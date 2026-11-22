Michael Phelps age 2026: born June 30, 1985, the Olympic legend is 41 — five Games, 28 medals, a coaching second act, and his $100M fortune explained in full.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Michael Phelps is 41 years old in 2026. He was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he turned 41 on June 30, 2026. Team USA’s own profile lists his age as 41, Wikipedia and Britannica both print the same June 30, 1985 birth date, and the arithmetic is plain: 2026 minus 1985 is 41, and the birthday has already passed. He is the most decorated Olympian in history — 28 medals, 23 of them gold — and he has now spent ten years retired, longer than some of the swimmers chasing his records have spent in the sport.

Forty-one is a strange age for a swimmer. Most Olympic champions are done by 30. Phelps raced his last final at 31, in Rio in 2016, and walked away with five more golds. A decade later he is a volunteer coach working beside Bob Bowman, the man who coached him from boyhood; a foundation chief whose water-safety programme reaches more than 190,000 children; a mental-health advocate who talks in public about depression and therapy; and a father of four boys, the youngest born in January 2024. His reported net worth in 2026 is about $100 million.

What follows is the full picture: the settled birth date and the sources behind it, his age at every milestone from Sydney at 15 to Rio at 31, the Baltimore childhood and the ADHD diagnosis, the eight golds in Beijing at 23, the retirement at 27 and the comeback, the 2014 arrest and the therapy that followed, the family, the money, and how 41 stacks up against Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles and the rest of the generation he outlasted.

Quick Facts Full name Michael Fred Phelps II Born June 30, 1985, Baltimore, Maryland, USA (age 41 in 2026) Age in 2026 41 — turned 41 on June 30, 2026 Height 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m); wingspan 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Olympic medals 28 — 23 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze; most decorated Olympian ever Olympic Games Sydney 2000 (15), Athens 2004 (19), Beijing 2008 (23), London 2012 (27), Rio 2016 (31) Net worth (2026) Reported about $100 million (range $80M–$100M) 2026 Turned 41 on June 30; signed with talent firm The Familie (Nov 2); Foundation Thrive Together Challenge (Oct 20) Family Married Nicole Johnson (June 13, 2016); sons Boomer (10), Beckett (8), Maverick (7), Nico (2)

How This Age Was Verified The birth date is one of the best-agreed facts in this profile. Wikipedia (checked November 2026) lists June 30, 1985, Baltimore, Maryland. Britannica, updated September 18, 2026, prints the same date. Team USA’s athlete profile lists his age as 41. The arithmetic settles it: 2026 minus 1985 is 41, and because his birthday falls on June 30, he had already turned 41 by the November 2026 reporting window. His age at every Games in this article is worked out the same way — Games year minus 1985, checked against the month of the event — and each one is dated in the text. The net worth is a different matter: no audited balance sheet exists, so the article prints the reported range of $80 million to $100 million, anchored at the $100 million figure Celebrity Net Worth, networth.com and BounceMojo all publish in 2026. Where sources disagree, the article says so.

Michael Phelps in 2026 — 41 years old, 28 Olympic medals, and the most decorated Olympian in history, a decade after his last race in Rio. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: 41 Years Old in 2026

Michael Phelps is 41 years old. He was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he turned 41 on June 30, 2026. That is the figure Team USA prints on his athlete profile, the figure every 2026 profile checked for this article prints, and the figure the calendar gives: his 41st birthday fell in the middle of 2026, months before this article was written.

The agreement across sources is total. Wikipedia’s infobox gives the birth date as June 30, 1985. Britannica’s biography, updated in September 2026, opens with the same date. Team USA lists “Age: 41” next to his 6 ft 4 in height. FamousIntel, Possible11, infocelebs.com and ProfileAge all print 41 for 2026, and Possible11’s profile is even titled around the number: “Michael Phelps at 41”. When the encyclopaedias, the national governing body and the 2026 profile sites all print the same age, the age is settled.

One stale figure is still floating around and should be ignored. Regional Report’s biography page prints “39 (born June 30, 1985)” — a number that was right in 2024 and has not been updated since. The birth date on that same page is correct; the age is two years out of date. This article uses the birth date and does the subtraction fresh, which is why the number here is 41.

Michael Phelps’s Age at Every Milestone

A single number does not tell the story of this career. The ages do. Phelps was 15 at his first Olympics and 31 at his last, and the sixteen years between those two numbers contain the most decorated Olympic career any athlete has ever had. Here is the timeline, year by year.

Year Age Milestone 1985 0 Born June 30, Baltimore, Maryland 1992 7 Joined the North Baltimore Aquatic Club 1996 11 Diagnosed with ADHD; began training with Bob Bowman 2000 15 Sydney Olympics — 5th in the 200m butterfly 2001 15 Youngest male world-record holder (200m butterfly, 1:54.92) 2001 16 Turned professional with Speedo 2004 19 Athens Olympics — 6 gold, 2 bronze 2008 23 Beijing Olympics — 8 gold, a single-Games record 2012 27 London Olympics — 4 gold, 2 silver; first retirement 2014 29 DUI arrest, suspension, rehab, therapy; comeback announced 2016 30 Married Nicole Johnson (June 13); son Boomer born (May 5) 2016 31 Rio Olympics — 5 gold, 1 silver; retired for good 2024 39 NBC analyst at the Paris Olympics; son Nico born (Jan 16) 2025 40 Turned 40 on June 30 2026 41 Turned 41 on June 30; signed with The Familie (Nov 2)

The table carries a useful correction to a common shorthand. Phelps is often described as retiring at 31, and that is true of his final retirement, after Rio. His first retirement came four years earlier, at 27, after London 2012 — and it lasted less than two years. The comeback is part of the age story: he was 29 when he returned to competition in 2014, and 31 when he finished the job in Rio. Few athletes get a second act at that age. Fewer still end it with five gold medals.

Some celebrity birth dates are argued over for years. This one is not. The date appears in the same form in every serious source: Wikipedia, Britannica, Team USA, the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and the Olympic record books. Phelps’s birth certificate facts have been public since he was a teenager — he was a public figure at 15 — and no competing date has ever been printed by a credible outlet.

The confusion, where it exists, is about the age rather than the date. Profile sites that do not update their age fields go stale, and a reader who lands on one in 2026 can be told he is 39 or 40. The fix is simple: take the birth date, subtract it from the current year, and check whether the birthday has passed. In November 2026, with June 30 long past, the answer is 41. He turns 42 on June 30, 2027.

His physical measurements are settled the same way. Wikipedia lists him at 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) and 194 lb (88 kg), and our own Michael Phelps height profile records the same 6 ft 4 in figure with a 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) wingspan — the long arms that, with his height, gave him a stroke other swimmers could not match. The height and the wingspan are part of why the age story matters: he was built for the pool at 15, and the build never left him.

Early Life in Baltimore: The Kid Who Feared the Water

Michael Fred Phelps II was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest of three children. His father, Fred Phelps, was a Maryland state trooper. His mother, Debbie Phelps, was a middle school principal. His older sisters are Whitney, born in 1978, and Hilary. The family lived in Rodgers Forge, a neighbourhood of nearby Towson, and the childhood was, by the standards of what followed, ordinary — until it was not.

His parents divorced in 1994, when Michael was nine. He was raised mostly by his mother after that, and he has talked in interviews about how the split shaped him: the anger, the need for an outlet, the drive that coaches later learned to point at the pool. The full life story — the Baltimore childhood, the five Games, the comeback — is told in Michael Phelps’s biography on this site, and in Celeb America’s Michael Phelps biography, which covers the same career from the start.

The detail that surprises most readers is that he was scared of the water at seven. He did not take to swimming naturally. He joined the North Baltimore Aquatic Club at seven, in 1992, and the early years were about learning not to fear the pool rather than about racing in it. The fear passed. What replaced it was a capacity for work that Bowman, and every coach after him, has described as unlike anything else they have seen.

Age 7 to 15: North Baltimore, ADHD and Bob Bowman

At 11, Phelps was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The diagnosis explains a lot of the childhood that came before it — the restlessness at school, the trouble sitting still, the energy that had nowhere to go — and it also explains why swimming worked for him. The pool gave the energy a lane. The training gave it a schedule. The counting of laps and splits gave it a structure his school day never had.

In 1997, when he was 11 turning 12, he began training with Bob Bowman at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. Bowman saw the potential at once: the long torso, the huge wingspan, the feet that worked like flippers, and a boy who would do the work without being asked twice. The partnership that started in Baltimore in 1997 would run, with one interruption, for the whole career — through Michigan, through Beijing, through the retirement and the comeback, and into the coaching work Phelps does beside Bowman today.

By 12 he was setting national age-group records. At 15, in 2000, he made the Sydney Olympic team — the youngest American male swimmer at an Olympics in 68 years. The speed of it is the striking part. Eight years after joining a swim club because he was scared of the water, he was an Olympian. Four years after that, he was the most famous swimmer on earth.

Sydney 2000: The 15-Year-Old Olympian

Phelps arrived in Sydney in September 2000 as a 15-year-old who had just finished ninth grade. He swam one event, the 200m butterfly, and finished fifth. No medal, no final flourish — a teenager swimming against grown men and holding his own. The result looks modest on paper. In context, it was a statement: a 15-year-old had made an Olympic final in the hardest stroke in the sport.

The year after Sydney made the promise concrete. At the 2001 U.S. Spring Nationals, aged 15, Phelps swam the 200m butterfly in 1:54.92 and became the youngest male swimmer ever to set a world record. Months later he won his first international title at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. He turned professional at 16, signing with Speedo — the youngest male swimmer ever to do so — and the sponsorship that began that year would run, in one form or another, for more than a decade.

Sydney matters to the age question because it sets the scale. Phelps spent sixteen years as an Olympian, from 15 to 31. Most swimmers get one Games, maybe two. He got five. The fifth-place finish at 15 was the first line of a record that no one has come close to since.

Athens 2004: Six Golds at 19

By Athens, Phelps was 19 and no longer a curiosity. He won six gold medals and two bronzes — eight medals in a single Games, at an age when most swimmers are still waiting for their first. The golds came in the 100m and 200m butterfly, the 200m and 400m individual medley, and the 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays. The bronzes came in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

The Athens haul set five Olympic or world records along the way, and his four individual golds tied the record Mark Spitz had set in Munich in 1972. The comparison with Spitz — seven golds at one Games, the standard for 36 years — became the story of the next four years. Phelps was 19, and the swimming world was already asking whether he could do at 23 what Spitz had done at 22.

Between Athens and Beijing he kept stacking titles. At the 2007 World Championships in Melbourne he won seven gold medals and set five world records, tying Spitz for the most wins at a major international meet. He was 21 going on 22, and the only question left was whether Beijing would be the coronation everyone expected.

Beijing 2008: Eight Golds at 23

Beijing was the peak, and it arrived when Phelps was 23. He won eight gold medals in eight events — five individual, three relay — and became the first athlete in history to win eight golds at a single Olympic Games. The record he passed was Spitz’s seven from Munich 1972, a mark that had stood for 36 years. The margin in the race that tied it tells the story: he beat Serbia’s Milorad Čavić in the 100m butterfly final by 0.01 seconds, the smallest margin the sport allows.

The eight golds were the 400m individual medley, the 4x100m freestyle relay, the 200m freestyle, the 200m butterfly, the 4x200m freestyle relay, the 200m individual medley, the 100m butterfly, and the 4x100m medley relay. Every one of them came with a world record or an Olympic record attached. He was 23 years old and, by the end of the second week of August 2008, the most famous athlete on the planet.

The money followed the medals. Speedo had promised him a $1 million bonus for breaking Spitz’s record, and he collected it — then used it to establish the Michael Phelps Foundation, the charity that still carries his name. The bonus is a good example of how the fortune was built: the swimming paid almost nothing directly, and the sponsors paid for what the swimming meant. The foundation, started with that single cheque, is now the centre of his working life at 41.

The Beijing peak — eight golds at 23, in front of a packed Water Cube, with the $1 million Speedo bonus that started the foundation. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

London 2012: The Record Falls at 27

London was a different kind of Games. Phelps was 27, and for the first time in his Olympic career he missed a medal in an individual event, finishing fourth in the 400m individual medley behind his teammate Ryan Lochte. The 400m IM had been his event for a decade. Losing it, in his fourth Games, was the first sign that the dominance had an expiry date.

He still left London with four golds and two silvers — the 100m butterfly, the 200m individual medley, the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 4x100m medley relay in gold, the 200m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay in silver. Along the way he passed the Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record of 18 Olympic medals, the most by any Olympian, and finished the Games on 22 career medals. The record that had defined his career — most decorated Olympian ever — was now his alone, and it would only grow.

After London he announced his retirement, at 27. He had, he said, accomplished everything he wanted to accomplish in the sport. He was wrong, but not in the way anyone expected: the retirement lasted less than two years, and the return would give him the ending he actually wanted.

The Comeback and Rio 2016: Five More Golds at 31

The years between the two retirements were the hardest of his life. In 2014, aged 29, Phelps was arrested for driving under the influence for the second time. USA Swimming suspended him for six months. Days later he checked into a rehabilitation facility in Arizona, and for the first time he went to therapy. He has spoken since about depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in the months after the 2012 retirement — the loss of the structure that had held his life together since he was seven.

The comeback was announced in the spring of 2014, and it was built slowly. He returned to competition, trained under Bowman, and by the 2015 U.S. National Championships — swimming while banned from the World Championships in Russia — he was posting times faster than the London gold medallists. He made the Rio team at 31, was chosen as the American flag bearer for the opening ceremony, and then won five golds and a silver: the 200m butterfly, the 200m individual medley, and three relays.

The 200m individual medley gold in Rio was his fourth straight win in the event, across four Games — the first swimmer ever to win the same Olympic event four times in a row. He retired for good after Rio, at 31, with 28 medals: 23 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze. He had also set 39 world records over the course of the career. The numbers have not been touched since. His last world record, the 400m individual medley, stood until 2023, when Léon Marchand — also coached by Bowman — took it down at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

Retirement at 31: Coaching With Bob Bowman at 41

Retirement, the second time, stuck. Phelps has not raced competitively since Rio, and he has said plainly that he will not come back — not for 2028, not for any anniversary. What he does instead is coach. Team USA’s profile lists him as a volunteer assistant coach working alongside Bob Bowman, the man who coached him from the age of 11, and the two now work together at Arizona State University, where Bowman runs the Sun Devils programme.

The role suits him. He is not a head coach and has said he does not want to be one. He works with swimmers one on one, on the details he knows better than anyone alive: the turns, the underwater work, the way a race is won in the middle lengths rather than the last one. Marchand, Bowman’s other great pupil, is the living proof that the coaching line runs through Phelps: the Frenchman who took Phelps’s last world record learned the 400m medley from the same coach, in the same system, with Phelps on the pool deck.

He has also stayed in the sport as a broadcaster. He worked as an analyst for NBC during the Paris 2024 Olympics, at 39, and the International Swimming Hall of Fame noted in January 2026 that — nearly a decade after retirement — he still ranks among the top five performers of all time in five events, and among the top seven Americans ever in seven disciplines. Time has not shrunk the career. If anything, it has made the scale of it clearer.

The Foundation and the Mental-Health Work

The Michael Phelps Foundation was founded in 2008, with the $1 million Speedo bonus from Beijing as its first funding. Its work is water safety and healthy, active living for children — the “im” programme teaches swimming and water safety, and the foundation reports reaching more than 190,000 children. In October 2026 it launched the Thrive Together Challenge, a mental-wellness initiative for young swimmers, on October 20.

The mental-health work is the part of his life at 41 that he calls his calling. He has spoken in public about depression, about the suicidal thoughts that followed the 2012 retirement, and about the therapy that began after the 2014 arrest. He discussed the same journey in a CNN interview in May 2026, talking about vulnerability, therapy and the pressure athletes carry when the sport that defined them ends. He is a partner and ambassador for Talkspace, the online therapy company, and an equity investor in it — a business interest that grew directly out of his own treatment.

He has said that saving a life through this work means more to him than any gold medal. It is easy to hear that as a line. The record backs it up: the foundation, the Talkspace partnership, the school visits, the interviews — this is where his working hours go now, a decade after his last race. The medals are history. The advocacy is the job.

The second act — coaching and the foundation’s water-safety work with young swimmers, the programme Phelps started with his $1 million Beijing bonus. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Family: Nicole and Four Sons

Phelps married Nicole Johnson on June 13, 2016, in a private ceremony in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He was 30, seventeen days short of his 31st birthday, and weeks away from his final Olympics. Johnson, Miss California USA in 2010, had been in his life for years before the wedding; the couple kept the ceremony quiet and announced it months later. They live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their four sons.

The sons arrived in step with the retirement. Boomer Robert was born on May 5, 2016 — two months before Rio — and became famous in his own right at those Games, sitting poolside in noise-cancelling headphones while his father won gold. Beckett Richard followed on February 12, 2018. Maverick Nicolas arrived on September 9, 2019. Nico Michael, the youngest, was born on January 16, 2024, and the couple announced him as the piece they had not known was missing. In late 2026 the boys are 10, 8, 7 and 2.

The family is the reason the 2028 comeback talk never goes anywhere. Phelps has four sons under 11, a wife who runs the household while he travels for the foundation and the broadcasting work, and a life built around school runs rather than 5 a.m. practices. He still swims — he has said he gets in the water when he wants to — but the pool is a habit now, not a job. The job is the four boys, and the work that pays for their childhood is the business his swimming built.

The 0M Fortune at 41

Michael Phelps’s net worth in 2026 is reported at about $100 million. Celebrity Net Worth publishes the figure, and networth.com, infocelebs.com and BounceMojo’s ranking of the richest Olympians all land on it in 2026. The honest range runs from $80 million to $100 million: Alux’s October 2026 ranking of the richest swimmers puts him at $80 million, and Grizzly Bulls’ September 2026 scenario model centres on $80 million, with a bear case of $45 million and a bull case of $125 million. Our own Michael Phelps net worth profile anchors on the same $100 million figure and prints the same range, and this article follows it.

The fortune did not come from the pool. Olympic prize money across his whole career adds up to less than $1 million, and TheStreet put the split at more than $75 million from advertising and sponsorships against about $2 million from swimming itself. Forbes, cited by Grizzly Bulls, reported that he had generated roughly $95 million from swimming by 2016, nearly all of it from endorsements, with peak sponsorship income around $7 million a year. Other reports put peak endorsement income at about $10 million a year in Olympic years, when every brand on the roster paid its bonus at once.

The sponsors were the biggest names in advertising: Speedo from the age of 16 to the end of 2013, Omega for more than twenty years, Visa, Subway, Under Armour, Kellogg’s, Louis Vuitton, Hilton, AT&T and HP. After retirement the deals changed shape — from flat fees to ownership. The MP swimwear line, launched with Aqua Sphere in 2014 and renamed Phelps Brand in 2020, is an equity stake, not a pay cheque. So are the Talkspace partnership, the Chilly GOAT cold-water tubs venture with Master Spas from 2023, and an investment in PopUp Bagels. In November 2026 he signed with The Familie, a Los Angeles and Nashville talent firm, to turn the name into equity — ten years after his last race, the brand is still growing. The money story in full, with the deal-by-deal breakdown, is in NetWorthCraft’s profile of Michael Phelps’s net worth.

41 Next to the Other Greats

Age only means something in comparison, and Phelps’s generation gives him a sharp one. He is older than the two swimmers and gymnasts still competing at the top, younger than the sprinters and swimmers of his own era, and a full generation younger than the man whose record he broke.

Olympian Born Age in 2026 Olympic medals Michael Phelps June 30, 1985 41 28 (23 gold) Usain Bolt Aug 21, 1986 40 8 gold Ryan Lochte Aug 3, 1984 42 12 (6 gold) Ian Thorpe Oct 13, 1982 43 9 (5 gold) Katie Ledecky Mar 17, 1997 29 14 (9 gold) Simone Biles Mar 14, 1997 29 11 (7 gold) Mark Spitz Feb 10, 1950 76 11 (9 gold)

The table makes two things plain. First, no one in it is close to 28 medals: the nearest, Ledecky on 14, has exactly half his total, and she is 12 years younger and still racing. Second, Phelps retired younger than most of his peers stopped competing — Lochte raced on past 30, Thorpe came back at 28 — and still finished with more than twice anyone else’s medal count. Usain Bolt’s biography covers the one athlete in the table who comes closest to Phelps’s dominance in a single sport: Bolt turned 40 in August 2026, a year behind Phelps, with eight golds and no defeats in an Olympic final. Katie Ledecky’s biography covers the swimmer most likely to close the gap — 29, still competing, and already the most decorated American woman swimmer ever. Simone Biles’s biography covers the gymnast who, at 29, came back from the Tokyo withdrawal to win three more golds in Paris.

2026: The 41st Year in Full

The year began with a retrospective. On January 27, 2026, the International Swimming Hall of Fame published a piece marking nearly ten years since his retirement, noting that he still ranks among the top five performers of all time in five events — a decade after his last race, with a generation of swimmers chasing times he set as a teenager and a twenty-something.

Spring brought two public moments. In May 2026 he gave a CNN interview about his mental-health journey, talking about vulnerability, therapy and the well-being of athletes after retirement. On May 4, 2026, he received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Michigan — the school where Bowman coached him through the Club Wolverine years before Beijing.

He turned 41 on June 30, 2026, a father of four, ten years retired, and still the name every swimming conversation starts with. In October the foundation launched the Thrive Together Challenge. In November he signed with The Familie, the talent firm that will manage the next phase of the brand. The 41st year, in other words, looked like the 40th and the 39th: no racing, no comeback talk, and a calendar full of coaching, advocacy and business.

What’s Next After 41

The next two years point in the same direction. The Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 will put him back in front of a home crowd — not on the blocks, but almost certainly in the broadcast booth, where NBC used him in Paris. The foundation’s work keeps growing, the Talkspace partnership keeps running, and the Phelps Brand swimwear line keeps selling to the swimmers who grew up watching him.

The longer question is whether any swimmer alive closes the gap. Ledecky, at 29, has 14 medals and would need two more full Games at her current rate to reach 28 — and she would be 37 by then. Marchand, at 24, has the talent and the coach, but five Games of dominance is a different ask from one brilliant meet. The record has stood for ten years since Rio, and the 41-year-old who set it is now the one coaching the people trying to break it. You can follow the rest of our celebrity net worth profiles for the same treatment of the other names in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Michael Phelps? Michael Phelps is 41 years old in 2026. He was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland, and turned 41 on June 30, 2026. Team USA’s athlete profile lists his age as 41, and Wikipedia and Britannica both print the same June 30, 1985 birth date.

When was Michael Phelps born? Michael Phelps was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. His full name is Michael Fred Phelps II. He is the youngest of three children, with older sisters Whitney and Hilary, and he grew up in Rodgers Forge, Towson, Maryland.

How old was Michael Phelps when he retired? Michael Phelps was 31 when he retired for good, after the Rio 2016 Olympics. He had already retired once before, at 27, after the London 2012 Olympics, then came back in 2014 at 29 and raced his final Games at 31, winning five gold medals and one silver before walking away.

How old was Michael Phelps at the Beijing 2008 Olympics? Michael Phelps was 23 at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, where he won eight gold medals in eight events — the most golds any athlete has ever won at a single Olympic Games. He beat Milorad Čavić by 0.01 seconds in the 100m butterfly final and collected a $1 million Speedo bonus for passing Mark Spitz’s record of seven golds.

Is Michael Phelps still swimming? No, Michael Phelps has not raced competitively since the Rio 2016 Olympics. He still swims for fitness, works as a volunteer assistant coach alongside Bob Bowman at Arizona State University, and worked as an NBC analyst at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He has said he will not make a comeback for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Who is Michael Phelps married to? Michael Phelps is married to Nicole Johnson, Miss California USA 2010. They married on June 13, 2016, in a private ceremony in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and announced the wedding months later. They live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their four sons.

How many children does Michael Phelps have? Michael Phelps has four sons with his wife Nicole: Boomer Robert (born May 5, 2016), Beckett Richard (born February 12, 2018), Maverick Nicolas (born September 9, 2019), and Nico Michael (born January 16, 2024). In late 2026 the boys are 10, 8, 7 and 2.

What is Michael Phelps’s net worth in 2026? Michael Phelps’s net worth in 2026 is reported at about $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, networth.com and BounceMojo’s ranking of the richest Olympians. The honest range is $80 million to $100 million — Alux and Grizzly Bulls both put him at $80 million. The fortune comes from endorsements, the Phelps Brand swimwear business, speaking and media work, not from Olympic prize money.

Sources & Reporting

Age and birth: Wikipedia — Michael Phelps (checked November 2026): born June 30, 1985, Baltimore, Maryland; full name Michael Fred Phelps II; height 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m), weight 194 lb (88 kg). Britannica — Michael Phelps (updated September 18, 2026): born June 30, 1985, Baltimore, Maryland; most decorated Olympian, 28 medals, 23 gold; joined North Baltimore Aquatic Club at seven; youngest male world-record holder at 15 (200m butterfly, 1:54.92, 2001); first international title, Fukuoka 2001. Team USA profile (checked November 2026): Age 41, height 6’4″, 28 medals including 23 gold, volunteer assistant coach alongside Bob Bowman. FamousIntel — 41 as of 2026. Possible11 — “Michael Phelps at 41” (2026). ProfileAge — 41 years, born 30/06/1985; CNN mental-health interview May 25, 2026; honorary Doctor of Laws, University of Michigan, May 4, 2026. Regional Report “39” figure noted and rejected as stale. Olympic record: TNT Sports — 28 medals across five Games, Sydney 2000 fifth in 200m butterfly at 15, Athens 2004 six golds and two bronzes, Beijing 2008 eight golds, London 2012 four golds and two silvers, Rio 2016 five golds and one silver, retirement at 27 and comeback at 31. Yenra — medal table by Games (23 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze; checked September 11, 2026). EssentiallySports — 28-medal event breakdown, 200m individual medley won at four straight Games, Speedo $1 million bonus. EBSCO Research Starters — ADHD diagnosed at 11, training with Bowman from 1997, professional with Speedo at 16, $1 million bonus used to establish the foundation, 2014 DUI arrest and six-month suspension, rehab in Arizona, first therapy, volunteer assistant coach at Arizona State. ISHOF (January 27, 2026) — nearly ten years after retirement, still top-five all-time in five events and top-seven American in seven; last world record erased by Léon Marchand in 2023. Net worth: Celebrity Net Worth — $100 million; networth.com (November 2026) — about $100 million, The Familie signing November 2026; infocelebs.com (November 2026) — approximately $100 million, foundation swim lessons to 100,000+ children; BounceMojo (2026) — richest Olympian, $100 million; Alux (October 2026) — $80 million; Grizzly Bulls (September 2026) — $80 million base, bear $45 million / bull $125 million; Forbes via Grizzly Bulls — about $95 million generated by 2016; TheStreet — about $98 million lifetime before-tax income, $75 million+ endorsements vs about $2 million swimming. Family: Fatherly / BabyNames — Nico Michael born January 16, 2024, family of six; PlayersBio / BodyHeightWeight — Boomer Robert born May 5, 2016, Beckett Richard born February 12, 2018, Maverick Nicolas born September 9, 2019, marriage June 13, 2016, Nicole Johnson Miss California USA 2010. 2026: Guide Net Worth — Michael Phelps Net Worth (November 20, 2026; The Familie signing Nov 2, Thrive Together Challenge Oct 20, NBC Great Americans interview Apr 17, foundation reaches 190,000+ children, Scottsdale home); Michael Phelps Biography; Michael Phelps Height (6 ft 4 in, wingspan 6 ft 7 in); Katie Ledecky Biography; Usain Bolt Biography; Simone Biles Biography (all parent-verified live November 22, 2026). Cross-links: NetWorthCraft — Michael Phelps Net Worth (parent-verified live November 22, 2026); Celeb America — Michael Phelps Biography (parent-verified live November 22, 2026). Reporting window: November 22, 2026. Where sources disagreed — the net worth, the stale “39” age — the article says so, and no figure is presented as confirmed where no primary source confirms it.

Corrections: if you spot an error in this article, email the newsroom and we will correct it promptly and note the change. See our corrections policy on the About Us page. This article was researched and written with AI assistance and checked against the live sources named above; no figure, quote or record was invented.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity wealth, sport and the business of Olympic champions for Guide Net Worth. He reports net worth figures from named outlets, publishes ranges where sources disagree, and dates every claim so readers can check it. Read more about the site’s methods on the About Us page.