–70 million once bonuses and sponsorships are counted. Celebrity Net Worth reports that he earned an estimated $118.5 million in salary and bonuses from 2022 through 2025 alone, before counting his first three Formula 1 seasons or his 2026 pay. The August 2026 extension, reported at up to £120 million over four years, is the newest money fact in the story, and the reason the top of the range moved up.

The money beyond the salary comes from endorsements and his own businesses. FormulaOneSalaries names Tumi, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Richard Mille and Monster Energy among his brand partnerships. He founded Quadrant, the motorsport and lifestyle brand that grew out of his streaming audience, and LN Racing Kart, and in September 2026 he co-founded the junior team LN4 Fusion. One figure should be set aside: MansionsRadar prints $12 million, far below every other 2026 estimate and unsupported by any second source. The honest range is $37 million to $80 million, anchored at $80 million, and no audited financial statement exists for any figure in it. NetWorthCraft’s profile of Lando Norris’s net worth puts the champion fortune at $80 million, the same anchor this article uses.

Personal Life: Monaco, Quadrant and Family

Norris lives in Monaco, after moving to the principality from his house near McLaren’s factory in Woking following the 2021 season — the same move most of the grid’s high earners make, for the weather, the tax treatment and the concentration of drivers who live there. He is the second-oldest of four children of Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman, and his older brother Oliver raced karts with him before leaving the sport. The family remains close to the career: his parents were in Abu Dhabi for the title decider, and his father was among the first people he thanked on the team radio after crossing the line third.

Off track, the two constants are golf and sim racing. The sim racing became Quadrant, the brand he founded that now spans esports, content and merchandise, and the golf became a regular feature of his social media. He has also spoken openly about the nerves that come with the job, including the pressure of the winless years and the weight of expectation that arrived with the title fight. That openness is part of why his following is as large as it is: more than 35 million followers across his platforms, per InfoCelebs.

His relationship with Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro was widely reported from 2023, and the pair were a regular feature of paddock coverage through the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Who’s Dated Who lists the relationship as running from 2023 to 2026 and lists Norris as currently single, and also lists a 2026 link with American influencer Alix Earle. Those are profile-site listings, not statements from Norris himself, and this article reports them as such: the current status is not something any reliable source confirms.

What’s Next in 2026 and Beyond

The rest of 2026 is a title defence, and the shape of it is already clear. Norris races with number 1, in a new-regulation car, against a teammate who finished 13 points behind him and a four-time champion in Verstappen who lost the title by two points and has spent the winter saying he wants it back. The McLaren is the car to beat, and the driver in it is the man to beat. The contract runs through at least 2030, so the team and the driver are tied together for the next regulation cycle, and the only open question is how many more titles the pairing produces.

The longer question is what a second title would do to his standing. One championship makes him the 35th world champion and McLaren’s first in 17 years. Two would put him alongside the modern greats, and three would put him in the conversation with the names the sport remembers longest. He is 27, with a contract to 2030 and a team built around him. The height debate will run on in fan forums — 1.70 m against 1.77 m, 5’6″ against 5’7″ — and it will not matter to any of it. You can follow the rest of our celebrity net worth profiles for the same treatment of the other names in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Lando Norris? Lando Norris is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 m / 170 cm), the figure printed by Formula1.com’s driver data, RacingNews365, HeightsBySide and most profile sources. His own team, McLaren, lists him higher at 177 cm, and several 2026 grid tables list 1.75–1.77 m — so the headline follows the most widely cited figure, and the full dispute is set out in this article.

How tall is Lando Norris in cm? Lando Norris is 170 cm tall on the headline figure — 1.70 metres, 67 inches, or 5 ft 7 in. The 5 ft 6 in figure some sites print is the same 170 cm rounded down: 170 cm is 66.93 inches, or 5 ft 6.9 in, so sources that truncate print 5’6″ and sources that round to the nearest inch print 5’7″.

Why does McLaren list Lando Norris as 177 cm? McLaren’s official driver profile lists Norris at 177 cm, seven centimetres above the widely cited 1.70 m figure. F1 Oversteer reads the McLaren listing as 1.77 m / 5 ft 9 in, calls the 1.70 m figure incorrect, and cites a March 2023 video by photographer Kym Illman that it says confirmed 1.77 m. Middle-ground sources agree with McLaren’s area: F1-Fansite lists 1.75 m, FormulaOneHistory lists 1.76 m, and the FastestLap and Grixme 2026 grid tables both list 1.77 m. No FIA or team measurement is published, so no figure can be called a measured fact.

How old is Lando Norris? Lando Norris is 27 years old in 2026. He was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, and turned 27 on November 13, 2026. He made his Formula 1 debut at 19 in 2019, won his first Grand Prix at 24 in Miami in 2024, and won the world championship at 26 in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.

What is Lando Norris’s net worth in 2026? Lando Norris’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $37 million and $80 million, anchored at $80 million. Celebrity Net Worth lists $80 million after his August 2026 McLaren contract extension, while SurpriseSports, updated in October 2026, holds it at $37 million. His 2026 base salary is reported at $30 million, with total earnings estimated at $60–70 million. He has never disclosed his finances, so the figure is a reported estimate, not a confirmed fact.

What is Lando Norris’s weight? Lando Norris’s weight is commonly listed at 68 kg (149 lb) — the figure in RacingNews365’s driver profile, FormulaOneHistory’s 2026 grid table and Grixme’s 2026 table. No primary source publishes a current measured weight, so this article prints the commonly listed figure rather than presenting it as measured. Under Formula 1’s rules he carries a reported 14 kg of ballast to meet the 80 kg driver-plus-seat minimum.

Who is Lando Norris dating? Lando Norris’s relationship with Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro was widely reported from 2023. Who’s Dated Who lists that relationship as running from 2023 to 2026 and lists Norris as currently single, and also lists a 2026 link with American influencer Alix Earle. Those are profile-site listings, not statements from Norris himself, and no reliable source confirms his current relationship status.

Is Lando Norris the shortest driver in Formula 1? No. On the 2026 grid the shortest driver is Isack Hadjar at 1.67 m (5 ft 6 in), three centimetres shorter than Norris at the headline 1.70 m figure. Yuki Tsunoda, at 1.59 m, was the shortest driver of recent years before moving to a reserve role for 2026. Norris is the second-shortest full-time driver on the 2026 grid at 1.70 m — though on McLaren’s 177 cm listing he would sit exactly on the grid average.

Sources & Reporting

Height and birth: Formula1.com driver data (1.70 m, cited by Down Under Brief); RacingNews365 driver profile — 170 cm, weight 68 kg, born 13 November 1999, Bristol; HeightsBySide — 1.7 m / 5’7″, reviewed 2026-09-30, confidence medium; Who’s Dated Who — 5’7″ (170 cm), relationships 2023–2026; SportsDNA — 170 cm (5 ft 7 in); PureVPN facts list — 170 cm (5’7″); OneRacingApp — Wikidata heights, updated 2026-11-22, Norris 170 cm / 5’7″, grid average 177 cm; McLaren official driver profile — 177 cm, born 13/11/1999, Glastonbury; F1 Oversteer — McLaren 1.77 m / 5 ft 9 in reading, 1.70 m called incorrect, Kym Illman video March 2023; F1-Fansite — 1.75 m / 5’9″; FormulaOneHistory — 5 ft 9 in / 1.76 m, 2026 grid table; FastestLap — 2026 height wars, Norris 1.77 m, Bearman 1.88 m tallest, Hadjar 1.67 m shortest; Grixme — 2026 height/weight table, Norris 1.77 m / 68 kg, 14 kg ballast, 80 kg driver-plus-seat minimum; F1 Chronicle — tallest-driver ranking, reviewed July 2026; SportsAlDente and FanAmp — 1.70 m / 5 ft 7 in; LeaderBiography — 5’7″ (170 cm); Astrotheme — 5’7″ (1.70 m); TheUrduClub 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) set aside as an unsupported outlier. Career: Wikipedia — Lando Norris (checked November 2026; 14 wins, 20 poles, 20 fastest laps, 50 podiums as of the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix; 172 entries / 171 starts); Total Motorsport — karting world champion 2014 at 14, junior titles 2015–2017, F2 runner-up 2018, Miami 2024 110th start, 13 podiums and runner-up 2024; RaceTrackMasters — karting 2013 titles, F3 nine wins and title with two rounds to spare, F2 one win; IMAGO blog — career profile, mental-health openness, 49 points and 11th in 2019, 11–10 qualifying vs Sainz; McLaren — Miami 2024 win report (110th start, 7.6 seconds ahead of Verstappen). Title 2025: Formula1.com — Abu Dhabi key moments and race report, 7 December 2025 (Norris 3rd, 423 points; Verstappen 421; Piastri 410; first three-way finale since 2010; 35th champion; first McLaren champion since Hamilton 2008); The Drive — title report, 7 December 2025; WAMC — title report, 7 December 2025; Sports Illustrated — 423 / 421 / 410 points, 35th champion; theScore — seven wins in 2025, Britain’s 11th champion. 2026: RacingNews365 — 2026 season preview (defending champion, car number 1); FormulaOneHistory — contract extension announced 29 August 2026 through at least 2030; Celebrity Net Worth — £120 million four-year extension, $118.5 million salary and bonuses 2022–2025, LN4 Fusion co-founded September 2026; Wikipedia — Time 100 in 2026, Laureus Breakthrough of the Year 2026. Net worth: Celebrity Net Worth — $80 million; SurpriseSports (updated October 2026) — $37 million; InfoCelebs — £20 million (~$27 million), 35 million-plus followers; LeaderBiography — $30–40 million; SureBets (28 July 2026) — $70–90 million; PlanetF1 (14 August 2026) — $60 million, estimates $37M–$80M; FormulaOneSalaries — 2026 base $30 million, total earnings $60–70 million, endorsements Tumi, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Richard Mille, Monster Energy; HITC — $20–40 million; MansionsRadar $12 million set aside. Personal: F1 Oversteer — born Bristol, raised Glastonbury, dual nationality, second-oldest child, Monaco move after 2021; RaceTrackMasters — Millfield School, brother Oliver, Clay Pigeon start. Guide Net Worth — Lando Norris Biography (20 November 2026, $37M–$80M range), Lando Norris Age, Lando Norris Net Worth, Max Verstappen Biography, Lewis Hamilton Biography, Max Verstappen Height, Lewis Hamilton Height, Oscar Piastri Age (all parent-verified live 22 November 2026). Cross-links: NetWorthCraft — Lando Norris Net Worth 2026 ($80M, live 22 November 2026); CelebAmerica — Lando Norris Biography 2026 (live 22 November 2026); CelebAmerica’s same-angle Lando Norris Height post exists and was deliberately not linked. Reporting window: 22 November 2026. Where sources disagreed — the height, the net worth — the article says so, and no figure is presented as confirmed where no primary source confirms it.

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About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity wealth, motorsport and the business of Formula 1 for Guide Net Worth. He reports net worth figures from named outlets, publishes ranges where sources disagree, and dates every claim so readers can check it. Read more about the site’s methods on the About Us page.